'Watters' World' on liberals losing steam as Republicans gain momentum

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse Watters.



Woke went broke. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.



Here is what happened to the Democratic Party this week.



WATTERS: Americans are fed up with the Democrats. We won't stand by while liberals destroy the country. So give yourselves a round of applause.



Here is what the red wave looks like. Virginia went red just a year after Biden won by 10. A Republican nearly toppled the New Jersey governor, a state Biden won by 16. A rare red wave hit Long Island, too, and Minneapolis voted against dismantling the police department.



The law and order candidate in Seattle, remember CHOP or CHAZ, whatever it was called -- they beat the pants off the radical left DA there, and the write-in beat the socialist in Buffalo.



Commonsense had a very big week. What does this all mean?



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And so what happens in Virginia, well, in large part determine what happens in 2022 and 2024 and on.



WATTERS: Wow. So there is one thing Kamala and I agree on. Let's check in with her boss.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're going to win. I think we're going to win in Virginia.



WATTERS: Like most things, Biden didn't see it coming. On the day of the reckoning, a reporter asked Joe Biden if he took any responsibility for Democrats getting shellacked. Joe said, no, the country is just confused.



BIDEN: I just think people are at a point because it's understandable where there is a whole lot of confusion.



WATTERS: We're not confused. The American people aren't stupid. We know exactly what's going on, and we don't like it.



Biden's agenda isn't our agenda. We want lower prices, cheaper gas, stronger borders, but Biden keeps serving us vaccine mandates and places to plug in our electric cars. We don't even drive electric cars.



Here was the key in Virginia. The left started a critical race theory culture war and they lost. Look what Terry McAuliffe ran on.



TERRY MCAULIFFE (D), VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.



WATTERS: Youngkin ran against racism in the classroom. He actually listened to parents. But Terry listened to the teachers union and called parents racist domestic terrorists. And after he lost, most of the media wouldn't even admit why.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Critical race theory is not taught in Virginia schools. It's not a big deal.



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Critical race theory, which isn't real.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Critical race theory was a lie.



SETH MEYERS, TALK SHOW HOST: Youngkin jumped on board with the right's new freak out over something called critical race theory, a thing they can't define, and that isn't taught in K through 12 schools anyway.



WATTERS: Like an alcoholic, they're in denial. The first step is admitting you guys have a problem. The media can't do that here because CRT says whites are born racist. Whites are still oppressing blacks and whites are only successful because of white supremacy.



Could you see Rachel Maddow look into the camera and tell her audience she is a racist? Maddow would have to confess, she got a TV show because of white supremacy. She'd have to apologize to Joy Reid for oppressing her because that's the key to CRT. It is garbage, but the left-wing media can't stand up to the far left so they don't say CRT doesn't exist.



Not only doesn't CRT exist they say, but speaking out against something that doesn't exist is racist.



NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL REPORTER: Youngkin played the race card for a reason because he knows it works on certain white voters.



REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE (D-TX): Racism raised his ugly head and the Republican candidate used it very aptly.



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: Some of it was dog whistle racism.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A thousand percent.



ANDREA MITCHELL, MSNBC HOST: It was not a dog whistle, it was a bullhorn.



WATTERS: Only a fool would say Virginia rejecting racism in schools is racist. This is the state that voted for Barack Obama twice. Youngkin won 55 percent of Hispanic vote, 60 percent of the white vote. He doubled Donald Trump's numbers with black females. That's what the left calls a Rainbow Coalition.



The numbers don't lie, but the media does. Americans are sick and tired of the left calling them racist, calling their kids racist, calling the country racist.



Martin Luther King would have opposed critical race theory. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARTIN LUTHER KING, ACTIVIST: Because I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of that character.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The left has turned MLK upside down. He wanted a colorblind society, but all the left wants to see his color. So-called racist Virginia citizens elected the first statewide black female officeholder, Lieutenant Governor-elect, Winsome Sears. Listen.



WINSOME SEARS, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR-ELECT (R-VA): There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe we are back in 1963. We can live where we want, we can eat where we want. We own the water fountains.



