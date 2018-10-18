What would House Intelligence look like under Schiff?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," October 17, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington, and ahead tonight, looking to exploit divisions in this country, yet another example tonight of how the left is using race to try desperately to drive voters to the polls, in less now than three weeks.

Herman Cain is to here to react, you don't want to miss it. He's in studio. It's going to be fantastic. Plus, why is this man still being given a platform? Well, Dan Bongino will react to the latest anti-Semitic slur from the Nation of Isalm founder Louis Farrakhan, and why Twitter is allowing him to still use its platform.

Plus, Raymond Arroyo for "Seen and Unseen", he breaks down the tape from Trump's "60 Minutes" interview and will tell us specifically why the GOP should be paying close attention. But first, meet the chairman, that's the focus of tonight's Angle.

INGRAHAM: I had a horrible dream last night. One of those, you know, wake up in a cold sweat types. The calendar read Wednesday November 7th and the Democrats had gained control of the House of Representatives. And the first horrible vision I had, it's kind of blurry, but it is Maxine Waters and she was talking about Justice Kavanaugh.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: It was heartbreaking, but I think women are not going to recede. Women are going to continue to confront what took place in that confirmation and him, and he won't rest easy in his job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What was on to you on that (inaudible) he won't rest easy? Well, it sounds like an implicit threat to me or does she just mean impeachment or that the justice is going to be confronted at his home and public life, public places? Is it some kind of dog whistle to go after Kavanaugh, similar to her earlier call to harass conservatives earlier this year? Well, soon, she may be harassing all of America.

If the Democrats rest control of the House of Representatives, guess what, Auntie M could be the first woman to lead the House Financial Services Committee. Never mind that she once faced three ethics violations charges for setting up a meeting between treasury officials and a bank her hubby sat on the board of and had large investments. Well Maxine thinks she's Teflon so she just keeps on making threats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATERS: I'm going to keep saying that we need to impeach him.

Join with me, let's impeach 45!

If he thinks he can stop me from talking about impeach 45, he's got another thought coming.

Impeach 45! Impeach 45!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's my ringtone by the way. I always want to avoid it. And this is another man who shares Maxine's impeachment fantasy. If the Democrats sweep to power, Jerry Nadler would become chairman of the judiciary committee. He's already sharpening his knife, or fork and knife, for Kavanaugh.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: We would have to investigate any credible allegations certainly of perjury and other things that haven't been properly looked into before. If he is on the Supreme Court and the Senate hasn't investigated, then the House will have to.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, with all that's facing America, all our potential, do we really want a prolonged inquisition of a sitting Supreme Court justice? The last and only time the House impeached a Supreme Court justice was in 1804. So, you're ready for Kavanaugh's circus part three? Or unless Senator Spartacus becomes a lion tamer, I'm going to pass on that three ringer.

Then there is Massachusetts Congressman Richie Neal. He's poised to become the chairman of the House Ways and Means committee. And if that happens, forget the idea of making those Trump middle class tax cuts permanent. Neal was a fierce opponent of the Trump tax package and is expected to try to roll back some of those tax cuts. There goes our economic boon.

And then there's Maryland's Elijah Cummings. He's in line to become chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. His mission, to investigate the Trump administration 7 ways to Sunday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS, D-MD.: I want to look at what President Trump has done, aided and abetted by the Republicans in Congress, to tear down the foundations of our democracy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's all. Well, Cummings is already on record as saying he'd like to probe Trump's cancellation of security clearances, the 2020 census, the rights of federal employees, and the President's treatment of the press.

Now, these frivolous partisan investigations would cost millions and of course achieve zippo (ph). But they would certainly serve the Democrats' goal of paralyzing the President and his administration in a blizzard of probes and inquiries. And my friends it won't end there.

If Peter Defazio becomes a transportation committee chairman, he's planning to do oversight of the Trump International Hotel and the government services administration, which is the agency that gave Trump a lease for the old post office building in D.C. where the hotel is.

And if money is power, Congresswoman Nita Lowey of New York is about to become the queen of the house. She could head the powerful appropriations committee in charge of spending your money. Lowey has never met a liberal social program she didn't like.

