'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's vaccine mandates, migrant surge

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is the INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stewart Schiller rose to internet stardom by posting a video slamming the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the lack of leadership from top military brass. For that, he's been thrown in the brig and faces a potential court-martial. Tonight, his parents are here exclusively to tell us what their son's going through and why military leadership is never held to the same standard.

But first, create the crisis, take the power. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".

It was March 2020, I think, and three out of four Americans were told to stay home. Why?

ANDREW CUOMO, 56TH GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK: It was all about getting that curve down and not overwhelming the hospital system.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Steps we're taking, like social distancing, are all an effort to flatten the pandemic's curve so that hospitals aren't overwhelmed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What you want to do is try to slow the spread of this, so you keep the number of cases lower, and you keep them below the point at which hospitals become overwhelmed.

INGRAHAM: All right. In response, Americans dutifully hunker down for a weeks, some for a lot longer. Meanwhile, grand gestures were made by government officials, and a lot of private citizens, to pay tribute to our heroes on the front lines of COVID. Of course, I'm talking about our health care workers.

They lit up the Empire State Building. It was beautiful. On a nightly basis, people even hung out their windows to cheer on nurses and doctors.

INGRAHAM: Even celebrities got in on the act expressing their gratitude.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wanted to thank particularly all of the workers on the front line that are risking their lives every day so that we can be safe.

HEIDI KLUM, GERMAN-AMERICAN MODEL: We're here to celebrate the doctors and the nurses who are risking their health to save ours.

INGRAHAM: And let's not forget how former celeb Governor, Andrew Cuomo, begged health care heroes for help.

CUOMO: You know the expression, Save our Troops, "Troops". In this battle, the troops are health care professionals. I am asking health care professionals across the country, if you don't have a health care crisis in your community, please come help us in New York now. We need relief.

INGRAHAM: But now that some nurses and some first responders are resisting the vaccine mandates, it becomes clear that those emotional words meant nothing. Now that health care workers threaten the left's COVID power grab, they've gone from frontline heroes to public health menaces. Those same workers are now being terminated from coast-to-coast for opting out of vaccine requirements.

Across the country, we see health care staff being forced to choose between taking a vaccine they don't want or being fired from the jobs they love. Many report having antibodies to the virus due to past exposure, oftentimes they got it in the hospital. Others are young and fit, and they don't feel like they need the vaccine.

These are people who are in hospitals every day. So you can't say, they haven't seen the pandemic up closer. They don't understand the risks. Of course, they do.

The point is, they've experienced it firsthand and have chosen to forego the vaccination for a variety of reasons.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Our entire lives this is how we've practiced our profession. And now we have this mandate that's come through and the first thing we're going to do is question, ok, does this make sense?

DEVAN LAPRESI, NICU NURSE AGAINST VAX MANDATE: You can see the data, the statistics alone of the survival rate for me, the risk of the vaccine was more concerning to me than getting the virus.

INGRAHAM: Well, and now, the staffing shortages due to the mandates are getting worse by the day. In Texas, there's a crippling nursing shortage driven in part by the decisions of hospitals like Houston Methodist that fired unvaccinated workers. Then in upstate New York, hospitals are in a bind too.

In Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, roughly 400 people are unvaccinated, and on leave. "We stopped elective inpatient surgeries. We stopped some of our outpatient visits. We stopped ICU medical transfers", said President and CEO, Tom Quatroche.

New York state's largest health care provider Northwell Health has already fired about two dozen of its managers. The North Carolina-based provider Novant Health fired almost 200 employees.

Now, think about the insanity of this for a moment. The politicians and the public health officials, who ordered us, begged us to stay home, to wear masks, to cancel church, sports, forego weddings, all the other things you like to do, in order to save the healthcare system, they're now the ones actively sabotaging the health care system. Kind of makes you think this wasn't about saving the hospitals right from the outset, was it?

Of course, we now know that when they say the hospitals were being overwhelmed, it's almost always a lie. With the exception of a few big city hospitals in the U.S., our hospital system was stretched for sure, but it was never overwhelmed. And with the Delta variant, any hospitals that were stretched, usually found themselves in that situation due to staffing shortages created by their stupid vaccine mandates.

