'The Ingraham Angle' on SCOTUS nomination hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," March 21, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro in for Laura Ingraham and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from New York City tonight.



The Senate confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson began today, and the Democrats apparently forgetting the Kavanaugh hearings are blasting the GOP for even considering asking about her legal history. Senator Marsha Blackburn is here on that.



Plus, how do you make money in Biden's America? By opening a 'Let's Go Brandon' store, of course. The 'Ingraham Angle' goes on the road to New Jersey to check it out.



And air raid sirens going off tonight in Lviv. Ukraine, as the port city of Mariupol remains surrounded. We'll bring you a live report in moments.



But first, now that The New York Times is admitted what we knew to be true all along, that the Hunter Biden laptop story is real and not Russian disinformation. It's time for some answers to serious questions raised by Hunter's seedy ties.



And these aren't questions about the political consequences for Joe Biden. They represent massive national security concerns. So, of course, the White House is trying to sweep it all under the rug.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The New York Times reported this week that the first son remains under criminal investigation. Does the President still intend to stay out of that case?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yes, it's the Department of Justice, and I'd point you to them.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How is President Biden navigating conflicts of interest when it comes to sanctioning people who have done business with this family? And can you explain to us what this $3.5 million was for?



PSAKI: I don't have any confirmation of the accuracy of that report. So I have no more further details.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you tell me about the conflicts of interest, though, how he's navigating those when deciding sanctions?



PSAKI: What would be his conflicts of interest?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, his son's company allegedly got $3.5 million.



PSAKI: He's - which I have no confirmation of. And he has continued to sanction oligarchs more than we've ever sanctioned in the past. I'm not sure that's a conflict of interest.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: You heard her. Nothing to see here. Move along. Please, what a crock. We need transparency and answers from this administration on why an oligarch who handed Hunter millions of dollars is apparently not being sanctioned. Because right now, the message this sends is that doing business with Hunter gets you a free pass from Old Joe.



Now, if Trump's kids were taking cash from Russian oligarchs, it would lead on newscasts, like CNN, MSNBC and the other networks every single night. But because it's Biden's son, who's doing the influence peddling, the media is trying to distract you with phony Russia fearmongering.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: The Ferris Wheel of Russian propaganda is spinning wildly amid the invasion of Ukraine.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A big problem in social media has been misinformation and policing misinformation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: I trust Stelter and CNN to Police misinformation about as much as I trust the Fox to watch a henhouse. Because the ultimate purveyors of dis- and mis- information are the media.



Stelter himself was among those who eagerly sought to falsify the falsely slime the Hunter Biden story as fake news back in 2020.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STELTER: U.S. authorities are seeing, if those emails we just talked about are connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort.



For all we know, these emails are made up for maybe some are real and others are fakes. We don't know. But we do know that this is a classic example of the right-wing media machine.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Joining me now is Miranda Devine, Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist; and Mollie Hemingway, Fox News contributor and editor-in- chief of The Federalist.



Miranda, has Brian Stelter issued a correction or an apology for smearing The New York Post's Hunter Biden coverage?



MIRANDA DEVINE, NEW YORK POST COLUMNIST: No, of course, he hasn't. And on the weekend, he had his full hours show, and not one word about the biggest media story of the week, which was, of course, the New York Times belatedly admitting that the Hunter Biden laptop was real.



They're never going to admit it. The Washington Post doubled down again. The New York Times only admitted this in the 24th paragraph of a story, which was really designed to get Hunter Biden off the hook preemptively for these charges that are looming with that U.S. Attorney investigation into him in Delaware.



PIRRO: You know, listen to more of Jen Psaki trying to dodge serious questions about Hunter's shady business dealings.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Last year, the first son's attorney said that he divested from a Chinese investment fund controlled by Chinese state-owned entities. We have received not even basic transparency about who bought out his stake, when this happened, and how much money changed hands. Did he actually divest? And if so, can you agree to basic transparency?