And the 81-year-old Democrat would have the power to shift our spending priorities from things like defense and border security to welfare and arts programs. That will keep the economy humming. And the wall, it'll never be funded. The left is salivating over all of these possibilities in a liberal house takeover.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Adam Schiff could restart the Russia investigation. Elijah Cummings at oversight will have subpoena power, you know, Maxine Waters will be the head of the committee on financial regulation. The house ways and means committee will be able to obtain Trump's tax returns. It's going to be a completely different environment in terms of the ability to hold them accountable for all these outrages.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: To the MSNBC crowd, it's like Christmas morning. But for America, it would be the nightmare we cannot allow to become a reality. If this band of liberal misfits and radicals takes the reins of power in the House come November, it will be scarier than Halloween, only the trick will be on the American people. And the treat, they will be given away to someone else. And that's The Angle.

Joining me now to discuss is Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy, author and syndicated columnist Michelle Malkin and Dr. Dana Grayson, who ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2016. All right, Congressman Duffy, which of your Democratic colleagues are you most concerned about, if they end up getting the House?

REP. SEAN DUFFY, R-WIS.: I have to tell you, Laura, that was a frightening rundown of a nightmare for conservatives. So for me, the one that I'm the most afraid of is Maxine Waters on financial services -- that's my committee. And listen, it's not a C committee, this is an A committee in the house.

We have banking, housing, insurance, the Federal Reserve, so, we affect your bank rates, your insurance rates. Everything we do, your 401-K, your retirement, this committee touches. And Maxine Waters, the leader of, you know, the impeach Trump movement, will chair this committee.

And I think what you will see is rates will rise for banks on insurance side and across the space. So, that's number one, but number two, I would look at Adam Schiff. I think it is so important we find out what was going on inside the FBI and the DOJ.

Devin Nunes has been a dog on a bone trying to figure out who the bad actors were. Devin will lose that seat. Adam Schiff will scrap that investigation and we'll never know the partisanship and politics in the lead up to 2016 and how that transitioned into the Mueller investigation that is still going after Trump today.

INGRAHAM: All right, Michelle Malkin, you heard my nightmare scenario, what is your most nightmarish vision of how this could go down and what people, voters across the country, must be focusing on 20 days before this election?

MICHELL MALKIN, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Well, I think that you should take that "Meet the Chairman" graphic and replace the caption with "Legion of Democratic Doom." These are the worst of the far left super villains. And it does leave a chill up my spine. And I think it should drive every independent and Republican voter, every fair-minded voter, out there, to the polls on November 6th.

And as Congressman Duffy pointed out, the idea of Maxine Waters, one of the worst and most unethical, corrupt-o-crats (ph), a Belt Way barnacle, who has squeezed so much out of her position of power for her own professional and personal benefit.

The idea of her in charge of financial services when she is someone who even came under criticism by liberal Barney Frank for her cronyism of color with the One United Bank and stimulus funny business. You talk about a culture of corruption, which of course is the name of a book I wrote in 2009.

And I think, it really behooves Republicans to turn that phrase and do political jujitsu so people know exactly how the swamp is going to affect them if we let this blue wave rise. The thing is, it is not an inevitability that this blue wave is going to hit and what people need to know, Laura, is that if they do not drain the swamp and use their voices and votes, we're all going to drown in it.

INGRAHAM: All right, Dana, I'm sure you have a lot to say about what we just heard from our other guest, but Adam Schiff in the "Washington Post" a few days ago said the following, "There are serious and credible allegations the Russians may possess financial leverage over the President, including perhaps the laundering of Russian money through his businesses. It would be negligent to our national security not to find out." Do you really think, Dana, that's what Americans are clamoring or in 2018, 2019?

DANA GRAYSON, FORMER CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Well, Laura look, you said there earlier, you know, about the radicals and miscreants in government, and what Americans want is an honest government. They want to know that the leader of our country is not beholden to a hostile foreign nation such as Russia. And there is overwhelming evidence that Trump has been laundering money for the Russians for decades.

INGRAHAM: Really? Overwhelming money? Overwhelming evidence? Tick off three examples of the overwhelming evidence.

GRAYSON: Let's just start with Felix Sater. Felix Sater has been laundering Russian money for the Russian mob for decades. He was Trump's business partner, had an office in Trump Tower. You've got Trump's --

INGRAHAM: So that's a standard that you set? I just want to understand because I'm a lawyer and I did a lot of white collar criminals. So someone who has an office in your building, you are then responsible for every transaction, everything he's done because I got to say, Dana, you're a smart person.

