'The Ingraham Angle' on Democrats' 2024 'power ticket,' American elites putting China first

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Oh, we do have a big show. Paul Manafort looked pretty trim. Did he - was it a prison diet? What exactly was that? He looked great actually. I think he looked better, right?



HANNITY: Listen, I wouldn't want to spend a year in a jail alone, would you? It's not exactly - not exactly - I'm so boring, I'd bore myself. There you go.



INGRAHAM: No, no. Well, it's interesting to see him. Hannity, awesome show.



HANNITY: All right. Great stuff. Have a great show.



INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from an unintentionally hilarious Washington tonight.



Clinton, Cheney 2024. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



All right. As Omicron was spreading in the U.S. last month, Biden warned of a winter of severe illness and death. Now, a year earlier, he warned of a very dark winter again about COVID. But he might as well have been forecasting his own political trend lines. The data from a new Quinnipiac poll are simply devastating today.



Biden's approval rating is now approaching Kamala Harris territory at just 33 percent among adults. But it gets even worse when you dig into the cross tabs. Biden's at 25 percent with independents; 26 percent approval with men; 24 percent with 18 to 34 year old, that's the future; and he has just 28 percent approval with Hispanic voters.



And things are only going to get worse for Biden this year, because inflation's already at 7 percent. Teachers still don't want to return to the classroom in blue states. And thanks to Fauci's freak out and Biden's crippling mandates, they can't get people to return to work, even the IRS people aren't coming to work. It's a complete nightmare of their own making.



So at this point, they have no other option. They have to jettison the old man. Now, we don't mind the crepe paper skin. But the Swiss cheese brain thing, that's a problem. But who do they have to run in his place?



Biden's bench, let's face it, is filled with splinters. Take his VP. If Kamala were a stock, he'd be shorting her.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Was it wrong to consider inflation transitory?



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We have to address the fact that we got to deal with the fact that folks are paying for gas, paying for groceries, and are, are - need solutions to it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wow. And if you own Buttigieg shares in your portfolio, well, he'd have already fired your financial advisor. But poor Pete. He'd be much better off, that guy, trying to launch, I don't know, his own line of baby food, or maybe baby PPE. That's the ticket.



Now, all kidding aside, this leaves the Democrats in 2024 bind. They need to think outside the box. And that's exactly what Democrat consultants, Doug Schoen and Andy Stein thought they were doing when they began their push for a return of candidate Hillary Clinton.



They write, "Several circumstances have created a leadership vacuum in the party, which Mrs. Clinton viably could fill. She's an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden, and can offer a different approach." Are they really doing the age thing?



Now, think about this for a moment. Imagine this woman sitting behind the resolute desk.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HILLARY CLINTON, 67TH UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: Why aren't I 50 points ahead, you might ask? Well, the choice for working families has never been clearer. I need your help to get Donald Trump's record out to everybody. Nobody should be fooled.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And I'm sure should have Xi and Putin shaking in their boots. Now, another suggestion comes from ultra globalist and New York Times columnist Tom Friedman. He suggests a left right coalition ticket to stop the GOP from taking back power in 2024. It would kind of be akin to what the anti Netanyahu folks did in Israel in the last election there.



Well, now as delusional as Hillary part three might sound, Friedman's 2024 dream duo is perhaps even more absurd. Is that what America needs in 2024? A ticket of Joe Biden and Liz Cheney? Well, before you leap into the comments section, hear me out.



Well, that's cute, but why not go for the best of both worlds? I give you Clinton-Cheney 2024.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): The fact is, we had four dead Americans. Was it because of a protest, or was it because of guys out for a walk one night they decide they go kill some Americans? What difference at this point does it make?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, Hillary and Liz Cheney, they do have a lot in common. Both these gals are committed globalists. They favor open borders and are pro- China. Both Hillary's hubby and Liz's dad paved the way for the CCP to gut American industry and jobs. They're also both pretty pro-war. They're both pro big tech and both benefited hugely from nepotism. But most importantly, they both have dim views of a grassroot Republicans.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CLINTON: You can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And Cheney thinks because she's going to lose her house seat, the GOP well, it's pretty much deplorable.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHENEY: I will not sit back and watch in silence, while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law, and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Deplorables. Oh, and let's not forget another common bond between these potential running mates, their perpetually sunny dispositions. Just kidding. Hillary has been miserable, let's face it, for decades.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CLINTON: When you're a woman in public life, you're kind of damned if you do and damned if you don't. I mean, if you show emotion that may connect with some people, but for a lot of people, it's like, I told you. A woman shouldn't have these jobs, you know, they're too emotional.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: She's a ball of fire. And Liz Cheney always looks and sounds like, I don't know, she's passing a kidney stone maybe.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHENEY: The President of the United States has got a fundamental constitutional responsibility to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed. And that is what Donald Trump failed to do. He's gone to war with the rule of law.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Time's a wastin'. Those two should make it official as soon as possible. They really should try to get it done before the '22 election, by the way. Not because it's good for them necessarily, but because it would be a huge gift to Republicans. We would pick up all the anti HRC vote and the anti Liz Cheney vote. Huge.