We know the vaccines help avoid serious illness. We all know that. But we also know that fully vaxxed people can still test positive for COVID months later. They can still get sick, albeit not as sick, and they can still spread the virus. In other words, fully vaxxed hospital workers can still potentially spread COVID to others. But at least they won't be fired. Now, of course, all these hospital associations smashed their own credibility and not recognizing natural immunity among staff.

Now, how is it that state medical boards don't recognize established immunology on this? It makes no sense. The madness continues also to this day, and people from all walks of life, from all races and ethnicities are saying no. Another anti-mandate protest popped up in Manhattan yesterday.

(CROWD CHATING IN UNISON)

INGRAHAM: Do those people look like a bunch of uninformed Trump supporters to you? Now, one of the most revealing government actions taken during this entire COVID nightmare came just days ago from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. After her state's idiotic mandate created the health care worker shortage, she then responds by assuming more emergency power. Why not? And then she orders foreign workers to replace her own constituents.

GOV. KATHY HOCHUL (D-NY): This is a conversation we've already been having to talk about the opportunity we might have in freeing up the visa system to have some temporary workers come from places, like the Philippines, or many nurses go elsewhere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And to add insult to injury, the unvaxxed workers would also be ineligible for unemployment benefits. They love those health care workers though, right? Illegal immigrants who just crossed the border, they get treated better than lifelong New York residents.

This replacement workers scenario, though, is perfect for liberals, who are always more than happy to import foreign labor. They love that. Now, vaccine mandates in health care and policing, fire departments, they're just the latest example of government officials getting their pandemic response wrong with the effects hurting the working class people hardest.

All these mandates from the lockdown to the vaccines were meant to protect us. But now we know that they were doing all of it all along was trying to protect their own power.

Now, remember what these geniuses were saying about packed college football stadiums just a few weeks ago.

SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: There's lots of shouting going on, lot of virus getting into the air.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just can't get over the pictures of those outdoor stadium.

WILLIAM SCHAFFNER, VANDERBILT PROFESSOR OF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE: I would be very surprised if we didn't have outbreaks here and there across the country related to these gatherings.

INGRAHAM: Always wrong, but never in doubt. None of it panned out. I actually think those doomsdayers are disappointed that there's been no spread from college football. The same would occur, of course, if hospitals left their workers to make their own decisions, and trusted their own medical judgment. But that would mean states lose some of their own control.

At some point, people in the northeast and the west coast, they're just going to have to save themselves from this madness. The Democrats policies of vaccine punishment, shutdowns and closures don't work. So now they need villains to scapegoat. They think they found them among the unvaccinated, I think. But next year, we'll see that that didn't work either. And that's the "Angle".

All right across the country, law enforcement officers are calling it quits over forced vaccinations as well. And among them are dozens of Massachusetts State Troopers, who reportedly quit in the wake of their state's vaccine mandate.

One of those is Luke Bonin, who joins me now, along with Dr. Aaron Williams, a Minnesota anesthesiologist, who could lose his job for not being vaccinated.

Luke, let's start with you. You have not yet resigned, but when the vaccine mandate policy goes into effect on what is it, October 17, you'll face something called progressive discipline. Explain that.

LUKE BONIN, MA STATE TROOPER REFUSING VACCINE: Yes, that's correct. We've been told that for those employees of the executive branch here in Massachusetts, any employee who does not abide by the vaccine mandate by October 17 will face progressive discipline that will eventually culminate in termination.

INGRAHAM: How is that going over among your colleagues? Have you heard from a lot of them during this period, even those who have chosen to get the vaccine? What are they saying?

BONIN: I have. Many of my colleagues are in great distress over the mandate, some who have received the vaccine and think that the mandate goes too far in support those who remain unvaccinated. And many of us who are unvaccinated are very concerned for our jobs. And many of us have the opportunity to apply for a religious or medical exemption. But many, based on the guidelines we've been given, may not qualify for such an exemption, if such an exemption is even granted.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Williams, you're an anesthesiologist. You're a medical professional. And, again, during the beginning of this pandemic, there were tributes and tearful thank yous, and how do you feel now, given what's happening?

AARON WILLIAMS, ANESTHESIOLOGIST REFUSING VACCINE: I don't take it personally. I wouldn't say, but I think I - for all of us, on all sides of this, I definitely feel sad. And I feel kind of maybe a shame might be a word too, when medicine has now come to what it is now, which doesn't look anything like the science that we studied throughout our medical school and our careers. And all of a sudden, it's all turned upside down in the blink of an eye.

