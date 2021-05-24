'The Ingraham Angle' on 'Joe Biden's America'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. The scourge of critical race theory has even infected school districts in red states. Tonight, we bring you the dramatic video from a Palm Beach County School Board hearing as parents stood up to the racial bullying that's taking place there. Plus, why is Joe Biden quoting a dictator in an American military commencement address? And what's the latest plan for big tech to track you? Raymond Arroyo has it all in Friday Follies. But first, anti-Semitism matters. That's the focus of tonight's angle.



Welcome to Joe Biden's America.



(VIDEO PLAYING)



INGRAHAM: Take a look at this disturbing surveillance video out of LA. This is a Jewish father of six on his way to synagogue running for his life. Two cars sped toward him. They appear to be flying Palestinian flags.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They meant to get him and they didn't - they were not saying any racial slurs. They said Allah Akbar, which we know very well unfortunately, means they would like to commit a terrorist attack, hurt someone, kill someone.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, the recent spate of vicious attacks against Jewish Americans shouldn't surprise anyone. The fact is anti-Semitism has been comfortably housed inside the Black Lives Matter movement. And just like attacks against police officers are tolerated and even celebrated by BLM activists. So, are attacks against Jews. It's disgusting. It has the Biden Administration in a bind of its own making.



The Democrats right now are obsessing on a commission to investigate that two-and-a-half-hour Capitol riot on January 6th, but they're turning a blind eye to the explosion of crime on the streets of America. And they simply refuse to confront the anti-Semitic crosscurrents in both the BLM and the critical race theory crowd. So, by refusing to renounce the Far Left's push to defund the police and instead choosing a target police practices, the Biden DOJ has made life in America more dangerous for everyone.



And by refusing to call out the vile anti-Jewish sentiments expressed by their own allies, Democrats have made America far more dangerous for Jews. The origin of the thuggish tactics of the embolden anti-Semites track the tactics of BLM thugs last summer. This was the scene Tuesday in West LA, as described by an eyewitness.



A large caravan of people waving Palestinian flags as they drove through several neighborhoods, members of the caravan who approached the restaurant began throwing bottles at diners outside and using anti-Semitic slurs. It was a hate crime, the witness told CBS LA, it was prepared they came to fight with Jewish people.



Another witness told the station that dozens of men ran from the caravan, toured the restaurant asking who's Jewish? Now, does that remind you of anything?



(VIDEO PLAYING)



INGRAHAM: Now in both cases, these intimidation tactics go unpunished as liberal wokesters cower in fear. And the agitators, they feel empowered because they have the cover of members of Congress, such as of course, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): Palestinians no was stating violence, militarized policing and occupation of their communities look like. And they've lived that reality of having to go through checkpoints while trying to live their lives. They know this reality. And the reality of so much more. So, when heavily militarized police forces showed up in Ferguson in 2014, Bassam and so many others of our St. Louis Palestinian community, our Palestinian sibling showed up too.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And the co-founder of the Boycott Divest and Sanctions Movement also smears Israel with that same systemic racism analogy that BLM uses against America.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OMAR BARGHOUTI, CO-FOUNDER OF THE BDS MOVEMENT: When apartheid ended in South Africa, did that end the existence of South Africans? No, it just ended an unjust, oppressive system. When Jim Crow ended in the United States itself, did that end the existence of Alabama? No, it ended a very racist, institutionalized racist system. That's exactly what we're calling for.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And in tandem with the racial grievance industry in the U.S., anti-Jewish forces use selective viral video clips in an attempt to indoctrinate the next generation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RASHID KHALIDI, PROFESSOR OF MODERN ARAB STUDIES AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY: The images that people are seeing on social media, they cannot unsee and I think that you have changes that are going on things like the Tulsa riots, things like Black Lives Matter are seen as connected by a very large number of people, not just in the Democratic Party, but particularly young people on campuses, young people all over the country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: On campuses. While meanwhile, in tweets anti-Semite, Ilhan Omar accused Israel of running an apartheid state and engaging in terrorism, and then demanded that Israel answer for war crimes. And last week, her fellow squad member Rashida Tlaib revealed how BLM radicalism does share common cause with the anti-Israel movement,



