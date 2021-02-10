Tucker: Biden immigration policy designed to punish Americans

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" February 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT. Happy Monday.



Some medical news for you off the top. Last month, the C.D.C. issued a

press release that begins this way, quote, "The Centers for Disease Control

and Prevention is expanding the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to

all air passengers entering the United States. Testing before and after

travel is a critical layer to slow the introduction and spread of COVID-19.

This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and more

efficiently protects the health of Americans."



Got that. It's all about the health of Americans, and that's why every

human being who enters this country by air must first present a negative

test for the coronavirus that includes American citizens, there are no

exceptions.



Corona infection, in fact, is the one universal reality of the human

condition. We are all potential incubators of this deadly virus.



But it doesn't end there. Travelers who test negative for COVID must still

wear masks at all times, and that includes while onboard the airplane or

while walking through the airport. If you don't have a mask on, you had

better be actively chewing, otherwise prepare for a steep fine and the

possibility of never flying again.



Nor is one mask necessarily enough. Tony Fauci has announced we ought to

consider wearing three masks at once, a paper petticoat for your face.

That's how serious our government is about fighting this global pandemic.

But of course, you knew that, you've watched it.



You know that the risk is imminent and profound enough that your children

likely have been out of school for a year. Your business may be shut down

right now. Your parents may have died alone, unable to hold your hand in

the final days.



The United States itself bears no resemblance to the place you once knew 12

months ago. But those are the sacrifices you have been asked to make, and

you have and for good reason. COVID is dangerous. It's existentially

dangerous, they keep telling us.



The authorities are more than willing to destroy your family and your

country in order to protect you from this virus. That's their public

position stated every day.



Do they actually mean it when they say it though? Those pictures of

California Governor Gavin Newsom eating a maskless dinner in a crowded room

with the most expensive restaurant in America were one indication that no,

maybe they're not entirely sincere about their COVID policies. Maybe it's

kind of a sham.



Maybe there's one standard for you, a member of the despised and much

bullied plebe class, and another very different standard for politically

favored groups who can do whatever they want. Now, you'd hate to think that

could be true in a country like this, a country with such a long and noble

history of egalitarianism and equality under the law.



Unfortunately, there has been growing evidence of that double standard. Now

there's hard proof.



Tonight, we've learned that Joe Biden administration is releasing thousands

of foreign nationals living here illegally into American neighborhoods

without bothering to test them for the coronavirus.



People from countries with high infection rates within in crowded

conditions set forth into the American population, like COVID isn't real.

That's happening. It is the official policy of the U.S. government.



On Friday, the White House was asked about this policy, and here was the

response.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is saying that they're

having to catch and release some migrants without giving them any kind of

COVID test before they are entering the community. So what is being done?

What could be done?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Are you -- are you suggesting

they're letting people in across the border without testing them? Or tell

me a little bit more --



QUESTION: They are being released -- they are having to because of the

Executive Order that the President signed earlier this week.



PSAKI: Which executive -- which one?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, which one? COVID infected illegal aliens released into the

United States? Whatever. It's not like there's a pandemic.



The Press Secretary didn't care enough to answer the question. No big deal.

Can I remind you that our Treasury Secretary is a woman? Shut up. You've

been empowered.



But people who know the details of what is going on right now feel very

differently and they are worried.



Brandon Judd runs the Border Patrol Union. We do not test the illegal

aliens we release, Judd told the show, quote: "So we're releasing people

without knowing which obviously puts the public at risk." Well, yes, it

obviously does.



Leon Wilont is the Cheriff of Yuma County, Arizona. Last week he wrote a

letter to one of his senators, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema will not call the

Biden administrations new policy quote, "a particularly dangerous

approach."



As he put it, quote, "There is currently no protocol for testing any of

these people for the COVID-19 virus nor is there any support being offered

by the Federal government to house, feed, medically treat, or transport

these immigrants," and that's why in some places, taxpayers are paying for

foreign nationals who should be deported to live in hotel rooms. Unlike

you, they're not paying for your hotel room.



But if that seems crazy, disconnected from reality, it is a small part of

the Biden administration's immigration policy, a policy that seems designed

to hurt the United States as profoundly as possible.