I know you ran for Congress. You probably wish you were running this time around, not 2016, but that's a kind of like just smear job I think people are just fed up with. They try to do it to Kavanaugh with a smear job with literally no corroborating evidence. And now, you say something on national television, I mean, god bless you, that is just like ridiculous. There is no --

GRAYSON: No, I disagree with you Laura.

INGRAHAM: -- factual foundation on that.

GRAYSON: That is not true, Laura. There is factual foundation and there is --

INGRAHAM: OK, what business interests does Donald Trump have in Russia over the last three years? What business interest does he have? Or five years?

GRAYSON: What interest does Russia have in Trump, OK. What they have been doing is buying -- look at Trump SoHo. Trump SoHo, 70 percent of the units were bought in cash transactions with anonymous LLCs. That is a hallmark of money laundering. That is a flashing red light. Felix Sater has --

INGRAHAM: OK, then you got to go to Toronto. Spend some time in Toronto Dana because every building in Toronto, all these buildings are going up, and Sean, I'm sure you've seen them if you've been up there. People just dumping money in real estate because it's a safe haven to build in New York or buy real estate in Paris or Moscow. People are doing it all over the world and especially the Chinese.

Duffy, I want to go to you because I think what we're seeing here is the Democrats taste it. They taste in what they believe is an inevitable rush in the House of Representatives, of power and authority, to kind of get back and get back for the last two years, and the embarrassment of 2016. And they do have a lot of drive right now. They have -- they have some wind at their backs.

DUFFY: They do.

INGRAHAM: I'm not going to try to sugar coat it.

DUFFY: And Laura, the mistake they're making is they're actually showing their colors. These leaders that you put on the board, these aren't moderates, these are not blue dark Democrats. These are the radicals. We're going to have the leaders of the Kavanaugh mob outside the capital, we're going to give them gavels in the House of Representatives.

And in places like mine in Wisconsin, what's going to happen is the swing voters in rural Wisconsin, they can go Republican or Democrat, they look at who these people are and what their agenda is and how anti-Trump and pro Trump -- pro-America Donald Trump has been. They're going to say I don't want that, I am going to still go Republican. And you're going to see Democrats be shot because their agenda doesn't resonate with the American people in places like Wisconsin.

INGRAHAM: All right, Michelle, final word.

MALKIN: Yes, (inaudible) the jobs versus mobs mid-term. And, you know, if Dr. Grayson were honest, she would acknowledge that there has been a referendum on the very agenda that she's laid out. And her own husband, who is, really, I think the godfather of Democratic mobbism, somebody who accused Republicans of being likened to al Qaeda.

Somebody who hounded peaceful Republicans, who were meeting in a Perkin's restaurant, one of the most unhinged members of Congress that came under criticism by other Democratic leaders for how out of control he was, was rejected just a couple of months ago. And so if you think that Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeach, Impeach, Impeach, is going to get the Democratic Party anywhere, why don't you look at you and your husband's own political fate. I hope that isn't fate too on November 6th.

INGRAHAM: All right, Dana has got to respond with that, Dana.

GRAYSON: Well, look, the reality is, the biggest issue that Americans do care about, you're right, is not Russia, its healthcare. And let's face it, the Republicans stink about healthcare.

INGRAHAM: No, it's not.

GRAYSON: And everyone is touched by healthcare. Republicans want to cut the pre-existing condition. They want to take away healthcare from Americans and that's not only what Americans want. So I look forward to Democrats being in charge of the house.

INGRAHAM: Oh yes, that's the goal, that's what -- that's how Donald Trump won, Dana. I mean, Donald Trump won by saying I want to take away everybody's healthcare. If our healthcare system hadn't been screwed up by Obamacare, we wouldn't have to be dealing with this carnage right now. That's the sad thing. We have to pick up the pieces of a spoiled rollout of Obamacare, but the idea that the country is thinking Donald Trump wants to take away healthcare, it's just ridiculous. I mean --

GRAYSON: But Laura, more Democrats --

INGRAHAM: -- I think the Democrats have got to come to the table with more. You have got to come to the table with solutions. How are you guys going to grow the economy by 4.2 percent? You are not. I appreciate it. Panel, thank you so much. I want to return now to the focus on the next man who could become the chairman of the House Intel Committee, that's California's Adam Schiff. Sean Duffy just referenced him.

Now, if he becomes chairman, he's vowed to continue to search for the Russian collusion that so far nobody has been able to prove. I'm joined by former U.S. attorney, assistant U.S. attorney and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy. Andy, now if Schiff takes control of the House intel, what might we expect specifically?