Here, I am living proof.



WATTERS: The American people are rejecting the race card and Democrats are scrambling. They don't have any other card to play. They can't play the Trump card, can't play Russia, Russia, Russia. COVID is fading. And so now, they have to run on the issues. And not surprisingly, they're getting clobbered.



Some Democrats are trying to warn them, you go woke, you're going to go broke.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Democrats are going to have to come face-to-face with this issue of wokeism.



JAMES CARVILLE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: It's this stupid wokeness. This defund the police lunacy, let's take Abraham Lincoln's name off of schools -- I mean, people see that. Some of these people need to go to a woke detox center.



VAN JONES, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: I think that the Democrats are coming across in ways that we don't recognize that are annoying and offensive, and seem out of touch in ways that I don't think show up in our feeds and we are looking at it at a kind of echo chamber.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So the Democratic Party is at a crossroads right now. Do they die on the woke hill or retreat to fight another day? We're seeing the same kind of split in Congress. Watch.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WY): Look, it's a wake-up call for all of us. I'm concerned. I've been talking about our debt. I've been talking about inflation. I've been talking about the fallout we may have.



This is not a center left or a left country. We are centered. If anything, it is a little center right country.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I think that the results show the limits of trying to run a fully 100 percent super moderated campaign.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So facing a rebuke from voters and watching the red wave form, do they listen to voters and pump the brakes on Biden's trillions? Or do they swing for the left field fence knowing they're going to get pancaked next November anyway?



So the Democrats are divided in the media and in Congress, and after making our lives more expensive, more dangerous, more divisive, and starting a culture war they can't win, they are about to hear and even louder roar from the American people next year.



This is only the beginning.



Joining me now to react, host of "The Ingraham Angle," which was the number one show on Election Night this week, Laura Ingraham, good to be with you.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE": Hey, Jesse. Great to see you.



WATTERS: So you've seen this thing in real time, Tuesday night, you were there watching. What was the significance to America on Tuesday?



INGRAHAM: I think when people elected Joe Biden, there was a lot going on, right? There was obviously COVID. They thought, you know, he was a kind of a calming influence after maybe BLM and all the tumult that the whole year of COVID brought us. And so they thought, you know, this Joe Biden guy and has, obviously credibly close election, all the contested issues surrounding it, but that he was going to be a calming force. Remember, he talked about dignity -- bringing dignity back to the process.



And then, what people found, and you and I were warning them about this, they found that Joe Biden was just too weak to ever stand up to the far left, so the far left took over the party and then they went to town and everything from critical race theory, to tax policy, to climate change, to cancel culture, and beyond.



And so this was a reaction, not just to the education issue, but to all of it. It's a significant development, the White House knows it. Nancy Pelosi knows it. And that's why, you know, they work fast and furious to try to rush through everything they could before the midterms.



WATTERS: So some of the media recognize how stupid wokeism is, tearing down statues, paying illegal immigrants hundreds of thousands of dollars and telling your kid that they are racist. They're warning the Democrats, hey, you know, this is not going to go well for you guys, but it seems like the rest of the left doesn't even get it. How do you see that shaking out?



INGRAHAM: I think you're absolutely right. They view it as an ideological struggle purely. So, if they even lose next year, to them, it's worth it.



WATTERS: Yes.



INGRAHAM: If they can get universal pre-K, if they can get family leave, if they can get thousands and thousands of new climate corps activist hired or IRA -- so losing the House is worth it to them. That's how dedicated they are to expanding government increasing our independence -- our dependence, excuse me -- on government programs, the move slowly, but surely, toward socialism. It's worth it to them. They did the same thing with Obamacare. They rammed through in March of 2010, and then by November 2010, they got wiped out in the House, but they -- look they still have Obamacare.



WATTERS: They do.



INGRAHAM: It lasted.