In an internal memo sent last week, I.C.E. officials announced the

administration is suspending something called Operation Talon. That

operation targeted sex offenders, but no more. Illegal alien sex offenders

are now a protected class.



Then a day after that, another internal I.C.E. memo announced the quote:

"Effective immediately, the Biden administration would stop deporting

illegal aliens who have been convicted of drug offenses, assault, DUI,

money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax evasion, or who have gang

tattoos."



Going forward to any illegal alien charged with a crime, but not yet

convicted of a crime would also be safe from deportation. So what does all

of that mean in practice?



Well, it means for example, that an MS-13 member arrested for drug dealing

with previous convictions for say, theft, extortion, grand larceny, would

have to be released back into the United States, maybe into your

neighborhood, even if he had been deported many times before.



That's not some crazy hypothetical, by the way. Things like that will

happen. A foreign national charged with rape, but who flees before trial --

and that happens quite a bit -- cannot be deported either. Technically, he

hasn't been convicted of rape, so deporting him would be an act of bigotry,

and so on.



This is all real, and we will see cases like that guaranteed.



The question is motive. Why are they doing this? Even if you thought the

United States badly needed more low-skilled workers in the middle of an

employment crisis, even if you believe that, even if you believe that your

right to cheap housekeeping is more important than the right of the

American middle class to exist, and many of our leaders emphatically do

believe that, how exactly do you explain suspending the hunt for sex

offenders? How is that a good idea for anyone?



How is it a good idea to release illegal aliens in the middle of a pandemic

without even testing them for the coronavirus?



How does all of that conceivably help you as an American, as someone who

pays for all of this stuff? Well, of course, it doesn't help you. But

helping you is not the point. No one is even pretending the point of this

was to help you. It's the opposite. The point is to punish you.



When we release people who break our laws without even bothering to test

them for the virus, the same virus we've used as a pretext for wrecking

your life, what we're really saying in the clearest possible terms is: we

don't like you.



This isn't a policy. It's an act of aggression. It's designed to humiliate

you and demoralize you.



Reckless and destructive immigration policy is the penalty you are paying

for your white supremacy. It's almost too dark to believe that's their

motive, too dark to believe it's real, but it is. And over on MSNBC,

they're saying it out loud.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



YAMICHE ALCINDOR, MSNBC POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Underscoring all of this as

we talk on this racial reckoning is xenophobia, it is racism, it is white

supremacy. What -- how when you separate brown children, especially from

their mothers, we have to ask ourselves, how was that allowed to happen?

And what role did white supremacy play in that?



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Absolutely. I mean, I think that's at the

root of all of these conversations.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It's not the root of all these conversations, it is a

smokescreen. None of these conversations have anything to do with race

whatsoever. It's about protecting the American population. Period.



Joining us now is AJ Louderback. He is the Jackson County Sheriff. We're

happy to have you with us, Sheriff Louderback.



AJ LOUDERBACK, SHERIFF, JACKSON COUNTY, TEXAS: Thanks, Tucker. Glad to be

with you.



CARLSON: Is it true in the State of Texas, that people who have been

detained because they're not here legally, they are foreign nationals, are

being released without coronavirus tests?



LOUDERBACK: That's absolutely true. Absolutely true. It's even -- if I

could continue, Tucker, the memo -- the memo that I received this last

week, it is essentially a defund the I.C.E. by memo, by a memorandum that

was sent out by David Pekoske on January 20, 2021.



So this is a particularly devastating document, protections for Americans

here in the United States. The message really has been sent -- when I read

it first and looked at it, it is a message to the world you can come here

illegally. You could commit crimes here against Americans and remain here

illegally.



CARLSON: But of all things, the coronavirus, since Americans are now being

told in the near future we may not be allowed to fly on airplanes

domestically without being proven free of the virus without a certificate

that says we've been tested and are negative.



How in a country like that, could we just forget to test illegal aliens for

the virus before releasing them? Like how did that happen, do you know?



LOUDERBACK: No, I'm sure I wouldn't have forgot an item. You know, I don't

know, but in the haste to open the border for everyone in this country, the

-- I mean, this is something that I expected to some degree. We walked this

path from 2008 to 2016.