INGRAHAM: How so? Explain that more.

WILLIAMS: Well, now what it looks like, most of medicine represents and it looks like, it has more hallmarks - the hallmarks of psychological warfare than it does evidence-based medicine, where you say that none of these things make sense. And there's a whole string of them, whether it be natural immunity that you spoke about earlier, whether it be the beginning of this rollout of the pandemic.

And both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have polyethylene glycol in them. And that is a well-known allergen, because of severe allergies. There was an old study that said just from last five years, a big study done out of UNC, that said that anyone who's going to be injected with polyethylene glycol should have tests for allergies prior.

When I saw that around the time of the rollout, my mind was blown. They weren't whispering a word about it. They didn't say a thing to anyone. Yet that is a well-known established scientific fact, even in Moderna's SEC filings in 2018, how that was going to be an obstacle of them bringing the products to market.

INGRAHAM: Well, Luke, I want to go back to what your governor in Massachusetts, Charlie Baker, who is a Republican in name only if you ask me, but he comes out and he basically says, look, we all - of course, we all want to get back to normal and there's only one way to get back to normal. Watch.

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER (R-MA): I look at the data that I see out there and it's very clear to me that the fastest path back to normalcy, the fastest path back to the life everybody wants, which is the one they had before the pandemic began is to get more and more people vaccinated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, Detective. Again, it's kind of a shaming thing he's doing, like you're the only one. You people, you and the good doctor, he's way over another state, but you guys are preventing us from going back to normal. How about just go back to normal? Last time I checked, the Red Sox, Fenway Park, was packed, right? And we weren't wearing masks.

BONIN: This is true.

INGRAHAM: Not that I saw.

BONIN: That's correct. I've listened to that commentary from the governor. And one of the things that concerned me about that particular commentary is he went on to say that getting the vaccine is the right thing to do. The problem with that is the opposite of the right thing is the wrong thing. And what he has essentially said is that, not getting the vaccine is the wrong thing to do.

However, there are hundreds of members of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, of which I'm a member, who have sincerely held religious beliefs that preclude them from being able to take the vaccine, medical problems that may preclude them from being able to take the vaccine. And those who just have simply deeply rooted moral and ethical convictions, who can't see themselves taking the vaccine, and I find it, frankly, offensive that we're being told, that's wrong.

INGRAHAM: Oh, but illegal immigrants are being waved in with not being tested unless they have symptoms. They're being sent all over the country by the hundreds of thousands. So, none of this makes any sense. But Detective and Dr. Williams, thank you both for sharing your stories.

Now, the Democrats vaccine mandate power trip has now made it, of course, to our southern border, but not for the untold millions of migrants illegally entering the country as I just said. Instead, the Biden administration is now poised to punish Customs and Border Patrol agents. Can't make this up.

Republican Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan joins me now exclusively. Congressman, you were recently approached by a whistleblower on this subject. What did you learn?

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Whistleblower told us that the Border Patrol was given official notice that if border patrol agents don't get the vaccine by November of this year, so six weeks from now, if they don't get the vaccine they're going to be fired.

So meanwhile, today, we had a briefing from Secretary Mayorkas and we asked him about what's happening with these - this flood of migrants coming across the border, our southern border. And he said, relative to the vaccine, he said, we asked them if they want it, it's their choice.

So think about that. The people who have been busting their tails, enforcing our law, doing their job on the border, they're going to get fired if they don't take the vaccine. Meanwhile, for people who break the law and come in here, no big deal. Your choice. It's up to you. That is how ridiculous the Biden administration has become.

These people, who just a year ago, like doctors and nurses and police officers were heroes, now they're saying we're - you're going to lose your job if you don't take a vaccine. The same vaccine, by the way, the Kamala Harris said she wouldn't take a year ago. This is ridiculous. And the American people know it's ridiculous.

INGRAHAM: Yes. So we're going to have - we have nursing shortages, police officers being fired. They're bringing in foreign workers to take the jobs of Americans, who don't get the vaccine.

JORDAN: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Again, you keep saying, waking up saying, is this really the country that we were born in? It doesn't seem like it.