WATTERS: They do, they want to lock in welfare, socialism, climate armies. I mean, these are hundreds of thousands of paid bureaucrats that are beholden to AOC, and you're right, AOC has got a safe seat. She doesn't care if they lose the House. Their seat is safe. The squad seat are safe, they don't care. And you're right. They're just going for broke and they are going to try to do whatever they can before the time runs out.



INGRAHAM: Jesse, you know what -- you know what I thought was really interesting is in Minneapolis, obviously that ballot initiative was soundly defeated to defund the police, reimagine the police, whatever.



So Ilhan Omar represents that district where the third precinct was burned to the ground on South Lake Street -- represented that district. She was the number one champion of defunding the police, called the police a cancer on Minneapolis. She was rejected by the people of Minneapolis.



So what I think a lot of conservatives are saying rightly so. Now, it's time to go for her seat. Now, it's time to go into the inner city where these congressmen and congresswomen have been failing the people, and we should be going for broke in every state, in every locality, in every School Board election. It should be a 50-state strategy to take back America.



You're not going to do it if it's about a few percentage points here or there. That's not enough. We have to roll this thing back from the West Coast to the East Coast and you cannot be afraid, and I think you go for her seat and you go for, you know, the entire squad. It should be one big wipeout of the squad next year.



WATTERS: Have you heard Gutfeld's nickname for Ilhan Omar?



INGRAHAM: I have not.



WATTERS: Mentally Ilhan Omar. God.



INGRAHAM: I got it.



WATTERS: You're right though. No seat is safe, that's how you have to think about it. No seat is safe. And I made this analogy the other day. It's like the war in the Pacific. You go island by island. You go school district by school district, state by state and you start at the grassroots. You start at the local School Board, you go to the County Commissioner, and that's how you take your country back.



Because the most of the country doesn't buy this crap. They just don't and I think --



INGRAHAM: No.



WATTERS: And I think Tuesday's election shows that we're united behind this garbage.



INGRAHAM: Yes, and the great thing is that in places like New Jersey, if Republicans maybe had put a little bit more money in New Jersey, and if -- you know, if some of us had paid more attention to New Jersey, New Jersey probably would have been taken by Ciattarelli. He probably would have won that governorship. It was a hair's breadth away from winning.



But look, we had big victories in Seattle School Board races, Long Island, and the State Senate Chair in New Jersey. The most powerful person in New Jersey state politics, he was unseated by, you know, the truck driver. Paid -- spent 150 bucks on his campaign. I mean, Democrats answer to this is, okay, we want higher energy prices, we want more supply chain problems. We want to make life more difficult for the American people with all these new edicts and mandates and rules. It's going to be terrible for us for the next year, but it's going to be great for the conservative movement going forward because they're going to get wiped out.



WATTERS: I look at it the exact same way. They shouldn't keep going so left, but if they do, I don't have a problem with it.



INGRAHAM: Yes.



WATTERS: Keep it coming. All right, Laura Ingraham, everybody. The number one show on Tuesday night. Thank you so much.



INGRAHAM: Thanks, Jesse.



WATTERS: And check out Laura's new FOX Nation special, "California on the Edge." It's out right now.



WATTERS' WORLD is going to be right back.



WATTERS: Joining me now for more on the new revolution, two people who were a part of red waves of the past, former Republican Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown and Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, Michele Bachmann.



All right Michele, we'll start with you. You were in the thick of a big time 2010 Tea Party wave. Are you seeing any similarities to what we're seeing today?



MICHELE BACHMANN, DEAN, ROBERTSON SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT, REGENT UNIVERSITY: Oh, without a doubt. I'm here in Virginia. We saw it all on Tuesday night. And it's clear the Democratic leadership could care less what parents think. They could care less what the people they represent think.



What it looks like to me, Jesse, is they care what the people who bought them like, and it looks like based on the Democratic leadership agenda, where the people who bought them want is a collapsing America, a non- competitive America, and who else would want that more than the Chinese government? Who knows if they bought the Democratic leadership? But that's what it looks like.



WATTERS: Yes. It looks like that to me, too. Scott Brown, you were right in the middle of the action, 2009-2010 where Barack Obama was overreaching massively. What did Tuesday's results mean to you?