This program that was released by memorandum is very similar to the

Priority Enforcement Program from in 2014-2015 where people were able to

commit crimes here against Americans.



The COVID issue conveniently overlooked during this time, so, you know, I

struggle for a thought process like many Americans and Texans on how

administration can conduct themselves in this manner, and promote a lawless

attitude here where people are going to get hurt and seriously injured,

killed, and people allowed to stay here, which is unbelievable. Yet here we

sit with this situation.



CARLSON: Yes. In a country where you're not allowed to go to church or go

to funerals, because of coronavirus. Are you worried about the effects of

this? What do you think the effects will be?



LOUDERBACK: Irreparable harm, Tucker. Yes, we're worried every police

officer in the United States should be should be extremely concerned about

the attitude, the lawlessness, the complete abject removal of law. We have

a nullification of the law here going on.



It's not we're going to -- we're not going to enforce anything. We're going

to allow our C.B.P. and our I.C.E. officers, U.S.C.I.S. is all three were

affected by this memo, which effectively guts the I.N.A. and handcuffs them

where they're unable to respond.



So in law enforcement here, those of us who do not have the jurisdiction to

enforce the Federal laws here, we have created a situation here which is

unthinkable for the public.



The public has no idea, the strength of a memorandum that's been filed here

in the United States by this administration. So it's -- you know, I think

it's our job and I appreciate, you know, your program and inviting me on

here to get the word out, and spread what's happened here, and what's

happening right before our very eyes, what this administration is doing.



CARLSON: Well, we appreciate you telling us the truth, Sheriff.



Sheriff Louderback, great to see you tonight.



LOUDERBACK: Absolutely.



CARLSON: Thank you.



LOUDERBACK: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, one place where the ruling party does believe in law

enforcement is in Washington, where they live and work. The nation's

capital under military occupation tonight. The Pentagon today telling us

how much it's going to cost taxpayers. Listen carefully.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REAR ADMIRAL JOHN KIRBY (RET.): The estimate through March 15th is that

the total cost of National Guard support will come to $483 million, $284

million of that is for personnel, and $199 million of that is for

operations and that gets us through March 15th.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Razor wire soldiers in your nation's capital, no explanation why

they are there. No explanation of the mission itself. We now know roughly

what it will cost. This is one of those stories that's playing out right in

front of us, and yet is being almost completely ignored by the rest of the

media.



We thought it'd be interesting to take a look at what is actually happening

in Washington. Richie McGinniss will take us there. He's a reporter with

"The Daily Caller." We're happy to have him on tonight. Richie, give us a

sense of what the city is like tonight.



RICHIE MCGINNISS, REPORTER, "THE DAILY CALLER": Tucker, it's truly a

shocking scene down here in front of the Capitol. I've been in D.C. for 12

years, and I've never seen anything like this before.



As you can see, we have the concertina or razor wire along the top of the

fence. And in all the protests zones that I've been to over the last year,

I haven't seen razor wire a top a fence like this and to see it around the

halls of our democracy is quite shocking.



CARLSON: So you came pretty close to gunfire in Wisconsin this summer. We

interviewed you at the time. I think we have a couple of times you went to

a bunch of different riots and demonstrations.



From my understanding, there was a very light law enforcement presence at a

lot of those things, contrast that with what you see tonight in Washington.



MCGINNISS: Yes, Tucker, actually the last time that we spoke was after the

riot at the Capitol, and if there ever was an example of being light on law

enforcement, I think that was definitely the case on January 6, as well as

in Kenosha where we saw protesters in great numbers and law enforcement,

obviously having a difficult time keeping law and order there.



So we've seen this happen before. But obviously, that's not the case

tonight with the National Guardsmen and Capitol Police manning all the

checkpoints of this fencing.



CARLSON: Have you gotten -- as someone who lives and works in Washington -

- have you gotten a clear explanation as to why these soldiers are in the

city?



MCGINNISS: No, I have not, Tucker. I have not gotten any explanation. And

I do understand that Mayor Muriel Bowser does not want the fence to remain

permanent, but that remains to be seen whether or not this this fence will

stay up.



CARLSON: It's really an amazing, an amazing moment. Richie McGinniss thank

you for that reality check. I appreciate it.



