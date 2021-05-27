'The Ingraham Angle' on Democrats' ridicule of gun owners

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight with a lot to get to. Senators Tom Cotton, Lindsey Graham are here along with Newt Gingrich announcement there and Candace Owens.



Plus, why some people will not get rid of their mess, no matter what, and Arroyo drops his mask in a big way. Raymond Arroyo has that in seen and unseen. But first, redefining and disarming America. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



Now, the hardcore left that now basically owns the Democrat Party has been hard at work for decades, the redefining terms, concepts in historical events, all for one purpose, to redefine what America itself means and also to take away our freedoms. Thus, basic terms of, for instance, biology are redefined. The factual classifications of male and female are continually expanded beyond sex to include dozens of gender categories all without regard to science.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And my pronouns are she, her and hers.



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect black mothers, to protect black birthing people.



INGRAHAM: The term illegal alien or even illegal immigrant is branded xenophobic, even when it's factual.



REP. SYLVIA GARCIA (D-TX) No human being is illegal. We are all children of God.



MARIA HINOJOSA, JOURNALIST: What you cannot do is to label a person illegal.



SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D-NY): There is no such thing as an illegal human.



INGRAHAM: Don't you miss her candidacy? Now the term racism is redefined and thrown around casually supplemented with adjectives like systemic and structural.



ROSEMARY CHURCH, CNN HOST: Most white people are oblivious to systemic racism and inequality, simply because they don't experience it every single day of their lives.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, sometimes the manipulation of language is designed to excuse and eventually to normalize aberrant behavior. Remember, back in 1999, when a popular president obliterated the boundaries of English and even managed to redefine the present tense of the verb "to be".



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The statement that there was no sex of any kind in any manner, shape or form with President Clinton was an utterly false statement, is that correct?



BILL CLINTON, 42ND PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It depends upon what the meaning of the word is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: How we ever recover from that one statement is beyond me still after all these years. Now fast forward to the present day language manipulation directly impacting our Second Amendment rights. Now, Biden's nominee to head the ATF unwittingly revealed how Democrats have used language to deprive us of basic freedoms when senators today pinned him down.



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Do you believe in banning assault weapons?



DAVID CHIPMAN, ATF DIRECTOR NOMINEE: I do, sir.



KENNEDY: OK. Define assault weapons.



CHIPMAN: Assault weapons would be something that members of Congress would define.



KENNEDY: Well, how do you define it? You're going to be running the agency.



CHIPMAN: Senator, the bill to ban assault weapons is dozens of pages.



KENNEDY: What is your definition of an assault?



CHIPMAN: There's no way I could define an assault weapon.



KENNEDY: Give me your definition.



CHIPMAN: I can give you one definition.



KENNEDY: If you won't answer my question, how can I vote for you? I'm done, Mr. Chairman. I don't think I'm going to give an answer.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh. When Senator Tom Cotton got his shot, he hit a bull's eye.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Can you tell me, what is an assault weapon? How would you define it if you're the chair - of the head of the ATF, how have you defined it over the last several years as your role as a gun control advocate?



CHIPMAN: I know there's a demand letter three program, which requires multiple reports. ATF in that program has defined an assault rifle as any semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine above the caliber of .22, which would include a .223, which is largely the AR-15 round.



COTTON: I'm amazed that that might be the definition of assault weapon that would basically cover every single modern sporting rifle in America today.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, that's all. But look, language matters and the term assault weapon itself is made up and meaningless. It's just meant to scare people into thinking they should be banned and no matter what Democrats say, it will be used to justify an eventual confiscation of guns in America.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Senator Feinstein's bill, which a super majority of senators voted against in a Democratic Senate, you said that bill didn't go far enough and you wanted an even broader ban.



CHIPMAN: Senator Feinstein's bill did not address those firearms that are currently in the possession of Americans. Those firearms could be treated under the NFA and regulated that way.



