Tucker: This is the end of biology

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Friday.

Since nobody reads books anymore, all of us get all of our history from Wikipedia. It is convenient. The problem is Wikipedia is so politicized and dishonest that on a lot of topics, certainly anything related to partisan politics, it's not even really worth reading anymore. There's just too much lying.

On the other hand, there is a lot of stuff there, it's a huge site and there are some gems remaining on Wikipedia.

So if you have a minute this weekend, take a look at the entry on mass hysteria through the ages before the authorities inevitably delete it as I'm certain they will, and as you read the entry, ask yourself if any of this sounds familiar to you? There are lots of witch trials of course, many of them -- many, many, many of them over many centuries. There are plagues of spontaneous dancing, mass ghost sightings, fits of laughing and trembling and babbling that seized entire towns at once for no apparent reason. It's all there.

And then there are more esoteric outbreaks of mass hysteria. There's a medieval French nun who according to the entry quote, "Inexplicably began to meow like a cat leading the other nuns in the convent to meow as well.

Eventually all of the nuns in the convent began meowing together leaving the surrounding community astonished. This did not stop until the police threatened to whip the nuns." It's hilarious as you read it, though at the time, the nuns definitely did not see the humor in it. They sincerely thought they were cats.

Hysteria is like that. When large groups of people start acting totally crazy, the reference points disappear. It all seems normal, no matter how nuts it is.

So with that feature of human nature, which never changes, with that in mind, take a look at this tape from yesterday's hearing before the House Oversight Committee. The topic was legal abortion, but because it is the year 2021, and we're all convinced we're cats, the conversation soon turned to the newly established scientific fact that men can get pregnant. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And I just wanted to acknowledge, a lot of people are being left out of this conversation today because as we know, people get pregnant and not just women, but I hear people over and over and over again say women get pregnant, but that's excluding people that should be a part of this conversation.

CARLSON: Yes, you don't want to exclude anyone, and it turns out that even in 2021, there are people out there who are still claiming that only women get pregnant and they'd better stop claiming that or else.

Amanda Presto just learned this. Presto is a writer at "The Daily Wire" and by the way, a woman, so she tweeted this thought crime assuming that she had biology on her side. She wrote this quote: "Demanding others call you by your preferred pronouns and growing out your hair does not make you a woman. Stop demeaning womanhood." No, Amanda, you stop demeaning pregnant men.

For her attack on the pregnant man community, Twitter shut Amanda Presto down. We are cats, and that's all there is to it, and that's true across the ocean in Great Britain. The Head of the Labour Party in the U.K. has now declared that men too can have cervixes because of course they can, "meow."

A few days later, a senior member of the Labour Party was asked whether she agreed that men can have cervixes. She was asked on television. Watch this uncomfortable moment.

QUESTION: Is it transphobic to say only women have a cervix? Good morning.

RACHEL REEVES, SHADOW CHANCELLOR: Good morning, Nick, and it's great to talk to you.

I just think that this issue has just become so divisive and toxic and it pits people against each other, both groups who face discrimination in society, women and trans-women, and I just find this debate incredibly unhelpful and unproductive to be totally honest.

QUESTION: Is it transphobic, yes or no?

REEVES: Look, is it -- is it transphobic? Look, I just -- I don't even know how to start answering these questions.

CARLSON: Oh come on, Rachel Reeves, Shadow Commissioner, whatever you are of the Labour Party. It's a simple question, it's not a debate. Do men have cervixes? But she can't bring herself to say it.

On the other hand, she doesn't dare note the obvious, which is that the entire conversation is completely insane, so she breathes heavily. She harrumphs quite a bit and tries to move on to the next topic.

"The Washington Post" is hoping to avoid moments of uncertainty like this, so Jeff Bezos's newspaper has just issued a new style guidance to all of its reporters. Here is what it says, quote: "If we say pregnant women, we exclude those who are transgender and non-binary," which of course is not defined. So no more pregnant women in "The Washington Post." That's an outdated inherently offensive category, like secretaries and housewives.

