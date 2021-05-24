'Watters' World' on Democrat-created problems facing America, Bitcoin

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," May 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse waters.

We have problems. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words. The only thing Democrats are good at is attacking us. They're actually great at it. It's honestly all they do.

Instead of attacking problems, they just attack us because to them, we are the biggest problem. But the real problems are starting to pile up. The media doesn't cover them because we didn't cause them. Then once we point it out and try fixing it, we get attacked.

We try to get kids back in the classroom, and teachers tell us we are white supremacists.

Sacramento teacher Damian Harmony said he was disappointed to hear the quote, " ... cynical pearl clutching foe urgency, ablest structurally white supremacist hysteria over returning to schools," and accused parents of bullying the School Board into making schools less safe for the teachers.

Mr. Harmony wasn't punished. Why would he be? One student who returned vaccinated got screamed at by a mask maniac posing as a teacher.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't care if you're vaccinated, you little dink.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't want to get sick and die.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay. Sorry.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There's other people you can infect just because you're vaccinated. You know what? You're not a special person around here. You should care about how everybody talks about you. You're a jerk.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I know how people look at me. I don't care how people look at me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're a jerk.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And you need to have respect for other people in your life.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I do.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're not a big man on campus, quit walking around here like you have a stick up your butt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: She's seems delightful now, doesn't she?

So after a year of our children falling behind in school, what does Biden do? He sent every school extra tutors and computers. Of course, he didn't. That would make too much sense.

Instead, Joe Biden okayed public schools teaching critical race theory, which means if you're white, you're racist; and if you're black, you're oppressed by white racists. I'd rather go back to remote learning than have kids hear that poison.

Now I'm over here saying: Biden, you blew up the border. They just nabbed the Middle Eastern guy and a convicted sex trafficker from Guatemala. That's racist, they say. You just hate immigrants.

But Mr. President, a half a million illegals came across already this year. That's two decades of records shattered. We're making progress, they tell us. Progress to where?

But Joe, more fentanyl got smuggled in the first few months of the year than all of 2020, a hundred thousand Americans OD'd. We've got to stop it. Trump's fault.

Now I debate the border with Juan Williams all the time, and he says the same thing every week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL POLITICAL ANALYST: Congress would finally stop with the selfies or create these videos to create hysteria and do something.

What we need is Congress. What we need is Congress.

We need to get Congress -- Congress, go get involved.

Congress is not doing any kind of job.

Congress is just sitting on its thumbs doing selfies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Congress is controlled by who? The Democrats and they haven't moved on immigration. Democrats are focused on the real threat.

The Democratic Congress wants to set up a commission to investigate January 6th, the same incident that's been investigated by the F.B.I., the Capitol Hill Police, the D.C. Police, Homeland Security, "60 Minutes," "The Washington Post" on and on.

I could go out on the street with a mic and more people would know about January 6th than July 4th, which we can't celebrate unless we've been vaccinated, says the President.

Let's check in with the Commander-in-Chief.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did he hit it?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Did that go backwards?

And New York is a nightmare. Pro-Palestinian mobs chucked a little rice crispy into the diamond district.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

WATTERS: Oh, are we in the Mideast or Midtown? That's right across the street from FOX by the way.

The New York Attorney General has everything under control. Right? She's opening a criminal probe, but not into this into this -- into the Trump Organization.

People shot in Times Square, broad daylight; slashed on the subway, pools of blood, but she wants the book some Bedminster.

Black Americans committing a rash and nasty attacks on Asian-Americans, media dead silent. LA, out of control where they defunded the police. More pro-Palestinian mobs attacking Jews on the street. All hate crimes.

You never see these videos anywhere.

In Minneapolis where they defunded the police, carjacking, broad daylight; again, less police on the streets, more carjackings. It's math. But math is racist now, so that's what it is. They are teaching this in Oregon.