CRUZ: If you don't just want to make it illegal to sell those rifles, but you want to actively have government go after the people who currently possess firearms and if they don't register and submit to all of the onerous restrictions of the National Firearms Act, presumably confiscate their weapons?



CHIPMAN: I prefer a system where the AR-15 and other assault weapons are regulated under the National Firearms Act.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, does that comfort you? Well, Biden is pretended to be a moderate on gun rights, but he surrounded himself with radicals like that guy, who publicly ridicule gun owners.



CHIPMAN: They might think that they're diehard ready to go, but unfortunately they're more like Tiger King. And they're putting themselves and their families in danger. Hide it behind the cans of tuna and beef turkey that you have stored in a cabinet and only bring that out if the zombies start to appear.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The zombie apocalypse, that's the only reason people own guns. Now, it's obvious that this guy who is representing Joe Biden's views, does not believe in the Second Amendment and does not believe that Americans should be trusted with guns. Period. We know what this means, what it's going to look like, right? Only criminals will have guns and innocent people will be at risk.



Now all over the country, left-wing cities are being destroyed right now by crime. New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Minneapolis, California has among the toughest gun laws in the nation. The assault weapons ban that Chipman wants and yet a deranged man still shot and killed eight people there today in San Jose. So the left's position on guns is not only unconstitutional, it's utter madness, especially when combined with their hatred of the police.



So wherever the left ends up gaining power, criminals end up being emboldened and good people find themselves in more danger. It's tragic that so many people in our cities have fallen prey to the left's lies, and they blame their problems on the honest gun owners of this country. We have to keep doing everything we can to alert the good people of crime-ridden cities who live there, that there is a better way.



But in the meantime, the GOP and every sane Democrat must steadfastly resist any effort to promote the left's pro-crime agenda. The positions they're taking are contrary to our Constitution, they're immoral and they're insane. No matter what Democrats say, no matter how they try to manipulate language and hide the truth, we all have to recognize the reality. They want to take all privately-owned guns in the country and prevent Americans from owning guns ever again. That's their true position as it has been since the 1960s, and we have to resist it with everything we've got. Because once our freedoms are lost, they're very difficult to regain. And that's THE ANGLE.



All right. Joining me now is one of those you saw press Chipman, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Senator, conservatives get mocked when they claim that the left wants a massive gun grab in the United States. But I think this testimony today showed us that's exactly where we are.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Yes, Laura. That's exactly what David Chipman and Joe Biden want. They want to confiscate virtually all modern sporting rifles in America. I asked David Chipman a notorious gun grabber, a very simple question. He said he wants an assault weapons ban. So I said, what is an assault weapon? And he couldn't answer it, Laura. And the reason he can't answer it is, there is no such thing as an assault weapon. It's a term that's made up by liberal lawyers and pollsters in Washington who are trying to scare Americans into acquiescing into gun confiscation.



He did, however, in the exchange at one moment, say something very illuminating and very troubling. He said that he would define it maybe as any rifle with a detachable magazine that has a .22 round or larger. Laura, that would be almost every modern sporting rifle in America. We're not talking about millions of firearms, we're talking about tens of millions of firearms that Joe Biden's ATF nominee wants to outlaw and confiscate.



INGRAHAM: Well, we've had the White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Senator, try to convince us that the way to keep things safe in America is not to honor the police and try to work with them, there's another path. Watch.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I would say, certainly there is a guns problem, and that's something the President would say. And there are communities where local violence and community violence is an issue and that's one of the reasons that we have proposed and have - now are implementing funding for community violence prevention programs across the country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Community violence prevention program, Senator, I think they have that in Minnesota right now. How's that working out?



COTTON: Yes. What we have, Laura, in this country is a crime problem. The Democrats have been waging a war on the police for years. Now, Joe Biden has made that Joe Biden's war on the police. Look, there is no greater champion for the police than I. We should respect them, we should esteem them, we should support their work, we should give them more training, more resources, however. When seconds count, the police are only minutes away. That's why so many Americans have firearms to protect themselves, to protect their families inside their homes.



