Tucker: Latin Americans tell Kamala Harris to 'buzz off'

You think you've had a stressful week? Imagine being Kamala Harris. You take your first big trip south of the border to what we used to call the developing world and you're pretty excited about it because you know that as a licensed person of color, all the other people of color you're going to meet will be thrilled to see you. That's how it works in the people of color community. They've got so much in common and getting along is effortless. It's one big happy community.



You're oppressed, they're oppressed. You'll be friends. If you're Kamala Harris, that's what you've always assumed.



But it turns out, you were wrong. You finally get to Guatemala and you discover that actually the people there detest you. They could care less about all the glass ceilings you say you've shattered, they're not impressed by your Political Science degree, or the fact that you once chaired the Black Law Students Association in college. They find you phony and annoying.



In fact, they strongly prefer the orange man you replaced. At least, he was funny.



So, they tell you to buzz off and go home. Get out of here and don't come back. Imagine how that must feel if you're Kamala Harris? Quite the psychic blow.



So, you can't really blame the unnamed White House staffer who swooped in to save the day, hiring a fake Univision reporter to suck up to Kamala Harris and make her feel better. We can't prove that happened, though it does make sense. We do know that Univision denies that the lady who told Harris, "I voted for you" at a press conference had ever worked for the network.



So, whoever she was, she made Kamala Harris's day. "Thank you," Harris replied gratefully. And then her spirits raised, Kamala Harris returned to immigration policy.



What is her immigration policy, exactly? Simple. Now, that we've solved every domestic problem and turned this country into a peaceful, happy utopia, it's time to take all the money we've got leftover and give it to Central America. Only by doing that can we solve the, quote, "root causes of immigration." Watch.



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What we must do to address the root causes of migration ...



To address the root causes.



The issue of root causes is not going to be solved in one trip.



To address the root causes as though it's something that can be dealt with overnight.



To feel the effects of those root causes on our shores.



And the root causes are based on the problems and the challenges that people are facing in countries like Guatemala, which is why I was there.



We have to address the root causes.



CARLSON: Hmm, that's a lot of root causes. So, what are these root causes? Well, they include climate change, of course, violence against women. Uber shortages in Midtown over holiday weekends, and the patriarchy. Once we solve those, we're done. We've solved the problem.



So, it's simple, make Latin America perfect. That's all we need to do. It shouldn't be hard.



People like Kamala Harris have a demonstrated record of dramatically improving everything they touch. Take a trip on Bay Area Rapid Transit sometime and you'll see what we mean, which is not to say that transforming Honduras into Monaco will be effortless. A project like that could take weeks.



But no matter how long it takes, we have a moral responsibility to do it, because as Sandy Cortez learned during her recent undergraduate days at Boston University, we are the ones who made Central America crappy in the first place. It's our fault. Everything is our fault, and especially this.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): What we, as a country, what the United States has not done is actually own up to the fact that we have contributed to regime change, destabilization, and interventionist foreign policy that has contributed to these awful conditions throughout Latin America.



And it -- we cannot, as a country, no matter who it is, continue to show up in Latin America, and say that this is their fault, or that they are to blame.



CARLSON: Now, wait a second, Sandy, recognizing that you were an International Studies major, but still some of us are wondering, wasn't it Spain that brutally colonized Latin America? So, shouldn't Madrid be kicking into the reconstruction fund here? Or is European Spain now considered a nation of color and therefore blameless? We'll have to check with the BU Professor on that and get back to you.



But in the meantime, here's an idea, kind of a random one: why don't we fix the United States first? With a conversation with, all of people, the President of El Salvador not so long ago and he made that point.



We were in his country shooting a documentary on MS-13 and immigration. During that interview, the President pointed out that actually, it might make more sense for people on say the South Side of Chicago to apply for refugee status in El Salvador, not the other way around, because it is less dangerous in El Salvador.



CARLSON: The United States has seen a dramatic increase in crime and in murders in cities across the country. What would your advice be to leaders in the U.S.?



NAYIB BUKELE, SALVADORAN PRESIDENT: To be tough on crime. Actually, now, before El Salvador was the murder capital of the world. Like three years ago, we were the murder capital of the world.



CARLSON: Yes.



