'The Five' on Kamala Harris in Poland

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everyone. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro along with Geraldo Rivera, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We will do everything together in partnership, in solidarity to support what is necessary at this very moment in terms of the humanitarian and security needs of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Vice President Kamala Harris out in Poland doing her best to clean up the big mess over fighter jets for Ukraine. The Biden administration claiming a breakdown in communication as the reason for them blocking the deal that would have gotten Ukrainians the air defense capabilities desperately needed to fight off the Russian invasion. Harris claiming the U.S. is united with Poland despite the disconnect, even dodging a question about it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: What kind of alternative plans does the United States have to get materials to help Ukraine defend itself especially now that you have declined Poland's offer on jets.



HARRIS: I want to be very clear. The United States and Poland are united and what we have done and are prepared to do to help Ukraine and the people of Ukraine. Full stop.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: And the vice president's visit to Europe is apparently all for show. According to "Politico," White House officials say Harris is not there to make any deals but merely as a symbol of the administration's commitment to Ukraine. What Harris did, however, was bring awkward moments like this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: And for President Duda, I wanted to know if you think and if you asked the United States to specifically accept more refugees?



HARRIS: Okay.



(LAUGHTER)



HARRIS: A friend in need is a friend indeed.



(LAUGHTER)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Jesse, I'll go to you. Why did they even send her?



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, Hunter was busy.



PIRRO: Hunter?



WATTERS: Yes.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: So snotty.



WATTERS: Sorry, Geraldo. I don't know whether she didn't know that she was being called upon or couldn't answer the question because she was just asked will you guys accept refugees.



PIRRO: Right.



WATTERS: She always accepts refugees. She's never said no to accepting refugees and she couldn't handle it and she tossed it to the Polish president. That was strange to then cackle and laugh during a time of crisis like this. Putin's got to be looking at this and saying to himself and his KGB, this does not look like a united front. When you have a kerfuffle amateur hour with the Polish jet, it's a fiasco.



Biden apparently said yes, send jets, and then the Pentagon said now, we can't do it. So Biden said it was the Polish president's idea. And so she goes over there and it's a word salad. I counted some phrases and we're paid to speak for a living, so we know when someone has no idea what they are talking about.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: You're the expert.



WATTERS: I am. In three sentences, this is what she said, to the extent, in terms of, in light of, in particular, and as it relates to. There is a guy on social media, I think Matt Walsh was his name. He said Kamala sounds like she's trying to hit the word count for a term paper. Remember in high school you just had to get it to 300 words. That's how she sounds.



So, I'm sick of them saying nothing and I would actually like Biden especially to stop saying what he won't do. I know people have said that before, but why not keep Putin guessing? Why not maybe say, you know, what we might actually -- we're not taking anything off the table? You know, maybe you buzz some jets over the Russian border, maybe you throw some subs into the Black Sea.



Maybe you pay Putin's girlfriend to visit in Switzerland. You knock on the door, the Chalet, maybe deliver a bouquet of roses, maybe the CIA writes a little something in the note. I'll see you in the Hague. Get in his head. Because right now Putin doesn't -- and what's he have, two weeks to surround the capital. Zelenskyy is in deep trouble if he can't hold this guys off soon. And it's, you know, they're going to starve him out and then they're going to send in assassins. We don't have a lot of time. We have to do something more than we're doing right now.



PIRRO: Well, you know, Dana, given the fact that she doesn't even have the ability to say, yes, we will accept refugees when she's in charge of the border is really -- it's stunning. I mean, she has the, like the intellectual horsepower of a fourth grader. I mean, why is she there? Didn't she know that she'd be asked these questions?



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I wouldn't -- I think that she was sent there on a mission that was destined to fail and this has happened again and again to her.



PIRRO: Intentionally?



PERINO: No, not necessarily. I think because that the administration is just like cross purposes. Once, she was like -- she was going to go to Poland because she was going to deliver something tangible. And then when she gets there, after the fact, they say actually no, she's just there to show a symbolic relationship.



Now, her performance was very much not tear down this wall, okay. It was better than John Kerry taking James Taylor to France. But she gets there, so she doesn't have a deliverable to say, the MIG's are going to get to Ukraine. But not only does she not have a deliverable, she didn't know the answer to the question about why the MIG's aren't going.



PIRRO: Right.



PERINO: And that's the most important thing that she could have done today, is provide clarity on that. Now, instead, we're on the third day of everyone saying help us understand. Javelins are okay to send. The Patriot missiles system. All of that is okay, but the MIG's are not. That might be a good decision, but can you explain it to us? And they are not able to do that.