INGRAHAM: Also, just moving to another topic for a moment, Senator. We keep hearing dribs and drabs coming out about the attempt to purge our military of extremists. But it's pretty clear in how this is going down. But what they really mean is a political purge of the U.S. military, of anyone who perhaps voted for President Trump, conservative leanings. How concerned are you about this? And why should Republicans give another cent of funding to a Pentagon that seems to be at war with its - many of its own soldiers, airmen and every other branch of the government?



COTTON: Laura, I am worried about some of the political correctness that is entered into our military to include at the senior flag officer rank. Last week when we spoke about this, I encouraged people to contact my office at cotton.senate.gov if they've been exposed to this kind of training that says one race is inherently privileged or other races are inherently victimized or oppressed.



We've gotten good feedback actually. We got some people who are sending in their concerns. I just want to say again tonight, if you're out there anywhere around the world, and you're worried that you're not focused on training, to fight and win our country's wars, but rather to be indoctrinated along the lines that the Democrats are proposing and Congress so often, please contact my office, so we can actually do something about it in the Congress.



INGRAHAM: Senator, great to see you. Thank you so much for holding Mr. Chipman's feet to the fire on this.



And in less than 24 hours, the Biden administration went from dismissing the need for a U.S.-led COVID origins investigation to kind of greenlighting one.



PSAKI: The President believes there needs to be an independent investigation, one that's run by the international community.



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: Today, the President asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion and to report back to him in 90 days.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: No, don't pop out, open the champagne yet, there's a little catch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: If it turns out the COVID- 19 originated from some sort of a lab accident in China, would the President seek to punish China?



PIERRE: We're not going to go there just yet. We have to go through the 90- day review. And once we have the 90-day review, we will be able to reassess.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Why 90-day review? Why not 100? Wasn't it 100 days for masks? What are the chances of that the Intel community, the very same deep state that spent all those years smearing Trump is going to reach a conclusion that upsets China? Here with me now, Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina.



Senator, and of course, the international community, whatever that means, is going to hold China accountable? Where is that ever happening? What about the U.S. of A doing the investigation?



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, number one, there's not a snowball's chance in hell, Laura, that Chinese will cooperate with anybody unless we make them. So your last guest Tom Cotton was right about the Wuhan lab probably more than anybody else.



So we're going to introduce sanctions very soon against China, and if they don't cooperate with the international community, then we're going to sanction China until they do. And it's up to Biden to lead the world. So this is the biggest test of President Biden in his early presidency. He has a chance now to bring China to heel. He needs to rally the world around the idea. We're going to hold him accountable for what happened and we're going to find out about what happened. If they don't help us, we're going to sanction them.



INGRAHAM: There is a shocking exchange today between Senator Kennedy, your colleague and Fauci, and I think people are going to see how little we actually seem to know, or at least he claims to know about how China spends our money. Watch.



KENNEDY: You gave the money and you said don't do again the function research.



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: Correct.



KENNEDY: And they said, we won't?



FAUCI: Correct.



KENNEDY: And you have no way of knowing whether they did or not, except you trust them. Is that right?



FAUCI: Well, we generally always trust the grantee to do what they say.



KENNEDY: How do you know they didn't do the research and not put it on their website?



FAUCI: There's no way of guaranteeing that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator, why are we sending money to the CCP's level four lab that's already had accidents, already had leakage there? Why would we ever have done this, ever?



GRAHAM: Well, that's a good question. But here's the question for the world, where did the virus come from? Did it come from a lab in China?



INGRAHAM: Yes.



GRAHAM: If so, does that matter? Yes, it matters a lot. OK. Now, how do you get to China to cooperate? You have to put pressure on China. Who's the strongest nation on the planet? It's the United States. If President Biden does not work with the Congress to put sanctions on China to make sure they cooperate with the international community, China's going to get away with it?



