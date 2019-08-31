'The Last Mile' program teaches prisoners computer coding

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 30, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is a special edition of “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. We're going to show you some of the most creative media excuses for that damning IG report on Jim Comey. Unbelievable. John Yoo is here to unpack all of it.

Plus, after saying that he wouldn't really be commenting on a sitting President, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is doing just that, speaking to resistance media, he's out promoting a book. Two retired colonels are here to tell us why this is an unspeakable breach of their military code.

And Raymond Arroyo here is here not once but twice. First in Follies. He has the week "in nudes" - yes - and examines why elites are trying to shut down comedian Dave Chappelle's latest, kind of politically incorrect, special.

Plus, we have unseen footage of "Raymond on the Road" this week in California. You cannot miss it. It is unreal. This is happening in the United States of America. But first, you'd think that lacerating Inspector General report on former FBI Director Jim Comey would be pretty big news. Well, it's because it is. Huge abuse of power, violating the department norms. But much of the media just stuck their heads in the sand conveniently regarding the true takeaways. And by the way, this is the same press that glommed on to every little whiff of trouble for President Trump and just inflated it.

Now, to prove our point, we came up with this idea. We thought that we would take a look at what major media figures were obsessing on just a year ago and what happened since.

Now, here's MSNBC's ratings queen, Rachel Maddow.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW: The President's business is also apparently implicated in the commission of those felonies according to the criminal information filed in court alongside Michael Cohen's guilty plea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: My gosh! We could do this all day long. That bombshell led to nothing. Cohen is the only one who ended up in jail. Prosecutors declined, of course, to go after Trump's businesses. Then, there was the beginning of the impeachment fantasy. Here is Larry O'Donnell last year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, HOST, THE LAST WORD WITH O'DONNELL: We learned from the "Washington Post" exactly 24 hours ago, "Trump recently has consulted his personal attorneys about the likelihood of impeachment proceedings."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. Well, one year later, impeachment still looks pretty unlikely. And given his defamatory reporting and obviously totally false this week, O'Donnell still hasn't learned his lesson.

Now let's see what CNN was up to last year. Here's Don Lemon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, HOST, CNN TONIGHT: The President, April, telling "Bloomberg News" that he views this Mueller probe as an illegal investigation. I mean, pair this with the Twitter tirade. Is this a President who's on the edge right now?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. I had almost forgotten the walls-are-closing-in narratives. Oh, no. Those were really, really fun. Sounds good. "Those closing in on Donald Trump. He's paranoid in his office."

And finally, we had a really good knee-slapper uncovering this one. Now, this was Chris Cuomo interviewing everyone's favorite Trump foil.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, HOST, CUOMO PRIME TIME: David Pecker, the company, National Enquirer, AMI, all of the stuff. So what are the implications? Let's bring in the attorney for Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh. Well, as we know, erstwhile media darling, Michael Avenatti, is facing embezzlement charges, but he needs more time for his lawyers to prepare their case. He said that yesterday.

Well, those are the kinds of just nothing-burgers that the media obsessed on for a year plus. But just a year ago, that's where they were.

Meanwhile, what has President Trump accomplished over the last year? He's delivering for the American people. Now, he accomplished true criminal justice reform with the First Step Act. He negotiated the USMCA to replace the disaster that is NAFTA. Now Congress has to do its job. Trump got Mexico to crack down on illegal immigration. First President to really get that done. The stock market, we've seen some gyrations, but it's still booming. And unemployment is still at near record lows.

Joining me now, Jeffrey Lord, former CNN contributor, author of the book "Swamp Wars;" and Tammy Bruce, President of the Independent Women's Forum and Fox News contributor.

All right, Jeff. The media, they jump on any story that's even remotely or can be interpreted to be possibly one-source-told-me stories that could be damaging to Trump. But they ignore this bombshell that Comey had his whole team ready to debrief him after he went into that Trump Tower meeting in January of 2017. That's just not a story at all.

JEFFREY LORD, FORMER CNN CONTRIBUTOR & AUTHOR, SWAMP WARS: No. No. And of course, we all just knew this was what's going to happen here. They are no longer the cable news network. They are the cable narrative network, liberal narrative network over there. And if it doesn't fit their narrative, and they're not going to apologize for it. They are out there to borrow a phrase that I think I saw in the last day or so from Don Lemon, "propaganda and lies."

Well, they've had two years, they've gotten this story wrong time after time after time after time. They're not going to apologize for it. They're not going to say they're wrong. So they're just going to ignore now, now that all of this is coming out. This is just laughably unbelievable here. And frankly, Laura, I think it's going to help President Trump in the election. He will certainly make this an issue, and the American people will get it.

INGRAHAM: OK. I just - we had so much fun going back and just picking a day, so a year ago, about what they were talking about. It really is - it is quite something. We were pretty much talking about how we're going to have increased growth, that Trump is going to keep trying to do these trade deals, try to avoid getting into another war. I mean, are we pretty accurate? You're not 100 percent accurate, but you're pretty accurate, but they were like swinging and missing, Tammy, on almost every major story they were freaking out on. Never seen anything like this.

