Tucker: Biden only talks about skin color

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on January 26, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening. Welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



So here's a weird story, so many of those these days. If you were anywhere near the Supreme Court in Washington this past spring, you may have seen a black box truck with New Jersey plates and a billboard on the side parked by the side of the road. Here's the truck case. In case you can't read the message, it says "Breyer Retire. It's time for a black woman Supreme Court Justice. There's no time to waste."



Those billboards were funded by a group of progressive Democrats called Demand Justice, which weirdly enough is run by an extremely white guy called Brian Fallon, which is a little strange if you think about it. If Brian Fallon is so passionate about giving leadership roles to black women, why hasn't he resigned from his job and given it to one? You wonder that about a lot of people, Joe Biden, for example.



In any case, you've got to hand it to Brian Fallon. Either he is remarkably prescient or someone in power was listening to him because just this morning, it was announced that Stephen Breyer is indeed retiring from the Supreme Court.



You notice the passive construction there, it was announced, because Breyer himself did not announce his retirement. It's not even clear Breyer knew the announcement was going to happen. Someone leaked that news with or without Justice Breyer's consent. They didn't wait for him to do it himself. Why? Well, because Democrats understand they are likely to lose the Congress this November. They want to control Breyer's seat while they still can.



So what are they going to do with that seat? We don't need to guess, Joe Biden was very clear about his plans nearly two years ago, as he was running for President. He didn't tell us what he was going to do about COVID or foreign policy or the economy, but he was very precise about the Supreme Court. Here is Biden in March of 2020 on the debate stage at CNN.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I am committed to it that if I'm elected President and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the Courts, it will be -- I'll appoint the first black woman to the courts.



My Cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I commit that I will in fact, appoint -- pick a woman to be Vice President.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: I will appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court, that was Biden's promise, all right. But which black woman exactly? Biden didn't tell us. Biden didn't mention the Supreme Court nominee's legal qualifications or judicial philosophy or ability to perform one of the most important jobs in the country. He didn't even tell us she was a nice person.



All he said was she is going to be black, and she's going to be female, because to him, that's all that matter. You almost got the impression that Joe Biden believes all black women are the same, they're identical. It was certainly the assumption that Delaware of Joe Biden's youth 60 years ago, Biden doesn't seem to have changed much.



You wonder if anyone is sitting there and seeing its audience that night even noticed this. It's possible we have all marinated for so long in the casual racism of affirmative action that it seems normal now to reduce human beings to their race.



But imagine if this was happening to you, how would you feel? You go to Law School, you win a clerkship, you get a seat on some Lower Court, one day, you're nominated to be one of the top nine Judges in the country and you're proud of that. Why wouldn't you? Your parents are proud, your friends are proud.



But Joe Biden, all Joe Biden can talk about is your skin color. Patronizing? It doesn't even begin to describe what this is. This is exactly why decent Americans hated segregation. It dehumanized people.



Now Biden claims that his race counting is essential so that the Court and the rest of his administration quote, "Looks like America."



Of all the lies that Joe Biden tells, this could be the easiest to check. We have the latest census numbers and we can promise you with dead certainty that Joe Biden's nominees look nothing like America, not even close.



Is that a problem? Well, the problem for Biden is that once he starts saying things like this, once he begins to promise to represent every possible ethnic voting bloc equally, like some ward boss in 1950 Chicago, people are going to start to wonder about their quote, "representation." As long as we are divvying up the spoils like carrot cake, where is my slice?



So Biden will nominate a black woman. Great. She'll represent about seven percent of the population. But where is Biden's Pacific Islander nominee? Mazie Hirono is probably writing an outrage letter about that right now. No doubt she is. And why isn't there an American-Indian on the Court or a genderqueer? Or someone from the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Community or Justice with Cognitive Disabilities? Why isn't there an Afghan refugee under consideration?



You can laugh, but suddenly these are entirely fair questions. And by the way, Joe Biden, you claim that trans-lives matter? Really? Do you really mean that? Then prove it.



What kind of woman is this any way you plan to nominate? What are her pronouns?