Now, I just want to add this, Congressman, because even before this whistleblower news, Border Patrol, we know was already suffering from these personnel shortages, because in a June report from the National Treasury Employees Union. They said, "The agency's own workload staffing models show a shortage of 1,700 CBP Officers, and 400 other specialists, and 200 non- uniformed trade specialists."

So this vaccine mandate is going to hurt the hospitals that were supposed to save. It's going to make the border even less secure?

JORDAN: Yes. No, exactly right. They're already short-handed. It's going to make the problem worse, as you say, across the border, and in hospitals, and in police departments, and on our southern border. The only conclusion relative to the border you can reach is, this is intentional, this is deliberate. The Biden administration - we're not going to - we're going to stop building the wall, we're going to stop the remain in Mexico policy, and we're going to fire agents. If that isn't this goal of a borderless hemisphere, and if that isn't deliberate, I don't know what is.

So this is again, what is so scary, what is so frightening about this administration. This is what they must want, because there is no other conclusion any rational person can reach. That is what's frightening, I think, to me, and certainly to the American people.

INGRAHAM: Yes. They're trying to bring as many in as possible before Biden's out of office, or before you really lose control of Congress. By the way, the DHS Secretary, congressman, did make an admission about migrants in COVID. He was speaking at Georgetown yesterday.

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: We are confronted with a population of people that as a general matter have a rate of illness of approximately 20 percent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And we're firing nurses, and Border Patrol, and police, and teachers.

JORDAN: And we're giving illegals, who break the law, we're giving them the choice where they get the best. This is - it makes absolutely no sense. It is - but this is the same secretary who a week and a half ago told us, the border is secure. I mean, that's the thing that bothers me. We're sick of being lied to by people. We're sick of the false information, the misleading information for the Secretary to say the border is secure makes no sense, because it's just not true.

INGRAHAM: No, he said he was proud - he was proud of how it was going at the border. Congressman, thank you for this information tonight.

And Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stewart Schiller went viral for a video, where he called out the lack of accountability among our military leadership. Of course, all about that, Afghanistan withdrawal. His candor got him stripped of his command. Now, he's been thrown in the brig facing a potential court martial. His parents will join us exclusively in moments with details of their son's ordeal. Stay there.

STUART SCHELLER, MARINE LIEUTENANT COLONEL: We have a secretary of defense that testified the congress in May that the Afghan National Security Force could withstand the Taliban advance. We have chairmen of the Joint Chiefs, who the commandant is a member of that, who's supposed to advise on military policy.

We have a Marine combatant commander. All of these people are supposed to advise. potentially all those people did die in vain if we don't have senior leaders that own up and raise their hand and say 'we did not do this well in the end'.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, that man, Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller is now sitting in the brig, and he faces a potential court martial for calling out the sheer ineptitude of this military decision making.

Now, while he's in jail, the craven leaders he called out peddled excuses for their failures in Afghanistan on "The Hill" today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GENERAL KENNETH MCKENZIE, HEAD OF THE U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND: I recommended that we maintain 2500 troops in Afghanistan. I also have a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces.

GENERAL MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: Yes, my assessment was back in the fall of '20, and it remained consistent throughout that we should keep a steady state of 2,500 and it couldn't bounce up to 3,500, maybe something like that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, in the end, did they agree with what the young man was saying? Joining me in exclusively are Lieutenant Colonel Scheller's parents, Kathy and Stu Scheller.

Stu, your reaction, to your son's imprisonment. While our military leaders were playing the kind of blame shifting game on Capitol Hill today, essentially saying, 'No, we would have left troops there. That was our recommendation.' Your response?

STU SCHELLER SR., LT COL STUART SCHELLER'S FATHER: Our son called for accountability. And throughout the hearing today, I don't feel like they accepted accountability. So I'm extremely disappointed. And it's no coincidence, in my opinion, that they put a gag order on him, and they put him in prison the day before they had to appear in front of senators, and tomorrow in front of congressmen. I think that is fairly an act of coward - - cowardice.

And our son, we're very proud of our son. Our son is a hero. He fought for this country for 17 years. He's been on five deployments. He's taught countless men and women, the marines thought him exemplary. They have fast- tracked him in his career. And until 30 days ago, he was a hero to the leadership of the Marine Corps.