She should not have taken the assignment if she wasn't going to be able to deliver something, or she should have said, I have got an idea, why don't we deliver this, X, Y or Z or she could have said the refugees are welcome, they just got to get through Mexico first.



PIRRO: All right. Go ahead, Greg.



GUTFELD: What? I was just writing something down thinking I probably can't say that.



PIRRO: You know what, look, she could get -- she could become very sensitive. I'll ask you this, Geraldo. She could be --



(CROSSTALL)



PIRRO: Are you ready?



RIVERA: -- children are at play -- what?



PIRRO: Are you ready?



GUTFELD: Go ahead, go to Geraldo. Go ahead.



PIRRO: Are you ready?



GUTFELD: No, go ahead.



PIRRO: Okay.



GUTFELD: I won't interrupt.



PIRRO: She can get very excited about ICE and she can liken them to the KKK. And she can be very knowledgeable about certain things.



RIVERA: I think that's her fail point.



PIRRO: And then all of a sudden she's clueless on the national and the international stage.



RIVERA: Oh, I think you hit on something legitimate with that criticism because she seemed meek and unsure, to Dana's point. She didn't go there with any kind of decisiveness. Whether or not she had a deliverable, she could have been optimistic.



For example, we saw stunning video today of apparently unless someone contradicts or say it was staged, of the Ukrainian Special Forces ambushing a Russian tank column with their javelin missile and tank after tank or with the drones, tank after tank blowing up Russian tank (inaudible).



She should have been this, we're getting them, the fight is on and Zelenskyy is doing a great job, and this is the Alamo, and we should celebrate their courage and their patriotism. A little zest, a little optimism instead of going there and nervous laughter that's off cue. You know, it just -- it seems, you know, I want to love her. I want her to be the historic figure that she is.



PIRRO: She's not.



RIVERA: But she's not living up to who --



GUTFELD: Gerald, you can't change people.



RIVERA: You can. You can, but you can still aspire and my headline -- look at my cane. I'm sorry.



PIRRO: Okay.



WATTERS: Those are (inaudible) this time.



RIVERA: And my -- falling apart. My headline is that the Ukrainians ain't beat yet and we're helping them fight and Putin is thinking, man, maybe this wasn't such a good idea.



PIRRO: Is that what Putin is thinking, Greg?



GUTFELD: I think that Putin realizes that we're not in it to win it, right? We wouldn't have sent her. She's great for us, this show, but she's lousy for this job. She makes us laugh but her laugh is so unsettling because it wasn't -- she wasn't laughing at an obvious thing that other people could see. It was an inside joke of sorts.



So, this is kind of like what are they doing up there right now? I don't understand it. She's like a child. She's on a big trip. She's like a child who is allowed to see the cockpit, but you better not touch anything. Please don't touch any of the buttons.



She's not allowed to have any impact on anything because she's not to be, you know, they don't trust her. She is right now a Polish joke. And I love that she said full stop.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: But you think when you -- not that's the unserious stuff. The serious stuff and the sad part is this is symbolic virtue signal that is replacing real activity. We do not need this sort of emblem, is what she was referred to, she's an emblem of our concern. We need a shocking, audacious, diplomatic effort and we need it swiftly.



I've talked about it before. You know, we spent a lot of time and billions of dollars in Ukraine. Now they need this? We've got to send our very best there, not the joker in a pantsuit. We need Obama. We need Trump. We need Bush. They got to go. One or -- two, the combination because we need mediation on steroids that expresses how much the world is disgusted by this and how intent we are on stopping the bloodshed and potential World War III. Without that, by doing this, this only prolongs it.



PIRRO: Yes.



GUTFELD: This prolongs the suffering and it makes us look like we don't care.



PERINO: Can I add one other thing? Is that she had a message to send to the American people, right, because we are all watching. Putin's watching, but we haven't talked about the Ukrainian response and their reaction to her speech was abysmal. And to Geraldo, you said she should have spoken with optimism for them. If you like hanging on every single word the administration says and those were the words today --



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: You would not feel like you were comforted.



RIVERA: You definitely needed defiance.



PIRRO: Yes and she has, I think, failed in all of those. In any event, with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine getting worse, many of you are asking how you can help. You can join Fox in supporting the Red Cross relief efforts there. Donate now by going to redcross.org/fox/. Over $2 million has been raised.