Come on. Now, of course, the Democrats have no intention of sharing power with the never Trumpers. They never did. The whole point of their lies was to create a dynamic where they can discredit everything that's normal, and shift the country radically to the left.



That's why they want to undermine our Constitution, our elections, our culture and our history. So they can replace it with hard left control. But we can dream, can't we? And that's the 'Angle'.



All right. Joining me now is former Clinton adviser, Doug Schoen, one of the co authors of that op-ed pushing for Hillary 2024. Doug. April Fool's Day is now not for a couple months now. What was going on with that op-ed?



DOUG SCHOEN, FORMER ADVISER TO PRESIDENT CLINTON: Well, look, Laura, you talked about a Democratic Party moving too far to the left. You know, from our prior conversations, I absolutely agree. But now Hillary is agreeing. She is talking about doing what we did for Bill Clinton back in the mid 90s, which is moving him back to the center.



And look, people reinvent themselves. I think Hillary can in - and in the land of the blind, you need the one-eyed man and she is clearly better than anything that Democrats have. Biden is a failed president, as you've said. Kamala Harris, arguably worse; Mayor Pete, I really think is a non-starter.



So Secretary Clinton, in the same way Richard Nixon, repositioned himself in 1968 after his defeats in '60 and '62 is my party's best hope.



INGRAHAM: Well, Doug, what does that say about the Democrat party? I mean, if you have to go back to the 90s to go get a candidate, what does that say about all the governors?



You got Pritzker, Whitmer, Jared Polis in Colorado. You had Cuomo, he flamed out. But what about all the deep Democrat bench in the gubernatorial level? They did such a great job of handling COVID.



SCHOEN: Well, it doesn't look to me. And I think you'd agree that we have that deeper bench. And while some of those governors have done some things right and had other challenges, I think it's fair to say, none of them are ready for national leadership in the way Bill Clinton was in 1992.



So if we have to go back to the 90s, or to the 2000s, and have Secretary Clinton repositioned and reinvigorated for the 2024 election, so be it.



INGRAHAM: All right. Doug, last month, Hillary hit Biden and said this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CLINTON: It means nothing if we don't have a Congress that will get things done and we don't have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Doug, maybe she is gearing up to take Biden out. I mean, do you think she's going to do it? I mean, Trump maybe wants to run again to show everybody what he can do, and that he had the answers. And Hillary never thought she really lost. So maybe they both never thought they lost when they ran.



SCHOEN: Well, I think President Trump is ahead in the polls. I think his policies certainly look better now than the Biden policies, even though I was not and I'm not a supporter of President Trump. Policy is policy.



And I think that a rematch between the two is more likely today than we would have ever imagined even a couple of months ago. And Secretary Clinton is really, I think, the only viable national candidate that we Democrats have as we face historic midterm defeat.



INGRAHAM: Does she have the energy for it? I mean, if, if, if - does she have the stamina and the energy? She said, she's younger than Biden. Well, pretty much everybody's younger than Biden. I don't see how that's a qualification. It's more about stamina and energy.



SCHOEN: I would tell you this. I know Secretary Clinton, I've worked with her. She is an energetic person who has one overarching ambition, Laura. And that ambition is to be president. She will do everything in her power to get through a campaign, get through it vigorously.



And this era of virtual campaigns, if she's out on the stump even half the time, that's 100 percent more than Joe Biden was in 2020.



INGRAHAM: Are they're going to try to do the Clinton Foundation - the donation thing all over again, or is that over for good?



SCHOEN: I think that's over. But the one thing we know is that anyone running against Donald Trump can raise whatever amount of money they need. That won't be the end.