BUKELE: Now, crime has been reduced by 75 percent, violent crimes, and so now, it is more dangerous to live in Chicago, for example, than to live in El Salvador.



CARLSON: We'll show you more from that. It's on our "Originals" episode on FOX Nation. It's about how El Salvador tamed MS-13.



But the President's point, what you just saw, is not crazy. It is not just a talking point. It's actually true.



According to the numbers, El Salvador is, in fact safer than many major American cities. El Salvador, safer than Baltimore, for example.



In 2018, Baltimore had 51 murders per 100,000 people; the same year, San Salvador had a smaller number, 50 per 100,000. San Salvador was long, the most dangerous city in the hemisphere. Baltimore, by the way, also has a higher murder rate than Guatemala, Honduras and Afghanistan.



So, why don't people who live in Baltimore have a right to apply for asylum in Central America? Thanks to good leadership, El Salvador is getting safer. Meanwhile, thanks to people like Kamala Harris, our country is becoming far more dangerous.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): From vicious attacks in broad daylight to cold-blooded murders by night, another summer of sin is already underway in New York City. Shootings year-to-date are up 81 percent. This weekend alone, 27 people were wounded in 22 shootings, including a Manhattan Federal prosecutor hit by a stray bullet in the face while having dinner at a restaurant.



Bullets went flying in New Jersey this weekend where a birthday party turned into a mass shooting. Fourteen party goers were shot, two died. Community members blame gang wars.



Chicago had a worst weekend where nine people were killed and 38 injured by gunfire. The victims include a 15-year-old boy shot in the head while sitting on a front porch.



CARLSON: So, it really is getting more dangerous. It's not your imagination. And by the way, murder may be the only event in human life that the U.S. government tracks accurately. It's kind of hard to hide the body most of the time. So, we know for a fact that major American cities saw a massive increase in homicides. Overall, 33 percent increase in homicides last year and that's continuing this year.



And that leads some people to wonder why Kamala Harris is promising to rebuild Central America rather than America. One of the people wondering is a man called Andrew Holmes.



ANDREW HOLMES, ACTIVIST: My message goes out to the President, it goes out to everybody -- mayor and everybody. Come get on the grounds. Do what we've got to do.



We need them to come out on the streets here. You know, you fly that Air Force One over there to take care of people overseas and don't take care of the United States, don't take care of Chicago, and the same thing with all elected officials. Come on out here on the streets. These streets are full of blood.



CARLSON: Well, yes, that's not a partisan talking point. It's true. How can they continue to ignore what's happening in Chicago? And not just in Chicago, a lot of places. The formerly peaceful City of Knoxville for example, Tennessee. Knoxville is now on track for its deadliest year in history, even worse than last year which had set the previous record? So what happened to Knoxville?



Well, the same thing that always happens to places that decline -- terrible leadership. Neo-liberal nonsense, frenzies of guilt fueled professional class self-hatred, elected morons like Indya Kincannon.



Indya Kincannon is somehow the Mayor of Knoxville. She recently announced that she would personally join in painting a BLM mural, quote: "I understand now more than ever, it is not okay just to stand up to justice inequity," she told reporters. "We must all be actively antiracist." Antiracist?



So what are the practical consequences of so called antiracism? What we know, we see it all around us. The consequences are more misery and more race hatred. No question about that. Ask your kids what they're learning in school.



Behind the scenes, this ideology means fewer and less effective police. Crime spikes, drug addicts living in the park, children murdered in drive- bys. That's all still happening across the country. In fact, it's happening more, but getting less coverage.



You rarely hear the phrase "defund the police" these days. Why? Because normal people of all colors, of all political registrations, normal people found that slogan terrifying and deranged because it is. So Democrats told their troops to pick a new euphemism. But the idea didn't disappear, it is still with us.



Here is Congresswoman Cori Bush of St. Louis explaining that police are the real threat to public safety.



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): I understand that people don't like the slogan, I get that, but I don't like death. I don't like black death. I don't like to keep seeing my people die in the hands of police, and nothing is happening. I don't like that.



So, I think -- I can't care about people's feelings. I can't care about, you know, if you like what I'm saying or not, my people are dying and that's what I have to look at.