Chicago is a shooting gallery, 37 shot last weekend, six kids. So Mayor Lightfoot needs a distraction. She has decided not to sit down for interviews with whites.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The facts are the facts and the fact is that this press corps does not reflect the diversity of the city and it makes a difference in the kinds of coverage.

We're having a powerful and important conversation around systemic racism in every institution and the press and the media can't be exempt from that conversation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: It's a bloodbath on the south side, but look over here while I play racial duck, duck, goose.

It doesn't even matter who interviews her. Reporters won't ask her what her plan is to stop the violence, because she doesn't have one -- and they all know that.

But the man without a plan, Joe Biden is going to stumble America into another war in Europe if he isn't careful. Biden dropped sanctions on Russia's pipeline into Germany this week, giving Putin a huge gift. Almost all our allies are against this, except Germany. But Trump was tough on Germany as he should have been.

So now, the White House says we need to repair our alliance with Germany. Hey, guys, who are we allies against? Russia, remember.

And Russia gets paid billions by this pipeline, straight into the Kremlin's pockets because Gazprom is state owned. And what is the Kremlin do with that money? Hack our pipelines. So we pay them ransom. Did Joe know about that?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Were you briefed on the fact that the company did pay the ransom?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have no comment on that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Biden making Russia really rich and happy. Must be a Russian agent. Oops, sorry, that was Trump, who actually slapped so many sanctions on that pipeline that construction was halted. Then construction restarted once Biden was sworn in. But we don't hear "Traitor Joe" from the media, do we?

Biden stops American pipelines and greenlights Russian ones. That Nord Stream pipeline goes through the Baltic Sea, slices our Eastern European NATO allies out of the game. Their pipeline, obsolete.

So Putin is going to gobble up Ukraine and breathe down Poland's neck right next door, a NATO ally. And now we'll have to get involved. And every time America has to save Europe, lots of people die.

Biden just can't connect the dots though. He can't really connect with the crowd either. Here he is at the Coast Guard graduation ceremony.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I can only assume that you will enjoy educating your family about how the Coast Guard is, quote, "The hard nucleus around the Navy forms in times of war." You are a quite -- you're really a dull class. I mean, come on, man.

[LAUGHTER]

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Here's Ronald Reagan. Same age, same event, same line.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My Coast Guard aides have been excellent. One of them taught me that -- and I quote, "The Coast Guard is that hard nucleus about which the Navy forms in time of war."

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: That's how you do it. Now, I shouldn't have compared the two Biden-Carter much better comparison. Feckless on the world stage, bullied by the Kremlin, inflation, high gas prices. This in earlier, From the Desk of Donald Trump, quote: "I see that everybody is comparing Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter. It would seem to me that it is very unfair to Jimmy Carter. Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has created crisis after crisis," unquote.

Trump couldn't tweet that because Twitter canceled him. Trump should just call himself crisis, so Democrats ignore him.

Joining us now to react former Arkansas Governor and FOX News contributor, Mike Huckabee.

So what's your reaction to Watters' Words, Governor?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Jesse, it was one of your best.

WATTERS: Thank you.

HUCKABEE: I think you should have put the caption on there when the Carters and the Bidens were together. My favorite was somebody put on the meme, It said, "Honey, I shrunk the Carters," because that's what it looked like. But it was great.

WATTERS: That was weird.

HUCKABEE: And I really -- I thought one of the things maybe best was when you're talking about how the Democrats, they're in charge of Congress, and you know our mutual pal, Juan Williams, who keeps saying Congress ought to do something. Yes, they should. They ought to go home and let some adults run the place.

Here's the fact. Elections created these problems by putting Democrats in power, and the only thing that fixes it is when at the next election, will give conservatives -- I didn't say Republicans, I said conservatives -- power, because there are some Republicans that need to go home, too.

Liz Cheney and a few others who seem to want to side with the other side more than they do their own. But that's what changes this whole trajectory of where our country is headed. You pretty well laid out the complete picture very, very effectively.