You can see where this is going. It always goes, identity politics always ends with tribal warfare. It's funny the Biden people can't see that, maybe they can see it and don't care or maybe it is the entire point of the exercise.



Whatever the explanation, the White House has no choice at this point to make good on Joe Biden's promise. The usual race monger spent all day demanding it. Here is CNN.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GLORIA BORGER, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL ANALYST: I mean, it is a history making moment.



It will change the way the Court looks, and I think we cannot understate that,



ABBY PHILLIP, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: For this particular President, where he is today, with a need to give something that is of great importance to his supporters, people who put him in into office, especially black women, this is a really important moment.



LAURA COATES, CNN SENIOR LEGAL ANALYST: I've never had the luxury of leaving any part of my identity at the door before I walked into a courtroom, walked into a boardroom, walked onto these various sets on CNN, I brought with myself the entirety of being a black woman, the lived experience of what that's like in a country like this.



And I think it is incumbent upon our country to recognize that if we do not bring all of America and the holistic views of people, including black women, then we are doing a disservice to any objective evaluation of laws in this country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, this is so great. That lady especially. Here you have the most privileged people in the United States of America telling you at high volume with total certainty, they are victims.



Now, that could describe most of CNN's programming actually, but today was especially hysterical and amusing. That oppressed woman you just saw it's called Laura Coates.



Laura Coates went to an expensive private school in Minnesota, and she headed off to Princeton and then she went to Law School. Now, she is on TV, all because of how victimized she has been. It's almost enough to make you like America, when you learn that someone that completely marginalized is now so powerful.



It sounds like a success story, but no, explains Laura Coates. In fact, it is still more evidence that America is evil and racist place.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN KING, CNN CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: What would it be like for somebody on the Supreme Court, finally, who looks like you?



COATES: I would be overjoyed and thrilled.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: How much does John King hate himself? I mean, he's got, too, right, on some level? Saying stuff like, "What would it be like to finally see some of the Supreme Court that looks like you?"



Thank God, finally, Laura Coates is going to have some justice in this country, at long last. Maybe someone will send her to Princeton for free again, just to make it official. She has been liberated.



But wait a second, color counters. What about Clarence Thomas? He sort of vaguely looks like Laura Coates, the lady you just saw on TV, same race anyway. Does he count? No, he doesn't count. Clarence Thomas isn't a race monger. He believes in the Constitution of the United States. He's a Supreme Court Justice, therefore, he's not really black.



See how that works? He doesn't count.



So who are the potential nominees that CNN has declared are authentically black and therefore eligible for this job? Let's see.



There's Sherrilyn Ifill. Sherrilyn Ifill is not even a Judge. She's some kind of political activist who works at the NAACP. Her primary credential, and she listed this prominently in her online biography herself, is that she was one of "Glamour" Magazine's Women of the Year in 2020. Laugh if you will, but I mean, why is that not a qualification? "Glamour" Magazine's Women of the Year in 2020? Send her forth to the Supreme Court.



Then you look at her Twitter page. Ifill's Twitter page is full of racist attacks against dreaded white people. Here's one example from July of 2018. Quote: "Truth and reconciliation efforts have little chance in many places, because whites view truth telling is an act of violence." Really? They do? All whites?



Oh, yes, says Sherrilyn Ifill. They're all the same. Same skin color, same belief.



Now, that's a common attitude on the left. It's not a reassuring attitude for a Supreme Court Justice. We'll see how she does.



Meanwhile, CNN is also recommending a woman called Eunice Lee. Now, Eunice Lee may be a perfectly nice person, we don't know, but she first became a Judge in August of 2021. That was -- let's do the math -- less than six months ago.



Candace Jackson-Akiwumi has even less experience, and that, she may be nice as well, but she reached the bench for the first time in July of last year.



The other nominees on CNN's list have more judicial experience. We'll give you three guesses as to how they got that experience, how did they get there? Wilhelmina "Mimi" Wright became an Associate Justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court back in 2012.



Now, the sad thing about what we're about to tell you is Mimi Wright maybe the best Judge ever, the smartest person ever. But as always, the media minimized her, dehumanized her in its coverage.



