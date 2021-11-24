Tucker: Why are the Democrats encouraging anarchy?

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on November 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



Last Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges against him in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Just two days later, a black nationalist BLM supporter drove an SUV through a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. It was a slaughter.



CARLSON: Six people were killed including three grandmothers and an eight- year-old boy, 47 people were injured very badly, many of them children.



Here is one witness's description of the scene.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We were sitting, my daughter was sitting at my feet and I was standing above her and what I saw was a red SUV run over a gentleman, I think, it was a gentleman in a costume and he was -- his body was trampled by both the front and the back wheels.



CARLSON: Police say the man who did this is a career criminal called Darrell Brooks. As of tonight, Brooks has not publicly explained why he committed mass murder. Instead, the media and local authorities have decided to speak for him, and the main thing they want you to know is that these killings had absolutely nothing to do with the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict just two days before. Nothing whatsoever. The timing is just one of those amazing coincidences.



Quote: "There is no evidence that this is a terrorist incident," announced Waukesha's Chief of Police. But if indiscriminately murdering women and children at a Christmas Parade isn't terrorism, then what exactly is it?



Well, it's a vehicular mishap. Here's how Twitter's in-house news team described it, quote: "Five people dead and more than 40 injured after car drives through parade." "Car." It's the fault of the red SUV.



Other news organizations had another explanation handy. It turns out they told us that Brooks was fleeing from a knife fight. And the implication, of course, was that he got spooked and drove through the parade by accident. You know, as you do.



Then MSNBC took this theory a step further and suggested the police had somehow goaded Darrell Brooks into driving into people by firing a gun at him. Watch.



JIM CAVANAUGH, FORMER ATF: The report from NBC reporters is that maybe he was in a fight -- a knife fight, an altercation or a stabbing. Well, I've been to stabbings and I'm telling you they're very bloody events.



And the perpetrators or the participants often have blood all over them -- even if it's coming from a victim they stabbed. Or they may get cut themselves if it's a knife fight, and they often run with the bloody knife.



So, this guy might have been in the car with a bloody knife, blood all over him. He saw the police barricade at the parade route and busted through it. The officer fired and then he was going to do anything he, or they, to get away when he ran over these band members in just an act of really cold- blooded murder.



CARLSON: So Brooks was doing whatever he could to get away from the police. So effectively, it's the cop's fault. Except no, that's not what happened.



Eyewitnesses, many eyewitnesses described Brooks zigzagging down the street trying to murder as many innocent people as he could. These killings were absolutely intentional. And no, Brooks was not being chased by the police. That's a lie. So much for that theory.



So the question remains why did Darrell Brooks commit mass murder in Waukesha? The media don't seem interested in finding out, not even a little bit. So they've decided to ignore the story completely. And they are.



Subpoenas to Roger Stone from some fake congressional committee are apparently more important than six deaths. Like the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, as far as the national media are concerned, it's simply not happening.



The more we learn about Darrell Brooks, the easier it is to understand why the media don't want to talk about him. Brooks's social media feeds are full of racist and Black nationalist propaganda. In one of his rap songs, he includes lines from Malcolm X justifying race-hate against whites. He posted a picture of a fruit bowl arranged to display the letters BLM with a raised fist. And not insignificantly, Brooks also criticized the jury's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.



On Facebook, one BLM activist was happy to connect the dots here. He describes Brooks's mass murder, as retaliation for the Rittenhouse acquittal watch.



VAUN MAYES, BLM ACTIVIST: They have someone in custody. We may have to wait and see what they say about why this happened. But it sounds like it is possible that the revolution has started in Wisconsin. It started with this Christmas Parade.



There is a person who reached out to me said that they believe that this has to do with the verdict.



CARLSON: "This has to do with the verdict." That's the obvious conclusion. Is it true? Again, we have not confirmed it, but we can be absolutely certain that the national media will spend zero time trying to find out. Why? Because they're implicated.



