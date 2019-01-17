Aeromexico stuns by offering discounts to passengers with Mexican DNA

Mexico’s largest airline took aim at President Trump’s immigration policies this week in a new advertisement that trolled a group of people from Texas by first asking them about their opinion on the country -- and then offering them discounted flights based on their Mexican heritage.

The ad started by saying that “Mexico’s first destination is America but America’s first destination is not Mexico.”

WARNING: AD CONTAINS PROFANITY

A group of people from Wharton, a city southwest of Houston that the airline called “a typical American town,” shared their negative opinions about Mexico when asked if they would consider traveling there.

“No way,” one woman answered. “That’s not my cup of tea,” another said.

One man told the Aeromexico representative, “let me stay here in peace and let those folks stay on their side of the border.”

It wasn’t clear if the people in the ad were actors. The airline did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The commercial then announced what it called “DNA Discounts,” claiming the airline conducted DNA tests of the people questioned in order to find out their Mexican heritage and then offered that percentage off their flight.

“The more Mexican they are, the more discount they get.”

Some were met with surprise and were grateful when they were told it would translate to a reduced flight cost: “I love discounts,” one woman said.

Others, who had expressed a negative opinion earlier, seemed to be upset when they discovered they shared a Mexican heritage.

One man replied, “that’s bull----! That is bull----!” when he learned he was 22 percent Mexican. His tone changed, expectedly, when he learned he would be getting a 22 percent discount off a flight to Mexico as result.

“Oh come on now, seriously? Is that for real? So what about if I wanna take my wife?”

The ad was seen as a swipe to the administration as the partial government shutdown continues as Trump pushes for a border wall.