And coming up, horrific images of mass graves in Ukraine as Russia claims that their hands are completely clean.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



RIVERA: How low can they go? Is there truly no bottom for the ruthless Russian regime, now blaming Ukraine -- is trying to blame Ukraine for that disgusting attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SERGEI LAVROV, RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER (through translation): We didn't attack Ukraine. About Ukraine, as we have been explaining many times, a situation threatening directly the Russian federation security was created there.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Looks bad.



RIVERA: Are you going to blame me or you lying eyes? We're getting even more nightmarish images from Mariupol where the attack took place. We must warn you that these images are very graphic. Ukrainians forced to bury innocent civilians in mass graves. The unrelenting Russian bombardment leaving city officials with no choice. The morgues are overflowing and sadly it is just not safe to hold individual burials.



Trey Yingst is in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, where he and the Fox team I must say working tirelessly under the near constant threat of attack. So filled with admiration for the job you guys are doing. Trey, what is the latest?



TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS FOREIOGN CORRESPONDENT: Thank you very much. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv continues to brace for a Russian advance on the city. Over the past 24 hours we have seen explosions in the distance, air raid sirens going off, and Ukraine's air defense system in action.



The war is getting closer and closer to this capital city of nearly three million people. Though the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said today about half of the city is actually evacuated since this invasion began. Staying in the city though is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who spoke directly to Russian soldiers who invaded his country.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VOLODYMY ZELENSKYY, PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE (through translation): You can still save yourselves if you just go home. Do not believe your commanders who say that you still have a chance in Ukraine. Nothing but prison and death awaits you here. You are taking our lives and we'll pay with yours.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



YINGST: We do have a sad update about that Russian strike yesterday against a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol. Officials say three people were killed including one child, at least 17 others were wounded in that attack. The Ukrainian president has called the attack a war crime and you can see from this video there is evidence of a civilian area, a hospital being targeted with a Russian strike.



The deputy mayor of Mariupol detailed other disturbing actions by the Russians in the city since the invasion began, saying more than 1,200 people have been killed, dozens today buried in those mass graves. They simply don't have time to bury the dead.



These lifeless bodies just thrown into the ground. A gut wrenching reminder of the brutality being inflicted on the civilian population here. But again, the capital of Kyiv, they are seeing these images across their country and fearing that the days to come could have even worse things in store for the population here. Back to you.



RIVERA: Trey, do you get a sense, you know, of almost a physical ominous sense that the vice is closing?



YINGST: You do. I mean, you look off on the horizon at night and see the explosions in the distance. Air raid sirens are going off every few hours and people here really are bracing. Every time we leave the hotel, you go through checkpoints and every checkpoint has a soldier there, they have got the yellow arm band to signify they are Ukrainian.



And they are working to look through these cars to make sure there's no Russian advance forces trying to get into the city. We have seen the battles already take place here as the Russians send in troops to try to figure out how much resistance they are going to face.



But they are in desperate need right now of ammunition of anti-aircraft batteries and anti-tank missiles. They realize the fight to defend this capital is going to be a long fight, it's going to be a bloody fight, and they will have to dig their heels in and protect the city.



RIVERA: Trey Yingst in Kyiv, the capital. You know, judge, I'm sure we have a plan, Fox News and the other media outlets for the safety of these men and women, these brave men and women, our reporters there. But imagine being in the middle of that and seeing artillery explosions all around you. At a certain point you get the message that you're trapped.



PIRRO: Well, you know, it is a testament to their courage and their valor and their determination to bring us the news and bring us the truth. Obviously, Kyiv is in a position where it's being encircled by the Russians. It's just a question of time, it appears, before they take the city.



But the problem is this -- you've got hundreds of thousands of people now who don't have food, water, heat, energy, people are now fighting each other for food. And we've got a scenario here where, you know, instead of going there with the vice president laughing about refugees, I mean, we should be swearing and promising that we're going to give you food, we're going to take care of you, we're going to help you.



But I say to myself, when is enough, enough? How bad does this have to get before we actually do something? I mean, this isn't new to Putin. Putin has done this in Chechnya. He's done it in Syria. He's got us back down like a bunch of wusses, you know, saying okay you can do the anti-tank missiles, but don't you dare send any jets and then we back down even though Blinken at first said yes, we're going to do it. I mean, you know, how many people is a dictator allowed to do this to before we say enough is enough?



RIVERA: Good point. Calling us fake news, the Russians are, Lavrov saying that we staged this, that all this that you're seeing, all this video, you know, belies the fact that the Ukrainians did it to themselves and their own children.