But on August 26, when 13 of our servicemen died at the Kabul airport, something inside of our son snapped. He was angry. And he, in principle - he is a very courageous and principled man, always has been. But when that happened, he had to go and ask his leaders for accountability. He had many active duty marines, and there are many veterans out here that he works with, with suicide prevention that were asking was it all worth it?

And he called for accountability and within 12 hours, they removed him of his position. And after that, it's been downhill from there.

INGRAHAM: Kathy, your son - your son's in military prison tonight. As a mother, when you watch General Mark Milley ask point blank, if he would resign. I want your reaction after we play his answer.

MILLEY: As a senior military officer, resigning is a really serious thing. It's a political act, if I'm resigning in protest. My dad didn't get a choice to resign at Iwo Jima. And those kids there at Abbey Gate, they don't get a choice to resign. And I'm not going to turn my back on them. I'm not going to resign. They can't resign, so I'm not going to resign. There's no way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Kathy, he said resigning would be turning his back on the troops. Your thoughts?

KATHY SCHELLER, LT COL STUART SCHELLER'S MOTHER: My thoughts are, our son said to him, if you thought this was a bad idea, were you willing to take your rank and put it down and say we will not put our men and women in peril? He should have dropped that rank. He should have resigned and said, I will not do this to our servicemembers. But he didn't do that, did he?

And let me explain to you why the accountability is so important. During our war, the last 20 years, we have lost around 7,000 troops. We have lost somewhere, depending on the data that you want to look at, somewhere in the last 20 years between 30, up to 100,000 troops from suicide. They need that accountability. They need to know what they did mattered. So many lives can be saved on the back side by being held accountable. And I say take that rank and put it down, and stand up for your other service members. Stand up for my son, stand up for Stu, stand up for America.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Stuart --

STU SCHELLER, LT. COL. STUART SCHELLER'S FATHER: Basically --

INGRAHAM: Go ahead.

S. SCHELLER: Basically, they left hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan. They are leaving our son tonight in it prison. And that's not OK with us. And I challenge the American people, is that OK with you? Is it OK with you that a 17-year infantry officer that put his life on the line to protect you and protect your children, is it OK with you that he is put in jail and is facing a court martial? He didn't murder anyone. He didn't sexually offend anyone. He didn't do drugs. He asked for accountability. He spoke his truth. And they couldn't handle it.

It's an embarrassment. It's shameful. And if it's not OK for you, Americans, we're asking you to stand up, write your congressman, call your congressman, demand accountability. And it's not just accountability for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and Americans left behind, it's accountability -- the only one that's being held accountable for this botched situation is my son by the generals.

INGRAHAM: Senator Cotton asked --

S. SCHELLER: Tom Cotton today asked --

INGRAHAM: Yes, I want to play this, actually. You took the words out of my mouth. Senator Cotton asked Defense Secretary Austin about your son's confinement today.

SEN. TOM COTTON, (R-AR): Marine Colonel Stuart Scheller posted a very critical video on social media last month, and he was relieved of his command for that posting. Media reports today indicate that he is being held in pretrial confinement. Why is that?

LLOYD AUSTIN, DEFENSE SECRETARY: I don't have any specifics of what caused him to be held in pretrial confinement, and I would certainly ask the marines to provide that insight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Cathy, he is the Pentagon chief. This young man is in jail, in military jail. Are you surprised that Austin seems to have no idea what's going on, or pretends he has no idea what's going on?

K. SCHELLER: I could not believe those words came out of his mouth. And if he doesn't know what's going on, shame on him. Shame on him if he is totally unaware. A lot of other people are aware. But we are not going to let them take their dirty little secret and hide it away and put our son so he can't speak, put a gag order on him, take him away from his freedom of speech so that they can hide their little secret. I don't know. I don't know anything about it.

INGRAHAM: Stuart, Joe Biden campaigned --

S. SCHELLER: When they removed --

INGRAHAM: -- as a president who was going to bring accountability and transparency to government. That was a big part of the pitch, also restoring dignity to our national conversation, bring us all together as a country. Really, that was a big part of his campaign against President Trump, to win this election. He is commander-in-chief now. And the counterargument to this, to play devil's advocate, is your son violated military code by going public with criticism of his commanders, according to the technical military law that exists on the books. And your reaction?

