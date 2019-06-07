US Army Rangers reenact risky climb to honor D-Day heroes

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 6, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Thank you. Thank you so much. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle,” live from a sort of blustery Paris tonight.

In just moments, you're going to see my exclusive interview with President Trump where he reflects on the sacrifices made by the greatest generation 75 years ago today. Hard to believe.

But he also addresses the shocking threat reportedly coming from Nancy Pelosi. Unbelievable. The economic impact of tariffs against Mexico and the cozy and possibly dangerous relationship warming up between Russia and China.

But first, a day of remembrance as we conclude this 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Invasion here in France.

Well, we'll always remember the countless stories of sacrifice and valor displayed on those beaches, yet it is also supremely important to recall what American troops were fighting against and for.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: The lives that they gave, the sacrifice that they made did not just win a battle, it did not just win a war. Those who fought here won a future for our nation. They won the survival of our civilization.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Allied forces were battling to protect their homelands for sure and against an evil ideology, Nazism. Now some forget that the word Nazi stood for National Socialism where the state controls the means of production and distribution.

Now advancing this system required state control of much more including speech, thought, entire economies. People enslaved and subjugated. Millions upon millions killed.

Now the only way for Nazism to succeed was for Hitler to invade and conquer country after country and of course, the people residing within.

And for a time he succeeded, until the West led by Churchill and FDR and with the help and the dedication of the citizens of England, America and our other allies drew a line in the sand on the beaches of Normandy.

Now, eventually freedom won and socialism, the brutality of it, lost. The unspeakable atrocities carried out under Hitler and Himmler arose not out of thin air, but from an evil ideology that they believed justified those horrors.

As Churchill said, "Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy." And as the story of George Santayana had it right when he said this, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

The D-Day Invasion was the largest amphibious assault ever attempted and the cost in blood was devastating, but the failure, no. That was not an option.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It was here that tens of thousands of the Americans came. The GIs who boarded the landing craft that morning knew that they carried on their shoulders not just the pack of a soldier, but the fate of the world.

Colonel George Taylor whose 16th Infantry Regiment would join in the first wave was asked what would happen if the Germans stopped? Right then and there, cold in the beach just stopped them, what would happen?

This great American replied, "Why, the 18th Infantry is coming in right behind us. The 26th Infantry will come on, too. Then there is the Second Infantry Division already afloat, and the 9th Division and the 2nd Armored and the 3rd Armored and all the rest. Maybe the 16th won't make it, but someone will."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That can-do attitude or as Queen Elizabeth called it, the resilience helped the good guys win in the Second World War, and long after today's pomp and ceremony has faded, it will be up to new generations to repel, to recognize and destroy the new evils that threaten our God-given right to live free.

And now here's my exclusive interview with President Trump from Normandy on this historic day.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Mr. President, thank you so much for being here with us today. 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing. You've had by all accounts an incredible trip. What lessons are you going to take back home after this day and your meeting with the Queen, trip to Ireland?

TRUMP: Well first of all, the meeting with the Queen was incredible. I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry. You understand that feeling. It's a good feeling.

But she's a spectacular woman and the people I met, I met so many veterans and we're talking about people that have seen it. They've seen days like nobody else and they are just really incredible people.

INGRAHAM: And feeling this beautiful weather. It was raining last night. The weather broke. Imagining the invasion, 150,000 Allied troops climbing the cliffs, landing on these shores. What's going through your mind?

TRUMP: Well, this is weather like they don't normally have. You know, this was supposed to be today a storm and it's a little like the invasion itself. The weather was a big factor and they delayed it today and it worked out okay.

And you look at the weather we have, we have beautiful weather and it's been this way wherever I've been. I mean we've been now for three and a half days and it's like I'm saying, is it always like this? It's pretty beautiful. But it can be pretty rough.

INGRAHAM: After having met all of these World War II veterans, this entire experience here today, what do you tell the American people about the importance of this history and our shared ideals?