TAMMY BRUCE, PRESIDENT, INDEPENDENT WOMEN'S FORUM: Yes. It's equivalent, Laura, of fan fiction. Right? It was--

INGRAHAM: Oh, good point. Yes.

BRUCE: It was - it's fan fiction. And the problem is, of course, reality interrupts that because it's not as fun to have real life. Look, if there wasn't legacy media, these individuals would be on a street corner somewhere, the individual mumbling about "don't you know I'm the king of Prussia? Don't you know who I am?"

INGRAHAM: Lazarus.

(LAUGHTER)

BRUCE: That's who these people - that's what these individuals would do. And look, in this - on the serious end of this, the news media, clearly, the legacy media is legacy for a reason. It's played an important role. These are important institutions in American life. "The New York Times," the broadcast networks, these fools have not just made fools of themselves but have destroyed the nature of their own business--

INGRAHAM: Good point.

BRUCE: --and those important legacy outlets—

LORD: Yes.

BRUCE: --that the American people have relied on.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

BRUCE: But in the meantime, we can enjoy some fan fiction. And that's all in - we'll have - every year, Laura, you're going to be able to do this just like an anniversary segment--

INGRAHAM: Yes. One year ago.

BRUCE: --every year.

INGRAHAM: Like I was like - 50 years ago today, one year ago today - we can just do one week ago, for god's sake.

All right. We played, of course, what they said a year ago. But here is what, Jeff, the stories on MSNBC's - their primetime host thought deserve top billing, last night, as the IG report was coming out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O'DONNELL: 70 years ago today, in 1949, the Soviet Union became the second country on earth with nuclear weapons. And 3 weeks ago today, a Russian nuclear accident killed five Russian scientists.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Administration's plan to roll back rules on methane emissions is the 84th environmental rule to be targeted by the President.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: First, tonight, do you remember when Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot a guy in the face? Do you remember when that happened?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. So we had in 83 page, IG report out yesterday, and it's back to the Cheney - I'm surprised they didn't throw in Halliburton just for the heck of it. I mean, what is this?

LORD: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: Are these people serious?

LORD: Oh, Laura, I am so looking forward to the next year and what's left of this year. I mean, these people - as more and more - as we get more IG reports about what happened with the deep state as it were, with the FBI and all of this sort of thing, these people are going to be putting an impossible position of just ignoring major news. And they're going to look like fools when they do it.

INGRAHAM: Those are not news. Those are not news.

LORD: And frankly, they can't help themselves. They're not news. They are narratives.

INGRAHAM: I mean, people say Trump shouldn't say fake news, these vaunted institutions. Well, maybe if the vaunted institutions actually started doing their job, the-- LORD: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: --the fake news wouldn't resonate with anybody. It was only resonating because they're doing stories on sea otter health last night instead of doing stories about what Comey was up to. I mean - come on.

All right. Jeffrey and Tammy, thank you so much. Great to see you tonight.

And if they weren't ignoring yesterday's Comey report, well, media hacks were spinning it. So, to react to the best and brightest at the other networks, let's bring in John Yoo, former Deputy Assistant U.S. Attorney General.

John, great to see you as always. But I want to begin with this from CNN's legal analyst, Elie Honig.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELIE HONIG, CNN LEGAL ANALYST: What I think we should not lose sight of is none of this is any sort of vindication for Donald Trump. It doesn't change anything about what Comey was writing about in those memos, which was Donald Trump demanding loyalty of him and Donald Trump trying to get him to shut down the Flynn investigation. Those are still, I believe, obstructive acts. And today's findings on Comey has nothing to do with clearing Trump of that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK. John, how did he turn the IG report, which is slam Comey, short of charging him or recommending charging him, and turning into, well, Trump is not vindicated? This is like cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs stuff.

JOHN YOO, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Laura, I'm sad to say after I read the IG report, Trump didn't obstruct justice, Trump freed justice. Trump freed the Justice Department of a man, a self-righteous crusader, who rejected the results of our constitutional system and democracy that was President Trump won the 2016 election. And then he decided the normal basic rules of the Justice Department didn't apply to him in his crusade to stop President Trump.

And basic rule is, we don't as Justice Department prosecutors or FBI agents willingly freely share the results of confidential investigations with "The New York Times" or the press to attack people we don't like. We keep those things confidential in order to pursue successful investigations.

If Jim Comey had been a normal Justice Department prosecutor or a line FBI agent, he would have been fired on the spot for what he did in the IG report.

INGRAHAM: Yes, no questions asked. And John, here is MSNBC's legal analyst Julia Ainsley's take.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIA AINSLEY, CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: From people who have been talking to Justice Department employees and former Justice Department employees today, they say Horowitz completely misses the context here. And it's like if he were to charge him and if he referred it to the Justice Department who declined to charge him, but it's like punishing someone for speeding on their way to put out a fire.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: John? Speeding ticket?