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): Our freedom is interconnected with black, brown, indigenous; it is connected. What they are doing to the Palestinian people is what they continue to do our black brothers and sisters here. This is how you grow this movement. This is how you spread the truth.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: In fact, the co-founder of BLM cites her trip to Palestine as a key influence.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PATRISSE CULLORS, BLACK LIVES MATTER CO-FOUNDER: We went on a solidarity trip. And I think it transformed all of us. It transformed how we understood the Palestinian struggle, but also how we understood it in relationship to black people struggle inside the U.S. And I think it was a profound moment of clarity that that's been incredibly powerful for our movement.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The fact is, Israel has been America's most loyal ally in the Middle East since its founding. During Trump's first term, progress toward peace was being made slowly but surely with those Abraham Accords. But President Biden is well on his way to blowing all of it by saddling up to the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, by embracing the use of this poisonous critical race theory in schools. And by refusing to tackle the social pathologies at the heart of urban crime.



Biden has not only made America more divided and dangerous; he spawned a terrifying wave of anti-Semitic attacks that could quickly spiral out of control. And that's the angle.



All right, joining me now Harmeet Dhillon, CEO of the Center for American Liberty and a civil rights attorney and Ari Fleischer, former White House Press Secretary and Fox News Contributor. Ari, this is beyond disturbing. It's hard to watch these videos, but we must in major cities across the country going table-to-table asking, are you Jewish here?



Remember what the BLM, they said raise your fist. They were challenging these diners last summer to raise their fists for Black Lives Matter and recite the lingo of Black Lives Matter. Very similar and very disturbing.



ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: And Laura, to put it even finer point on it. They're not just going into various cities looking for Jews. They're going into the Jewish sections of cities in Skokie, Illinois, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, in Manhattan, in what's called the diamond district just off of Sixth Avenue where there are a host of Jewish owned stores, and they're targeting Jews.



I mean, can you imagine in the streets of America mobs going around seeking violence? And there have been assaults where they say, are you Jewish? And they're looking especially for Jews who dress differently than you or me, Jews who wear yamakas. Jews who wear tallit, which is a traditional way of Jewish dress. They are hunting for Jews in the streets of America. And where's the mainstream media?



In Charlottesville when a mob assembled saying we will not be replaced by Jews, the media to its credit, went nuts. It made it a lead item on the news everywhere. Here, the media is silent as Jews are being hunted, almost silent, you can find some coverage This is not the lead the network's put it on the front page story everywhere that it should be.



INGRAHAM: You stated it better than I did, Ari, thank you for that. And squad leader Ayanna Pressley, Harmeet took to the House floor recently to add fuel to the burning flame of anti-Semitism. We're seeing this all over the country but watch what she said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): I rise today to recognize the deep trauma and loss of life perpetuated by systems of oppression here in the United States and globally. Palestinians are being told the same thing as black folks in America, there is no acceptable form of resistance.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Harmeet, reaction?



HARMEET DHILLON, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY CEO: Well, it's so irresponsible to try to tie these two things together, we have a history in our country with African Americans. And we've done a great job as a country of resolving the historical discrimination that we had there. What's happening in the Middle East is entirely different, has its own history, and deserves its own separate treatment.



We have a long history in this country, by the way of some African American leaders on the left, playing into various anti-Semitic tropes about the Jewish community saying that they control the banks, they control the media, where's ours? And this type of irresponsible rhetoric now we're seeing it from members of Congress, I would not have thought that I would be seeing a Hamas caucus in the United States Congress in 2021. But that's exactly what we have right now. And we don't have enough people standing up on the other side.



Democrats, because this is their problem, to stand up and condemn this and call it what it is. I mean, only a few years ago, you would have seen a lot of Democrats standing up to these bullies, to these thugs and putting them in their place. But today, they're afraid of them.



INGRAHAM: But they're emboldened, Ari. They're emboldened, the people doing this. The thugs on the street doing this are emboldened because last summer, when riots took place and looting took place, they weren't sending around all the pictures of the facial recognition to get people put in jail. In fact, people were released from jail the next day. So, there's a lot - there's the attack on the police. This is all interwoven and other piece of Marxist world view that seeks to take down old institutions and replace them with this new leftist world view. I think that it's a Venn diagram of evil, I'm just disgusted by this, Ari.