ANDY MCCARTHY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think we expect exactly what we heard from your last panel as until and Michelle called her out on it. I think, you know, what you're going to get is, you know, let's look at the Trump Tower meeting, let's look at the financing behind Trump's business empire, let's in particular look at the financing of his real estate aspect of his business.

And of course they'll say they need the tax returns for that and, you know, we will be off to the races. That's what it will be for however long it lasts. Although I think it will be of great benefit politically to the President, but I don't think the country will like it very much.

INGRAHAM: Oh yes, I mean, they'll always overreach. They're going to try to tangle everything up in these tangential issues that will not help a single American have a job, hold a job, and raise wages. None of that is going to be accomplished, but it's Pavlovian at this point where the Democrats say, like they're at the gates and they just want to, you know, rush the gates and get the stuff done.

Andy, I have to ask you about a report that came out just a few hours ago, John Solomon's piece in "The Hill" about FBI officials and DOJ officials who had been getting freebie trips to various foreign destinations. And one of the chief beneficiaries of these foreign trips, freebie trips, was Andrew Weissmann. Of course he's one of the most senior people in the Mueller investigation. What's going there?

MCCARTHY: Yes. This has become a really big problem, Laura. I wrote about it a few months back when it came up in a financial fraud investigation in New York. This whole idea of the FBI and the Justice Department having this kind of incestuous relationship with the media where they are trading information and they're getting favors out of it. They're getting tickets to sports events, they're getting, you know, all kinds of benefits out of it. I don't know what they're doing at the Justice Department, but that ought to be item one that they're looking at.

INGRAHAM: In The Hill another great piece by John Solomon. Andy, thank you so much. And for more on why Trump won and how the GOP can do it again, grab a copy of my new paperback, it's "Busting the Barricades: What I Saw at the Populous Revolt" in bookstores everywhere. And up next, the left's literal race to the bottom. See how one rap star is teaming up with the ACLU ahead of the midterms to smear a criminal justice system as, well, is it borne just out of white nationalism? That's the message. You won't believe it. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: The Democrats' slogan going into the midterms is "For The People." But what does that really mean? Only for the people we care about? In a race to the very bottom, the left is making it clear the only thing that matters is what you look like, not what you stand for. That was the case when they tried to take down Kanye West in their attacks against white women. Now, rapper Common is teaming up with the ACLU claiming cops in the entire criminal justice system is based on white supremacy. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMMON, RAPPER: How go we change an unjust system? A criminal justice system that for centuries has denied justice to our most vulnerable. A system borne of white supremacy, racism, and discrimination, destroying families and devastating communities along the way. We vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, (inaudible) personal responsibility thing, Common. Joining me here in the studio, Herman Cain, radio talk show host and former Republican Presidential candidate, Richard Goodstein, also is a former aid to both Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Richard, let me start with you. Now, this has long been a, I think attack of the left, which is -- tactic of the left, which is to go to race in the days before an election. At the same time, Democrats claim that Republicans are the ones who have the race problem.

The ACLU used to represent all people. Why is the ACLU teaming up with Common to claim that, what, I guess black cops are part of the racist system, Hispanic cops all throughout Texas, Arizona part of the racist system? How does that unite America behind the Democrat Party?

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, I think what we are seeing in this accusation about what the Democrats are trying to do around race is part of a scheme whether it's immigration, impeach Trump, Kavanaugh -- there's this kind of scare tactic, even look at these committee chairs.

INGRAHAM: That's a scare tactic.

GOODSTEIN: Well, one thing, the committee chairs, Maxine Waters and all these black faces, and that's supposed to scare people who watch this show --

INGRAHAM: Whoa, whoa, whoa. Adam Schiff, Nita Lowey, Neal from Massachusetts. See, you are doing, and I love you. You know how I love it - - I love having you on, but you are doing exactly what I'm talking about. It's nothing to do with race. I don't care what color your skin is. It's ridiculous Richard.

GOODSTEIN: Look, here's what it has to do with race. Anytime that people--

INGRAHAM: It's ridiculous Richard.

GOODSTEIN: If a black person criticizes Donald Trump, they're a dog, they're stupid, they're an idiot, whether it's LeBron, whether it's NFL players, and whether it's Mitt Romney and John McCain, they don't get -- Omarosa gets called a dog, right.

