Tucker: Biden paints unvaccinated Americans as root cause of country's problems

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to a Columbus Day edition of TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Yes, it's still Columbus Day on this show and we're still live.



We're employed and we're happy enough to show up for work. Amen.



Well, speaking of work, Joe Biden showed up at a construction site in Illinois last Thursday to explain what a terrific job he's been doing. Biden's poll numbers, you may have noticed, have declined recently, not just by a little bit, but by such a dramatic margin that some prominent Democrats are openly worried about it. The midterms are in a year.



So the point of last week's appearance outside Chicago was to remind all of us in the country that our perceptions of Biden's performance are silly and baseless. Actually, Joe Biden is a great President. He is totally aware of what's happening. He is completely on top of things.



He knows exactly what he's doing and he's got your well-being at heart, not the narrow economic interests of some soulless multinational corporation that hates America and your family. No, you. Because Joe Biden is awesome.



And to prove it, Biden talked at length about the COVID vaccine -- his greatest achievement, he said. Now, strangely, Biden didn't say a lot about the vaccine itself. He did note that if you get the shot, you could not spread COVID to other people, and if there were doctors in the audience, they might have been confused because that is ridiculously and provably untrue. Of course, the vaccinated can spread COVID, and they do.



But Biden didn't pause and dwell on the science such as it is. Instead, Biden spent virtually his entire speech attacking any American who hasn't yet gotten the shot. Now, you've heard him say that a lot, but it's worth taking a closer look at what Joe Biden said last week outside Chicago. Go, look it up for yourself. It's on the C-SPAN website.



As you watch it, ask yourself, has any President in our history ever talked about millions of American citizens like this? This is the way Presidents talk about foreign enemies or dictators talk about enemies in their midst. It's not the way American Presidents talk, or ever have -- ever, for any reason, under any circumstances. We can't think of a single example, even during the Civil War.



And yet, according to Joe Biden, unvaccinated Americans are the root of this country's problems. They're destroying our economy. They are killing our people. The unvaccinated, Biden said, are solely responsible for the outbreak of the delta variant of COVID, the outbreak that has left tens of thousands of Americans dead.



Biden noted this to the morbidly obese governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, who nodded from behind his mask as if all of this was settled science. And then Joe Biden kept going. The unvaccinated are dangerous, he announced. They are diseased. They're dirty. They are unpatriotic. They are selfish. They are pathogens in human form. They have caused this deadly virus to quote, "spread to our children, to spread throughout society."



They suffer because of their absurdity and their self-inflicted suffering burdens the rest of us. They quote, "overcrowd our hospitals." Like a plague of swarming, gasping insects, they quote, "overrun our emergency rooms and intensive care units" -- Americans. And as they lie there ventilated, dying, reaping the rewards of their own sin, these miscreants quote, "leave no room for someone with a heart attack or in need of a cancer operation."



These people get no sympathy because they're barely people. The unvaccinated Biden told us, die their much-deserved deaths, but even as they die, they burden the rest of us. That's how horrible they are. They're subhuman. They are wreckers of a nation.



We're not overstating any of this, by the way. Go watch Biden's speech, it's online. The question is: Once you've identified a diseased fifth column like this within the country that you run, what do you do with them? Biden got to that toward the end of his speech. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: These requirements work, and as the Business Roundtable and others told me when I announced the first requirement, that encouraged businesses to feel they could come in and demand the same thing of their employees.



More people are getting vaccinated, more lives are being saved. Let's be clear: When you see headlines and reports of mass firings and hundreds of people losing their jobs, look at the bigger story.



Over the past week we've seen American, Southwest, Alaska, and JetBlue Airlines all announce requirements.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, there have been mass firings, the President said. But when you see reports of mass firings of law-abiding American citizens, Joe Biden told us, what you're really seeing is progress. You should celebrate. Think about that.



No American President has ever made a statement like that. Cheering the firing of law-abiding Americans? In the multitudes? But Joe Biden did. He didn't even pause. He says things like that regularly.



Now, that's fine if you're on Joe Biden's side, apparently. But what if Joe Biden was talking about you? What if he was talking about your livelihood, your career, the future of your family? How would you feel? We should consider that, because these are Americans he's talking about.