So right now, you see a weak ineffective response by the Biden administration. I want to work with members of the House in the Senate Republicans and Democrats give President Biden the tools to bring China to the table so we can find out what the hell happened, and make sure it never happens again.



INGRAHAM: Now, we have 370,000 Chinese students in the United States, last count was 2019. We're educating China here. Harvard, Yale, other institutions have university offices, campuses in China, we didn't do that with the Soviet Union. Did we, Senator Graham? We didn't have that type of intimate economic dependency with the Soviet Union, and we were able to bring them to heel. But what about this?



GRAHAM: Well, we got a blind spot when it comes to China, at least the Biden administration does. They don't consider them the threat they are. OK. The Chinese Communist Party crushes Christianity, they put the Uyghurs in concentration camps, they're oppressing the entire neighborhood, threatening Taiwan every day. This is the third pandemic to come out of China, the third one. Had they paid a price for any --anything? No, not really.



So I want to give President Biden tools to push back against China. And the question is, will he do it? Is he capable of doing it?



INGRAHAM: It didn't sound like it today in the White House briefing room. Like, well, the 90 days has what? I mean it just all sounds, it all sounds very complacent. Senator, we'll stay on this. Thank you so much.



And to win the future, Trump in the GOP are looking to the man who led the Republican revolution of the 90s, Newt Gingrich is here with his new "Contract with America". And then Candace Owens tells us, why this could actually work?



INGRAHAM: In order to take the country back from the radical left in 2022, the GOP needs to put forward a really ambitious, positive and unabashedly pro-America agenda. And for months, THE ANGLE has been telling you those exact policies in order to help them win. See, end all COVID restrictions that remain, forget the mask mandates, stop the out of control spending, keep taxes low, get rid of critical race theory, support law enforcement, secure the border. Well, sounds a lot like the new "Contract with America" that Donald Trump is working on with my next guest, former House Speaker, Newt Gingrich.



He added another pillar to "Politico". He said, "It should be positive school choice, teaching American history for real, abolishing the "1619 Project", eliminating critical race theory. We should say, bring it on."



Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, Fox News contributor, joins me now. Newt, why is now that time to resurrect the blueprint - an idea of a blueprint that you launched nearly 30 years ago? It's hard to believe.



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: I know. It is hard to believe. Well, look, I think that the radical left has given us an enormous gift. Working with a number of pollsters, we found out that, in fact, John McLaughlin, in particular, there are over 30 issues where 75 or 85 percent of the American people agree. And these are issues where the left is totally opposed.



School choice, for example, is a 72 or 74 percent positive with both Black and Latino families, who realize that the current school system simply isn't serving them. You have a number of other places. And after all this talk about racism and racial division by '91 to '05, the American people prefer Reverend Martin Luther King's proposition that he cared about the content of your character, not the color of your skin.



As like '91 to '05, you find that in terms of dismissing this corrupt politicians' bill and insisting that you know who is voting that you can identify them is (inaudible) that's what an 88 percent issue. And I think that part of the problem is Republicans don't appreciate the power of describing a better future, not just attacking the sick present. And so, I think there are things we could do that the ones you mentioned are exactly in the right direction.



Biden wants to raise taxes, 75 percent American people want to lower taxes. Now, you can't sustain. I mean, if we're competent, if we learn the arguments, if we are prepared to be disciplined, if we continually focus on the future, we're going to build an American majority that is bigger than the Republican Party and we're going to shrink the radicals to about 15 or 16 percent. That's what Margaret Thatcher did, that's what Ronald Reagan did.



INGRAHAM: And Newt, you pointed this out, and you've done this in practice is focus on the education of our young people. What is happening in our public and private schools in the teaching of history and the obsession with race in all subject matter from that summer reading lists of schools to the curriculum in the fall?