CARLSON: "My people." What does talk like that bring us in the end? No, we're good. But in point of fact, everything she said is untrue. A lot of people are dying in St. Louis, but not at the hands of police. What's happening there? Well, the murder rate in St. Louis has literally skyrocketed.



You're now more likely to be shot to death in St. Louis than you are to be killed in Guatemala City. Guatemala City, a place that has been famous for decades for being violent. But St. Louis is now more violent. That's true.



So, maybe it's our country that needs the attention these days.



J.D. Vance is a best-selling author. He joins us tonight. J.D., thanks so much for coming on. It's the emotional intensity that people like Kamala Harris bring to the problems of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and they have real problems, and I appreciate empathy. But they bring this intensity to these problems, and they completely ignore the real and wholesale suffering in their own cities. What is that about?



J.D. VANCE, AUTHOR, "HILLBILLY ELEGY": Well, I think it's about the fact that they don't know how to solve the problems in their own cities. So, not far from where Kamala Harris lives, not far from where Joe Biden lives, of course, in the White House, you will see tent cities all over Washington, D.C. You see these things in many major American cities. And what I find so preposterous about Kamala Harris is that she is of course fake about almost everything, but she seems to generally get fired up when she talks about this immigration question. But she seems to have no compassion for the people who are living in those tent cities in her own country, the country that she is the number two chief executive for.



And I tend to think that when you get really angry about something, it is often because you're the most ignorant about it. I think Kamala Harris has no idea how to solve the problems for those people. She refuses to accept any blame, or any failure, and so she's just deflecting and distracting from the real problem.



CARLSON: But Kamala Harris, who of course, now is in a motorcade, but she has served in the Senate, you know, for a number of years now and there are 99 other senators, as well. And they literally walk over the bodies of drug addicts, mentally ill people unconscious, living right outside their office, and they never say a word about it. And then they turn this kind of moral blast furnace on the rest of us about how we screwed up Central America. I mean, that is deranged.



VANCE: Well, it is extremely deranged. And if you think about the entire ideology of the American ruling class for the last five to ten years, it's that many American citizens are privileged, that they suffer from racial fragility, if they even dare to complain about the conditions of their own country, and I think what this is ultimately about is an effort to silence American citizens from complaining about the real problems that exist.



Let's face the basic facts, our cities are disgustingly violent. They are increasingly dirty and they are increasingly unsafe to raise a family. They are also by the way, increasingly expensive. We know that many Americans can't afford single family homes in some of our biggest cities.



I would love it if the American Vice President showed even a little compassion for the people who are living in these terrible conditions in her own country. She was elected or whatever to govern this country. She's not doing it.



CARLSON: That is such a good point. And by the way, even if I disagreed with the solutions you proposed, and I'm sure we would, it would be so nice to hear an expression of concern for Americans once in a while. I agree with you, a hundred percent. J.D. Vance, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



VANCE: Thank you.



CARLSON: A new episode of our documentary series, "Tucker Carlson Originals" out tomorrow, maybe the most dramatic episode we've done. We went to El Salvador to take a look at the deadliest criminal gang possibly in the world, MS-13. Here's part of what we found.



CARLSON: These are their cells. You can see they're pretty tightly packed.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're all active members of different gangs here.



CARLSON: There are 12 men to a cell. They're pulling them out of the cell and then going through it forensically, looking for weapons, drugs, communications devices, or any other kind of contraband, tattoo needles.



We were just in a cell as they were doing that. Pretty rank.



This is a bulletin board for guards and it tells you how many MS-13 active members are in cells right now. 427. And according to people who run the prison, there have been no murders. We can't verify that.



CARLSON (voice over): One member of MS-13 agreed to sit down with us in the prison yard.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm doing my sentence, like 25 years this place.



CARLSON (on camera); Are you still in MS-13?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I do.



CARLSON: Would you ever leave?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



CARLSON: How long were you in the United States?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe like 10 years.



CARLSON: How did you get there?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The train.



That's out tomorrow. You can watch it along with other episodes of our "Originals" series on foxnation.com and we hope you will.



So Google like a lot of monopolies in Silicon Valley indoctrinates its employees with self-criticism and self-hatred sessions. One employee, a whistleblower spoke out and was fired for it. He joins us next.



