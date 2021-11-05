'Your World' on Democrats' social spending bill, new book on ER nurses

This is a rush transcript of "Your World" on November 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We're going to pass both bills.



But in order to do so, we have to have votes for both bills. And that's where we are.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, I think what she is saying is, let's get ready for liftoff.



Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto. And this is "Your World," a busy day in Washington, where, no matter how you view the election contests in Virginia and New Jersey, the spending scramble is on, and Nancy Pelosi insisting it is paid for, and then some.



But, again, the devil is in the details and what scorekeeper you're using.



Hillary Vaughn here to give us more on that -- Hillary.



HILLARY VAUGHN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Neil.



Well, Speaker Pelosi is on the House floor right now trying to win votes, so that President Biden's social spending and climate package will go up for a vote at some time either tonight or before the weekend. They started off today believing that they could get the votes to possibly hold a vote tonight.



They have been whipping all day. But we did just hear from Congressman Henry Cuellar, who told reporters just off the House floor that he thinks that they don't have the votes yet to make it happen and to bring President Biden's Build Back Better agenda to the House floor tonight.



Part of the issue or part of the reason why there was momentum from Speaker Pelosi is because the Joint Committee on Taxation did come out with their analysis today that the White House and top Democrats are interpreting as saying this agenda is completely paid for.



But the problem is, the package is not done yet. There are concerns from members we have been talking to today that some of the programs in the package will not expire like Democrats promise and will be made permanent, thus driving up the cost. Several of the programs, the Earned Income Tax Credit, is only counted for two years, money for Pell Grants only counted for five years.



The child tax credit is only counted for five years as well. So I asked Problem Solvers Caucus Congressman Josh Gottheimer if that is concerning to him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JOSH GOTTHEIMER (D-NJ): We want to make sure that the revenues match, of course, the -- all outlays, but we don't have the final yet. So as soon as we do, we're able -- we will be able to go through a final...



(CROSSTALK)



QUESTION: You have to bet on the fact that these programs are not going to be renewed, they're not going to be put in place permanently for it to actually make the case that it is fully paid for. Does that concern you?



GOTTHEIMER: Well, I disagree with your assessment there.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAUGHN: But that's the assessment of Penn Wharton.



They raise the issue that the real cost if these programs stick around is nearly $4 trillion, not just the $1.75 trillion. And I asked Senator Manchin if he is concerned that the true cost of this could be a lot higher.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VAUGHN: Penn Wharton says the true cost is almost $4 trillion. Does that concern you?



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): Absolutely. It should concern everybody.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAUGHN: Speaker Pelosi's past comments about whether or not a CBO score needs to be assessed before something like this massive package of legislation moves to the floor is required.



House Republicans are digging up some of her old tweets where she made the case that a CBO score is important. In one tweet from May 2017, she said: "R's shouldn't vote without an updated CBO score." She also had her team tweet later: "They're trying to jam this bill through without an updated CBO score of its impacts."



And that's been the concern here, Neil, because a CBO score for the full package could take as long as weeks. That means the time is not on Democrats' side to wait for a CBO score before bringing this up for a vote on the House floor -- Neil.



CAVUTO: What I don't understand, then, if it's going to rely on what the Joint Committee on Taxation says to score this, obviously, members who were waiting for a CBO score aren't going to be happy with that.



I'm not taking anything away, this nonpartisan committee, but it ain't the CBO, right?



VAUGHN: Yes.



And the Joint Committee on Taxation, in their own analysis, there are several line items where they're kind of pivoting that to the CBO and say the CBO needs to actually come up with the score for certain chunks of the package. So there are some numbers in this missing even from the JCT, which is why people say the CBO and the JCT need to work together and move together to have a real clear picture of what the economic impact of any piece of legislation actually would be.



CAVUTO: All right, Hillary Vaughn, thank you very, very much.



Now, Hillary touched on this and some of the past and prior tweets we have heard from the speaker on the importance of the CBO scoring any huge piece of legislation. There is a history to her consistency on this.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PELOSI: Republicans are facing -- racing this bill forward before the CBO can truly expose the consequences, the catastrophic consequences of their health bill.



We shouldn't be having this markup without the CBO report.



Forcing a vote without an updated CBO score shows that the Republicans are terrified. They're terrified of the facts of what that CBO report would say.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, she's referring according to the Congressional Budget Office, which is the keeper of all numbers in Washington, not a consistent keeper, because sometimes it misses targets as well and underprices are overprices pieces of legislation.



But they are the official scorekeeper. That is their role here. And they will not be part of this in time to get these measures voted on. This is all about speed, getting this done as quickly as possible.



Charles Payne with us right now, the "Making Money" host on FOX Business, our superstar. We have also got Kaylee McGhee White of The Washington Examiner.