INGRAHAM: Doug, it's fascinating. I still think she should team up with Liz Cheney. That would be really fun. Doug, thank you.



SCHOEN: I don't think that's going to happen.



INGRAHAM: Yes, that's not going to happen.



All right. Last night, we showed you a hot mic moment revealing the real Dr. Fauci.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: You are totally incorrect.



SEN. ROGER MARSHALL (R-KS): Well, we have courts reviewing it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Senator Marhsall, Dr. Fauci has answered you. It is public information. And he's happy to give it to you if you were to ask. Senator Moran.



FAUCI: What a moron. Jesus Christ.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So did Fauci apologize for insulting a sitting member of Congress? Well, of course not. Instead he just doubled down.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: He was implying that maybe I was making investments sort of like ahead of the game here. And he made the statement that we can't get your financial statement. It was stunning to me that a United States Senator doesn't realize that my financial statement is public knowledge. It was just like, where have you been?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is the lawmaker Fauci insulted. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, who is also an MD. Senator, you were in fact on to something? Is that why you believe that he reacted the way he did? Are Fauci's financial disclosures complete in your mind?



SEN. ROGER MARSHALL (R-KS): Well, Laura, good evening. Dr. Fauci does protest too much, right? Why is he so defensive about all this? He's lied to the American public again. He's lied to Congress again. We can not access his records. My office cannot still - still cannot get them. You can't get them. Nobody can get them yet.



The NIH is somehow was hiding them from us. So he lied to the American public. But I just have to appreciate, you talking about Hillary Clinton and deplorables. Don't you feel like a deplorable when Dr. Fauci talks down to you? When he tells you, look, if you don't want to wear a mask, you're a deplorable. If you don't want to vaccine, you're a deplorable. If you don't agree with me, you're a deplorable. That's Dr. Fauci. We caught him in another lie yesterday.



INGRAHAM: So it's implicit in his comments that all the science dictates that we do x, and then months or maybe even a year later, we find that the science - supposed science is collapsing on itself as it is with cloth masks, and vaccines and transmission.



When he appears on Capitol Hill as he did this week again, do you sense an arrogant man, do you sense a humble man? What's your reaction to his overall appearance?



MARSHALL: Yes. I think, overbearing, very narcissistic, very full of himself, that truly he believes that he is the science and that nobody can disagree with him. I feel so bad for Dr. Walensky going on and making her rule saying, you could go back to work after five days. And then Dr. Fauci hops on TV and says, Oh, but you need to test first.



When I suggested yesterday that, look, 59 percent of Americans don't trust you, Dr. Fauci. Every time you go on television, a person that's declined the vaccine so far, just digs their heels even more that he's hurting the team. He was having no part of that. And instead, what's the first thing he does? He goes back and jumps on TV. He's so in love with this TV camera that he can't do what's best for the health of this nation.



INGRAHAM: Oh, it was amazing, because yesterday it was supposed to be Biden's big push for voting rights. And yet Fauci stepped all over it. So he stepped on Biden, and kind of messed up Biden's whole mojo, if you can call it mojo with what he said yesterday. But he just always has to be the center of attention.



But unsurprisingly, the media circled the wagons, Senator, around Fauci, and again went on to attack you. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dr. Marshall knows better. They all know better.



JAMES MCAULEY, GLOBAL OPINION CONTRIBUTOR, THE WASHINGTON POST: The GOP chooses to demonize and stigmatize the top, essentially the country's top public health official.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is designed to deceive and it does push us to a more dangerous place, where hard partisans stop trusting our public officials.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So Senator, it's your fault that the American people increasingly do not trust the public health apparatus with what we've learned about the vaccines and Omicron and so forth.



MARSHALL: Of course, that has to be anybody's fault, but doctor Fauci's. Several times we asked the folks on the panel, well, whose responsibility is this, that 800,000 Americans have died? More people died in America in 2021 than 2020, despite having the vaccine, vaccine mandates, mask mandates, lots of testing. It's not working. But very limited therapeutics. Whose responsibility is this?



But I will say thank you to all the press who did come to our rescue and point out the lies that Dr. Fauci told again, yesterday. He lied about being able to get his records. He lied again about viral gain-of-function. Thanks to Project Veritas, we were able to point out one more time when the Department of Defense had declined a research study on viral gain-of- function. But Dr. Fauci approved it. So we got him on the run again.