TRUMP: That there was never a more important battle, there was never a more important event than the event 75 years ago today. Think of that.

These were incredible brave people who were just being blown up and you have the graves all over. I mean, these were people that knew they were going to die. It was horrendous. The bravery, the valor.

We're giving out medals today. You know, we're giving out medals to certain people and to certain families. This was one of the true in terms of war, in terms of -- probably, you could also say in terms of peace because this led to something very special.

This was a very, very horrific day, but it was also a very special day and it's an honor to be here.

INGRAHAM: Two years ago, the so-called experts -- foreign policy expert we're predicting that you would fracture NATO. America would become isolationist. What do you say to those experts today?

TRUMP: Well, those are the people that failed so badly and I haven't really gone to them. I know them. I've read them. I've seen what their result is and the result was terrible.

NATO was going down and if you look at the money coming into NATO for the last 15 years, it's like an escalator down. And now, it's like a rocket ship up.

Secretary Stoltenberg has been maybe Trump's biggest fan to be honest with you. He goes around telling -- he made a speech the other day, he said, "Without Donald Trump, maybe there would be no NATO."

We've gotten over a hundred billion dollars from other countries where they're starting to pay because it got to a point where we were paying so much. I think we were really paying close to 100 percent of NATO.

So we weren't paying to protect all of these European nations and it's just not fair and I told them that. I told the countries, the heads of the countries. I said, "It's not fair. The United States possibly doesn't even benefit." You know, you could make the case and certainly in this age that we're not benefiting, certainly, not like them.

And they paid over a hundred billion dollars more toward their defense. That's money that we'd have to pay.

INGRAHAM: Theresa May was praising you yesterday for the burden-sharing, that it's basically about time.

TRUMP: Yes, she was so nice. She was so nice, but they're all saying it and they're stepping up. I would say Germany has not stepped up much. Germany is paying one percent. They should be paying much more than that.

Well, think of it. One percent. So we protect Germany and then Germany takes advantage of us on trade. I was with Angela Merkel yesterday, who I like a lot. I have a really great -- you know, a lot of people think we don't have a good relationship, we do.

And she then smiles when I said, "Look, you have to pay," and she sort of laughed, because for years they got away with this and it's unfair and they're not getting away with it anymore.

INGRAHAM: What about her dig at you when she was at Harvard, was that appropriate?

TRUMP: What did she say?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANGELA MERKEL, GERMAN CHANCELLOR: I want to leave this wish with you. Tear down walls of ignorance and narrow-mindedness for nothing has to stay as it is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: She has to say what she has to say. I mean, you know she took a pretty tough election a couple of days ago, but I like her. I get along with her. But I said, "You have to pay."

And most of the nations are now either current or very close to current and that's a tremendous -- it's over a hundred billion dollars in a very short period of time.

INGRAHAM: Mexico tariffs -- big news back home. Some Senate Republicans are a little worried about this especially economic effects. What must Mexico do? What can they do to stem this massive tide -- 140,000 people in May.

TRUMP: When you're the piggy bank that everybody steals and robs from and they deceive you and like they've been doing for 25 years, tariffs are a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful word if you know how to use them properly.

Republicans should love what I'm doing because I view tariffs in two phases. Number one, it's great to negotiate with because people don't want to be tariffed for coming into the United States, they don't want that.

And number two, frankly, if they go in, you make a fortune because all of the companies are going to move back into the country.

INGRAHAM: But isn't this Congress's fault for not passing asylum reform?

TRUMP: Yes.

INGRAHAM: So why does it seem like Mexico is bearing the brunt?

TRUMP: Yes, because it's their fault also because they're letting millions of people walk up through their country and they shouldn't let anybody walk up through their country.

I mean, frankly, we shouldn't even have to have Border Patrol. Border Patrol is doing incredibly. You know, they apprehended over a hundred thousand people last. You know what that is?

INGRAHAM: A hundred and forty thousand in May.

