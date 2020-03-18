Trump vows to beat coronavirus with unprecedented response

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," March 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

WATTERS: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Juan Williams, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Dr. Nicole Saphier. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. America is at war against an invisible enemy, and we will win. That's the urgent message coming from President Trump amid the rapidly developing Coronavirus pandemic.

There are a lot of new developments, almost 6,000 Americans testing positive, and over 90 people here have died. Cases are now being reported in every state except West Virginia and millions more across the country being impacted by businesses and schools shutting down. President Trump meeting with business leaders today as Washington prepares for a historic response to blunt the economic impact the virus is causing.

The White House pushing Congress to pass an $850 billion stimulus package, including putting money in American's hands.

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: Were giving relief to affected industries and small businesses, and we're ensuring that we emerge from this challenge with a prosperous and grown economy because that's what's going to happen. It's going to pop. We are going to do something that gets money to them as quickly as possible.

It's a substantial number. We're going big. The expression we could do it two ways. We could keep going back every day or every week. We are going big. The best thing we can do is get rid of the virus. Once that's gone, it's going to pop back like nobody's ever seen. One day, we will be standing possibly up here. We'll say, well, we won and we're going to say that.

As sure is you're sitting there, we're going to say that. And we are going to win. And I think we're going to win faster than people think.

WATTERS: The president also warning Americans to take precautions, but is also saying the country will get through this.

TRUMP: We are asking everyone to work at home if possible, postpone unnecessary travel, and limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people. We're stepping it up as much as we can. And the testing procedures are going well. We are looking to save the maximum number of lives. Everything else is going to come back. A life is never going to come back.

We have to get rid of this. We have to win this war, and ideally quickly, quickly. Because the longer it takes, it's not a good situation. But if people do what we're telling them to do, what we're asking them to do, you're going to see the saving of a lot of lives. All of a sudden, we're going to wow. That's looking good. That's looking good. That's looking good.

And we're going to be on the other side of the curve, and that's the day that we look forward to.

WATTERS: OK. So Dana Perino, who is just below me in the studio, hi, Dana, how are you? What do you think about the president's tone today? He's getting a lot of accolades for the full frontal assault on this virus. And I think bringing all hands on deck with regards to a stimulus package and warning Americans, really, take precautions, stay at home as much as possible.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I would rate it nothing short of excellent, because I think yesterday you saw the tone change and you saw them -- that he spent a lot of time yesterday and today, a lot of time, answering as many questions, exhausting the questions in the room, being as transparent as possible.

And I think that everybody -- that team seems to me to be working very well together. And then you add that -- so many things happening at once. You have the healthcare issues, so that's where you have Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci and their teams working on that piece. Then you have the economic piece, which -- I am pretty calm in a crisis usually.

This one, I feel myself sometimes like not breathing, and not because I'm necessarily worried about the healthcare issues because there's nothing I can do about that. But I am worried for the workers across America who are really going to be hit hard. And I absolutely agree with the administration to go with a super big package.

Do it once. Have a Congress do it together. And we will have to figure out on the other end how we deal with that. I remember in 2008 during the financial crisis, it was very unpopular to spend all that money especially to bail out Wall Street. This is very different. The banks were able to pay that money back. We have a situation right now where it's so important for us to figure out a way to help keep employees as connected to their employers as possible.

So instead of those businesses going out of business, they are able to stay together, figure out how to keep it going, so that these workers can be taken care of. And that's -- I am hoping that the Congress can do that as quickly as possible.

WATTERS: I hope so, too. Juan, what do you think about the prospects up on Capitol Hill with getting this package out as soon as possible?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, I'm sort of disappointed that the Senate hasn't acted. You know, the House passed the bill. The president backed the bill. But so far, Mitchell McConnell says good things but nothing has happened. And the House is away this week, so it's been a little bit -- to me, I'm in -- you know, I think Dana's corner here on let's get something done and let's do it now.

Because you hear big companies, Marriott, you know, some of the coffee people laying off large numbers of people as they shut down hotels, the coffee shops, obviously restaurants, casinos, airlines are in big -- we're -- as a country, we need the airlines to function. So I don't think there's any doubt that it's in our interest to do some kind of major bailout.

