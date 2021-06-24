Tucker: People continue to ignore the science

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," June 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



About 40 minutes ago, we got a text from our friend, Tammy Bruce, who said that Rose McGowan, the actor wanted to come on this show tonight to announce something and would we be up for it? Well, of course we'd be up for it. What's the point of having a live TV show if you can't make last minute changes to accommodate unexpected segments.



So we did, and in a few minutes, we'll find out exactly what it is that Rose McGowan has to say. That ought to be interesting.



Also we showed you footage last night of police dragging people away from a School Board meeting, a public meeting in Virginia. One of the parents arrested in that video is going to join us in just a minute to explain why he was arrested, assuming he knows.



But first tonight, since the beginning of the pandemic, key pieces of medical guidance from the World Health Organization have proven to be disastrously false -- false enough to cost lives. It was the W.H.O. you will remember that told us that COVID could not be transmitted between people even as the virus was spreading here to the United States.



It was the W.H.O. that worked in stealth with the Chinese government to obscure the source of the outbreak at the very beginning and then hide its origins from the world.



We're not attacking the World Health Organization. Those are statements of fact. You'd think they would be disqualifying, but just the opposite has proven to be true.



For more than a year, the tech monopolies of Silicon Valley have used the World Health Organization's official statements to determine what American news consumers are allowed to know and what they should be prohibited from knowing about COVID.



Facebook even announced a formal partnership with the W.H.O., quote "To bring up to date and accurate information to billions of people." So, that partnership between a China-controlled NGO, the World Health Organization and the China beholden tech platforms in this country continued smoothly until just a few days ago. That's when the bureaucrats at the World Health Organization published new vaccine guidance.



Here's what it says: children should not take the coronavirus vaccine. Why? Because the drugs are too dangerous. There's not nearly enough data to understand their long-term effects or to show that the benefits of the drugs are worth the risks they bring.



This is terrible news, of course, for the pharmaceutical industry. Big Pharma has been planning to test the vaccine on six-month-olds. It's deeply embarrassing for much of the American news media, which have taken a quick break from ginning up hysteria about Russian spies to sell vaccines to their viewers, which they have been assiduously doing in case you haven't noticed.



And above all, it is a shocking repudiation of the American health establishment, which has been relentlessly pushing universal vaccination including for children.



Here for example is Biden's top coronavirus adviser, Zeke Emanuel telling us that young people should be required to get the shot. Watch.



DR. ZEKE EMANUEL, AMERICAN ONCOLOGIST, BIOETHICIST AND SENIOR FELLOW AT THE CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: There are clearly places where you're congregating people that we should have mandates. Students in universities, my university, for example. Faculty and staff, healthcare facilities. Every healthcare worker ought to be vaccinated.



I shouldn't have to worry, has my doctor been vaccinated? Has that nurse been vaccinated? And I think employers ought to take this very seriously and consider mandating and requiring their workers to get vaccinated especially if they're going to come back to the office.



CARLSON: Wait a second, Zeke Emanuel, if you've been vaccinated why would you worry about whether the people around you have been vaccinated if the vaccines were? Kind of an obvious question no one has ever asked it. Someone should.



But they may not have a chance because the World Health Organization's latest finding that vaccines are not safe for children changes the conversation completely and it threatens everything that reckless creeps like Zeke Emanuel and the pharmaceutical industry have been working for. More vaccines, no matter what the human cost, that is their position.



In the end, the forces of recklessness, however, appear to have more power even in the World Health Organization. Here's how we know.



In a remarkable about face, Silicon Valley has decided the W.H.O. is in fact not reliable, it's a disseminator of disinformation. Facebook has just censored a woman called Michelle Coriaty-Herbst for sharing the W.H.O.'s bulletins on vaccines word for word. She just posted it, Facebook deleted it, quote, "Your comment goes against our community standards on SPAM," Facebook wrote.



So, this is Silicon Valley's new policy -- everything about vaccines is good. Period. And you are not allowed to suggest otherwise, no matter what data you might have, no matter what health organization tells you.