INGRAHAM: Well, it would be nice if he was as vigorous in his criticism toward the Communist Party of China as he is toward you. But he always seems to leap to China's defense. Senator, it's good to see you tonight. Thank you.



And there is a great American sellout underway and China is reaping all of the benefits. In moments, I explain how Wallstreet, Congress and the media are all turning their backs on you.



INGRAHAM: And now on to a new INGRAHAM ANGLE series, The Great American Sellout.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAY DALIO, FOUNDER, CO-CHAIRMAN, CO-CIO, BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES: I look at the United States, and I say, well, what's going on in the United States and should I not invest in the United States? Because other things are not our own human rights issues. What they have is an autocratic system. And one of the leaders described it. He said that the United States is a country of individuals and individualism. China, it's an extension of the family. They behave like a strict parent.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: China's the extension of the family. Meet Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater, a hedge fund with $140 billion under management. It's huge. Now, plenty of American billionaires trace a large part of their fortunes to China and plenty of them do business there. They manufacture products there.



And of course, it's not business' job to set U.S. trade and investment policy. It's the responsibility of our elected officials. But it's not just about the money. Mr. Dalio is also endorsing the ideology. He seems to be a true believer in the Chinese way of doing things. Almost sounds like a CCP sycophant.



This is the Wall Street Journal's description of his comments at a UBS conference on Monday. "Common prosperity is a good thing. It's another way of saying prosperity, sharing prosperity for most people."



And with his own net worth of $20 billion, he extolled the widespread opportunity supposedly provided by the communist system, and admitted that his views on the topic were pretty much aligned with those of the communist leadership. Well, while conveniently not dwelling on the atrocities committed by the CCP against his political and cultural opponents, Dalio proceeded to lecture those in attendance on Chinese history.



A man afraid of what? Well, offending his honey pot. He praised China for following what he called an evolutionary process toward greater prosperity. As if China didn't get to its dominant position without crushing, dissenting voices, cheating on its trade obligations, and bribing foreign journalists, and academics. Please.



As Deng Xiaoping and others understood, it's a cycle, Mr. Dalio said. First you get rich, and then you make a point of distributing those opportunities in a more equal way."



Yet Dalio's comments as shocking as they are only the tip of the iceberg. Our own government is filled with Chinese sympathizers. Remember, Anthony Fauci himself took great pains to avoid criticizing China at the start of the pandemic.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: The Chinese authorities have really been very explicit, that they were going to not tolerate any misinformation.



INGRAHAM: I'm surprised that you would say that, given what we know about China's pattern of lying.



FAUCI: The Chinese scientists we've dealt with, I have faith that they are not distorting things.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, of course, our own NIH had collaborated with the Chinese over the years and even funneled taxpayer cash to the Wuhan lab. And other internationally acclaimed researchers at prestigious academic institutions are also afraid of the CCP. Let's face it. One tweet that even tepidly questions Beijing can mean devastating economic retaliation.



Of course, the real blame, though, lies with Congress. And frankly, both parties have a lot to answer for. We should have begun decoupling from this evil and despotic regime years ago. But money talks and you know what else walks. The Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable would have none of it.



Plus, member of Congress had been far too busy protecting their own family stock windfalls, stocks of companies their legislation directly affects. Most Americans probably have no idea that the most successful stock investor in the history of the U.S. and probably the world is none other than Nancy Pelosi.



Late last month, we learned that she and her hubby made upwards of $30 million off tech stocks. Overall, her portfolio beat the market by a whopping 14 percent in 2020. Warren Buffett could learn a thing or two from Old Nan.



Now, when Pelosi was confronted with this obvious conflict, she clapped back with this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Should members of Congress have their spouses be banned on trading individual stocks while serving in Congress?



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): No, I don't - no to this second one. We have a free market economy. They should be able to participate in that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, meanwhile, the Big Tech companies she should be reining in are helping to beef up China's mass surveillance apparatus. They even lobbied against the bill to ban products made with Chinese slave labor. But at least Pelosi got her pay out.