WATTERS: I'm getting some CNN vibes out of that guy. These are real pigs. That animal, Lavrov, I hate that guy, god. Yesterday, Putin became officially in the eyes of the world a war criminal. The world was rattled yesterday. Yesterday was a very, very significant day, the attack on that hospital.



And the Chinese have to be thinking to themselves, I can't be in the same room with this man. And every country has to decide can they align themselves with this monster because if you get a few more attacks like that on hospitals, on women and children, women are giving birth in basements, you're going to have a no-fly zone. Putin is --



RIVERA: At least.



WATTERS: -- very, very close to inviting, you know, international coalition and to stop this from happening. There's black markets for vegetables in Mariupol. They are boiling snow for water. There's no more medicine left. They looted the pharmacy. People can't eat. They can't drink.



It is disgusting. They are burying bodies without ceremony. Just pushing them into ditches, freshly-dug ditches. This can't last for that much longer. I swear you're going to see a huge revolt among the international community pretty soon.



RIVERA: To that point, I think that Jesse really eloquently expressed it. Napoleon said the morale, Dana, is to physical is three to one. The spirit is everything. Zelenskyy has done a good job of keeping the spirit up so far. That's why I was disappointed in the vice president's trip because I don't think she contributed anything to the morale.



PERINO: She did not meet the moment and that is unfortunate. I wanted to mention one thing about the fake news situation. So, in 2005, I was deputy press secretary and I had a chance to go on an overseas trip and one of my responsibilities was to brief President Bush 43 and Putin right before the press conference.



And I was told make sure you tell Putin that he's going to get a question from the American press that he -- question about press freedoms in Russia. So, I go in there. I'm really intimidated, right? First of all, I barely know the president and then I'm here in front of Vladimir Putin.



And so I deliver the message. I say, you're going to get asked about this. And he says, why would I answer that, and he looks at 43 and says when you fired that newsman. And the president says, what are you talking about, Vladimir? He say, you know, you fired the newsman. And 43 says are you talking about Dan Rather? He said that's not how it works. He works for a private company. That company fired him. I'm telling you as your friend don't go out there and say that.



And I was thinking back on that today that I don't know if Putin really didn't understand or was choosing not to understand, but it didn't matter to him because he has relentless focus on his audience back home. And it's a constant shading of the truth to the point of lying about attacking civilians.



RIVERA: How tall is he?



PERINO: Not much taller than me.



PIRRO: Really?



RIVERA: So you really could look him in the eye.



GUTFELD: About 5'10.



PERINO: Well, there's a great story about Condi Rice actually going there to see him --



RIVERA: Oh, she looked down on him?



PERINO: Well, 43 sent her. She was sitting. He was mad about the message she delivered. So he stood up and looked over her so she said, I just stood up too, and then she was looking down over him. He didn't like that.



RIVERA: Do you, Greg, know the Klitschko brothers, the fighters?



GUTFELD: Yes, they are fighters. They're boxers, but I don't know them personally.



RIVERA: I mean, but wouldn't that be a great image? Push them forward rather than the vice president.



GUTFELD: Yes. You haven't seen -- you haven't seen them much. I think one of them was on (inaudible) earlier.



RIVERAS: One of them is the mayor of Kyiv.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. Exactly. I love -- the one thing we didn't touch on, which is actually sadly hilarious, is that Lavrov also said that Russia didn't invade Ukraine.



WATTERS: Right.



GUTFELD: That was amazing. So, okay --



RIVERA: They just took a wrong turn.



GUTFELD: They took a wrong turn. So, I don't know what exactly this is. But then they also said that the hospital bombing featured crisis actors, including a renowned Ukrainian blogger/influencer. That's coming from the Russian embassy in the U.K. So this is -- we're used to having a fog of war. But now we have a fake news fog of war thanks to social media because now everybody comes in and goes -- and they have -- they can create their own fake, what do you call it? Fakes -- deep fakes. They actually show the --



RIVERA: Propaganda.



GUTFELD: Yes, and it goes -- and it would be nice to have like war umpires that could just be down there and call these disputed claims for us. But we have pictures which kind of tell us, yes, this happened, but what is this into -- to what Jesse was saying, what is this information telling us to do and are we willing to do it?



And we have to raise the alarm without being crapped on, because it's a matter of America going to war. So we could sit here and then leave at 6:00, but we can see then we go, this stuff is bad, it's got to stop, okay, we agree, are you ready to stop it? What are you going to do? Because this --



RIVERA: I need your answer. You posed the question so well.