And this is true in hospitals, too, across the country. Some physicians now punishing subordinates who recognize biological differences between men and women.

Dr. Lauren Chong for example, a pediatric trainee at the Sydney Children's Hospitals Network recently told "The New York Times" that healthcare workers should not use terms like "ovaries" and "uterus." Quote: "You can just say reproductive organs," Chong said, and that's an order.

The problem is that it may actually be medically relevant whether somebody has ovaries and a uterus. Reproductive organs might not be specific enough.

But honestly in 2021, when we're all cats, who cares.

Curing disease may be important, but is it more important than not offending the human rights campaign? Probably not. That's a conclusion the C.D.C. has reached.

The Center just released a graphic pointing out that quote, "Only 31 of pregnant people have been vaccinated," not pregnant women, pregnant people.

And then there's "The Lancet," which not that long ago was considered a serious medical journal. "The Lancet" just released a cover with this headline, quote: "Historically, the anatomy and physiology of bodies with vaginas have been neglected." So that's the term. You thought you were a woman, now you're a -- according to "The Lancet," a body with a vagina.

Try to imagine a more dehumanizing phrase, but then, it is probably not possible to imagine it, actually. At yesterday's House Oversight Hearing, Gloria Steinem showed up to prove that she is still alive and still relevant somehow.

For 50 years, Steinem has been -- as she describes it, defending women -- in the 70s, she wrote a piece for "Cosmopolitan" Magazine entitled, "If men could menstruate" and then she was constantly reminding us -- and this is a quote -- "If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament." Oh but now men can get pregnant. So, the script has changed a little bit.

Here was Gloria Steinem who we should note is now a cat, meowing, telling us that absolutely anybody can get pregnant and therefore anyone can get an abortion. Watch.

GLORIA STEINEM, JOURNALIST: What's happening in Texas is not only a local issue or a women's issue, it's a step against democracy, which allows us to control our own bodies and our own voices.

Remember when Hitler was elected and he was elected, his very first official act was to padlock the family planning clinics and declare abortion a crime against the state. Mussolini did exactly the same thing because they knew that controlling reproduction and nationalizing women's bodies is the first step in a controlling state -- in an all-controlling state.

CARLSON: It turns out Gloria Steinem was always pretty dumb, but back when she was 35, nobody noticed, but rewriting history, can't let you do that.

Sorry, you're not Wikipedia.

Actually, Adolf Hitler was an enthusiastic eugenicist, just like Margaret Sanger who founded Planned Parenthood. He encouraged abortion according to almost everyone who studied this. Jeffrey Tuomala for example, a law professor who has written a lot about the Nuremberg trials, Hitler like Gloria Steinem supported abortion, not just as a matter of physical autonomy, but as a way to keep women working and contributing to the economy, quote: "The Nazis preferred that the Eastern European workers not become pregnant so they would not be taken out of the workforce. They took measures to identify pregnant workers and to encourage or pressure them into making use of the abortion services the Nazis provided."

Oh, does that sound familiar? So once again the goal is to reduce women to wage slaves. It is more virtuous to work at JPMorgan than it is to be a mother, that's what they're telling you. That's what Ayanna Pressley is telling you. She complained that abortion bans are tools of -- you guessed it -- white supremacy, and the experts at the hearings yesterday agreed.

Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that it's very important for us to understand the intersection of racial justice policies and gender justice policies and reproductive justice policies because you don't understand why these bans on abortion are not about having more black and brown babies born, they want more white babies to be born.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

There is no rational conversation about anything currently underway in the United States. We have to say, just again in the interest of fact checking that what you just heard is the opposite of the truth.

New York City is the biggest city in America, it's got eight million people. The abortion rate in New York among African-American mothers is roughly three times the rate that it is for white mothers. Thousands more black babies are born in New York that are born every year. So shutting down the abortion clinics in New York, which no one is even proposing, but if you were to do that, you would have a lot more black babies than you have now.