SCOTT BROWN (R), FORMER MASSACHUSETTS SENATOR: Well, first of all, good to see you, Jesse, and thank you for having me on. It was like deja vu. As you know, I was there to try to stop Obamacare, that dramatic overreach, taking away your doctors, your individual plans, changing healthcare as we know it, and they did it through reconciliation.



And then we see it here again what's happening right now today, using reconciliation, a rammed through massive spending bill that, quite frankly, takes away people's rights and freedoms. And what you saw on the other night, listen, CRT was the fire that started really this revolution. But it was the parents being home for 18 months and seeing what the kids were actually being taught and how dramatic it was from the teachings of yesterday and so far left and radical that they said no, no, no this is -- don't insult moms and dads, okay. They are mama and papa bears and will take care of their children at all cost.



And Terry McAuliffe's actions and the AFT, saying you have no role in this. It was what started it. But then you throw in inflation, the cost of food and gas and home heating oil. It's out of control. And you saw basically, you know, we're going far left and we've been far right. Now, we're kind of going back to our sweet spot of this great, amazing country where people care deeply about the direction of it. So I'm excited about what's going to happen in the next election cycle.



WATTERS: So, one of the things I believe is going to drive even more turnout in 2022, Biden paying illegal aliens hundreds of thousands of dollars. Steve Doocy's son, we call him our very own Peter Doocy asked the President about this. Listen.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: There are reports that are surfacing that your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who are separated from their families at the border, up to $450,000.00 each, possibly a million dollars per family. Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?



BIDEN: If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yes, but it's not true.



DOOCY: So, this is a garbage report?



BIDEN: Yes.



DOOCY: Okay.



BIDEN: $450,000 per person -- is that what you're saying?



DOOCY: Yes, that was separated from a family member at the border under the last administration.



BIDEN: That's not going to happen.



WATTERS: And so Michele, he says, it's not going to happen, and the next day, the White House comes out and said, actually, this is happening, we're negotiating for reparations for illegals at the border. I don't even know what to say here.



BACHMANN: Well, clearly the President -- and again, with all due respect -- the President is a cardboard cutout. That's what he is. And he goes out and he delivers the lines that his Chief of Staff gives him and he can't even do that.



But this agenda, I'm telling you, if you thought CRT was a flashpoint in the schools, when you start paying illegal aliens for committing crimes at $450,000.00 per person, the American people will melt down. They will revolt. There potentially could be revolts in the streets, and I urge people do not commit violent actions over something like this.



But this is so bad, Jesse. This is going to turn the tables forever.



What is wrong with the Democratic leadership that this is their agenda? This is as anti-American, anti-law enforcement as it gets. This is the agenda of lawlessness.



WATTERS: And Scott Brown, your reaction?



BROWN: Yes, listen, you can't make this stuff up. It's really $3.2 million is what they're actually asking. They may settle on, oh, sorry, Mr. President's not $450,000.00, it is $440,000.00 or $430,000.00.



Okay, let's cut it out. First of all, he is wrong. To reward illegality is wrong. It incentivizes others to do the same thing. It's wrong. And here we are, four times more than our Gold Star families get for people making the ultimate sacrifice, and he's going to give this money away.



This 950 people right now have actually filed a claim. There's like 5,600 people who are basically in the pool of potential -- it could be billions of dollars. This is outrageous. And I agree with obviously -- with the former Congresswoman that yes, this is another flashpoint -- another like - - you can't make this stuff up type of thing.



And the President once again, either doesn't know what he's doing, or is just completely misleading the American public and thinking he can pull something over on us and it's just not going to happen. That's why you see people getting involved at the School Board levels, the City Council levels, the mayors, the new congressmen and women who are running and senators, and they better watch out.



I'll tell you, there's going to be a major wave.



WATTERS: Major wave. This would be like if FOX News was writing headlines to run against Joe Biden in the midterms. You can't do better than this. You really can't do better than this. I don't know what he is thinking or if he's thinking at all.



All right, Congressman, Senator, thank you guys so much for joining WATTERS' WORLD.