News organizations spent more than a year telling us that a case that had precisely nothing to do with race was somehow a referendum on the civil rights of Black people and the rise of White supremacy. So if it turns out those lies, and they are lies, got six people murdered, they will probably be the last to tell us that.



We do know that Darrell Brooks never should have been on the street in the first place, he was a thoroughly loathsome person. Want evidence? Well, watch him here brag about pimping his 16-year-old girlfriend.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DARRELL BROOKS, DRIVER OF RED SUV IN WAUKESHA PARADE CRASH: All of a sudden now, I'm a pedophile. Let me explain that. Ten years ago in 2006, I caught a case with my oldest daughter's mama. Yes. My baby mama.



I didn't know the [bleep] was 16 at the time. She gave a statement to the police and told them, yes, she was hoeing and I was pimping and that she was 16, and I didn't know that, okay.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes. So for some reason, this guy has spent most of his life free. A few weeks ago, probably not surprisingly, he was charged with punching the mother of his latest child in the face and then running her over with his car, so he should have been in jail for that. But the Milwaukee County District Attorney, a radical called John Chisholm, released Brooks on a $1,000.00 bail. So $1,000.00 for beating and running over a woman. Why? Well, because John Chisholm believes that bail is racist.



A few years ago, Chisholm acknowledged that letting violent criminals out of jail was certain to cost innocent lives. But, he explained, it's still worth it, because equity.



Quote: "Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into a treatment program, who is going to go out and kill somebody? You bet. Guaranteed. It is guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach."



In other words, the deaths of innocents, old ladies, small children are a small price to pay because the principle of equity is so beautiful and so important. That is a diseased way of thinking. It's how cult leaders and dictators think. It is not a Western worldview, but suddenly it's a mainstream position within the Democratic Party.



Watch Jonathan Swan of AXIOS try to get Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to explain what would happen if we closed all Federal prisons in this country, as she is demanding.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JONATHAN SWAN, POLITICAL REPORTER, AXIOS: To what extent have you wrestled with any potential downside of releasing into society every single person who's currently in a federal person?



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): Yes, again, I think everyone's like, oh my God, we're going to just release everybody.



SWAN: But that's what the bill says.



TLAIB: Yes, but did you see how many people are mentally ill in prison right now?



SWAN: No I know, but the act you endorsed actually says release everyone in 10 years.



TLAIB: But in 10 years, but think about it who we're releasing.



SWAN: But they were like human traffickers, child sex offenders.



TLAIB: No, I know.



SWAN: So are you saying you don't actually support that? Because you used to endorse the bill.



TLAIB: No, I endorse the Breath Act.



SWAN: Your proposal is so sweeping it does release everyone and what I'm trying to say to you.



TLAIB: Oh, yes. Within 10 years and obviously there's a process of looking at how can we get away from mass incarceration and move towards care first.



SWAN: Sure.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Totally unbothered. Human traffickers? Yes. Rashida Tlaib doesn't care. In the end, she refused to give Swan a single example of any criminal, no matter how violent or how dangerous, who ought to remain behind bars, not one.



So what would happen if we did this? If we actually emptied the prisons as Democrats are demanding. We're getting a taste of the consequences right now by watching what's happening in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Here is what it looks like.



CARLSON: There is nothing equitable about that. It is theft. Big picture, it is anarchy, it's violent chaos in which the weak will always suffer the most.



Why do we have civilization in the first place? Precisely to prevent scenes like that. So, you've got to wonder why they're encouraging it.



Tulsi Gabbard is a former Member of Congress from the State of Hawaii and we're happy to have her join us tonight. Congresswoman, thanks so much for coming on.



So you've been saying for a while that this trend of racializing everything particularly things that have nothing to do with race like the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is going to lead to a bad place. Are you concerned that we may be seeing that bad place?



TULSI GABBARD, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: We are headed down a very dangerous path and right alongside that, down this dangerous path is the fact that we have politicians, we have activist judges, we have prosecutors who are not enforcing the law, people trying to defund the police, people who have really screwed up priorities who seem to be more interested in caring more about protecting criminals than actually protecting our community, which is really the most fundamental basic responsibility of our government is to keep our people and our communities safe.