PSAKI: He's a private citizen. He doesn't work for the government. I'd point you to his representatives.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But there's a blaring conflict of interest for his--



PSAKI: Thank you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: --father's role as President, dealing with China.



PSAKI: I think we're done here. Thank you very much.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Wow. Mollie, he is not a private citizen. He's the president's son. And he's engaged in some risky business.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, THE FEDERALIST: But it's also not about just Hunter Biden. It's about Joe Biden. What the laptop showed was that Joe Biden was intimately familiar with the Biden family business, in which members of the Biden family shake down corrupt foreign governments and oligarchs in exchange for their proximity to Joe Biden.



Joe Biden was the one who was getting 10 percent for the big guy. Joe Biden was the one who went on a national stage and lied and said that it was Russian disinformation that his son's laptop had all this material. He knew that was false.



And blaming a nuclear power in the middle of an election for something that you know that they didn't do is so irresponsible from a foreign policy perspective, but also a domestic policy perspective.



Joe Biden was the point person in Ukraine when his son was taking money by serving on the board of an energy concern there. That was very much compromised by U.S. involvement in that country.



Joe Biden was the one who took his son on a trip to China, shortly after which he was able to arrange a deal with this Chinese communist connected entity. So this isn't just Hunter Biden, this is Joe Biden, and the media know that. And that's why they lied about this, covered it up, engaged in a conspiracy with tech companies to make sure that this was not something that voters could know about before 2020's election, because they knew if they knew that Joe Biden would not be elected president.



PIRRO: You know, Miranda, 50 percent of those who voted for Joe Biden said they never heard about the laptop before the election. And 10 percent said, they wouldn't have voted for him had they known. And that's in a very close election with Joe Biden getting 51 percent of the popular vote.



I mean, what does this say about the role of the media in electing our leaders?



DEVINE: Well, the reason that those Biden voters were in the dark was because their organs of choice, whether it be the New York Times, The Washington Post, or all the organs that follow them and take their agenda speaking points from those newspapers and CNN and MSNBC.



We know Jeff Zucker at CNN instructed his staff on the day that The New York Post ran our first bombshell story before the election. He instructed them just to ignore it, not to run anything on it because it was garbage. And this is exactly what Joe Biden relied on.



He relied on his pet media, who were just so desperate to make him win and Donald Trump lose the election. And he got away with it. And this is the question now and there's no reason why those media outlets should have been so in curious.



Tony Bobulinski, who was Hunter Biden's business partner had met Joe Biden twice, knew very much about the Biden influence peddling scheme overseas. And he offered himself up to the media just after our story broke three weeks before the election, and nobody took him up on it.



PIRRO: All right. And the former Intel officials who falsely labeled The New York Post pieces Russian disinformation are refusing to apologize.



And Jim Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, now CNN pundit says, "Yes, I stand by the statement I made at the time. I think sounding such a cautionary note at the time was appropriate."



Mollie, there are no consequences to these 51 so-called intelligent agents. And the other part of it is the fact that they've never really told us what is certainly Russian disinformation, that identified it as not being credible.



HEMINGWAY: Yes. We're talking about people who spied on Congress, lied about it to Congress, were never held accountable. People who created multiple efforts to get rid of President Donald Trump, either before he was elected president, or during his presidency, including the absolutely dangerous Russia collusion conspiracy theory, they weren't held accountable.



And that's because the media actually like to be lied to by intelligence officials, and they like to do things such as engage in these conspiracy theories, downplay legitimate news stories that voters had every right to know, and really needed to know before they went to vote in 2020. And they continue to peddle misinformation and disinformation even right now as it relates to whether or not to get involved in World War III.



And the media are in - completely irresponsible, as are these intelligence officials. We are in a really bad situation with so many members of our establishment regime completely and peddling untruths.



PIRRO: You know, the amazing part of it is that, because they said it was disinformation during the presidential debates, Joe Biden couldn't even be asked about it. It's a shame.