WATTERS: And your right, and the big picture, Governor, is they take our money, they spend it on their donors and their voters; they create problems, then ignore them; and then we try to help, and they call us racist. I mean, that's pretty much how it goes every single time. How does that ever change, Governor?

HUCKABEE: Well, we've got to push back and fight back. Too many people, as soon as they're called a racist, same thing, if they're called a Nazi, they just sort of fold up, get in the fetal position, jump up under a piece of furniture, never to be seen or heard from again.

It is time that we stand up and say, "No, I'm not a racist. I'm not a Nazi. I'm tired of being called it, and let's just have an honest discussion."

And if you can't leave the playing field, because I'm advancing, I'm not retreating and we're not retreating ever again, we're advancing and we're going to make sure that the next generation of Americans grew up with liberty and free speech and things that people actually lived, fought and died for and not a single person in our military ever died, so that kids would run and hide behind a mask or behind the teacher's skirt because they were afraid that something like the booger bear might bite them.

WATTERS: Yes, I actually saw kids at recess playing in the park, broad daylight, sunny day, and they're all masked up. And we know the science, it's stupid.

So like you said, you've got to change this at the voting booth. There's no doubt about that. But Republicans are completely shut out of power for at least the next two years. What's the strategy? If you were advising the Republican Party in the next two years, what do you tell them to do? Because right now it's looking bleak.

HUCKABEE: Well, first of all, organize at the precinct level all the way up and be prepared for the election. Make sure that we monitor every last bit of it, don't wait until afterwards and say, "Can we see how that was done?" Do it in advance.

But the next big thing, Jesse, crystallize a very simple but effective message of what we will do as Republicans, if we're in power. We will seal the border, we will deregulate, we will cut taxes, not raise them. We won't pay people to sit at home and not work. We're going to make some really significant reforms in Congress.

Here is one I'd throw out there. I've got a bunch in mind, but one that I would put out, if the government ever shuts down your business, that government official who shut it down doesn't get paid until your business opens back up.

Let that be a reform, put it into law. We would have a lot fewer opportunities for businesses to be closed by a government official who never missed his or her paycheck.

WATTERS: I like it. The Huckabee Bill. I think that'll just sail right through, Governor. Thanks for coming on WATTERS' WORLD.

HUCKABEE: Sure. You bet, Jesse.

WATTERS: Joe Biden could be the laziest President in our century. He didn't campaign and now he is not governing, and his schedule is about as empty as his head and he has completely surrendered to Russia, less than six months in office.

Let's recap: Russians hacked the Colonial Pipeline. The company pays nearly five million bucks in ransom. The F.B.I. just clears Putin, then Biden drops sanctions on Russia's pipeline to Germany, and that pipeline is just a goldmine for Russia. It would double their sales to Europe and stack the Kremlin's pockets money they'll use on hacking, assassinations, arm sales to our enemies, and the pipeline bypasses Ukraine, leaving them open to invasion.

The Biden team insisted they'd stop it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: President-elect strongly agrees with you that Nord Stream 2 is a bad idea, and he has been very clear about that and I'm determined to do whatever we can to prevent that completion, the last hundred yards, I very much agree.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: They said they'd stop it and then they just dropped it. Why? Something about German diplomacy. It made no sense, just to cop out.

And where is all the media in all of this? Silent, protecting Biden at all costs.

When the news broke on Tuesday, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and CBS -- all skipped it on their evening shows.

Joining me now, former State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus. Why did they just drop it like this, Morgan? It's like they didn't even give it a shot.

MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: Well, it's a mystery, not only because this was -- it goes against what Secretary Blinken and others pledged in their confirmation hearings, it goes against a bipartisan consensus against this Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The Obama administration, when Biden was Vice President was against this pipeline, and bipartisan Members of Congress, I mean, majority of Congress for a very long time had been opposed to this. And why is it? Because this pipeline would give Russia the ability to have control, to have leverage over Europe's energy resources and why don't you want our allies to be beholden to Russia? It makes no sense.