GUTFELD: What? The answer being?



RIVERA: What are we going to do?



GUTFELD: What do we do? Well, I would say absolute like an out of the box, shake the box mediation. I think a truth, and promise this, a truth in reconciliation committee for this polarizing escalation, meaning that it's Russia and Ukraine have to come to the table because this is about -- this is about getting them.



RIVERA: But doesn't it start with the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine?



GUTFELD: Yes. Absolutely.



RIVERA: Doesn't Russia have to get out of Ukraine?



GUTFELD: Well, that's got to be part of it. I would say in the massive, like, in this kind of steroidal mediation, we have to agree to a stop and fly to where they are and meet them. Beat them where they are



PERINO: And Zelenskyy even -- Zelenskyy made a decent offer.



PIRRO: Yes, he did.



RIVERA: Yes. I thought -- I agree with --



PIRRO: Zelenskyy said that he doesn't want to be part of NATO anymore. And that was a real signal. But I understand that they are talking behind the scenes. Not the principals.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: But they can work something out. It's about NATO and it's about the Donbas region.



GUTFELD: Because if not, we're going to get a no-fly zone and then we're going to shoot down a Russian jet and all bets are off.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: And then we're --



RIVERA: At what point do we get the no-fly zone? Now, there are several thousand dead, 100 babies? At what poin? Thousand babies, 5,000 babies?



PIRRO: Until we don't have the stomach for this. Its 24/7 every day. Then doing surgery without anesthesia.



GUITFELD: The question that is raised and it was on another on another network, was why isn't America shooting down jets that bomb maternity hospitals? That's the question we're supposed to answer.



RIVERA: Up next, the White House accused of pushing the gas price propaganda with its latest effort to spin the pain at the pump.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: Welcome back. The White House working overtime to convince Americans that record-high gas prices are all Vladimir Putin his fault.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: You may have noticed this week that your gas prices have gone up. I want to talk to you a little bit about why. A lot of it has to do with Vladimir Putin. But part of this is on the oil companies right now there are 9000 approved unused permits that oil and gas companies could tap into now to ramp up production.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: What do you make of that, Greg?



GUTFELD: That was interesting. Yes, there's a lot of price increases. There are hotels going up 30 percent, furniture 70 percent, chicken 13 percent, dry cleaning, baby food eight percent. I don't think any of that has to do with Putin's war. So, this inflation was going on well before they've been making up this crap.



And we know they've got the permits. They -- nobody wants to go into the weeds on that. But we know that a lot of that stuff isn't usable and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. The problem with having a Democrat in charge in this kind of ordeal is if the consequences match their desires, they will not mitigate the consequences. We see that now.



Isn't it weird that the White House dismisses higher oil prices? It's because they wanted higher oil prices well before this war started and Putin invaded the Ukraine. This is why they don't care about it because they want us to pay more. They want us to feel pain at the pump so we reduce our oil usage our gas usage and then we go to the -- you know, cars with windmills in their back seats.



We are also reminded that Joe Biden is an inside weather vane. Whoever's in the room with him, he will simply do what they want. He's an empty vessel. And right now, a roomful of eco-freaks and far-left anti-West academics are making him do whatever they want.



PERINO: If you could play this, Control Room, call for number one. This is -- right before the State of the Union, we talked about some Biden administration accomplishments are now vulnerabilities. Here's what he said on fossil fuels in the past.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I want you to look in my eyes. I guarantee you, I guarantee you, we're going to end fossil fuel.



One of which is doing away with any subsidies for fossil fuels, number one. Number two, holding them liable for what they have done.



We will double offshore win. We were end any subsidies for coal or any other fossil fuel.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: And now, they're like, oh, but there's all these leases. You could just go ahead and do whatever you want.



WATTERS: Yes, we're going to end you but you better drill before we end you. This is crazy. If you're going to blame Putin, fine. Let's just say, blame Putin all you want. What are you going to do about it? They're still not doing anything about it. They're just finger-pointing.



Ronald Reagan, one of the ways he brought down the Soviet Union, he told Gorbachev, he said, bud, we're going to pump our own oil. And he got the Saudis to pump oil, and that almost bankrupt the Soviet Union. And he sold the Saudis a ton of weapons and made the Saudis happy. What are we doing now? We cut arm sales to the Saudis and we're pissing them off because we're trying to redo the Iran deal. It's ass backwards.