Miranda and Mollie, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



Now, the liberal media may love the fact that a biological male named Lia Thomas is dominating the women's swimming circuit. But Thomas' female competitors aren't so thrilled. And now one of them is actually speaking out.



Fox's Bill Mulligan is standing by in Los Angeles with the details. Bill?



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, Judge, the Virginia Tech swimmer who missed out on competing in the finals at the NCAA championships last week is now speaking out. And she's taking some serious issue with the NCAA rules that allow transgender women to compete against biological women.



This right here is Reka Gyorgy Virginia Tech. She's the one who missed the cut off to get into the consolation final in the 500 free. The top 16 advanced, while she placed 17th. She argues, she missed out because of transgender Penn swimmer Lia Thomas' dominant performance in the race.



Gyorgy wrote a letter to the NCAA and posted it on her Instagram over the weekend. Writing in part, "I'm writing this letter right now in hopes that the NCAA will open their eyes and change these rules in the future. It doesn't promote our sport in a good way and I think it's disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers who are competing in the NCAA."



21-time all-American and nine time national champion swimmer Maggie Bowen tells Fox News, she agrees with that.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAGGIE BOWEN, 21-TIME ALL-AMERICAN SWIMMER: We're allowing it, because in all honesty the NCAA is not doing their job to protect fairness and safety in women's sports right now. And it is their duty and responsibility to do so and they are failing. That's why we should come together to request a change and very soon.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MELUGIN: Meanwhile, a group of feminists protesting outside of the NCAA women's swimming championships told Fox News, they have walked away from the Democratic Party over this issue, and they believe others will do the same.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I believe very strongly in sex-based rights for women and girls. And they wanted to put men in prisons, and men on sports teams and my daughter's school. And so yes, that's why I decided I cannot be a part of this party anymore that doesn't even recognize my sex class.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MELUGIN: And, Judge, the NCAA has not yet responded to Fox News' request for comments on this, nor have they responded to all this fallout from the swimming championships this last week. Will send it back to you.



PIRRO: All right, Bill. Thanks so much.



And joining me now is Matt Walsh, host of 'The Matt Walsh Show' podcast. Matt, why is the woke left determined to destroy women's sports as we know it?



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Well, it's part of an overall war on truth, I think. And in this, the truth is really quite simple that men and women are different. Lia Thomas is a man. The fact that he perceives himself allegedly to be a woman does not make him a woman, just basic reality there.



And the fact that he's a man means that he has many - it's not just hormones, he has innumerable biological ingrained advantages over women. Everything from the size of his limbs, the size of his organs, his lung capacity, and so forth. All of these things give him an immense advantage over women, which is also why, when you look at most competitive sports, men almost always performed better than women on average.



I mean, the fastest man in the world is always faster than the fastest woman. The best male swimmer in the world is always faster than the best female swimmer. But the thing is, you and I, we could sit here and talk about it. I can talk about it. I could try to defend women's sports myself from the outside, which I've done and talk about the fundamental truth.



But I think, there's nothing that can replace the women who are actually involved or on the ground, who are in these sports. There is nothing that can replace them taking a stand and protesting this. And that's why it's really good that finally some of them are starting to do it. It takes a lot of courage.



We talk a lot about courage in our society, a lot of false courage is applauded. It takes real courage to actually take a stand against this, as at least some of these swimmers have. I think the next step, though, is for the female swimmers, or female competitors in any of these sporting events when a male shows up to realize that because the man is there, this is all a charade now. It doesn't mean anything.



So, refuse to participate at all.



PIRRO: All right.



WALSH: Until this doesn't happen.



PIRRO: All right. But after Thursday's competition, Reka Gyorgy's Virginia tech teammate went public with this statement. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have a teammate who did not make finals today, because she was just bumped out of finals. And it's heartbreaking to see someone who went through puberty as a male and has the body of a male be able to absolutely blow away the competition. And you go into with a mindset that you are - you don't have a chance.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: You know, this is so disillusioning. I mean, before you even get into the race, you know what's going to happen. But it's almost as crazy as saying that we should have men and women in the same race. I mean, it's no different. This one guy got in instead of all men and women in one swimming race.



