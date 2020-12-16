White House hopeful about progress of coronavirus stimulus talks

This is a rush transcript from “Special Report” December 4, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to Washington. I'm

John Roberts in for Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, more grim news about the coronavirus pandemic. U.S.

deaths from the outbreak eclipsed 3,100 on Thursday, obliterating the

single day record set last spring. Dr. Anthony Fauci warning January is

going to be terrible.



For the first time, the Centers for Disease Control is urging everyone to

wear masks any place that is not their home. California experiencing one of

the most severe outbreaks and is responding with some of the most severe

restrictions including a three-week stay at home order.



All of this as at this hour, the Trump campaign wraps up its election

fight. The judge makes a ruling in one critical case. We have Fox team

coverage Kristin Fisher at the White House, Peter Doocy with the Biden

transition, Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill in the progress of a coronavirus

relief bill. Jackie DeAngelis is in New York with how the pandemic is

crushing small business. The national correspondent William La Jeunesse

starts us off tonight from Los Angeles, William.



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, John, every

state is doing something but not as aggressive as California. Now, once

imposed, this order bans leisure travel basically pays -- says that

individuals that they should stay home through the holidays through

Christmas, and likely New Years.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More money coming out than it's coming in. We feel like

we're paying for other people's consequences because we already take our

precaution.



LA JEUNESSE (voice-over): Fair or not, state-imposed orders are closing

businesses.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They have essentially had their business closed for half

this year, if not more. It's going to be very, very, very tough to get back

on your feet.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People are losing their jobs. So, and losing jobs

means losing money. Losing money means maybe losing your home.



LA JEUNESSE: Emergency responders are also at a breaking point.



STEPHEN LOVE, PRESIDENT AND CEO, DALLAS-FORT WORTH HOSPITAL: There are some

that can expand bed capacity. There are others that really can't because

they don't have the staff.



LA JEUNESSE: Cases hit new highs in 27 states with nearly 3,000 Americans

dying from the virus yesterday alone.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Which means that we start making very very difficult

decisions with regard to triage of who's the sickest and who's the most

likely to benefit from our limited resources.



LA JEUNESSE: Delaware now requires wearing a mask inside your home if

someone visits from outside. California wants people to stay home

altogether.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stop gathering with people outside of your household to

do what you can to keep most of your activities outside.



LA JEUNESSE: The California order kicks in when ICU bed capacity falls

below 15 percent in any region. For three weeks, no restaurant eating

indoors or out, no playgrounds, hotels, theaters, haircuts or gyms.



MAYOR KEVIN FAULCONER (R-CA), SAN DIEGO: We get new executive orders with

really with no science behind it. And that's why you see this growing anger

and frustration. It's not just California, this restaurant owner in

Michigan interrupted a local reporters' live shot.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As an American and as I watched my American people

crumble down here at the ground level, I'm upset.



LA JEUNESSE: So appears who's Governor Newsom when he got this question.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know you've acknowledged that you've lost some moral

authority because of the crunch laundry situation. Do you believe that the

damage done to your credibility is fable?



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (R-CA): I'm doing my job, I'll continue to do my job.

That's what I have to do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LA JEUNESSE: And today, the CDC recommended for the first time, universal

mask use. That means indoors and out, except at home, John.



ROBERTS: William La Jeunesse for us tonight in Los Angeles. William,

thanks.



The November jobs report is pointing toward a downturn in the economy.

Employers added just 245,000 jobs. That is the fewest since April, and the

fifth straight monthly slowdown, the small business sector particularly

hard hit by the pandemic. Let's find out why and what's being done. Fox

News Business correspondent or Fox Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis

in New York for us tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JACKIE DEANGELIS, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Small

businesses and restaurants, America's backbone are on the ropes because of

the coronavirus pandemic. Limited foot traffic and lock downs translate

into 164,000 businesses having to close at one point since the beginning of

the pandemic, with 60 percent having to close permanently according to

Yelp.



Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker, a Democrat has been referencing a study

from the CDC from September that suggested adults who tested positive for

COVID-19 were twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant as

those who tested negative. The crux of it, that coronavirus transmission

has a higher likelihood to spread indoors where people are in closer

contact.



Critics of lockdowns, however, are saying that the U.S. is living with

tight restrictions and even so, the virus hasn't been contained.