WATTERS: Exactly. So, Morgan, they for four years talked about how they were so tough on Russia, and how Russia was the biggest threat in the world and we need to stand up to Vladimir Putin, and the minute they get in power, they just bow down.

And they say something about, oh, we've got to help our friends in Germany.

None of our other allies want this. The French don't, the British don't.

ORTAGUS: That's right.

WATTERS: The Ukrainians don't.

ORTAGUS: And especially our --

WATTERS: I mean, how great has Germany been as an ally?

ORTAGUS: That's right.

WATTERS: I mean, they don't really contribute that many soldiers, they tear up the hell out of our products. They haven't been with us on a lot of stuff recently. This is about kissing Germany's butt. Why?

ORTAGUS: Well, that logic also doesn't make sense from the administration because actually Nord Stream 2, if you look at the polling in Germany is becoming more and more unpopular amongst the German people. There's also no need for it, right? Germany could import gas from America.

So there's other resources. It is not that -- it's not like this is their only option.

As you mentioned, Ukraine, and many of our Eastern European allies have been very worried about this. And the one thing I can tell you, Jesse, having been with Mike Pompeo and the Russians many times over the past two years that he was Secretary of State, they are very tough and they know when people are bluffing. They know whenever your words are backed by actions.

And there's just a lot of tough rhetoric from this administration. They seem to think that talking tough is the same thing as actually being tough, but whenever you cancel the Keystone pipeline, and do things that will lessen America's ability to be energy independent and lessen America's ability to export, yet you provide the Russians the ability to do so, I just don't see how from a geopolitical perspective that this is beneficial to our own national security or the national security of any of our allies.

WATTERS: Right. Vladimir Putin is testing Biden. He has failed every test. The guy blinked, we got kicked out of the Black Sea. We paid ransom to Russian hackers and didn't say a word about Putin. And now, we okay a pipeline into Germany, which basically slices Eastern Europe from the rest of the Western Europe and Biden is letting them just walk all over the place and has done absolutely nothing.

If this were Trump, it would be "Traitor Trump." That's what this would be. And I'm just -- I'm just disgusted by it, and we're going to probably lose lives and treasure because of it, because we're going to have to go just mop up this mess somehow.

Morgan Ortagus, thank you for coming on the show.

ORTAGUS: Thanks.

WATTERS: Joe Rogan and Chris Rock, provocative comments about straight white men and woke jokes. Adam Carolla is here after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Liberals are mad at Joe Rogan -- what's new -- over comments he made involving straight white males and cancel culture. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOSH ROGAN, PODCAST HOST: You can never be woke enough. That's the problem. It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line. And if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it will eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

ROGAN: Because it's your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history. We just have got to be nice to each other, man. And there's a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing.

Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position. You know, it's so [bleep] crazy times.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now is comedian and author of "I'm Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All-Woke No Joke Culture," Adam Carolla.

So, Adam, I think you and I could probably both agree it's a little ironic that two straight white males with their own shows are having a conversation here about maybe being silenced.

But, I just wanted to have you on because I wanted to know if you agreed with Joe Rogan that eventually, this is where this thing ends up?

ADAM CAROLLA, COMEDIAN AND AUTHOR: Well, I think we've learned -- anyone who has been alive for the last five years has learned that it's called a progressive movement. And as I always say, it's got progress in movement right in the title.

So there is no signs of slowing down or pumping the brakes, and as we've seen, it just goes from one thing to the next.

WATTERS: Yes.

CAROLLA: The stuff that they're pitching today would have sounded bizarre, and like science fiction and Orwellian three years ago, and they are pitching the same stuff with a straight face. Now, like I live in Los Angeles, California. California is trying to do some curriculum with the schools where they're going to eliminate AP Math, up until the 11th grade to sort of level the playing field.

I mean, stuff -- they are calling Math racist.

WATTERS: Right.