Charles, this is no reflection the Joint Committee on Taxation, but it is a sort of a pivot here on who keeps score. And we have heard from both sides over the years that the CBO is the one who does that. What do you make of this?



CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes, I mean, and to your point, there's some gimmicks you can play with the CBO. But they're certainly much more detailed, much more efficient.



I just want to pick up on what Hillary Vaughn was saying. So, for instance, in this bill, you got the electric vehicle, the qualified fuel cell motor vehicles, they don't have anything marked for the budget in 2028. Same thing with the incentives for biodiesel, and some of these other things.



Here's what the taxes, though, will be in 2028, $107 billion. So, no, the point is -- and I think it's really amazing coming from Nancy Pelosi, who once pushed a bill saying you will what's in it once we read it. Now she's saying you will do the math once it's passed.



I mean, that's scary stuff. And really another salute to Senator Manchin and anyone else who will say, let's draw the line. This is really too important. These numbers are too astronomical. We know what's being -- what's happening here. And it really is an assault to the American public that they're trying to do this, because people are aware of it.



And I think Tuesday night was a reminder of that.



CAVUTO: You know, I don't know whether it's in spite or because of Tuesday, Kaylee, that they're running so fast to get this done, even if it means waiting on the CBO or just dismissing the CBO.



And we're already getting word from the White House that the president is enthusiastic about paid leave being in there. Now, the very early glimpse we had 24 hours ago was that it wasn't in there. So how can we score something that's changing as we speak?



KAYLEE MCGHEE WHITE, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Well, I think the fact that they're putting paid leaves back in there proves that they know that it's not actually going to pass. And several Democrats are already on record saying that they're not going to support those elements in the bill.



So that really just says all you need to know about that.



CAVUTO: So, why do it, Kaylee? Why do you think they keep doing it?



MCGHEE WHITE: I think that really what it boils down to is this has become a virtue signal for congressional Democrats to show not only the leftists in the House and in the Senate, but also to leftists -- the leftist space, leftist activists, that, wow, we're going to support these policies, even if we know that they're not going to pass, but at least that we can, we can say that we tried it and then blame it on the moderates, like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema when it doesn't work.



So, I think that they're just desperate at this point to prove like we're progressive enough, we can actually do this. And we know that it's not going to pass, but we will show you how far to the left we are willing to go to do this.



I mean, this has been the story of the Biden administration since he took office.



CAVUTO: Just amazing. Guys, thank you very, very much.



A lot of breaking news here. You just heard a few minutes ago as well that Peter Doocy was able to ask the White House spokesman about that $450,000 payments for families separated at the border here. But I'm not quite sure he got an answer.



We're on that after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



EDWARD DURR (R), NEW JERSEY SENATOR-ELECT: The Senate president has spent 20 years in Trenton, higher taxes, increasing debt, and a rising cost of living. We deserve better. New Jersey, it's time for a change.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: A conservative trucker who had had it with the way things were going in Trenton, New Jersey, and the direction of the most highly taxed state in the nation. So he took matters into his own hands.



And with the help of a friend with a smartphone, spending a few 100 bucks, we're told from the very beginning no more than a few 1,000 bucks, he toppled the Senate president of New Jersey. In fact, this guy was the longest-serving public official in the Garden State for over 30 years.



But now Stephen Sweeney is on his way out.



The significance of all of that with David Paleologos, the Suffolk University political research director.



David, I know a lot of attention was on the tight governor's race still unresolved, even though a lot of official agencies and news sources are saying Governor Murphy just squeaked by. His opponent isn't quite willing to accept that, nor is the head of the Republican Party in New Jersey, and so a recount looks likely there.



But, here, this is sort of like a metaphor for everything that happened, isn't it?



DAVID PALEOLOGOS, SUFFOLK UNIVERSITY: Sure.



I think what you're going to see is in congressional races and now senator- elect Durr in New Jersey, they're going to look at what's happened over the last couple days and think, well, if I were a Republican is going to win in my congressional seat, why not me?



So you're going to see Youngkin-like or Durr-like candidates who are going to emerge. And that really was the finding from the polling, especially -- we polled Virginia. Independents where minus-11 for the Democrats. And Joe Biden was minus-25 points in job approval.



So those are the statistics. Those are the data points that are going to potentially cause a lot of moderate Democrats to think twice about the votes that they're making, and -- because a lot of these votes can be career-ending or career-enhancing votes, right? There's usually three or four congressional votes every cycle that could make or break a candidate.



So it's a major finding.



CAVUTO: You know what's interesting about the Durr emergence, we now and then, David, see it play out in politics, where someone out of the blue, with very little money, makes a go of it and wins.