BROWN: Thank you, Jesse. Thank you, Michele.



WATTERS: The truth about race and policing, brand new cops footage next.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stop, you're going to get Tased.



WATTERS: The crime wave just got hit by the red wave. Voters in Minneapolis decided that having a police department actually makes sense, rejecting to defund the police after a year of chaos.



My favorite show besides "The Five" and WATTERS' WORLD, "Cops" got canceled by the mob you'll remember, but that tide is turning, too. FOX Nation just scooped it up.



(VIDEO CLIP OF "COPS" PLAYS)



WATTERS: Brian Kilmeade is here to break down the action and he is also the author of the new book "The President and the Freedom Fighter." And he's also got a FOX Nation special airing on Sunday evening about the book and is taking this whole thing on tour. I think he's going to be in West Virginia on Sunday.



BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Four o'clock.



WATTERS: Four o'clock. Everybody check out Kilmeade there. All right, so I want to show you this clip. This is a bust, a little foot pursuit. Let's watch it and react. Run it



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To 12 dispatch. Copy traffic stop.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My name is Deputy Brown. I'm from the Sheriff's Officer. The reason I am pulling you over is your brake lights are out. Where are you all coming from today?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We just came from down the street.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there anything in the vehicle?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, sir.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you mind, if I check the vehicle?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, the hood.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay, I want you to hop out for me. Put your hands on top of the car for me.



One to 12, dispatch. We are running. Stop, you're going to get Tased. Hands behind your back.



He is throwing items on the ditch. There should be orange smaller pill bottle. He tossed out a little bit further up to --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, it is heroin fentanyl.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What's going on, man? Why did you take off like that?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was scared.



WATTERS: Oh, yes, he was scared of getting popped. So he threw fentanyl and that's deadly. That'll kill you. Right there. And that's why you pull these guys over on a little stop like that.



KILMEADE: Can you imagine being a police officer? A guy in a brake light. So, you just pull them over. You see them driving, maybe there's a reason you pull over, then in the next minute, you know, you're in a foot race.



And if you're a police officer and you go through the academy, what they say, too, is how many things can go wrong there? If that guy had a gun, if he decides to have a knife. That one moment where you might have trusted that would-be assailant who you've never met before cost you your life.



WATTERS: So, pursuits are the most dangerous, I believe besides domestic disputes, incidents that they actually tabulate, because you don't know what the guy has. You could get injured during the pursuit anything could happen and these guys really put their life on the line.



Let me show you another one, Kilmeade. This is a domestic disturbance.



Now, you hear about people on the left. They don't want police officers to show up. They want social workers, and this is some of the most dangerous stuff they're dealing with. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... say that his girlfriend was hitting him with a broom.



Hey, what's going on?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sir, we're having a domestic.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Robin. Where you at? What's going on?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE).



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You broke all this?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. Why are you hear?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: [Bleep] (INAUDIBLE).



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just put your hands on your back. You're being detained. Don't do that.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: [Bleep]. That's right you [bleep].



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stop. Stop. So, she is getting charged with assault DV, criminal damage DV and a disorderly conduct DV.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Now, you were saying in the green room that it's always the women's fault when these things happen.



KILMEADE: Could I just say, I've never gone to the green room. I don't have green room access. Jesse closes his dressing room. Everybody else had a green room, he goes, no excuse me, I'm Jesse Watters. That's my lounge. So that is not true.



WATTERS: But she bashed this guy's back window in with a broom.



KILMEADE: See, this is when people say that I want to be a cop and you go, why do you want to do it? Who else is going to show up there and try to solve that problem?



WATTERS: What if they put 125-pound female social worker into that situation? That was a hefty woman. She wouldn't have been in control. You have to have someone with handcuffs, a firearm, and training.



KILMEADE: So you know, the other thing people say about domestic disputes, why they're so dangerous? It is because when a man and a woman are in a fight in every relationship, even though they want to kill each other, they will team up against you if you are perceived to be hurting the other person.



WATTERS: Oh right. We see this all the time.