And what we're seeing now as a result of these screwed up priorities, Tucker, is anarchy, chaos and people getting hurt and loss of life on our streets, and this is a -- you know, you've given a few of these really key examples here and how crazy it is that we have people who are guilty of maybe are accused of petty crimes who pose no threat to the community, locked up in jail, then you have violent felons who are let out.



Whether it's a bale of 500 bucks or $5,000.00 or $50,000.00 -- it doesn't matter the amount, they are let out onto our streets continuing their terror sprees. It's crazy.



CARLSON: I always think as I watch this, how does this help the weak? I mean, every politician talks about how you know -- and it's true, civilization exists to protect the weak, not the young and strong and heavily armed, but people who need help protecting themselves. That's why we have civilization. They're the ones who get completely shafted by this.



They are the ones who get killed.



GABBARD: They're the ones who suffer the most because of this broken system and unless we do something, unless leaders in our country do something to actually fix this very broken system, I am deeply concerned that we will continue to see the kind of the horror that we've seen play out over in Wisconsin and in different parts of the countries just continuing to get worse.



CARLSON: I wonder, I mean nobody is for this. It doesn't matter what political party you belong to. The number of people who are for emptying all of our prisons or letting you know murderers out with no bail, it's like, what percentage of the population is actually for this?



GABBARD: I have no idea the answer to that question. I think, it's so irresponsible for politicians to sit there and make these proposals that okay, we're just going to get rid of prisons, but as you saw in that clip, there doesn't seem to be an actual plan and all of their words might sound warm and fuzzy to them.



Wait until somebody comes and threatens them their child, their sister or brother, their loved one then it gets real very quick. We shouldn't wait for that to happen. Our communities can't wait for their own families to be threatened because of this kind of irresponsible and dangerous leadership.



CARLSON: Maybe people who have publicly funded bodyguards should recuse themselves from these conversations because they're not feeling the effects of their own policies.



GABBARD: Well, maybe they should go and meet with some of the families who have been affected by murderers who are in these prisons.



CARLSON: Yes. Man, thank you. Tulsi Gabbard, a blast of commonsense, as always. We appreciate it. Great to see you.



GABBARD: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So last night, we spoke to Kyle Rittenhouse for almost an hour. His first interview since he was acquitted. There is a lot that we couldn't fit into the show last night and we want to show you another part of it.



Kyle Rittenhouse says even after his not guilty verdict he has lost faith in the justice system. That's next.



CARLSON: Every shot that Kyle Rittenhouse fired in Kenosha in August of 2020 was caught on videotape. That's why he's a free man tonight. There was never any doubt once you looked at the tape that Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.



But for political reasons, prosecutors in Kenosha ignored the evidence and they charged Rittenhouse with murder and threw him in jail for more than 80 days, then they hid evidence from the defense.



It's an appalling, appalling example of prosecutorial misconduct. We asked Rittenhouse about that during our conversation last night. Here is what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



CARLSON: What did you think of the prosecution?



RITTENHOUSE: In my belief, the prosecutorial misconduct in this case is ridiculous. They knew I was innocent, but they still decided to bring these charges to make their name, to have a name. They want to my head on their shelf.



There is this F.B.I. surveillance plane -- may remind you -- it is illegal to surveil U.S. citizens. But the F.B.I. still had a plane up, and then they tried to twist it and say I was chasing down Mr. Rosenbaum. Never happened.



And the funny thing is, we were not provided that drone footage until October and they had it way before and the F.B.I. gave it to them and they compressed that F.B.I. drone video and gave it to us. They gave us a compressed version of that file. Same thing with the drone video.



So they had a 4K drone that showed the shooting of Mr. Rosenbaum.



CARLSON: Yes.



RITTENHOUSE: And then -- do you know what HandBrake is?



CARLSON: No.