Think about the chain of the people who criticize Donald Trump who are black and what he calls them. And the people who were white who criticized him and what he calls them. He didn't call John McCain stupid, or ignorant, or Mitt Romney or other people who weren't with him. All I'm saying is --

INGRAHAM: He just called Stormy Daniels horse face. I don't think she's black, is she? I mean, is that your best response to what I just said? I have to say, you're proving my point. This is about solutions. Trump is actually delivered, Herman, solutions on the economy. He's working on streamlining healthcare so people have choices in healthcare. Prescription drug, price transparency, that's the first step to having lower prescription drug prices.

Obama had eight years. Where was all the criminal justice reform? Where was all this action to unify the country racially? We had Baltimore in flames. We had Ferguson in flames. We had the situation with Michael Brown in Florida. This all happened during Obama. The people were mad as hell and they weren't going to take it anymore. That was during the great eight years of Utopia. So, they're blaming Trump for this stuff?

HERMAN CAIN, AMERICA FIGHTING BACK PAC CHAIRMAN: They didn't do anything about the illegal immigration laws. They didn't do anything about the dreamers laws. And so at this point, Richard is doing exactly what the other Democrats do, they want to focus on the narratives rather than the results.

The American people, the people who are seeing America through the wide lens of America, are focusing on results not this narrative. And even in the opening clip that you showed about the coming of the "chairmen" or "chairpersons," well guess what, they want to accuse, they want to allege, and they want to investigate.

They're not talking about anything that's going to help the economy, help people with their wages, they're not going to talk about the median income because for the eight years of the Obama administration the median income barely moved. The GDP was at 2 percent and they wanted us to accept it as a new normal. It's that approach because they are desperate Democrats, socialist, some of them are flat-out lunatics in my opinion.

INGRAHAM: OK, Jeff Toobin in reference to Trump's base said the following. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFF TOOBIN, CNN LEGAL ANALYST: Can I make a suggestion? Maybe the base is much of the United States. Maybe this country is a lot more racist and sexist than we thought.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, we elected Barack Obama, and re-elected Barack Obama, supported overwhelmingly by people of all different colors and backgrounds. He was an incredible campaigner, and the country was excited about it. So, this is what one of the preeminent legal analysts at another network, that's what he has to offer. Well, I guess, it can't be that we have the wrong idea. The country is just a rotten, awful, racist, sexist country. I don't get it.

GOODSTEIN: I think what Toobin is saying is not all people who supported Trump are racists, but all racists supported Trump, right.

CAIN: No.

GOODSTEIN: There can't be -- OK --

CAIN: Sorry to interrupt.

GOODSTEIN: Go ahead, Herman. Recite to me what groups of racists were right behind Hillary Clinton?

CAIN: I apologize for interrupting. I am sick and tired of people making these blanket statements that --

GOODSTEIN: Tell me who it was.

CAIN: I don't need to give you a name.

GOODSTEIN: Well, you kept interrupting me to say I was wrong. Tell me --

CAIN: You are wrong because you offer no facts. Here again is the narrative. That's all he has to offer --

INGRAHAM: Well, I will say that the people today who are playing this , it's white privilege, it's white -- we have a whiteness problem in the country. There's this meme going around on social media, the country is too white. The country is what it is at any given time. It's black, it's white, it's Hispanic.

CAIN: In case you haven't noticed, Richard, I am not white. I know a lot of people who are black a supporting this president.

INGRAHAM: It's 36 percent according to a recent poll.

CAIN: I am sick and tired of you using the narrative to basically try and attack the conservatives and give no facts.

INGRAHAM: You know what, I want to be fair to Richard, too, because I also think it is racist when Harvard decides it's going to penalize Asian- Americans in its admission, the great vaunted Harvard University, my kids will probably never get in there, boohoo, I'm so upset. Go Dartmouth.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: So they're now saying a whole class of people, you are going to be judged by different standards because we have to make this, quote, diverse. That's racist.

GOODSTEIN: I don't disagree that Harvard has admissions problem. But I think your viewers, to the extent they believe that racists were not as a general matter supporting Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, for people to disagree with that as a fundamental proposition to say that's factually inaccurate --

INGRAHAM: More communists supported Hillary. OK, does that mean Hillary or the Democrats -- that's the game you can play on every level. Most pedophiles supported a socialist candidate. I just think, that's not a governing agenda. I get it. There are horrible, awful, rotten racists in America. There always will be. They are marginalized people in our society. They have zero influence and they're despised by pretty much everyone except their core group of people in their basements sending out hateful tweets and posts. That is not America. America is a wonderful and good place. And Democrats used to be, you can do anything in America that you want. I believe the Democrats today have more to offer than this. They do.