YOO: Again--

INGRAHAM: Is that analogous?

YOO: I think that's almost ridiculous. This is a guy who should never have been FBI Director. Look at what he did. He put the country through two years of an investigation we - it took two years of Bob Mueller to find out that the whole thing was groundless. And Jim Comey, because he didn't like Donald Trump, broke all of the rules. It's not just like speeding. These are the basic rules that govern the Justice Department.

And what did we get in exchange? Two years of wasted time and effort, not just the cost of the Mueller report to our whole political system, which delayed the workings of a democratically elected President to get on with his agenda. That has been a disaster for the country.

INGRAHAM: John, here is a the host of hard head - "Hardball" - prompter is out - Chris Matthews.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST, HARDBALL WITH CHRIS MATTHEWS: You know how he knew Hitler is coming? Because people in the British government leaked stuff to Churchill, so he could put it about the military buildup by the Germans. You know? Sometimes there's a justifiable cause here--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Churchill, Hitler. John?

YOO: I can't even tell what he's talking about. This is - again, this - I think the real problem here was Jim Comey, not Donald Trump. As you said, Laura, it's really incredible. This IG report is a damning indictment of someone who was an FBI Director, someone who committed many of the abuses that J. Edgar Hoover did against Martin Luther King.

Now, this was, again, spreading information from FBI files to damage and harm people when he wasn't going to prosecute him. And this is a guy, I'm afraid, who should never had been FBI - I've got to say actually, after reading the IG report, one of the most important things Donald Trump ever did, one of the best things he did for the country was actually to fire Jim Comey.

INGRAHAM: John, great insights as always. Thanks so much.

And I want to go now to the 2020 political scene where two of the top contenders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, are still making headlines but for very different reasons. Now, Warren seems to be gaining momentum. An article today in "The Hill" said that Warren's crowd sizes are attracting attention. A new Iowa poll has her up by nine points over Biden. Now, this all comes as Biden is under fire again both for his gaffes and for recounting a war story that apparently never really happened.

Here now to break it all down, pollster Frank Luntz. Frank, let's get right into it. First, I want to get your reaction to some media members playing defense still for Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The theme of the story may be right, but he didn't get the details right. So what?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not like he made up something in some malicious way that aggrandizes him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He got the story wrong, and what he needs to do is to say my heart is in the right place because he was making a point and the story fit his point.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FRANK LUNTZ, POLLSTER: I watched this from the beginning and it really is tragic. And I understand that it's for some people's entertainment, but it is so serious, particularly now we - we'll celebrate Labor Day and families will get together. Where is the accountability? Where is the personal responsibility? Where are people doing their jobs?

The media has a solemn responsibility to report the facts, report the information, and not allow their own personal biases to get in the way. Not protecting candidates as they did with Joe Biden, not damning candidates as they do with Donald Trump, just report the truth. And that also includes omission, not just commission. So when they're not telling us these things, then we suffer as a result. And there is a reason why the American people have less faith and trust in the media than at any times--

INGRAHAM: Ever.

LUNTZ: --since you and I have been alive.

INGRAHAM: Right. Since we - you and I have been getting involved in politics. That's really three decades.

LUNTZ: But they're earning it.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

LUNTZ: And I'm watching them do it with economy right now. The fact is we have the lowest unemployment rate--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Sheering for a recession.

LUNTZ: We have wages going up. Every piece of information, and I recognize that the issue of trade is controversial. But the evidence is that the economy is as strong today as it's been again at any point in the last 15 (ph) years.

INGRAHAM: And all their predictions about getting tough on trade is going to destroy the U.S. economy. There's no inflation. That's what Jerome Powell said. We have a strong economy, no risk of recession - really very minimal risk over the next couple of years.

LUNTZ: And the people who've been helped the most are people who do not vote for Donald Trump. The youngest voters, ages 16 to 29, African- Americans, Latinos, those are the ones who've benefited from this economy, but you never hear about--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: No. Frank, I also want to show you Biden's most significant issue with memory this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Because they invaded on other country and annexed a significant portion of Crimea.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right.

BIDEN: He was saying that it was President - my boss - it was his fault.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, people are saying he couldn't remember Obama's last name. I'm not sure that's the case. But now it's - now, at any time, he says (inaudible), they're seizing on him. And a friend of mine said the other day, you know, maybe he's - she didn't like - she didn't like some of the criticism of Biden and she actually is a big Trump fan. This makes me feel like no one can get a break here. But - or is it - or is this fair you are going to be President of the United States or you want to be, and you've got to be at top of your game.

LUNTZ: When you're speaking three or four or five different speeches a day, when you're flying all over the country, you're going to make mistakes.

INGRAHAM: All right.

LUNTZ: We are not perfect. You expect people to tell the truth. You expect them to say things that are significant for individuals. What Biden eats is a much better debate coach. Because he did not perform nearly as well in these last few weeks.