This is populated by garbage and contemporary literature, which is poorly written and poorly conceived. And it teaches our kids to dislike each other not to come together, but to dislike each other and distrust each other. You're on to some. I think, I'm telling you so many mothers are coming up to me today, complaining about this very thing, today.



GINGRICH: No. You're exactly right. Look, I think in places, for example, like Fairfax County, which is supposedly a very good county, you go around the county and you ask parents, how they feel about dumbing down education, how they feel about bringing in racism? We've got to be straight, and we've got to be as clear and as strong in our language as the radical left is.



The radical left is the most racist group in America. And we need to say that and take it head on, and we need to not be intimidated by the elite media, who are all sucked into this baloney. And, frankly, are increasingly out of touch with the American people. And the American people talk to themselves and they build an understanding, and there is, I think, a hurricane coming. Anti-left wing, anti radical, anti racist views, where people are just going to say nonsense, either close the schools, fire the people, break up the teachers union, but get rid of all of this effort to brainwash our children, and for that matter, to brainwash the military, to brainwash corporate executives. I mean, it is pathetic. But it takes a conservatism that is articulate, is prepared, and understands where the fights ought to be if you really want to build a huge American majority.



INGRAHAM: Now, this is absolutely necessary. The win in next year and in 2024 has to be overwhelming. It has to be a tsunami, so there's no mistake. We're not going back to this nonsense again. Newt, I cannot wait to see your blueprint part two, the second chapter of the "Contract with America".



And by the way to Newt's point, now one of the reasons the new "Contract with America" could pay dividends for the GOP is because the absolute insanity, of course, that we just described from the left. And case in point, just days ago, Brandeis University's assistant dean Kate Slater, who is white went on an Instagram screed writing, "Yes, all White people are racist in that all White people have been conditioned in a society where one's racial identity determines life experiences, outcomes, and Whiteness is the norm and the default. That includes me!" Oh, she was quick to clarify, however, that she doesn't hate White people, just Whiteness.



Well, that disgusting stupid display was followed up by that racial arsonist Marc Lamont Hill, who was asked a loaded question of journalist Chris Rufo.



MARC LAMONT HILL, CNN HOST: What do you like about being White?



CHRIS RUFO, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST: It's such an amorphous term. It's like a census term or--



(CROSSTALK)



HILL: But can you indulge me? Name something positive about being - that you believe is positive about being White.



RUFO: Again, I don't buy into the framework that the world can be reduced into these metaphysical categories of whiteness and blackness. I think that's wrong.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Candace Owens, host of the show, "Candace". Now, Candace, this Lamont Hill's of the world are propelling, I think the GOP to massive victory if they play their cards right in 2022. This is insanity.



CANDACE OWENS, "CANDACE" HOST: Yes, I mean, it's alarming, first and foremost, because he is a tenured professor. I think that that needs to be spelled out. This is a tenured professor that is saying this. And I want to say that Newt is correct in saying that we have to use stronger terms here. We need to tell the truth.



The left right now is segregationist, we need to start saying that over and over again. They are the party of segregation. That is what they are calling for. They are obsessed with race, they want your children to know that they are either oppressed or they are privileged.



And by the way, talk about people to appeal to. We live in a country that is largely biracial. Could you imagine what it's like for me who has a biracial child who is being told that your child is going to be literally taught in the school system that they are either half oppressed or have privileged? There's no space for these people.



I believe that you are correct, Laura, when you say that this is where we hit, education. We need to stop the conversation -- yes, it's important, the lower tax argument, but it's not the argument that's hitting home when you talk about what's happening inside the school systems. Everybody cares about their children. They understand what's going on. This pick your gender, the transgender that is going on, and most important and most potently telling children that they need to see race everywhere at the same time, you are not telling them to focus on hard academics.



We are not teaching engineering and math anymore. We are teaching Critical Race Theory. That is the most important element, and that is because what they want to do is water down the education system to produce dumber kids, because dumber kids means that you can almost guarantee they're going to become servants to the government. They will end up on welfare because they have no practical skills.