RITTENHOUSE: So, Assistant District Attorney Kraus had a software installed on his computer called HandBrake -- and this is just speculation -- but put two and two together, if we get a decompressed three -- I think it is three megabyte file of the drone video when they have an 11 megabyte and he has HandBrake installed on his computer. We got an extremely decompressed version of the drone video.



CARLSON: Right. So I mean, in a normal trial, I mean, that would be grounds for mistrial right there. I mean --



RITTENHOUSE: Exactly.



CARLSON: You have to be provided the same evidence that the prosecution is provided by definition.



RITTENHOUSE: And another very, very, very disgrace in this government is with the F.B.I. drone, they called the camera operator of that drone to testify. ADA Binger asked these questions, and then attorney Mark Richards, great attorney, phenomenal attorney asked these questions. He asked about the tail number, the state objected.



And then he said he had 2E (ph) letter from the State Attorney, and we weren't able to ask him the tail number so we can submit our FOIA request, which are still being appealed right now so we can get the complete version of that night on the drone video. He wouldn't give us the tail number. We weren't able to ask him what the tail number was because of the 2E (ph) letter that we got the day he testified that, supposedly disappeared from Attorney Natalie Wisco, another great attorney's e-mail.



It just completely magically disappeared from her e-mail because the state said they e-mailed it, but we never got it.



CARLSON: So dirty. What do you think motivated Binger?



RITTENHOUSE: Assistant District Attorney Binger is a corrupt person who just wants to make a name for himself and not look at the facts. I used to be a fan of the prosecutors -- not anymore. I believe there are still good prosecuting attorneys out there, but he is a prosecuting attorney that wants to make a name for himself and he is supposed to speak the truth, and nothing but the truth. But he decided he wanted to lie and try to put me in prison for the rest of my life for defending myself.



CARLSON: I mean, that must be shocking for you as a kid to realize the system can destroy someone who they know doesn't deserve to be destroyed just for political reasons.



RITTENHOUSE: It's sickening, because this is a case that never had -- that shouldn't had -- this is a case that has nothing to do with politics, but politics were brought into it for people's own agenda.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



CARLSON: Brit Hume is our senior political analyst here at FOX. We are proud to say he joins us in studio. Brit, great to see you.



Given what I think all of us who have been sort of following this case with one ear, anyway for the last year, given the general perception of Kyle Rittenhouse as presented by the media, how did that square with the actual Kyle Rittenhouse in his own words?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, it was a real revelation to see him speak at that length.



CARLSON: Yes.



HUME: As he did with you last night and you know, we saw a lot of him - - if you followed the trial, you saw a lot of him, but you could sort of chalk some of his performance in the trial up to being carefully prepared by his lawyers.



CARLSON: Yes.



HUME: And sort of knowing his lines and so that was extemporaneous such like last night that you really couldn't -- you couldn't really memorize all that stuff.



CARLSON: Right.



HUME: And he comes across as a kind of an innocent.



CARLSON: Yes.



HUME: Well-intentioned, decent, quite intelligent young man who is light-years from the caricatures that were painted of him in the media and by some leading political figures including I'm sorry to say, our President.



CARLSON: I mean, really, this whole case felt -- I mean, it was about self- defense. It was about a protest, of course, in Kenosha but in some ways it was really a media story. I mean --



HUME: That was what it was and the media were -- as they have been so often in recent years, from the start and throughout, terrible on these things, jumping to conclusions, taking the word for it from people that they shouldn't have necessarily trusted, reaching sort of automatic conclusions and beyond the media, think of how badly he was used by first of all the prosecution, which -- bringing a case that should not have been brought.



CARLSON: Yes.



HUME: He says it's because they wanted glory for themselves. I think they were -- I think those two guys that prosecuted that case who were monumentally inept in the prosecution were probably afraid not to bring the case.



CARLSON: I think that's right.



HUME: I think that that may be what was behind it. But in any case, the case shouldn't have been brought and then his original defense lawyer, if his account of his original defense lawyers and how they treated him and what they did with the money and all that they raised on his behalf and leaving him to rot in jail and all the rest of it is anywhere near true, that is a separate and total scandal under itself.