FLEISCHER: At its pernicious core, is this newfound notion that the right thing to do is to judge people not by the content of their heart or by the merits of their actions, but by the color of their skin, or by the ethnic heritage from which they derive that this is the first thing we as Americans should do when we see somebody, we should rate them, grade them, interpret them based on their color. And if you're the right color, you get extra, you get bonuses, you get federal programs, you get treated in liberal social circles as if you were oppressed hundreds of years ago, so therefore, you're oppressed now. And therefore, you have an entitled status.



As opposed to saying we are all equal in this country. And there should be no discrimination of any type against anybody for any reason. This is the America that Martin Luther King held us up to. This is the America that he challenged us to live by our founding creed that all men are created equal. Today's Leftist movement has thrown out our founding creed, they have a new creed saying we are unequal, we should discriminate, we should discriminate on the basis of skin color. This is pernicious.



INGRAHAM: Well, it's a new enslavement to the state, Harmeet and you must bow down to it or else they go table-to-table or smash houses or smash stores and Bill Barr, yesterday, he was addressing the other component of this, which is this race component, critical race theory in the schools. And we're seeing it sweep the country. It was a devastating indictment. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL BARR, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Critical race theory is nothing more the material, less philosophy of Marxism, substituting racial antagonism for class antagonism, that's all it is. It posits all the same things as traditional Marxism, that there are made of historical forces at work, that social pathologies are the result of societal conventions and power structures that have to be torn down.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Harmeet, we really need to just get to the root of all of this and call it out every time we see it.



DHILLON: Yes, absolutely. I think those were very good remarks there. What we have lost perspective of here in the United States is our history, is our history of working across the aisle is our history of confronting our problems peacefully, making laws working together, we have lost that completely. There's no cooperation between the parties we have dating back to the 2016 election. In my - with my own two eyes, I witnessed a mob violence on political lines in the streets of San Jose.



California, with one side getting away with beating the other side, Trump supporters, there was no political retribution for that. We've now seen the Black Lives Matters. We've seen the forced indoctrination of children in our schools at on an accelerated basis, and Americans have become conditioned to this. So, this is really a time to stand up and say this is not right. We have right and wrong. And this is something that all Americans need to take a stand on, regardless of politics.



INGRAHAM: And they are speaking out, they're beginning to speak out. I think they've poked the bear on this in the schools especially but we are tracking these anti-Semitic attacks. Harmeet and Ari, thank you so much.



And as we predicted more than a year ago, the COVID lockdowns in the summer BLM rioting had the most devastating effects on the nation's poor, but the richest among us, they thrived. Now, as Glenn Reynolds recently wrote in The New York Post, the pandemic saw a huge amount of money and power transferred to the over class of politicians, corporate managers and bureaucrats. Small businesses shut down while big box stores deemed essential remained open.



The laptop class worked from home to the delight of many of its members while the working class brought them stuff. And nowhere is this divide more stark than in New York City, where the financial capital world, they saw bank smash records even as the economic effects of the pandemic linger.



In fact, Wall Street Titans JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citi, all just reported last month that they broke earnings records. So, while Goldman's David Solomon was taking the company Gulfstream to the Bahamas on weekends, what was happening to the regular workers in New York? Well, 900,000 jobs in the city disappeared. That's what, they're gone. And today, only 40 percent of those have come back.



According to The New York Times economists forecast that it'll take at least a few years to gain back the balance of those lost jobs. And Barbara Byrne Denham, senior economist at the Oxford Economics, as the New York City has trailed the rest of the U.S. every single month on every single measure.



Well, you hear a lot of crowing from the Democrats about wealth inequality and the need for the rich to pay their fair share. But those are meaningless cliches. The fact is, in one of the most heavily Democrat run cities in the country, liberal policies have accomplished only one thing, suffering and the brutal expansion of the gap between the haves and have nots.



Our angle on the critical race theory Gold Rush last night got a lot of attention. And tonight, we have another expos an out of Florida, where parents in Palm Beach County stood up to fight the racial bullies. It's dramatic video and it's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARR: Other than providing public funding for basic education, the other purpose of it was to effectuate the melting pot, to instill a sense of common identity, to promote a solidarity among students as Americans. But now the schools have taken the opposite mission of separating us, of teaching unbridgeable differences of dividing us into many different identities destined to be antagonistic. If that's the purpose of education now to drive - to separate us from each other to drive us apart. Then why shouldn't we have diverse school system?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, former Trump Attorney General bill Barr does ask the right question. Why should we send our tax dollars to schools that end up teaching our kids to hate each other and hate the country? Now here's what Barr is talking about.