SPIRO ROUMPAS, RESTAURANT OWNER: We still adhere to the social distancing,

the six feet apart. We've done everything that the higher ups have asked us

to do. But when they said we had to close inside again, we just couldn't --

we couldn't do that.



DEANGELIS: The economic damage that could result net losses from $3.2 to

$4.8 trillion in U.S. real GDP according to a new USC study. Some big

businesses are also calling out what they see as hypocrisy.



ROBERT UNANUE, CEO, GOYA FOODS: It's the disingenuous for these CEOs, these

governors to close down the states, put people out of work while they enjoy

a fixed salary without any repercussions.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DEANGELIS: But as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise

and deaths hit a new one day record this week, public health and the

country's economic viability remain at stake, John.



ROBERTS: Jackie DeAngelis for us tonight. Jackie, thanks so much.



Despite fears of an economic slowdown, all three major stock indexes hit

new record closes today. The Dow gained 249 that finish well above 30,000.

The S&P 500 was up 32. The NASDAQ jumped 87.



For the week, the Dow was up about a percentage point, the S&P 500 gained

1-2/3, the NASDAQ finished ahead more than two.



There appears to be movement tonight toward a new coronavirus relief bill

in Congress. Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram tells us where things

stand right now and of course, they could always change. Hi, Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, John.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded as optimistic as ever that they could

assemble a coronavirus package. The speaker said Congress "must get it

done". She added, there was now momentum.



In the late summer, the speaker dismissed a scaled back bipartisan

coronavirus plan and pushed her more expensive bill.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): It's not perfect, perfect is 3.4 trillion.

Remember, we've come down one trillion and we met -- and said we'd meet

them in the middle. So, this is not about perfect doing any of the good.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: Fox press Pelosi about why she changed her position.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PELOSI: That is a total game changer, a new president and a vaccine. This

is has simplicity. It's what we've had in our bills. It's for a shorter

period of time, but that's OK now, because we have a new president.



PERGRAM: Now, Pelosi wants to attach a possible coronavirus package onto a

mega bill to avoid a government shutdown. A week from today, the Senate

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees he's hoping to a compromise.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: A Senate Republicans want liability protections. Many Democrats

and some Republicans want money for state and local governments. And

lawmakers are considering extending unemployment benefits but it's unclear

which items could wind up in the final plan after all the wrangling, John.



ROBERTS: We still don't have a coronavirus relief bill, but we did get a

landmark vote in the House today on cannabis.



PERGRAM: That's right, weed. For the first time, the House voted to

decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. It's been banned since the

1970s. The vote 228 to 164, five Republicans voted yes, six Democrats voted

no.



Now, supporters of the bill say the federal government lags behind states

when it comes to loosening restrictions on cannabis. The bill won't go

anywhere in the Senate, but the legislation serves as a signal to

president-elect Biden from liberals, John.



ROBERTS: Chad Pergram for us across the street in Capitol Hill. Chad,

thanks so much.



The administration is focusing on a possible relief bill while the Trump

campaign is also keeping up its fight over the election results.

Correspondent Kristin Fisher has that part of the story from the White

House tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LARRY KUDLOW, DIRECTOR, UNITED STATES NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: I would

say it has a somewhat more optimistic tone.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): That is how the White

House's top economic adviser is describing this latest round of stimulus

negotiations.



But while Larry Kudlow is cautiously optimistic, he also noted that his

boss remains critical of a key component of the new bipartisan proposal

funding for state and local governments.



KUDLOW: He doesn't want to deal with mismanaged states and localities. But

I do want to comment on it because I will leave that to the negotiations.



FISHER: With Congress trying to come together to pass some kind of economic

relief, Vice President Mike Pence is promising a different kind of relief.



MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Just a week and a half

away from what will be the likely approval of the first coronavirus vaccine

for the American people.



FISHER: During a meeting at the CDC's headquarters in Atlanta, the vice

president discussed the promise of the upcoming vaccine distribution, even

as the number of daily deaths hits new highs.



PENCE: We're in a challenging time in the course of this pandemic, but

we're also in a season of hope.



FISHER: President Trump also has Georgia on his mind, but for a different

reason. He's upset about this surveillance video from a poll site in Fulton

County. His legal team claims that shows poll workers pulling suitcases

full of ballots from under a table and counting them after Republican

observers had left the building.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE).



FISHER: But a Republican election official in Georgia counters that the

video was watched in its entirety hours by Georgia Secretary of State

investigators, and that it shows normal ballot processing.