And then finally, of course, he was well-treated by his own lawyers, the ones he eventually tried the case for him. They did a good job clearly, and he thinks highly of them. But what about the jailers who had him in what was supposed to be the better jail, the one he described as being, you know sort of like a downscale motel, but no running water to the point where he couldn't bathe for the time he was in there.



His skin was falling off and he smelled so bad he was apologizing to people who gave him a lift to -- you know, who transported him. Oh my God. That's a horrible story, and one more example of how badly he was used.



CARLSON: And no one seems to care. I mean, you would think like if the media was supposed to care about the weakest among us, I mean here's a working-class kid from Wisconsin, you know but they don't care.



HUME: Yes, no. The elites don't. The elite -- a lot of the elite opinion would find someone like Kyle Rittenhouse beneath their notice except for purposes of contempt.



CARLSON: That is so distressing.



HUME: It is distressing. It's exactly what it is. And then, you have to add in the fact that the President of the United States, when this verdict is rendered, a President should come out and say the verdict is in, the jury has spoken, it must be respected.



Well, Biden got part of that right, but he couldn't leave it alone. No, he had to come back later and say that he was -- that he was concerned and disturbed by the verdict. That is outrageous. No President should talk like that in a situation like this.



A strong President willing to buck people who may support him would be willing to come out and say at a time like that, show the leadership and say I'm sorry the jury has spoken, this is final. He is innocent in my eyes, too. But he couldn't do that.



CARLSON: Right.



HUME: He didn't do that.



CARLSON: He is strong, and I think you've got it exactly.



HUME: Weak. He is too weak to do that.



CARLSON: That's the whole story of this administration, I think. As always, you put your finger right on it. Brit Hume, great to see you.



HUME: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Thank you.



Well, we had an extensive behind the scenes access to Rittenhouse and his family during the trial the focus of a new episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals," a documentary called "The Trial of Kyle." You can watch it in December on FOX Nation.



So Big Tech is doing everything it can to crush Bobby Kennedy, Jr.'s new book on Anthony Fauci. Amazon is not allowing any advertisements for the book. Booksellers are even refusing to sell it.



Apparently, you're not allowed to criticize Anthony Fauci. We've got some good news though. That book is right now one of the best-selling books in America. Amazing.



We'll speak to the publisher, just ahead.



CARLSON: Bobby Kennedy, Jr. has written a remarkable meticulously researched new book called "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health." It really is worth reading, so of course, Big Tech immediately decided to censor it. YouTube shut down a videotaped book signing because it quote, "violated community guidelines and spread misinformation." Amazon limited advertising for the book. Many booksellers just refusing to sell it, and yet despite all of that, people are buying it.



In fact, the book is at the top of the Amazon list.



Tony Lyons is the President and publisher of Skyhorse, which is bravely publishing this book. He joins us tonight.



Tony, thanks so much for coming on. First of all, congratulations on being brave enough to put this book out and on being rewarded by immense popular demand for it, but I'm interested in the attempts to shut it down by Big Tech.



Tell us what you've gone through.



TONY LYONS, PRESIDENT AND PUBLISHER, SKYHORSE PUBLISHING: Yes. So there has been a total media blackout of this book. I mean, it's the best-selling book in America and you won't read about it in any newspaper. If you try to advertise on, you know, any of the online platforms, they send you a notice saying that you can't advertise it there.



It's just really crazy that this can happen in America. I mean, there has to be room in this country for dialogue and debate.



CARLSON: Yes, and especially over this, which is a very serious book. I've read it and it's not crazy in the slightest. It is actually far less crazy than a lot of things I see on NBC News and again, it's meticulously researched. Has it not been reviewed at all? Like "The New York Times" hasn't even acknowledged it, for example?



LYONS: It hasn't been reviewed anywhere. I mean this is a book that has 2,194 citations. It was vetted by doctors and scientists and lawyers. It's got a blurb from a Nobel Prize winning doctor.



CARLSON: Amazing. Were you worried about publishing this book?