CAROLLA: So stuff like that, which would have sounded patently insane a few years ago, has now become a conversation. So I agree with Joe, I don't think there's any signs of them slowing down. They've certainly not provided any evidence that they're ever content.

If you ever listen to someone like AOC speak, who I believe is sort of the mouthpiece for this movement, she is never satisfied. She never pumps the brakes. She never stopped. She's never satiated. So why wouldn't it keep going this direction?

WATTERS: And that's a good point because they're always upset about something, and my thing is, it's not my fault you have problems. Right? You can't blame all of your problems on me. Maybe those are just your problems.

So comedian, Chris Rock came along, and he was on one of the morning shows, and he said, people aren't even taking any risks in comedy anymore, because they're so scared of getting canceled, and nothing is funny. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS ROCK, COMEDIAN: What happens is everybody gets safe.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

ROCK: And when everybody gets safe and nobody tries anything, things get boring, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely.

ROCK: So I see a lot of unfunny comedians. I see unfunny TV shows. I see unfunny award shows. I see unfunny movies -- because no one is -- everybody is scared to like, you know, make a move.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So you're familiar with this business? Have you noticed that things are kind of less funny these days? Have you picked up on that?

CAROLLA: Yes, obviously, what you're going to have is people you've never heard of attempting to go out and sort of push the envelope, but people that are in the mainstream that want to keep their jobs, who you've sort of heard of are looking at hanging on to what they have.

So you're not going to hear it from any of the traditional names out there, whoever your Jerry Seinfelds are out there, or whoever your sort of, you know, household name comedians, you're not going to hear a bunch of super edgy stuff coming out from them. They're not going to be pushing it.

You're going to hear it from people who've never heard of, which is, you know, a little bit of a Catch 22 because we kind of lived in a world where you're -- you know, George Carlin or Richard Pryor, you know, these were the guys that were the mainstream guys and they were also pushing the envelope

They were also sort of pushing back against the man and society, not unknown people doing, you know, coffee houses during open mics at four in the morning on a Tuesday.

WATTERS: Right. And you use the word "edgy" and that's what comedy is about. You find that edge, and you play with it, and if people move back from that edge or the edge itself keeps moving back, it is not funny, and if we're laughing, we are not having a good time here in America.

Everyone's laughing at Adam Carolla, though, because the show has taken off and the book is doing well, and you're just on cancelable. So you should be proud of that, and thanks for coming on the show, Adam.

CAROLLA: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: And he's talking about all of this stuff on prageru.com. Go there right now. Well, after WATTERS' WORLD, you can go there.

The true history of race in America: some things you've never heard of before.

Also, I hit the streets in New York to ask about masks. Wait until you see this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JON SCOTT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Jon Scott.

Police arrest a suspect in this week's attack on Jewish customers outside a Los Angeles restaurant. Witnesses say it began when a pro-Palestinian group of men approached the victims and began yelling anti-Semitic slurs. The suspect now faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, but the LAPD expects to file additional hate crime charges.

The U.S. has seen a rise in anti-Semitic attacks after days of intense fighting in the Middle East.

Also in Southern California, a manhunt now underway after an apparent road rage shooting that left a six-year-old boy dead. Police say the victim's mother was driving him to kindergarten yesterday when the driver of a white sedan fired into their car shooting and killing the little boy.

The family is asking for the public's help in bringing the shooter to justice.

I'm Jon Scott. I'll see you tomorrow for an all new "FOX Report" at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

Now back to WATTERS' WORLD.

WATTERS: The battle over critical race theory in classrooms raging across the country. So far, 13 states have some type of ban on it to keep kids safe from being indoctrinated. But if Biden had it his way, there would be no choice.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY I don't think we would think we believe that educating the youth and next -- the leaders of -- the future leaders of the country on systemic racism is indoctrination. That's actually irresponsible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But that's not really what this is about at all.