Now, let me just say in terms of the president, though, Jessie. I think I'm on another page, because I salute the fact that he pivoted yesterday. He said -- he now says this is a bad one. But it's taken him a very long time to get here. And then we see the consequences of that delay and lack of seriousness he brought to this subject in terms of the most recent poll.

A Marist Poll out today, 60 percent of Americans don't trust what our president has to say on this issue. That's pretty shocking. And it's 66 percent of independent voters. And in terms of disapproving, 49 percent of Americans disapprove of how he's handled this. So you can see that what we're getting from the president is a problem for lots of Americans.

Instead, they put their trust, high numbers, 70, 80 percent in the experts like Dr. Fauci.

WATTERS: Well, they don't put any trust in the U.S. media. I wonder, Greg, if one of the reasons maybe the president got to where he is today. It's because it's very difficult for any president, especially a president with a successful business background to in a time of crisis tell the country, don't go to work. Don't shop. Don't spend. Don't come together.

Essentially telling the U.S. economy you have to shut down in order to start back up and get better. That's a very difficult thing for anybody to do.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, Juan mentioned the consequences and the consequences were not actions. It was a poll. I don't care about polls. I care about actions. He was -- at the beginning of this crisis, was trying to address and quell a panic when he saw it happening in the stock market. That was when he saw his role.

He got out of the way of the experts. He has Anthony Fauci handling that. And we are getting every single thing that we need. We are attacking this thing 100 percent. So I think that, like, you know, worrying about polls, you can have that. Have fun, whatever. There's good news. There's good news to talk about. I think that the preparedness and what we've been doing is working.

It doesn't look right now that the virus is spreading exponentially, which is good but we don't know. And I think actually, on a fun level, I mean, it's having an effect on people personally. Like, you know, I'm spending a lot of time with my wife.

WATTERS: Is she happy about that?

GUTFELD: So I'm eating last night and she -- I'm eating the steak. And I go, wow, this is great. Did you do this? She goes, yeah, I cooked it. She cooked four meals. And she said this is the most I've ever cooked in my life. And I'm thinking if this goes on for a month, I can have a great chef. Meanwhile, I'm doubling up on my exercise and trying to focus on, like, endurance and explosive strength.

So you will never find another time in your life to focus this much on self-improvement. You can do so many things. And some of these behaviors could become permanent, like shopping off hours. I don't really do that, drinking at home, that's a good thing. Turning hand sanitizer into moonshine, prisoners are doing that.

I might do that. But it might be a time to apply self measures now that can be permanent. And it's really good to learn -- just try to learn something.

PERINO: -- Rumba classes for free.

GUTFELD: Rumba?

PERINO: Yeah.

GUTFELD: That's -- you -- that's --

PERINO: I don't know, some of sort of like Rumba. I don't know. I don't even know how to dance, except for the two-step which I can do very well.

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I would have to say --

SAPHIER: I'm quite happy to be outside right now. I'm taking social distancing to the extreme. But it's great to be on with all of you guys. I just want to say, you know, as we're seeing all the talk about the economic stimulus package. And I know that the Trump administration is getting a lot of criticism for spending so much money.

I think it's important to remember that -- this needs to be differentiated from the financial crisis in 2009. That was a bailout. What we are dealing with right now is a rescue mission of our small businesses, our travel industry, all of which we -- not only depend on for personal reasons, but professional reasons.

And the reason that things are amping up right now is because the Imperial College report just came out showing the data from all the epidemiological modeling, which shows the impact that this pandemic can actually have on the United States. And it talks about the importance of suppressing and mitigating the viral infection.

And that is exactly why they're doing it. And they're saying we have to do these certain steps. We have to do it now. And it has to be an entire country's effort in order to mitigate the spread and not overwhelm our healthcare system. And to be honest, I think the administration is tackling it from both standpoints, the economic, as well as the public health perspective.

PERINO: Jesse, can I make one point? Just on the point of the Senate, the Senate received the House bill this morning at 9:45:00 a.m. because they had to do all the technical corrections. So I don't think that there -- that lacks. The thing I'm concerned about is that it could take a month or two to actually get this money out the door.

I know they have to dot the I's and cross the T's. But I think they're moving us weekly as they can.

WATTERS: Well, Greg is waiting for his $1,000 check. He cannot wait to spend that money.