WALSH: Right, exactly. And we find, of course, that when you combine things, what you end up doing is - if you were to just to get rid of the distinction between men and women's sports, all you're really doing is you're just getting rid of women's sports, because women wouldn't be able to compete.



So you're edging them out. And this becomes - for all we hear about from the left about defending women, here - this is really the central fight when it comes to defending women in our culture. It's not just sports, it's also locker rooms, it's women's privacy, safety. Their very identities are being appropriated. And this is really the central fight right now for defending women and defending truth generally.



And if you're not participating in that fight to defend women, then you just you don't care. You don't care about women.



PIRRO: Well, if you believe in objectivity, then it is about truth. But anyway, Matt, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



Now, what does it mean for the war if the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol falls into Russian hands? We're going to lay it all out in a few moments. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: We go now to Ukraine where there are subtle signs that the Russians are changing their strategy. But first, we're hearing air raid sirens in Lviv, where Fox's Senior Foreign Affairs correspondent Greg Palkot is standing by. Greg?



GREG PALKOT, SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Judge. Yes, we heard air raid sirens earlier on this night and earlier before that, a Military base was hit northeast of here. The fighting really going on across the country.



But a lot of the focus right now, Judge, is on Mariupol. The Russian Defense Ministry told Ukraine to surrender by Monday morning. Guess what? They said no. And the battering goes on. 90 percent of that city of 400,000-plus destroyed or damaged; hundreds of thousands with no food, electricity, water, medicine, a truly horrible situation.



Meanwhile, in the capital of Kyiv, more artillery blasts were heard on Monday and around the clock curfew is in place as rescue workers dig through the rubble of yet another Russian missile strike, hitting shopping mall, high rise building, killing eight. Russians claimed it was a Military target.



Finally, you're right. These artillery and missile blasts by the Russians could be, according to officials, a sign of what they think is Moscow switching to Plan B. They fail to win a quick decisive victory on the ground. Thanks in part to the bravery of the Ukrainian forces, and thanks in part to the Russian incompetence.



Now, it looks like Russians could be digging in and trying to simply beat the Ukrainians into submission with their weaponry, their long range weaponry. The analysts fear, Judge, that the next few weeks here could get very nasty. Back to you.



PIRRO: All right, Greg. Thanks so much.



You just heard Greg mention the besiege port city of Mariupol, which is putting up stiff resistance. What's the significance of Mariupol?



Joining me now is retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Don Bolduc, who's now a U.S. Senate candidate in New Hampshire. Also here is Peter Rough, Hudson Institute Senior Fellow.



General Bolduc, what are the strategic implications of Mariupol falling into Russian hands?



BRIGADIER GENERAL DON BOLDUC (RET), U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE: Well, I think it's obvious you know. I mean, it's a land bridge to Russia, which is hugely important. It shores up their control of the Sea of Azov. And it also backs up their control of the Black Sea.



This is a very important area for them. But as you can see, they're running into the 'Don't tread on me' attitude of the Ukrainians, and they're not going to surrender. They can continue to barrage them, but they have the wherewithal to stay. It didn't work at Fort McHenry. It didn't work in Bastogne. And it's probably not going to work here.



PIRRO: You know, Peter, it seems that the determination and the perseverance of the Ukrainian people, irrespective of how much Russia is bombing is almost insurmountable.



PETER ROUGH, HUDSON INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: It's really remarkable. Some of the anecdotes we've heard out of Ukraine, Mariupol, which before the war was Ukraine's 10th biggest city, something like four to 500,000 residents. It had a promising steel and iron industry connected to its deepwater ports. It's really been a promising city which Putin has leveled.



And for that reason, I think we've seen a lot of the Ukrainian people really stand strong and try to resist Putin's plan to bring the entire Donbas. It's the base of the Don River under his indirect control through quislings in Luhansk and Donetsk.