MCGINNISS: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: How crazy are things getting? Not just in Washington, but in TV

Land more broadly. A prominent news anchor now suggesting the use of drone

strikes against American citizens who have the wrong politics. It's got to

be peak lunacy.



We'll talk to someone who has thought a lot about how this country got here

and how we can get out of it. That's straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Well, it used to be there was a time, as they say, when most sane

people in this country believe that bombing American citizens with military

drone strikes in this country just because you don't like their politics, a

little over the top, maybe a little too far. Maybe not the unity we were

looking for but things have changed.



Supporters of Donald Trump, it turns out were so dangerous that maybe they

do deserve hellfire missiles raining down on their homes. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: We had a policy and it was very controversial, it was carried out

under the Bush years and under the Obama years of attacking terrorism at

its root, of going after and killing, and in the case of Anwar al-Awlaki,

an American, and again many American with a drone strike for the crime of

inciting violence, inciting terrorism.



Mitch McConnell was in the Senate then. He was in the Senate after 9/11,

too. How does Mitch McConnell who understands that the way you root out

terrorism is to take on in the case of Islamic terrorism kill those who

incite it? How does he not vote to convict someone that he said on the

floor of the Senate incited an insurrection?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, okay, we play a lot of pretty over the top video on this

show, particularly from that channel and that news anchor, save that tape.

No matter what happens next, that will live forever as one of the craziest

things ever said on cable television and one of the most ominous.



But it's a sign of the moment we're in. The question is how do we get out

of this moment?



Well, we are bringing next a man who has thought and we think struck a

hopeful note. Russ Vought was the Director of the White House Office of

Management and Budget in the last administration. He's now the President

for the Center for American Restoration, which is what we need. He joins us

now.



Russ, thanks so much for coming on.



RUSS VOUGHT, FORMER DIRECTOR OF WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND

BUDGET: Thanks for having me, Tucker.



CARLSON: So I don't think we need to make the case to our viewers that

we're in an unprecedented time, people saying stuff like that on

television, how do we get out of it?



VOUGHT: Sure. I think what's important is that we need to remember to stay

on offense on these particular issues in which they are pushing us at the

front. These are the cultural issues. These are the America First issue.

These are the issues, the theme that you've been talking about for many

years, Tucker, and that's where the American people, the forgotten men and

women across this country, this is where they want their people in

Washington to fight for them, and not to go back to the business as usual

four or five years ago.



And so that's what this center is all about. We want to restore a political

consensus in this country that we are for God, we are for country, and we

are for community, and that our only way out of this is to keep building

that country and to restore that consensus in this country.



CARLSON: Do we have leaders who believe that and can articulate it, do you

think?



VOUGHT: I think we have some, but we need to build their ranks and we need

to arm them. We need to provide a network of activists across the country

that are right there willing to fight with them so that they can know and

hear and have that encouragement.



But we need people who are willing to stand in difficult tough fights in

this town. It's easy to be for tax reform. It's easy to be for educational

policy reform. It's hard to be for Big Tech reform. It is hard to get us

out of endless wars.



And so that's where we really need to keep fighting on those cultural

America First issues.



CARLSON: I get so distressed and discouraged looking at leaders in the

Republican Party, not all of them, but I'm thinking of one in particular

who has the most power in the Senate tweeted the other day that the real

problem is Vladimir Putin, some internal thing he was doing of zero

interest in most people I would say, including me.



Can people like that be brought around to the obvious, which is you have to

protect and serve your voters in order to justify your salary?



VOUGHT: Time will tell, Tucker, but I think what's important is that we

insist that these issues that we've been talking about for the last four or

five years are the agenda. There's no going back.



And so when we have leadership in the House and the Senate talking about

trying to keep us in these wars, go back to passing the amnesty bills,

that's where we've got to say no, we're not doing that and then to be able

to look forward and to figure out, why is it that these issues and these

ideas have taken so long to get on the agenda for Washington, D.C.?



CARLSON: Yes. I mean, you're looking at it, as far as I can tell, a

situation where everyone with power has one view, a very self-serving view,

in my opinion, and then the majority of the country, regardless of partisan

affiliation, on the issues is on the other side, like, what's the point of

being in Afghanistan? Should we really open the borders?



