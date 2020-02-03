Air Canada flight lands safely in Madrid after 'tire went into the engine,' passenger says

An Air Canada flight has landed safely after making an emergency landing in Madrid on Monday.

Air Canada flight 837 had taken off for Toronto from the Adolfo Suárez-Barajas International Airport just outside of Madrid, before experiencing what the airline called an “engine issue” shortly after takeoff. The plane then circled the airport, burning off fuel before making the emergency landing. A tire is also said to have ruptured during takeoff.

The plane was carrying 128 passengers.

DHS AUTHORIZES 3 MORE AIRPORTS TO ACCEPT INCOMING FLIGHTS FROM CHINA

Air Canada has since confirmed in a statement that the plane “experienced an engine issue shortly after take-off,” but was “designed to operate on one engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality,” according to the Associated Press.

“Nonetheless, an emergency was declared in order to obtain landing priority," the airline added.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A passenger aboard the flight claimed on Twitter that it was a tire that “went into the engine,” in a post that also contained a photo of a military jet that was sent to monitor the aircraft.

The same passenger later shared tweets confirming the plane landed safely in Madrid.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Pretty scary rough landing, but we made it,” the passenger wrote. “Thanks for all the messages and wishes!”

Coincidentally, Madrid’s airport was also closed earlier on Monday morning after a drone was spotted in the vicinity.

A representative for Air Canada was not immediately available to confirm the reason for the engine issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.