An epidemiologist PhD called Tracey Hoeg learned this recently. She posted slides from the C.D.C.'s own website, right from the website, showing that rates of myocarditis -- that's a potentially fatal heart inflammation -- are extremely high in young people who have taken the vaccine. That's not in dispute anymore by the way. The C.D.C.'s preliminary investigation has just confirmed that there is in fact a link between the vaccine and myocarditis.



As Hoeg put it, "We are standing on shaky ground if we say the risk to otherwise healthy kids from COVID-19 is higher than it is from the vaccine." She wrote that on Twitter, it's true. It's been confirmed by the C.D.C. and Twitter censored her. Why? It makes you wonder, why is that the one forbidden thing?



And while we're at it, what are the risks from vaccines? All medicines come with risk. What's the risk from the vaccines? What's the real answer? We should know.



Well, two medical school professors, Joseph Ladapo from UCLA and Harvey Risch from Yale recently tried to find out. They outlined what they found in "The Wall Street Journal." They discovered that the VAERS system, that's the biggest database of self-reported vaccine harm that we have in this country isn't simply showing elevated rates of myocarditis, though those are vastly elevated, it is also showing much higher rates of other very serious complications -- low platelets for example, deep vein thrombosis and death, many deaths.



The implication they concluded, quote, "Is that the risks of a COVID-19 vaccine may outweigh the benefits for certain low-risk populations such as children, young adults, and people who have recovered from COVID-19," end quote. That's what the data show, clearly.



But instead of listening to the science, many schools and countless employers are mandating that everyone take the shot, even people who have already had COVID and recovered. People who do not need the shot. Why are they doing this? It's lunacy.



Well, presumably because people like Tony Fauci told them that these vaccines are more effective than natural immunity. Is that true? No, it is not true. There are no data to support that claim, but Tony Fauci says it anyway.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: We know that re-infections with a homologous strain namely the same strain as the initial infection remain rare. They occur, but they are rare.



Vaccination in people previously infected significantly boost the immune response and likely, as I'm going to show you in a moment, providing better protection against certain variants, and then the issue of vaccines actually at least with regard to SARS-CoV-2 can do better than nature.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



So what will the effects on them be? Well, judging by the VAERS reporting system, we can be certain that some will be harmed. Beyond that, we can't be sure. And as it turns out, we aren't even sure what effects this vaccine has on the elderly. Now, that's the one group we were told from day one should take the vaccine as quickly as possible and most of us, everyone on this show for certain, believe that.



But new numbers are coming in. The Norwegian Medicines Agency, for example, has found that the vaccine may increase the risk of death in the elderly as well. The Norwegian study conducted a study of a hundred nursing home residents who died after receiving Pfizer's corona shot. They found that at least 10 of those deaths were quote, "likely caused by the vaccine." Ten percent. And of those in 26 other cases, they believe they were possibly caused by the vaccine.



So, what explains those numbers? This appears to be happening, why is it happening?



Well, a physician called Robert Malone tried to address that question recently in a podcast that was broadcast on YouTube, but YouTube immediately took it down. Now, they did this even though Dr. Robert Malone may be the single most qualified person on Planet Earth to discuss this subject. Why? Because he helped create the mRNA technology behind the COVID vaccines.



We think he has a right to speak. Dr. Robert Malone joins us now.



Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. In a way, that's accessible to non- scientists --



DR. ROBERT MALONE, DISCOVERER OF IN-VITRO AND IN-VIVO RNA TRANSFECTION AND THE INVENTOR OF MRNA VACCINES: Great to be with you.



CARLSON: I hope you'll tell us, do you have concerns about these vaccines for people who aren't at great risk?



MALONE: Yes, I think that one of my concerns are that we are -- the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are, and so I'm of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccine or not especially since these are experimental vaccines. This is a fundamental right having to do with clinical research ethics.