The video was discussed extensively at a meeting of the Fulton County Board

of Elections Friday morning. The county's election director described it

as:



RICHARD BARRON, DIRECTOR, FULTON COUNTY ELECTIONS: -- normal. I mean,

that's their normal operation.



FISHER: And the results were certified.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The eyes have it, this election is certified.



FISHER: The president's allies are also fighting to reverse the certified

results in Arizona. The state's Republican chairwoman leading the lawsuit,

he's already planning next steps after the hearing and did today.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is likely to go to appeal, so don't be

disheartened today if you hear that this case was -- is over at this level.

We are going higher; we are continuing to fight.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FISHER: Now, moments ago, President Trump thanked Republican legislative

leaders in Arizona who today called for an audit of election software and

equipment in that critical Maricopa County.



And in addition to Arizona, we're also waiting for a judge in Nevada to

rule on a Trump campaign's request to overturn the certified results in

that state. And just moments ago, a judge in Nevada denied that request

from the Trump campaign.



And one more thing, John, we just found out about an hour ago that the

Trump campaign has filed yet another lawsuit in Georgia, so the fight

certainly continues in that state as well, John.



ROBERTS: And the president off to Valdosta tomorrow to campaign for

Senators Perdue and Loeffler. We'll be watching that closely. Kristin

Fisher, thanks so much.



The biotech pharmaceutical industry is filing a lawsuit against the Trump

administration over new rules to lower drug prices. The Biotechnology

Innovation Organization's lawsuit will seek to block implementation of the

administration's so called most favored nations drug pricing policy.



The Supreme Court is agreeing to review President Trump's efforts to revive

the Medicaid work requirement program. Oral arguments will be held sometime

next year.



President-elect Joe Biden is calling the November jobs report "dire" and

says Congress and President Trump must provide immediate relief for

families and businesses, but Biden says whatever comes is just a down

payment.



Correspondent Peter Doocy reporting from Wilmington, Delaware tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): The president-elect knows

he will inherit an economy affected by the pandemic.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: The folks out there

aren't looking for a handout, they just need help.



DOOCY: He's pleased a bipartisan group of senators is reaching across the

aisle on a $900 billion stimulus proposal.



BIDEN: If we act now -- now, I mean, now, we can begin to regain momentum.



DOOCY: But he won't reveal what he's been telling elected officials.



BIDEN: Well, it would be kind of stupid for me to tell you what I did,

wouldn't it? It'd be kind of hard to do it again.



DOOCY: Transition officials say many cabinet announcements are coming soon.



JEN PSAKI, BIDEN TRANSITION SPOKESWOMAN: Hope you have your coffee and your

spinach or whatever keeps you going, because it will be busy between now

and Christmas.



DOOCY: It'll be busy at the House Oversight Committee too. Republicans

there want to know why California's Secretary of State Alex Padilla who

could be appointed to fill the vacant Kamala Harris Senate seat soon gave a

$35 million contract to a Biden linked firm SKDK Knickerbocker to make

voter contacts.



REP. JAMES COMER (R-KY): If he is in fact the person that Governor Newsom

selects to replace Kamala Harris in the Senate, then he's going to have to

answer this probably before the Senate Ethics Committee. So, we might as

well answer these questions now. This is clearly improper use of taxpayer

dollars.



DOOCY: The transition team is still getting up to speed on Operation Warp

Speed.



BIDEN: There is no detailed plan, we've seen anyway. As to how you get the

vaccine out of a container into an injection syringe into somebody's arm.



DOOCY: Fox News asked the president-elect what happens next.



(INAUDIBLE) vaccine should be mandatory?



BIDEN: No, I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand it to be

mandatory, but I would do everything in my power. It's like I don't think

masks have to be made mandatory nationwide.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Biden would not commit to picking a person of color as his Secretary

of Defense or Attorney General but says his cabinet will be the most

diverse ever and he's shrugging off complaints about a lack of diversity in

the picks so far from civil rights groups saying it's those groups job to

push leaders for more diversity, John.



ROBERTS: He also gave up on his campaign pledge of a national masked

mandate pretty quickly too. Peter Doocy, thanks so much.



Some serious star power involved to Georgia this weekend, a little more

than one month ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs there that will

determine the balance of power in the chamber. Former President Obama held

a virtual rally today, Vice President Pence came in person, President

Trump, as we mentioned, will be in the state tomorrow.