And the Ukrainian people have stood strong and they have fought tooth to nail every step of the way. And we've heard some harrowing stories out of out of Mariupol, in particular.



PIRRO: General, I'm going to go back to you. Russia has issued an ultimatum. And it appears that now they're at a standstill. When they're at a standstill like this, this is where it seems that Putin is desperate. What is his next step?



BOLDUC: Well, his next step is going to have to continue to push, right. But unfortunately, he's got a Ukrainian resistance that is just formidable, and to their credit. I mean, quantity, as many people have said, has a quality of its own. But so does the will of the underdog.



And right now, he can push. But I believe he's going to continue to get pushed back. And they have home-court advantage. And I believe they'll defend, and I believe they'll defend admirably. And that is going to be a real problem for Putin.



PIRRO: Yes. Now and even if he does succeed. I mean, it'll be an incredible insurgency. But, Peter, today Joe Biden issued this dire warning. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Based on evolving intelligence, Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us. As I said, the magnitude of Russia's cyber capacity is fairly consequential, and it's coming.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Well, wait a minute, didn't Joe hand them a list of targets not to attack?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructures should be off limits to attack. Period. By cyber or any other means, I gave them a list. If I'm not mistaken, I don't have it in front of me. 16 specific entities. 16 defined as critical infrastructure under U.S. policy, from the energy sector to our water systems.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: OK. Peter, apparently telling the enemy our weak points and asking them not to attack isn't a good deterrence.



ROUGH: Or it's signaling to the Russians, everything that is fair game, which would be everything outside of those 16 areas, which I don't think is a very smart messaging move.



Look, after that clip, which you just played, which is the President in June in Geneva after his bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin. There were attacks on our Colonial Pipeline as well as (ph) GBS, the meatpacking distributor, one of the largest in the world last fall.



So the Russians - coming out of Russian territory were willing to execute those sorts of attacks in the past. There have been some cyber skirmishes in the opening days of the war, which the U.S. and our cyber warriors have sought to assist the Ukrainians, also our private sector has sought to patch some other vulnerabilities. There has yet to be though the major cyber standoff, or the major cyber back and forth through this conflict between the Russians and the U.S., perhaps because the Russians already think they're overstretched in Ukraine and they don't want to expand the war.



But the President did make a statement today. So let's stay tuned and see what happens next.



PIRRO: Yes. Let's stay tuned and see what happens. General, why not an Iron Dome type missile defense system? I mean, if we're not going to send in the MiGs and we're just doing the javelins. I mean, you've got the Iron Dome, we've got the Patriot, we've got the S-300. Why don't they - why can't they get an Iron Dome type defense system?



BOLDUC: Well, I don't see why they can't. And it's something I've been pushing for, now, since the beginning of this. Setup that Iron Dome, set up that air defense capability. And it's - we're a little too late. We're hand-wringing. We have sent a lot of stuff in, yes.



But at the same time there are real operational things that we can be giving them. Air Defense is one of them. I'm still a proponent to giving them the MiGs. And I think that's what we should be doing.



PIRRO: Well, if we add to the MiGs, we should at least give them a defense system. But anyway, gentlemen, thanks so much for being with us this evening.



Democrats' gross hypocrisy on full display during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing today. In moments, we expose the double standards and hear from a GOP senator, who is daring to ask tough questions of Biden's nominee. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: The Senate confirmation of Kudge Ketanji Brown Jackson began today, and in a not so shocking display of utter hypocrisy, Democrats blasted the GOP for daring to bring up Judge Brown Jackson's legal record.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DICK DURBIN, (D-IL) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: Despite the record, we've heard claims that you were, quote, soft on crime. These baseless charges are unfair. They fly in the face of the pledges my colleagues made that they would approach your nomination with civility and respect.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: The nerve of him after what his party did to Brett Kavanaugh in the confirmation process. They have zero right to invoke civility and fairness.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good morning, I welcome everyone to this confirmation hearing on the nomination of --



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Mr. Chairman,



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Judge Brett Kavanaugh.