We can't even get to that conversation because we can no longer agree that only women have babies. Now men have babies, so for 50 years, they told us men have no interest in whether or not abortion is legal because they can't have kids, but now they can, so we thought it would be worth weighing in on this.

According to the House Oversight Committee, it is all for your own good.

Watch.

DR. GHAZALEH MOAYEDI, OBSTETRICIAN-GYNECOLOGIST IN DALLAS, TEXAS: I know firsthand that abortion saves lives. For the thousands of people I've cared for, abortion is a blessing. Abortion is an act of love. Abortion is freedom.

We need Federal protection now.

CARLSON: "Abortion is freedom," finally someone said it out loud, but is it? We thought for once it would be good to have a man, someone who by definition can get pregnant and have an abortion assess this claim, and that man tonight is Jason Whitlock. He is host of "Fearless." He's just written a new piece in "The Blaze" about how lunacy like this is the left's new religion.

Jason Whitlock, thanks so much for coming on tonight, so I don't know how you even begin to untangle the series of intersecting arguments none of which makes sense, but taken together become this like Gordian knot of insanity. How do you even unravel this? But I'm going to throw it to you and see if you can.

JASON WHITLOCK, HOST, "FEARLESS WITH JASON WHITLOCK": Tucker, we're looking at and we're living in an era where the truth is under an attack that it's never been under, a level of attack it's never been under. And you have to understand it from a biblical perspective.

God is a search for truth. God is truth. The Gospel is truth, and it's under attack in this very secular society and they're very clever and strategic about how they're going about it. The whole defining of truth as offensive and this whole little safe space society we've built where everybody lives in fear of saying anything that someone can define as offensive is an attack on truth.

Because the truth, particularly biblical truth in this era is probably offensive and will make people uncomfortable, but we're creating a society where we don't want to make sure anything that comes out of our mouth doesn't make any single person on the planet uncomfortable, therefore it's impossible to get to the truth.

Strategy number two, which is just as effective or perhaps the most effective is they frame the left as, the Democratic Party has framed every argument in racial terms and they control the racial conversation in this country. And so if you disagree with anything they say, if they say you know what, abortion is freedom, abortion is an extension of white supremacy, even though the truth and the facts say 40 percent of the abortions in America are happening to black women and we're killing about

650 black babies per day here in America through abortion, it is not abortion.

If it is an extension of white supremacy, it is because it's executing a genocide on black babies. The protection of abortion rights is in no way protecting black people, but the Democratic Party has just been so clever in its assault on the truth and its silencing of truth and anybody that speaks against it, I've just got to tip my hat to them because this is a propaganda campaign the likes of which I am not sure we've ever seen in the history of the planet, and it's effective, and if men don't stand up and women don't stand up and those of us that believe in truth, those of us that believe in the founding principles of this country, if we don't stand up they're going to continue to slaughter us with lies framed as truth.

CARLSON: It's pretty easy to at least on the margins to defeat the argument with like really simple commonsense, so if you care about someone, if you really love someone, your own children for example, what's the one thing you want for them? For them to have children.

You want more people like them, right, so if you love someone, wouldn't you encourage them to have kids? To reproduce? To be fruitful and multiply?

WHITLOCK: You certainly would if you want them to experience the highest level of joy that life has to offer, and I think that is having, raising, and developing young kids. Obviously, family is at the root of all successful societies. We are destroying that under a barrage of lies.

And Tucker, as a black man, a proud black man in this country, I am so offended that we, as black people, are being used by the left political machine in an attempt to grab power. They are using our previous pain and discrimination to bring us down and this entire nation down and I'm just begging those of us who are believers, not --

Just those of us with any commonsense, we must call this unbelievable racism that we're seeing from the left. We must call it out. We must stand up against it, call it exactly what it is.