And as we do consider that, think about what happened to air travel in America over the weekend.



Southwest Airlines, you may have read this, one of our biggest carriers all but shut down on Saturday and Sunday. The airline canceled thousands of flights. It threw the nation's famously efficient system of air travel into total chaos. It's stranded countless travelers in airports. Again, you saw it on the news.



The question is, how did this happen? Well, the official explanation came right away. It was bad weather on the eastern seaboard. There were thunderstorms. There were also unspecified issues with air traffic control and all of that together forced Southwest Airlines, alone among airlines, to cancel its flights.



That's what the company, Southwest Airlines, claimed. They claimed that in a statement to us today, a long statement. It's what many media outlets have repeated uncritically for the past two days.



And yet we can tell you it is untrue. All of that is a lie. It's not what happened.



We've spoken to several people with direct knowledge of what actually did happen. We can tell you that the shutdown of Southwest Airlines over the weekend was a direct consequence -- it was a reaction to -- Joe Biden's vaccine mandates.



It began last week when Gary Kelly who is a CEO of Southwest, sent an internal memo to his employees declaring that, per Joe Biden's directive, any Southwest employee who was not fully vaccinated by the 8th of December will be fired. Canned. Done -- right before Christmas.



Now, this would include not simply pilots of Southwest and flight attendants, of course, but ramp workers, mechanics, dispatchers, schedulers, ticket agents, people from the top to the very bottom. Many thousands of people.



Now, some unknown but apparently large number of these people have still not been vaccinated. Why is that? Well, many of them have already recovered from COVID. They have antibodies that offer them greater protection than any vaccine ever could. That's the science. So, they don't want the vaccine.



Others have sincere religious objections. They object to the use of aborted fetal tissue in the development of pharmaceuticals, so they don't want it. They believe it violates their faith. Still, others have friends or co- workers or relatives who have suffered severe side effects from the vaccine, and therefore they are afraid to take it. That makes sense. Don't make fun of them. That's real.



And yet others are taking a stand purely on principle. They believe that in a free country, politicians should never be allowed to force citizens to submit to medical treatment they don't want. These are Americans who grew up in a country where that fact was taken for granted, everybody assumed it, and they want to preserve that country for their children. That's their motive.



But whatever their various reasons, the unvaccinated employees of Southwest Airlines, the many of them, are decent, high-functioning Americans, and they have watched as their own government has dismissed them out of hand as criminals for reasons that don't even make sense.



Consider the argument they're hearing from Joe Biden: You must get the shot for the sake of people who've already gotten the shot because the shots don't work well enough to protect the people who've already gotten them. That's what Joe Biden and the entire American health establishment is telling them.



So imagine making that argument to an airline pilot, someone whose entire job is based on logic. It is utterly bewildering to them, because it doesn't make sense. It's just too unreasonable.



Quote, "I've flown military jets in three different war zones," one pilot told us this weekend. "I have never lost sleep like this. The stress is beyond belief. It's dangerous." People are melting.



So this weekend, in protest, a large number of Southwest pilots called out sick and they effectively shut down their airline. And many of them, you should know, admire the company they work for. They love Southwest Airlines, but they felt they had no choice but to do this. Nobody was standing up for them, not the United States Congress, which, by the way, has exempted itself from vaccine mandates, not even their labor union, which exists and is paid to defend them. But they're not.



So in desperation, the pilots committed the most basic act of nonviolent civil disobedience, something we used to celebrate in this country. They stayed home.



Now, at the same moment, they decided to do this, a large group of air traffic controllers apparently reached the very same conclusion. An estimated 6,000 Federal air traffic controllers have not yet received the Biden mandated shot. That's nearly half of all air traffic controllers in this country. And they all, as Federal employees, have until next month to submit or they will be fired. And when they are fired, our air traffic control system, which is already dangerously short-staffed, ask anyone who works in it, will stop. It will cease completely just in time for the holidays.



Now, once again, the controllers union has been no help to them. And once again, the media have aligned with the Biden White House to vilify them, not as people who are being persecuted as a matter of conscience, but as criminals.