CARLSON: You may have wondered as the world's biggest industrialized democracies meet this week to discuss imminent global crises, who is going to represent the United States -- us -- at this year's G7 Summit? Joe Biden can't do it, obviously. We don't want to be mean, but you know why he can't. He just can't.



Kamala Harris could go, but she is tied up right now getting yelled at by Guatemalan farmers. So, who?



Well, thankfully, there's a doctor in the house, Dr. Jill. The White House publicity team released this action shot today of Dr. Jill -- who we should tell you, by the way is not actually a doctor -- hitting the books as she readies herself to represent America in the global family of nations, "Preparing for the G7" reads the caption. She has got her reading glasses on and a pen in hand.



You can see her husband's monogrammed jacket on the chair behind her. She is sitting at Joe Biden's own desk on Air Force One. So, the point couldn't be clearer, Dr. Jill is in charge now.



But what's in the binder? That's our question. What exactly is Dr. Jill reading? We can't say of course. We don't have that clearance. But we can hope that finally after all these years, she is taking the time to edit her now famous doctoral dissertation, the one on community colleges in Delaware.



Dr. Jill apparently was in a rush when she wrote it the first time that accounts for the many typos including in the first paragraph of the introduction, as well as for the unforgettable sentences like this one, quote: "According to the Retention Director at Cecil Community College, Cecil Community College has made a concerted effort to address retention."



In other words in Delaware's community colleges, Retention Directors say they are addressing retention. Those were Dr. Jill's findings and they make sense. The question though is, could there be a better way to say it? We'd like to think as she jets above the Atlantic on Air Force One on the way to the G7 Summit, Dr. Jill is searching for just the right words. Good luck, Dr. Jill.



Now, you might recall from a few years ago, a Google engineer called James Damore. Damore was fired for suggesting that there might be biological differences between men and women. He is a science man after all.



Now, at the time, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai issued a lengthy statement saying that Google encourages discussions of its policies, but they canned him anyway.



Now Google has fired another engineer after he questioned the storyline. His name is Taras Kobernyk. He was based in Zurich, Switzerland. Google fired him after he wrote a memo criticizing Google's so-called equity programs, which, as they all do amount effectively to racism.



In his memo, Kobernyk pointed out the Google employees were circulating something called the antiracist ally-ship starter pack. That included articles claiming that, quote, "White people have no culture." That's not hostile or anything. Another article defended looting.



Now Google says that Kobernyk was fired for disrupting the workplace, not for his views or that memo. That man, Taras Kobernyk joins us tonight. Taras, thanks so much for coming on tonight. What did you say in your memo? And it will summarize for us?



TARAS KOBERNYK, FIRED GOOGLE EMPLOYEE: Hello, Tucker.



CARLSON: Thank you.



KOBERNYK: Sure. In my memo, I just tried to list different things that I encountered during my time at Google. Things that I didn't think were right, that were disruptive and long term, just damaging for -- even for racial things, for racial relations. So Google is basically undermining things as it was supposed to improve.



And I wrote it, because we were having conversations about this topic with other employees. And also my manager, she was aware of me having some concerns, and she was asking me about these concerns. So, I did what people usually do in such cases at Google. You want to discuss something with someone, you write a document, you share it, and then you discuss what is in there.



After I had done it, my manager told me to remove the document. I was told that the document was inappropriate, offensive, containing cherry picking examples, and so on. I ultimately refused to delete the document and that's when Google fired me.



CARLSON: It was inappropriate and offensive because you disagreed with the equity training. What was specifically was inappropriate or offensive about it did they say?



KOBERNYK: Verbally, I was told that certain sections of the document were questioning living experiences of people of color or criticizing fellow employees or even that I was using the word genetics in the racial context and that was already how it was called offensive to a reasonable person.



CARLSON: Were you surprised that they fired you for doing what they asked you to do, which is to put in writing your concerns?



KOBERNYK: I wasn't surprised because I was considering different possibilities. After all, it's my job as an engineer. But I was somewhat surprised that it went so far, because if the company just wanted to bury this thing, it could have pretended to actually acting on it, and then just dropping it somewhere, without saying anything.