The left -- if there's anybody imitating Hitler, Margaret Sanger, it is the left. They are trying to destroy this country and they are doing it by destroying black people first and then using race and the religion of race that they've replaced Christianity and the Judeo-Christian values that made this country great.

It was our pursuit of the approval of God that made this country accomplish great things. Now, we're all begging to be on the right side of some racial history that the left is going to write.

CARLSON: Nicely put, as always. Jason Whitlock, thank you so much for coming on tonight.

So, we still have no idea what these objects are in the sky. They are still unidentified flying objects, but we know there are a lot of them and we know they've been videotaped by U.S. military aircraft near military installations and U.S. Navy ships. What's interesting is that as far as we know, nobody in the Federal government is trying to figure out what this is and what it's about. That may change soon.

We'll have an update for you after the break.

CARLSON: The House of Representatives just passed a Defense Bill, excuse me -- that will cost more than $770 billion. We told you about it previous nights this week. Some of it is hard to defend, but some of it is worthwhile and some of it is interesting.

So the bill includes a provision to create a permanent office under the Defense Secretary that will be tasked with investigating reports of UFOs.

That office would quote, "Carry out on a department-wide basis the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force."

Interesting. It's unclear if the Senate will approve that provision. We'll be watching.

Lue Elizondo led The Pentagon's secret UFO Task Force for years, he joins us tonight to assess. Lue, thanks so much for coming on.

So, what would this do if it becomes law? And do we need it?

LUE ELIZONDO, FORMER PENTAGON OFFICIAL: Yes, Tucker. This is really historic. Yes, first of all, we absolutely need it. It's a long time coming. Frankly, we should have had it decades ago if you ask me. But it is historic and it is historic for several reasons.

In this obscure five pages that most people may not be aware of, it really says a lot. In fact, it -- first of all, it creates an environment where it disestablishes the UAP Task Force, which was a temporary capability to begin with and solidifies a permanent capability. Two, it also forces the Secretary of Defense to report on an annual basis to Congress what we've learned about UAPs. Three, it also requires us to now work with our international friends and allies. That's a big deal.

And if that wasn't a big deal enough, two other items that I found very interesting. Number four is that it -- and you kind of broke this story a few years ago, it requires any recovered material associated with UAPs to finally be reported to Congress, and then last but not least, it also requires the government to report to Congress any adverse medical effects that have been encountered by our pilots who may have come up close and personal to these UAPs.

CARLSON: So that suggests there have been adverse medical effects, that American servicemen have been hurt by proximity to these objects?

ELIZONDO: Yes, it actually suggests two things. It suggests that, what you just said that pilots may have actually suffered medical consequences, adversely; but also, that there is recovered material and that recovered material may be in the possession of the U.S. government.

CARLSON: So does anybody that you're aware of in The Pentagon believe -- sincerely believe -- that these objects are part of the Russian or Chinese military or that they're foreign military aircraft?

ELIZONDO: I mean, honestly, if you were to ask them off the record, no. I think, the consensus that this isn't Russian or Chinese technology, of course, you still have to keep that door open just a crack and I think it helps have the conversation help socialize it initially to especially some folks who are just now actually hearing about this for the very first time.

As crazy as it sounds, there are still people when you say hey, have you heard about the UAP issue that we're encountering off the Coast of California or over in the Middle East? They are saying no, what are you talking about?

So unfortunately, you still have to keep that part of the conversation open, but I think the general consensus is that we are dealing with something else.

CARLSON: Yes, something else. I mean, why is this not the biggest story ever of our lifetimes? And of course it is.

Lue Elizondo, thank you so much for all your efforts on this.

ELIZONDO: Always my pleasure. Thank you.

CARLSON: Because it is the biggest story of our lifetime, there is no getting around that, bigger even than COVID, we've been covering this for five years. We've put together a documentary in fact on "Tucker Carlson Originals," it's called "The UFO Files." You can stream it now on FOX Nation, if you like.