So on Saturday, apparently, they took action. The air traffic control headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, known to all pilots as Jacksonville Center, shut down. This never happens. It didn't even happen when there was a fire in the Chicago Air Traffic Control Center. They managed to keep air traffic control going.



But this weekend, Jacksonville Center shut down because there was simply no one to man it. There was no one there. The effects of this were profound, and they were immediate.



Jacksonville Center controls the airspace in this country from Orlando to Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as far out over the Atlantic Ocean. That's some of the most crowded air routes in the world.



Air traffic controllers in Atlanta watched as planes headed for South Florida, rerouted west, and wound up over the Mississippi River. That would be the world's longest detour. And for a moment, in the chaos, it became clear that Joe Biden is not the only person in this country who has power. It turns out there is a limit to how far you can push some Americans.



So in that way, it might have been cast as an inspiring story -- man against the machine. But the media had no interest in telling that story. In fact, some on the corporate left suggested the Southwest pilots had somehow committed what is known as an illegal job action. Illegally not showing up for work, as if politicians have a right to force Americans to labor against their will.



Now, some of us had assumed that was a condition we would recognize as the textbook definition of slavery. But no, it's illegal not to work, they told us. And then at least one outlet describe what the pilots had done as "domestic terrorism." Get to work immediately, wage earner, or you're al- Qaeda.



There are more cancellations at Southwest Airlines today, no doubt there will be more to come and not just of airline flights. At least two Amtrak train routes in the Northeast were canceled over the weekend and, so was a regularly scheduled car ferry in Washington State, out to the San Juan Islands. In all cases, the employees in question, who have been told to get the shot, did not show up.



Were these also protests against the Biden shot mandates? We can't say for certain. It certainly wouldn't surprise us, because that's our future. Thousands and thousands of Americans, the best among us in many cases, will be stripped of their livelihoods, of their lives by the Biden White House's mandates.



This is not a small thing. As of tonight, more than 50,000 U.S. Marines still have not received the shot, as well as a large percentage of the Navy SEAL teams. What will happen when these people are gone from the force? Who's going to protect this country? Who's going to protect our cities?



In Seattle, to name just one example, the city is moving forward toward firing fully 40 percent of the entire police force over the Biden shot mandates. Good luck getting your emergency calls answered after that, and so on.



Our hospitals, our schools, our national labs, scientists and researchers at Oak Ridge and Los Alamos, among others. All torn apart by a purge overseen by Susan Rice that has nothing whatsoever to do with public health and everything to do with the accumulation of political power.



That is happening right now. Make no mistake, it will continue to happen unless good people work immediately to stop it.



One of those good people is Joshua Yoder. He is a commercial airline pilot. He is co-founder of the group U.S. Freedom Flyers. He joins us tonight. Mr. Yoder, thanks so much for coming on.



So summarize for us, pilots who have raised questions about these mandates have been as noted dismissed as criminals, terrorists. Tell us your motive in resisting this mandate.



JOSHUA YODER, COMMERCIAL AIRLINE PILOT: Tucker, thanks for having me on.



CARLSON: Of course.



YODER: Yes, my motive for resisting it is primarily religious for myself. Basically, I saw -- among my friends, I saw a need, many of us don't want to take this. People were being coerced. I believe in freedom and I'm here to support the freedom of my fellow employees and all people across this country. I'm not going to take a mandate. I'm not going to be coerced into doing something that I don't believe in.



CARLSON: So, there are two levels in which to assess this. One is the level that you just described, the level that preserves American society as we've known it for 250 years with freedom at its core because if they can make airline pilots do this, they can make airline travelers do this and they can -- there is no end to what they can make you do.



But describe if you would, since you work in the business, what the effect on our national transportation infrastructure is about to be because of these mandates?



YODER: Well, as we know, the transportation sector is the heart and soul of this country and it's a very delicate system. If there's a disruption in one part of the system, it has a catastrophic effect among the rest of the system, which is going to affect commerce, it's going to affect trade, and ultimately it's going to affect the economy.



If you have flights reduced by 30 percent because 30 percent of pilots are fired because they won't take the vaccine, this is going to affect how your goods get here from overseas, how they're distributed to the stores. You know the same thing is happening with the truckers. It is happening in the shipping industry.