This is a video used in schools across the country meant to soften the BLM riots that we saw last summer. As you'll see, it's packaged in like kind of this harmless cartoonish fashion. And it's meant to kind of in your kids to the destructive message.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: About structural racism in our society, a built in system of bias that makes life easier for white people, and more difficult for black people and other people of color. Black men are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white men. Like on May 25, 2020 that's when a black man named George Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The demonstrations aren't only about Mr. Floyd. They're about a pattern of violence against black people, and a tendency for our suffering to go unnoticed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now that video is being shown across elementary schools in the United States, even in red states, but parents are standing up to this racial bullying and misrepresentation. Here's one Father Palm Beach County, Florida. And it was just this week and he was reacting to the video we just showed you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS MORRIS, PARENT IN PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL: It's completely inappropriate material for those kids. OK. And it's a sociopolitical message. My message to you is stay the hell out of my living room, OK. That's my place. If I want to talk about current events with my kids, me and my wife can impart any kind of moral guidance and advice we want to, that's our place, that's our lane, stay in your lane. 40 minutes of the first training module, OK with Mary Fertakis, as I watched it, all about skin color, skin color, skin color, skin color, race.



Are we not past this crap as a society? It's unbelievable. I'm telling you right now, if you support this ideology, this philosophy where skin color, and group identity matters more than the substance of the individual, you are a racist. OK, shake your head. I see you shaking your head. I'm saying it to your face right now. I'm calling you a racist, if this is what you believe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, that guy is amazing. Joining me now from Florida is Dr. Carol Swain, former Princeton and Vanderbilt Professor. Carol, are we finally seeing a tipping point where parents take notice and start getting involved?



CAROL SWAIN, FORMER PRINCETON PROFESSOR: I believe so. All across the country as parents learn more about critical race theory and the forms it takes, I mean, innocent words that we all thought we knew the meaning of had been changed. And so, when the Left talks about equity, they're not talking about equal opportunity. They have rejected colorblindness. They have canceled America. And we are fortunate now that parents are understanding the destructiveness of the critical race theory agenda that takes away from academic learning. They are becoming more confident about standing up and pushing back.



INGRAHAM: Well, Dr. Swain, it's not just dad speaking out, moms are too and there was another parent who spoke out at this event, slamming the district over its priorities.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You all have truly lost your way. all you are doing is teaching children how to be mindless robots in a box of conformity. It is time for all to relearn and teach our children how powerful the U.S. Constitution, the Florida constitution, our bill of rights, and declaration of independence are.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Our founding documents, Carol, if those are determined to be by the Left systemically racist, then what is America? America is an illegitimate country. That's where we're headed next.



SWAIN: Well, I can tell you that the founding documents and our constitution, our civil rights laws with the equal protection clause, and the civil rights laws bans discrimination against anyone on account of that race, including white people, and we need to keep resisting critical race theory by pointing out that it is un-American. It runs counter to civil rights laws, and the equal protection clause. It involves bullying and shaming people because of the color of their skin. That's not something we should be doing in America.



INGRAHAM: And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, he was asked today about critical race theory being taught in the schools. Here was his response.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RON DESANTIS, FLORIDA GOVERNOR: It's offensive to the taxpayer, that they would be asked to fund critical race theory, that they would be asked to fund teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Carol, that is what leadership looks like we need every governor across the country has common sense to do the same thing.



SWAIN: I agree a 100 percent stand up, push back, fight for our Constitution.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Swain, great to see you tonight. Thank you so much. And the poison of critical race theory. It doesn't just spawn this needless and divisive addition to the curricula. It's also robbing our students of chances to achieve. Now, what am I talking about? In the name of so-called equity and equitable outcomes, California is proposing new guidelines that would force educators to keep all students in the same level of mathematics courses until their junior year in high school. Only then would students be able to go to advanced classes, like calc or statistics.



So, do you have a gifted child in your family? Well, California just doesn't care. They want to snuff out their educational achievement and trying to even everything out along the way. Former Assistant Secretary of Education Bill Evers just wrote a great piece about all of this in the journal and he joins us now.