And so my concern is that, I know that there are risks, but we don't have access to the data and the data haven't been captured rigorously enough so that we can accurately assess those risks and therefore for folks like your audience, you and me, we don't really have the information that we need to make a reasonable decision.



CARLSON: Here's a simple formula that most people use when they're trying to think about, you know, should I take this or that pharmaceutical? Do the benefits likely outweigh the risks?



So, for this specific population -- the largest population in America being forced to take the vaccines right now are college students, kids between 18 and 22, a huge number of whom have already had and recovered from COVID, very few of whom stats show will die from COVID. For that population, particularly those who have already had the virus, do the benefits outweigh the risks in your view?



MALONE: So, I have a bias that the benefits probably don't outweigh the risks in that cohort, but unfortunately, the risk benefit analysis is not being done, so that's one of my other objections is that we toss around these words risk benefit analysis casually.



CARLSON: Yes.



MALONE: As if it's a very deep science, it's not. Normally, at this stage, the C.D.C. A.C.I.P. would have performed those risk benefit analyses, they would be data-based and science-based. They're not right now.



It is kind of a little bit at the seat of the pants and that I really object to. So, you ask me, do I think the risks -- the risk benefit ratio is appropriate for this age cohort? The truth is, I can't really say, but certainly I can say that the risk benefit ratio for those 18 and below doesn't justify vaccines and there's a pretty good chance that it doesn't justify vaccination in these very young adults.



CARLSON: It's hard to believe that anybody would push universal vaccination on a country of 340 million people without getting the data you say don't exist. How did no one think to do that?



MALONE: I think that what we have is a structural problem in how the databases were built and how they are being analyzed. My understanding from colleagues inside the F.D.A. is that the C.D.C. is overwhelmed. They aren't even processing the data they have and by the C.D.C.'s own admission in their recent M.M.W.R. report on safety and pregnancy, the V-safe database, which is the one that they hold internal is so poor that they can't draw any definitive conclusions about whether or not these vaccines are safe in pregnancy. They believe they are generally safe, but the databases aren't sufficient to really demonstrate that.



We're left in a position where we're waiting for data from places like Norway, Finland, Scandinavia, and hopefully from Israel to back up our decisions in public health. Unfortunately, the Israelis that we've been relying on did not pick up these cardio toxicity risks that we now are learning about. They were first picked up by F.D.A. people looking at the VAERS database.



CARLSON: Shocking. In an environment like this where we know so little, voices like yours are essential and the thought that you're being censored by the tech platforms is a scandal and I appreciate your coming on this show tonight.



Doctor, thank you very much.



MALONE: Thank you for your time.



CARLSON: Thank you.



Just earlier, we told you that the actress Rose McGowan had texted to say she wanted to come on our show to talk about something. We're not exactly sure what it is. We're going to find out in just a moment.



Also, shocking footage from last night. Loudoun County, Virginia shows police officers dragging parents away in handcuffs from a Public School Board meeting. One of the parents arrested in that video joins us next.



CARLSON: Public schools in Loudoun County, Virginia like so many schools in this country have gone insane in the last year. They've essentially stopped teaching; instead, they are indoctrinating children with creepy and poisonous racial theories, master race stuff, it's scary.



In Loudoun County, kids are not allowed to read "To Kill a Mockingbird" anymore, instead they are assigned pornographic novels and told that America is an evil racist place. So, parents in Loudoun County have been revolting against this, not just right-wingers by the way, not just politically active people, people with kids in the schools. Why would you want your kids taught some bizarro poisonous racial theory? It's disgusting.



So, last night, the School Board met in Loudoun County and agreed to solicit public comments. They didn't take that many, but those they heard weren't very positive.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CROWD: Resign. Resign cowards.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Western culture and values that brought forth Christianity and the founding documents are being called evil and racist.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're not the captain, we're your bosses, and God- willing, will return most of you to the private sector very soon.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm reminded of the tyranny of Communist China where your money is legally stolen and then used in government schools, not public schools, these are not public schools, these are government schools like here to indoctrinate children against their parents.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My child is not oppressed and don't assume that. As long as you, Marxists push your unconstitutional agenda on my child, she will not be returning back to Loudoun County Schools.