Those Amazon boxes that typically show up in two days, you might be looking at three weeks.



CARLSON: So, I mean, it turns out that people with essential skills like airline mechanics, air traffic controllers and yes, commercial airline pilots have more power maybe than they realized. You've got to wonder if people are being pushed to the point where they're going to be fired, how many more of these sick outs, job actions whatever -- strikes -- whatever you're going to call what we saw this weekend, how many more of these do you think we're likely to see?



YODER: Well, first of all, we have all the control and the control comes from a simple word and that's "no." We just don't need to comply.



As far as I'm concerned, I will never promote a sick out or a work action that is illegal. With U.S. Freedom Flyers, the organization that I'm with, we will never promote such a thing. With that being said, we also cannot control the actions of individuals.



And I think that -- I think that you will see massive disruptions in supply chain and in your travel, if we just stand up and say no. If these companies fire us and they fire 30 percent of the workforce, aircrafts are going to stop moving and it's going to affect you, it's going to affect your air travel, and it's going to affect the economy.



CARLSON: Joe Biden will say this is your fault, finally, how do you respond to that? He'll blame you for this.



YODER: It's his fault. It's squarely his fault.



I think anyone with a critical mind can point towards the Federal government and the companies that are enforcing these illegal mandates from the Federal government and see that it is the Federal government's fault.



CARLSON: It certainly is. It certainly is. This is an amazing moment.



Joshua Yoder, thank you so much for coming on tonight, for your bravery. Appreciate it.



YODER: Thank you.



CARLSON: So as we told you, once again, the other day, Joe Biden was up there on stage explaining that somehow he now has full control over every aspect of the life of every single American citizen.



Joe Biden in fact owns you. He can force you to do whatever he likes. He can even make you take powerful drugs that you don't need or want.



This is all perfectly normal, Joe Biden explained. Free will and personal autonomy are relics of the old America. They no longer exist in this country even here at FOX News. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: This I always get a kick out of, FOX News.



[LAUGHTER]



BIDEN: FOX News requires vaccinations for all employees. Give me a break. FOX News.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Now to be clear, we just have a show on this channel. That's it. We don't run the company and we would never presume to speak for the company. But as a factual matter, what Joe Biden just said is completely untrue. It is a lie. Period. We can say that with authority since we work here.



Every day, literally alone among big media outlets, FOX News defends this country's most basic civil liberties, what we used to refer to as the Bill of Rights. To cynical authoritarians like Joe Biden and the ghouls around him like Susan Rice, that just can't be genuine. They assume the people you see on FOX News must be pretending -- pretending for money or prestige or ratings or something else.



But they are wrong, we are not pretending at all. It's real.



Michael Flynn was very briefly the National Security Adviser of the United States and then he was taken out. It's taken years to sort out what exactly happened. It turns out, unelected officials within our government destroyed him.



Mike Flynn joins us to explain what exactly happened.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Michael Flynn was the National Security Adviser for a very brief time early in the Trump administration, then he was taken out and charged with a crime. Now, if you listen to media coverage, Michael Flynn was some kind of professional right-wing conspiracy nut who was taken out because he was crazy.



But that's the opposite of the truth. Michael Flynn is not crazy. Michael Flynn is a very serious person. He was the number two man in all American Intelligence and then he ran his own Intelligence Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency. He knew a lot.



And maybe for that reason, relics of the Obama administration kneecapped him immediately and then tried to send him to jail. That's all clear now and he explains it in a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today."



Here's part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LT. GEN. MICHAEL FLYNN (RET), U.S. ARMY: The American people, they saw through this from the very beginning because it wasn't about Mike Flynn, it wasn't even about Donald Trump. It was about them.



And when they -- when the left and the media started to attack the presidency of the United States of America, the American people saw that hey this is an attack on us.



CARLSON: Yes.



FLYNN: And thank God for me, because -- and for my family and I -- because the American people actually came to our aid. So in a funny way, the more - - I guess, the more quiet I was, because I just made the decision that I wasn't going to say anything until this whole thing, this whole mess was over with, but the more that they beat on me, the more that the media came and attacked me and called me all sorts of names, people dug more and more into my life and dug more and more into everything that surrounded what was happening and it actually became a huge stain on the justice system in the United States of America.