CARLSON: I hope you get another job that pays better and allows you the freedom to think for yourself, and I admire your bravery, and your willingness to come on and tell us what happened to you at Google, which is a monopoly and should be broken up, I should add.



Taras, thank you very much for coming on tonight. Appreciate it.



So, there's proof tonight that Tony Fauci had a pretty good idea where the coronavirus came from. But as of tonight, he is still not under any sort of Federal investigation as far as we know.



One U.S. Senator, Josh Hawley would like to see that change immediately. He joins us next.



CARLSON: We got a couple of big tranches last week of e-mails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci of N.I.H., and we shared them with you on the show. They told us a lot. Mostly that the things Fauci said in public for the last year and a half are very different from the things he said in private.



In private, he admitted that masks, the paper kind you buy at the drugstore don't work. They don't protect you from COVID. He didn't say that in public, he lied about it.



In public, he told us under oath that he had not funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In private, he admitted he did. So, Tony Fauci hasn't really responded in detail to these discrepancies until today when he did respond. Here's what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: So if you are trying to build, you know, get at me, as a public health official and a scientist, you're really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you're attacking science, and anybody that looks at what's going on, clearly sees that. You have to be asleep, not to see that.



That is what's going on. Science and the truth are being attacked.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: When you attack me, you attack science. I am science, says the Sun King, Tony Fauci, our own Louie the XIV.



And most of the media, by the way, I agree with this. Tony Fauci is science.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF DOMESTIC CORRESPONDENT: Donald Trump attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci. What's your reaction to all of this? Science should not be under siege like this?



JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: So, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the target of an escalating right-wing smear campaign. How conservatives are trying to rewrite history?



ABBY PHILLIP, CNN SENIOR LEGAL ANALYST: Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, and Josh Hawley have all taken up Dr. Fauci as a Boogeyman.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: An attack on Anthony Fauci, which is absolutely outrageously incorrect and ignorant.



JOHN AVLON, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: The increasing demonization of Dr. Fauci by Donald Trump and his minions in the Republican Party is growing. It is obsessive.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: And watch what they're doing to Tony Fauci right now, because he is the new Hillary Clinton for them. They are making him the pinata of all of their disaffection and their upset.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: I guess Fauci doesn't need a PR team. He's already got one working for him for free. The question is, why would people like that, all of them have college degrees want to defend Tony Fauci on the details? Not as a man, maybe they like him as a person.



But when Tony Fauci in an e-mail says masks don't work, but doesn't tell you that, tells you you're required to wear one. When he sent money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for gain-of-function research, why would they defend that? And why don't we know more? Why isn't Fauci under some form of Federal investigation? Why isn't he getting half the treatment that say, Roger Stone is?



That's a fair question. Josh Hawley, Senator from Missouri has asked it, and he joins us tonight.



Senator, thanks so much for coming on. So, it's simple, and I don't think it's an outrageous thing to ask for that there was some sort of organized effort by the Federal government, an investigation to get to the bottom of this, why isn't there one?



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Well, I think because we've seen the media line, which Dr. Fauci has unfortunately, promoted over and over, which is the idea that the Wuhan lab was involved in COVID-19 in a way was false, that's what they've said over and over. You're a conspiracy theorist, they said.



Dr. Fauci has said, you know, this was a naturally originating virus, we shouldn't ask questions. It turns out, Tucker, there are a lot of really legitimate questions, and I mean, a lot of really legitimate questions about the involvement, the potential involvement of a lab. We need to get to the bottom of it.



Dr. Fauci, by the way, knew very well. His e-mails tell us he knew in January of 2020 that there was a possible lab connection there. Of course, he also knew about his connection to gain-of-function research at that same lab, and yet he was dishonest about it and continues to be dishonest about it. That's a big problem.



CARLSON: If you, when pressed in public, as a scientist, declare that disagreeing with you is the same as attacking science and quote "the truth," haven't you by definition, disqualified yourself from talking about science? If you take the Stalinist position that you are personally science, you are personally truth, why should we listen to anything you say?



HAWLEY: Yes, and it just -- it shows you that he is really not interested in a fair and open inquiry. He's not interested in the facts and he has tried to prevent the facts from getting to the American public. You know, the American public deserves the truth. They can be trusted with the truth, they deserve to have the truth.