INGRAHAM: Next one is?

LUNTZ: Is September 12th in Houston. It will be on ABC. And Joe Biden is going to be sitting right next to Elizabeth Warren--

INGRAHAM: It's going to be that sandwich. It's going to be Biden in the middle and Warren and Sanders on the side.

LUNTZ: Right. With Harris, one person over, and it's going to be attack Joe Biden. He'd better be sharper than he has been and he'd better be prepared that they're going to challenge and try to take him down.

INGRAHAM: Frank, well, we'll have you on that night.

LUNTZ: You got it. Thanks.

INGRAHAM: Great to see you.

And coming up, resistance Twitter fawning over Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's new op-ed. Oh, that's a shock. But two retired army colonels aren't so sure. Well, they're not fawning. And they're here to speak out, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Former Defense Secretary James Mattis is now giving his version of events for the first time since his tumultuous departure from the Trump administration.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have, in fact, been told recently by other Republicans that soon sort of more establishment Republicans would start speaking out. And it sounds like this morning Jim Mattis is doing that. As you--

BILL KRISTOL, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: If I could just add, this--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Go ahead.

KRISTOL: Yes. This is a warning. This isn't simply an interesting strut (ph), but it's a warning. It's a warning going ahead, and I do think this is time for 2020.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. That's the same guy who said the Iraq war would last two or three months? Bill Kristol? OK.

Well, fitting that among the first thoughts we heard on that new Jim Mattis book was from neocon Bill Kristol, who is always wrong and never in doubt. Well, the anti-Trump zealots that you just heard were referring to this passage in particular where Mattis is writing, "Using every skilled I've learned during my decades as a marine, I did as well as I could for as long as I could. When my concrete solutions and strategic advice, especially keeping faith with our allies, no longer resonated, it was time to resign."

Joining me now is Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis, Senior Fellow at the Defense Priorities, and retired Army Colonel Doug Macgregor.

All right. Colonel Macgregor, what's Mattis really trying to do here other than sell his book?

DOUG MACGREGOR, RETIRED ARMY COLONEL: Well, once again, he's trying to convince the audience that he is an heroic figure. And it's a pretty tough sell to be perfectly blunt, because for two years while he was in the administration, he did everything he could to subvert the President. Now, he is discussing things that he talked to the President about in confidence, which is the last thing you would expect any former cabinet member to do while a President is in office.

And by the way, he keeps trying to emphasize his courage and devotion. But where was all that courage for 18 years of self-defeating warfare that caused trillions of dollars, thousands of lives, and has accomplished nothing. If anything, we've cultivated more enemies. That's - that's Jim Mattis.

INGRAHAM: Well, wait a second. Before we get to that, I want to get back to that issue of the funding of the wars. But I want to say this, Colonel Davis. He actually claims to be old-fashioned. We'll get put up this excerpt from the book. OK. "I'm old-fashioned: I don't write about sitting Presidents, so those looking for a tell-all would be disappointed. I want to pass on the lessons and experiences that prepared me for the challenges I could not anticipate, not take up the hot political rhetoric of our day."

DANIEL DAVIS, RETIRED LIEUTENANT COLONEL & SENIOR FELLOW, DEFENSE PRIORITIES: Well - I mean, that sounds like precisely what he is doing. And - but that's, again, not surprising at all because he is the absolute embodiment of establishment Washington. He puts on a good face, he looks good while he's doing it. But the fact is, when you look at his term as Secretary of Defense, I mean, he really worked hard to keep the status quo in advance (ph) and not do anything outside - not do anything effective and certainly didn't want to change anything from this neocon status quo, which undercut President Trump because he wanted to do a lot of things that made a lot of sense. He wanted to get out of Syria. He wanted to get out of Afghanistan. And he was thwarted in both of those. And I think that that's something that's going to be his real legacy is that he thwarted the President at every step. He was not the loyal--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Well, this goes back to the original appointment of Mattis, which was a mistake. Trump should not have appointed someone who disagreed with his fundamental non-interventionist outlook.

MACGREGOR: Well, more important though, Jim Mattis, who obviously was a Clinton supporter, had not voted for Donald Trump. That's--

INGRAHAM: Yes. Right.

(CROSSTALK)

MACGREGOR: That's abundantly clear.

INGRAHAM: That's a given.

MACGREGOR: He had an obligation, if he is a true professional, to tell the President, look, I appreciate the offer and I wish you well, but you really ought to look for someone who actually supports you, Mr. President, because I don't. He didn't do that. Instead, he became a fifth column inside the administration.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: So you think he took the job to--

MACGREGOR: Oh, yes.

INGRAHAM: --put a monkey wrench into--

MACGREGOR: Look at the people that he appointed all over the Pentagon. The people he dragged in, these were people from CNES. These were people from the left. They were Obama people. Some going back to Bush, but mostly Obama, and Democrats.