The media celebrated her nomination not because of her legal ability, which they barely described, but because of the way she looks, her skin color and that is a big part of why Governor Mark Dayton appointed her in the first place. He said that. Here's how "The Star Tribune" covered her appointment, quote: "Dayton's historic choice: First black female Supreme Court Justice." That was the headline. Unmentioned is how she might do on the Supreme Court.



Again, nobody wins in identity politics. The people designed to help are completely dehumanized and patronized, reduced to colors rather than human beings, and in some cases the rest of us get really crappy service because the best people aren't being chosen. That's just true.



Ability is the only criterion that matters. Skin color is irrelevant.



Ketanji Brown-Jackson got the same treatment. To be fair, we should note that unlike other candidates CNN is putting forward, Brown-Jackson has authentically suffered in her life. She is not joking. She literally went to Harvard with Joy Reid.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: I happen to know Ketanji Brown-Jackson. I knew her Ketanji Brown when we were in college. So, I think she's wonderful.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Imagine what that was like. You went to college with Joy Reid? I was in Fallujah, you went to college with Joy Reid, who suffered more? Well, after leaving the rough and tumble of Cambridge with Joy Reid, Brown- Jackson wound up on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last summer were here credentials.



Well, here is how ABC News covered her confirmation at the time they told us the Jackson is, quote, "The first black woman confirmed to an Appellate Court in a decade, and she will now be one of five black female Circuit Court Judges currently serving," but hey, who's counting? Again, you have to wonder Brown-Jackson, we don't know, maybe a super great person, really smart person. How would you feel if you were her?



What about her achievements? Irrelevant. The media focused on her race. And maybe there was a reason for that because her actual record as a judge honestly, pretty awful. She's been overturned unanimously by the D.C. Appellate Court multiple times in just the past few years.



So you have to wonder at this point, since we are going by skin color and gender, why Joe Biden is ignoring the obvious choice. Why doesn't Biden strike a real blow for equity and just nominate Bridgett Floyd. Who is that? Well, it is George Floyd's sister.



She is not a judge or a lawyer or whatever, but at this stage, who cares? Clearly, that's not the point anymore, this law stuff.



As Nebraska Senator Roman Hruska once said, in Defense of what Richard Nixon's dumber judicial nominees quote: "Even if he is mediocre, there are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They're entitled to a little representation, aren't they?" Well, sure they are.



Bridgett Floyd could be a Justice for the rest of us, or at least a slice of the rest of us.



Matt Walsh is host of "The Matt Walsh Show." He joins us tonight.



Matt Walsh, thanks so much for coming on. It's hard to believe that a serious country that still leads the world could go about the process in such a non-serious, demeaning, dehumanizing, stupid, childish way to pick someone and say it out loud on the basis of immutable characteristics that are, you know, not a result of that person's effort. They are accidents.



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Yes, yes. Well, I mean, I've got to say, I'm glad you brought it up because I was looking forward to having our first, you know, trans-non-binary, indigenous, furry Supreme Court Justice. But apparently, Biden doesn't want to make the more progressive choice there. But we do see the absurdity of identity politics, how incoherent it is, though it is time for a black woman to be Supreme Court Justice. Well, is there a waiting list or something like that? Who determines this exactly?



Well, I guess the media determines it. Joe Biden determined it ahead of time, which only as you point out, it only means because he said ahead of time, I'm going to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court. Now, he could have just done it, he didn't have to say it, he could have just appointed a black woman, and then said that while she was the most qualified for the job, and maybe she would be. There would be no way for us to know what his motivation was.



But when you announce it ahead of time, all you're doing is declaring that this person did not really earn the position based on their merits, and so it degrades the very people that you're supposedly trying to help.



But I think the greater point is the people that you're excluding here, which is when, of course, they say we want a black woman, what they really mean is, what we don't want is a white male, just like when they talk about diversity. Diversity is code all the time for not white, which is how CNN can put up pictures of the diverse potential nominees and they are all black liberal women. You know, they're all the same race, they all think exactly the same things, that's diversity, because what they really mean is not white.



And by the way, I'm no legal scholar myself, but isn't it illegal to rule out candidates based on race, especially in government?