WATTERS: That's right.

GUTFELD: Everybody is eating chicken. There's a lot of steak.

WATTERS: All right, got a lot of explosive strength down there, keep up the good work. Coming up, college students packing beaches for spring break even after officials warned young people are the key to stopping the spread to of the virus.

WILLIAMS: While millions of Americans are seeing life drastically changed by the Coronavirus outbreak, college students are hitting up the beaches for spring break like everything is normal. Florida, South Carolina seeing large crowds, even though the White House is now recommending that Americans avoid groups of 10 or more people. Florida finally starting to crack down, here is governor Ron DeSantis earlier today.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Universities being with the spring break and the two week -- a lot of students have just been congregating at the universities and going out and doing things there. And that's not something we want. We've also seen issues related to spring break with some of the beaches. What we are going to be doing is simply for the state-wide floor for beaches is applying the CDC guidance of no group on a beach more than 10. And you have to have distance apart if you're going to be out there.

WILLIAMS: And top health officials have repeatedly warned that young people take necessary precautions, and they will be the key to stopping the virus.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are asking the young people to help us with this mitigation strategy, by staying out of the bar, staying out of the restaurants, really trying to distance yourself. Don't get the attitude, well, I am young. I'm invulnerable. We can't do this without the young people cooperating.

WILLIAMS: In fact, Dr. Deborah Birx, who is one of the experts on the White House panel, has made it clear that young people might be the core group in terms of stopping or at least mitigating the spread of the disease. Dr. Saphier, let me go to you and ask. What about the young people? I know there are lots. I'm not trying to pick on young people.

All of us -- all Americans have to do something. But when the young people think it's cool to go to the beach on spring break or hang out at the bar, I think they are spreading the disease.

SAPHIER: Well, sure. So I have a 20-year-old son. So I'm very familiar with this age group. And it was just last summer that I remember AOC saying that the millennials and the Gen Z generation that they are -- they're going to take it to the streets. And they're a lot of informed than the rest of Americans, and that they're not going to trust the government to take over.

Well, it's really interesting, because they are still taking it to the streets. The bottom line is we heard Dr. Fauci. We heard Dr. Birx earlier to say, yes, we understand that it is not the young people necessarily having severe symptoms when it comes to this illness. But they absolutely are mitigating -- they're not helping in mitigating of the spread of the disease.

Because you can be an asymptomatic carrier or they made themselves even just be a mild carrier, having those large groups together, they are continuing to spread this illness and putting they're our more vulnerable populations at risk. They need to take responsibility. This will not just take an individual municipality or state. It will take our entire nation to work together to get us past this.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Greg. You know, you're a young yellow. So I am thinking to myself, you know, you know, you know how to party.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So what would you say --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Party of one.

WILLIAMS: -- because -- no nasty comments here. Give Greg a chance. Greg, what would you say to these party animals?

GUTFELD: All right. So I don't think we should be surprised that young people engage in high-risk activity. At that age, young people already don't understand the effects of dumb behavior on their mortality. They have the highest death rates in car accidents, and they do really stupid things. Now, you want them to see how their behavior affects others, like gramps and granny.

And if they can't understand that, then they're not worth talking to. But that's the problem because now it's no longer about them. We almost need to lie to them. You have to tell them that it's a sexually-transmitted disease, because then they won't go to spring break. If you said this is, like, really -- this is worse than herpes, then they might go home.

But I do think that there needs to be consequences in order for them to understand the importance of this. Because obviously, to the doctor's point, congregating, asymptomatic spread, you combine those two things together, it ain't going to stop spreading. So these kids should stay home and drink at home like I do the responsible way. I drink at home under a sun lamp.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: Yeah.

SAPHIER: Greg makes an interesting point, which I wrote an entire book about the whole purpose of we respond to positive and negative reinforcement, especially this generation. So unless there is some sort of tangible, positive reinforcement, which is they're obviously not getting, they are going to have to have a negative reinforcement to follow what we need them to do to help us get through this crisis.

GUTFELD: Imprisonment, Doctor? Do you suggest imprisonment?

SAPHIER: No, and I don't even know what that is. And public health doesn't necessarily take in the ethical or economical toll that this is going to have on our country. But the purpose is -- I feel that we have a lack of incentives for anything these days, even just living healthy. And this generation specifically is really bad at that.

