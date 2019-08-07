Expand / Collapse search
Aer Lingus passenger reunited with parents’ ashes after airline loses bag in transit

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

An Irish man has been reunited with the ashes of his parents after the bag containing the remains were lost while in transit on an Aer Lingus flight.

Bob Gilmour was traveling to Dublin from Australia to scatter the ashes of his parents at family graves when the bag went missing.

Gilmour and his family contacted Aer Lingus about the missing luggage, but the airline was unsure of what had happened, forcing Gilmour to consider hosting the memorial service for his parents without their ashes.

Gilmour told Irish news site RTE his bag and his wife’s bag were the two that had been lost, while his daughter’s and son’s bags both were delivered to Dublin.

"We've kind of been making jokes about it on Facebook that mum and dad have decided to elope again, or they're on a world tour while they've still got a chance," he said to RTE.

However, three days later, Gilmour told RTE, the airline called and told him the ashes had been located at the Milan Malpensa Airport. The baggage handlers had not loaded it onto the plane.

The bag was reportedly flown overnight to the family and arrived for the ceremonies.

In a comment from Aer Lingus to Fox News, the airline confirmed the incident and apologized for the inconvenience.

Bob Gilmour said his bag and his wife’s bag were the two that had been lost, while his daughter’s and son’s bags both were delivered to Dublin. (iStock)

“Regrettably it was not loaded onto the Aer Lingus flight by the baggage handlers at Malpensa Airport. The baggage arrived overnight into Dublin Airport where it was immediately transported to the family this morning. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused."