CARLSON: The entire U.S. government, the whole religion of the left is based on equity, which is the most aggressive, hostile form of affirmative action. I just can't help but wonder, though, if their argument is that people don't get representation with someone who looks like them is in power, here you have Clarence Thomas on the court for decades, but he is hated, not loved? How does that work?



WALSH: Right. Because that's what they mean when they say diversity, of course. I mean, I would like to join with some people on Twitter who have said, hey, if you're looking for a black woman, why not my friend, Candace Owens? I mean, let's put her up for the nominee as well.



But we know that when they say they're representing a certain race, it's really very specific to what they think and what they believe. And even this idea of representation, by the way, I mean, the Supreme Court is not - - these are not elected representatives. What they are supposed represent and stand for and interpret is the Constitution, not represent people racially in the United States.



CARLSON: Of course. I mean, the system only works because we take the Supreme Court seriously. The minute you reveal it as purely political, I'm not taking it seriously and neither does anyone else, and that's when things fall apart, I think.



It's such a great point. Matt Walsh, thank you.



WALSH: Thank you.



CARLSON: So as we told you, our season finale for documentary series, we are about to show you the first three and a half minutes of it, it's called "Hungary versus Soros: The Fight for Civilization." Here it is commercial free, and you can watch the rest after it concludes.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VIKTOR ORBAN, HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER: The influence of George Soros here in Europe is more powerful than in the United States. This is his main hunting area.



CARLSON: Hungary is a serious and modern country that cares about its own citizens.



ORBAN: George Soros is a well-known name and brand here in Hungary.



CARLSON: Hungary has no desire to destroy itself.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Globalism, liberalism, open borders. Soros is the man who stands for all of that.



ORBAN: He represents everything, which is not good for this country.



GEORGE SOROS, HUNGARIAN-BORN AMERICAN BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR AND PHILANTHROPIST: The United States should find its proper place in a new world order.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because he's Hungarian, they identify him as their enemy.



CARLSON: There's a reason the world's creepiest NGOs hate Hungary.



ORBAN: Family, nation, Christianity, you know, human dignity in the mind of the Hungarians is belonging to the same place.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you religious?



SOROS: No.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you believe in God?



SOROS: No.



CARLSON: George Soros is a billionaire currency trader who has spent decades waging a kind of war political, social, and demographic war on the West. Through Soros's network of nongovernmental organizations, he spent billions trying to eliminate national borders, to oust democratically elected leaders, and install ideologically aligned puppets into positions of power.



Soros's efforts have been remarkably effective. In the United States, he has installed radical prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law. In Europe, he has tried to topple democratically elected governments in Georgia, Romania, and Ukraine. He spent vast sums of money encouraging Europe and the United States to accept millions of foreign migrants.



Despite Soros's best efforts, one unlikely country is fighting back. That country is Hungary, the very place George Soros was born. Here's how they're doing it.



I just landed in Budapest, capital of Hungary on the Danube in Central Europe. It's about the size of Indiana, about the population of Michigan, like the Midwest, it is pretty flat here. This is an outpost of Western civilization in the middle of Europe.



The first thing you notice when you get to Budapest, the capital of Hungary is that it is different from what you're used to. The airport is covered in ads paid for by the government encouraging people to have big families. The architecture is old and well-preserved. It's beautiful.



There is graffiti on the streets, but it's mostly conservative. Hungarians and the people who run their country feel tremendous pride that they have a strong sense of identity and that is hard earned.



Like a lot of buildings in the Central Square in Budapest, the Budapest side of the Danube there are bullet holes, and they are a reminder of how many times this country has been dominated by foreign powers.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, they have pretty architecture that doesn't degrade people, that uplifts the human spirit. They hate it when you say that, but it's true. So there is the first three and a half minutes the documentary. You can stream the entire thing for free on tuckercarlson.com. And we hope you well.



One of the saddest, most shocking stories in a long time, a 31-year-old father of two is being denied a heart transplant. You don't get those unless you need them to survive, but he is unvaccinated so he won't survive. His family joins us next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Some hospitals in this country are punishing patients who refuse to take Joe Biden's mandated injections by denying them life-saving medical treatment. It is happening in a lot of places.