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



CARLSON: So the School Board didn't want to hear it. They are as out of touch is most of our institutions. They just didn't want to hear it, so they had the meeting declared an unlawful assembly.



One parent called, Jon Tigges, a man from the community was arrested. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: ... the county taxpayer pays your salary.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You guys are actually supporting the suppression of people's rights.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you refusing to leave at this time?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I'm refusing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All right, Deputies, please arrest this individual for trespassing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, they handcuffed him and dragged him away. Didn't want to hear from him apparently.



Jon Tigges tickets joins us now to explain what happened. Jon, thanks so much for coming on.



It feels like this is -- and Loudoun County is the place -- and this is the moment where people have just finally just had it with these scary racial theories. Tell us what happened to you. Why did they arrest you?



JON TIGGES, ARRESTED PARENT AT LOUDOUN COUNTY, VIRGINIA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: That's a good question, Tucker, because as best I understand it, I was in a place where free speech has to happen. If you want to redress your grievances about a School Board, there's no other place you can do it than in a School Board meeting; and in this case, we went on to public land, went into a public auditorium.



We were there for a public forum that we were invited to and I was signed up to give public comment, and at the end of all that, every single person there, all 500 parents had their First Amendment rights trampled on by the Loudoun County School Board and its Superintendent.



CARLSON: If they keep acting like this, they're going to get a revolution. I mean, this is what happens when you ignore legitimate complaints, is people get radical, and I hope it doesn't happen, but you could see how it could.



So, in this case, these are the people who pay for Loudoun County Schools. The building was reserved and open until 7 00 p.m. They arrested you before seven, as I understand.



TIGGES: Yes, actually it was closer to about 5:45 and we were supposed to go until seven until the School Board heard something they didn't like, which was ironically applause for one of the people that we were supporting, Senator Dick Black and the net result was, they shut it down. But there was not violence, there wasn't crazy going on. People stayed there.



They actually started singing and then we just encouraged folks that if the School Board didn't want to hear it, we were going to hear from one another, and we allowed a very orderly peaceful process of allowing people to actually start speaking and they did that. They lined up and peacefully started presenting their perspectives and we allowed the other side to do the same.



And then suddenly, it was declared an unlawful assembly after the thing that you're showing right now occurred which as best I can tell was a complete leftist diversionary tactic that was pre-planned because no one that was lined up to speak was involved in any of that.



So, the net result was they declared an unlawful assembly and then they moved a whole series of pre-positioned deputies and tried to push them out of the room, threatening them all with arrest.



CARLSON: So, they didn't like what you had to say, so they declared you're talking illegal and then they got these stooge cops -- who should be ashamed of themselves -- to arrest you for the crime of saying something the School Board didn't like.



TIGGES: That's correct.



CARLSON: Am I missing anything?



TIGGES: No, you're not missing anything, and that's what's so infuriating is there's such a high standard for free speech. You know it is the most sacred of all of our rights and it takes an amazing amount of justification to shut down free speech.



CARLSON: Yes, it does and it's -- you know not liking it is not adequate justification. I hope you keep getting arrested, Jon, mean that because I think only until people are willing to be arrested for exercising their constitutional rights will those rights be protected, so -- and I appreciate what you did and coming on tonight. Thank you.



TIGGES: Thank you.



CARLSON: So, he didn't do it intentionally as is so often the case, but Joe Biden has delivered the single best argument in favor of the Second Amendment, maybe any President has ever made. That's next.



Plus, Rose McGowan asked to come on the show, less than an hour before air, to make an announcement and she is going to. We can't wait to hear what it's about.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: Well, today, Joe Biden delivered his major address on crime and as predicted, it had essentially nothing to do with crime, instead it was about how Joe Biden should be a lot more powerful than he already is.