WILLIAMS: All right. So Jesse, you are the closest sample we have here to one of these young people at the beach. What would you say to your peers?

WATTERS: My peers, thanks, Juan. I mean, telling a college student to practice social distancing is like telling Dana Perino to stay away from Jasper.

PERINO: Yeah. That would be really tough.

WILLIAMS: These kids are young. They're dumb. They don't understand consequences. Their hormones are raging. And they are very selfish people. Like, Hannity tried to cancel spring break. Hannity couldn't even cancel spring break. And what are you going declare, martial law? You're going to close all the beaches and the bars and lock up any kid that's out past curfew?

You can't do it. So as someone that went to spring break and then reported on spring break, I am a spring break veteran. So I will say, out of respect, young college students, for your parents and your grandparents who are paying your college tuition to go to spring break and cut loose, don't do it. Now, are they going to listen to me?

No, especially the SEC schools, they are like an unstoppable force. Maybe the Big 10 or the ACC, but these kids are going to do what they want and just think about it. Just think about it.

WILLIAMS: Thank you. Dana, a little criticism for Congressman Devin Nunes who said if you're feeling good, go out, have dinner, go to a bar. Now people are saying what are you telling these young people?

PERINO: Look, I'm just listening to Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx and the public health professionals. Those are who I'm listening to. I like the meme that the -- it said your grandparents were asked to go war. You are being asked to sit on a couch. Surely, you can do that. I also -- I like this chart. You know, I like a chart -- if you can --

PERINO: This is from the New York Times. It basically said if you can avert ever one case, then -- 2,400 get averted within a week. See right here. That's a visual thing you can show young people. But here's the other thing I would say. As future employers of these people, if you find out that any of these people that you think you might hire went to spring break or went to the bar or disregarded public health officials.

I wouldn't hire them. If they posted on social media, believe me, I will find it. And you will not get hired. That's the kind of punishment that they will listen to.

WILLIAMS: You know, Dana, you're a tough customer.

PERINO: Absolutely.

WILLIAMS: Coming up, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders facing off in three primaries tonight amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Stay with us. We will give you the latest here on THE FIVE.

PERINO: Welcome back. Before we go onto this political segment, I do want to say to all the millennials. I understand that Generation Z are really the ones that are causing the problems and that you are much more responsible. And so when it comes to your employment, I'll take that into consideration. We'll move on now.

So we have a Coronavirus outbreak. It's ongoing. And Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are facing off tonight in three big primaries, Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. So the decision to send voters to the polls is causing some controversy. Ohio delayed its primary, which was supposed to happen today, at the very last minute over public health concerns.

Joe Biden is anticipating another big night, but it looks like Sanders isn't going anywhere. Aides for the senator saying he's not planning on dropping out of the race even if he has a poor showing. And this is interesting. Allies for Joe Biden reportedly think Elizabeth Warren could be a potential running mate. And it's a good thing I'm sitting down, Juan.

Or I don't know if I would have been able to handle that latest bit of news. Let me get your take on today. Obviously, there is going to be a lower turnout than what you saw on previous dates, because we are all trying to follow the orders of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx -- what we're supposed to do it responsibly. But there is an election that's ongoing. What are you hearing from any of the Democrats today?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, it's sort of inside the Biden campaign. It's really interesting, Dana, because what you just highlighted is their principal concern. Obviously, Joe Biden has some momentum going into this. But part of his success has been seen in higher rates of turnout especially in the suburbs near big cities.

And what you can anticipate with, first, people canceling or delaying elections, is it going to take away some of that momentum potentially. But then it also breeds conspiracy theories and when do you reschedule and who is going to turn out when you reschedule. But the bigger point is that when I was coming to which is if you see lower turnout.

There's not much you can extrapolate from who is actually interested in this election, who's going to vote, who you can go to later on and say I like you to help us organize. I'd like you to become a surrogate in this campaign. And that's very valuable to candidates running in the primary.

PERINO: Yeah. And Greg, even if -- well, whoever does well tonight in those three contests, it's not like they're going to get a big media bounce out of it because we're going to be focused on the crisis at hand of the Coronavirus.