Bill, you smartly note that California is choosing basically political agitation over mathematics. But it's even more nefarious than that, isn't not?



DR. WILLIAMSON EVERS, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF EDUCATION: Yes, it's more nefarious than that. And as you're correctly pointing out, if you want to learn calculus in your senior year, which you need to have get into a highly selective college, you can't start in your junior year, you need to have advanced classes earlier. And California is recommending that that not be present in the schools, as you say because they say oh, well, it's inequitable. The reason it's inequitable is because many students are in poorly performing schools. And so, they're not prepared.



And is a travesty in terms of allowing people to flourish and to the best of their potential allows.



INGRAHAM: And Emmanuel called a pathway to equitable math instruction. Do you love that title, Bill? It's recommended in this new California framework. Let me read this for you. White Supremacy Culture shows up in math classrooms, when preconceived expectations are steeped in the dominant culture, that's just bad writing. Students have to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, and if they fail it is their fault. It does not give room for the systemic reason students fail." Bill, the systemic reasons are the teacher's unions who don't want to fire teachers who can't teach.



EVERS: Right. It's almost impossible to fire a teacher. They have so many protections. If they're not a high-performing teacher they could even have their kids go in retrograde, and they still can't be fired. So the problem with this handbook, which by the way, they've suspended whether they are going to use it or not. In the framework, they recommended it eight times is they say the indicators of white supremacy are things like directly confronting students about their mistakes, asking students to show their work, saying that there is a right answer to the problem. If you say there's a right answer, then you're a white supremacist.



INGRAHAM: Wait, wait, hold on, Bill. In math, OK, there is a right or wrong answer. That's why math can be brutal. It was for me. I wasn't the top math student in my class. It's brutal. It's objective truths. They don't like objective, correct? They do not like objective standards or objective merit or objective truth, period. They don't like it.



EVERS: This manual says we shouldn't be stating that there is objectivity, that that's a false document. Interestingly in a kind of Orwellian moment, Orwellian memory hole, just at the time my article came out they removed that sentence from this manual. So they're embarrassed by their own revelation here. It is just a fantastically horrifying thing that's going on here.



INGRAHAM: Thank you for shining a light on the madness.



Joe Biden is caught in a lie about his Scranton roots, and why is he quoting Mao at a military commencement address? Raymond Arroyo has that and more, Friday Follies next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's Friday and that means it's time for Friday Follies. And for that we turn to our FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Ray, Joe Biden, he had a bit of it topsy-turvy week of public events. And he seems, to my eye he seems to be reverting back to his old routines.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, I think your eye does not deceive you. On Monday the president repeated a line that has gotten him in trouble in the past. This is tonight's "Marquee Malarkey."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Bunch of Malarkey.



(MUSIC)



BIDEN: I swear to God, when he left Scranton when coal died, my dad was not a -- he was a salesperson. He wasn't a coal miner. My great grandpop was.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Only his great grandpop was not a coal miner either, Laura. He was an engineer who did not extract coal from anything. This is an old lie that Biden fessed up to back in 2004.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I might be president now if it weren't for the fact I said I had an uncle who was a coal miner. It turned out I didn't have anybody in coalmines. You know what I mean?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Really?



BIDEN: I tried that crap before, it didn't work.



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: I'm from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I figured there had to be a coalminer somewhere in the family.



(LAUGHTER)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nothing, huh?



BIDEN: Nothing. Coal -- he was an engineer.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, how do you like that admission I tried that crap before. It seems he keeps trying it and it's not working out very well. Remember, this is what killed, and he referenced it there, the 1988 presidential campaign. He stole that speech from Neil Kinnock, the labor secretary in the U.K. referencing relatives who worked in the coalmines. Turned out, never happened. And "The Washington Post" this week, they said, well, Biden went too far, but we're not giving him Pinocchios. Unbelievable.



INGRAHAM: Now, wait, first of all, I keep seeing him, that was 17 years ago? OK, he wasn't a spring chicken back then. But doesn't it seem like, number one, aging is tough, for all of us, aging is tough. But my goodness, he looked like a different person. He doesn't look like the same person.



ARROYO: Laura, whether it's do to his age or his mental state, we are reaching a place with President Biden where to him the plagiarized personal narratives are fusing with reality, but it doesn't make them true. These days facts and names, they're all elusive to him. This is the president from Wednesday. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Mayor, Mayor Presaro (ph), I want to thank you for being here. And I know it will probably embarrass you for me to point you out and say that, but you predict it, and practiced your disciplines on land and sea. You've shown that you are salty.