One of those patients is a 31-year-old Boston resident called DJ Ferguson. Ferguson needs a heart transplant immediately. He was about to receive one and then Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, one of the famous hospitals in the world said he can't have one because he hasn't gotten the shot.



Now, to be clear, there is no medical justification for this rule at all. This man poses no threat to anyone and incidentally myocarditis, heart inflammation is a known side effect of the COVID shot. It could be deadly for someone who has all of these heart problems, but the point is he poses no threat, but they have told him do this or you will die.



Heather Dawson is dating DJ Ferguson. She joins us tonight along with his mother, Tracey and his father, David. What a sad story and it is hard to believe this is real.



First to the mom, if you don't mind, tell us where this leaves you, where this leaves your son, and I'm so sorry about this.



TRACEY FERGUSON, SON DENIED OF HEART TRANSPLANT: Where this leaves me? It leaves me just hopeful right now. He just got out of open heart surgery yesterday, he had to have an LVAD put in place. Now, he is in need of a transplant. So, I find myself, you know, you're sad. We're devastated by the news. We're devastated that --



CARLSON: I can't imagine that. He can't get the transplant. David, tell us, did you expect that Brigham and Women's was going to treat your son? That was your understanding?



DAVID FERGUSON, SON DENIED OF HEART TRANSPLANT: Absolutely. Yes, it means that they have an insanely great reputation. You know, but he got led down a path where he had to start doing procedures where they said he was qualified, nonetheless for a heart transplant and -- but he had to get the vaccine in order to get the heart transplant. He has now deteriorated so much so quickly, that they had to resort to open heart surgery and doing the LVAD mechanical bump.



And so now my boy has a pump. He is in recovery. He went through seven hours of surgery. He is out.



CARLSON: It is horrifying. Heather, you and DJ have two children. One on the way is my understanding. I mean, --



HEATHER DAWSON, PARTNER DENIED OF HEART TRANSPLANT: Yes, that is correct.



CARLSON: What is this like? I mean, what is this like for you? And what would you say to Brigham and Women's if you could speak to them?



DAWSON: It's terrible. I mean, it sucks because you know, his nurses are amazing. They've been amazing to him. His doctors have been amazing to him. But it's just, you know, having that dangled over our head at the very last minute after he had been through all the testing after he received his letter saying that he was accepted on the transplant list. It's just so disheartening that they would hang that over his head, you know, right at the last moment.



CARLSON: You've got to wonder. I mean, where all the decent people in this country who send money to Brigham and Women's or who, you know, sustain its worldwide reputation as a great hospital that cares about patients. You know, has anyone come to your aid? This is such a moral atrocity. Has anyone taken your side in this?



DAWSON: Not really. Besides, you know, basically just the fundraising we've done for ourselves. We're both self-employed, small business owners, and aside from that, no, we haven't gotten any help.



CARLSON: I'm just -- I'm so sad to hear this. I think everyone watching feels the same way and we are definitely rooting for you. Thank you for telling your story tonight, all three of you.



DAWSON: Thank you.



T. FERGUSON: Thank you.



D. FERGUSON: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, that's a heartbreaking story. There's been a lot of that recently. A lot of depressing news. We told you last time, we wanted to highlight some of the good things that are happening in the United States for a change and after the break we're going to.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Well, there's been an awful lot of depressing news lately with a lunatic trying to bring us to war and inflation and all this stuff going on. So as promised last night because we all need it, we promise to highlight some of the good things that are happening in the best country in the world, which is ours.



Today, we want to focus on a very unexpected revival of our intellectual life. If you look around, it looks like art is dying. I mean, of course visual arts, architecture, music, literature -- all of it has been destroyed by wokeness.



Of course, our leaders are getting a whole lot dumber. The bar has fallen so low that all of a sudden, mouth breathing cliche mongers like Jon Meacham and Ibram X. Kendi are considered intellectuals. It's super depressing to watch that. But here is the good news, and it is not happening in public, it is happening on the edges where it is bubbling up.



A lot of other people under all this pressure are getting a lot smarter. They see what's going on, they have been forced to think about what's happening to the country and come to their own conclusions.