We have even seen in the quest for the White House back in 1976, when Jimmy Carter was running, he didn't have much money, didn't have much anything. He had a strategy to put all his marbles in Iowa, and then the money came after winning Iowa.



But the fact of the matter, he wasn't blessed by being one of the establishment players at the time or having any chance of winning at the time. But these quirks, if you want to call them that in history, what do you think of them when they pop up?



PALEOLOGOS: Well, it's being in the right place at the right time, as you say



And when you are only spending a few thousand dollars, but you're catching that wave, now, the wave may or may not happen.



CAVUTO: Right.



PALEOLOGOS: It's a year away.



But if that wave is coming, then you're going to have a lot of new candidates who are going to be looking at races, from senator, local, legislative, all the way up to Congress and U.S. Senator.



So these are kind of inflection points in politics. And when these kinds of recurrences happen, it's a chain reaction of activities that happen ever from that.



CAVUTO: Yes, always expect the unexpected. Don't rule it out.



Thank you very much, David. Good chatting with you.



As I mentioned, that New Jersey race was not expected to be nearly as tight as it was. And even though Governor Phil Murphy is claiming victory right now, the Republican candidate, Jack Ciattarelli, isn't so sure, the Republican Party essentially putting out a state -- a statement in the Garden State that it ain't over and there a lot of other ballots to be looking at here.



The very latest from Laura Ingle in Jersey City, New Jersey -- Laura.



LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.



Yes, things certainly staying interesting here in New Jersey. And Governor Phil Murphy's challenger not giving up just yet, as you mentioned, getting into this potential recount. As of last hour, 99 percent of New Jersey precincts are reporting the votes are in showing Governor Phil Murphy with 50.4 percent of the votes, a razor-thin edge against his Republican opponent, who has 48.8 percent of the vote right now.



Now, Murphy was speaking at the New Jersey Education Association earlier today sounding pretty hopeful. Listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. PHIL MURPHY (D-NJ): I cannot tell you how eager I am to see what we can do over the next four years. This is...



(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)



MURPHY: Yes.



I wasn't sure until last evening that I was going to be able to say that this morning or this afternoon, but there I said it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGLE: All right there he said it.



But the Ciattarelli camp isn't conceding just yet. Jack Ciattarelli, a short while ago, his campaign fund-raising e-mail was sent to supporters reading in part: "This race is far from over. Our team is making sure every legal vote is counted and the will of the people is heard loud and clear, but we need your help."



And we're also keeping an eye on what was another close race. You were just talking about it, New Jersey's longtime state Senate President Democrat Steve Sweeney out of a job, losing reelection to a Republican newcomer, Ed Durr, a furniture company truck driver who spent very, very little money, coming in and turning this race upside down.



Sweeney, who has also been in New Jersey politics for nearly two decades, saying he wants to see every vote counted. So there is still more road ahead of these races, and people wanting to make sure these votes are counted, Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, it's going to be a lot of counting then.



Laura Ingle, thank you very much.



Laura in Jersey City, New Jersey.



All right, we told you a little bit about the back-and-forth between our own Peter Doocy and the president of the United States over whether, in fact, there were payments of $450,000 going to families separated at the border. The president said it was junk.



Now indications, when Peter tried to get clarification, that it might not be junk at all -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, are we or are we not paying upwards of $450,000 to every family separated at the border?



Peter Doocy tried to get some clarification from the White House. I'm not sure we got it -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: So, are we or are we not paying upwards of $450,000 to each family separated at the border?



Peter Doocy dragged to find out from the president of the United States yesterday, who said that there was nothing to this, essentially. Did he get any clarification at the White House today?



Peter, did you?



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: We did. We did, Neil.



And to answer your question, are we or are we not paying these illegal immigrants who are separated from family members under the last administration, are we giving them cash, not yet is what I just heard.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: The administration paying up to $450,000 to illegal immigrants who are separated from family members. Garbage. He says it's not going to happen.



But the ACLU says that it is. So who is right?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRINCIPAL DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: If it saves taxpayer dollars and puts the disastrous history of the previous administration's use of zero tolerance and family separation behind us, the president is perfectly comfortable with the Department of Justice settling with the individuals and families who are currently in litigation with the U.S. government.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: So, today, the president is perfectly comfortable writing checks to these illegal immigrants who were separated from family members under the last administration.



That is completely different than what he told me about this time yesterday.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: There were reports that were surfacing that your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who are separated from their families at the border up to $450,000 each, possibly a million dollars per family.



Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah. But it's not true.



DOOCY: So, this is a garbage report?



BIDEN: Yeah.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Apparently, it's not a garbage report. The only issue with it is the number. The $450,000 number is apparently a little high.