S. SCHELLER: I get that Lieutenant Colonel Scheller caused problems for the Marine Corps and the military by breaking the chain of command. And he knows it. And it will be talked about for decades in the future of what Stuart has done with social media, et cetera. It's a problem for the Marine Corps. But while Stuart broke the chain of command, I content General McKenzie, General Milley, Secretary Austin, they have broken the chain of trust and confidence of the American people. And for that, they should be embarrassed.

K. SCHELLER: They should drop their rank.

S. SCHELLER: They should drop their rank and they should resign for that, because today's hearings show that they aren't going to accept accountability for the mistakes they made. They wanted to blame everybody else, the Afghan government, the Afghan military, the weather, whoever. But I am telling you, they should resign because --

INGRAHAM: Well, shouldn't they be fired? To be honest, resign -- shouldn't they be fired.

S. SCHELLER: I've got to tell you, you and I both know Joe Biden isn't going to fire them.

K. SCHELLER: So I would just like to bring this back to my son. We have to get word out to the American people as to what is going on for him. He needs our help. His family needs our help. And we are asking the American people to write to their congressman to say if it's not all right with them, then they want -- we need you to say we want them to resign. We want Stuart Scheller released. We would like him to have his pension reinstated, his hard-earned pension. We would like him to have his military benefits that he is going to need after the deployments that he has endured. But if they won't do that, at least release him and let him out of the marines. He has asked for that. And that's what we are asking for. We are asking for people to support his family. There is a donate button up on the top, and you can hit who do we donate for. And you can find our son, Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller on there. His family desperately needs funding for him to live.

INGRAHAM: This is outrageous.

S. SCHELLER: Legal fees.

INGRAHAM: This is outrageous. The legal fees, we're going to work on that. OK, this is ridiculous. This is a travesty what happened to your son, beyond travesty.

S. SCHELLER: We would like to think this will be over in days or weeks, but we have been -- our expectations been leveled by Stuart's legal team that the marines could drag this out for years. Their objective would be -- and by the way, pretrial confinement is a nice comfortable word.

INGRAHAM: Why? Is he a flight risk? Is your son a flight risk?

K. SCHELLER: Absolutely not.

S. SCHELLER: No. He loves his country. He loves America. He loves the Marine Corps.

INGRAHAM: So your theory is they don't want him to talk? They are worried about what else he might say?

K. SCHELLER: Correct.

INGRAHAM: That's why.

K. SCHELLER: They don't want him to talk. And they have not even brought charges on him, and they are holding him in solitary confinement.

S. SCHELLER: That's not OK, and if that's not OK with --

INGRAHAM: That sounds like what they did --

S. SCHELLER: It's wrong.

INGRAHAM: They seem to like solitary confinement lately. All the human rights, civil rights folks used to say solitary confinement was cruel and unusual punishment. But they love using it as punishment people they think are political opponents. That is absolutely disgusting.

Your son's state of mind, Cathy, as a mom, what is it tonight?

K. SCHELLER: I don't know. I can't talk to him. They don't allow him to make phone calls.

S. SCHELLER: We talked to him for two minutes on Monday morning when he asked us to contact his attorney. He got one phone call.

K. SCHELLER: We have had no communication with him.

INGRAHAM: This can't be our country.

S. SCHELLER: And it's not like the Marine Corps is calling us to let us know.

INGRAHAM: Would this have happened under President Trump, Stuart?

K. SCHELLER: No.

S. SCHELLER: No. We would not have had the botched exit under President Trump in my opinion. And so I don't think Stu would have done what he did, and if we would have been at this point, President Trump would have stepped in if general were out of hand.

INGRAHAM: Well, this is a story that is not going away, sadly, but I bet the country is with you. Stu and Cathy, we'll keep in it touch with you, and we'll get those postings up on social media on those other issues that you were mentioning, the help for the family.

K. SCHELLER: Thank you, thank you.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely.

And coming up, it's Loudoun County, Virginia, that's where the school board versus Matt Walsh saga is unfolding. The conservative commentator joins me in moments on the lengths that he went to to call these genderbending creeps out to their faces. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: When Loudoun County school board in Virginia heard that conservative blogger Matt Walsh planned on crashing their next meeting, they moved swiftly to ban him from attending. Nice going. FOX's chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher has the full story for us. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Laura, from Davidson County, Tennessee, to Loudoun County, Virginia, Matt Walsh has made it his mission to challenge school boards on everything from COVID to Critical Race Theory. And because Walsh is a popular conservative blogger, writer, and podcaster, his message tends to both resonate and prompt debate. And the school boards don't appear to like it, which is why when Matt Walsh said he was holding a rally in Loudoun County to protest the school board's transgender policies and then planned to speak at the meeting itself, the board pushed back, changing the meeting time to conflict with the rally.