If we weren't under so much stress, they probably wouldn't have thought about it, but they have and some of them are really impressive.



Now, the people in charge would very much like to ban free thinkers from the internet, but it turns out, a lot of these people are able to make their ideas heard and to communicate with one another and that tells you that even in the era of Big Tech, total censorship is really hard to pull off, maybe impossible.



People inevitably learn what's true and some of them have the ability to explain it. And God bless those people.



One of them is a student in Illinois called Addison George. Watch her explain to her School Board why masking children is child abuse.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ADDISON GEORGE, ILLINOIS STUDENT: I'm here to say thank you. Thank you, School Board and Superintendent Bridges for not using your power to push back on the State of Illinois about the mask mandate.



We get to wear masks all day, every day now, isn't that great? Thank you for forcing me to wear mask so I no longer have to brush my teeth or wash my face.



Thank you for teaching me that even the most minute risk is not worth taking. Life is best when you take the path of least resistance, with no chance of failure, and definitely no chance of catching a cold.



Thank you for pushing your irrational fears and anxieties on me because I didn't already have enough to worry about. I realized now how easy I had it when I only had to worry about my classes, my grades, SAT and getting into college.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: This is so great. Obviously COVID has been a tragedy for everybody. It's destroyed an entire generation of young people. The numbers prove it. You know any young people? Then you know it.



But there are also young people -- you just saw one of them -- who have become braver and smarter and more focused and in general, much more impressive and God bless them. We're glad they exist. They don't make it all worth it, but they come close.



Well in Loudoun County, Virginia, one parent called Brandon Michon is brave, not afraid to tell the truth. He gave a voice to frustrated parents everywhere when he called out his School Board last year.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRANDON MICHON, PARENT: You're a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed. You think you're some sort of martyrs because of the decisions you're making when the statistics do not lie that the vast majority of the population is not at risk from this virus.



The garbage workers who pick up my freakin' trash, risk their lives every day more than anyone in this school system. Figure it out or get off the podium. Because you know what? There are people like me and a line of other people out there who will gladly take your seat and figure it out.



It's not a high bar, raise the freakin' bar.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Raise the bar, have they? We will let you decide for yourself, but Brandon Michon is not gone. He is still moving toward making this a better country. He joins us tonight.



Brandon, thanks so much for coming on. Thank you for what you said to the School Board a year ago. Where are you now in your attempt to make the schools better?



MICHON: You know, we're still fighting for our children and parents continue to fight for their children every day. You know, it's funny, I had the opportunity to be in the room with Governor Youngkin when he signed the executive orders, you know, allowing people and parents to -- you know, allowing parents to choose what's best for their children and it is funny, our county right now is defying those orders and parents just want to have a voice and they just want to be heard.



And that's why I'm excited to announce on your show, you know, live right now that I am running for the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, and we are going to let parents take and have their voice back.



People can go to brandonforvirginia.com and contribute. You know, the 10th District is the backyard of Washington, D.C. You have Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who you know, they're going to do everything they can to keep that control and we're not going to let it happen.



And so again, it's brandonforvirginia.com, and I'm going to be so excited now when I hear "Let's go Brandon" everywhere I go.



CARLSON: I hadn't thought of that. I mean, what it seems like from my perspective, we're looking at is democracy. So you're a citizen, you're a voter, you're a taxpayer and you're a parent, and you're raising your voice in public, you're not rewarded for it. You're not celebrated for it, you're attacked as somehow you don't have a right to speak. I just find it so thrilling that it actually seems to have worked. I mean, you're one of the people who helped change the state.



MICHON: Well, you know, first I want to give you -- you know, thank you and your team, obviously. I mean, if it weren't for you guys highlighting this, this parents' movement would not have, you know, rocket shipped like it has. And it's people like you and citizens all throughout our country, you know, when they speak up, they now know that they have a voice, and that voice matters.



And I'm so happy to be jumping in this race. So happy to represent so many people who just may not have the same opportunity or be in a position to speak up. And you know, we just want to raise the bar. We just want what's better for our country, for our kids, for our economy, and this is the best country in the world.



And I'm just again, I'm so excited, Let's go Brandon, we're going to -- you know, we're going to bring some change and raise the bar in Washington.