INGRAHAM: Now, another data point, Candace, ahead of 2022, Americans are increasingly turning on Black Lives Matter because the movement's favorability rating is down from 61 percent right after the Floyd killing to just 48 percent today. I guess stoking a violent crime wave is not exactly the way, I guess, to win support, Candace.



OWENS: That's exactly right. Black Lives Matter is an organization that has led to more black death. They said that it was done in the name -- these riots and these protests -- in the name of George Floyd with a long criminal record. And what actually ended up happening was that black neighborhoods burned, black men and black women were killed during these riots, and black people were arrested. So it really just led to more devastation for black people.



Some of us had the courage to call this out early on. People are now seeing what this means. Less policing doesn't mean that nothing is going to happen in the neighborhood, there's not going to be police. What it means is that the gangs are going to rise up and take the place of police officers. We've seen this story in America before.



And I personally think that if Republicans don't have the courage to call this stuff out, one of the biggest issues that we are facing right now is Republicans are scared to be called racist. Stop being fearful to be called racist when you are not racist, and you are looking at the person that is actually a racist and is a segregationist, and that is the left, that is Democrat Party, and that is how Republicans win going forward, because people are seeing exactly was going on.



INGRAHAM: Candace, we started the show with THE ANGLE about how the left redefines basic terms from "male," "female," to the scientific terms, going back to the meaning of the word "is" is, and now racism. So you can't be racist unless you are white. You can't feel racism unless you're nonwhite. How does -- that doesn't make any sense at all and never did.



OWENS: That sentence is in itself racist, right? What is the definition of "racism"? When you assign a bunch of attributes to a group of people because of the color of their skin. So when you say you can't do this because you're black or you can't do this because you're white, that is the literal definition of racism.



Like I said, we need to start talking specifically about the segregationist policies that the left is attempting to implement amongst children. Children of the united issue. Both the left and the right wants to make sure that we protect our children. The Democrats don't want to do that anymore. They want to turn children into victims and victims that the government can control.



INGRAHAM: Candace, thank you, so good to see you tonight.



And a spoiled royal rips off his mask while others just can't let theirs go. Raymond Arroyo explains it, "Seen and Unseen" next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we unpack the cultural stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, this segment could be called "Overexposed and Underexposed" tonight.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Let's start with the overexposed. Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are promoting their Apple Plus series, Laura, "The Me You Can't See," but it's more like the me you can't stop seeing. In it, Harry divulges all sorts of personal details and insecurities in the name of restoring his mental health, and casting his wife, Meghan Markle, as a victim.



PRINCE HARRY, DUKE OF SUSSEX: History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white.



It was incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life.



I was ashamed to go to my family because, to be honest with you, I know that I'm not going to get from my family what I need.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Now, Laura, I'm all for mental health and people seeking help if they need it, but this is gratuitous over sharing that trades on his title, and it blames the royal family and everyone else for all of his problems. It also leads to another mental health problem -- narcissism.



INGRAHAM: It's like what I need, what I -- I don't know. It's supposed to be a life of service, right? And he did serve in the military, and I always was kind of liked Harry, but I think he seems to have gotten off track, Raymond. I feel bad, I feel bad for him. But you can't be piling on your family every five seconds.



ARROYO: And all of this is an ad for therapy, which Meghan apparently encouraged Harry to pursue.



INGRAHAM: Shocker.



ARROYO: He even demonstrates the eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy he uses to deal with anxiety. Watch.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Cross our arms, go back to that picture, the negative thoughts, and helpless and so you feel in your body, and just notice what comes up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, apparently this therapy has been around for a while. It was popularized in the country of Wakanda, and notably in the 1990s.



(MUSIC)



ARROYO: Here's the real problem with this thing, Laura. We are making light of it, but the reality is this -- it's great that you are pursuing mental health. But we don't need to know all of the gratuitous details of your mental health struggles any more than we need to know about your colon health struggles, OK. This public confession, it's just not hopeful. It really isn't.