Joining us now to discuss Bob Woodson, founder of the Woodson Center, and he has got a new book out this week, "Red, White and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers."

All right, Bob, before we get to the book, which is incredible, tell us in about 30 seconds the problem with critical race theory being taught in class.

ROBERT WOODSON, FOUNDER, WOODSON CENTER: Critical race theory, in the old days, we used to call a stereotyping. Instead of saying that all blacks have to live and eat and sleep and carry themselves in such a way we are saying white people a stereotype, that they are guilty of supremacy, of being privileged and all white people are evil because of racism and all blacks are victims, simply put.

WATTERS: So it overgeneralizes --

WOODSON: It used to be called stereotyping.

WATTERS: Right, stereotyping.

WOODSON: Exactly.

WATTERS: All white people, all black people, all Hispanic people is not like that. It removes individualism.

WOODSON: It used to be called stereotyping.

WATTERS: Right. Okay, good. All right.

So I just started this book this morning, and just found a lot of great nuggets in here that I had no idea about, and I was a History Major. It never trickled down to me or I just maybe missed that day in school.

Tell us some things in your book that most people don't know about the history of race in the United States.

WOODSON: First of all, the false history is that the challenges facing large swaths of black Americans today: out of wedlock birth, the crime, the violence, the lack of economic parity in the cities that that's the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow. It's not true.

In our essays, we go back to tell the real story of black America, it was never defined by slavery and Jim Crow. For instance, when whites were at their worst, blacks were at their best. When we were denied access to hotels, we built our own. Every major city, the Waluhaje Hotel in Atlanta, and Calvert Hotel in Miami, the St. Teresa -- I could go on.

WATTERS: And you talk about schools, too.

WOODSON: We also -- and schools -- the education gap in the south between -- in 1920 to 1940 was three years, eight years -- eight years for whites five years -- look at the Washington partners with Julius Rosenwald, the CEO of Sears, he put up $4 million, the black community match it with $4.8 million and they built 5,000 Rosenwald schools in the south, and they were operating with used textbooks, half the budgets, but they closed the education gap between 1920 and the 1940 within six months -- six months we did that.

WATTERS: And you talk about the danger of guilty white Americans always trying to help black Americans and sometimes that helped, it does not materialize the way it is supposed to.

WOODSON: Jesse, I would rather confront the old fashioned bigotry, because they are hurting us with the helping hand. Between 1930 and 1940, when racism was enshrined in law, black America had the highest marriage rate than any other group. Because of our Christian faith, our belief in families and self-determination, elderly people could walk safely in that community.

Chicago, in the Brownsville section, blacks had 731 black-owned businesses in 1929 and a hundred million in real estate assets and the out of wedlock birth was under nine percent.

WATTERS: And a lot of those --

WOODSON: And I could go on --

WATTERS: And a lot of the money that's pouring in to helping black America doesn't always get to where it's supposed to get because you say the race hustlers actually make money off of trying to help black America.

WOODSON: We've had -- in one sense, we've had reparations for 60 years, it was called a poverty program. $22 trillion, Jesse, 70 cents of every one of those dollars did not go to the poor, it went to those who serve the poor. They asked which problems are fundable, not which ones are solvable.

And as a consequence, we created a commodity out of poor people where there is a perverse incentive for them to be uplifted.

And so what we have done in this essay is pull the covers off of this exploitation, and begin to tell the real story of black America.

One interesting -- in fact, there are 20 slaves who were born slaves who died millionaires, and two of them went back and purchased the plantation on which they were slaves, and one of them, Robert Smalls took in the destitute family of the slave owner in an act of what I call, radical grace.

WATTERS: I love that phrase.

WOODSON: So what we are doing --

WATTERS: Well, this book is tremendous, "Red, White and Black."

WOODSON: And what we are doing at the Woodson center, we want to replace critical race theory --

WATTERS: "Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers." It's a collection of great essays edited by you and I implore all Americans to get this book because it's eye opening.

