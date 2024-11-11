3 US cities that attract holiday travelers and spread Christmas cheer

During "the most wonderful time of the year," both Main Streets and city centers across our great nation offer decorations, musical concerts, marketplaces and special holiday programming to usher in the winter holidays.

Whether you plan to shop holiday markets, attend shows, or revel in attractions like tree-lighting ceremonies and Christmas pageants, check out three stand-out U.S. locations ready to welcome you to its towns for faith, fun and festivities.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

About an hour from Philadelphia, visitors can find Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, known as "The Christmas City," and the charming town rolls out the red carpet during the holiday season.

Bethlehem’s Main Street showcases holiday lights, and the town's Christmas shopping opportunities allow you the chance to check everyone off your gift list.

Bethlehem boasts busy shopping markets during the holiday season.

The Christmas City Village is an outdoor shopping venue situated along Main Street where you can browse local vendors who sell handmade and unique products through Dec. 22.

After taking in Yuletide cheer, consider settling at the historic Hotel Bethlehem, which offers a cozy holiday experience.

The hotel lobby will be decorated with extravagant holiday flair.

For a cheery dining experience, consider Apollo Grill, a staple in Bethlehem, boasting its famous "Crab & Asparagus Bisque."

Also, try the martinis, including an espresso martini, which complements the holiday vibe.

Chicago, Illinois

Venturing to Chicago for holiday cheer is ideal as the city’s design promotes walkability and convenience.

This season’s holiday programming in the Windy City kicked off mid-November with the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Nov. 23, which is a day-through-night event which culminates in a nighttime parade led by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The route travels down North Michigan Avenue with floats, helium balloons and marching bands from across the U.S. putting on musical performances.

And, the star of the show, Santa Claus, rides on the grand finale float.

There’s also markets to shop, and Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden through Jan. 5, 2025, which promises an enchanting and illuminated trail.

Also, Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light (operating through Jan. 6, 2025) returns to the Museum of Science & Industry, where holiday-goers find a towering grand tree, surrounded by 50 plus trees and displays decorated paying homage to cultures around the world.

While in Chicago, have breakfast at Beatrix - River North, and then take the Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise aboard Chicago’s First Lady, which provides a narrated tour of the cityscape.

Also, be sure to grab deep-dish pizza at Giordano’s, schedule a Chicago Favorites Food & Walking Tour from Bobby’s Bike Hike Chicago, and dine at Gene & Georgetti’s, an old-school, top-rated restaurant experience. Request to be seated in the famous "front room."

For an ideal location close to everything you want to see and do, book your stay at Pendry Chicago, in the city’s historic Carbide & Carbon Building, which offers the hip Bar Pendry for light bites and drinks as well as the gourmet restaurant Venteux, where classic French fare is served in an elegant setting.

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green is a seasonal star during Christmastime, and the western Kentucky city is home to the south's only Reindeer Farm, where visitors can meet Santa's favorite companion.

These encounters include a 30-minute experience with the reindeer within an enclosure, which could be an ideal photo for your future Christmas card.

Additionally, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is hosting its 10th Annual Gingerbread Homes for The Arts Contest with displays in the gallery from Nov. 17-22, 2024.

The city will also have pop-up Christmas markets selling hand-made merchandise.

While visiting Bowling Green during the holidays, plan to stay at the classic Lodge at Olde Stone.

You can also grab a meal at Gerard's 1907 Tavern, or The Bistro, a fine-dining spot located in downtown Bowling Green's historic district.

In addition to its famous bourbon distilleries, Bowling Green is also home to the National Corvette Museum, which offers Corvette-themed Christmas splendor beginning in early December.

There’s also a gift shop selling holiday ornaments for the car-lover on your list.