TRUMP: And what they're doing is they're taking its -- and by the way, that's not even close to a record because if you go back 13 or 14 years ago, it was crazy numbers but I don't want this.

I want people to come in legally. We want the people that we want and I want a merit-based system, but we shouldn't have anybody, they shouldn't be able to walk through Mexico and now, I've told Mexico, "If you don't stop this onslaught, this invasion," people get angry when I use the word invasion.

People like Nancy Pelosi that honestly, they don't know what the hell they're talking about. I watched her, she was saying, "We have to protect Mexico. We have to take care of Mexico."

Look, I'm dealing with Mexico right now. They send in $500 billion worth of drugs. They kill 100,000 people. They ruin a million families every year. If you look at that. That's really an invasion without the guns.

INGRAHAM: Are you worried about how this might affect the USMCA? Another historic trade renegotiation?

TRUMP: I am not worried about it because they need us. We don't need them. They need us. They stole 32 percent of our car business with NAFTA, the stupidest deal. One of the truly stupid deals of our time. They stole 32,000 -- they have 32 percent of our car business.

INGRAHAM: They are an important ally the United States. It's one of our most important trading --

TRUMP: How do you define ally?

INGRAHAM: It's one of our most important trading partners.

TRUMP: Okay, fine and yet they send in $500 billion worth of drugs. We will never do that kind of trade. They send in drugs, illegal drugs, $500 billion. A hundred thousand people are killed, dead, every year from what comes through our southern border. They shouldn't be allowing people to come through their country from Central -- from Honduras and Guatemala and El Salvador. They walk right through our country.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Coming up, part two of my exclusive interview with President Trump. Plus we have Ari Fleischer, Mollie Hemingway and Alan Dershowitz here to break it all down for us.

And later, Raymond Arroyo talks to some Army Rangers who scaled the same cliffs these heroes did 75 years ago. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Today, while honoring those who sacrificed everything, we heard two very moving, but somewhat different speeches from both President Trump and French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Now, Macron's speech was interwove with some internationalist themes as he addressed the United States directly and even talked about what makes us great.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EMMANUEL MACRON, FRENCH PRESIDENT (through translator): We know what we owe to the United States of America. The United States of America, dear Donald Trump, dear President, which is never greater when it is fighting for the freedom of other others.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But Trump, while of course recognizing the importance of the Alliance, also stressed the importance of the nation-state itself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The fierce patriotism of a free, proud and sovereign people. They battled not for control and domination, but for liberty, democracy and self-rule.

They were sustained by the confidence that America can do anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Macron stayed away from you know, addressing really or thanking the Almighty, but it was extremely, extremely emotional and moving. He kept it all pretty secular.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MACRON (through translator): Inscribed in the countryside of France, a reminder of what our country owes the United States of America. Their presence resonates. It's an invitation to us to continually renew the secular part that unites France, the United States of America and freedom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, Trump picked up the religious cadences of FDR and Eisenhower.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We are a noble nation with a virtuous people, praying to a righteous God.

The great deeds of an army came from the great depths of their love. As they confronted their faith, the Americans and the Allies placed themselves into the palm of God's hand.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh my gosh. We are all bawling. That was unbelievable. Joining me now with reaction to today's incredible events and my exclusive interview with President Trump is Ari Fleischer, former White House Press Secretary, Fox News contributor, Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at "The Federalist" also a Fox News contributor and Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus. He also wrote the foreword to a published version of "The Mueller Report."

Ari, it was so moving on so many levels. It's hard to really put it in words after this day and after this week, this trip to England with the Queen and ending today.

Yet, there were striking differences between the two leaders' approach. Your thoughts?

ARI FLEISCHER, CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Laura, it was so moving because America is moving. The history of our country is so great, so uplifting and we have solved so many of the world that an event like this brings it all home because of the sacrifice and the loss of life and then that which was accomplished.

But that's America's story, it always has been in America who loves Presidents who are good at telling that story and reminding us why it feels so good just to feel good to be an American.