That's what Karine Jean-Pierre told us the DOJ has communicated to the plaintiffs, to the attorneys representing these illegal immigrants -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you very much, Peter Doocy, on that.



All right, reaction right now from Congressman Michael McCaul of Texas. He sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee.



Congressman, what do you think?



REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): Well, yes, the president calls it garbage. ACLU says it's true. Then they backtrack on their story, saying, well we're negotiating.



My sources that the Department of Justice tell me that they are negotiating with the ACLU and the plaintiffs in this lawsuit. And I think, after what happened last Tuesday, a resounding message against the Biden administration's policies, particularly when it comes to this wide open border situation we have, it's a deterrent factor.



You know I'm from Texas. And the idea that we're going to tell illegals, hey, come on in, illegally break our laws, and, by the way, we could give you up to a million dollars per family, what kind of message of deterrence does that really have?



And I think that's why -- they're crawfishing, and they're not really explaining the story. And they probably want it to go away. But this is one of many, Neil, that I think is a disaster for this administration.



CAVUTO: Congressman, I'm wondering too. Regardless of whether it's $450,000 or $350,000 or $250,000, obviously, there's a plan up for payment for families separated.



I wonder if it would extend the same thing that happened in this administration, and the precedent it sets.



MCCAUL: It's a terrible precedent.



And, in fact, Neil, we know that there are negotiations going on right now with Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats on the reconciliation bill to actually provide appropriations to pay these settlements that the Justice Department I think is trying to negotiate right now with these plaintiffs.



So, regardless of what you thought about separation of family, I think it's a principle. You can't break our laws and then win the lottery. And that message of deterrence is pretty much gone. It already has been gone for a long time when this -- he rescinded remain in Mexico.



But then to telegraph it's the people in Central and Latin America that you can come in and get $450,000 illegally, a million dollars, and this is what really angers the American people. This is why you saw the result you saw last Tuesday. They're tired of these kinds of stories. They're tied to what happened in Afghanistan.



Now we have a state-sponsored terror state and a wide open border, which, in my judgment, as former chairman of Homeland, is really a prescription for danger.



CAVUTO: You know, you mentioned that they're trying to put this in. I assume you were talking about the social spending and climate package that Democrats are moving quickly to get together and mark up and vote on, I guess, but that this feature, that it's going to be tucked into that to pay those who've been separated at the border, do you know that for sure?



MCCAUL: I know those discussions are under way.



They don't have the votes. The Democrats, and particularly after Tuesday, are in complete disarray. We -- I just got off the floor. Pelosi is trying to count the votes. I don't think she has them right now. But it's things like this that, when people hear this, that they're going to give illegals who broke the law money, but also -- there's also talks about a massive amnesty program.



I don't know if that's going to be in the final bill we vote on or not. But we do know that's being considered that 10 million people could be granted amnesty in this country. That's the kind of policy I think that's really backfiring on the Democrats and is going to give us the Majority in 2022.



CAVUTO: Congressman, you did touch on Afghanistan.



And I know you and your committee have been looking into this, and now reports that there are thousands of U.S. residents still stuck over there. Can you explain what you discovered?



MCCAUL: It's -- to me, this was the most dishonorable, disgraceful thing I have seen in my professional career, to unconditionally surrender to the Taliban.



And then the State Department -- we had the deputy secretary of state testify yesterday. They -- he admitted that -- as much, that they didn't have a plan, they didn't have a strategy to get the American citizens out of there.



Neil, I have got -- these private operations that are going on with active- duty and veterans and private funding have given me more information than I have gotten from the State Department. And it's very sad. You see pictures of mothers and their little girls holding up their blue passports, but not able to leave the airport in Afghanistan, and the State Department is doing absolutely nothing to help them.



They're left behind. And they're left behind enemy territory with a very dangerous element, the Taliban, not to mention these Special Forces that worked with our guys and the interpreters that we left behind that are going to have a very bad fate in terms of executions.



This story is going to get worse before it gets -- ever gets better. And it sends -- it projects weakness, Neil, not strength. So, if you're Russia, China, Iran, now you're China looking at Taiwan, you're Russia looking at Ukraine, and he's projecting weakness, you're going to think about whether that's -- whether they want to move in and be aggressive.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Real quickly on that, Congressman, the administration has now said, even through private means and other means, that those people are getting out. Didn't refer to the thousands that you cited, but that they are going to get out and efforts are still under way.



Do you believe that?



MCCAUL: I met with these organizations this morning, finally, because of - - they were meeting, and to coordinate with them.



But it's these private organizations that saved thousands, not State. They evacuated along with the rest of the evacuation. State is not there. These private organizations are. They're really, in closing, the unsung heroes and the patriots out of this colossal failure of an evacuation from Afghanistan.



CAVUTO: Congressman, thank you very much. Keep us posted on this.