That's why I think that the U.S. government needs to declassify everything it knows about the origins of COVID-19, but we need a congressional investigation. Dr. Fauci needs to testify about his role in any gain of function research, and we also need to know if people within the U.S. government tried to prevent the government, our Intelligence Agencies from figuring out and finding out if this in fact, did have a lab connection, the COVID-19 virus.



CARLSON: Yes. Yes. I don't think it's unreasonable. Senator Hawley, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.



HAWLEY: Thank you.



CARLSON: Can you imagine you get criticized and you say, when you criticize me, you criticize the truth itself. If we get on the air and said, if you criticize this show, you're criticizing God. Men with nets would pull us off the set, and rightly so. Normal people don't talk that way.



But it's not just Fauci who believes he is immune from criticism. You're also not allowed to say anything negative about BLM or the Cultural Revolution now going on.



One of the few people who has explored the implications of the depth of our intellectual life is a Professor of -- at all places -- Brown University. His name is Glenn Loury. We had an amazing conversation with Professor Glenn Loury for the latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." Here's a short part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GLENN LOURY, PROFESSOR, BROWN UNIVERSITY: Rioting in the street after George Floyd died is a grave matter. That the reaction is not to think it through, not to question, not to assemble facts, not to make arguments, but instead to wave banners and to spout slogans such that you could hardly distinguish what they were doing from a Manifesto that would come out of Black Lives Matter.



And I thought this is bad for the country, but I also thought this is horrible for the university.



CARLSON: Yes. And these are smart people, too. These are not --



LOURY: Indeed they are.



CARLSON: Yes.



LOURY: They are -- they are very smart people and we could speculate about their motives and so on.



CARLSON: Yes, but they should know better. I mean, they should -- they're committed to free inquiry, and the life of the mind, as you said, all that kind of Trump, their parochial political concerns, it would seem to me.



LOURY: Or their insistence on having the world know that they are quote, "on the right side of history" close quote, because we don't know what the right side of history is for most of these things.



That's the question. That's why we're here to figure out what the right side of history is, not to stand on the right side of history.



CARLSON: Man, is that true. We don't actually -- as you're living it, I mean, you need to retain some humility that, you know, 20 years hence, or a hundred, people will have a clearer sense of the decisions that you made. You can't --



LOURY: You know, in Paris in 1789, they thought they knew what the right side of history is.



CARLSON: Yes.



LOURY: In Moscow in 1970, they thought they knew what the right side of history was. Mao Zedong thought he knew what the right side of history is. We've lived long enough these last couple hundred years to know, it is pretty hard to know what the right side of history is, which as I've said, we're a university, not a political campaign.



Could it be true that every member of the top administration of this university reads the George Floyd incident in exactly the same way? I for one don't even know if it was a racial incident. I mean that seriously.



CARLSON: Oh, of course. Me, too.



LOURY: And may he rest in peace, you know, he died, a jury spoke the guy killed him.



CARLSON: Yes, yes. No.



LOURY: Was it a racial incident? We're going to have a racial reckoning? I mean, I think something remains to be demonstrated here. That's a move.



When you say it's a racial incident, when you racialize that encounter. That's what -- Emmett Till -- I was alive when Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi.



CARLSON: Yes.



LOURY: This is not Emmett Till, I'm pretty sure of that.



How many times can you remind the white majority of this country that their numbers are shrinking and they're about to be dominated by a coming nonwhite coalition of Latino and black and whatnot? How many times can you tell them that they are intrinsically racist? That their lives are built upon an unearned privilege?



How many times can you accuse them of failing to see your humanity when in fact you are living in the freest country and you are the richest people of African descent ever to have walked on the planet? I'm talking about black Americans.



How many times can you do that and not have them get the idea that they've got an identity, too, that is a racial identity and it's not yours. That's not the world you want to live in. You don't want to be told in response to your iconoclasm, we're going to tear down all the statues. We don't like Mount Rushmore. We think the Founding Fathers are full of [bleep].



You don't want to be told by those people -- I'll tell you what, where's your civilization? You don't want that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Man, was that an interesting and intense conversation. It went on for nearly an hour. If you have time this week, we strongly recommend watching that. It is absolutely worth it. It's on foxnation.com.