INGRAHAM: Mollie, when we were wrapping this up and leaving Normandy, as we we're making our way through the little villages and we keep thinking if the walls could talk here, imagining U.S. GIs crawling in the darkness with broken compasses and not able to locate each other.

We all said that we're so lucky to be American citizens living in our country. Your thoughts after this historic day?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I'm so glad that so many Americans have taken the occasion today to think about the sacrifices of so many of our men and allied men who did something that's just almost incomprehensible and that it is also wonderful to hear a speech like we heard today.

There is not just something about this location, but it is that sacrifice of these men that inspires Presidents to give great speeches.

I think Reagan's speech on the 40th Anniversary is perhaps his best speech of many great speeches and today's speech was so well crafted and a really nice way to honor so many people. There were multiple points which moved me to tears thinking about some of the men who were there 75 years ago and back there today.

And there is something, you know, you hope that each generation has what that generation had and it is nice to see younger people honoring and remembering their great sacrifice.

INGRAHAM: And Alan, I think when we look back on this time, this era with all the changes in the world over the last 75 years, we have to remember what the troops were fighting against, which I started the show with, which was we wanted our freedom, our liberty, protect the homeland, help our allies.

But it was against this evil ideology of Nazism, what it represented and what it did to people in lands and countries.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, PROFESSOR EMERITUS, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL: Look, I am so proud of every American who participated in the Second World War, particularly proud of my family members, several of whom served with distinction and honor in the United States Army.

Remember, we did not have to go and invade Europe. The American safety and security was not at risk from the West. We had been attacked from Japan but, we had not been attacked from Germany.

This was not a war of choice because we were attacked, but this was an invasion of choice and our President and our leaders, Eisenhower and Roosevelt made a decision to sacrifice many, many American young men in order to save France and save Britain and save Europe and save so many people that we didn't have to do.

And I was very moved by the show of appreciation that European leaders have appropriately made toward the United States. They should appreciate what we did. It was a great sacrifice and it really saved the world from the horrors of Nazism.

INGRAHAM: Ari, I want to get your reaction to an article in today's "Washington Post" quote, "Trump's words on D-Day are at odds with his actions. President Trump spoke the right words in commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, but did he mean them?" Ari, what of that? It was an amazing speech and they still have to criticize him. I've never seen anything like this. I mean, we're going to get into all the little distortions, but your thoughts, Ari?

FLEISCHER: You know, the word "resistance" which is what the Democrats and some in the media pride themselves on, the resistance to Trump stems from resistance by the Free French to the Nazis and that's the same thing now. They shouldn't use the word "resistance." And they shouldn't resist.

You know, there are at least two days a year where they should knock it off. One is Memorial Day and the second is maybe the day that the President goes over to France on D-Day to commemorate the 75th, just praise the President. You don't have to knock him all the time.

INGRAHAM: All right, panel, stay with me. Part two of my exclusive interview with President Trump coming up next.

I found out what he really thinks about a lot of issues including the politics at home. Plus why the President believes Joe Biden is just not getting it on China. You don't want to miss this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's about 4:28 in the morning here in Paris. Welcome back to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. Now more of my exclusive interview with President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: We passed Nancy Pelosi as we were walking up to the stage earlier. She said some pretty harsh things in the last 24 hours leaked out from her caucus. She said, "I don't want impeachment. I want him in prison." Meaning you. How do you work with someone like that?

TRUMP: I think she's a disgrace. I actually don't think she's a talented person. I've tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done.

She is incapable of doing deals. She's a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. The Mueller report came out. It was a disaster for them. They thought their good friend Bobby Mueller was going to give them a great report and he came out with a report with 13 horrible angry Democrats who were totally biased against me, a couple of them worked for Hillary Clinton.

They then added five more also Democrats. With all of that, two and a half years. Think of it. From before I even got elected, they've been going after me. And they have nothing.

INGRAHAM: Do you find if he testifies still? Before you said you didn't care, if Mueller testifies.