KILMEADE: That's what I say --



WATTERS: Someone is getting handcuffed and then the wife or the husband comes over -- get off of them. Get off of them.



KILMEADE: I didn't tell him to do that.



WATTERS: You're right.



KILMEADE: That's what happens.



WATTERS: It is a two on one.



KILMEADE: Right.



WATTERS: Speaking of, we have this new book "The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass."



If you can think about what these two men would say today about the accusation that police departments are racists, and they need to be defunded, because, quote-unquote, "black lives matter." What would you think they'd say?



KILMEADE: Well, I mean, you took Abraham Lincoln, he is President of the United States and seven states left the Union. He said, if you don't -- if we don't change this, there's going to be a war. Number two is, there's a law and order also in times of extreme circumstances. He had to suspend a lot of laws in order to save the country. The big picture.



And in terms of Frederick Douglass, he was looking at -- listening -- living in a time in which it was extremely unfair. The guy was born into slavery, escapes to freedom. In comes the Fugitive Slave Law, and he knows if he is turned in, they could grab him in the north over in Rochester, New York and bring him back.



The view he had of police officers, still there were rules, there were laws and his message to the newly found freed slaves were, now you're part of society. Now, I want you to earn it. That's the same thing to Lincoln.



You are free.



WATTERS: That's the message.



KILMEADE: Free to make mistakes and free to make a positive impact on the world even at a time in which America was being torn apart.



WATTERS: All right, and you have made a lot of mistakes. So I'm sure you understand it.



KILMEADE: I don't know how you segue to that. Gutfeld prompted to cop me out --



WATTERS: Check out. Kilmeade is in West Virginia. Very, very, very controversial.



KILMEADE: Ten o'clock on Sunday on FOX News.



WATTERS: And on Sunday night. Brian, thanks a lot.



KILMEADE: Thank you.



WATTERS: A 38-year-old mom goes undercover, we have -- to catch a predator coming back. Viewer warning, next.



ROO POWELL, UNDERCOVER MOM: Do not [bleep] reach out to a girl under 18 online ever again.



WATTERS: A viewer warning about the next story we're about to do. If you have young kids, take them out of the room.



A mother of three going undercover to hunt down child predators. Connecticut mom Roo Powell transforms into a teenage girl to track down sick men who are targeting children online.



Check out this scene from the new series where she is video chatting with one of the men.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you're going to take your top off or what?



POWELL: Now?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. Now. You know I am not a mister nice guy anymore. Forget about it.



POWELL: For weeks, and adult male we call Kevin has been contacting Florrie, a 15-year-old persona we created online. He's been diligent, never revealing enough personal information to lead us to his actual identity.



Tonight, Kevin's abuse continues. He video calls Florrie while pleasuring himself.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you want to see me stream anything?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I won't say anything if you don't say anything.



WATTERS: Powell who funded the nonprofit Safe from Online Sex Abuse makes it clear she is underage right from the start. She befriends the men and works to reveal their true identities.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



POWELL: Kevin has asked me to meet at a hotel.



KEVIN: I'm going to go to Exit 6 Hotel. If you want to see, come over.



POWELL: Oh, it's 15 minutes away.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's got a hotel in his back pocket.



KEVIN: Wear the pretty skirt. I'll take you home in the morning.



POWELL: He said, I'll be in the room with my bag of tricks. And so, what bag of tricks?



KEVIN: Lotions, oils, clamps, clips, plugs, wax. And have you ever used a - -



POWELL: And we've made it abundantly clear that Florrie is 15 -- just turned 15 in December.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And once she catches the predators in the act, she sends the evidence to local law enforcement. "Undercover Underage" is streaming now on Discovery+ and joining me now is the mother who stars in the show, Roo Powell.



I was a huge fan of "To Catch a Predator." And that show was such a phenomenon, it really had a chilling effect on some of these child sex predators because you never knew if there were going to be cameras or law enforcement there when you showed up at the house. But that was off the air.



Now, you've launched this operation. Tell me what this is like? How many men respond to these, I guess, you'd say fishing lures?