At one point, he reminded you that there is nothing you can do to fight back against the government because he has got nuclear weapons and you don't.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Second Amendment from the day it was passed limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn't buy a cannon, those who say the blood of the -- the blood of patriots you know, and all the stuff about how we're going to have to move against the government.



Well, the tree of liberty is not water and the blood of patriots. What's happened is that there have never been, if you wanted to think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.



CARLSON: So, to take on the government you need F-15s and some nuclear weapons says Joe Biden, but wait, isn't this guy telling us the January 6th insurrection by the QAnon army nearly toppled American democracy? It doesn't make any sense at all.



But Joe Biden stuck with this point continuing -- guns are the problem, he told us again and again.



BIDEN: Now, the gun lobby wants you to believe that cities that are the toughest gun -- had the toughest gun laws still have the highest rates of gun violence.



The violence is -- so they argue, why do you need those gun laws if they don't work in cities that have tough laws? Don't believe it



Here's the truth. Today's conversation with Mayor Scott of Baltimore, for example, echoed what we know to be the case and hear from mayors all across the country.



Mayors have the power to help shape and enforce the laws in their cities, but they can't control the laws in neighboring cities and states even though the gun legally bought there just often ends up in their streets.



CARLSON: So, there it is right there. So all the crimes in the cities, but we're not going to attack the crime in the cities, we're going to disarm people outside the cities where there's not much crime because that's the root cause of crime in the cities.



But what it doesn't explain is if guns cause crime, say in Chicago, they are always saying a huge murder rate in Chicago, very low murder rate in Indiana -- rural Indiana -- but they're saying all the guns come from rural Indiana. But if there are so many guns in rural Indiana, why isn't there more crime?



Oh. It doesn't make sense, and what makes even less sense is that these cities where crime really is a life-changing problem aren't even enforcing their own gun laws, the ones on the books.



According to a report in "The Washington Post," Baltimore's District Attorney Marilyn Mosby quote, "rarely secures prison time for gun offenders." What? If you want to stop crime, you would incarcerate people who use guns to hurt other people, but they're not.



In Philadelphia, conviction rates for gun crimes dropped from 63 percent in 2017 to 49 percent in 2019. Meanwhile, arrests for illegal gun possession went up. It's the same story in Chicago. Kind of missing the point.



James Craig understands what the point is. He was in charge of keeping Detroit safe for a long time as the Chief of Police there. He joins us tonight. Chief, thanks so much for coming on.



JAMES CRAIG, FORMER CHIEF OF POLICE, DETROIT: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So, I'm confused. If you want to lower the number of people who are murdered in our cities and I think all decent people want that.



CRAIG: Yes.



CARLSON: Why would you stop prosecuting gun violence crimes in the cities? I don't get that at all.



CRAIG: Yes, you know, Tucker, that's the problem and nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room. Let's face it, when I was Chief of Detroit and it still happens today, we were arresting criminals with guns a hundred a week. Prosecutors charge 75 percent of them and guess what happens next? Bail reform.



Bail reform is the enemy to trying to reduce violent crime. Nobody wants to talk about these other public servants called the judges, but they want to blame crime on police. You know, I've got to tell you, I listened to the President's message, some of it was okay, but it didn't go far enough.



You're talking about okay, we're going to hire more police and we're going to give them overtime. Really? The problem is who supports the men and women who do the tough work? The reason why New York and places like Chicago, police officers are leaving in large numbers, they don't feel supported.



And I've got to tell you, Detroit police officers, phenomenal work. I supported them unapologetically.



Now, when one cross the line, I was always transparent. I was going to do what I needed to do: to hold them accountable. But I've got to tell you something, Tucker, this here -- madness.



And then, here's the other part. Then you want to attack those individuals, the gun dealers. I had a conversation before your show tonight with a friend of mine who owns several gun shops here in Metro Detroit and he is like, what's going on? He does it right. He is a responsible gun dealer, Tucker.