We have to make sure that women have the chance to succeed and thrive throughout their careers. It's a Chinese saying that says women hold up half the world. It's a absolutely stupid position not to make sure they represent at least half of what we do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: There is an awful lot of absolute stupidity there, Laura. Firstly, he is quoting Mao, the Chinese dictator. And that line is women hold up half the sky, not the world. By the way, that bit of Chinese propaganda was intended to push women into the factories. He loves borrowing lines from foreign politicians, doesn't matter who they are. Just take the line and make it your own.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Raymond, you are speaking to the U.S. Coast Guard, and you are quoting a notorious dictator in a positive way of your chief military adversary. Does anyone else find this to be -- you could open up the quotable quotes any day of the week, and just why not go with Erma Bombeck, or something right? Why go --



ARROYO: It would be an improvement over a guy who wiped out 80 million people. Yes, I would think so.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, finally, tell us about the new vaccine passport that is being floated in the media? I saw something about this.



ARROYO: They don't call it that in the advertisement, Laura. Maybe they should. It's sure to be the new accessory of the Moderna and Pfizer set. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How can I begin to reclaim some normalcy in my life. Now you can wear the ImmunaBand adjustable bracelet. It's the only secure way to take your vaccine card with you wherever you go and share it with whoever you'd like.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, what you'd have to do is upload your vaccine card and then it's digitized into a QR code that you would then flash on your little bracelet wherever you went. This is really dangerous. Bill Barr and others sounded the alarm when Bill Gates was talking about this a year or two ago, digital passports. It's a lousy idea. This is like a magic band of health and personal insecurity. If you want to lose all your rights, this is a fast path to do it. Go ahead, sign up.



INGRAHAM: So it's ImmunaBand. Maybe it could be called CommunaBand, and you could show all of you sexually transmitted diseases on the band, too, before you get involved with someone.



ARROYO: It could be a belt, Laura. The CommunaBand could be a belt. Before you open it, it has got the QR code on the inside. This is a good idea. I'm going to market that before I go home tonight. Thank you, Laura. I'm going to go register that right now.



INGRAHAM: I'm telling you, CommunaBand. Honey, can I see your status? It's not whether you are single or whether you're not, it's your status. Oh, my goodness, you know where this is going to lead.



I'm sorry, dear. You have gonorrhea. I'm going to be moving on to the next CommunaBand.



INGRAHAM: No, then he'll say, that means I'm gonorrhea going home.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: We better leave it here. This is getting rough for a Friday.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: I'm going to start crying. Raymond, have a good weekend.



The worst media offenders of the week, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE, we have our eyes on you. The tape you do not want to miss, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's easy to brush off media bias these days, so THE INGRAHAM ANGLE is keeping track of the worst offenders of the week. Joining me now is Chris Bedford, senior editor at "The Federalist", and Mercedes Schlapp, former White House strategic comms director and a senior fellow at the American Conservative Union. All right, panel, great to see both of you. Let's begin with CNN's very trusted and completely impartial journalist Don Lemon.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DON LEMON, CNN HOST, "DON LEMON TONIGHT": The only party now that is operating in reality is the Democratic Party. The Republican Party is obsolete. The Republican Party is not dealing and living in reality. So you cannot negotiate with a party that doesn't operate on logic.



I'm not a political person. I'm a person who lives in reality. I'm a journalist.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mercedes, he's just a journalist. And I didn't realize that the Republican Party that just gained House seats, holds 50 Senate seats, and a majority of governors' mansions, is just now obsolete.



MERCEDES SCHLAPP, FORMER WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: OK, the only journalist that's obsolete is Don Lemon. Let's be real. This is a man who tried to rebrand himself just this past week. People were wondering if he was going to get off the television screen, which would be a nice change of pace, I think, for the American viewer.



But what we are seeing is that the people in his own state are fleeing to the bright red Republican states of Florida and Texas. They are the ones gaining the congressional seats, not these blue states. And more and more I think what we are seeing when you see a border crisis in place, when you see the chaos that has happened in our schools, you're going to see a Republican Party coming back stronger than ever before going in 2022.