INGRAHAM: This was - but why did they do - I mean, Colonel Davis, why are the bad staff decision when we had Jeff Sessions, who I like - I liked as a senator and I still like him. But he was not the right pick obviously for DOJ. Mattis ends up stabbing the President in the back in this non - non- tell-all tell-all.

MACGREGOR: Right.

DAVIS: Well, I think the part of the issue is that the President is kind of caught up in the stars on the shoulders. And--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Mad dog Mattis-- (CROSSTALK)

DAVIS: Yes, mad dog that - he's a good kind of guy. And I don't think that he believed that he would do anything to subvert him. And he was the stars in the eyes--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Yes, I was - let's talk about - I want to talk about - again, back to Mattis' own credibility. Let's put up this excerpt of this column. And I guess this is also in the book. This is what he said about what concerns him most. "What concerns me most as a military man is not our external adversaries; it's our internal divisiveness. We are dividing into hostile tribes cheering against each other, fueled by emotion and a mutual disdain that jeopardizes our future, instead of rediscovering our common ground" - oh, God. It sounds like a bad Obama speech. All right. First of all, when has America not been divided except for five minutes after 9/11 and the maybe during the World War II Welcome Home parades. I mean, we're a representative democracy. It's OK. We figure it out.

MACGREGOR: Exactly. First of all, welcome to a republic. This is--

INGRAHAM: Yes.

MACGREGOR: --the way we do business. Secondly, he's trying to shift the blame for the obvious divisiveness and tribalism we are dealing with right now to the current President. But these things were there when he became President. We are dealing with decades, legacies of previous administrations, especially the Obama administration.

INGRAHAM: Well, one thing I have to also show you is why he believed we had the trouble we had in the Middle East and these wars that we are fighting. Let's look at this. "I had been fighting terrorism in the Middle East during my last decade of military service. During that time, and in the three years since I had left active duty, haphazard funding had significantly worsened the situation, doing more damage to our current and future military readiness than any enemy in the field."

Now, let's put up the full screen of what all of these wars cost. $5.9 trillion spent and obligated, Afghanistan and Iraq. That's not enough for Jim Mattis. He thinks we should have doubled it and then the things would have worked out. The Christians would still have their place in Mosul and we wouldn't have the refugee crisis, ISIS wouldn't have erupted, Iran wouldn't have planted all those mines that our guys - those IDs (ph) that our guys stepped on. What about that?

MACGREGOR: Well, it's interesting because normally failed generals usually point to troops. I didn't have enough soldiers. If I had had more soldiers, things would have worked out better. This is the first time I've ever heard a general officer say I didn't have enough money.

Particularly, if you look at what happened when Rumsfeld became Secretary of Defense, we went in there, Rumsfeld and Bush told the generals, you can have as much money as you want. What I can't provide you are hundreds of thousands of additional troops. They said that. We just don't have them to send. But you didn't have as much as you want, as many contractors as you want. There was never any constraint. Where does this come from? In fact, if anything, he had too much money. And that's a huge part of the problem for us. We had too many people in the military swimming in oceans of cash. You don't have to make any hard decisions.

INGRAHAM: And really (ph) they were passing out all the cash from the wheelbarrows in Baghdad.

MACGREGOR: Oh, yes.

INGRAHAM: The neighborhoods in Baghdad, they were literally - oh, give us some information. It was like hand a stack of $50 bills. And this was insanity.

MACGREGOR: Yes, absolutely.

INGRAHAM: Looking back on it, it really was insanity. But now, he wants to blame shift and then get us up to this point where Donald Trump is the problem? Excuse me. Trump was elected after eight years of a failed Obama administration followed by the last four years of the Bush administration where the public turned against these wars. I think that's why they elected Obama.

DAVIS: And that's exactly what the bottom line is. They're talking about money. He's shifting blame for what actually was their failure. It was the plans that they had. It was trying to accomplish the unattainable with military force and then blaming somebody else. President Trump was right to say this is an unwinnable situation, we need to get out. And he was--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: But they want to go back to the Bush era. They think it's like going to be happy times again going back to 2004. They're in a - I said this the other night. They're in a time warp and they think it's 2004. And they never emerge from it. It's like a time machine, and they're just stuck. It's stuck on 2004.

MACGREGOR: Well, there's two problems. First of all, the generals are accustomed to no accountability. And secondly, what have these people done? What is their real background and experience? We've been fighting people with no armies, no air forces, no air defenses--

INGRAHAM: We're still in Afghanistan.

MACGREGOR: It's abysmal.

INGRAHAM: If we spend another trillion - we spend another trillion there, we would - we would have had it all hunky-dory.

Great to see both of you. Thank you for being here tonight, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis and Colonel Doug Macgregor.

Coming up, Raymond Arroyo is here with a truly unique "Friday Follies." He brings you "This week in nudes." Yes, you heard that right. Plus, why are elites calling for a boycott of Dave Chappelle's Netflix special? And are we ready for robotic clergy? All of that, up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

AISHAH HASNIE, CORRESPONDENT: Live from America's News Headquarters, I'm Aishah Hasnie.