God, I sound like Greg, what is happening? All -- he negotiates with the Taliban, but he won't talk to big oil. Think about that. They asked him today, why won't you even have any of these oil executives over the White House for some tea, for some croissants? Talk about how you guys are going to make prices better for the people. And she goes up, well, we don't have anything on the schedule for that.



Well, you should because you guys have to work together with these people. Oil is like food. You need it to live. You can't survive, America cannot survive without oil, inexpensive oil. So, they need to get their act together. And I'm sick of him telling people to drive electric. He doesn't drive electric. He drives these muscle cars. They get terrible miles to the gallon. Psaki doesn't drive an EV. Does Mayor Pete driving EV. None of them do.



It's like the masks. Remember the masks? You guys all have to wear masks. But then you see him out and about with no masks, going partying, and eating at the French Laundry. That's the same concept.



PERINO: And it's been going on for years. Remember Al Gore did that, Judge, right? It's like everybody should turn off all the lights in their house and it turns out his electricity bill is higher than everybody else's.



Right. Right. You know, the whole thing -- the whole idea is they want to bring Iran back to the table. They want that Obama Iran Nuclear Deal. And instead of dealing with the Saudis who we shouldn't be dealing with, we're dealing now with Iran. And we're dealing with Iran, with Russia at the table. And I thought that we were sanctioning Russia, but now we need them at the table with Iran.



To me, this is like if you need a babysitter, right, and you have a 15- year-old daughter who can babysit but you say, no, I don't want my daughter to babysit. I'm going to go next door. But next door is a convicted murder. And the guy is threaten to kill you too, but I'll see if he's got a babysitter.



RIVERA: He's nice. He's nice.



PIRRO: He's a nice guy. All right, whatever. But that's what they're doing. They're dealing and emboldening our enemies to put us in a lurch so that we can pay them to commit more heinous deeds. That's what we're doing.



GUTFELD: Dana, that was the first analogy from the judge. It was pretty good.



WATTERS: It was a good analogy.



PERINO: Well done. Well done.



GUTFELD: Her first analogy for the show.



PERINO: We love the analogy of the babysitter.



GUTFELD: You broke the seal. You broke the analogy seal.



PERINO: Well done.



PIRRO: I didn't know I was -- you were waiting for one. Oh, OK.



PERINO: Geraldo.



RIVERA: She's got -- she's got a ton of them. I don't care if you blame Putin, the oil companies, or Joe Biden. What I really don't like is the partisan divide. And I've never particularly heard oil fatcats who are reaping record profits being their virtue extolled quite as eloquently as it has been here.



I think the notion that we want -- that the Democrats want intentionally high oil prices to make the country go green is preposterous.



GUTFELD: They've said it.



PERINO: They've said it.



PIRRO: Yes, they did say it.



GUTFELD: They've said it.



RIVERA: Well, I -- it is preposterous.



GUTFELD: Believe your ears.



RIVERA: I believe that the oil companies are making record profits. Look to where -- the follow the money.



PIRRO: Yes. Follow it all the way to Iran and Russia and maybe Venezuela. That's the problem.



RIVERA: And Park Avenue, and Fifth Avenue, and Wall Street.



PERINO: All right, ahead, a chilling warning that Russia could do the unthinkable and unleash chemical weapons on Ukraine.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: As Russia ramps up attacks on civilian targets, the Biden administration warning Putin could use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PSAKI: What we endeavored to do when we put out that information yesterday is to remind the world of the large biological and chemical weapons program that Russia has, the fact that they have used it in the past against dissidents on their soil and on NATO soil.



NED PRICE, SPOKESMAN, STATE DEPARTMENT: We know the track record of the Kremlin. This is a government that has used banned chemical weapons on its own people.



So, we know what this government will resort to, can resort to, has resorted to in the past.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Jesse, what do you make of this?



WATTERS: They could use something on a city if things weren't going well. You know, they can't do urban combat very well. It's very hard to do that. And so, I could see them threatening that with Kyiv. So, I don't know what they're capable of, but they're capable of a lot.



From what I heard, there are two bio labs in that country, one in Odesa, one in Kyiv, and the U.S. government has involvement with it because we say that they're there to protect against deadly pathogens, and, you know, swine flu, and avian flu and things like that. U.S. Senators had been involved in trying to create these centers and protect these centers after the Soviet Union collapsed. We're still there. We still have a footprint.



So, I guess we're saying that if Putin takes Odesa takes Kyiv, then those Bio Labs would be vulnerable to Russian forces. And then God knows what you could do with any of these little samples. You saw what happened in Wuhan. You get a sample loose and you get a pandemic. So, I mean, there's a lot of concern there.