GUTFELD: I just -- I find it strange that they're doing this for a couple of reasons. I already kind of know this is going to be the nominee. So it's watching after MASH. Do you remember the sequel to MASH?

GUTFELD: Yeah. It was -- why are you there when Archie Bunker had Archie Bunker's place and he bought a bar and he had that kid living with him. It made no sense to me at all. But the other thing, too, is I think they should've rescheduled this, because, you know, we are canceling a lot of things. Why is this any different?

Are they putting politics before the voters' health? A lot of old people get out there and vote. And I think it will depress the numbers. And I think it puts people at risk. I think rescheduling hurts both sides equally. Lastly, Liz Warren could only be Joe Biden's V.P., if she self identifies as Kamala Harris.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, and I also believe, Jesse, that Elizabeth Warren's people are probably the ones that are planning that story.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: You know how that goes?

WATTERS: Yes, that's a nice little plant by E. Warren. But I don't think it matters. She didn't have that much support in the first place. So what does it add? It adds a female. Does he need that? Not so sure. And it adds --

PERINO: Well, he already said he's going to do that.

WATTERS: Right. But I don't know if she's the one that you want to ride with. Although according to my bumper sticker theory, Biden-Warren does fit nicely. With that said, I do think this coronavirus news cycle just locks in the conventional wisdom that Biden is ahead and he stays ahead. And it prevents him from having to go out and give televised speeches to people and stick his foot in his mouth.

I also understand in the general election, the conventional wisdom says that this is going to help Biden because the economy is going to go down for a little bit. But it also -- it keeps him out of the news because he can't get any airtime. His donors, they're broke now. I mean, look at the stock market. The money is drying up. Fortunes are leaving pretty quickly. And I just don't see Joe rise to the occasion.

The President, on the other hand, is exercising an enormous amount of power over the country. He's engineering an economic recovery. He's rallying the country around a threat, and he's trying to protect people's health and their pocketbook. So if you get out of this thing, and this thing bounces back, the President is going to get a lot of credit come --

PERINO: There's a long way to go between now and then. But let me ask -- do we have time to play the sound from the governor of Ohio who did delay? OK, let's play this and have the doctor respond on whether this was a good move.

GOV. MIKE DEWINE (R-OH): We have 35,000 poll workers that takes to put on an election. I'm sure our viewers have experienced. They're wonderful people. Some have been doing this for a long, long time, some for decades. So some are -- some are older, more at-risk individuals. So this is a disease or this is a virus that sometimes people can't tell they have it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Doctor Saphier, that is an interesting point I think about the poll workers. They are often older and they volunteer their time.

SAPHIER: You know, I've never actually been to a poll where someone actually took my ballot that wasn't under the age of 65. This is a very crucial point. The majority of the poll workers are retirees or senior citizens. But I mean, Ohio has nearly 70 cases right now. That number is likely going to double very soon. He's doing the responsible thing.

If we're saying we're going to close our restaurants in our bars, and we want everyone to stay in their home. The thought of having people lining up outside of these small polling stations is absolutely the responsible thing to do for his people.

PERINO: All right, Dr. Nicole, thank you. Up next, don't miss Greg's monologue on how we can help ourselves and our communities fight the coronavirus outbreak. He said he's going to be totally positive.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUTFELD: As we realize we're in this thing together, people are stepping up to help each other. For example, a college student launched a shopping program for at-risk people in Nevada. Others have done similar things all over, including this young woman.

MAGGIE CONNOLLY, HELPS ELDERLY NEIGHBORS: It has a very large elderly community here. And I was just really worried that the people, those people, those neighbors weren't getting what they needed. And we also got another e-mail late last night from a mom with a newborn in Brooklyn whose husband sick. So we're setting up to get some stuff to her this morning, too.

I had so many people reach out both in the neighborhood to volunteer, but then also all over the world sending me pictures of their signs that they're making, which I think is so huge.

GUTFELD: So shouldn't doing good things be a competitive sport since all the other ones are canceled? A virtue-signaling Olympics but with real virtue. Not the kind of phony virtue on social media where a pop star tweets an inspirational phrase that she Googled a minute ago. That's zero cost with zero benefit.