LYONS: I was worried about not publishing this book. I mean, there are two sides to every story and you know "The Real Anthony Fauci" is like you said, a meticulously researched book and you know, Bobby Kennedy worked 16 hours a day, seven days a week for nine months on this book.



You know, he gave his whole heart and soul to it and you know, this is a book that I'm proud to publish, I'm proud to be associated with Bobby Kennedy. I think he's a hero. He's a great man. He's a fighter for justice and you know, he is called anti-vaccine, but he's really anti-corruption and he's pro-vaccine safety.



CARLSON: Yes, and pro-democracy. So it is kind -- and I agree with your description of him wholeheartedly. He is all of those things.



But what's crazy is that Anthony Fauci has immense power over the United States. He has never been elected to anything and yet, he wields this enormous power over people's private lives. What does it say that you're not allowed to criticize him?



LYONS: I think it's totally crazy that you can't criticize him. You know, here is a serious book claiming corruption at the highest levels of government, you know of government, of Dr. Anthony Fauci, you know one of the most powerful people, one of the most powerful government officials and you can't even claim that he has committed some wrongdoing.



So there is -- you know, there needs to be a congressional investigation. There needs -- you know, we need to really look into the claims that are made in this book.



This is a 200,000-word book. Like I said it has 2,194 citations and it is being censored because of the title.



CARLSON: Yes. It's unbelievable. Thankfully, people are reading it anyway and I think that they should and again, I just applaud your bravery in doing this. This is exactly -- you're the publisher we need in this country, someone who is committed to free speech.



Tony Lyons, thank you for joining us.



LYONS: Yes, can I just show the cover once because it is so hard to get --



CARLSON: Oh, it's on the screen. You can't see it, but it's on the screen right next to you.



LYONS: Great. Terrific.



CARLSON: Thank you, Tony Lyons.



LYONS: Thanks so much.



CARLSON: So we recently sat down with Bobby Kennedy. Jr. for an entire hour for an episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." It really was an amazing conversation. Absolutely worth watching. We hope you will. It's on foxnation.com.



Well, Joe Biden is particularly unpopular with blue collar workers and people living in Middle America. Why is that? Charlie LeDuff, one of the great reporters -- one of the only reporters left in this country has a theory about that. That's straight ahead.



CARLSON: How bad is inflation rising? Well, the Dollar Tree is no longer a Dollar, it's now $1.25 Tree. FOX's Kevin Corke has that story for us tonight. Hey, Kevin.



KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Pretty incredible, Tucker. Ask anyone who has had to fill up their gas tank recently or go grocery shopping, they'll tell you inflation is all too real and it is definitely hammering American families.



And in the latest sign that your dollar isn't quite what it used to be, discount retailer Dollar Tree has announced it will begin charging a buck 25 for the majority of its products by the end of April. Rising freight distribution and operating costs all factors in the change according to the company. Now, the very same factors -- I should point this out -- are also dogging the economy as a whole, and yet the White House insists it's doing all it can to alleviate pressure on consumers, many of whom, as you know are now girding for soaring Thanksgiving Day costs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: What message does it send to the middle class Americans if President Biden says that he is trying to help who are struggling this week to cover the cost of the most expensive Thanksgiving ever that the President is going to take a few days off at a billionaire's compound in Nantucket?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, first I would say, I don't know if you've cooked a turkey before, but a 20-pound turkey is a pretty big turkey. I think we can all agree. They are about one dollar more, so not to minimize that. Any increase in prices is something the President is concerned about as is evidence by his announcement today and as his efforts to push forward on additional relief for the American people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CORKE: Almost smug in the answer there. Meanwhile in an effort to reduce gas prices that critics say Mr. Biden himself caused, today the administration ordered a record setting 50 million barrels be released from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. That 50 million barrels by the way coming after the government reported that consumer prices surged at their fastest pace in more than three decades back in October.



But for perspective, Tucker, 50 million barrels may sound like a lot, but the nation uses about 18 million barrels a day, so we're looking at less than three days -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Less than three days. Thanks for that perspective. Kevin Corke, great to see you.