And in Atlanta for us tonight, correspondent Steve Harrigan.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PENCE: I'm here because I stand with President Donald Trump. And I'm here

because we stand with Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler.



STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): They're bringing out

the big guns in the battle to control the U.S. Senate. Vice President Pence

campaign Friday in Savannah for Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly

Loeffler.



PENCE: I know we've all got our doubts about the last election. And I

actually hear some people saying, just don't vote.



AMERICAN CROWD: No!



PENCE: My fellow Americans, if you don't vote they win.



HARRIGAN: Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who is called hapless

by President Trump was not on hand. According to a spokesperson, the

governor had a family emergency.



Meanwhile, President Obama held a virtual rally for the two Democrats, Jon

Ossoff and Rafael Warnock.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The special election

in Georgia is going to determine, ultimately, the course of the Biden

presidency, and whether Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can deliver

legislatively all the commitments they've made.



HARRIGAN: Some Trump supporters not satisfied with the election process in

Georgia are urging Republicans to not vote in the runoff elections,

something Governor Kemp warned is a big mistake.



GOV. BRIAN KEMP (R-GA): It's going to give the radicals everything they

want. I mean, this is literally the firewalls. I think we have to pull

together and figure out what we've got to do to assure people that their

votes are going to count.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIGAN: The president will be in Georgia tomorrow for a rally for the

Republicans. John.



ROBERTS: All right, Steve Harrigan for us in Atlanta tonight. Steve, thank

you so much, we'll be watching that closely tomorrow.



Please join us Sunday night as well for the debate between Senator Kelly

Loeffler and Democrat Rafael Warnock. Martha MacCallum anchors our coverage

starting at 6:45 Eastern.



Still ahead, big companies are taking the task of what some see as

hypocrisy on social issues.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't know what ultimately the plans are for us that

are stuck here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS (voice-over): Plus, remember when cruise passengers were trapped

for days, even weeks aboard ship as coronavirus spread. Coming up, where

the industry has come from those early days of the pandemic and where it

goes from here.



And later, we're kicking off the weekend with a look at some of the week's

biggest highlights.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): President, we weren't exactly party animals in

our 20s.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm sorry I took that trip.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ROBERTS: President Trump is ordering the withdrawal of most American troops

from Somalia. The U.S. has about 700 troops in the African nation, they are

focused on helping local forces defeat the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab

insurgency. The move is part of the president's overall effort to draw down

forces overseas before he leaves office.



The U.S. is accusing China tonight of forcing huge numbers of ethnic

Uighurs into factory and farm jobs against their will. The Trump

administration is taking new steps to pressure Beijing over the issue.



State Department correspondent Rich Edson has details for us tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): A bill designed

to fight widespread slave labor in China, and congressional aides say

American companies are lobbying against it.



REP. JENNIFER WEXTON (D-VA): A lot of these companies just want to have it

both ways. Maybe it's time for them to rethink some of their supply chains.



EDSON: Reports claim, companies like Nike and Apple are lobbying against

the Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Apple denies the charge, saying it

wants the bill to become law and investigates its supply chains.



Nike says the company has engaged with Congress on the bill and monitor

supply chains for forced labor.



U.S. officials say China has forced more than 1 million Uighurs in

Xinjiang, China into camps, pushing many into forced labor across the

country.



Senator Marco Rubio tells Fox News, "Far too many in corporate America will

lecture us about right and wrong, but promptly forget about those values

when they operate abroad. We're witnessing one of the worst ongoing

tragedies of our time play out in Xinjiang at the hands of the Chinese

Communist Party, and many in corporate America are silent."



Many in Congress point to the controversy over the National Basketball

Association. Its biggest stars with lucrative apparel deals and their

refusal to criticize forced labor in China, while jumping on other

responsibility campaigns.



This week, the Trump administration announced the U.S. is banning cotton

imports from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.



KEN CUCCINELLI, ACTING DEPUTY SECRETARY, DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY:

These are modern-day slaves. As Americans, we won't participate in this

abuse.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EDSON: The Australian Strategic Policy Institute says Uighurs are working

in factories under conditions that strongly suggest forced labor, and

they're supplying more than 80 well-known global brands in technology,

clothing, and autos. John?



ROBERTS: Rich Edson with the update tonight. Rich, thanks.



Up next, how cruising came to a halt during the pandemic and how it is

hoping to recover?