MCCAUL: Thanks, Neil.



CAVUTO: Michael McCaul of Texas, of the Foreign Affairs Committee, looking at twin issues of the border and certainly what continues to unfold in Afghanistan.



When we come back you think of James Patterson and Matt Eversmann, you think of two incredible writers. When they combined on a book about E.R. nurses, my immediate impression, knowing that I was going to read the book before they came, is, how interesting could this possibly be? No offense to either incredible gentlemen.



Man, was I wrong. What they have to say -- next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, new vaccine guidelines take effect of this country January 4, and if you're a business with 100 or more workers, you must comply.



Let's go right now for the very latest on this, David Spunt at the White House -- David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, hi, Neil.



This is actually a delay from the original date. It was supposed to be December, but the administration gave an extension to these companies that have 100 or more employees, saying that, if you don't get vaccinated, you're going to have to be tested or you're going to have to wear masks. There will also be some check-ins, some unannounced check-ins by officials to make sure that these businesses with 100 or more are following through.



And also important to point out, Neil, that this trumps any kind of local law that we may be seeing in Texas or Florida, this announced by the White House today.



The Department of Labor, in coordination with OSHA and the White House, made that announcement. Businesses with the 100 or more employees need to either get those employees vaccinated, or they will have to pay for the testing, the individual employees.



Now, the businesses could face a penalty of around $14,000 per citation. Now, that's for employers that are purposely not enforcing the mandate. Of course, there will be inspections. Health care workers do not have the option to be tested. They must be vaccinated or they could lose their jobs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEAN-PIERRE: So, I mean, if you're asking like if we think the rules impact supply chain, the answer is, no, we don't think that it will.



It's important to remember the deadline is just -- it's not a cliff.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SPUNT: One day after the shots began going into the arms of 5-and-11-year- olds, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky briefed senators on Capitol Hill about the newly approved vaccines. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: We now have data showing that the Pfizer vaccine is nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection in children ages 5 to 11 who did not have COVID-19 infection previously.



Why is this such important news? Case surveillance data indicate that there have been 9,000 hospitalizations among children ages 5 to 11 since the beginning of the pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SPUNT: When asked if children from 6 months up to 5 years may be able to get vaccinated before the end of the year, Dr. Fauci said that there's going to be a lot of studies still done, so no announcement there yet -- Neil.



CAVUTO: David Spunt, thank you very, very much.



So, health care workers, if everyone gets vaccinated, you could use their argument their work will be a lot easier. E.R. Nurses are probably looking forward to something like that.



But James Patterson and Matt Eversmann are here right now. They have both co-authored a book that's actually pretty fascinating. I understand it started before the pandemic, or the planning of it, "E.R. Nurses: True Stories From America's Greatest Unsung Heroes."



James and Matt are joining me now.



Gentlemen, very good to have you.



JAMES PATTERSON, CO-AUTHOR, "E.R. NURSES: TRUE STORIES FROM AMERICA'S GREATEST UNSUNG HEROES": Good to be had.



MATT EVERSMANN, CO-AUTHOR, "E.R. NURSES: TRUE STORIES FROM AMERICA'S GREATEST UNSUNG HEROES": Neil, good to be here.



CAVUTO: It's interesting, guys.



And I was not meaning to insult you, but, obviously, every time we have authors on, I want to make sure I read their book. And I thought of the subject. And you're both great writers and have all the great history of great books behind you. I don't know. How riveting is going to be?



It was both funny and tragic. And you could make me laugh and make me cry. But the day in and day out of what E.R. nurses deal with, beyond anything COVID-related, it just hit home.



What's that the thinking behind it, if I can begin with you firsthand, James?



PATTERSON: Oh, man, we're getting -- we're getting your producer or something.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Ooh, I apologize for that.



Hopefully, we will correct that. My producer is talking. If you could stop talking.



PATTERSON: Yes.



CAVUTO: Go ahead, James.



PATTERSON: Neil, that's exactly -- when we did -- everybody loves nurses, per se, but they have no idea what a mind-blower their situation is.



And when we were doing the interviews, it was like -- it just would knock us out. And I think people reading this book, it will be the same thing. They have no idea, as you said, the humor, the emotion, and just the hourly stress. It's unbelievable with these people do, unbelievable. It will blow your mind to read this book.



I am not just trying to sell books, but it will change how you -- if you love nurses, you will love them even more. If you respect them, you will respect them even more.



CAVUTO: Matt, it's amazing, because some of them come from all different types of backgrounds.



And I remember there was one nurse who had served in Afghanistan, and found the experience of just dealing in E.R. a heck of a lot more challenging than anything encountered over there. That was remarkable.



PATTERSON: Yes.



EVERSMANN: Well, it really is.