So the Southern border is open. People from all around the world are responding as you would respond if you lived in a poor country and someone offered you free healthcare. We just learned how many people are expected to arrive from foreign countries illegally uninvited just this month, and that number is shocking. It's much bigger than you would think, that's next.

CARLSON: Well, the Southern border is still open tonight, it appears there are more people on the way to the United States and the free healthcare they've been promised than we thought.

FOX's Matt Finn has the numbers on that for us tonight. Hey, Matt.

MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Tucker. An estimated record

400,000 migrants might attempt to cross our southern border this month according to an NBC News report citing D.H.S. officials, but a major ruling yesterday from a Federal Appeals Court will allow the Biden administration to continue temporarily using Title 42 to turn away asylum seekers, which will now likely prevent that massive surge of migrants from making it into the U.S. this month.

D.H.S. officials are warning that up to 400,000 migrants could cross our Southern border in October. Four hundred thousand would be nearly double the 21-year record reached in July when 200,000 migrants crossed our border.

But yesterday, a Federal Appeals Court ruled the Biden administration can resume the use of Title 42 to turn away non-U.S. citizens. Two weeks ago, a lower court U.S. judge ruled that Title 42 was enacted under the Trump administration and that President Biden no longer had the authority to block asylum seekers using Title 42.

Now you may recall, Title 42 is an emergency health law implemented when the C.D.C. believes prohibiting anyone except U.S. citizens into the country including asylum seekers can dramatically prevent the spread of disease. We reached out to the D.H.S., but they had no comment -- Tucker.

CARLSON: It's beyond belief. Matt Finn, thank you for that update.

FINN: Sure.

CARLSON: Well, here are some good news in the fight against COVID, news you'd think would be leading the newscast tonight. There is a new pill that its makers claim can cut the chance of dying from COVID or being hospitalized from COVID in half.

The pill is from Merck and it is seeking emergency approval for this drug.

Dr. Marty Makary is Professor of Public Health at Johns Hopkins. He joins us tonight to assess this. Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. What do you make of this?

DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: This is really a remarkable result and many of us had been anticipating this because this drug blocks the virus from replicating. It gets into the virus machinery.

It's a simple oral medication, and in the course of five days, it's been found to reduce death rates by 50 percent. I can't believe people are not talking about this more. This is a real game changer and unfortunately, we're not going to get approval for about two months given our regulatory burden, but this was developed last year, if that doesn't say something about our F.D.A. and the process by which we develop life-saving medications, nothing will.

It also works against all the variants because it does work on the machinery, so I am surprised that we have not heard any comment from our public health officials about this game-changing breakthrough today.

CARLSON: Yes, I mean, I wish I was surprised. It tells you a lot about their agenda, which is really dark, I think in some cases. So people were able to get the vaccines of course before they were approved, by the tens of millions. Can people get this drug?

MAKARY: There's going to be 10 million produced by Merck by the end of the year. We just need the F.D.A. to greenlight it based on the trial results.

You know, in the interim, we're hearing this false construct of the vaccinated and unvaccinated when we should really be talking about the immune and non-immune.

And by the way this therapy by Merck that was announced today is one of what may be several tools in the toolbox to treat COVID-19 and really downgrade it to a mild illness.

CARLSON: Yes.

MAKARY: For example steroid inhalers have been shown to reduce complications, saline sprays have been shown to reduce hospitalizations, aspirin, vitamin D.

So when HIV hit, we had heard from our public health leaders, namely, Dr.

Fauci at the time that there was going to be an HIV vaccine that allowed us to manage it. It turns out it was a combination of therapeutics and that combination is emerging right now with COVID.

CARLSON: Right. I mean, imagine if we waited for an HIV vaccine and withheld approval for therapeutics for HIV. I mean that's -- it's grotesque and you've been so brave in pointing that out and I think really responsible, it's a public service.

Dr. Makary, thank you so much.

