‘Aggressive’ Easyjet passenger snaps phone in half, forces emergency landing

A drunk passenger forced an Easyjet flight to make an emergency landing in Edinburgh, Scotland, after he became aggressive toward crew members and others on board.

The incident reportedly took place Monday evening about an hour into the flight from Manchester, England, to Iceland.

According to The Scottish Sun, the passenger began smoking an e-cigarette onboard and became “aggressive” with those around him.

One witness told BBC the inebriated passenger “assaulted another passenger” before breaking his phone in a rage.

"When he realized we were landing in Scotland to arrest him, he kicked off and smashed his phone up.

"This snapped the battery, which started smoking on the aisle floor,” the witness said.

Another passenger filmed the incident and claimed the man “snapped his iPhone in half” — though it is unclear in the footage.

Easyjet confirmed to Fox News that Flight EZY1805 was required to divert and was met by police upon landing in Scotland.

“[E]asyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time,” the statement to Fox News read.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behavior onboard.”

None of the 141 passengers or 10 flight staff members were reportedly injured during the incident.