POWELL: Yes, so we put teenage decoys online, different ages, and we really just wait for these people to contact us and it is really surprising the amount of people who contact our decoys and the level of manipulation and coercion and aggression they use.



WATTERS: What kind of coercion or psychological warfare do they use when they're trying to entice these who they believe are underage kids?



POWELL: Well, they do a lot of trust building, and a lot of that starts with maybe innocuous requests, oh, you're going to school today? What class do you have? Oh, you should take a picture of your textbook or the outfit that you're wearing. And all of the requests start out as really benign. And it's so easy to say yes to those requests.



And then suddenly it becomes harder to say no when the requests become more insidious. They're also just really manipulative in the way that they talk to kids. It's not about being a good kid or a smart kid. It's just about being a kid on the internet. They're very experienced. They're very manipulative.



WATTERS: So it's a grooming process. You get them to repeat the yes, the yes, the yes, and that makes it harder to say no. And one of the best parts about this series is that you guys actually follow through. Here are some footage of law enforcement descending upon this pervert. Watch.



(VIDEO CLIP FROM "UNDERCOVER UNDERAGE" PLAYS)



WATTERS: So Roo, thank you for doing that. Everybody in this country owes you a thank you and all of our gratitude there. What kind of felony charges is something like this guy facing?



POWELL: People who travel to entice a minor, it varies state by state. I believe, he is facing, you know, enticement, transfer of obscene material to a minor as well. Again, a lot of these states vary. What I would love to see is each state adopt a grooming statute that goes beyond just meeting up in-person or transfer of obscene content, but also a lot of the grooming language that we see happen that is abusive, but isn't necessarily illegal.



WATTERS: So what would you suggest parents do? Obviously, young kids have access to technology? Any warnings? Any specific pieces of advice?



POWELL: Well, I think technology is great. It affords us access to knowledge and culture and the news, but it's also an avenue that perpetrators can use to harm children, and we tend to think of the really teen focused apps like Snapchat or TikTok.



But the truth is any app, any website that has a chat client has the ability for a perpetrator to reach out to a child. So parents have to also consider coloring book apps, gaming apps, platforms that they assume to be really innocuous. That's a concern.



My biggest advice for parents is to have really open and honest conversations with kids about online safety and not just once, but constantly because these are the conversations that need to be happening.



This is uncharted territory. You and I didn't grow up with smartphones in our hands. So, it requires a new kind of thinking.



WATTERS: Yes, they warned us about the guy in the ice cream truck, and now you have to worry about it if your child is going on a coloring book app. That's how scary this is.



All right, Roo, thank you so much. Everybody check out the docu-series, which you can stream right now.



The mob swarms Joe Manchin's Maserati, Colin Kaepernick makes probably as dumb as statement, yet and a stripper's monkey goes wild. "Triple Play" is next.



WATTERS: Time now for "Triple Play." Up first, the mob came after Joe Manchin, swarmed his car, blocked it, it is getting pretty dangerous out there. Watch.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator Manchin, why won't you fight for me? Senator Manchin, is it worth it? Is the money worth it? Is the money that important, Joe Manchin? Is it more important than my life, Joe Manchin? It is more important than your kid's life? Is the money better than our lives?



You look me in my eyes when I talk to you. Do you only talk to millionaires?



WATTERS: Joining me now is the host of "Mansion Global" -- spelled differently with Joe Manchin -- on FOX Business and FOX Nation host, Kacie McDonnell.



All right, so could he hit the gas there? I think, I might hit the gas.



KACIE MCDONNELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST: Yes, here's the thing. Is it bad if I said it's kind of a soft Maserati? Like the gray color --



WATTERS: How did Joe Manchin, a senator, we're paying his salary, how do you afford a Maserati?



MCDONNELL: I don't know. I'd love to -- oh, you know what, I think I know. It's his coal investments. He has millions of dollars in coal. He is getting what -- half a million dollars a year from that. So, it's pretty hypocritical, then he is saying --



WATTERS: How much does a Maserati run?