CORKE: You, too.



CARLSON: So Joe Biden, less than a year and is turning out to be one of the most unpopular Presidents in the history of this country. He is especially unpopular in Middle America. Why is that?



Well, Charlie LeDuff spent years at "The New York Times." He is now an independent journalist in Michigan where he grew up and he has thought a lot about this. We had a long conversation with him for "Tucker Carlson Today," which was great. Here is part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Give me the overview from the middle of the ideological spectrum and of the continental United States of Joe Biden. You got the sexy glasses, okay.



CHARLIE LEDUFF, HOST OF THE "NO BS NEWS HOUR WITH CHARLIE LEDUFF": You want to see my impression of a poetry professor? Are you ready? Okay.



This I wrote down. Inflation, inflation, Joe, sorry, dude. Inflation, the reason we have inflation, brother, nobody talking about it is all the money we printed.



CARLSON: Yes.



LEDUFF: The economy adjusted for inflation is more active. The GDP is higher now than it was in January 2020, adjusted for inflation, so it's not the bottleneck. Everybody got some cash. Everybody stayed home. Everybody saved the cash.



Plus, the amount of cash in the world went up 25 percent. We created 20 percent of all dollars last year. Everybody knows the more stuff you've got, the less it's worth.



CARLSON: Exactly.



LEDUFF: One diamond ring very valuable, 50 diamond rings, one-fiftieth is valuable. So everybody got money. They all want stuff at the same time, right? That's why you've got all that stuff offshore in LA.



Hey, man, you better like order it now or you won't get for Christmas. Let's order, order, order, order, order. Poof. Don't got enough trucks, don't got enough stevedores. It's sitting there. That's what's going on.



So dude, we're into infrastructure. You still haven't explained how you're going to pay for it. Here's what we're not into, a return to the welfare state. Endless checks for everybody, right?



College and kids, and you know like yo, we've got to get back to earning. We've got enough fake dollars out there that are causing the price of everything to go up.



The reason the Fed thought inflation would go down is because we'd be broke broke-ass. We are going to spend the lollipops, they're going to eat those that we send them, and they'll be broke again. But we got kind of clever. Now everybody is dragging their heels, they want some more.



Okay, inflation.



Two, immigration. What's going on? Babies in cages, remember that one?



CARLSON: Yes.



LEDUFF: Okay, we got people having children underneath the bridge. Come on. No, no, no, no. Dude, order in the court. Process. We're not into that, okay?



Crime. Crime. Period. Crime. From the police, this -- the left of your party hijacked this crap. Here's what we told the progressives again. It's not progress. Get lost.



Okay, are we trying to run away from them? No.



COVID, we already talked about and here's the other one. It's a big one. Afghanistan.



We remember that. That's the signature of your foreign policy. You've got the Chinese buzzing Taiwan and everything else. We haven't forgotten Afghanistan, and did we get all of our people out yet?



CARLSON: No.



LEDUFF: So, listen to the media, too. Stop with the acting and like talking to us like in talking points -- in talking points all the time.



Mister and Missus America, the good people of America out there. No, no -- just wait -- we're normal. We get it. Too much fake money. We want good cops. We want the border under control. We want a future for our kids. Policy on COVID, please, because I'm getting pissed and everybody I know is getting pissed, and it's getting so bad.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Charlie LeDuff, who won a Pulitzer Prize at "The New York Times," but you're getting a sense of why he couldn't stay there and that's a compliment.



You can watch the whole conversation with Charlie LeDuff on "Tucker Carlson Today" by going to foxnation.com or tuckercarlson.com.



Well the White House is completely ignoring a recent Federal ruling that halted its illegal injection mandate. Administrations took action to reinstate the mandatory injections for businesses across the country.



Naomi Wolf is here next with an update on that.



Well, you can head over to tuckercarlson.com com during the break for all our new merch. We don't have supply chain issues. Just click "shop."