CARLSON: I am for you just for the slogan. It's so awesome. Brandon, thank you. Good luck.



MICHON: Thank you so much.



CARLSON: So we have exclusive footage, which we're going to show you in a moment proving the Biden administration has been relocating illegal immigrants, a lot of them, in the middle of the night without your knowledge, speaking of an attack on democracy. We will show it to you, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So we've obtained exclusive bodycam footage from the police department in Westchester County, New York. The footage shows about a hundred apparently illegal immigrants, mostly teenagers, getting off a charter flight in the middle of the night in Westchester. The migrants then get on buses.



Someone on the tape describes how quote: "D.H.S. wants this on the low down." In other words, secret so you won't know about it despite the fact you're a U.S. citizen who is paying for it. They're hiding it from you. They're doing this without your consent. Speaking of an attack on democracy.



In the footage, Westchester Police express their frustration with what's happening.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're trying to figure out what this is?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good luck with that.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you know, you're on a secure facility here and we really don't know anything we are in charge of security, so hence, where we are having a problem here.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, we're hanging out here on the tarmac. Just like that. I don't know anybody.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I used to pick up basketball teams that had more security than this.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hundred percent and very easily, a few people could just go that way.



You can ask my DO where they are coming from.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh yes, it's slowly coming together, but we still don't know really what's happening. How they are getting here, whatever else.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Now, just to be completely clear, what you just saw is illegal. That's a crime. That's why they're keeping it secret. The U.S. government is not allowed to abet the breaking of Federal law. Sorry. And that's exactly what they're doing.



In the footage, a government contractor explains that the flights of illegal immigrants arrive at smaller airports to keep them hidden from the public.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don't want to be somewhere where the spotlight is there. You want to try and be as down low as possible.



A lot of this is just down low stuff that we don't tell people because what we don't want to do is attract attention. We don't want that media. Like we don't even know where we're going when they us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, so just changing the population of your country, the one you were born in, but keeping it secret from you and then attacking you as some kind of bigot if you notice it, that's the game. Have you figured it out yet?



Well, a different contractor offered his explanation for this all secret.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I get the whole secrecy and all that [bleep], but this is even above my [bleep] pay grade.



You know what I mean?



Like [bleep], what the [bleep]. You know what I mean?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And why? You know why?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know why. Look, who is in office? That's why. Come on.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, but what's the big secret? Everybody knows it's happening.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know why? Because if this gets out, the government is betraying the American people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, the government is betraying the American people. That is true. The Biden administration is changing this country without your consent. It's a crime and it's immoral.



Rob Astorino is a former Westchester County Executive. He's running for governor of the State of New York. He first obtained this bodycam footage through a FOIA request. We're happy to have him join us tonight.



Mr. Astorino, thanks so much for coming on. I mean, that's evidence of a crime as far as I can tell.



ROB ASTORINO (R), FORMER WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE: Our government is completely out of control right now. They have lied to us. They've lied to the American people.



I saw what Bill did last night down on the Southern border where men are just getting into cabs and being put into communities. That's what they're doing here. Southern border crisis. They're waving them in. They're putting them on planes, sending them to airports closed at night like Westchester, putting them on buses, and I saw with my own eyes after they denied it by the way that they were put to -- onto a bus to a Costco and then released into cars into the community.



Now they keep saying it is just unaccompanied kids, completely a lie and that these kids were not going to go into our own area, completely a lie. They are put into schools in Westchester, Long Island, the surrounding suburbs.



So it is a complete breakdown of our system. It is a betrayal as that gentleman said, a betrayal to the American people. And, and of course, when I'm asking these questions when I broke this in August, of course, what do you think the response was, Tucker?



CARLSON: Racist.



ASTORINO: You're a racist, you're a bigot. You're a hater. You're mean? Okay, answer the question when you're done with that, and they won't. They deflect and they lie continuously.



CARLSON: So you sort of -- and bless you for saying that out loud. You're not a racist. Most Americans are not. It's the least racist country in the history of the world. So at what point do normal people -- Democrats and Republicans -- say you're not going to control me with that slur anymore? Answer the question.