But it doesn't seem like the people with that view, the majority of you,

have any power at all?



VOUGHT: Well, that is one of the reasons why I think we've got to do voter

integrity reform. We've got to do Big Tech reform. Because if we lose our

voice, and right now, we are in danger of losing our voice, and your last

segment just got at it with regard to how they are calling us all

terrorists and insurrectionist.



If we lose our voice, we've got no movement. And so this is a real

precarious moment. It needs leadership, and our center is trying to rally

leaders across this country to have a voice in Washington, D.C.



CARLSON: Russ, I appreciate your hopeful position on this and the clarity

of what you just said. Thank you.



VOUGHT: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, it won't surprise you that the party that hates nature --

at war with nature is not actually the party of science. More evidence

tonight, the Biden administration just disavowed its own C.D.C. Director in

favor of the teachers union. Details ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Well, the Centers for Disease Control has come out with a new

study showing what every other study on the topic has shown since the

beginning of this pandemic, schools are quote "low transmission zones" for

the coronavirus.



The C.D.C. Director Rochelle Walensky said it is safe for teachers to

return to schools even before they have been vaccinated. But her party is

not convinced.



Last night, Joe Biden explained to the Democratic Party's donors and of

course the biggest donors has always been the teachers unions -- are more

important than the kids they teach.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it's time for

schools reopen safely -- safely. You have to have fewer people in the

classroom. You have to have ventilation systems that had been reworked.



Our C.D.C. Commissioner was going to be coming out with science-based

judgment within I think as early as Wednesday as to lay out what the

minimum requirements are.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So we've got to shake you down before we can open the schools.

Dr. Marc Siegel joins us tonight to assess the science behind all of this.

Doctor, good to see you.



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Good to see,

Tucker. "Follow the science," said President Biden but that may not apply

to teachers unions, right?



So listen, what is the science? It's becoming clearer and clearer every

day, the longer school stay closed, the more mental health problems there

are, the more the C.D.C. itself is reporting more visits to mental health

urgent care.



And then there's this huge study out of North Carolina of 90,000 kids and

teachers that showed only 32 cases of COVID and over 770 in the community

itself. Clearly, COVID is not spreading in schools the way it is in the

community.



So follow the science, open the schools and sure enough, C.D.C. Director

Rochelle Walensky said as much and she said it more than once last week and

she said, yes teachers should be a priority to be vaccinated, but that's

not the limiting step.



And then I looked, and I saw press secretary Jen Psaki saying that she was

talking in her personal capacity. Wait a minute. Personal capacity? You

mean as the head of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital,

one of the top infectious disease specialists in the world. That's her

personal capacity.



Anyway, moving on from that, they definitely should reopen to schools,

Tucker, and I'll tell you why.



Right here in the frontlines in New York City, a teacher went on a Zoom

call today, Tucker, to his middle school children, and he announced our

middle schools are opening finally on February 25th. And you know what he

said? He said there were kids that came out that he didn't even though were

there. He hadn't heard from them in months. They were rejoicing, they were

celebrating, they were cheering.



And one child who he hadn't even known was still in his class said two

words, Tucker, "Let's go." Tucker.



CARLSON: Great to see you, Dr. Siegel. Thank you.



SIEGEL: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, over at "The LA Times," a columnist called Virginia

Heffernan is out with a new piece comparing her neighbors who she believes

voted for Trump to terrorists and Nazis. What did they do wrong exactly?

Well, it turns out they may have plowed the snow from her driveway.



You might see that as an act of generosity, but to Virginia Heffernan who

went to Harvard by the way, it was an act of violence. Heffernan wrote

this, quote: "Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamic political party in Lebanon also

gives things away for free." And then she added this all-time great

observation, quote, "Free driveway work, nice as it is, is just not the

same currency as justice and truth," end quote, which apparently she alone

gets to define, justice and truth.



Virginia Heffernan in charge of justice and truth.



There's something deep about this piece, something very revealing about the

state of the country right now in the state of the left. Greg Gutfeld is

the host "The Greg Gutfeld Show," co-host to "The Five," author of "The

Plus: Self--Help for People who Hate Self-Help." He has thought deeply

about what this column means because it does mean something and joins us

now to explain.