INGRAHAM: And what else are they going to do. They have to come up with original content, Raymond. They're making all this money, right? This is all they have. They keep like, tell me how you feel, no, no, no, tell me how you feel. I feel -- you -- it looks like this is turning into an extended series.



And Prince Harry and Oprah now have announced some, what, town hall follow- up? Oh, my God, with more revelations? This is the gift that we don't want to keep giving.



ARROYO: After they divulge every intimacy and personal hang up, we know where this is headed, Laura, the Meghan and Harry reality show. It can't be far off, "Sucking up to the Sussex's." It's probably already in preproduction as we speak.



INGRAHAM: Well, I've had enough. That's a good graphic, I like that. And while the renegade royals put everything out there, others are having problems shedding, Raymond, their masks.



ARROYO: You bet. Talk about psychological hang ups. There are whole swaths of people, vaccinated people, unwilling to part with their COVID masks.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you wear a mask inside the grocery store still?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I am full vaccinated, first of all. And I do still wear one.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For me personally, I'm going to continue to wear a mask in public, and I'm going to encourage others to do so.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am working with a team here, and there is one person on the team who is not vaccinated. I'm wearing a mask around that person.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, this is like continuing to use the crutches months after the leg has already healed.



INGRAHAM: You did that once.



ARROYO: I don't understand. It really is amazing. Some recent pieces are also mind-blowing when you read them. NBC is reporting no one can tell you to smile when you don't feel like it. It gives you a break, wearing a mask, from putting on makeup, and it provides a degree of anonymity. It's called human life, welcome back to it. This is absurd.



INGRAHAM: Yes, if you just walk around with adult diaper, you don't have to wear pants, right? I don't know if that analogy works perfectly, but --



ARROYO: I'm going to have to follow up on that one.



INGRAHAM: I have to work on that, Raymond.



ARROYO: I know we are going with it. But it is like you've got a head wound and you keep putting bandages on. It's crazy.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, it's a security blanket. And it's also, I am more virtuous than you are because I have my mask. I cling to it as Joe Biden clung to his, tried to fiddle with it every five minutes.



ARROYO: Laura, to all of those who are having mask separation anxiety, perhaps they should try the Prince Harry. Let's all do it together. There you go.



ARROYO: Look, if this doesn't bring peace, at least it will promote social distancing, people won't come near you. Just walk down the street like this. It'll work.



INGRAHAM: That song is tragic. Raymond, thank you, I guess. Still working on my analogy.



Last night we brought you the impassioned police from parents in Virginia demanding their school district stopped forcing Critical Race Theory down their kids' throats and into their minds. Tonight, we're going to show you video of what happened when BLM showed up. And we'll speak to one of the parents who was actually there, next.



INGRAHAM: Last night we shared video of Loudoun County, Virginia, parents tearing into their school district for pushing Critical Race Theory onto their kids. But we didn't show you what that Black Lives Matter protesters showed up to shout those parents down.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If somebody disagrees with Critical Race Theory, you're considered a racist, which is really not the case. There is no line of distinction, either you're for it or you're against it, and if you're against, then you're automatically a racist. And that's not doing society any good, none of us any good.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's exactly what racism is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now are two parents fighting against CRT in their schools, Ian Prior, executive director of Fight for our Schools, and Nicki Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education. Ian, let's start with you. You spoke at that news conference. So what happened after the BLM crew -- it wasn't all that big, but they showed up. What happened?



IAN PRIOR, RIGHT FOR OUR SCHOOLS: Yes, there were about four of them, local BLM activists. We actually refer to them as chardonnay Antifa out there. But right when we were about to start our press conference, you had these folks come in with their banner and actually physically occupy the space that we had set up in order to conduct the press conference. And then when the parents -- and these parents are dedicated parents that have been working every day, all day to go out there and get petitions to recall the school board.