MAKARY: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So free thinking has been banned, so it should not surprise you that one of the most prominent free thinkers in America now believes he has been shadow banned on social media platforms, that means he can still post things, but nobody can see what he is writing. Ooh perfect. That's straight ahead.

And right now on tuckercarlson.com, you can get the new book during the break. Amazon takes no cut, we are proud to say. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: It's pretty obvious at this point that the big legacy media organizations aren't actually news organizations, they're partisan political operations. But still, at least on paper, these organizations have rules they're supposed to follow. Rules like, news executives can't donate to political campaigns. That would be improper, it would be an obvious evidence of bias, so it's not allowed.

But as it happens, and this show has just obtained e-mails demonstrating that in private, news executives don't care about the rules or the concept of impartiality, they'll donate to any candidate they want, they just want to make certain you don't find out about it.

The e-mails came to us from a source with access to Hunter Biden's laptop, the one he left at the computer repair shop, supposedly, not sure we believe that story. But the laptop itself is absolutely real and these documents show that a CNBC executive used his wife to dodge company rules that bar financial contributions to political campaigns.

In 2015, Breitbart first reported the wife of a man called Brian Steel who until recently was an Executive Vice President at CNBC was a Hillary Clinton donor, a big Hillary Clinton donor. That report came to light after a CNBC Republican debate that featured several biased questions favoring Democrats. It was pretty over the top, actually, it's on YouTube. Treat yourself sometime.

But the e-mails from Hunter Biden's laptop show that Brian Steel's wife was spending that money at his direction, which we think is illegal, actually.

We'll leave that to the lawyers to determine, but here are the facts.

In September 2016, Hunter Biden e-mailed Steel to invite him to a fundraiser for a former Biden aide who was running for Congress in South Carolina. The candidate was called Francis -- "Fran Person."

Steel responded this way: "I'd love to support Fran, but unfortunately as the Executive Vice President of CNBC, I'm not allowed to donate to political campaigns. In years past, I would get around that by having my wife donate, but after CNBC hosted a controversial aggressive Republican primary debate earlier this year, Breitbart and Rush Limbaugh outed me as the husband of a max Hillary donor, so I can't have Eileen donate anymore."

Explicit, anyone?

Steel was at CNBC from 2007 to just recently a month or so ago, 2021.

During that time, his wife donated $16,000.00 to Democrats. How much of that money was given at his direction? We've reached out to Steel and to CNBC for comment, neither one has gotten back to us, not surprisingly.

Well, Dave Portnoy first became famous for Bar Stool Sports, but then he became a cultural phenomenon. Last year he had raised more than $40 million for small businesses suffering under corona. He also has a massive social media following because he is a free thinker. He is not explicitly political or really political at all, but he says what he thinks and that's a rare thing, and the authorities don't like it.

Yesterday, he announced that he suspects he is being shadow banned on social media platforms. That means these platforms are making it hard or impossible for people to view his posts. Here is what he said.

DAVE PORTNOY, FOUNDER, BARSTOOL SPORTS: Emergency press conference. I'm getting shadow banned. I mean come on. Instagram, I had a hundred followers last night, give me, a break that's a joke. TikTok, I can't buy a comment, six comments on a video, I comment where the comment is no comment. Nothing is working. Nothing is showing up.

Is it big pizza? Is big pizza after me? Big frozen pizza because DiGiorno did a recall not my fault? Is it Big Finance? Because I still keep digging into the AMC thing, new trades. I don't know. What could it be?

CARLSON: What could it be? That's the question we thought we would ask Dave Portnoy directly. He joins us tonight.

Dave, thanks a lot for coming on. So first of all, good for you for calling them on this in public. That's really our only defense is sunlight here.

Why do you think they would do this to you? You're not running for anything, are you?

PORTNOY: No, I am not running for anything. You never really know why they're doing it. It varies every time. You know, there is something to say, it's the algorithm, and it may not be as devious, but the algorithm certainly plays to people -- maybe more on the liberal side who don't like things you have to say.