INGRAHAM: And Chris, people were rightfully up in arms when that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, she decided she was only going to give interviews based on race, the journalists based on race. But not Lynn Sweet of "The Chicago Times."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LYNN SWEET, "CHICAGO SUN-TIMES": I just want to say from the beginning, I am not troubled by this. I have been part of the Chicago press corps for a long, long time. And Lori Lightfoot did not say anything that we did not know.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Chris, I don't know where to start with this. But she was making a racist comment with racist underpinnings, but I guess journalists are just fine with having no access to any black mayor at this point.



They are completely fine with that. They're fine with generally going along with anything that she would say right then, as long as it's not a Republican, or as long as it's not a conservative. But there is one aspect of this that I found kind of interesting, and that is that Mayor Lori Lightfoot actually has a lot to answer to to black and brown people in her city. The violence that's been spiking, the riots they've endured, the shops that have been destroyed have absolutely seriously affected that community.



She floats above it, and she tries to throw out this critical race garbage right here as some kind of token of her good will. There are people who are black and brown in her city who she should be answering to. They're just not the journalists. They're the people who live there.



INGRAHAM: Excellent point. We've talked a lot on this show about how unnecessary and obviously in bad faith this January 6th commission is. But here is what CNN's John Harwood thinks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN HARWOOD, CNN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: There is no good reason, none, for a member of Congress to oppose a bipartisan commission to investigate an attack on the Congress, attack on American democracy. There are a lot of people walking around the Congress who like to project the image of patriotic boy scouts who are defining themselves as anti-American by opposing this inquiry.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mercedes, it's anti-America to try to stop a taxpayer funded with hunt before it starts that is obviously going to be staff by Pelosi and Schumer with their choices?



SCHLAPP: This is theatric coming from the left. We know that what they're trying to do here is that the Democrats are ensuring that they can talk about what happened in the capital all throughout 2022, through 2024, and four years to come. They're going to hang this around the necks of Republicans. They're going to, of course, demonize President Trump as they've done all along.



And the media is going to play along with this. The liberal media is going to push this narrative that it's anti-American if you don't support this commission. Let me tell you something. We know the Justice Department. We know the FBI, they're all involved in investigating and going after the criminals who were involved in the Capitol riots. Nancy Pelosi does have to answer some questions on why she didn't have the Capitol police ready to go that day. But at the same time, there is no need for a commission. We know how these commissions play out. It's always a political tactic.



INGRAHAM: And finally, to no one's surprise, Joy Reid had a perfectly measured response to Nikole Hannah-Jones being denied tenure at UNC.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: This war against a clear-eyed, factual understanding of our history, which is all Critical Race Theory is, it's a war against our press freedoms, too. "The 1619 Project" means different things to different people. For some, including myself, it's a phenomenal piece of journalism, challenging us to reframe U.S. history. The idea that somebody with the MacArthur Genius Award and a Pulitzer would not get tenure is one its face ridiculous.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Chris, there is now a war on press freedom, too, with the denial of tenure to this woman?



BEDFORD: We've covered this a lot at "The Federalist" and "The Daily Caller" and also here at FOX News. All the inaccuracies that have taken place in this reporting, the central thesis of Nikole Hannah-Jones reporting on this had to be retracted by "The New York Times," that this is a country that was founded on slavery and that the Revolution was fought for slavery. This is a person here who has fought academic freedom, who has rooted for riots, who has taken credits for the riots that destroyed our country, that killed a dozen people, that ruined an unbelievable amount of lives over the past year. This is not academic freedom. She is a fan of violence. She is a racist. She is a fraud, and she was fired.



INGRAHAM: Chris and Mercedes, great to see both of you, have a great weekend.



And the vaccine push enters the dating realm. The Last Bite explains.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Today the Biden White House tackled one of the many serious crises facing this country. No, I'm not talking about the border. This is a much more important problem for them very.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Today, dating sites are announcing a series of features to encourage vaccinations. According to one of the sites, OK Cupid, people who display their vaccination status are 14 percent more likely to get a match. We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, maybe all those singles will soon need the CommunaBand that Raymond and I just mentioned in Follies. The big problems facing America.



That's all the time we have tonight. Don't forget, set your DVR for every weeknight at 10:00 p.m. eastern so you never miss an episode of THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.



Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.