Now, if we had a real press corps, Pelosi's actions would be front page and lead news every night. But instead, the regime media is always promoting the upcoming Beijing Games.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Beijing Winter Olympic Games are less than four weeks away.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Winter Olympics, exactly--



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wow.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: --1 month away. That's right. Mark your calendars. You can catch all of the action right here on the networks and services of NBC.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Welcome back. The Winter Olympics began in '23. Short days. Can't believe it. And it's--



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Huge propaganda victory for President Xi. It's shameful. Now, in November, voters in both parties have a chance to hold all these grifters accountable. It's time to elect people into key positions of leadership who are true public servants. We need to know that those serving in our executive branch and in Congress are doing so for a noble purpose.



Our big banks, deal makers and manufacturers could have made huge money in the former Soviet Union. Don't forget. But we knew that that would only enrich our enemy so our laws didn't permit it. We should return to that same approach toward the CCP.



Now, it's not going to be easy. But the more manufacturing we bring home, the more secure and less vulnerable America will be in the long run.



And joining me now is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. Senator, good to see you tonight. So it's Wallstreet, Congress, the media, universities, they're all lining their pockets with a lot of money. And upsetting China with criticisms or concerns could upset the applecart of these investments. So what now for Congress?



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Well, I think when it comes to Congress, one of the most basic things that we should be able to expect, Laura, and that - voters, citizens ought to be able to expect is that, people who go to Congress is going to be focused on actually doing what the people want, and not on lining their own pockets and patting their own wallets. Which is why I think it's time to ban stock trading by members of Congress.



It's not too much to say that if you go to Congress, you should either do what most Americans do, which is to put their savings into broad-based mutual funds, or put them in a blind trust. But either way, people in Congress should be focused on doing what the people send them there to do and not what Nancy Pelosi has been doing apparently, which is selling stocks and trades and enhancing her own personal wealth over all of these years.



INGRAHAM: Well, that's an enormous amount of money that she's made. Her husband Paul is a big investor, hugely, hugely successful. And I mentioned Ray Dalio in the reader before you came on. And it's important to know, of course, he's a multibillionaire. But Chinese propaganda outlets, state run media, are praising him because he touted what he calls their common prosperity plan. And he said "China's common prosperity refers to affluence shared by everyone in both material and cultural terms. Dalio is a rare visionary in the U.S. He knows that the U.S. problems are not rooted in China but in the U.S. itself." Senator, I have heard a lot from U.S. CEOs over the years, but this takes the cake. He is getting praised by the Chinese Communist party.



HAWLEY: I tell you what, I consider it a badge of honor that I am banned from China by the Chinese Communist Party. I am officially sanctioned by them. I think to be praised, to be fawned over by the communists in those kinds of terms just shows you what some people in corporate America are willing to do in order to make a buck, Laura.



And you know what, I don't think that we should be saying to these investors and these CEOs that it's too much to ask them to actually be for America. Why can't they be for the United States of America that, after all, is the country that has made them rich? They have made their money because of the free system, the free economy, free enterprise we have in this country. And I think to turn around and to badmouth that and to say that the Chinese system is better, I don't see them living in China, basing their business in China. It's just outrageous.



And I think people are tired of it, and they are tired of these woke corporations and woke CEOs lecturing this country and Americans on how we ought to live while they praise authoritarians like the dictatorship in China.



INGRAHAM: And speaking of giving a big propaganda coup to the Chinese Communist Party, Senator, we are about to have NBC broadcast the Olympics in Beijing, a huge moment for the Communist Party of China after the virus, of course, devastated the globe. And we are launching a campaign tonight on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE called "Not One Minute." And that means we are getting people across country to say they will not watch one minute of the Olympics because of what it does to prop up the Communist Party regime and all their subjugation and oppression of minorities and dissenters of the regime. Do you agree with this? Do you think we should be in Beijing?



HAWLEY: I absolutely agree with what you're saying and what you're doing. And the Olympics should absolutely not be in Beijing. There is no way we should be rewarding, the Olympic committee should be rewarding this authoritarian dictatorship whose entire economy, can I just say, is based on slave labor. We know that they imprison their own people. They enslave their own people. And not to mention all of the theft they have committed with regard to this country and the jobs and technology they have stolen from us. But they are the world's leading practitioners of slavery. There's just no way that we should be applauding that, propping it up.



And I just want to say I wish our athletes well, but I'm not going to be watching NBC's coverage because I just can't stand to see another big corporation fawn over the Chinese government in an effort to make more money. I just think it's wrong.



INGRAHAM: Senator, thank you. Great to see you tonight.