And this will -- I'm not certain, Tucker, if this stain can ever be cleaned. I really don't, because you're talking about the National Security Adviser of the United States of America to the President of the United States and it's an extraordinary, extraordinary assault on frankly everything that we believe in in this country.



CARLSON: On democracy itself and you have to ask, and this is ultimately what made me interested in your case, is why did they single you out?



So this is a brand new administration. I think the number is about 3,000 appointees or higher at the beginning of every administration for all kinds of different jobs. National Security Adviser is a top job, of course, but there are other big jobs. They didn't go after those guys. They went after you with real intensity from the very beginning.



Now, the two things they said about you were that you were crazy and that you were dishonest and it shouldn't, I guess, surprise our viewers to learn that the opposite is true in both of those cases. There were a lot of incompetent people hired in this administration.



FLYNN: Absolutely.



CARLSON: Like I've almost never seen that many incompetent people in one room. Omarosa actually got hired. Jared Kushner -- I mean, there is a long list. You actually have the deepest grounding in the U.S. government of how things actually work, the most knowledge of the Intel Community, of anybody in the entire administration. Maybe that's why they went after you.



FLYNN: Well not just -- and not just from a military perspective. I mean, my time as the Assistant Director of National Intelligence, I was responsible for a lot of domestic issues, definitely responsible for a lot of international issues.



My time as the head of one of the largest Intelligence Agencies in the world, the Defense Intelligence Agency which is the military's arm of the Intelligence Community, we are in 142 countries around the world.



CARLSON: Yes.



FLYNN: I mean, I've been on six continents, not just my time in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan and you know, and elsewhere, you know Middle East, Caribbean, Central America in my earlier years in the military, but I had extensive international foreign and domestic experiences and what you find is you find it's like -- it's like, you're going into an enemy camp, you know, in the case of the Trump administration.



It was like walking into an enemy camp and you felt -- I mean, to me, I felt like -- now, I didn't feel threatened, but I felt like, man, all of these people are here to do nothing more than just hurt this President.



CARLSON: Yes.



FLYNN: And it was like the -- and what we've learned -- what we've learned -- so this is all public, so if you really -- if people really, really wanted to dig into the to the case against Mike Flynn and all of the filings and all the things that have been -- that have come out, even now, even we still see stuff coming out now with this Sussman indictment and some of the other things that I think that Durham is actually is going to probably start to look at, I think it's fascinating.



And I think what you learn is that, we have two separate governments. We have the one that actually gets elected and goes into office and then you have a government inside of Washington, D.C. that operates under no rules, no authorities other than their own or who is ever in charge of their organization.



CARLSON: It sounds like that government is still controlled by Barack Obama.



FLYNN: Yes, and I would say that that's to a degree is what we're operating with today. So when people talk about the Deep State -- and I've heard a lot of people talk about the Deep State and the Deep State this and the Deep State that.



The Deep State, I don't really describe the Deep State as a group of politically, you know of Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer or some of the some of the people that are elected. They become part of it, but they're not really the Deep State.



The Deep State in this country are the bureaucrats and particularly, the organizations that run the security apparatus. So, when -- you know, when Eisenhower used to talk about -- and he warned us, I think in his final speech, when he was departing as the President, he warned us about the military industrial complex and that was back in, whenever, 1960.



So when Eisenhower warned us about the military industrial complex, if you fast forward to today, 2021, you can add a component to that and the component that I would add is the security state component to the military industrial complex because the security state of this country has grown probably by five times in the last 25 to 30 years.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Our conversation with Mike Flynn went on for more than an hour. You can watch the whole thing in a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" on foxnation.com.



A caravan is making their way toward our Southern border, now so large, they have official leaders who issue statements like foreign governments. The leader of one of the biggest caravans is you issue a threat to the U.S. and everyone living here. That's straight ahead.



But first, we should tell you as we opened tonight, we explained that the shutdown, the partial shutdown of Southwest Airlines this weekend was a direct result of the Biden vaccine mandates. You'll watch the media deny that. That is a hundred percent true, just so you know.



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: As if there's not enough going on this week, we've just learned that there is yet another caravan of foreign nationals who do not have permission to come to this country, but will come here anyway making its way toward our southern border tonight. That border remains completely open and very dangerous to this country.