TRUMP: Let me tell you, he made such a fool of himself, because what people don't report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong. But Nancy Pelosi, I call her nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn't talk about it.

Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, OK? She's a disaster. And let her do what she wants. You know what, I think they are in big trouble, because when you look at the kind of crimes that were committed. And I don't need any more evidence, and I guess from what I'm hearing there's a lot of evidence coming in. But you look, and then ask Nancy, why is her district have drug needles all over the place? It's the most disgusting thing what she's allowed to happen to her district, with needles, with drug addicts, with people living in the middle of the streets, with people living on the sidewalks. She ought to focus on that, because she's a disaster.

And she made a statement. It was a horrible --

INGRAHAM: When you were overseas.

TRUMP: -- nasty, vicious statement, while I'm overseas. Now, if I made any statement about anybody, it would be like, why would he do that when he's overseas? She didn't want to -- she's a terrible person. And I'll tell you, her name, it's nervous Nancy, because she's a nervous wreck.

INGRAHAM: On Tuesday Joe Biden once again downplayed the China threat at one of his town halls in New Hampshire.

TRUMP: He just doesn't get it. He doesn't get it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're in a position where we have the most agile venture capitalists in the world. It's not like they're the bad guys. We're the best at doing it. Our workers are literally three times as productive as workers in the far east, excuse me, in Asia. And they are three times productive. What are we worried about?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: How happy would President Xi be to have Joe Biden be the nominee?

TRUMP: He wants him. He wants him. Look, we're taking in tens of billions of dollars. We had a 3.2 GDP first quarter, it's always one percent, less than one percent. It always the worst quarter. We had 3.2, a point-and-a-half above schedule. You know why? Because so much money is coming in from China. We never took in any money from China.

And let me tell you a little secret. That's only a little tiny piece of it, because the big one is yet to come. We have $325 billion that I haven't even taxed yet, and they have already spent all of their weapons. They have done everything they can.

I tell you, the greatest people, the farmers. Our patriot farmers, and they are going to benefit. And, remember this about the farmers, for 15 years, before I got here, everything was coming down. So this didn't happen. The farmers are going to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. But these are patriots. These are people that say, the president is right, and if I'm going to go through a little short-term problem it doesn't matter. The president is right. Listen to those incredible people back there. These people are so amazing. And what they don't realize is that I'm holding them up because of this interview, but that's because it's you. By the way, congratulations on your ratings. I'm very --

INGRAHAM: Thank you very much. And President Xi and President Putin sat down yesterday, announced new trade deals, talked about their closer, warmer relationship. Your reaction to that, especially because you did want to have a better relationship, if possible, with Russia at the beginning of your term. Is that out the window now? Is it not possible.

TRUMP: No, I think we're going to have a good relationship with Russia. I think it's hurt by the phony witch-hunt. I could have a good relationship with Russia. Again, we have what everyone wants. I built an economy that's incredible. We're up $14 trillion in value. Look at what's going on with the stock market, and this is despite a Federal Reserve that, frankly, should have had lower interest rates and everything else.

Now, there is a safety net that's good and more conservative, but if we didn't have all of these interest rate, who thought he was going to raise interest rates? But if we didn't have that, we would be 5.2 and the stock market would be up 10,000 points more. But now we have a very conservative approach. We've created trillions of dollars in value. And, by the way, China has lost trillions of dollars in value.

If somebody else, let's say the opponent, who shouldn't have even been allowed to run. She happens to be a crooked person, so her name was very appropriate, but if she ever won, our -- I would say China right now would be far ahead of the United States. Just think of it. China would have been -- we are now so far ahead of China, it's not even a contest.

INGRAHAM: What you could do to unite the country in a time of great polarization? What else could do you?

TRUMP: So I think success should unite the country, but I will tell you, the more successful we've come, the more angry people like Nancy Pelosi, who doesn't have what it takes, they don't know what's going on, they get angry.