First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. Fox 32 in Chicago as a retired fire department lieutenant

is killed when he exchanges gunfire with carjackers as he's walks to his

vehicle from a popcorn shop.



Police say Dwain Williams was confronted by four carjackers who got out of

a dark sedan. He was shot once in the abdomen during an exchange of

gunfire.



Fox 5 in New York as a fugitive who shot a state trooper in Massachusetts

two weeks ago is killed during a shootout with the U.S. marshals. 35-year-

old Andre Sterling was also wanted on drug charges in Wyoming, two marshals

were wounded in the exchange.



And this is a live look at Detroit from Fox 2, one of the big stories there

tonight. Customs and Border Protection announces it seized nearly 500

pounds of marijuana as it came into Detroit on Monday. Authorities say the

shipment was listed as peat moss, but an x-ray scan revealed it was pot

moss.



And that's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT.

We will be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ROBERTS: In tonight's "WHATEVER HAPPENED TO" segment, a look at the cruise

industry, it has been devastated by the coronavirus. This evening,

correspondent Phil Keating on whether and when the business can set sail

once again.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PHIL KEATING, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Before

coronavirus was deep in the American psyche, there was the Diamond Princess

anchored in Japan. The passengers on the ship stuck in quarantine in their

cabins after COVID-19 spread on board.



Frankly, I have to tell you now we're becoming quite afraid.



KEATING: Nearly 700 passengers ended up with the virus. Not long after

that, Holland America's Zaandam and Rotterdam ships finally made their way

to Florida's Port Everglades. The Zaandam ship full of quarantining

passengers and crew after both ships being denied porting in several

countries since the disease had spread through the ships.



The Centers for Disease Control quickly realized cruise ships were

effectively Petri dishes for the deadly virus and issued a no-sail order

for all ships.



ERIC GARVEY, CEO, BAUGHER HOTEL GROUP: On a typical Saturday, yes, it would

be full.



KEATING: Eric Garvey, CEO of the group that owns Cape Canaveral's Radisson

Hotel says for the rest of 2020 it's just been terrible for business. Staff

layoffs, losses of millions of dollars, the freezing of a shuttle bus

fleet, all because Port Canaveral and its busy cruise ship business simply

sunk.



GARVEY: Probably about 50 percent of our hotel occupancy is related to the

cruise activity at the port here in Port Canaveral, and that's gone,

because it's been a complete shutdown.



KEATING: For the cruise lines themselves, they've lost an estimate at $35

billion. The CDC dropped its no sail order on Halloween but is requiring

strict terms for any ship to sail again. They'll first have to cruise with

volunteer passengers to ensure new COVID conscious protocols work, like

testing, lab results, social spacing, mask requirements, and plans for

quarantining and disembarking any person who tests positive. The Barbados

based Sea Dream One attempted a cruise three weeks ago, which by all

accounts backfired after seven passengers and two crew quickly came down

with the virus, resulting in the rest of the ship on lockdown in their

cabins for the second half of the trip.



STEWART CHIRON, "THE CRUISE GUY": The cruise industry is not ready to move

forward. Right now, there's a lot of, with the CDC changing from a no sail

order to the new conditions of travel, they put a lot of onerous conditions

on the cruise industry.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



KEATING: And the cruise lines keep perching further into next year when

they might start sailing again. Miami-based industry leaders Royal

Caribbean, Norwegian, and Carnival, have all declared no cruising again

until at least March. John?



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Things likely, Phil, not to change much

until we get a vaccine out for everybody.



Up next, the panel on the coronavirus crackdown and warnings that things

are only going to get worse. First, beyond our borders tonight, Israeli

police say they arrested a Jewish man on criminal charges after he poured

out a flammable liquid inside a church near Jerusalem's old city. The

policy did not provide further details about the motive, but past attacks

on churches in the holy land have been blamed on Jewish extremists.



Japanese space agency officials say a probe carrying samples from a distant

asteroid is on its intended trajectory as it approaches the earth. The

vessel left of the asteroid after 180 million miles away at one year ago.

On Saturday, a capsule will separate from the probe is scheduled to land in

a remote area of Australia on Sunday.