And when Walsh simply readjusted the time of the rally, the school board came back with a rule change, saying only Loudoun County residents and business owners would be allowed to speak, saying, quoting here, "The school board is making these changes in order to ensure that the voices of our parents and the LCPS community are heard rather than out of town agitators who would make board meetings a platform for national politics or to enhance their own media profiles."

So in the spirit of if you can't beat them, join them, Walsh decided to lease a Loudoun County property, and tonight he was allowed to speak for 60 seconds. Here's part of it.

MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": You are all child abusers. You prey upon impressionable children and indoctrinate them into your insane ideological cult, a cult which holds many fanatical views, but none so deranged as the idea that boys are girls and girls are boys. By imposing this vile nonsense on students to the point even of forcing young girls to share locker rooms with boys, you deprive these kids of safety and privacy, and something more fundamental, too, which is truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Some parents did not believe Matt Walsh should have been allowed to speak, but others, including a teacher, said he should have because policies that harm children have got to stop. Laura?

INGRAHAM: Trace, thank you.

And joining me now is Matt Walsh, newly minted resident of Loudoun County, Virginia, host of "The Matt Walsh Show." Matt, welcome to Virginia. Now, I'm sure the school board was very pleased virtually -- it looks like there was not a lot of people there, right, to hear about your move. What happened?

MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Yes. Listen, they said that they made that change to disallow nonresidents, and they made it coincidentally, it had nothing to do with me. And so I just want to say for the record that I became a Loudoun County resident, also coincidentally. It's a lifelong dream that I've had to be a resident of Loudoun County, and I just decided to finally come out and live my truth as a Virginian this week. And it all just kind of worked out this way coincidentally.

I do think it's interest that the school board said that they just want to hear from parents. They want to give parents a chance of have their voices heard. Well, really? Because before I showed up they were giving parents 60 seconds. So if you want to hear from people, if you want to hear their point of view, then it's just a strange strategy to let them speak for 60 seconds and then sound a buzzer and cut the mic off, because that's what they do in Loudoun County. That's how they communicate how much they want to hear from the parents of Loudoun County.

INGRAHAM: They do not want any opposition. They don't want to hear from you. They don't care what parents think. They certainly don't care what more traditional Americans think. They want to run the show and they just want you to shut up and listen, right. They don't want that.

WALSH: Yes, that's exactly it. And I think it's also because they know that their policies are indefensible. They can't actually sit there and certainly have any kind of exchange. They can't risk allowing anyone to stand there and make a longer, more considered argument against these sorts of policies because it is indefensible. And all they're doing is they're indoctrinating kids into their fanatical religious cult. And they are not interested in having any kind of debate about that, and that's pretty clear.

INGRAHAM: There was a debate tonight, though, Matt, coincidentally, the final Virginia's governor's debate. And Democrat Terry McAuliffe, he made it clear, I think, what he thinks of parents getting involved in the kids' curriculum. Watch.

TERRY MCAULIFFE, (D) VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach. I get really tired of everybody running down teachers. I love our teachers. And what they have done through COVID, these are real heroes that deserve our respect.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Matt, that's what they said about the healthcare workers until they fired them for not getting the vaccine. They always trot out the teachers when it's convenient.

WALSH: Yes, the real hero, teachers, who many of them didn't even want to show up to work for a year-and-a-half. That's understandable, you don't want to go to work. I don't know if it's heroic. But parents shouldn't be telling teachers what to teach? Listen, there are two options here when it comes to education. Either we let the government totally decide what our kids are going to be taught and values and ideas are going to be instilled in them, or families and parents have at least a say. And those are the options.

And of course, we hear from McAuliffe and all leftists. They think that no, they want the state to have absolute, unquestioned, total authority to decide what your kids believe and what sorts of people they become. And I find that just appalling.

INGRAHAM: Matt, your appearance at the school board meeting the same night of the last governor's debate, these are big issues in the commonwealth of Virginia, I think this is going to make a big difference. Glenn Youngkin is looking better and better by the day. Thank you, Matt, appreciate it.