ASTORINO: Well, that's it, we kept pressing them and they kept telling us nonsense, and this is all they do, right? And where is Governor Kathy Hochul? She is complicit in this, too, because she is turning a whole blind eye to all of this. This is happening right in our communities in her state.



She is more occupied about masking kids in schools and coddling criminals than she is about this. Now, the public has a right to know, it's a public health issue. We're under our own orders in New York. I can't go into restaurants without showing a vaccination card or masking, you know, indoors and she is refusing to do anything about this.



As people are coming in, adults, we have no idea what their backgrounds are, where they're going, where they're being placed. You know, this is a public safety issue. But more than anything, it's our own government not telling us answers to our questions and we are footing the bill on all of this.



CARLSON: That's exactly right. Boy, that's so nicely put. Boy, I hope you win. You have an unelected government right now. You're one of the biggest states in the country.



ASTORINO: I hope people go to my Twitter account or any of my social media, we're going to put video up again, right now, some more video, and it's just totally outrageous what is happening in this country, in New York, and people -- and I'm glad Loudoun County and just normal people are standing up right now and saying, "Enough, is enough."



CARLSON: Yes.



ASTORINO: We're going to take back our country. All we want, normal people, Democrats and Republicans is for the law to be enforced for people to listen to us.



CARLSON: Exactly. It's so nice to hear a Republican who can actually explain himself, which you certainly can. Thanks for coming on the show.



ASTORINO: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So San Jose, California is working to disarm the population, but they're not straightforward enough to do it. They're doing it in a passive aggressive way by passing a law that will require gun owners, legal gun owners to obtain firearm liability insurance and pay an annual fee.



So the National Association for Gun Rights and a gun owner have filed a lawsuit against San Jose. Harmeet Dhillon represents the plaintiff. She is the CEO for the Center for American Liberty, and one of this country's preeminent Civil Rights lawyers. Harmeet, thanks so much for coming on.



HARMEET DHILLON, LAWYER, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Thanks for having me, Tucker.



CARLSON: So why -- you can think of all kinds of people who pose a potential threat to the public, including people with infectious diseases other than corona, none of them are required to buy insurance, only gun owners.



DHILLON: Right. Well, this is a crazy law, Tucker, and right a few minutes after they've finalized it last night, we filed our Federal Civil Rights lawsuit. This law violates the First Amendment, the Second Amendment. It is void for vagueness under the Fifth Amendment and it also violates several provisions of California law.



Tucker, what the government is trying to do here in San Jose and this is a test case, I can promise you that this is going to happen all over California and all over the country it is allowed to pass, is effectively tax the legal ownership of guns through two forms. Number one, there's going to be a fee that the city is going to impose on gun owners, and they're going to take your gun if you don't pay it.



And number two, they're requiring you to get insurance which by the way, they don't know what it's going to cost or whether such insurance is available. It is probably not going to be available as a condition of exercising a constitutional right. So unfortunately, what's going to happen here, I feel pretty confident is that we're going to prevail in Court and the people who are going to pay the bill for this are the taxpayers paying the legal fees for this type of a frivolous lawsuit.



Now, Tucker, when you see politicians pass laws like this, you've got to wonder what if we required politicians to buy insurance for the stupid laws that they pass and make them liable if they don't do that.



CARLSON: Well, they're not liable for anything. You kind of knew they weren't really just going to show up at your house when they tried to get your guns because that wouldn't work. Everybody knows. So they're just going to peck you to death with the regulations, obviously. And you are one of the few standing. Harmeet Dhillon, thank you very much.



DHILLON: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Much more after the break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Ladies and gentlemen, Joe Biden.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Yes, I'm always talking about Corvettes. I don't want to make Ford or anybody else upset, but I might point out your -- when I went to Dearborn driving that, you know -- I was up there. I don't know, man. It -- I think the press thought I was crazy. I enjoyed it so much going up in your new EV factory and that Hummer.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: For clarification on that, we go now to Sean Hannity and interpret.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Okay, I felt like I was watching Joe on "Saturday Night Live," Tucker. Thank you.



CARLSON: Thank you.



HANNITY: You can't make it up.



Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