Greg Gutfeld, good to see you.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW: Good to see

you, Tucker. If I ever, Tucker, you have to make this promise to me, if I

ever become a cartoon of myself, take me out and shoot me.



Because I cannot tell if this person who wrote this is for real, or a

cartoon of herself. An elitist writer for "Harper's" or Slate" who has a

pandemic getaway and a podcast with David Corn writes this piece in which

she slams her good-natured neighbors, compares them to Hezbollah and Nazis

because they cleared her driveway.



I love this story almost to an obsessive degree, because I can't figure out

if it's real. I mean, wouldn't she consider that they -- this might get

back to her next door neighbor? To her scary right-wing neighbors might

find out that Virginia Heffernan called the Nazis -- wouldn't that, like

strike a little bit of concern? But she did it anyway.



I want to know how the neighbors feel. I volunteer myself to go interview

them. I probably actually might even know them. Who knows? Because they

might even plow my driveway. Who knows?



She might be my neighbor. It might be me. But I don't know. I don't know.



I think that they deserve -- the neighbors deserve a response. I think the

editors of "The LA Times," probably should have done a better job in

finding out some details, because there are no details in that story

whatsoever about who they really are.



But I go back to this. If it's fake, then she's an idiot. But if it's real,

then she's worse than an idiot. She is a spiteful mean person to look at

people through a political lens like that and to dehumanize them.



And under this phony guise -- this phony guise that this article was about

unification. She calls them Nazis. So she actually -- it was like a Trojan

horse, that she actually went there and decided to label abuse on, I don't

know, 74 million people because he's crazy or she's a liar. I can't tell

which is which.



And I don't want to -- by the way, Tucker, I don't want to impugn her and

say she made this up.



CARLSON: No, of course not.



GUTFELD: I don't know. I don't know. All I know is, as an editor, it

raises more questions than it answers. How is that?



CARLSON: Well, it did. But what she reveals is what she and a lot of

people in her world really think, which is that ideology is much more

important than human kindness, relationships mean nothing compared to your

ideas.



GUTFELD: Yes.



CARLSON: That's why -- that's what they were able to hold up Teddy Kennedy

who killed a woman as a champion of women because he was for abortion.

Like, that's kind of all they care about: it is ideology.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's interesting, whenever there's a hurricane or whatnot,

you always see the pickup trucks going in helping anybody.



CARLSON: Right.



GUTFELD: She's the type of person who probably wouldn't, because she is

like, you need to have -- I'm sorry to say, you need to have Trump

supporters in this world. I know that scary to liberals, but they're

usually really useful.



They know how to fix things. They know -- I have I said this before, a

truck in Idaho is more useful than an Art Studies degree in Brooklyn.



CARLSON: I agree with that. Hey, Virginia, see if you can keep the power

grid going for a week. Can I just ask you since you make such a smart

point?



GUTFELD: Yes.



CARLSON: Have you noticed that the angriest people in America are the ones

with absolutely no useful skills. People like Virginia Heffernan, no useful

skills, she does not know how to do anything.



GUTFELD: By the way, yes, Tucker, I will -- I can't point that finger at

anybody other than me. I have no useful skills whatsoever. I am pathetic

with any kind of electrical devices.



It's amazing that I'm even allowed outside my house because I am -- I'm a

klutz. I just fell and landed on my tailbone, and sitting is excruciating,

Tucker, but because I love you, I did the show anyway.



CARLSON: That is really is the measure of love, isn't it? Well, I hope

Virginia Heffernan gets back to you --



GUTFELD: Even though --



CARLSON: Even though, tell me?



GUTFELD: You know what? I would plow your driveway any day, Tucker, I

would do it. And that's no euphemism. It's the real deal. I will plow your

driveway.



CARLSON: I don't know -- I am not sure how to respond, but I'll take that

as a compliment, the Great Greg Gutfeld. Thank you.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



CARLSON: So the entertainer, Ice Cube is bringing a class action suit

against Robinhood, the app after Robinhood prevented its own users from

buying shares. We will talk to his business partner about this suit. Why

did they bring it? That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Last month, in really a pivotal moment in the history of our

markets, the trading app, Robinhood, which is designed for retail investors

to get involved in markets, normal people, stepped in and prevented its own

users from buying dozens of stocks that include shares of GameStop and AMC.