FOX's Bill Melugin, as always, is live for us right there tonight and he joins us now. Hey, Bill.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Good evening to you. So look, as this border crisis continues to get worse month after month, the drug cartels operating out here are starting to get a lot bolder in their actions. Take a look at these photos out of Roma, Texas from the other day.



What you're looking at are cartel gunmen involved in human smuggling armed with rifles standing on the other side of the Rio Grande and taunting Texas National Guard soldiers just across the river. These guys were racking the slides on their rifles and yelling over to the soldiers making threats.



And just a few nights after this incident, we were embedded with the Texas National Guard when a cartel machine gun fired across the border directly into the United States. I caught it on video. Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD: Look, there they are.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Holy [bleep]. Oh, shoot.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's definitely U.S. side. .50 cal.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's just indiscriminate firing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MELUGIN: And what you're looking at right there are tracer rounds from a suspected cartel machine gun. Those were coming from Mexico directly into the United States. Those rounds went right over a National Guard observation post. It's unclear if it was from some sort of a cartel gun battle in the Mexican city or if it was an intimidation factor, but thankfully no soldiers were injured.



But pretty rare to see that kind of gunfire coming directly into the United States. As this is all going on, as you mentioned, there is another migrant caravan down in Mexico, tens of thousands trying to get to the U.S. and they've got an activist leader who has some fighting words. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (text): And this time, with papers or without papers, we are ready for paper. If the National Guard comes, and they are so cowardly to want to hit women and children, get ready. Be we go from the hand of God. And with the hand of God, there are no weapons against the hand of God.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MELUGIN: And then lastly, take a look at this piece of remarkable video that our FOX drone team shot here in the Rio Grande Valley today. What you're looking at are more than 20,000 steel panels of border wall that were supposed to be built, instead, they're just sitting around in storage, they have been since January when President Biden halted all construction on the border wall.



Just last Friday, the Biden administration officially announced they are canceling all remaining border wall contracts here in the Rio Grande Valley, so all this metal you see, it's already paid for. I'm told that stash in particular is worth about $120 million. Taxpayers on the hook for it, it was ready to go into the ground, it is not going to be used. It's just going to sit there.



And to wrap it up here live, the Biden administration says they are going to plan to use the remaining money from the border wall funding to instead fund environmental projects out here, including some for quote "cultural surveys."



We'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: It's all beyond belief. Bill Melugin, thank you so much. Appreciate it.



MELUGIN: Yes.



CARLSON: Why are we putting up with this exactly? And who's running it?



Well, Kamala Harris or Kamala Harris depending on the day is officially in charge of it. She is our border czar, that's what Joe Biden says. But she doesn't seem very interested in the job. Instead, she spent the last week filming a truly bizarre video for World Space Week, but don't take our word for it. Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I just love the idea of exploring the unknown and then there's other things that we just haven't figured out or discovered yet.



To think about so much that's out there that we still have to learn, like I love that. I love that and so I'm very excited about the Space Council. We're going to learn so much as we increasingly, I think are curious and interested in the potential for the discoveries and the work we can do in space.



So, that's one of the things I'm most excited about.



But the other, you guys are going to see -- you're going to literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my goodness.



HARRIS: With your own eyes, I'm telling you, it is going to be unbelievable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So for humanitarian reasons, we're not going to play you that whole video, but it's online. If you dare look it up. Watch it. Watch it again. Watch your own soul die as you do.



It's the fakest thing that's ever been caught on video, but in fact it's even faker than it looks. We've just learned that one of the kids that Kamala Harris was lecturing at is in fact not a normal kid, he's a child actor called Trevor who auditioned for that role.



No political party that believed in democracy and thought it had to win over voters would ever put up someone like Kamala or Kamala Harris for office, so what does this tell us about the Democratic Party?



Candace Owens is the host of "Candace." She joins us tonight.



Candace Owens, thanks so much for coming on. So, I don't know if you dared to watch that whole thing and I'm not just being mean for political reasons, I've never seen anything that fraudulent in my whole life.



CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: It is really a bizarre thing to watch and it's just -- the thing that's bizarre, it is like you question yourself, has she ever even been around children, by the way?