By the way, it's odd how our most famous celebrity crusaders have gone silent. My guess, they're in their guarded seclusion, and I'm sure the gun control zealots among them are armed to the hilt. As for you do good things that make you feel good. Granted, it's hard in isolation, but small things matter. Oddly, even washing your hands should make you feel heroic because you're killing germs and sharing, yes, even sharing your toilet paper.

One guy actually started a toilet paper exchange on a California street corner. His homemade sign read share your toilet paper, and it's working. Why? Because good deeds make you feel less crappy. It's not virtue signaling, but virtue doing. We saw idiots hoarding toilet paper and true to their mimetic nature, people copied it. So why not initiate good behavior and hope people copy that too.

This is also a good time to eat better, exercise more, practice that guitar gathering dust on the wall. Now's the time to be your better self. It's the opposite of every panic imagined by our entertainment industry. Prove them wrong by doing things right once again.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Dana, you were telling me a story about a young boy.

PERINO: Yes. Well, he's in high school. This is James Dobin Smith. He was the son of one of my very best friends in the world. And they live up in Westport. And he created a Web site, and like one day, they came to him, it's called OneWestport.com. And I think that's going to happen all over the country.

Basically, it's a site where local businesses can sign up and then you can go and buy gift cards for each of those businesses, but it's like a one- stop shopping place, so you can be supportive of your local community. And I think that's also very important, which is figuring out what is needed right here.

There's a guy named Greg Danson, who -- down in Dallas said, let me try to do something like that young girl from Fox and Friends. How can I help in my community? Well, it caught on and now there's popping up in San Diego and Virginia. So it's contagious in a good way.

GUTFELD: Exactly. Exactly. Bad behaviors, like, Jesse, when you see people at black -- on Black Friday, they're fighting over stuff they don't know why. Why can't we reverse that behavior by you Jesse being an example of a selfless person? What are you going to do for America, Jesse?

WATTERS: Greg, I recognize a cry for help when I see one. And I know you're at an at-risk age, so this is what I'm going to do. I'm going to leave the show at six and I'm going to go grocery shopping for you.

GUTFELD: Oh, thank you.

WATTERS: You're going to make me a list. You get whatever you want, ribs, T-bones, OK. I will bring it to your doorstep. You don't have to get out of your house. You can -- I'll just bring it to your doorstep. I don't want to get too close. And then you can have whatever you want for dinner. I will even go to the pharmacy and get your prescription drugs, OK. We know you need your meds. I will be there to save you from yourself. And that is the way I am going to be helping out America.

In all seriousness though, Ivanka Trump has a hashtag now, it's called #TogetherApart, which she's doing a lot of the things you're talking about. So even if you're home alone, you nurture your children, you spend more time with your spouse, and you help a neighbor. So there's many things one can do in a time when we were apart. We can come together.

GUTFELD: You know, Juan, the upside of not having kids like me, you have a lot of leftover cash. That's the only thing I'm good for.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: You can tell me about it. I spent mine.

GUTFELD: But that can throw money at problems. If you have a problem, just don't e-mail me, OK. Juan, what are you doing? What are you doing to make the world a better place?

WILLIAMS: Well, first of all, here's my idea for you, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know, I think that you should have called this segment I love these people. You know, you have, I hate these people?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I've been pushing you. I think God, you are going -- God's going to smile on you, Greg, if you say I love these people, and you love what these young people are doing, right?

GUTFELD: Yes, definitely.

WILLIAMS: So I think that's a great idea. Now the one thing I would say to you is, even if Jesse comes to help you, there's still a place for government, for robust government, and institutions that we trust to respond to this crisis. After 9/11, we needed government to step up and do1 its thing. And we need government right now to step up and take constructive action to help us all.

So you know, we can talk about individuals, but I don't think we should somehow, you know, the libertarian bent and you may say, you know what, government always bet. But I think government does perform. It performed after 9/11. We want government at its best right now.

GUTFELD: Well, I mean, it's this. They all come together, private and government together working hand in hand. I'm going to --

PERINO: Bernie Sanders' worst nightmare.

GUTFELD: Yes. I'm going to start singing Barbra Streisand song, doctor. Before we -- there is like a biological response to doing good stuff. It makes you feel better. It's actually -- it can be selfish because it makes you feel better.