And Biden is spinning the malarkey, no joke. And I have a special announcement about Raymond Arroyo. What's next for him? "Seen and Unseen" is next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo. Ray, I have a story here about you, OK. But first, tell us what you have uncovered about Joe Biden.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, Laura, we have heard a lot about the divisiveness of the president's speech, the one he gave the other day in Atlanta, to push the federal takeover of elections. But most missed the audacity of his pitch and what he intends. It's tonight "Marquee Malarkey."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: A bunch of malarkey.



(MUSIC)



BIDEN: I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills. Debate them, vote, let the majority prevail.



(APPLAUSE)



BIDEN: And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: The absurd, incoherency of that statement, Laura, is amazing. So we need to let the majority prevail, but if the majority doesn't make the changes we want, we have to change the rules and trash the filibuster. Who exactly is threatening democracy, I ask you?



INGRAHAM: It depends on what the meaning of the where "democracy" is. It means whatever it takes for them to win, that's what it means.



ARROYO: But Laura, this voting rights bill is a series of bills. It would mean online automatic day of registration, mail-in ballots with no excuse at all. They're also having nonphotographic IDs will be accepted. That is undermining the integrity of everybody's vote. That's not voting rights.



Bear in mind, that Biden claims the other party is trying to destroy voting rights. None of this makes sense or coheres, this argument included. Tell me if you can follow any of this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I showed up at the G-7 with seven other world leaders. There were a total of nine present. Vice President Harris and I spent our careers doing this work.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: The work of creating new G-7 nations? What is he talking about? If he showed up to the G-7 with seven other leaders, Mr. President, you are at the G-8. None of this makes sense.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: No, it was truly, it was one for the ages. But Biden dropped this old story, Raymond.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I did not walk in the shoes of generations of students who walked these grounds, but I walked other grounds, because I'm so damn old, I was there as well.



They think I'm kidding, man.



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: It seems like yesterday the first time I got arrested. Anyway.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: There's only one problem, Laura. If you're going to try to position yourself as the savior of the republic, don't lie when you're doing it. Biden was never arrested during civil rights marches or for anything else. He claimed this twice in 2018, that he had been arrested. Watch this from last year.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When I set arrested, I meant I was not able to move. Cops, Afrikaners would not let me go with them. Made me stay where I was. I guess I wasn't arrested. I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: But now two years later he's arrested again. I've never heard anything like it. If he lies about basic facts, Laura, biographical facts, how can you trust him on these wild racial theories and divisive notions of where the country is now?



INGRAHAM: I am still back at the G-7 plus one.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: I'm trying to diagram that, too.



INGRAHAM: Before we go, before we go now, I have a special announcement about you. We are not doing the who's on first thing again. Raymond, it's not about you. It's actually something that I have video to share. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We would like to introduce you to our grand marshal for this year's parade. He is a native of the city of New Orleans. He is a "New York Times" bestselling author. He's a FOX News analyst. Please welcome Raymond Arroyo.



(APPLAUSE)



ARROYO: Thank you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait, what was this? This is like a little Academy Awards. What was this? It was from over the weekend when you renamed grand marshal of Endymion, which, for people who don't know Mardi Gras, it's the biggest Mardi Gras crew in New Orleans. Raymond, that's a big deal.



ARROYO: It is, Laura. And look, for a kid from New Orleans who grew up attending this parade, I used to wait for it on Orleans Avenue, this is such a huge honor. To a New Orleanian, being name grand marshal of Endymion is like being named Pope.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: So over the weekend, we attended this Endymion coronation ball with an intimate group, as you saw, of about 4,000 of our closest friends. Then in the middle of this six-hour party, they called me up on stage. It was a surreal experience.



You rode with me in Orpheus a few years ago, and I've ridden several times with my dear friends the Brennans (ph) and the crew of Bacchus, but this is going to be an incredible night. Louis Armstrong used to say he had one big dream as a kid, and it was to lead a Mardi Gras parade. We all kind of hold that. So this is a huge and unexpected honor. The Louis Endymion folks, Darryl d'Aquin and Dan Kelly, all of them, they've been so good and so kind to offer this to me.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, if I am in the street during the parade, will you throw me some Mardi Gras beads? I won't be doing any of the --



ARROYO: We're going to bring you to the extravaganza. You have to see Diana Ross and Maroon 5 and the whole lineup. It will great. February 26th, come see us in New Orleans on the street, biggest free party in the world.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, I'm glad that it's called Endymion and not Omicron-ian, OK, because that's going to be a lot of people.