An example is Mexico. I said, we're going to put tariffs on because we want you to help us, because they won't pay us any legislation in Congress. And I have senators and others and Pelosi coming out saying, oh, how horrible. What they are doing is they are hurting the deal. They should be saying, we're with the president. We'll do whatever he wants to do, and Mexico would fold like an umbrella.

Now I have these people, and I'm saying there are some Republicans, too, I think they should be ashamed of themselves, but we have Pelosi, we have crying Chuck Schumer, who is a disaster, by the way. He's a total political jerk. But we have Schumer, we have all these people, they come out and they talk about tariffs, or this or -- they hurt my negotiation. Because I go into the room with the Mexicans, I'm asking them for everything. And, by the way, if they don't do it, I'm putting the tariffs on, we're going to make a fortune.

One thing with the tariffs, when those tariffs go on, companies are going to start moving back. Once they know they're going to stay on, companies are going to move back to the United States. They took 32 percent of our car industry. Every single one of those plants will move back into the United States.

INGRAHAM: Are you going to get a deal with can China?

TRUMP: Yes, I'll definitely get a deal with China. They want to make a deal now. I will say I'd want to get a deal, but what they did was very bad. We had a deal and they tried to renegotiate. They can't do that.

INGRAHAM: What do you pray for when you pray for this country?

TRUMP: Peace. Really peace. And we built up our military, we've built up our wealth, we've built up everything. Our country is in such great shape right now. Iran is in a much different position than they were two-and-a- half years ago. Two-and-a-half years ago, Iran was a disaster for us. Now they have got problems. Let's put it that way. They aren't the same country. North Korea, no nuclear tests, I have a good -- and we'll see what happens. We're going to see what happens. China wants to make a deal. Everybody wants to make a deal. We're the best. We're the strongest. There is nobody even close.

INGRAHAM: Mr. President, finally, did you or did you not, the world wants to know, fist bump with the queen.

TRUMP: I did not, but I had a great relationship. We had a really great time. There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time. We had a period where we were talking solid straight, I didn't even know who the other people at the table were, never spoke to them. We just had a great time.

INGRAHAM: A are you going to keep the conversation going with her?

TRUMP: Yes, I am. She is a spectacular woman, an incredible woman.

INGRAHAM: Mr. President.

TRUMP: Thank you very much.

INGRAHAM: Thank you so much, good luck.

TRUMP: Good luck. Take care of yourself.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: By the way, some of you may have heard or read that President Trump supposedly held up the entire D-Day ceremony in order to do this interview with me. That is patently false, fake news. Our cue to end the interview was when we heard the Macron helicopter approaching, and that is what we did. The interview ended before Macron landed. In fact, President Trump was on the lawn waiting for President Macron who, himself, was just a few minutes late.

Up next, my power panel is back to respond to part two of this interview with President Trump. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: OK, stop the comments on Twitter. Yes, I'm using a blanket. OK, two blankets. It's freezing.

Welcome back from Paris live. Joining me again to break it all down, part two of my exclusive interview with President Trump -- he had a lot of topics -- FOX News contributors Ari Fleisher, Mollie Hemingway, and Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

Mollie, President Trump is getting hit. He talked a lot about Normandy, the sacrifice. I think it was the best speech of his political career, but he's getting hit because at Normandy, he hit back at Nancy Pelosi, who said when he was traveling abroad that she wanted him in prison. Your reaction to some of this criticism that built up during the day?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": Well, I think there is a difference between the speech that he gave, which was very appropriate, and an interview where he's being asked political questions. What I get frustrated with by many people in the media is that they are OK with certain people being political while President Trump is overseas, or they are OK with other presidents being political when they are overseas, but they are not OK with him. If you're going to have a standard, and I don't have a particularly strong view either way, you have through it with people who are not Donald Trump.