GUTFELD: Dana, whenever there's a chemical weapon attack, it seems like in recent experience, both sides blame each other. It's like -- and they don't -- they don't take responsibility for their own atrocities. This is another case where we need a war ump.



PERINO: Well, what's interesting is that, remember, Assad did this on his own people in Syria. And who was Assad's patron in that war? It was Putin. Yeah. And so he didn't care. And so, it wouldn't -- I wouldn't put it past them.



And also, the U.K. said something similar? Well, almost exact same thing, so I'm assuming the United States in the U.K. has the same intelligence. And why would they share it, right? They've -- we've been -- this is a strategy that they've been using over the past several months to say, we know what Putin is about to do, we know what he's about to do.



Now, that hasn't necessarily deterred things from happening, but perhaps this also sends a message to China. If China has the ear of Putin, and if they get wind that this is a possibility, and they know about having this junior partner in the new cold war that they are going to basically have to take care of for the rest of their lives, they might say, you better not.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's a good point.



PERINO: That might be useful.



GUTFELD: Yes. Because the judge -- Judge, I mean, he's already a pariah. He's turning Russia into a pariah nation. Use chemical weapons, I don't think there's any turning back. In this kind of -- in this kind of war with the -- with the visuals, no way.



PIRRO: You know what, Greg, it's all about the visuals. And that's the difference between Syria and Aleppo and Chechnya. It's about the visuals and we can see it.



RIVERA: Agreed. And I think that he will be seen as a pariah. But again, he's gotten away with so much up to this point. You have to say you know, who's going to step up and tell him he can't, OK? And what I think is interesting about these bio labs, you know, we deny, we deny, we deny. It's preposterous, don't waste it, you know, any ink on it. And yet, isn't it interesting that we haven't heard or seen Fauci in weeks, you know? I mean, that's loved.



WATTERS: Where is Fauci?



PERINO: Yes. Why did he disappear? I'd love to ask him if he knows anything about that.



RIVERA: Give Fauci a rest for goodness sake.



PIRRO: No, I don't want to. Now it's time for him to face some questions.



RIVERA: No, I think --



GUTFELD: Fauci is mad because Zelenskyy is getting more ink. Let's be honest.



RIVERA: People got bored with the -- with the regular war narratives, so now it became for the last 48 hours all about bio and chemical. He's not going to use it.



PIRRO: How do you know it?



WATTERS: OK, Geraldo, one of the officials from the --



RIVERA: He's more likely to use a tactical nuclear weapon.



WATTERS: -- Biden administration testify this that there's labs in the country. That's why it came out not because of boredom.



RIVERA: So, how did it come out and now suddenly it's the headline everywhere?



WATTERS: I don't know.



RIVERA: Our whole show is devoted to it.



PERINO: It was in the hearing on Capitol Hill about worldwide threat.



RIVERA: Well, I think that the hearing should be about Mariupol which is the Guernica -- you know Guernica?



PERINO: Well, you should run for office.



RIVERA: The Picasso picture of the people watching the bombs fall, the Seminole picture, the image of the Spanish Civil War in 1937.



PIRRO: This guy is an animal. What makes you think he's past doing something like that?



RIVERA: I think that there are some steps you don't take.



PIRRO: Well, you may, but he doesn't.



RIVERA: Even Putin. Putin is already a pariah.



GUTFELD: All right, ahead, another amazingly tone deaf comment from the Biden administration about Ukraine.



PIRRO: Oh, this one.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: The Biden administration just can't help but use the Ukraine refugee crisis to push their liberal green agenda. Climate czar John Kerry making this outrageous comment.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN KERRY, CLIMATE CZAR, BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: If you think migration has been a problem in Europe in the Syrian war, even from what we see now, wait until you see 100 million people for whom the entire food production capacity has collapsed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Greg.



GUTFELD: I love this talking canoe paddle because he's a great reminder of like the problem of having a single ideological filter. So, he sees everything through the filter of climate. And he comes off as a buffoon because he applies it in non-climate issues. So, he just inserts it everywhere.



And you see modern academics do that with -- except their filter is America as an oppressor. CNN for seven years, their filter was race. And what did that do? It created tribalism and no ratings. So, it's really bad -- it's the best advice for somebody who wants to be successful in life, it's to have a number of filters that you can use.



I tend to see everything through the prism of media persuasion, which at times is amazing, but other times, you know, makes me an insensitive jerk.



WATTERS: That's the prism you choose?