HARRIS: Mr. Chairman.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're out of order. I will proceed.



HARRIS: We cannot move forward, Mr. Chairman.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We believe this hearing should be postponed.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Chairman, if we cannot be recognized, I move to adjourn.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're out of order.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Chairman, I appeal to be recognized on your sense of decency and integrity.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Wow. Joining me now Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn who sits on the Judiciary Committee. Senator, it's just offensive for Democrats to demand civility after what they did to Justice Kavanaugh and his family.



SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN, (R-TN): Judge, one of the things that we pointed out today was that this was going to be a hearing that would be respectful of the process of the nominee of the American people. And we were going to ask tough questions, which we started in on today. And we were going to go through our record, her writings, her rulings, things that she has said, and bring that forward.



This is a time that the American people should get to know who this judge is. And what type of justice she would be on the Supreme Court. That means we need to do our job, probe her record, and bring that record to light for the American people.



PIRRO: Democrats have long claimed the judicial conservative philosophy is an impediment to being a justice. They've established that precedent. And don't we have the same right to at least find out what her judicial philosophy is, not indicative of case law or cases, but how she views the Constitution?



BLACKBURN: Yes, indeed. And when she was up for her appellate position, I asked her about her judicial philosophy. She declined to give a concrete answer. When I visited with her privately, she didn't have an answer on her judicial philosophy.



But judge, different issues are going to come before you. It may be CRT, it may be parental rights, it may be court packing. But what you want to know is, what is her judicial philosophy? What is going to underpin her? Where does she look first? Does she look to the Constitution, or does she look to current events? Does she look to the rule of law, or does she look to precedent? Those are answers that she needs to give the committee, the entire Senate, and she needs to give those answers to the American people.



PIRRO: Senator, you are getting some pushback on your statement today, "Rolling Stone" writing, "Marsha Blackburn lectures first black woman nominated to Supreme Court on so-called white privilege. The Republican from Tennessee suggested to Ketanji Brown Jackson that it's merely a coincidence that only two of America's 114 Supreme Court justices have been black." Senator, your response?



BLACKBURN: What was so interesting, I asked her about a school board that she was serving on. And that school board has talked about progressive education and been very laudatory progressive education and what it moves forward. And it even has a program they offer called "woke kindergarten" and then a class they offer for parents on white privilege.



And I asked her -- I told her that tomorrow, when we have our 30-minute question rounds, I wanted discussed this with her because I would like to know more about what she has. But you know what, Judge? The liberal media is not doing their job if they're not out there beating up on a conservative woman. They have got a pretty good record at doing that. And it is impaired that we ask tough questions of Judge Jackson so we know where we stands on the issues.



PIRRO: Senator Blackburn, thanks so much.



On the campaign trail, Joe Biden explicitly laid out his criteria for choosing a Supreme Court nominee. It must be black and a woman. Clearly, Biden viewed this as primarily a box checking exercise meant to satisfy the woke left. Of course, the left wants you to forget all that. One Democrat senator even tried to rewrite history today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAZIE HIRONO, (D-HI) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE MEMBER: Instead of celebrating the long overdue diversity Judge Jackson would bring to the court, some of my Republican colleagues and public figures have attempted to undermine your qualifications through their pejorative use of the term affirmative action, and they have implied you were solely nominated due to your race and not for other factors. Your nomination is about -- not about filling a quota.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Joining me now is Stephen Miller, former senior advisor to President Trump and founder to America First Legal. Stephen, the big problem with what Senator Hirono just said is that the president was very explicit that his nominee would be, in fact, filling a quota.



STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER TO TRUMP: Senator Hirono is upset, the only person she should be upset with is President Biden who clearly, explicitly stated that race and gender would be his criteria in selecting a justice. That is President Biden's statement. It doesn't come from Republicans. President Biden has done a disservice to Judge Jackson by so declaring, making her race and her gender his stated criteria. So shame on President Biden for doing that to her and to anyone else that was ruled out of consideration.