Robinhood wanted users to sell those shares. Why? In order to bail out

hedge funds that had shorted those companies. Now the business partner of

entertainer, Ice Cube is bringing a class action suit against Robinhood for

doing that.



Jeff Kwatinetz is the co-founder of Big3. He is a television and film

producer, and as we said, a business partner of Ice Cube, he joins us

tonight.



Jeff, thanks for coming out. Why are you doing this? Tell us what the suit

is about and what you hope to achieve?



JEFF KWATINETZ, CO-FOUNDER, BIG3: Well, first of all, I just want to say

that while Ice Cube always supports the little guy, this is in my using my

Harvard Law degree with two class action lawyers from Florida. So I'm

purely as a lawyer here.



But I think, to take a step back is very important. It's important to

question a system that gives rise to constant abuse of the 99 percent by

the rich, powerful, and elite, and that's what happened here. In 1987,

2001, 2008, we see the abuse happen, and at the end of the day, people get

bailed out, no one goes to jail, and the little guy gets caught holding the

bag, and I think that's what happened here.



You know, we have a problem in America, obviously, people have a problem

trusting our institutions, and whether you're a Robinhood viewer, I mean

user, or if you're someone else who just sees what happened, you distrust

institutions because here it is happening again.



So in this environment, along comes Robinhood, and they say we are going to

support the little guy, we're going to democratize finance, and we have

your back. And the truth is, Robinhood is nothing but another Wall Street

wolf in sheep's clothing. What they did is they designed the perfect

mousetrap.



So they designed something to go capture people by giving free -- using the

word free, which it turns out not to be -- giving out free stock, giving

them more free stock if they bring in other people, gamifying it and

basically pushing them into high risk trades like options and were

encouraging it.



And as it turns out, those are the exact types of users and trades that are

worth a lot of money to people on Wall Street to so-called market makers

who actually do the trades. And these guys aren't dumb, they came out of

high frequency trading, they designed software to go after, you know,

taking a penny out of every sell, a penny out of every buy. So they knew

what they were creating.



So what they've actually done is they've taken the customer, what you

normally think of the customer at Robinhood, the trader, and they turn them

into the product. They are essentially chum for the bigger wells and the

wells are the same Wall Street people who invest in them, who will benefit

by their IPO, and who are their counterparties.



Now here's where it gets interesting. They created this monster to do this,

but the monster got really big and it started to eat some of their own

people and take advantage of it.



So, you know, on Thursday, January 7th, we hear that, you know, we know

that shorts, people betting against the stock, people who are trying to

drive businesses out -- out of business, especially in the middle of a

pandemic. I mean, that's pretty cold, right?



These traders, you know, they're actually it turns out, they're not as

inexperienced and stupid as Wall Street thinks, and they come up with a

mechanism to all band together and start buying and by January 17, you

know, hedge funds, other Wall Street players have lost somewhere between

$18 billion and $20 billion.



We know that a hedge fund named Melvin lost about, you know, $2.5 billion

to $3 billion.



So suspiciously on that day, the most important day, they come along and

say, oh, you can only sell, you can't buy, which for any momentum stock and

any attempt to do a short squeeze that ends it because that ends the

momentum.



CARLSON: Of course.



KWATINETZ: Because you can only trade one way.



CARLSON: Of course, but the whole thing is, you just pointed out and I

don't think I've heard people say this enough, the whole thing was a scam

from the first day.



We will be following this. Jeff, I hope you will tell us how this turns

out. Obviously, rooting for you and appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank

you.



KWATINETZ: I appreciate that. Enough is enough. We've got to stand up to

people taking advantage of the 99 percent.



CARLSON: I completely agree with that. Thank you.



So if it has dawned on you at some point that the thread that connects a

lot of seemingly unrelated actions on the part of the people in charge is,

oh wait, they're mimicking China because they're aligned with China. If you

imagine that, you should know you're not imagining that, because it's true.