GOODSTEIN: You have to ask yourself why in every special election we have had since the 2016 general election, Republicans have been losing ground by 15, 20 points. Conor Lamb, Doug Jones, why all these people are winning places that Trump won by a landslide. It's because the people don't actually accept the proposition that you and Herman are putting out. Maybe there is some analysis as to why, given the economic date, but they're not. They're not buying it.

INGRAHAM: We'll see what happens in less than three weeks. And we'll see if the great turnout that everyone is predicting all redounds to the Democrats' favor. Maybe it will. They've done a good job, Herman. Republicans better get the turnout, because they have a big money on the Democrat side, and they're chomping at the bit. Republican have got ot fight a good game. Democrats are excited.

CAIN: What the Republicans have got to do is push the results.

INGRAHAM: Results over resistance.

CAIN: Over resistance.

INGRAHAM: Guys, thank you so much.

And what do Brooklyn witches, a media savvy president, and "The Conners" all have in common? Raymond Arroyo will tell us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's not time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we explore some of the big cultural stories of the day.

Trump's "60 Minutes" triumph, a Roseanne-less sitcom, and anti Kavanaugh witches? Joining us now to explain Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor, New York Times bestselling author of the "Will Wilder" series Raymond, you thought Trump's Sunday night sit-down with Lesley Stahl was a tour de force and a lesson, a tutorial for Republicans. How so?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: For politicians everywhere and anybody in the public eye. Lesley Stahl got a lot of grief. They said she was easy on him. That's nonsense. She was prepared, she was feisty. She went at him. The president handled her masterfully. He was humorous. He pushed back. Here are some examples. I first want to show you this. I call this the correction. Stahl asked about Trump's unwillingness to criticize Putin. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You don't know what I talked about with Putin in the meeting prior to the press conference.

LESLEY STAHL, "60 MINUTES": I mean publicly, you never say anything harsh.

TRUMP: Excuse me, I didn't? I'm the one that gave Ukraine offensive weapons, and tank killers. Obama didn't. You know what he sent? He sent pillows and blankets. I'm the one -- and he's the one that gave away a part of Ukraine where Russia now has --

STAHL: I mean him personally. Vladimir Putin.

TRUMP: I think I'm very tough with him personally.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: That is the correction. You never let people put words in your mouth. You lay out your narrative and keep going. This is another object lesson in what I call not taking the bait. Stahl asked if Trump has any regrets. Here's his answer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I thought very strongly that the one great thing will happen is the press will start treating me great. Lesley, they treat me worse. They got worse instead of better. Very dishonest.

STAHL: Is this what you regret?

TRUMP: I regret that the press treats me so badly. Despite that my poll numbers are very good.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Redirect, redirect, redirect.

INGRAHAM: I regret that you treat badly, that's classic Trump. I love it.

ARROYO: He doesn't answer a question he doesn't want to. He asks his own question and sticks to it.

INGRAHAM: Don't swing at every pitch.

ARROYO: This is masterful. You might call this one, Laura, the smackdown. Stahl tries to get the president off the press and he won't get off it. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STAHL: I'm going to change the subject again. You did it four times.

TRUMP: I'm just telling you that you treated me much differently on the subject --

STAHL: I disagree, but I don't want to have that fight with you. I'll have another fight with you.

TRUMP: That's OK. In the meantime, I'm president and you're not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: That was a drop mic moment, Laura. You do need those big, dramatic moments. And you know what Trump understands? He understands this is his moment in the midterms. Beyond FOX News, beyond cable, he was reaching a massive audience here and making his final pitch for the midterms. It was a tour de force.

INGRAHAM: But he's been doing this. People say he's not accessible because he's not on a show that has four viewers? Come one, he's accessible to all these people.

And last night, ABC relaunched the Roseanne show without Roseanne, I think it's called "The Conners." And they killed off the beloved matriarch. And there is backlash.