CARLSON: Yes.



CRAIG: Unbelievable.



CARLSON: Yes, I mean, you know as someone who lives in a place where everyone has guns and there's no gun crime, you have to kind of think, maybe it's more complex than just the instrument of the crime.



Chief Craig, thanks very much.



CRAIG: It is the criminals.



CARLSON: Great to see you tonight. It is the criminals, well of course.



CRAIG: Hey, great seeing you, too, Tucker. Look forward to talking to you again.



CARLSON: Amen. Thank you.



We're only now learning about the effects of the coronavirus lockdowns have had on the country. Jesse Kelly has thought deeply about the implications. We talked to him about his own experience on over the last year under the corona lockdowns on "Tucker Carlson Today." You can watch it on FOX Nation. Here's part of it.



CARLSON: We learned in February-March 2020 that, you know, this pandemic is on the way. The country shuts down and everybody has to make within their own family decision, you know, how do we respond to this? How did -- how did your family respond?



JESSE KELLY, HOST, "THE JESSE KELLY SHOW": I went to work and my kids went to school and -- you don't stop -- what we did during COVID, the idea that you stop an economy from moving in response to a virus, any virus no matter how deadly it is, the idea that you point to your economy and say stop in response to a virus is the most financially devastating idea in the history of mankind, in the history of mankind.



What we did during COVID by stopping moving, by pointing to our economy and saying stop, we didn't just talk crush small business and jobs and every -- all the other bad stuff you could say about it and stuff you have said about it. What we did, we laid out a blueprint to our biggest enemy on exactly how we'll respond to a virus and if people think China who is very, very good at warfare and the long game, if you think China wasn't sitting there making notes in Mandarin on exactly how the West will kill itself in response to a virus, you've got another thing coming.



If you think that's the last one coming from the Chinese shore, people are crazy.



We told China, just make sure someone gets sick and we'll work ourselves up into a panic frenzy and make sure we slaughter ourselves, and we did. It's pathetic.



CARLSON: Were you afraid of it?



KELLY: No. But that doesn't mean it's nothing. I'm not one of these people, oh, COVID is an invented thing. I'm not saying that. It's a very real thing that obviously clearly affects people especially older people with pre- existing conditions.



CARLSON: Of course, but I'm just wondering about your personal view of it.



KELLY: I'm 39 years old. I don't have any fear of COVID. I don't have any fear of my kids getting COVID or my wife getting COVID, and I don't understand why this is so controversial when you look at the people who have serious effects from COVID. I'm not in any danger. I'm not getting vaccinated for something that I'm in no danger for, my wife isn't, my kids dang sure aren't either.



But this is the dumbest -- I can't believe we ever have to talk -- have this conversation with people, why would I be afraid of it? Even if I got it, okay, I'll go lay in bed and have a fever for a couple days and I'll get up and go right back to work. That's what you do.



I have a responsibility to provide, but I understand everybody who makes a living sitting at home and they can just Zoom all their meetings in their pajamas told the small businesses of America, you have to go home and fire your business and just destroy everything you've ever worked for. Well, that's easy to say when you're a cable news pundit on CNN, when you're Brian Stelter sitting there in your Hello Kitty pajamas doing your show, that's nice.



But someone else lost everything.



CARLSON: Wait, should men wear Hello Kitty pajamas?



KELLY: Well, I mean whatever you're into. I'm not here to judge.



CARLSON: Okay, good. So, you just you didn't get vaccinated.



KELLY: No.



CARLSON: It makes you, I think a criminal.



KELLY: Yes, well of course, I'm a criminal and a heretic and everything else, and I'm not telling people not to. Get vaccinated if you want. I just think it's absurd how we've pretended as if everybody has to.



We have data now, we have a year of data showing who is in danger, who's not in danger. Are we vaccinating people now for diseases they're not in danger for? Because if we are, I realized -- I went to community college -- if we are, that's a new thing to me.



I don't think you get vaccinated for something you're not in danger for, but if you're in danger for it, please do.