Thank you so much for writing it and editing it and we're very appreciative of you coming on the show.

WOODSON: Thank you, Jesse. Appreciate the opportunity.

WATTERS: Americans going bananas over Bitcoin. The Wolf of Wall Street is in WATTERS' WORLD to break it down.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Bitcoin this morning stabilized.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bitcoin.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bitcoin cryptocurrency --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bitcoin would bounce.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bitcoin is nuts.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Up 33 percent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Everyone is going bonkers over Bitcoin. It's all you hear about. So what is it? Who is getting rich off it? And why is Elon Musk making everyone nuts over it?

Here to break it all down is the Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort.

Jordan, just lay it on me. First of all, what is Bitcoin?

JORDAN BELFORT, THE WALL OF WALL STREET: So the best way to explain Bitcoin is if you take out any bill like a dollar bill or $100.00 bill, you'll see a serial number on it, right? That serial number corresponds to some entry in a computer in the government (AUDIO DIFFICULTY). Well, just imagine if all this stuff that's in code, like in the Cloud somewhere, right?

Everybody's Bitcoin has its own code, except rather than that being the government that says it's real, it's decentralized. It is all these different computers around the world all running the same code, and if enough of them say a transaction is real, it's deemed as being real. So it's all about like, multiple computers all over deciding that this particular transaction is legitimate or not. So, it takes away the Central Bank.

WATTERS: All right, yes, I think I got it. I think I got it. It's like a computer code that's become a currency that people trade and can invest in.

All right, now, we had one of our producers on "The Five" explain what Bitcoin is.

BELFORT: There you go.

WATTERS: And he pulled up his Bitcoin account, and I saw this guy when he invested in 2017, and the guy has made like -- he is my producer and the guy is cleaning up and I went to the bathroom, I came back he'd already made five G's. What? Am I missing something? Am I late to the Bitcoin game?

Should I be investing in Bitcoin? Because this 31-year-old kid is like, you know, he's like wearing gold now.

BELFORT: It can be pretty frustrating for those that didn't invest really early but here's the thing, no one really knows what's going to happen. I'd be lying if I said I knew where Bitcoin was going. Right now, it's plummeting fast. It is down 50 percent in the last 10 days, right and there are major issues with governments like China saying they're not going to allow it.

WATTERS: But look where it started. It started at like two grand a coin and now it was like 60 grand the other day, and it's just -- it's all over the place and people are going nuts because Elon Musk --

BELFORT: Can I give you a puppet analogy?

WATTERS: Yes. Elon Musk says something and he just tanks Bitcoin and everyone wants to storm the castle.

BELFORT: Let me explain. Bitcoin operates by whoever is the cutest girl in school, that's where all the money goes. So Elon was the cutest girl in school for a long time. If Elon said it, then everyone buys Bitcoin or Dogecoin.

So what happened was, it's really -- it's like -- people say, it is a Ponzi scheme? Well, the thing is, everyone knows if that's a Ponzi scheme. So, it's not really a Ponzi scheme. Everyone knows there is no value there, everyone decides to buy it, and I guess it's worth money. Right? So it's a really weird instrument but it is really about ...

WATTERS: It is not backed by anything, it is not --

BELFORT: ... who is the cutest girl in school.

WATTERS: Right. It's the hottest girl in school.

BELFORT: No.

WATTERS: It's all subjective.

BELFORT: That's it. Yes.

WATTERS: All right, you know what --

BELFORT: Yes. That's it.

WATTERS: The hottest girl in school and then the little tiny numbers on the dollar bill, best analogies I've ever heard because to this day, I still didn't understand it.

Wolf of Wall Street, breaking it all down for us.

BELFORT: That's what it's about.

WATTERS: Thanks, Jordan. I appreciate it.