PIRRO: You know, Stephen, one of the issues that the senators are interested in is the fact that it appears that Judge Ketanji Brown has in several cases, I think against 10, undercut sentencing guidelines as it relates to child pornography and cases involving children as victims. Do you think that's a fair area to inquire why she undercut federal sentencing guidelines and went below not only the guidelines but below what the prosecutors requested?



MILLER: I hope this will be of the primary areas the senators focus on in the hearings. I give great credit to Senator Josh Hawley for raising the issue, for putting it front of center. I've carefully reviewed the evidence that he has assembled. It is rock solid. There is no question in my mind whatsoever that she is not only soft on crime, but that she is soft on people who peddle in child pornography, people who use and avail themselves of child pornography. It is revoting.



And this needs to be explored, it needs to be discussed. She needs to be given a chance, of course, to explain her side of the events. But I think the record that Senator Hawley has laid out is incontrovertible. And I'm stunned that Democrats would try to say that Republicans are in error for bringing this up. It is part of her record. What they did to Judge Kavanaugh was a smear campaign unlike anything we've seen before in American history, falsely accusing him of a sexual assault. Anything to do with Judge Jackson's record is fair play.



PIRRO: Stephen, here's ABC News's fact check of Judge Brown Jackson's shocking record on child porn cases, "If and when we properly contextualize Judge Jackson's sentencing record in federal child porn cases, it looks pretty mainstream, wrote Doug Berman, a leading expert on sentencing law and policy." Stephen that's how they're spinning this?



MILLER: There's a sickness in this country, Judge, in which there are people, frankly, in both parties, who are soft when it comes to sex crimes. And, so, the fact that there may be other people who have agreed with her decisions don't make them OK. She is auditioning for a seat in the United States Supreme Court. Republicans as the party of law and order, as the party of tough on crime policies, they need to go right at this and go at it aggressively.



One of the defensives that I have seen is that these were only individuals who possessed child pornography. They weren't distributing it. What crazy world are we living in, Judge, where we're trying to make excuses for people who possess child pornography. That makes it possible for this barbaric activity to occur.



PIRRO: Stephen, the crazy part about it is if you receive or distribute it, mandatory minimum of five, maximum of 20 years. But if you possess it, there's no minimum. Even the statute is backwards in this case. So as if receiving it is different than sending it. They're interchangeable. It's the same. And you choose drawing the distinction on both and not giving the minimum in one that is mandated. Clearly, Stephen --



MILLER: And not tough on sex crimes, period.



PIRRO: We all are. Stephen, thanks so much.



Still ahead, we speak to the men capitalizing on Biden infamy. The co- owners of the Let's Go Brandon store join us new moments right here.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: THE INGRAHAM ANGLE has found maybe the only two people in this country who are benefitting financially from Joe Biden being in office -- the co-owners of the new Let's Go Brandon store in Toms River, New Jersey. We went down there over the weekend to check it out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm out there in the street every day, and I know what people want. They want to see Trump back in office. We can deal what's in there now. And we opened up the store. We're open six days, and look at the support we got here.



(APPLAUSE)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everybody is thirsty for the change that I think this store reflects, and we're just thrilled to support the businesses and the owners doing great. So Let's Go Brandon.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's Go Brandon, I agree.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It feels like there's a big separation between the federal government and the people in the country. They're not listening to us. What we want.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We can't hear you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm a hair stylist. So I would buy a box of foils, it was $8.99. It's $22 now. So just the small things that I need to put together to complete a service is just driving my costs up so high that consumers are finding themselves unable to patronize me.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Republicans need to be all on the same page with a uniform message out to the voters.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody here, hey Let's Go Brandon.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Joining me now is Gregory Dooner and Vinny Scuzzese, co-owners of the Let's Go Brandon store. All right, Gregory, I will start with you. It seems like you've been getting quite the reception. What made you open this store?