ARROYO: We won't do that. We want the god of youth.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, congratulations. That is so awesome.



ARROYO: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: And a Ronald McDonald house in Canada is threatening to evict a family, including a four-year-old with leukemia, because they refuse to get the COVID vaccine. The father is here exclusively in moments with a warning for the United States. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: My next guest, Austin Furgason, was supposed to be staying in the Ronald McDonald house in Vancouver, Canada, while his four-year-old underwent treatment for leukemia. But according to Austin, he and his family were suddenly notified that any unvaxxed person over the age of five would be evicted by the end of the month. Equally disturbing was a video that Austin post on social media of the charity's response to his question.



AUSTIN FURGASON, CLAIMS TO HAVE BEEN EXPELLED BY RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE: So my four-year-old boy with leukemia is getting evicted because we don't have the vaccine?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The parents. So what we are doing is protecting the safety of everybody in the house.



FURGASON: No, you're not, because a vaccinated person can still get it and transmit it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's right. And so what we are trying to do is reduce the risk to the enire --



FURGASON: That doesn't make sense.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Austin Furgason joins me now. Austin, the hospital your son is getting treated at says that they provide accommodations for children's families, coverage and housing won't be halted. Your response?



AUSTIN FURGASON, CLAIMS TO HAVE BEEN EXPELLED BY RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE: Right, yes. The letter was pretty shocking and everything. I was in disbelief when I got it. And confronting the person about it, it just blew my mind that it was actually real life, that that was a real letter, that they are actually evicting a kid with cancer. For whatever reasons, they say they are doing it to keep people safe.



I just honestly believe they are obsessed with vaccinating people. And we have a great social worker, and she has already gotten us another place. It's through the hospital, though. So she's been really great. But we didn't know what was going on right off the bat. And we have been talking to a lot of people here, and I feel like this story kind of strikes a lot of people. We have had people coming up to a saying we got your video. We are vaccinated. Our kid is halfway through his cancer treatment. We don't want to mess it up by getting him this vaccine. Any kids in the future coming in, forget about the people getting evicted right now, those kids will have to be vaccinated to come here.



In our particular case, it's us not wanting to get vaccinated. Jack is still under five-year-old, so it doesn't really apply him. But I just feel like it's a story that really needs to come out because as people can see in the video, we have pointed out the logical fallacy, the hypocrisy, and I just --



INGRAHAM: It's -- actually you can't believe this is actually happening when you hear about examples like this or students getting kicked out of colleges or people losing their jobs.



Austin, we reached out to the Ronald McDonald House. They haven't gotten back to us, at least not yet. But they did tell "City News" in Vancouver that it's family services team and social workers worked to find alternate housing for families who refuse to get everyone over the age of five vaccinated. So that could mean anything from a hotel to other facilities, like RMH, they offer help to sick kids and their families.



So they say they're going to help find your somewhere else to go. And you have a friend you said is helping you. Who is going to -- who will have to pay for these other facilities? Are you paying? Is someone else paying at this point?



FURGASON: No. It worked out pretty good. We have a social worker. I don't know if she is through Ronald McDonald House. I think you get assigned when your kids come into the hospital. And there's two places. There's a Ronald McDonald House here, and there's a place called Easter Seals House that's been around before Ronald McDonald House even was as far as I know. And we've got a spot there. They are not forcing us to get vaccinated or anything like that. So yes --



INGRAHAM: Austin, this is a mindless -- this is mindless medical bureaucracy. I'm glad you have somewhere to stay. I'm glad your treatment is going to continue for your child.



FURGASON: Yes, right.



INGRAHAM: This should never have happened. You shouldn't even have to worry about these issues at all. It's insane. Thank you for sharing your story with us.



And up next, how two college basketball games proved the point of last night's Angle. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: Yesterday Stanford hosted USC, the number five team in the country in men's basketball. Because the folks in California are insane, though, they had to play in an empty gymnasium.



Meanwhile, the same day, Alabama hosted Auburn, the number four team in the country, and these guys got to play in front of a packed crowd.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Look out! Oh, JD Davison, wow. And the foul.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, if you were a young basketball player, where would you rather compete? These two teams prove the point we made in our angle last night. Americans want to be free, and the left is doing everything possible to make us miserable. So don't let them.



That's it for us tonight. Remember, it's America now and forever.