CARLSON: Right.



OWENS: These are, as you reported, this is somebody who was a child actor who reached out to his agent and asked to get this part. He was called back weeks later and said, yes, you got the part to star along the Vice President of the United States and try to normalize and humanize her, which, you know unfortunately for him he failed at because it's hard to humanize Kamala Harris.



And what's more bizarre is that he is 13 years old. Why is she speaking to 13-year-olds like this? She is speaking like they're five years old, using the expressions and using her hands as if you're reading "The Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar" to a kindergarten class.



It's so scripted. There's nothing authentic about her at all.



And then you wonder -- like to me personally, whenever I watch her, I wonder whether or not -- forget whether or not she wants to be in front of children. Does she even want to be the Vice President? I think that's a question that is in lot a lot of Americans' minds when it comes to her because every time you see her, she just seems so phony. It seems like she is playing a part that she genuinely doesn't want to play.



I think that people that are accurately reporting that there seems to be the shade war going on between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, I think that's accurate. I think she genuinely resents being the Vice President of the United States. She genuinely resents being subordinate to Biden and she generally resents every element of her job including scripted elements like the one that we had to watch just tonight.



CARLSON: Yes, because I mean it's a different level. They're all phony, all politicians are phony, every single one of them. They are all weird, creepy personal lives, got it, but she's so phony that her phoniness is an act of aggression aimed at her audience. I mean, she is daring you to watch her without vomiting.



I mean, she is literally that phony.



OWENS: Yes, she's so unlikable. It's hard to think that they could ever put forth a woman that was more likable than Hillary Clinton, but by golly, the Democratic Party is -- I find her to be more unbearable and more likable than Hillary Clinton somehow and it's because it's the acting behind. It's the phony laugh, it's the cackling laugh.



CARLSON: Yes.



OWENS: You know, and again to have to go out and get actors, we see Joe Biden appearing in front of a set at the EEOB. We've got Kamala Harris hiring child actors. I mean, what is actually going on in this administration? This really does feel like it's a "Saturday Night Live" skit. You know, and the same amount of viewers, not very many, but it's like -- do we have people that are actually running our country? Or do we have actors that are just sitting around you know saying what they're supposed to say, reading off of teleprompters?



Why don't they just let us read the teleprompter, it'd be much easier.



CARLSON: I totally agree. She leaves you pining for the authentic maternal warmth of Hillary Clinton. I mean it's that bad.



Candace Owens, great to see you tonight.



OWENS: It's that bad.



CARLSON: Thank you.



So the leaders of one of the biggest states in the country have just ordered private businesses to push propaganda on children, real propaganda, hard-edged lunatic propaganda. We'll tell you how.



By the way, you can go to tuckercarlson.com and get the new book during the commercial break and Amazon gets precisely nothing, which feels good. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: California Governor Gavin Newsom survived a recall, unfortunately, and now he's doubled down on insanity. This weekend, he signed a series of literally deranged laws that impose political ideology on the entire state.



One would require retail stores to have quote, "gender-neutral toy aisles." Is that legal or constitutional? It doesn't matter, it's California. Do whatever they feel like doing.



Michael Shellenberger is the author of the brand new book out tomorrow it's called, "San Fran-sicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities," and boy do they. He joins us tonight.



Michael Shellenberger, thanks so much for coming on.



MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER, AUTHOR, "SAN FRAN-SICKO": Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: They do ruin cities, it's like their hobby. So, can the Governor of a state tell stores that they have to sign on to a lunatic fringe political ideology under force of law?



SHELLENBERGER: Well, apparently he can and he is and I think what's notable about it is that he spends so much time focused on protecting imaginary victims. I mean, imagine who are the victims of these gender non-neutral stores exactly, while they're actually creating victims every day by withholding treatment from people dying from drug addiction, dying from drug poisoning overdose, untreated mental illness taking over the state in terms of open-air drug scenes.



I have to see all of this as sort of a displacement of the anxiety that progressive leaders feel over the chaos that's been created in the cities by letting crime run rampant out of control and really, it's at bottom, a big drug addiction problem.