CARLSON: So, it does feel like we've set a new precedent here. We can force people to take medicine they don't want or need.



KELLY: Well, we've set so many new precedents in the last year, Tucker, it's going to be the end of us. We've told them they can force people to take vaccines, we've told people we can force you to close your business.



I think -- I think we forget and I might still do this as anyone else, we had governors and mayors in the last year point to this business and this business and said close, close your doors, I'll send the cops. Close your doors. You, oh, you could stay open. Amazon, you're fine. Close. You better close. But I've had this business for 30 years. Sorry, you're out of business.



That is a stunning place to be for the land of the free.



CARLSON: Jesse Kelly, a very interesting guy, very smart. You can find the full episode on "Tucker Carlson Today." It's on foxnation.com.



Well, as I told you at the outset, we made a big last minute change to the show. Actress Rose McGowan has something to announce right after this.



CARLSON: As we told you at the top, right before we came on the air tonight, we heard that the actress, Rose McGowan wanted to come on and talk about something. We've never met Rose McGowan before, but we're completely open-minded.



We just learned it has something with Britney Spears who we've not interviewed since she was literally a teenager, but apparently we have just read, she has been under a conservatorship for the last 13 years and this has been in the news, flew under our radar, but it has been, and Rose McGowan has been watching it, too and has thoughts about it.



She joins us now. Rose McGowan, thanks so much for coming on tonight.



ROSE MCGOWAN, ACTRESS: Hi, Tucker. Nice to meet you, too. I also have an open-mind.



CARLSON: Well, this is my favorite quality in a person. Thank you.



So, I am coming at this cold. I, again, haven't seen Britney Spears since 2003. I just read she's been under conservatorship. Make the case if you would, what is it and why is that bad or good?



MCGOWAN: Well, in my opinion and in many others, it's bad. Imagine you're a 25-year-old young woman or young human, who has been forced to perform since as long as she could walk, to support her family.



Her father put her under conservatorship at age 25. Many in the media laughed and scorned her when she shaved her head.



I lived in Hollywood during that time and I made it my life's mission to tell all of you out there what so many of you really know deep down that fame and Hollywood and the media machine are rotten to the core and they do hurt, and they do damage.



At age 25, her father and a Judge ruled with many paid off doctors' help that Britney Spears had dementia. So, since then she has gone on to do a five-year residency in Vegas, two shows a day. She has gone on a tour in 2018 and what happened today is literally a cultural landmark moment. It is a cultural reset.



She got to speak for the first time, I believe in her life, honestly and openly, and what has been done to her is horrific. And I know it seems like why should we care about a rich pop princess, right? But I think it's deeper than that and I think it goes to what you talk a lot about which is the rot in the machine and how society also plays a part in a weird form of oppression.



CARLSON: Man, I mean you've pushed all my buttons. I have to say, I mean the idea that the individual is crushed by forces larger than her and that deep down it really is rotten and that people are treated as disposable objects rather than as human beings with souls. I mean, that's all -- that's all on display every single day.



So, pardon my ignorance, but quickly conservatorship means she can't make basic life decisions for herself?



MCGOWAN: Absolutely none. She can make no decisions, when she sees her kids, what medicine she takes. She said today, Britney Spears said they put her on lithium. That is an incredibly helpful drug for some, but a hardcore drug.



She said she was doped out, I'm summarizing. And she, I think is ready to blow the lid.



She said today she is so angry it's insane and I understand that kind of rage after being -- sorry, go ahead.



CARLSON: No, no, no I didn't say anything. I'm listening intently.



MCGOWAN: Oh sorry, I heard something.



So, you know, the thing is, I was the first one to go on the record about Harvey Weinstein and that kind of sickness and the people that are truly putting your entertainment in your head and while we've all been entertained by Britney Spears, she has been being tortured and I know it seems like one person, but they've done this to women and humans and whistleblowers and people they don't like, and really like you said, Tucker, the people, the monsters with power that control the puppet.