CARLSON: A Federal Appeals Court recently suspended Joe Biden's injection mandate. Now the Biden administration is asking the courts to reinstate it.



Meanwhile, because it's happening all over the world, people are fighting back not just here, but in many countries. You wouldn't know that because none of this gets any coverage whatsoever.



Naomi Wolf is following it almost single handedly. She's the CEO of "Daily Clout," the author of the book, "The End of America." She joins us tonight. Naomi, thanks so much for coming on.



So, every once in a while I see a picture somewhere online or I hear about some protests somewhere of people fighting back. Our media ignore all of them. I know you've been following it. What is the pushback?



NAOMI WOLF, AUTHOR AND JOURNALIST: So it's extraordinary. It should be front page news on all the major news outlets and it just isn't. Europe is up in arms. There's draconian lockdowns being enacted. In Austria, they are trying to lock unvaccinated people into their homes. In Australia, they are taking people to mandatory quarantine camps and threatening, you know, even more draconian measures. Germany is indicating it's going to follow suit, which we've certainly, you know, we've certainly seen bad outcomes when totalitarianism takes hold in that part of Europe in the past -- and Europeans are not having it.



In Italy, in Greece, in France, across Europe, there are massive, massive protests. There has been some violence aimed at protesters in The Netherlands, but tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of Europeans are up in arms, saying, you know, we are a free nation, a free continent, we are a free people, and we will not allow these tyrannical measures to be enforced against us.



It's not the end of the story, though, because unfortunately, these -- you know, as we've seen in history, when protests have a violent response from the police, that can end or break the back of a protest movement.



So Europe is saying no. In many countries, the police and others are supporting the protesters, supporting liberty and the rule of law. But it's a very fragile time. It's a very scary time.



CARLSON: That seems like a huge story. And again, you know, we're only getting bits and pieces of it, fragments of it. What about in this country? You're not seeing that, but it doesn't mean it's not happening, I guess?



WOLF: Yes, so in this country, I mean, I'm proud to say I talk to the heroes and heroines who are fighting to save our freedoms and keep us from being Australia or Austria. I talk to them every day and I travel around and go to the statehouses where this battle is being fought.



So Americans are saying no. I was just at a massive rally to honor first responders who are resisting the vaccine mandates in New York City. This was last Saturday, 15,000 to 20,000 people. In New Hampshire, Melissa Blasek, representative there and her colleagues got a bill out of committee to ban President Biden's vaccine mandates in the State of New Hampshire.



Kansas just issued another kind of decision to ban Biden's mandate -- sorry, and you're seeing working people across the country saying no. Truckers are walking off the job. Pilots are grounding flights. They said no.



Unions are standing up and saying no, and dozens and dozens of lawsuits have been filed by citizens, by unions, by elected officials, by Attorneys General in over 10 states against the Biden administration.



But when you step back, you know, I think you've got to notice that there's a bigger picture here. Never in my lifetime did I imagine that a President would first declare there would be no mandates, right? President Biden said that to us. Dr. Fauci said it.



And then, you know, guess what? He didn't mean it. In September, he said there would be forced vaccination with an experimental substance, right? That clinical trials are not over until 2023 in to people who don't want it, right? Including those who might freely choose it.



People who have religious objections, people who have health conditions, people who have natural immunity already. And not only am I seeing the President say I'm going to go ahead and force people to be injected against their will, but he is also doing it in an un-American way. He's ignoring two courts that have ruled that this is -- that he must stay his hand and he is going around them, and he's using OSHA, which is not a law. So it is a tyrant's move.



CARLSON: Talk about an attack on democracy. It is a tyrant's move.



Naomi Wolf, appreciate so much your steadfast attention to this, and so many are ignoring it. Good to see you.



WOLF: Thank you so much. I appreciate your focus on it as well.



CARLSON: Thank you. Well, a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" featuring our interview with Charlie LeDuff on FOX Nation.



Have the best night with the ones you love. We will see you soon.



Guess who is next? Sean Hannity is next. We will turn it over to him.