ARROYO: There is a backlash as 10.5 million people tuned in. That is 55 percent beneath the premiere a year ago. So they lost a lot of their audience. It's also beneath the average for the year last year. Roseanne died of an opioid overdose. And as the episode went on we found out where she got those opioids.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Nobody can afford their meds. We all help each other. Rosie need painkillers. I had some. So I gave them to her. She said that she needed those pain pills to get back to work because you guys were running out of money.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't you try to put this off on me. You gave her the pills. She took them, she died, you killed her.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's like a bad Eugene O'Neill play. It's horrible

ARROYO: To takedown a beloved, funny character like this that the whole country was looking to, she was a stand-in for middle America. By killing her in this way, it was disrespectful, which the show writer said he didn't want to be. But I'm sorry, most viewers --

INGRAHAM: Let me tell you, Raymond, it's the way liberal elites usually treat blue collar people, which is why --

ARROYO: The audience is going to erode, watch.

Before we go, Laura, I have to tell you this. A bookstore in Brooklyn is hosting a Brett Kavanaugh hex-a-thon.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: I wish I were making this up. They're charging $10 a ticket to get together to put a curse on Brett Kavanaugh. We have some exclusive footage of the rehearsal, a run-through. Look at this. I just want to show you this. I'll talk you through it. It's called embracing witchcraft's true roots as the magic. Go to that footage. This is unbelievable footage we have acquired. They're saying the downtrodden and disenfranchised have always used magic. Go to that footage. There they are, you see -- that's the wrong footage. Go to the real footage of the real hex. Here we go. Here they are. They're showing their colors.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Laura, we actually -- this is all kidding. But we do have actual footage of the same group, same bookstore in Brooklyn, tried this routine - - that's scary. This is Angelica Houston, believe it or not. This is the actual footage from last year. They hexed the president. I think Brett Kavanaugh needs a few novinas to protect him from the witches' wrath. You'll be have to note in the tradition --

INGRAHAM: Wait, I'm going to hold the crucifix. I don't even like looking at that. I get the heebie-jeebies.

ARROYO: In their tradition of terrorizing children, 25 percent of the money will go to Planned Parenthood. So they're being consistent, Laura, consistent witches.

INGRAHAM: Satan lives.

ARROYO: Nice ending.

INGRAHAM: Raymond Arroyo, great "Seen and Unseen." An important question tonight -- Raymond, thank you -- why is this man, noted anti-Semite, Louis Farrakhan still given a platform to espouse his odious views? Dan Bongino and Lee Zeldin react to the Nation of Islam founder's latest disgusting attacks, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Nation of Islam founder and anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan shared this message marking the 23rd anniversary of the Million Man March.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LOUIS FARRAKHAN, NATION OF ISLAM LEADER: To the members of the Jewish community that don't like me, thank you very much for putting my name all over the planet. When they talk about Farrakhan, call me a hater. You know what they do. Call me an anti-Semite. Stop it. I'm anti-termite.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. Now, this is a man who recently shared a stage, by the way, with Bill Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral, is a cult hero of the women's march, and who can forget the previously hidden photo with Barack Obama from 2005. Joining me with his thoughts, NRA-TV contributor and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino and New York congressman Lee Zeldin. Congressman, I want to start with you. As one of the only I guess, two Jewish Republicans in Congress, what's your reaction to this?

REP. LEE ZELDIN, R-N.Y.: He shouldn't have a platform. He also shouldn't have so much access to members of Congress. You talked earlier in the show about Maxine Waters becoming chair of the House Financial Services Committee, there's a relationship with Maxine Waters, with Al Green, with Keith Ellison who wants to be the next attorney general of Minnesota. And these comments, you look back at the history here the comments have gotten a lot more outrageous. He's called Hitler a very good man. He's blamed Jews for 9/11. He has made comments about putting Jews in ovens, and he also makes broader comments just about black people, making comments like how good it is to put a brilliant mind on anything other a black body, or words to that effect.

INGRAHAM: Lee, we have a blip on your mic there, so we're going to see if we can rectify that. But your point is such a great point. Given who he is, what he's done, what he said, even that comment, Congressman, Dan, about the termite, I'm not anti-Semite, I'm anti-termite. You can take that to mean a couple of different things, Dan.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER NYPD OFFICER: Laura, never has such a disgusting person been given such high level access. These are absolutely horrific, atrocious, hate-filled, vitriolic comments. There's no putting lipstick on that. Think about what he just said. I'm not anti-Semite, I'm anti- termite? Comparing Jewish men and women to insects, termites?