And when they started speaking, these folks, they didn't want to hear from them. All they wanted to do is disrupt, continually interrupt, harass them and call them racist. Eventually we were able to get the press conference going, and then when we were done, with the exception of one individual, all the rest of them just left. They didn't take the time to talk to the press, they didn't take the time to put their views out there. All they want to do is disrupt and silence the opposition, as they say.



INGRAHAM: Nicki, what do you think would have happened if you all tried that little routine with a Black Lives Matter press conference?



NICKI NEILY, PARENTS DEFENDING EDUCATION: We would be all over the mainstream media, for starters, which strangely -- it's where to find "The Washington Post" and a lot of these other D.C.-based outlets not covering this. It's just a total mystery to me.



INGRAHAM: Well, Democrat candidates for Virginia lieutenant governor debated last night, and they did touch on Critical Race Theory, specifically your county. Sean Perryman said "critical Race Theory is not even being taught in our schools. It's a Republican dog whistle, meaning racist, "where anything they disagree with is Critical Race Theory." Ian, is that true? They claim it's not even present, it's not even a factor.



PRIOR: That's absolutely nonsense. We have actually invoices from the Equity Collaborative in California to Loudoun County public schools in Virginia where they say teaching teachers and coaching teachers on Critical Race Theory.



INGRAHAM: Right.



PRIOR: They talk about culturally responsive learning. You don't have to spend too much time on a Google screen to put "culturally responsive learning" in and "Critical Race Theory" to understand that culturally responsive learning is the educational tool to implement Critical Race Theory concepts. They are trying to gaslight people. They realized that they are on the losing end of this debate, and they are trying to explain. And you know what the saying is, when you're explaining, you're losing. And we are certainly feeling momentum out in Loudoun County. We've got hundreds of parents that are committed to recalling this school board and giving kids an education in things like math, science, reading, typical things that you want your kids to learn to be able to succeed in life.



INGRAHAM: Nicki, "Washington Post" columnist Christine Emba, she's out there defending Critical Race Theory, saying "Calls for racial accountability can feel like an attack when you're not ready to acknowledge how your behavior or that of your ancestors has harmed others." So Nicki, that's what our children, apparently, should be steeped in is -- especially if they came from other countries, which many of the families from Loudoun County are from other countries. Nothing to do with slavery, nothing to do with -- they weren't even in this country, but they are supposed to be steeped in all of this to learn what, that America is an awful, rotten, racist country. How is that educating our kids?



NEILY: Of course, we are supposed to be paying for the sins of our fathers. My grandparents were put into an internment camp, yet I'm not chasing after a bunch white people because we can't keep blaming everybody else. Certainly, we can teach American history better, but we should not be trying to shame and degrade children, particularly at a time when mental health in children who have been out of school in many parts of the country for coming on 15 months at this point, to tell them that they are bad people because of the color of their skin, because of immutable characteristics. It's sick, it's emotional abuse, and that's where we see people around the country standing up, just like Ian is doing, just like other people around the rest of the country --



INGRAHAM: It takes guts. It takes guts, both of you. It takes courage, and your being on the show tonight and your doing what you're doing every day on this issue, you're inspiring people across the country, and this movement is growing, and we are going to keep covering it. Thank you for doing what you're doing.



And the A.P. lying about January 6th. What about January 6th? I'm going to explain it in moments.



INGRAHAM: Last month President Biden described the January 6th riot as the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. Well, the Associated Press now going even further, calling at the worst attack on the capital in more than 200 years. Really? What about when Marxist terrorists detonated a bomb inside the capital in 71, or that 54 shooting of five members of Congress by Puerto Rican nationalists? January 6th was terrible, and criminals have been apprehended, but let's not delude ourselves and think it was on par with actual terrorist attacks. We know what they're doing with that term.



That's all the time we have tonight. Greg Gutfeld, he takes it all from here.