Not just her, but like the message it sends to every girl or every boy out there that you are disposable and the elite can own you.



CARLSON: So, I think it matters. I do. I think the individual matters, above all, and if they can destroy one person, they can destroy everyone. I know nothing, but what you just told me, but I think you make a really compelling case.



I love that you care and I'm really glad that you came on tonight. Rose McGowan, thank you very much.



MCGOWAN: I'm honored. Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Thank you.



We've got a lot more ahead, but first, in light of what we just heard -- oh I'm not going to do this, okay, our producers threw this at the teleprompter and like anchorman, I'm just reading what's there.



They want to play a clip from 2003 of me interviewing Britney Spears, so here it is.



CARLSON: Do you see photographers following you all the time?



BRITNEY SPEARS, SINGER: Yes, yes -- well it's not all the time, I mean, kind of in L.A., there's you know, there's usually a lot of photographers and stuff, but when I go to London, it's not as bad. It's kind of it's cool when I go overseas. I can kind of escape a little bit.



CARLSON: There are reports tonight that Joe Biden, President of the United States may have inadvertently paid for his son's drug fueled night with prostitutes at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. How is that for a spicy story?



Josh Boswell is a senior news reporter at the dailymail.com, which is based in the United States, which all of a sudden has become one of the most reliable news outlets in the world who saw that coming. We're happy he is joining us now.



Josh, thanks so much for coming on. What is this? Joe Biden paid for a night at the Chateau Marmont? Cocaine hookers? Tell us.



JOSH BOSWELL, SENIOR NEWS REPORTER, DAILYMAIL.COM: Thanks a lot for having me back on, Tucker. Yes, it's a pretty crazy one.



So, April 2018, Hunter Biden spent a month at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. It was a pretty debauched time. You can see from text documents on his laptop that we've been investigating that he hired a prostitute, spent thousands of dollars there, and was taking crack cocaine, was watching porn there, and there were even some pretty crazy photos of and I want to be delicate in how I describe this.



So, he had a picture of his manhood and multiple M&M candies stacked along it, just some really weird stuff.



CARLSON: That's unusual.



BOSWELL: Yes, and then, after that month, he then moved to another hotel nearby, The Jeremy in West Hollywood and it was there that he spent $25,000.00, wired it to another prostitute. He apparently overpaid and she sent him back some of the money. He only meant to spend $8,000.00 on her.



So, whilst he is having this whole binge, you see some text messages appear and it's from a former Secret Service agent, someone who used to serve Joe Biden and he is texting Hunter at this hotel, clearly, he is concerned. He has not been able to get in touch with Hunter for a while, and he says, you know, I'm coming up to your hotel room. I'm going to come into the room unless you respond now. You need to get back to me.



And he says -- this is on Celtic's account. Now, that's very interesting because Celtic is the code word that was used to refer to Vice President Joe Biden by the Secret Service. So, we're left with the question, okay, if this is Celtic's account what's on the account? Is it the private security from the former Secret Service agents? Is it the hotel room? Is it the thousands of dollars that he wired to prostitutes?



And that's the question that we're left with that has not been answered by Hunter or by the White House because they refuse to respond to our questions.



CARLSON: Because this is Russian disinformation, Josh. I guess, we've stopped pretending that it's -- I mean it's all real of course.



BOSWELL: Yes, it is.



CARLSON: It needs to be said from the outset.



BOSWELL: It is ridiculous that we've had this pop back up again that, you know Russian disinformation, but in fact, you know we've gone through it. You know, we have -- we've got some cybersecurity, cyber forensic experts to go through this laptop.



CARLSON: Yes. And it's real.



BOSWELL: Yes.



CARLSON: "The Daily Mail" doing real journalism. I read it every day. Thank you for what you're doing over there. I appreciate it. Good to see you, Josh.



That's it for us. We wish you the best possible evening even if you're not at the Chateau Marmont.



Here's Sean Hannity.