RIVERA: You said it. We didn't.



GUTFELD: But I admit it.



WATTERS: All right, I thought there was another prism in there somewhere.



GUTFELD: Well, there is one.



WATTERS: There is one. It's disgusting. Dana, what are your thoughts on the human --



RIVERA: Now, I'm really interested.



PERINO: Well, I think Secretary Kerry -- well, he's also -- now he's the climate czar which is a little weird, right? Please, let's drop the czar term at the White House. He's very mission focused. And that's what he's been talking about.



But think about -- he was the Secretary of State. He had all the issues. And he could be the person that they helped bring in to, like, make something happen, like something creative. And instead he's talking about this. Food prices are going to go up because no food can be grown or get out of the breadbasket of the world, in Ukraine and Russia.



And there will be uprisings. And it won't necessarily just be because of climate change, it will because of the cost of food, like what happened in Egypt in 2008.



WATTERS: Yes, it's going to get crazy in the Mideast with the wheat. Geraldo?



RIVERA: But it is true, Jesse, that millions of people have been uprooted by this and millions more will be. You have entire populations on the move. This is the biggest refugee crisis dwarfing Afghanistan and Syria in Europe. Wait until all these people start going West into these other countries. At what point can Poland -- will Poland say enough, basta, I can't handle anymore.



WATTERS: What was it? Basta?



PIRRO: Basta.



RIVERA: Basta.



WATTERS: Got it.



PIRRO: Basta. Yes, when are we going to start taking these refugees in?



WATTERS: I can't wait. The Vice President Glee basically whiffed.



RIVERA: Cleveland wants them.



RIVERA: But you know what, it seems we're taking everybody else. I mean, we could either bring him in through the Mexican border or, you know, we should let --



GUTFELD: These are real -- these are real honest to God refugees. They're escaping a war. They're not looking for a job.



PIRRO: And these are people who --



RIVERA: Cleveland would love them. We love them.



RIVERA: And by the way, these are freedom fighters. These are people who believe in the same things that we believe in. I mean, their families are staying back to fight for freedom and for the country. They believe in Ukraine. They believe in their mission. We want them here.



WATTERS: Do you think Biden is worried that the Ukrainian refugees might vote Republican?



PIRRO: Yes. Kind of like the Cuban refugees. Remember when Mayorkas said not from Cuba.



WATTERS: I don't know what he believes, but I'm shocked that he hasn't invited more of them here.



GUTFELD: That's a good angle. Biden doesn't want Ukrainian refugees because they'll vote Republican. I just wrote your headline.



WATTERS: That wasn't my idea, by the way.



RIVERA: It sounded like it was.



WATTERS: No, it wasn't.



GUTFELD: I just spun it for (INAUDIBLE).



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: More breaking news. There's a lot of those from Ukraine next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Welcome back. Russian forces unleashing hell on civilian targets in Ukraine. And there's no signs of them letting up. Let's go to our -- let's go to the table for the final thoughts. I'm left out of noun. Jesse, 10 seconds, hit it.



WATTERS: 10 seconds. I read in a piece in The Wall Street Journal tower.



PERINO: Wow, very good.



WATTERS: And it was an interesting idea. I won't endorse it but it was at least someone thinking outside the box. They thought about maybe setting up a no-fly zone in Lviv which is way west, there's no Russian forces anywhere near there, and you kind of dare the Russians to touch that and it shows presence and it shows initiative.



PIRRO: OK. Geraldo.



WATTERS: Did you hurry me up?



PIRRO: I did.



WATTERS: Of all people, Geraldo.



RIVERA: All the talk of fake news and the other debates internally don't for a second think we don't absolutely support the patriot Ukrainian people fighting for their survival. We love them.



PIRRO: We do.



RIVERA: We give them all our props.



PIRRO: Dana.



PERINO: I think one of -- I'm going to piggyback on something that Jesse said. When I read Dan Henninger, the Wall Street Journal column, it said that, like, that's creative. Because basically it would do like with Berlin after the World War.



WATTERS: Yes.



PIRRO: Yes.



PERINO: So, that was an idea. At least there's something to make on the press.



PIRRO: So, what do you think, Greg, Berlin?



GUTFELD: I don't know. I'm still -- I'm hoping that we do some majestic mediation with the Truth and Reconciliation Committee built into it. But I don't know how we can keep this from going truly catastrophic. I'm sorry to be depressing.



PERINO: Yes. I don't know the truth has anything to do with politics. But that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" up next. Hey Bret.