CARLSON: That's exactly right. You wonder, the conventional arrangement between voters and politicians is we give you power, you improve our lives. They've inverted it. We're taking power and wrecking your lives. Can this continue in a so-called liberal democracy?



SHELLENBERGER: Well, I hope not. I mean, I think one of the results they recall -- one of the lessons is that people were really voting on COVID. I don't think they were very focused on the open drug scenes that exist in the streets.



I mean, Tucker, I pointed out in a column today that more African-Americans died last year in San Francisco in one year than died in the entire Tuskegee experiment, which was the experiment where we withheld -- the U.S. government withheld penicillin from victims of syphilis over a 40-year period.



So I see all of this as posturing around African-Americans, treating whole groups of people as victims, which is a totally racist way of looking at the problem, given it would lump all black people, all girls, all people -- you know all people of color in this category of victims is totally racist and it's a way of I think distracting from the fact they're actually creating these victims every day by allowing -- young women are being assaulted in our cities. They've turned over a historically black neighborhood in Seattle and we're seeing other cities to criminals.



CARLSON: Yes. And nobody except the people making these decisions is benefiting and you just wonder, you know, how long can this last? Probably not long, would be my guess.



Michael Shellenberger, congrats on the book. It answers questions a lot of us have wondered about.



SHELLENBERGER: Thanks a lot, Tucker.



CARLSON: Thank you.



So we're doing a live event, starting tonight, you can buy tickets to see lots of FOX people at a special event in South Florida. We're going to be hosting the show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and of course, betting big on the craps table, that's November 17th.



We have a couple new shows on FOX Nation, so we're taking part in FOX Nation's Patriot Awards that night. What exactly are they? Well, tons of FOX people there to be celebrating Americans who've demonstrated dedication to country and communities, decency, forthrightness, loyalty -- the values that most people still love.



We'd love to see you there. You can grab tickets by going to foxnation.com/patriot awards. We'll be right back.



But before we go, Ulysses S. Grant has a mixed reputation, but it must be said he united this country when it was most divided after the Civil War. What are the lessons of that?



FOX News legend, Bret Baier looked deeply into the question and wrote a book about him. He joins us next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: General Ulysses S. Grant was a highly significant President. He was no Bill Clinton. He led the union army to victory in the Civil War, then he was elected President, became a symbol of national unity, and yet his reputation is still mixed.



FOX News's Bret Baier decided to get to the bottom of Ulysses S. Grant who is buried in his tomb by the way. The new book is called "To Rescue the Republic," Bret Baier's book is out tomorrow. He is of course the anchor of "Special Report."



Bret Baier joins us now. So, Bret, what Ulysses S. Grant is weirdly controversial for a guy who clearly, you know, played a role in a pivot in American history. What's your assessment of him?



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF POLITICAL ANCHOR: Right, Tucker. Thanks for having me on. I tell you, he leaves the Civil War as the top general. He is the most popular General we've had since George Washington, and then he gets into politics. He wins in a landslide, but his two terms are really overlooked in history other than to talk about the corruption and the scandals and there were those, and we cover them in the book.



But this story really is about the forgotten history about how Grant saves the United States, literally saves the Union, as General first, but then as a President.



The 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendment tied directly to Grant -- all of the things he is fighting for, for black communities and slaves to be citizens and then vote, but then the 1876 election is contested and grant with Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden, the Republican and the Democrat comes up with this grand bargain that holds the country together and in essence saves the Union.



CARLSON: Amazing. I don't think I've heard a better summary or more compelling summary of why Grant gave us what we have now. I'm going to read the book.



BAIER: You know, we have to fight for our republic. You've got to keep on fighting for it and that is what I took away from this.



CARLSON: If they can unite after a Civil War, we can unite now, I hope.



Bret Baier, congrats on the book. It's fantastic that you did that, and we'll read it. Thanks a million.



BAIER: Thanks, sir.



CARLSON: That's it for us tonight. You can watch the whole interview with General Michael Flynn, which is absolutely worth it on foxnation.com.



Have the best evening with the ones you love. The upside of this sad moment is, it may bring you closer to them.



Tammy Bruce is in for Sean Hannity this Columbus Day and we are proud to say, she takes over now, The Great Tammy Bruce.