Hurricane Dorian is upgraded now to a category four storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. It is heading for the east coast of the Florida, but some forecasters are now saying it might avoid a direct hit. The National Hurricane Center say some computer models have it turning to the right instead and then hugging the coast there. Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to closely monitor hurricane Dorian as it approaches the state's east coast. He is stressing people need to comply when mandatory evacuations take effect, adding it will save their lives.

Long lines at gas stations were the order of the day Friday. Lots of reports of some stations running out of gas. People were also stocking up on water, plywood, batteries, flashlights, and of course generators.

I'm Aishah Hasnie. Now back to "The Ingraham Angle."

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for Friday's follies. We've got robotic clergy, a Dave Chappelle boycott, and why are so many nude stories making headlines? Joining us now with all the details is, thankfully fully clothed, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. All right, Raymond, I almost thought we should call this segment the week in nudes. There are an lot of naked people out in the news. What on earth is going on?

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, what I think is really going on, Laura, is we as a society have lost all sense of same in some areas while acting like Puritans in others, which we're going to get to in a moment. A few days ago in Philadelphia, 3,000 naked enthusiasts, that's what we used to call exhibitionists, took part in a naked bike ride. They were promoting, get this, positive body image, not sure if this helps, and protesting dependence on fossil fuels. Listen?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of people don't understand social nudity. And it's nice to be around like minded people who want to freely express themselves.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, they dangled and flopped and quaked for 10 miles on those bikes. But what does this have to do with fossil fuels? I can't quite fit this together.

INGRAHAM: Biking, you are carbon neutral when you're biking.

ARROYO: Do you have to be naked to do it?

INGRAHAM: That's a good point. And you better haven't any pot holes along the way. That's all I can say. It's hard enough biking on the streets and in D.C., forget it. Now with no clothes on? No thanks.

ARROYO: Laura, what happened to public decency laws? I thought you couldn't just flash everything. And very few people look good naked, and the body paint does not help matters, really.

Then there was this guy. He was naked in Pueblo, Colorado, over the weekend. This is fascinating. The police are still trying to figure out exactly what he was up to. He is a 29-year-old man -- it could have been drug related -- from New Mexico. He climbed a 150-foot power line tower. He was rescued in the early morning, and though he was naked, he was carrying his boxer shorts, Laura, which he wore for the trip to board the ladder that rescued him.

And finally, in Florida -- and I am not making these headlines up, these are all honest to goodness headlines -- a teacher is fighting to get his job back after a neighbor videotaped him mowing his lawn in the nude. Why would anyone you this? The weedwhacker has got to hurt.

Anyway, that was the week in nudes.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, you and I were talking, I think it was the other day, about comedian Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special. You've seen it. I have not. It's called "Sticks and Stones," and you predicted this. Publications like "Vice" and I think the "Hollywood Reporter," do they have something as well saying that you can definitely skip Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special. So there's a lot of negativity about it. What is going on?

ARROYO: This goes back to what we were saying earlier. We seem to have a very high tolerance for nude displays and all manner of sexual acting out. But speech seems to be contracting. Now Chappelle is being charged with being a misogynist, being transphobic. With the release of this new special. And he is taking on some cultural sacred cows.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVE CHAPPELLE, COMEDIAN: Duh, hey. Der, if you do anything wrong in your life, duh, and I find out about it, I'm going to try to take everything away from you. And I don't care what I find out. It could be today, tomorrow, 15, 20 years from now. If I find out, you're -- finished.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He is right about that.

ARROYO: This is the cancel culture, Laura. He's right. Of course, he's right. He also addressed his critics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVE CHAPPELLE, COMEDIAN: The rule is that no matter what you do in your artistic expression, you are never, ever allowed to upset the alphabet people. I'm talking about them l's and them b's and them g's, and the t's.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: He is catching hell for this, Laura, as you can imagine. But this is a comedian. The time was comedy was a way to bridge differences and bring people together. I think that's really what Chappelle is doing here.

INGRAHAM: All you can do today if you're a comedian, you can make fun of Trump. You can make fun of Christians. You can ridicule nuns and ridicule the Pope. But now he is kind of liberal so they like him. You can ridicule a certain group of people. But other people are like, you may never speak about me. And comedy is we all rip on each other and it's all in good fun. But I find this to be a very disturbing trend because we don't want people to be needlessly mean-spirited.

ARROYO: I agree.

INGRAHAM: There's no reason for that. But that's why Jerry Seinfeld said he's not going to do college campuses, because you cannot do or say anything. He said I'm not doing it anymore, so I hope college campuses are happy.

ARROYO: The speech is conscripted. Laura, Chappelle is actually engaging in some sophisticated social comedy.

INGRAHAM: Swiftian, Swiftian.

ARROYO: Here he is, commentary. Listen to this. Here he is on abortion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVE CHAPPELLE, COMEDIAN: I am not for abortion. And ladies, to be fair to us, I also believe if you decide to have the baby, the man should not have to pay.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

CHAPPELLE: That's fair. If you can kill this -- I can at least abandon him.