MCDONNELL: One fifteen. I think, maybe.



WATTERS: You think so? It's over a hundred?



MCDONNELL: I guess, it depends on what's under the hood, you know what I mean?



WATTERS: I know what you mean. I don't know, really, I'm not a gearhead. But that's a nice car. And they shouldn't be doing that because anything could happen there. You can't run in front of someone's car like that. You could get squashed like a grape.



MCDONNELL: Correct. But then they kind of just like fanned out to the side and the gentleman who was filming or the guy that was filming said, you know, how much does the money mean? I guess, it means a lot. He drives a Maserati, and he likes coal. So --



WATTERS: All right, the car does not run on coal, it runs on gas. I just want to make sure everybody is aware of that. Also, we want to talk about Colin Kaepernick. We had to cover this. We didn't want to, but he said something so dumb, that we wanted to play it for you. Watch.



COLIN KAEPERNICK, FORMER NFL PLAYER: What they don't want you to understand is what's been established is a power dynamic. Before they put you on the field, teams poke, pry, and examine, searching for any defect that might affect your performance.



No boundary respected, no dignity left intact.



WATTERS: Kacie, I just want to say something. They have an NHL Draft. Those guys are all white. It doesn't have anything to do with slavery. You're going to invest millions of dollars in an athlete. You want to see how high they jump and how fast they run.



MCDONNELL: My fiancee plays baseball. I mean, if they say you're going to get this check every year, checkup every year, they do it. That's what they do in spring training.



WATTERS: Do they poke and prod your fiancee?



MCDONNELL: Probably but he is -- you know, he is doing what he loves. He is playing baseball and it is all hunky-dory, but this man made $43 million just with the NFL, six seasons. So you say agent fees, taxes. Okay, let's say he took home 20. That's not his Nike deal. That's not other endorsements.



This guy lives in a pretty nice lifestyle, and you look at the average American. They're making what? A handful a million in a lifetime. That's 40 years of work. Just go buy something.



WATTERS: Go buy something.



MCDONNELL: Goy buy a Maserati.



WATTERS: Yes, go buy a brand. How about that? Yes, go buy a Maserati. That will cost you over 100K.



All right, lastly, this is something Kacie has been pushing us to do. I didn't want to do it. It's really not in my wheelhouse. There's a stripper who has an emotional support monkey, we believe. Is this really her emotional support monkey? Well, it went wild and bit a kid. Is that what happened, Kacie?



MCDONNELL: So, there is a lot of layers here. Her boyfriend is up for a college coaching position in Washington. The previous coach was fired because he wouldn't get the vaccine. Anyway, they had a childhood or I should say a neighborhood Halloween party and she had like a haunted house in our backyard. There are apparently two gates before you got to the monkey. Some kid went back, stuck his finger in the cage and got bit.



WATTERS: And so the kid wasn't at the strip club.



MCDONNELL: No, no. This was at her house.



WATTERS: This was --



MCDONNELL: This was in her backyard.



WATTERS: This was at a party at her house.



MCDONNELL: Yes.



WATTERS: But she is a stripper with an emotional support monkey. Listen, I need emotional support if I was --



MCDONNELL: Was the emotional support monkey vaccinated?



WATTERS: It was an unvaxxed emotional support monkey? We need to find that out.



MCDONNELL: I don't know. This is terrible.



WATTERS: We're going to have find that for next week. Is that all right?



MCDONNELL: I'll go out on the road. I'll head to Vegas now.



WATTERS: All right, you go find that emotional support stripper monkey and you figured that. All right, Kacie, thank you so much.



Up next, last call, a big announcement having to do with ratings.



WATTERS: My favorite show besides WATTERS' WORLD, "The Five" was number one for the whole month of October beating MSNBC and CNN combined. Number one show on cable, beat Tucker, beat Hannity. Sorry, it just happened to be that way.



Grateful for Greg and Dana, and all the other people at that table.



Thank you guys for watching "The Five," the number one show first time ever for the month.



That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



"JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.