So could it be I made fun of AOC for that tax dress when she's celebrating the rich? That could be it. That actually got, you know a little warning that this may be fake news and all I said was she was at the richest party of the rich. That's really not like anything you have to check, that's like saying it's getting dark tonight. People may not like that.

Big pizza. I'm joking. DiGiorno, Nestle, who knows. Finance? I certainly have gone hard at the AMC in the billionaires club, so there's so many different angles, but one thing is for sure, if people in a certain side and it tends to be the big social media platforms don't like what you have to say, there is no doubt that you start disappearing and whether you like Trump, don't like Trump, I have no opinion on it. The fact they kicked him off, you know Twitter and social media totally and then you have like at one point the Taliban on there, there is no rhyme or reason for what's happening basically in social media.

And it's important because so many people get their information from that.

It really should be freedom of the press, but you can't suppress people, at least you shouldn't be able to.

CARLSON: Well, if shadow banning is the stealthiest way the most passive aggressive feline creepy way to do it, if they want you off Twitter, just say, hey, Dave Portnoy, you can't use Twitter anymore or Instagram or whatever the platform is. But to shadow band you, you don't even know what's happening.

PORTNOY: Yes, well, then you become -- if you don't like me, you become the crazy guy with strings in your apartment and be like oh, this guy did it. If they came out and said hey, we're banning Dave because he said something that the tax the rich or big pizza or a big finance there'd be an uproar.

Here, it's kind of hard to prove outside the very specific facts that you know one day or two days in a row, I get no new followers on Instagram. You kind of have to be savvy in that language, that's impossible. That just can't happen when you have as many followers as I do, I'll go six months with thousands every day and then suddenly I have two.

I said something that people didn't like.

CARLSON: I joked at the outset you're not running for anything, but what if you wanted to run for something? You can't really run for office in this country without social media. That's how you get your message out.

So I mean these companies are basically controlling our elections. I mean, how are they not?

PORTNOY: Yes, well -- yes, I mean you certainly can't put what is in people's feeds and I get that a lot with my own. It's like listen, Dave, we look at every single thing you do, whether it's pizza or whatever and we can't find you. Like it takes 10 minutes to find your post. That's obviously a problem.

And if they're banning me, by the way, I eat pizza like that -- my Instagram goes down, it's 99 taking bites of pizzas like if they're going to ban me for that or suppress me, God knows what they're doing to really political people.

CARLSON: That's right.

PORTNOY: So, it is a little bit nuts. It is a little bit nuts.

CARLSON: You humiliated and tamed the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell. I hope you do the same thing to Google and Facebook, I really do. We're rooting for you, Dave Portnoy. Thank you.

PORTNOY: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So fewer people are having families and the reason in a lot of cases is simple, they can't afford to have families. So what's happened to this country's economy and how do we fix it? It's not a small question, we'll address it, next.

CARLSON: Families are the heart of any healthy society. They are in decline in this country. Fewer people are having children. Why is that?

Well, Ian Samuel has thought a lot about it. He is a Law Professor who clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. We spoke to him for a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." Here is part of it.

CARLSON: There are a lot of problems with an economy like this, but the main one for those of us who are conservative, believe in conserving the good parts of our society that creates a volatile society and that's how you get like massive upheaval and you start destroying things.

IAN SAMUEL, LAW PROFESSOR: Yes.

CARLSON: If we don't fix that, we're going to -- that'll happen to us.

SAMUEL: Yes, it does, exactly because it leaves people in a situation and a lot of people feel this way. I mean, think about if right now, if you are

25 years old and you are working as, you know a waitress or you're working as a retail salesman at Best Buy or something where my brother has worked for many years, or you know whatever. You're just a normal 25-year-old person and you ask yourself, am I ever going to be able to afford to buy a house?