(LAUGHTER)

CHAPPELLE: It's my money, my choice. And if I am wrong, then perhaps we are wrong. Figure that -- out for yourselves.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Very, very -- that's actually very sophisticated, although people who aren't just, don't want to hear it, they're not going to know what he actually just said.

ARROYO: My prediction, Laura, this will be the most watched Netflix comedy special yet. Watch.

Finally, I want to introduce you to Mindar. It is the first clergy robot, Laura. The multi-million dollar animatronic Buddhist priest is the centerpiece of a Japanese temple. He recites sermons, Buddhist bromides. And though he hasn't yet interact, that could come in time. He also has a synchronized wall behind him, a display, which punctuates the sermons, kind of like Justin Timberlake singing at Radio City. Some are saying this could be the solution to the clergy crisis. Are you ready for Father Roboto on Sunday, Laura?

INGRAHAM: Well, I love my parish priest. I have a couple parishes I go to. I don't just go to one. I go to two. They are great, great, great priests. But you and I have both heard our share of really lame homilies. And I mean lame. I can't hear them. They're mumbling, and they don't even want to be there. So that robot would probably be perhaps more lively than some of the, God bless them, members of the clergy who have probably had their prime.

ARROYO: I think I've already heard my fair share of robotic homilies over the years. But maybe he could replace a few deacons. We'll see.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, thanks so much.

And stay right there because we have more of Raymond next. What you didn't see from his travels to the homeless encampments outside L.A. and his visit to Mayor Pete's hometown, that's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Raymond Arroyo has been all over the country this week talking to everyday Americans and the important issues facing their communities. There was so much great material that we only have a limited amount of time, we weren't able to get to it all. So tonight, lucky you, we are showing you the unseen footage from "Raymond on the Road." First up, what you did not see from last night's expose that he did on the homeless crisis in Venice Beach, California.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Mark, tell me about these planters that were not here a year and a half ago until you and a group of residents here put these in. Why?

MARK RYAVEC, VENICE STAKEHOLDERS ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT: You had the problem of their coming on to your property to use it as a toilet. You have a problem of break-ins both into properties and into cars. We were making all of these radio calls to the cops to come out and deal with the theft, the break-ins, the trespass, the harassment. And in one meeting, the patrol captain, the senior lead officer, and the council deputy, said if you put in planter boxes, that will mean they can't set up tents. And we will enforce the no blocking the sidewalk law. So they'll leave.

All of the residents came with their shovels, and they dug the shovels out of piles on the street, filled these up, and then they volunteered all of the plants and planted them.

Until the city can figure out a way to house all these people, there needs to be a 300-foot buffer from where you can leave your stuff, where you can sleep, where you set up a tent. The public spaces have been taken over by campers and by homeless up and down the boardwalk. And none of the laws are being enforced. Everyone is supposed to leave at 12:00 at night. No one is forced to leave. All the stuff is supposed to come out. None of this stuff is ordered out.

ARROYO: There are 59,000 homeless people here on the streets of L.A. County. There is a proposal now to build a facility for them here in Venice. Why are you opposed to that facility? It's at an old metro stop here.

RYAVEC: The only reason they are doing it on this site in the middle of a residential neighborhood is because an agency, the MTA, owns the site. That's not a good reason so site it there. And we know because this audience is so problematic already that we know that this is just going to invite more people.

ARROYO: And even in residential areas like this one, you will find lines of RVs, beat up campers, school buses filled with homeless people who spend a lot of their time evading local restrictions on where they should park or not.

Do you consider yourself homeless?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, I am not homeless. I would consider myself here -- well, I have an RV.

ARROYO: Are you upset that the local government here isn't helping you more?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, it makes my life more interesting. It's like a challenge.

ARROYO: To evade the authorities?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. If they just helped me, I would be like, I think I would just like, what is my point in life? I can't really do anything.

ARROYO: It has been reported that Mayor Pete cut down both your drug and your traffic bureau. Why, given the crimes we are seeing here on the streets of South Bend?

HARVEY MILLS, PRESIDENT, SOUTH BEND FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE: Sure. To my knowledge, we have got one officer that does traffic enforcement.

ARROYO: One?

MILLS: We have got six officers in our drug investigation unit that only focus on heroin related crimes, overdoses. We are approaching probably as bad as it was in the mid '90s. We are understaffed. We're at 220 working officers, 19 officers per shift. That is not enough. We can't police this entire city with 19 officers.

ARROYO: The retention of black officers has dropped by half. What's going on? Why is that? And is the mayor responsible for that?

MILLS: Sure. There is a national crisis with hiring minority officers. And I believe that started just four or five years ago when nationally police were held as villains of some sort. If I were a minority, I don't know that I would want to be a police officer here because any minority, and I've spoke to several on our police department, gets called all kind of names and traitors for doing the job they are doing, the job they want to do and love.