And Nancy Pelosi is under siege as she's trying to fend off the radicals in her own party. It's putting Biden's entire legislative agenda, maybe his entire presidency in jeopardy. Utah Senator Mike Lee has news on all that in moments. Plus, he's telling us what he is going to do to stop vaccine mandates, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of your members are saying that they would take some form of agreement or commitment on reconciliation rather than what you're saying.

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL, (D-WA) CHAIR, PROGRESSIVE CAUCUS: I'm sure you've talked to some members, but I know my members, and I know what I am saying it true.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some of your colleagues are frustrated they haven't heard more of a plan from you.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN, (D-WV): We are negotiating. I hope someone has to communicate with them.

NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA) HOUSE SPEAKER: We were on the path of the number $3.5 trillion. Then there was intervention, as you know, in the past week or 10 days of saying, well, we can't go there. But we will pass both bills.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But how much? Democrats seem in a little bit of disarray, don't you think, with Biden's agenda on the line. Added to this dysfunction is the news today that Senator Kyrsten Sinema told Biden that she is not there on this massive tax and spend plan. Biden has also separately met with Senator Joe Manchin. He didn't win him over yet, either.

And joining me now, Utah Senator Mike Lee. Senator, I always think that Pelosi and Schumer are both extremely crafty, extremely experienced. They will get to a dollar figure somewhere. Maybe it's not $3.5 trillion, but they know this is do-or-die for Biden. What are your thoughts?

SEN. MIKE LEE (R-UT): I think that's probably right. There are a lot of people within the swamp, within the beast of Washington, D.C., who see it as an almost organic being that has to sustain itself by taking money from the poor and giving it to the wealthy and the well connected. And make no mistake, that's exactly what the reconciliation is all about. It is sort of the opposite of the way the word describes. This will subject American citizens to more government, the very same government that has been harming them increasingly as of late.

INGRAHAM: They keep saying it's not going to cost anything, Senator. This is so typical D.C. I have been here for way too long, but when I heard that, I said to myself, now I have heard it all. It's free. Money is just growing on trees, falling out of the sky. All of it's free.

LEE: It's just free. And it's paid for on the backs of poor and middle- class Americans who find that every dollar they earn buys less. Inflation is the natural result when you just print trillions of dollars at a time that you don't have. That's exactly what's happening here. It's not free. It might be free to them. It's not free to the American people.

INGRAHAM: Apparently Bernie Sanders, Senator Lee, is encouraging his fellow radicals to tank the big spending plan, saying that no infrastructure bill should pass without the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Is this just his way of squeezing more concession, or he's trying to just service his constituents? What is that all about?

LEE: I don't know, but if it will work, I like it. I'd encourage more of this from Bernie Sanders. Look, I will cheering him from the sidelines if he can get people to reach that conclusion, and if that somehow helps us tank this reconciliation bill. This thing is bad. We've got to stop it any way we can. And it sounds to me like that's got some promise.

INGRAHAM: What about the 19 senators who voted for that infrastructure bill which put this whole thing on a glide path, what about that, Senator?

LEE: I strongly, strongly disagree with them. And here's why. Last year we brought in about $3 trillion. We spent $6.6 trillion. We're on track to rival that this year. We don't have this money. And every time we spend money we don't have, we're printing it. And when we print it, we're loading it onto the backs of poor Americans. It's reverse Robin Hood.

INGRAHAM: And Senator, we've got 30 seconds. You're pushing back on the vaccine mandate. That's where we started the show tonight. We have 12 bills. Among them is the Biden can't force me act, exempting individuals from mandates on personal belief. But do you have any hope on this?

LEE: Yes. Look, I have hope in the sense that the American people don't put up well with tyranny. These are not merely cosmetic problems. These are deep problems. When the president of the United States tells us this isn't about freedom or personal choice, it's like a bank robber saying this isn't about the money. This guy is making King George III look like a choir boy. He is asking people to choose between a vaccine and poverty, between total submission to the government and ruin. That's not fair. The American people won't stand up for it, and I will be going to the floor every day for weeks to come, pushing back on this.

INGRAHAM: Great. Senator, this is great. We're going to be watching this. This is absolutely critical, and you are there fighting. Thank you.

Thank you for watching tonight. Remember, it's America now and forever. And Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.