Just some of the other stories beyond our borders tonight. We'll be right

back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ROBERTS: Breaking tonight, a federal district judge in Brooklyn is

restoring the DACA program that the Trump administration had attempted to

dismantle. The judge ordered the Homeland Security Department to begin

accepting first-time applicants to the program starting on Monday. The

administration can appeal to a federal appeals court, or go straight to the

Supreme Court for temporary relief from the enforcement of the judge's

order.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIKE PENCE, U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: We are, maybe, Bob, just a week-and-a-half

away from what will be the likely approval of the first coronavirus vaccine

for the American people.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT: I think that my taking the vaccine and

people seeing me take that vaccine is going to give some confidence. It is

going to take some effort to rebuild confidence in science because it has

been so diminished in this administration.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: We are just now hopefully days away from the first doses of a

coronavirus vaccine being distributed. Let's bring in our panel now, former

Tennessee Congressman Harold Ford Jr., Kimberley Strassel, a member of the

editorial board at "The Wall Street Journal," and Steve Hayes, the editor

of "The Dispatch."



Harold, let's start out with you. You heard Vice President Biden there

saying that he would be among the first to take the vaccine in order to

restore confidence. Officials at the FDA believe there is a problem with

confidence in the vaccine, which is why they want to take the full amount

of time until December the 10th for the approval. Do you believe that there

has been a crisis of confidence created around the vaccine?



HAROLD FORD JR. (D) FORMER TENNESSEE REPRESENTATIVE: First, thanks for

having me on. I think the politicization of the vaccine, the politicization

of wearing masks, the politicization of everything around, unfortunately,

this virus has been abhorrent. We'll all have to deal with that at some

point. I'm sorry here. We'll have to deal with that at some point.



I'll tell you, I appreciate him saying what he said. I think it will

reassure communities, particularly communities of colors and others who

have expressed some concerns about this. I think it didn't help during the

campaign when the back and forth between the vice president elect and the

president himself, and it's my hope that we can make it that far. Hospitals

are strained. I hope that both the former president, or soon-to-be former

president, and president-elect can rally around a message that urges all of

us not to shut down, but to be smart about how we behave between now and

when the vaccine comes.



ROBERTS: We'll give you a second, Harold Ford, to put your Facetime and do

not disturb, and we'll go to Kimberley for a moment. Let's talk about the

economic side of this, Kimberley. More COVID lockdowns appear to be on

their way, particularly in California. There are also the collateral

problems as outlined in the "British Journal of Psychiatry" associated with

these lockdowns. We were in a recovery. Is that threatened now if we go

back into more severe coronavirus lockdowns?



KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yes, it absolutely is. And look, I

think a lot of Americans rounded out of that spring lockdown and took from

it that officials understood the incredible damage that such lockdowns

cause, not just, as you were saying, psychological damage, the damage to

kids which are going to take years for them to recover from, from an

educational perspective, but economically.



And it would be one thing if these officials could say, hey, look, we can

prove to you that these lockdowns do stop the spread. It will reduce the

situation, it will make it better. But we've been having versions of these

targeted, even the one in the spring did not produce the result, obviously.

We're dealing with this again.



And so I think this is a time for officials to rethink. They've got to be

smarter about this. Yes, implore people to do the right thing, yes gear up

on extra hospital capacity if you need to, but economic lockdowns, we know

they are causing as much if not more damage than the virus itself.



ROBERTS: Steve, to you for the politics of the lockdown. California

Governor Gavin Newsom said if ICU capacity falls between 15 percent in one

of the five regions of California that he's identified, they will go into

lockdown. The mayor of San Diego has said this is arbitrary. It's not based

on science. I got a chance to talk to the surgeon general about that today.

Let's listen here to Newsom and then to Dr. Jerome Adams, and I'll get

right back to you on the other side.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, (D-CA): We are announcing and introducing a regional

stay-at-home order in the state of California.



ROBERTS: Are some these political leaders just having kneejerk reactions

here, or are they using hard science, Dr. Adams?



DR. JEROME ADAMS, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: We're building the plane as we're

flying it. The American people are forcing the hands of some of these

leaders because we didn't take public health measures early on. That's why

you see these leaders really throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what

sticks.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: Steve, is Gavin Newsom throwing a lot of spaghetti, and not

spaghetti from the French Laundry?



(LAUGHTER)



STEVE HAYES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think that's part of the problem. What

we see here is this basic failure of leadership across the board from

leaders of both political parties. You have people like Gavin Newsom who've

adopted this do as I say not as I do approach to this this. It's a news

story in a hypocrisy pop, but it really does undermine the advice that

people are giving. People hear somebody say something like that, and it's

obviously not just Gavin Newsom. We've now seen this repeatedly. They say,

well, why should I do what you're telling me to do when you're not doing

what you're telling me to do? And it's a fair question.