ARROYO: Tell me about the homeless problem you are having here.

MILLS: They are all over the city. People holding signs, vagrants here and there, people sleeping and defecating and urinating all over the place.

ARROYO: To have a tent city like this with multiple people living here just behind a business park.

MILLS: We have got nine percent of our population is unemployed, 25 percent live below the property level. These are their options.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Special thanks to Raymond and our great producers, Kristen, for that excellent work and reporting.

And coming up, putting President Trump's second chance hiring initiative to work. An "Ingraham Angle" exclusive inside an Indiana prison for women. The front lines of the criminal justice reform movement.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TRUMP: Too often former inmates are not considered for jobs even in they are qualified, rehabilitated, and ready to work. And that's why we are taking crucial steps to encourage businesses to expand second chance hiring practices.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, the mainstream media didn't spend a lot of time highlighting that effort. But that was the president back in June announcing a new criminal justice reform initiative, as he said, called the Second Chance Act. The goal is to get businesses to train inmates behind bars so when they get out, guess what, they have a job. Everybody wins.

But one man has already made it his mission to make sure that prisoners do have a second chance. I found out about this sometime ago. I have been wanting to bring this story to you for a while now. This is called the Last Mile Program. And it teams up tech leaders with convicts, and it teaches them computer coding. This week "The Ingraham Angle" got exclusive access to the first-class to graduate in Indiana. Here's a preview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS REDLITZ, CO-FOUNDER, THE LAST MILE: There is a huge amount of people in prison that need a second chance. Over 90 percent of people are getting out. So we have to think about who we want them to be when they get out. So, that's really part of it. I didn't really start this, and when I did this with Beverly, it wasn't started to change stereotypes. But what I saw initially was this idea of hope.

Within the first month or so that we were starting the program, one of the guys came up to me and said if I never get a job, it's OK. You actually are treating me like a human being for the first time I am being treated like that by someone from outside.

INGRAHAM: How do you keep zero percent recidivism?

REDLITZ: What we are trying to do educate and prepare people to be successful. People that aren't in prison make mistakes too. So is that zero going to happen forever? That's our goal. It maybe seems unrealistic. That's our goal. But we know we're going to do is we're going to reduce recidivism. We know that for a fact. And if we can reduce that, whatever percentage it is, it's going to reduce our spending by billions of dollars.

So we have a growing TLM community, they look at zero percent, and none of the people that are out want to be the first one. So what it does is, it has taken that onus just for me and now broadened it to the community. They want to support their community.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You four and soon to be many others all over the state of Indiana are proving that Indiana is a state that works for all. Congratulations. I can't wait. The best is yet to come.

JENNIFER FLEMING, "THE LAST MILE" GRADUATE: When we're thinking about incarcerated people, we need to remember that they are just people. And everybody is one bad choice away from incarceration. I know that my success is going to have a huge impact on the women coming in in the future, because I am in the pilot program. And so all eyes are on the people in the pilot program to see if they succeed. Is this really zero percent recidivism rate? So it's definitely very important to me to be successful so that, number one, they know that they can be successful, too, and, number two, so that society knows that these kinds of promise are worth investing in.

CHAR'DAE AVERY, "THE LAST MILE" GRADUATE: I believe that the only way to rehabilitate people is if you give them an opportunity. If you put people in prison and you don't give them any opportunity to succeed, they won't succeed because they don't know how. We need an example like The Last Mile that the Hoosiers provide, and with that I am glad to be a role model.

GOV. ERIC HOLCOMB (R-IN): Some of the folks that are going to be incarcerated for years to come that are going through this program are the very ones that are having a huge positive influence.

INGRAHAM: Why do you think that is? Why are they, knowing it's such a long time before they get out, but yet they are still showing up day after day after day, why?

HOLCOMB: Maybe life's true purpose is being revealed to them, too. And they are part of this bigger notion of what are we doing for our neighbor? And our neighbor is close by. And our neighbor comes from a much different place than us. Some of these folks did not have a first chance, let alone a second chance. And if you are serious about helping them, in turn, by the way, help others through the process, then get involved.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Final thoughts when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: What a week we have had. Can you believe it? The I.G. report comes out. We find out what our former FBI director was really capable of in his quest to get rid of Donald Trump, remove him from the presidency. And we're going to learn more in the coming weeks and months.

We have to hold our government responsible. Yes, that's Republicans and Democrats, and we can all do it together. It doesn't have to be a blood sport every minute of every day. This is for our kids, our future, and always preserving our freedom.

And all of you workers out there, it's Labor Day weekend. It has never been a better time to be a worker in the United States of America. If you want a job, you'll get a job. And we have a lot of great businesses out there. We've got to salute you, too, giving workers first chances, second chances, third chances. Some senior workers are coming back. It's all good.

Everybody, fly your flag if you can over the weekend. Have great Labor Day weekend. Stay safe our friends in Florida. It looks like it is going to be a bad storm. We're praying for you. Don't take any chances. Have a great weekend.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.