It is great. Dr. Glenn Loury.



Well, so much going on the news. Animal stories don't get the attention they deserve. We've decided to resolve that to some extent in this show. So tonight, we told you the problem cicadas, now there is a peacock crisis. A major crackdown on peacocks about to begin in this country. We're joined by one of the world's top peacock experts, next.



CARLSON: And now for our periodic animal update, it turns out it's not simply cicadas that terrorize American neighborhoods, peacocks are doing the same. Peacocks are loud. They produce a lot of waste, some of which falls on unsuspecting people below.



In some parts of Florida, people have had enough of peacocks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It would be wrong to say Longboat Key, Florida is a city divided between pro and anti-peacocks. These peacocks roost up in trees at night, but they come down on the ground to feed. They are omnivorous. They eat everything including people's gardens and flowers, another source of annoyance for some here.



Even the bird supporters admit the shrieking is out of control.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Meanwhile, across the country, the county government of Los Angeles has outlawed the feeding of peacocks. Is that a reasonable response to this menace?



Ron Magill would know. He is the Zoo Miami Goodwill Ambassador, and an expert on peacocks. We're happy to have him on tonight. Ron, thanks so much for coming.



People are responding to peacocks in a negative way. There is an anti- peacock backlash, I think it's fair to say in this country. Is that deserved?



RON MAGILL, ZOO MIAMI GOODWILL AMBASSADOR: You know, it really is. Now, unfortunately, it is not the peacocks' fault. You know, these people got peacocks. They had them as exotic pets, they released them. They thought it was a beautiful thing to see them around the neighborhood because all they had was this vision of the beautiful peacock. It's the national bird of India. It's not the national bird of the United States.



But then they started to hear the noises. What they didn't mention in that package is that they are also very destructive. If you have like a dark colored car, dark blue, dark black that you keep it nice and shiny, if the peacock see their reflection in it, they will scratch your car because they think they're attacking another peacock.



We've got all kinds of problems here in Florida, it's generally never a good idea to introduce a non-native species into a habitat.



CARLSON: Yes, that's right. It is -- I mean, I hate to be so blunt about it, but are they edible?



MAGILL: I would imagine in a pinch, they would be edible. They're certainly not toxic. I don't know how good they would taste. And you know, I don't want to go encourage people to go eat them, but ...



CARLSON: Right.



MAGILL: They're edible.



CARLSON: So, it's more like a survival scenario. It's not -- it is not something you would do. We're not going to pop up peacock taco stands or anything like that.



MAGILL: No, it's not going to be the next Thanksgiving. No, not at all.'



CARLSON: No, no, it's not. Okay. How many peacocks are there in the United States?



MAGILL: Oh, my gosh. I mean, a hundreds of thousands, at least. I mean, here in South Florida alone, it's created a war within neighborhoods. Again, you know, you heard the sounds (squawks) and that doesn't happen like at noon. That happens like three or four in the morning sometimes. And they always tend to roost above your cars.



So, they're producing a tremendous amount of feces on top of your car, which has an acid that will burn the paint in your car.



I mean, this is nonstop. And like you said in the package, they'll eat everything. They tear up your gardens, they eat a bunch of things. Again, it's not the peacocks' fault. It's our fault for introducing them here.



Don't mess around with Mother Nature.



CARLSON: It's so funny. I expected that that you would defend peacocks and tell us that we could live peacefully with peacocks. We can coexist. But it turns out, no.



MAGILL: No, no, Tucker, I've got to be honest with you. You know, listen, my whole life is dedicated to protecting wildlife, the Wildlife Conservation. But when we make mistakes, we're going to have to pay for those mistakes. And again, like I said, it's not the peacocks' fault. That's why I'm so angry that people just think oh, we can just release things.



We have things like people releasing parrots. We have problems here in Florida with parrots making nests in transformers. Now, they're blowing up transformers and that electric bill is going to go up. Someone is going to have to pay for that.



CARLSON: That's right. Everyone is moving to Florida, even exotic species.



Ron, thank you so much for coming on tonight. I appreciate it.



MAGILL: My pleasure, Tucker. Take care.