I also think you've seen public health officials who given advice, warned

of the dire consequences of not taking the basic precautions to avoid

contracting the virus, and then carved up politically exceptions. There's a

reason people are spectacle of hearing from them. And then I think, third,

you have too many Republicans led by the president who have not taken

seriously a lot of the precautions. You were in the briefing room when the

president mocked reporters for wearing masks and doing the kind of basic

things that you would want people to do.



I think the way to avoid the situation that we're facing now was to have

taken those basic precautions before. We didn't do that, and now we're

stuck in this ironic situation where we're looking ahead and we can see the

vaccine. We know it's coming. There's the proverbial light at the end of

the tunnel, but we have this tough stretch to get through in between.



ROBERTS: Right. Harold Ford, we've got a minute left here. I wanted to ask

you about the potential for a coronavirus relief bill. Nancy Pelosi saying

today that she's willing to come down off of her $2.1 trillion figure to

maybe $908 billion because we now have a vaccine and we have a new

president. We didn't know we were going to get a new president, but we

definitely knew that a new vaccine was coming. So I am not quite sure that

I buy the entire reason for her shift here.



FORD: Politics, politics, politics. We have a new president, the

Congressional majority has shrunk in both places regardless what happens in

Georgia, the Senate runoffs, you're going to see that. I hope that the

Congress can just treat middle class and main street Americans and poor

Americans like they do rich people. When rich people have problems in this

country, rich businesses, rich industries, we let them combine, we to

provide them with more relief. Let's treat everyday Americans. Let's pass

the $900 billion one and then come back in January and February and do even

more.



ROBERTS: Panel, stay with us, because up next we'll tackle the Georgia

Senate runoffs. That's a big deal. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ROBERTS: And we are back with our panel to talk about the upcoming Senate

runoff races in the state of Georgia scheduled for January the 5th. It's

going to be a high-powered weekend with Barack Obama phoning in a virtual

campaign rally. President Trump will be down there. Mike Pence was there

today. And at the same time, attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, both

Republicans, have said that the Republican should stay away from voting

until they fix the system, prompting Laura Ingraham to say this on THE

ANGLE last night.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: People running around saying don't vote on

January 5th because that would be perpetuating a corrupt process. When I

heard that the other day I almost fell out of my chair. I'm like, you all

almost don't deserve to win if you're that stupid.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: Kimberley Strassel, what do you think of that? Do you share that

sentiment or not?



STRASSEL: Pretty much. If you want to win, you actually have to go vote.

It's not going to happen miraculously. You saw Mike Pence trying to walk

that back today when he was down in Georgia, saying, look, you've got to go

vote. And hopefully, that is what the president's message is, too. I know

he's very fixated on the presidential results. There's a lot of anger over

the recounting and the canvassing, but it's very much in his benefit to go

down there and urge people to help Republicans keep the Senate, if for

nothing else than to protect his legacy.



Think about what a Democratic Senate can do if you are Republican. You can

potentially pass the Supreme Court in erase all those Trump judicial picks.

You can with 51 votes in the Senate walk back those tax cuts that he gave.

You can use the Congressional Review Act with 51 votes, Democrats, to get

rid of all the regulation he did over the past year. So he's got a self-

interest in getting them out to vote, not to mention one to the party that

he has led for the last four years.



ROBERTS: I was talking to one person, Steve, involved with campaigns today

who said Republicans seem to be coming up with ways to screw it up, talking

about Georgia, saying if we lose the seats, it will be an epically self-

inflicted wound.



HAYES: Yes, there's no doubt about it. I think if you're a Georgia voter

and you've been hearing from the president and his top spokesman, his

lawyers, his legal team that everything is fixed, it's hopelessly fixed,

that the election was stolen, it's totally reasonable to say why would I go

and vote again? These elections are fixed.



The reality is, and I think this is where the problem, Republicans have

gotten themselves in trouble, the election wasn't stolen. The people who

are telling you that the election was stolen are lying to you. Sidney

Powell and Lin Wood, their conspiracy theories have gotten so absurd, it's

hard to know even how to knock them down because you can't push off of any

evidence they're providing, because it's one of absurdity after another

after another.



The president's biggest supporters, including some in the media, have been

perpetrating this myth that the election was stolen. The election hasn't

been stolen, wasn't stolen. And it's reasonable, and I think they could

reap what they've sown here. It's reasonable for people who believe those

lies to say, screw it, it's not worth going back and voting.