New York City is reopening, and I'm back on the street.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So you're vaccinated, right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

WATTERS: And you're wearing a mask outside?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

WATTERS: Why are you doing that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: The country is opening back up, especially here in New York and most Americans are ready. Some are a little nervous. So I went out to the streets in New York City and asked people what's going on?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: New York is back in business. You guys pumped up?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Very excited. I've never seen this many people in a while. It makes me super happy. I'm so happy.

WATTERS: Try to control yourself.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

WATTERS: How did you survive quarantine?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some lotion and sanitizer lotion?

WATTERS: Did you use a lot of lotion?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

WATTERS: Where'd you get that sick face shield?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I got this in Mexico.

WATTERS: Are you vaccinated?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. I'm not vaccinated. I'm meditating on it at the moment.

WATTERS: Namaste.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, Namaste.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

WATTERS: How was quarantine for you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was pretty good. I actually escaped the city and moved to Mexico for a year.

WATTERS: Yes. Open borders. Biden just lets anyone in.

So you're vaccinated. Right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

WATTERS: And you're wearing a mask outside?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

WATTERS: Why are you doing that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just for safety things because there are still people that you know, I could potentially carry COVID even if I have the vaccine, I think.

WATTERS: Dr. Fauci said you can take the mask off.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

WATTERS: Can I see that smile? There you go.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's a smile.

WATTERS: You're vaccinated. And you're double masking.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I feel like now that's out of habit and I'm also very extremely paranoid.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People like yourself was also anti-maskers.

WATTERS: How do you know I'm anti-mask?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because I've watched some of your [bleep].

WATTERS: Well, then why I have the mask right here?

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS].

WATTERS: Do you love Dr. Fauci?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, love is a strong word.

WATTERS: Do you strongly like Fauci?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who is that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm not a fan of anybody.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I love the guy personally, I mean, I don't know him, so ...

WATTERS: Maybe you could get to know him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe. Or maybe we have a couple of drinks and we'll see how it goes.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

WATTERS: Where did this virus come from?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, that's -- I'm -- I'm not sure.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: China.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean --

WATTERS: You have no idea.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, I don't want to say anything. You've got the microphone over there. Like I don't -- I don't know.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Kind of like they come from animals and that's what it seems like, and it's far --

WATTERS: Do you think someone did something a little with an animal?

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My parents had COVID and I don't really believe in COVID, to be honest, but it is what it is.

WATTERS: Your whole family had COVID.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, yes, it was sick.

WATTERS: But you don't believe in COVID.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, because I already had it.

WATTERS: Do you plan on getting vaccines?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am vaccinated -- next.

WATTERS: Which one?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Actually, I got the Johnson.

WATTERS: Me, too.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good for you.

WATTERS: Single shot.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely.

WATTERS: I don't like needles. I'm one and done.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know, but let's continue.

WATTERS: Okay.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

WATTERS: So you have no idea who I am.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not at all.

WATTERS: There's a great book coming out called, "How I Saved the World" - -

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: By?

WATTERS: Jesse Watters.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No idea who that is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You look familiar. I don't know from where.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean, you're Jesse though, right?

WATTERS: You may have seen me on such shows as "Friends."

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

WATTERS: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

WATTERS: That's right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's crazy.

WATTERS: I know.

So you have no idea who I am.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it Gutfeld? Who had the [bleep] TV show, comedy show for a second?

WATTERS: I'm Watters and this is my world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Up next, Last Call.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: "How I Saved the World." That's right. I did. It hits shelves July 6th, but I'm going to give you a little sneak peek, just to you know titillate you. Here's an excerpt from the book. "Dick was 50 and intimidating and I was still drunk. This was a bad situation. So I got changed and jumped into his truck. Forty five minutes later, I'm in an Alcoholic Anonymous meeting. It's a public school classroom filled with drunks and drug addicts -- and me."

Don't you want to know how that ends? Order the book, "How I Saved the World."

Get it anywhere: Amazon, HarperCollins. July 6th. Don't be an idiot and not get the book.

That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next and remember, I am Watters and this is my world.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.