CARLSON: So, it's been quite some time, almost five years now since Barack Obama was President, but at our weakest moments, he seems to reemerge to make the country feel worse about itself and make people dislike each other more. Why does he do that?



Well, Glenn Beck has followed Barack Obama's career more closely and more insightfully than virtually anyone else in the media. We're going to talk to him, next.



CARLSON: Ever notice that when this country is at its weakest, Barack Obama, the former President seems to appear out of nowhere jetting in from Martha's Vineyard or Hawaii to make the country even weaker and even more divided.



This week, Obama appeared on television to tell us that anyone who complaints when their children are taught in school that some races are better than others, anyone who complains about that is the bigot.



What is going on here exactly? There's a hostility at the bottom, obviously, of Barack Obama. That's interesting.



Glenn Beck is one of the very few people who saw it early, from the very beginning. He is the host now of "The Glenn Beck Radio Program." We're honored to have him on tonight.



Glenn, thanks so much for joining us.



GLENN BECK, RADIO SHOW HOST: You're welcome.



CARLSON: So, I thought it was earlier this week, because you had a very clear picture of who Obama was underneath. You felt the hostility in him.



You said it. People became completely hysterical, but I thought that was a deep insight that a lot of us have missed.



BECK: Yes, well, back then -- right. Back then, Tucker, you couldn't call a President racist. You know, back then that was crazy. Now, that we've gone through the Trump era, I guess it's okay.



Here is the thing. I apologized for saying that about two years later, because it was un-artful. Again, I was thinking out loud. And I remember I was on "FOX and Friends" and I said, I think the President is a racist. No, that's not quite right. I think he just has a problem with the white culture.



Well, then, I mean, holy cow, what do you mean by white culture? I don't know, Marxist. Tell me now what you mean by white culture? I didn't -- I was not versed on critical race theory. I wasn't versed in the language of Marxist.



Now, Barack Obama, I am. I take my apology back. I was exactly right and I even stated it right. You are a racist.



If you believe in critical race theory, if you think that what Dr. Martin Luther King said that he envisions a country that -- seeing people for the content of their character, not their color -- if you think that's wrong, then yes, you are a racist.



If you believe that critical race theory, which teaches children that white is an incurable kind of disease, that you will never be able to not be racist, that somehow or another, you have to be punished for the sins of the past. I know that goes to your critical race theory, Barack Obama. But I don't believe in that.



I'm sorry, I don't believe in that. And I also don't believe in collective salvation, which you do. By the way, you rejected Jeremiah Wright. How you are you feeling about the new senator from Georgia? How do you feel about him, I wonder?



I'll bet you, you love him. But I bet you don't have the courage to say it.



CARLSON: That is such a good point. You felt that there's a hostility, there's an anger there, a meanness underneath of Obama, watching him really closely all of these ...



BECK: Oh, yes. A hatred.



CARLSON: A hatred -- and I can always kind of feel it. It's very obvious now. I'm sure that you saying this out loud will, you know, bring another tidal wave of rage, but it's because you're telling the truth.



BECK: Yes, look, I'm tired of toeing the line. I'm tired of especially the Marxist. I was called a racist for calling him a Marxist. He is a Marxist.



If you believe in critical race theory, there's no science behind it. It is a Marxist theory meant to divide people and destroy a country. Well, what are we doing? His wife even said, Barack knows. We're going to have to change our language, the way we talk to each other. We're going to have to change our traditions. Well, that's exactly what we're doing.



And he said this week that Joe Biden is just finishing the job he started. Well, that job is the fundamental transformation of America. And Barack thinks that it is, oh, well, it's all about the economy and they're thinking about losing their position. Losing my position? I don't care.



I want my children to have freedom. I want my children to be able to make a choice on what they do, how they live, where they live. I will not be silenced by a bunch of Marxists. And Barack Obama, you don't have the courage.



You have too much, Hillary Clinton in you, that's why people didn't like you the second term because Hillary Clinton, she just puts you down a chute.



CARLSON: Glenn Beck, thank you for that. It's great to see you tonight.



BECK: Thank you.



CARLSON: New episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals" on MS-13. It is out tomorrow.



Have a great evening. Sean Hannity, right now.