ROBERTS: That would be bad for Republicans, no question about that.



Harold Ford Jr., we heard Kimberley list off some of the things that a win

or loss in Georgia might affect, but how would Joe Biden's agenda in the

first two years, at least, potentially be affected depending on what the

outcome of Georgia is?



FORD: Here's something to think about. If the two Democrats win there, it's

a 50-50 Senate, which would make Kamala Harris's vote the deciding vote.

Remember, that would probably empower the moderates in the House and the

Senate, both the Democrat and Republican. The Joe Manchins, the Mark

Warners, the one who are behind in instigating this $900 billion

compromise. Those are the two votes that would be probably most important

and most sought after.



There's no doubt there would be some reversals of things that President

Trump put in place, but he lost the election. That shouldn't be a surprise

to Kimberley, Steve, John, or me. This is what elections are about. That

election was not stolen in Georgia. Joe Biden has turned a corner. Maybe

it's just Joe Biden. We'll have to see, and in the next month we'll be able

to tell if Democrats, who if they stay on message and stay disciplined and

talk about the COVID vaccine, economic relief, and getting main street

revised and bring a renaissance of new jobs and new investments to cities

and communities rural and urban alike in Georgia, it could be a message

that Democrats could take nationally.



ROBERTS: So Kimberley, the president is going down there tomorrow to

Valdosta, which is deep in the heart of conservative Georgia. What does he

need to do tomorrow? Should he go down there and talk about how he was

wronged and how the election was stolen? Or should he talk about other

things?



STRASSEL: I can only assume that he will not be able to get away without

talking about that in some way, shape, or form. It seems to be very much on

his mind.



But the way that you actually win this election is, yes, you bring that up,

that's fine. You point out that this is going through the system. But then

you talk about the candidates themselves. You talk about Perdue. You talk

about Loeffler. You talk about their opponents, in particular the case of

Raphael Warnock, someone that is very much out of step with mainstream

Georgia voters. And then you talk about the potential consequences in the

Senate, because, you know, I appreciate Harold talking about how the

moderates would be empowered. I think that there's some truth to that. But

I think it's also true that you have not necessarily seen those moderates

stand tall whenever the progressive aspect of their party has come after

them, whether it be on Kavanaugh or anything else. So I think that some of

those --



ROBERTS: Let me jump in, if I could, and give Steve the last 20 seconds

here of what you think the president needs to do and doesn't need to stay

away from complaining too much about November 3rd.



HAYES: I don't think he will. I think Kimberley is right. Of course, it

would be better for those two Senate candidates, the president would talk

about their candidacies and their races and what it means. I don't think

the president will do it but he spent the last 30 days complaining and

perpetrating myths about what's happened to him.



ROBERTS: I'm sure it will be difficult for him to resist. Panel, thanks so

much.



When we come back, "Notable Quotables."



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ROBERTS: Finally tonight, "Notable Quotables."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: But I went from leading

by a lot to losing by a little.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I did it right. We did it right. This was a secure

election.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I know what I saw, and I signed something say that if

I'm wrong I can go to prison. Did you?



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, (D) CALIFORNIA: We are announcing and introducing a

regional stay-at-home order in the state of California.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm tired of people telling us what to do.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They said everybody has to go out and just try to make a

living.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: IŸ_Tm sorry I took that trip. It was a lapse in

judgment.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT: Times are tough, but I want to know you

that help is on the way.



TRUMP: So you had the longest streak in the history of Notre Dame at number

one. What you think about that, Lindsey? It sounds like you in the Senate.



(LAUGHTER)



MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: I'm going to miss our

regular dinners, even with our weeknight scheduling, and official one drink

limit. Like I said, Mr. President, we weren't exactly party animals in our

20s either.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just urge our leaders on both sides of the aisle to

put down their swords. Once and for all, get the package done, and make it

a good Christmas for everybody.



TRUMP: Three, two, one.



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: That is a pretty sight.



Next -- this weekend, rather, on FOX News Sunday, Chris Wallace will speak

with the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar as we are one

week away from an FDA advisory panel considering the first coronavirus

vaccine. Check your local listings for air times.



And thanks for watching SPECIAL REPORT. I'm John Roberts in Washington.

Bret Baier will be back in this chair again on Monday.



END



Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.