INGRAHAM: Alan, Nancy Pelosi, while he's meeting with the queen and doing this state visit, make sure this comment, or someone in her caucus, make sure it comes out that she said she hopes she sees him in prison. And now they are criticizing Trump for that?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS: I have to tell you, as a liberal Democrat, I am appalled at Nancy Pelosi. The idea of her weaponizing the criminal justice system and calling for the imprisonment of the president of the United States without him being charged with any crime, without him being charged with any impeachable offense, it's just outrageous. It sounds like the conversation between Stalin and Beria, where Beria said to Stalin, show me the man and I'll find you the crime. You can't just target a president and say we want to see him in prison without producing evidence.

First of all, a president can't be tried and convicted and imprisoned while he's serving as president of the United States. I don't know what she had in mind, but it was absolutely appalling. As a liberal civil libertarian, the idea of the most important Democrat in the United States calling for the imprisonment of a president is such a core violation of civil liberties, the rule of law in American justice, she ought to be absolutely ashamed of herself.

And of course, the president had a right to fight back. If anybody said that about any of us, we would have the right to fight back.

INGRAHAM: And we crossed paths with her, she walked right by us, Ari, right before the interview, and I know she said on television, I guess, with CNN, she said, well I'm not going to criticize the president while he's overseas, while I'm overseas. You did it when he was overseas, when you were back home, Ari.

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yes, pretty quaint notion, they have been doing it for years. They certainly did it to George Bush. But let me be the skunk at the picnic in one regard. I hope all politicians retire the line, lock their opponents up. The criminalization of people you don't like in politics goes too far. And I'll say President Trump --

INGRAHAM: Fair point.

FLEISCHER: -- and his supporters shouldn't say lock her up. Same thing, Pelosi shouldn't say about Trump.

DERSHOWITZ: I agree completely. I wrote a book about it, that criminalization is wrong on both sides. We need disarmament. We have to stop using the criminal justice system as a weapon against our political enemies.

INGRAHAM: It's been a complete disaster for the country. We wasted so many opportunities. And, Mollie, I have to pick up on something that not a lot of people in the media, because they are focused on what he said about Pelosi, but what the president said about Russia and China. They had their big meeting yesterday, and a lot of new trade deals announced between Russia and China. And the president pointed out that, look, he wanted a better relationship with Russia at the beginning of his term. He wants to get along with more countries, and he thinks that the Mueller report affected our foreign policy because of the cloud hanging over this administration. And I think that's a profound point that gets lost in the overall controversy.

HEMINGWAY: When I heard Nancy Pelosi talking about putting Donald Trump in prison, I think we had this Russia hoax that for years falsely accused President Trump of being a traitor. And we haven't had enough people caring about just how that false report was weaponized by so many people in the media and in our government, and we need to know so much more about that. It did affect foreign policy. The big challenge that we've had for decades in the situation with Russia and China is being able to play them off of each other. And we had a situation where nobody could play nice with Russia at a time when we really need to be keeping China in check. And the idea that we wouldn't look into this -- it is possible that certain people should go to jail for their participation in this hoax, which caused so much damage, but not Donald Trump.

DERSHOWITZ: Let's remember, too, that the Republicans also hurt foreign policy when they went after Bill Clinton and impeached him. It really hurt American foreign policy. So I think, as Ari said, we should be critical of all sides that tried to weaponize the political system and try to destroy the other party.

INGRAHAM: Yes. All right, guys, and, again, President Trump said, the trade negotiations, we're doing, it's so important for the country, that's being hurt by this perpetual weaponization of the political dialogue. I thank you so much, fantastic conversation.

And 75 years ago, 235 men scaled the jagged cliffs of Pointe du Hoc as enemy fire rained down on them. And Raymond Arroyo spoke with two U.S. Army Rangers who reenacted that risky climb to honor those before them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER PRESIDENT: These are the boys of Pointe du Hoc. These are the men who took the cliffs. These are the champions who helped free a continent. These are the heroes who helped end a war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: In the early hours of this day, 1944, soldiers from the U.S. Army Second Ranger Battalion scaled the jagged 100-foot cliffs of Pointe du Hoc, and this was while under assault from the Germans. Yesterday members of the 75th regiment reenacted that climb in honor of their World War II predecessors. And as heroes, they all looked on.