SAPHIER: Well, let me tell you, actually, you know, I work at one of the largest cancer hospitals in our country. And I tell you, the volunteers that come to work there who maybe have never volunteered else any other time, they say that they honestly have been the happiest they've ever been. Because although it may be hard, it really does give them this positive feedback, and they realize they're doing more.

So I think it's great we're covering these stories. And, you know, it takes -- it's a little bit of different approach. Because people love to look at a bad car crash, but it's even -- you know, we're all addicted to that for some reason. But now if we continue to show these positive stories, as you see, there is a trickledown effect. We may be having other people do it as well. And I implore you --

PERINO: Can I make one other point, Greg?

SAPHIER: -- even if you're going to help just one person, it's a great thing.

PERINO: The other thing I was going to say is if you have people in your life that you pay on an hourly basis, like a dog walker, or a trainer or somebody like that, and now they're not allowed to come to your building and they can't come to the neighborhood or they're sheltering in place. I think if you have the means, you know, continue to pay them.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Because that will help -- the government is going to help. They're already going to help. But I do think that this is something that we should all commit to. If you have the means to do it, try to keep paying your people.

GUTFELD: All right, we're going to take a break from the coronavirus. Up next, another big story. The second most famous alumni of Serra High School, NFL legend Tom Brady -- the first is me -- is leaving the Patriots.

SAPHIER: All right. All right, well, welcome to the -- welcome back. Another big story people are talking about, NFL legend Tom Brady making a surprise announcement that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons.

Now guys in the world of coronavirus, that's all we're talking about right now. But I see the sports world is actually kind of in an uproar right now. I mean, I've been following it a little bit on social media and it seems to be, you know, it's quite the situation. So, Jesse, I have a question. Do you think that Tom Brady leaving is going to be the end of the dynasty or the Patriots going to actually recover and stay as strong?

WATTERS: No, I think it's not the end. Listen, the guy is probably what, he's asking for $40 million for a year. He's got a year or two left. He's about 42 years old. He's a system quarterback that Craft and Belichick have to be thinking. We cut this guy lose, and we just load up in the offseason, stack the deck on offense and defense and make another run for a ring.

It will be weird to see him in another jersey. Remember when Jordan went to the Washington Wizards and was wearing blue, it's going to be hard to wrap your head around that. I think you'll probably wind up with the Rams in Southern California. You know, it's great weather, Hollywood, they got a good running back out there, some wide receivers. He's a California kid, like Greg Gutfeld. I think that's where he lands.

SAPHIER: So Greg, do you actually think that this is good timing to be discussing contract negotiations and not being able to come up with a multi-million dollar salary and the time of $850 billion stimulus package everyone is complaining about?

GUTFELD: I think life goes on. And it's good when you have other things -- this tells people that life does go on. It trends on Twitter which says, life goes on. But let's be honest here. Tom Brady is a failure. How many Super Bowls does he won? Six. In one -- so he's won six championships in one sport. So he has like one talent, OK. What have I done?

I have three shows, right? I have THE FIVE. I have the GG Show. I had Red Eye. I edited Maxim, I edited Stuff Magazine, I edited Men's Health. So in this universe of Serra High School graduates, he has one singular talent. I tower over him, tower over him, and he's making $40 million. God, that just makes me so mad.

SAPHIER: Well, and the one person who doesn't have just one talent, Dana Perino --

PERINO: Oh, thank you.

SAPHIER: Who is known -- who has -- knows a lot of every little thing. Dana, what do you make of it?

PERINO: Well, I think that second acts are very hard to pull off. And he's had this really wonderful like comfortable space like everybody loves in there. My condolences to our colleagues, Martha McCallum, Jay Wallace, Tyrus, they are big Tom Brady fans, Patriot fans, and I know they're very upset today.

But this is the other thing I'd say from a communications perspective. If you have bad news that is going to come out in your life, now is the time to get it out. Between now and the next seven days, get that out of there.

GUTFELD: Andrew Gillum --

WATTERS: I'd love to make an announcement.

SAPHIER: What do think, Juan? Do you think that Tom Brady's fans are going to follow him or are they going to stay true to the Patriots?

WILLIAMS: I think his wife is leaving him for Greg. That's what I think. I that's imminent. That's imminent. That's the bad news Dana is talking about.