PATTERSON: Well, Matt knows about that.



CAVUTO: Go ahead, Matt.



EVERSMANN: Well, I was just going to say, these men and women are literally deployed their entire careers.



I mean, they -- every shift, every day, every week, every month, every year, they are dealing with every worst case of worst cases routinely. And they deal with it with such -- with such grit, determination. I mean, I hate to be cliche about heroes among us, but they really are the angels among us.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Go ahead. Go ahead.



PATTERSON: And the other thing, Neil, which I'm sure you experienced when you read it, it's just story after story.



CAVUTO: Yes.



PATTERSON: You have got the 600-pound woman, and how they would deal with that. You have the pregnant man. You have this nurse who she fell in love with his husband and wife. The husband was dying.



And she said, well, what could bring some joy to his life?



CAVUTO: Oh, I love that story.



PATTERSON: And she said -- and the wife said, his dog, his golden retriever.



CAVUTO: Yes.



PATTERSON: And she said, you know what? I can't do it. But I'm going to do it. And she snuck the golden retriever into the hospital room.



And she's crying, and the couple are crying. And the dog is licking the tears off of the guy. It's just amazing stuff. And it's one after the other in terms of the stories.



CAVUTO: Yes, juxtaposed against them getting cursed out or hit or whatever.



I mean...



PATTERSON: Yes. Oh, yes. Yes, they get hit. They get hit. Unbelievable.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Yes, that blew me away.



But, Matt, there's been a change in thinking, I mean, in health care workers, and then the whole dust-up over the mandates for them getting vaccinated. We should stress here, I believe this was not emergency room nurses and that sort or thing or doctors. It was at lower levels.



But there was sort of like a swing in sentiment toward them as a result. What did you make of that, Matt?



EVERSMANN: Well it was kind of interesting, Neil, in that we did -- as you said, we started this in 2019, before anybody really had thought deeply about COVID.



So all of the interviews kind of took place in real time.



CAVUTO: That's wild.



EVERSMANN: Nobody knew about vaccinations.



They -- these men and women were just leading with their chin every day. And, as Jim says, they -- of all of us, they were the most prepared, and they were the most courageous. And so you kind of follow this trajectory all the way to where we are now, and it's a little baffling in one sense.



We never had the opportunity to really talk about shots and mandates and stuff like that.



CAVUTO: Right.



PATTERSON: They, to their credit, these men and women just wanted to save people whenever and however they could.



CAVUTO: You know, it's funny too, guys.



I was thinking, in my own case, because everything comes back to me -- I always find everything comes back to me.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: But, James, one thing that struck me is, having recently tested positive for COVID -- I'm OK now. I don't want you guys worrying.



But I'm thinking of how they isolate you and they want to put you in a closet and all the things, the precautions they're taking. And in the early days of the pandemic, these guys were exposed to all of this, endangering their own lives, and, by extension, everyone around them, their family and everything else, just dealing with this selflessly without a word of complaint.



PATTERSON: Yes. Yes.



CAVUTO: That's what struck me.



PATTERSON: Yes, that, and also the fact that they're used to human contact.



CAVUTO: Right.



PATTERSON: And one nurse was talking about how, here's this poor woman that's dying, and her family can't be there. And this nurse just finally says -- she's behind the mask and the whole thing, and she just is just holding this woman's hand just so the woman can feel that somebody cares, somebody in that room cares about her as a human.



CAVUTO: But we look at people, when they get -- if you think about it, guys -- and you know far better than I after the book.



When you go into the emergency room, you're not there to check into a hotel. You're hurt. You're hurting, and you're angry. You're with relatives or others who are concerned and angry.



PATTERSON: Scared.



CAVUTO: And they had to deal with all of that.



What did you learn from that and about their temperament?



PATTERSON: Yes. Matt?



EVERSMANN: Yes, I was going to say, Neil, I mean, there's only three things that happen. You go in, and you go out. You go in and you go to ICU. Or you go in and you pass away.



And you realize that these are incredibly emotionally and physically and mentally tough men and women. I mean, they don't suffer fools lightly. They're the cowboys of nursing. But they're so empathetic and sympathetic as well. Even the toughest of the tough Nurse Ratcheds out there still has this unbelievable tenderness.



(LAUGHTER)



PATTERSON: Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. No, it's true.



EVERSMANN: It was amazing. It makes tears -- it brings tears to your eyes just talking about it.



CAVUTO: Yes.



PATTERSON: You know, if I ever wanted to write a book, or Matt and I wanted to write a book about the underbelly of this country, I wouldn't know where to start, but now I do.



Go to emergency rooms, because they see this stuff every day. Every day, they -- people come in, and with these unbelievable stories and unbelievable things. People burn their kids. It's -- I thought -- the first time I read or heard one of the stories, I'm going, well, that's weird.