INGRAHAM: An infestation, which is what Hitler said, I believe, right, they were infesting Germany and Europe.

BONGINO: This is absolutely grotesque behavior. And how these social media platforms allow this stuff to happen while simultaneously targeting conservatives at every opportunity is one of the great puzzles in humankind. We are being screwed over by these social media companies as conservatives like I've never seen. How much longer they think people are going to take this for? This is outrageous.

INGRAHAM: I have to say to both of you from Twitter today, after it was reposted, comparing Jews to termites, "Just in from Twitter spokesperson, Louis Farrakhan's tweet comparing Jews to termites is not in violence of the company's policies. The policy on dehumanizing language has not yet been implemented." That's a Buzzfeed reporter Joe Bernstein put that out. So I guess you can compare Jews to rats and insects, and you can get it while you can, I guess. That's his point, that's what he says.

Congressman, I've got to say, for everyone from Obama to the woman's march organizer, other prominent Democrats, Bill Clinton at the Aretha Franklin funeral, liberals just let them get away with this. They just get a total free pass. Congressman?

ZELDIN: Imagine if it was the other way around. If this was someone who has access to a lot of Republican members of Congress, you would be requiring the president, the vice president, every Republican to be condemning this to ensure that the person doesn't have a platform. On the other side he is held up as a cult hero. We reject this on our side of the aisle. And for voters out there, a lot of Jewish voters vote for Democrats.

INGRAHAM: Why?

ZELDIN: You look at this president moving the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, withdrawing from the fatally flawed Iran nuclear deal, signing the Taylor Force Act to better leverage our money provided to the Palestinians.

INGRAHAM: They should all be reexamining their association with the Democrat party given how great this president has been with Israel and all these issues. Gentlemen, sorry it was so short.

Ahead, Hidden Scandals, our next edition in a continuing series, stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Now for our continuing series ahead of the midterms, Hidden Scandals, what the media aren't telling you about certain candidates.

Bob Menendez has served -- and that is a generous description -- the people of New Jersey and Congress since 1993, For the past 12 years as one of their U.S. senators. Now he was expected to breeze to another reelection, and at one point he was beating his Republican competitor Bob Hugin by a 21-point spread in the polls. But now this race is down to 6.2 percent in the Real Clear Politics average. Sensing an opening, Hugin is out with a new ad raising questions about Menendez's unsavory past. Here is just a snippet.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When will we as a society begin to believe women, to trust women?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What a hypocrite. What about the underaged girls who accused you according to the FBI?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: New Jersey's Bob Menendez is being forced to deny allegation of engaging with prostitutes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sex with underaged prostitutes in the Dominican Republic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Menendez reacted then forcefully accusing Hugin of misogyny.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BOB MENENDEZ, D-N.J.: This deceitful, despicable attack ad tells you everything you need to know about Republican Bob Hugin, that he is a slime ball, he's a misogynist, and he's a liar.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Bob, remember the finger is always pointed back at you.

The Washington Post fact checker quickly sprang to the Menendez's defense, giving Hugin's ad four Pinocchios. But is it completely wrong? It's true the Obama DOJ did not bring charges against Menendez regarding underaged prostitution. Their court documents also noted at the time, quote, "The government took responsible steps to investigate these serious criminal allegations, which were not so easily disprovable as the defendant suggests." They went on to cite Menendez's inconsistencies regarding his extensive relationship with the Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, and Melgen's proclivity for young women, which brings us to the next part of the mess.

As Michelle Malkin reminds us in National Review, regardless of the prostitution charges, Menendez and Melgen have quite a history. Among the examples, Menendez flew on multiple luxury flights to the Caribbean with his wealthy donor pal Melgen on the taxpayers dime. He used his Senate influence to push a lucrative port security deal directly benefiting Melgen. And for his part Melgen was convicted of bilking sick old people on 67 counts of massive Medicare fraud totaling $90 million. The company you keep, right?

It is important for all voters around the country to know the full story of all of these candidates. Stories media would prefer to gloss over. But we will continue to expose them in the lead up to November 6th.

Up next, a big congratulations are in order. That when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: All right, a note of congratulations to someone who never wants congratulations, but too bad. A wildly talented lawyer and I guess he is a pretty cool godfather, Pat Cipollone, officially announced by the president as the new White House counsel. It's a huge job, especially important in the next few years. The now departed Don McGahn did a great job for the president for the last two years.



Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.