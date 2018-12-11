15 Disney World guests transported to hospital following bus accident near Epcot

Fifteen people were sent to the hospital following a bus accident Tuesday near Disney World’s Epcot Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the bus, which was carrying 51 people, rear-ended a second bus near the Epcot toll plaza at approximately 10 a.m., according to WKMG.

Lt. Kim Montes, of the FHP, confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that the 15 guests had sustained minor injuries.

A witness who shared photos of the accident on Twitter said passengers were being loaded onto an ambulance. He added that the two right-hand entry lanes of the toll plaza were subsequently closed.

Walt Disney World has confirmed to Fox News the guests' injuries were "non-emergency," or not life-threatening.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and Cast Members and we are currently focused on the well-being of those involved in the situation," a spokesperson confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was not immediately available for comment. Walt Disney World is working with the FHP to investigate the accident.