CAVUTO: Incredible.



PATTERSON: No, it happens a lot. It happens a lot. It's an ordinary thing in emergency rooms.



But it's just -- as I said, I mean, people will sit there and go, oh, I don't know if I want to read about nurses. This will blow your mind. It will blow your mind. You will -- there was one nurse, we had a podcast, and she was a moderator.



And she'd given the book to her mother over the weekend. And her mother showed up on Sunday. She was weeping. And she said: I had no idea what you do, honey. This -- I mean, I read this book. And I have so -- I mean, she just was weeping, because she finally understood what nurses really do.



We just sold the thing to one of the networks, because there's no television show that's been done about the nurses that is real, that gets at what they do. You're always with the doctors, doctors, doctors. You see the doctor for five minutes. The nurse is there all day.



CAVUTO: Yes, the doctors come in sort of like Elvis after your first...



(CROSSTALK)



PATTERSON: I'm not -- I'm all for the doctors. Don't get me wrong.



CAVUTO: All right, but your first contact is that -- is that nurse. And they're dealing with some genuinely hurting people, but a lot of times -- and you guys bring it out -- I don't want to give the book away -- some genuinely crazy people.



So they have to sort out whether this person is in real danger or this is just someone who has some other issues. How do they do that?



(CROSSTALK)



PATTERSON: In the beginning, when they -- no, go ahead, Matt, yes.



EVERSMANN: No.



I was just going to say, I think that there's some incredible instinct that comes on. And before I turn it back to Jim, I'm just going to say, Neil, you we also got to realize these are our advocates. I mean, when you go into the E.R., this guy or gal...



CAVUTO: Absolutely.



EVERSMANN: ... that is with you, or this group, they are 100 percent going to bat for you, come hell or high water, against anybody.



So, understand that. So, that -- I throw that in just as a preface to this, how do they do it? They're just committed. They live it. They breathe it. They're...



PATTERSON: Yes. And, when necessary, they will argue with the doctors and go, no, no, no, you got to pay attention to what's going on here. I have been watching this patient all day.



CAVUTO: Yes.



I was thinking of the comedian Brian Regan. He has a skit that he does about going to the emergency room and how you get attention, and that you have to number your pain level. And it goes back and forth. But they do know something intrinsically about whether this one should be put ahead of this one.



But...



PATTERSON: Oh, yes.



CAVUTO: I'm thinking, how do they decide that?



(CROSSTALK)



PATTERSON: They will tell people -- and it came out several times, where they will say, listen, if we're not paying attention, don't be too worried. Get nervous when we all come running to see you.



CAVUTO: Good point.



PATTERSON: That's when you -- that's when you should get a little scared.



CAVUTO: You know, we all think of the scary or the dangerous part of our jobs.



For me, guys, it's when the prompter goes down. And that's a crisis. I'm thinking of these guys and, they're life-and-death issues. And I'm just thinking, we thought about it, we're reminded about it, in a way, a good thing about COVID, but we don't really appreciate and what they deal with, because you said, Jim, the underbelly, but it's sometimes even worse than that.



PATTERSON: Yes. Yes, yes, yes.



Well, look, I mean, they pull back a curtain. This guy's having a heart attack. They pull back the next curtain.



CAVUTO: Right.



PATTERSON: This kid has put out half of their -- you know what I mean?



It's just -- it's constant. It's just unbelievable. And a lot of people like "Grey's Anatomy." This is way beyond "Grey's Anatomy."



CAVUTO: Right.



PATTERSON: And -- but, as you said, a lot of it is very funny too, which is -- and that's how you keep your sanity.



CAVUTO: No, it's a joy.



But I learned from you guys in reading this book that, if you're behind one of those curtains in the emergency room, saying stupid things like, "Do you know who I am?" doesn't really work, does it?



(LAUGHTER)



EVERSMANN: No.



CAVUTO: Guys...



EVERSMANN: No, it is shut your shut your mouth and just say, yes, please, no thank you, and...



(CROSSTALK)



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: That's exactly right.



EVERSMANN: That's it.



CAVUTO: It's really a great book, guys.



I urge everyone to read it, because it puts life in perspective. And whatever bitching you're having, they have reason to do that tenfold, "E.R. Nurses: True Stories From America's Greatest Unsung Heroes."



PATTERSON: Yes, it's a nice break from books about President Trump and President...



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Exactly, no politics at all.



Guys, thank you very, very much. We need stories like this. They're good stories.



We will have more after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NARRATOR: LOL Surprise Movie Magic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, this is news to me.



I don't know if you have seen these LOL dolls, Surprise. They look weird. Who am I to criticize dolls that have exceptionally large heads? I mean, there would have been hope for me as a kid.