And the answer for a huge number of people who are my age and younger is, that's a joke that I'd be able to buy a house. How am I ever going to be able to do that? Am I ever going to be able to take a vacation? Am I like -

- I'd love to have children. Maybe I can afford to have one, maybe two, but child care for three children when both me and my spouse have to work full- time, how am I going to afford child care for three children?

I'd love to have a big family, I just can't afford it.

What is your buy-in to the project of this country?

CARLSON: I couldn't agree more. I absolutely couldn't agree more, and also what's the point of the country if people can't have children?

SAMUEL: What is the point --

CARLSON: Seriously, like what is the point of this?

SAMUEL: What's the point of your life if you want --

CARLSON: Yes.

SAMUEL: If you want -- like so you look around you're like, yes, I'm told that this is a great place, but it's not that great for me and it's not that great for anybody I know. I mean, it's fine. I am not starving to death or anything, but this -- I just don't really feel like I have any hope or a sense in the future, that it is a volatile situation.

Because people like that when they're told, look let's burn the whole thing down. It becomes a lot more plausible than if they're like, why would I want to burn the whole thing down? I have a house, I have a family.

CARLSON: I am a homeowner with kids.

SAMUEL: I am a homeowner, I have four or five kids. My life is good, why would I want to burn things down?

CARLSON: Even if my life is bad, I'm invested in the society. I'm rooted here. I can't go anywhere because I'm part of it. I'm going to make it better.

SAMUEL: I am part of this. Exactly. I'm part of this and that I agree with you, that it is not -- it is not so for a lot of people.

CARLSON: So then you've got to kind of wonder, I mean not to -- oh, God, I'm sorry -- you get a little older, Ian and you can't help yourself from repeating the same obsessions that you have, but one of mine is where are all the pro-family people? If you can't afford to have children, then if you're a pro-family person and I know a lot of them, I am one of them, like you should be really upset about that and working to change it.

But instead, the pro-family people are throwing libertarian talking points at us and well, that's the way markets work.

SAMUEL: Right, that's the way markets work. Right, exactly, like to my favorite kind of -- I mean it's hard to call them favorites, but two of my statistics that I love to kind of trot out are, most people who have children want more -- wish they had more than they have and the most common reason that they give for not having more is they can't afford it and most people who've had an abortion had kids already.

So in other words, most people who are having an abortion, it's not because they think I'm not ready for parenthood, most of them are mothers already, and a vast majority of those people are like I can't basically -- I am in this grim position of I have to either take food out of the mouths of the kids I have or I have to get an abortion and that is not a happy choice for a lot of people.

And I'm not saying that that's everybody, but I'm saying that --

CARLSON: It's awful.

SAMUEL: That is pretty grim stuff and it would be a reasonable first principle to say, look, let's build a society around an idea that a single labor income is enough to support a whole family of any size. You have as many kids as you want. You want to have one, that's great. You want to have eight, that's great.

CARLSON: That sounds like the patriarchy, Ian.

SAMUEL: Well --

CARLSON: Are you against corporate feminism?

SAMUEL: Well, I mean, look it could be a single woman's labor income. Dad could stay home.

CARLSON: It's so funny why -- they are so threatened by that.

SAMUEL: Yes, because children are very threatening, because families are threatening.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well exactly. If you find yourself against families, you're on the wrong side.

That conversation went on for an hour. You can watch the whole thing, our interview with Ian Samuel on "Tucker Carlson Today." It's on foxnation.com along with a growing library of hours of interviews. Well, they are good.

By the way early this hour, we did a segment on UFOs. The government apparently is going to make a permanent office to investigate these things.

Our apologies by the way, we do a segment on this topic once a month maybe, usually on a Friday.

This is the largest story of our lifetime. The government has determined these are not of human origin. They're not actually Russian or Chinese. We don't know where they are from.

They behave in a way that defies physics apparently and they're constantly buzzing our military installations. Why is this not huge? It is huge.

And without shame, we're going to stay on it for months to come.

That's it for us tonight. Have the best weekend with the ones you love.

We'll see you 8:00 p.m. Monday.