We'll speak to someone who's connected the dots after the break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Last night, Joe Biden promised to reverse the Trump

administration's foreign policy on the question of China. According to

Biden, the U.S. will now follow something called the International Rules of

the Road. What does that mean exactly? Well, you can guess what it means.

More subservience to the emerging nation of China.



Most people don't understand how big this is, or how far back it goes, or

the implications for them. Lee Smith understands. He's an author and a

journalist. He's written one of the best pieces of the year on this topic

for "Tablet" Magazine.



The piece is called "The 30 Tyrants." You'll have to stop reading midway

through because it's upsetting. But as you read it, you'll also know it's

true. So we recommend that you do. He joins us tonight to explain.



Lee, thanks so much for coming on.



LEE SMITH, AUTHOR AND JOURNALIST: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: And for the mental energy required to connect all these dots in

the piece, and again, I really hope our readers read it for themselves. But

in the meantime, will you summarize your position.



SMITH: Yes, I mean, basically, what I wanted to explain is I wanted to

explain why so many things look crazy. Many things, for instance, that you

cover on your show all the time, for instance, tonight, why people are

coming across -- why people are coming across the border in such profound

numbers?



It all looks crazy until you realize there's a reason it's going on, and

the reason is, is because the oligarchy that runs this country now is not

primarily loyal to the United States. They do not care about the amount of

damage they do to America. They don't care about the amount of damage they

do to Americans, that's part of the system.



Their primary loyalty is to their relationship to the Communist Chinese

party. That is their center of gravity. It's the source of their wealth,

privilege, and prestige.



CARLSON: So keep connecting, if you will, and I hope sure that again,

people will read this because print is really the only medium that can

fully explain a thesis as complex as yours, but I think you're right. So

what else would connect to that point that you just made?



SMITH: Well, I mean, the big thing is starting -- I mean, one of the key

dates is of course, it starts with Henry Kissinger's and Richard Nixon's

opening to China.



But really a big date as 1994 when Bill Clinton decided delink human rights

and trade regarding China, right? The ambition -- you hear people say all

the time, oh, we were hopeful that China would adopt more democratic

policies. It was nonsense.



The premier of China at the time was Jiang Zemin, this was the man who was

catapulted to power after sending tanks into Tiananmen Square. So the

American elite knew exactly what they were getting into. What they looked

at, they looked at an enormous cheap labor pool. And they said, we're going

to get rich and that's precisely what happened, where we are more than a

quarter of a century along and that's precisely what's happened.



Now, one of the interesting things that happened during the Donald Trump

presidency because Donald Trump started calling these people out, I think

that Donald Trump didn't even have that clear a sense of how tied in, how

extensive this network was.



One of the examples I mentioned is, for instance, whoever would have put

Apple CEO Tim Cook and LeBron James in the same family album, but there

they are, sure enough, because they both rely -- their wealth relies on the

two same things: cheap Chinese labor and a growing Chinese consumer market.



If you look across, this is not just -- it's not just entertainment. It's

not just tech. It goes into the corporate world. It goes into finance.

Unfortunately, it affects our government throughout.



One of the most astonishing revelations was a memo that former D.N.I. John

Ratcliffe wrote, regarding the C.I.A. regarding their intelligence

analysis, C.I.A. management was apparently bullying analysts saying they

didn't like their analysis of China, because they were worried about the

policies that might encourage, meaning Donald Trump's policies who was hard

on China.



Therefore, C.I.A. management was protecting China from solid analysis. It's

astonishing, but take it one step further. Remember who owns the Cloud on

which all of the C.I.A.'s information is collected? And that's Jeff Bezos,

who is China's number one distributor in the United States.



CARLSON: In 10 seconds, does it shock you that the new Defense Secretary

has basically said the greatest threat we face is not China, but white

supremacists in this country?



SMITH: No, not at all. If you look at the Biden administration, the way

it's staffed, and unfortunately, if you look at the first family, you see

that there are deep and extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party. It

doesn't surprise me at all.



CARLSON: Amazing piece. Lee, I appreciate your coming on tonight.



SMITH: Thank you very much, Tucker. Thanks.



CARLSON: Thank you very much. We'll be back tomorrow night 8:00 p.m., the

show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.



Sean Hannity takes over from New York now.



END



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.