But they are so hot, as are their outfits and everything else, good luck getting them. They're like the Cabbage Patch when I was a young parent and my daughter, and we were looking for that. This is that and then on steroids, because now you have got supply chain concerns, and whether any of these dolls will make it under your Christmas tree.



Isaac Larian is the MGA Entertainment CEO, among many other things, LOL dolls part of his vast venue.



Isaac, good to have you.



I didn't know about these dolls, I got to be honest. But I have learned a lot researching today. They're hotter than hot. Why now? Because I understand they have been around a few years.



ISAAC LARIAN, CEO, MGA ENTERTAINMENT: Hi, Neil. Yes, thank you for having me.



Yes, LOL Surprise is a phenomenon. It's the number one toy brand worldwide. And, this year, we have the movie. And this doll that you were talking about, the LOL Surprise Movie Magic doll, is really, really hottest selling toy out there. And it's going to be hard to get right now, because, unfortunately, a lot of our containers and inventory is sitting at the harbor in Los Angeles and Long Beach.



So they're hot because they're different, and they have the element of surprise. And the girls love them. And they are -- they look beautiful. They don't look weird to me.



CAVUTO: All right, well, I'm just happy that something with a big head is a draw. I wish I had that as a kid. But it is what it is.



How do you see this supply crunch affecting things? If it's not resolved very soon, there are going to be a lot of disappointed kids.



LARIAN: Yes.



So, just to give you some perspective, Neil, there is right now 475,000, 475,000 containers and 70 ships on Pacific Ocean, Port of L.A. and Port of Long Beach, that they're not going to make it to Christmas. It's only 51 days.



CAVUTO: Wow.



LARIAN: On those, we -- MGA alone has over 700 containers on those ships and vessels. And we're running out of the runway, and we are not going to be able to get them on the shelf.



And this is something that we knew it was coming. And we didn't do it. Right behind me, we have this electronic vehicle like Tesla ride-on motorcycle. That's only $500. We sold these exclusively to Walmart.Guess what? They are on the port. We can't -- if you go to Walmart stuff, you won't find them.



CAVUTO: So, all your stuff, all your stuff is in that kind of a pickle right now, right?



LARIAN: Yes, a lot of our stuff is, yes.



CAVUTO: And I hear there are bidding wars on these on eBay and other sites, I mean, some that are going for hundreds of dollars.



What is the deal with that?



LARIAN: Yes, yes, yes, because, again, of the shortage.



Like, for example, this is the Rainbow High doll, which is the number one selling fashion doll out there right now. And because of the shortage of -- this is a $30 doll.



CAVUTO: All right.



LARIAN: And it's retailing for $124 on eBay because, again, there's not enough product.



CAVUTO: All right.



LARIAN: And, unfortunately, Neil, a lot of the scalpers are going to buy these and put them on eBay.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Well, they already are. They already are. There's a black market for this stuff.



Isaac, thank you. Keep us posted on all of that.



You learn something new every day, Isaac Larian, MGA Entertainment.



But that's a real up-close and personal look at that supply crunch.



If they ever come up with a Chad Pergram doll, that thing would fly off the shelves right away. But that is if he can ever leave Washington.



Chad, what's the latest there?



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, I just talked to a senior House Democratic leadership aide about whether or not they would vote tonight on the social spending bill. And they were optimistic.



I did talk to another Democratic member who said, what's the rush? The rush should have been to get this done before Tuesday and the election. So they're not ruling out tonight. And here on the House floor in just a couple of moments, we might get a bit of clarity from Steny Hoyer, the House majority leader.



He has said, we should stay here probably through the weekend to get this done. There is another school of thought that maybe this drifts into next week.



Neil, you cannot change congressional physics. If they don't have the votes, you can't pass the bill. That's where they are right now.



CAVUTO: The CBO dust-up, whether it scores, or the Joint Committee on Taxation, does it matter to some members?



PERGRAM: That's right.



You have these moderate Democrats who are insisting on getting a full CBO score. And also remember the Democrats touted this idea of a 72-hour rule. They released that text around 3:45, 4:00 yesterday afternoon. If they adhere to that -- you don't have to -- if they adhere to that, that means that vote wouldn't happen until Saturday.



CAVUTO: So, do you know what time Saturday? We have a weekend show that might...



(CROSSTALK)



(LAUGHTER),



PERGRAM: It would be in the afternoon, if you did it by the book, 72 hours exactly. But a lot of people think, if they have the votes, they will pull the trigger.



CAVUTO: Got it. Thank you, Chad, very, very much.



Let me know if they're making progress on that Chad Pergram doll. It would be a Christmas hit.



That will do it for here. Let's go.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.