Joining me now with more is Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor. Raymond?

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: I got to speak with some of these rangers who scaled the cliffs yesterday. This is Major Ross Daly and Master Sergeant Joshua Horsager. They are from the Second Ranger Battalion in Washington state. After two days of fighting, only 90 of the original 235 rangers were fit for battle, Laura. What they told me about the challenge of these cliffs in Normandy puts it all into perspective.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: You did this climb yesterday.

MAJOR ROSS DALY, SECOND RANGER BATTALION, 75TH RANGER REGIMENT: Yes, sir.

ARROYO: Was what it you were expecting? Had you done anything like that before?

DALY: No, sir. Obviously, being Rangers, we've done several climbs, climbing techniques, climbing schools, and climbing obstacles. But nothing compares to climbing Pointe du Hoc, the pinnacle event, especially for Second Ranger Battalion that created our legacy as one of America's premier elite forces. So to actually stand there, feel it, smell it, hear the water from the English Channel, getting that experience was a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity, sir.

ARROYO: How did it change your perception and respect for the men who actually did this 75 years ago?

MASTER SERGEANT JOSHUA HORSAGER, SECOND RANGER BATTALION, 75TH RANGER REGIMENT: Like Major Daly said, as far as being Second Battalion, this is something historical that's been on the top of our minds and something we celebrate every year. But actually, being out there, we had safety harnesses, we had other ropes. We weren't climbing rope ladders or single strand ropes. We weren't getting shot at. There weren't grenades going off. And it was still a difficult climb, so I can only imagine with everything that they were going through at the time, what they did was just absolutely remarkable.

DALY: To sit there and try to really take in like what kind of physical exertion and what kind of mental and physical attributes they had to have, really, it drives it home for us. It's just another example for us to use when we're training our young Rangers and show them, hey, these are the legends that we owe, because, in the end, some of these legends are behind us, that gave everything, and we owe it to them to continue to carry on the legacy of the Rangers.

HORSAGER: What we're going to pass on is to continue to remember these men. I came out, and we did the Pointe du Hoc ceremony yesterday, and there was 11 veterans there, and every year there's less and less. And so just to continue to honor and remember the men that gave their lives and the men that basically shaped the world we live in with their actions on that day on Pointe du Hoc.

ARROYO: What did they say to you?

HORSAGER: They actually thanked us. And it was difficult to hear that from them, the things that they have done. They thanked us, we thanked them, and it was a very surreal moment, very glad to be able to be part of it.

DALY: My takeaway was some of our younger Rangers that we brought with us to experience the anniversary, to sit there and see a young 20-year-old Ranger look up at the cliffs and really take it in, the gravity. And it's like, hey, 75 years ago, a guy just like you in a slightly different uniform was climbing those cliffs. Now it's on us, and I'm really proud of what I'm a part of. And I'm just going to try to live up every day to those guys who set that example on that day on June 6th.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

ARROYO: Laura, it underscores the audacity of this D-Day invasion, and the commitment to these young guys. As you said earlier, they had those wet grapnel ropes. They were throwing them up, only one rope for each group made it to the top of the cliff. They said it was like climbing a greasy pole. They couldn't hold on. And yet they scaled it in five minutes. Amazing.

INGRAHAM: Incredible. Raymond, thanks so much.

And coming up, my final thoughts as the 75th anniversary of D-Day draws to a close.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Welcome back. It's almost 5:00 a.m. here in Paris. You can see the Eiffel Tower just starting to peek out. The sun is just about to come up. It's been a whirlwind few days here. I want to thank the great crew of “The Ingraham Angle” in New York here traveling with me in London and Normandy and Paris, and most importantly, thank all of those who served the cause of freedom, the fight against totalitarianism, and all your sacrifices.

Those who have gone on to their final rest and those still living, you're our legacy, and we're going to do our best to honor that. America now and forever. Here from Paris, that's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it all from here.

Shannon?

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.