(LAUGHTER)



GREGORY DOONER, CO-OWNER, "LET'S GO BRANDON" STORE: Well, we did this, we did it right. We wanted to represent. We wanted to represent our freedom loving patriots that, Judge, you know this -- I love Donald Trump, OK? He was the best thing for us. Things aren't so good now, but we're going to make it better with the support of everybody, including yourself. I want you to get it out of here, everyone, come on, stand up, let's do this thing right? Let's go to the polls. Let's vote these guys out of there. Even the RINOs, I'm sorry to say it, but that's the way it is.



PIRRO: All right, Gregory? Vinny, Vinny, I'm sorry. Vinny, what made you do this?



VINNY SCUZZESE, CO-OWNER, "LET'S GO BRANDON" STORE: Yes, Hi, Judge. We were setting up tents around Ocean County popping up and we were having a few problems with our permits, and we decided to open up a storefront where no one can bother us. We did it last year in another store, Trump merchandise, and we changed the name to Let's Go Brandon. I think it's working out good for the past few days.



PIRRO: You know what I think they should do? I think they should have a loop in the store with Joe Biden going, "Let's Go Brandon", "Let's Go Brandon."



(LAUGHTER)



DOONER: You're correct. You're correct.



SCUZZESE: That's a great idea. We're going to do it.



PIRRO: I don't charge for my advice.



(LAUGHTER)



PIRRO: All right, so you've got a lot of people in the store there. And you were open six days, seven days a week?



DOONER: Yes, we are. Yes, we are.



SCUZZESE: Yes. 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day.



DOONER: Except Sundays. Sunday is 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Google has us down, do you believe that? We just went live with our listing, judge, six days ago. I said to Vinny, hey, we have got this line now. So I posted just on my friends -- just to my friends. And the response was unbelievable. I guess my friends had shared it with others, which was picked up by Exit 82 scanner news who did a hit piece on it. But guess what? It backfired.



SCUZZESE: Now look at this. A lot of support. A lot of support.



PIRRO: We found it on Google. But, Vinny, we actually found you. But when we searched earlier, but according to "The Washington Examiner," Facebook flagged the announcement of your store's opening. There's no surprise there, is there? I'm sure you expected that they would do that, didn't you?



SCUZZESE: Not at all. But they let Putin stay on Instagram and Twitter. What's up with that?



(LAUGHTER)



PIRRO: How has inflation affected your business?



DOONER: Oh, my God. It's affected everybody. Not just here. But look at the gas prices. I don't have to tell you. Go to the pumps. They're talking almost -- we have a diesel bus, and we are going to be able to bring it to parties. And we don't care. We're going to able to excite people and get people on our side. We take it to events at Washington, D.C. It's going to be available for birthday parties and special events. We haven't worked out any plans yet as far as the route yet, but we're going to be there for everybody. Everybody is there for us. We want to stand for America, Donald Trump. Vinny Scuzzese, the boss of bosses.



PIRRO: Vinny Scuzzese from New Jersey no less.



DOONER: I love you all, everyone. Look at this crowd!



SCUZZESE: And also --



CROWD: Let's go Brandon!



(APPLAUSE)



PIRRO: All right. Good luck with Let's Go Brandon. Gentlemen, thanks for joining us.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We love you, Judge!



PIRRO: Thank you, love you back.



Now, does Joe Biden know where the Rust Belt is? The Last Bite explains.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: While speaking at the Business Roundtable's quarterly meeting today, Biden made a bumbling prediction.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are going to talk about the Rust Belt anymore. We're going to talk about new expanded manufacturing capacity in the middle -- in the middle Atlantic -- excuse me, in the Midwest.



Now is the time when things are shifting. There is going to be a new world order out there. And we've got to lead it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Oh, God.



I'm Jeanine Pirro in for Laura Ingraham. I'll be back tomorrow night. But in the meantime, you can catch me weekdays on "THE FIVE." If you want to see me On Demand, go to Cameo.com/JudgeJeanine for a personalized video. Or go to FOX Nation and watch "Castles."



Thanks for watching.



Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