GUTFELD: My wife is better looking.

WILLIAMS: Oh, listen here. Here's the thing.

PERINO: Come on, make an argument.

WILLIAMS: I'm not sure --

WATTERS: She's not watching, Greg.

WILLIAMS: I'm not sure we're going to have --

PERINO: I mean, maybe.

WILLIAMS: I'm not sure we're going to have a next football season. If that's the case, I don't know what happens. He may sign. Right now, the talk is he's going to sign with Tampa Bay or the Chargers. Both have good offensive lines, can protect him. But the question is, what's next for Tom Brady. And you know, the money is not it. And it may be the Hollywood career.

He's starting a documentary company. Maybe he's going out to L.A. But as I say at the moment, I wonder if this is it. By the way, Jesse, the last pass, an interception against I believe your team, the Eagles.

WATTERS: That's right.

SAPHIER: All right. I don't know if I agree that money -- it's not all about the money. But anyways, so "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Let's do a Feeding Frenzy.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Wait. I'm going to get --

WATTERS: All right --

PERINO: Jesse, there's no food down here.

WATTERS: Oh, I got it up here, Dana. You're going to have to take a walk. Lucky Charms, everybody. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, they have a St. Patrick's Day edition. It is chocolate and original flavored. We got new gold coin marshmallows with green shamrocks and pot of gold. Check this out. We're going to take a sample here.

GUTFELD: Hey, Jesse --

PERINO: It's like unfair.

GUTFELD: This is a terrible time for them. I would call them unlucky charm.

WATTERS: This is so good. Hey Greg, if you want me to bring some of these - -

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Thanks to General Mills to your house tonight, I know you're at risk. I will be your shopping angel.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Does it come with one of the outfits to dress up in?

WATTERS: No, Dana. That would be cultural appropriation. We don't do that on THE FIVE.

PERINO: Oh we don't. OK, got it.

WATTERS: Juan, you're up.

WILLIAMS: Thank you. Thank you. Mel Brooks is one of my favorite comedians. I mean, you know him. At 93, he has in his resume Blazing Saddles, The Producers. Now, he and his son Max have done a terrific -- I mean, absolutely wonderful -- I'm going to show it to you in a second -- public service announcement. Here's Max and Mel. Max is 43. Take a look.

MAX BROOKS, SON OF MEL BROOKS: If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be OK. But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke. And before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.

WILLIAMS: Hey, that's great advice. No belly laughs but just good advice. Thanks to Mel and thanks to Max, father and son, for helping America.

WATTERS: Very good. OK. Dana Perino.

PERINO: All right. So, everybody's hunkering down, a lot of things are closed, including aquariums, but these penguins were granted the chance to explore without any restriction on their movement. This is Chicago Shedd Aquarium. It closed to the public on Friday. And then these penguins, one is named Wellington, the other Monty, they got to just walk around and just see everything. And it's a cute little video that you can find on social media.

You know, they looked around, look at all that food they could be eating and what was available. And Jerry Dunleavy who's somebody I follow, he said, let it -- making those penguins do that was like -- would be like putting him in a Chick-Fil-A. It was closed on Sunday and it couldn't get any food.

WATTERS: Some pretty pretentious names. Wellington and Monte for a penguin? My goodness. I think they'll get a little carried away. Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this. Greg's Workout Tips. We're all kind of pent up. We're all getting back into exercise. But I think you got to start out slow. Check out this little fellow. He knows how to do it. He is actually -- what he's doing is he's concentrating on his weak limb because he knows that the other -- his right -- his right paw, Dana. And he's trying to get his left paw in shape.

And look at him. He's got that look of just I don't give a damn. I'm going to get through this. We're all going to be great.

PERINO: Everyone is going to be fine.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Working on his explosive speed just like Gutfeld. All right, Doctor, take us home.

SAPHIER: All right, well, the time of taking necessary precautions. I just want to remind everyone, you can still have a good time. Keep -- take a look at what one Massachusetts family did to celebrate.

CROWD: Happy Birthday dear Millie. Happy Birthday to you.

SAPHIER: All right, well, that's how they -- Millie Erickson's family. celebrated her 100th anniversary outside of the nursing home.

WATTERS: Beautiful. All right, set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of THE FIVE. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.

