'The Five' on Gov. Cuomo, policing

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And, so that's all I can tell you now. Thank you very much.



UNKNOWN: What's the difference --



BIDEN: Let them explain that to you, okay. I don't want to get too far ahead. Thank you.



UNKNOWN: Mr. President, is COVAX doing enough to get shots in arms?



BIDEN: You said happy birthday or what? I mean.



UNKNOWN: (Inaudible).



BIDEN: He knows the message. He knows the message. We had a little discussion while I was down there. He knows the message. He decide --



UNKNOWN: (Inaudible).



BIDEN: See you all later.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Just in the nick of time. Hello everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Greg Gutfeld, Katie Pavlich, Geraldo Rivera and Jesse Watters. It's 5:00 in New York City. This is THE FIVE.



President Biden moments ago calling on New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, and saying he should resign. This comes after state investigators say he broke the law by sexually harassing 11 women and retaliated against a former employee.



UNKNOWN: Back in March you said that if the investigation confirms the allegations against Governor Cuomo then he should resign. So will you now call on him to resign given the investigators said the 11 women were credible?



BIDEN: I stand by that statement.



UNKNOWN: Are you now calling on him to resign?



BIDEN: Yes.



UNKNOWN: And if he does not resign, do you believe he should be impeached and removed from office?



BIDEN: Let's take one thing at a time. I think he should resign.



PERINO: Cuomo defiant as ever claiming the investigation is political and says he did nothing wrong.



ANDREW CUOMO, GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK: I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. They ascribed motives I never had. And simply put, they heard things that I just didn't say.



PERINO: And Cuomo trying to defend himself by claiming he kisses everyone and showing this very bizarre and horrible picture montage.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I love the montage.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Me too.



PERINO: The montage was horrible, but a couple of people -- we have it now. We've got to play it for you. Let's watch.



CUOMO: Indeed, there are hundreds if not thousands of photos of me using the exact same gesture. I do it with everyone. Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street.



PERINO: But the one we didn't show you was the ones where he used President Obama and President Bush hugging hurricane victims as if that was the same thing. Jesse, it looks like you brought some thoughts.



WATTERS: I have the report here. You need a forklift to get it into the studio. Did I read the whole thing? I read the executive summary. It's pretty damning. I thought we had the worst mayor, now we have the worst governor.



So, these are the allegations, kissing on the lips, grabbing butts and breasts. Asked a state trooper if she could help him find a girlfriend who could "handle pain."



GUTFELD: Love it.



WATTERS: Groping waist, legs, and back, sliding hands pretty much everywhere and just relentlessly hitting on every aid that was alone with him in an elevator or his office. Now, this report was written by an A.G. who has aspirations politically.



And it said all these women were uncomfortable, scared, humiliated, and offended. And the A.G. found his responses contrived and lacking credibility. And then he just denied everything and said that it was interpreted or even accuse some of the women of initiating the physical contact.



Some of the stuff was interesting. It could be like obvious misinterpretation. So he brings some woman into his office and he shows the woman a humidor that President Clinton had given as a gift.



PERINO: Clinton, huh.



WATTERS: And he explains the humidor. And she perceives that as some sort of subtle, romantic suggestion involving Monica Lewinsky. We get it. Now, he counters that he shows people that come into his office gifts from all types of people.



And one of the things he says that inside the humidor here we have legal Cuban cigars. We got these cigars before the embargo was put up. So that's open to interpretation. The video was incredible because I actually thought it was convincing until he shows videos and pictures of Obama hugging hurricane victims and George H.W. Bush hugging Katrina victims.



The line is you can hug or kiss on the cheek. He was grabbing you know what and kissing on the mouth. That is unacceptable. So he says New Yorkers aren't naive and they're not going to go for this and they know it is political. And you know what, maybe it's an Italian thing, right? And that's what Italians do and that's what old guys do.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You look at me.



WATTERS: I'm just going to -- I'm sorry. And I'm going to hire a consultant to tell me maybe I shouldn't do this anymore, case closed. Can you hold on? I don't know.



PERINO: Well, I don't know. I mean, the news that was just made right before the show is that Joe Biden stood by what he had said back in I think March or April, in which he said that if he's found to be guilty, he should be resign. And that he might even be prosecuted.



So, President Biden though, Katie, just now in his press conference, he doesn't answer the question by saying Andrew Cuomo should resign. He just says yes, yes, so that you don't actually have the words, but the meaning is there. He is calling on the governor to resign. Does Cuomo survive this part?



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, back in March, Joe Biden walked himself into a corner by answering a hypothetical because the question was if these things turn out to be true, will you ask him to resign or should he resign. He said yes. So today, he had the option of going back on his word or saying that he should resign by simply answering the question yes.



If I were advising Governor Cuomo, being paid to advise him or if I were his brother who is an anchor at another network, I would advise him not to resign. I would say the Democratic Party has made mistakes on this before. Al Franken is one of them. Bill Clinton went on after the '90s to be a star of the Democratic Party, made a lot of, you know, people famous. He had a lot of endorsements, made a lot of money to the Clinton Foundation.



And when it comes to state legislature because of the report is not a criminal indictment and the attorney general of New York said that today that she can't pursue criminal charges, that other charges can be pursued it's up to the legislature to do this.



And that comes down to Cuomo Democrats being loyal to him and the left in New York who is thirsty to get Cuomo out because they are on the side of the attorney general, and that's where it does get very political. So, in terms of whether he will hold on or not is to be foreseen, but based on other scandals that Democrats have been through and survived, I would say he can survive.



PERINO: Yes, what's your take on that?



GUTFELD: Well, the guy has weathered more storms than the Gorton fisherman. Feel free to use that America. But, I mean, at this point, he has more accusers than supporters, but he also -- we are like watching two stories at the same time. The actual story itself and will the media have the attention span and not get exhausted by the story before we do, before we should.



So he is counting on that because he understands how the cycle works. We report, report, report and then we watch our ratings dip and we move on to something else. And he's just saying, I'm going to ride this thing out. Unless he borrows a black face from Governor Northam, he might end up sticking around.



I love the montage. The logic makes no sense. Imagine if Dana showed people pictures of Jasper and Jasper's on your lap and you're kissing Jasper and then you (inaudible). But I do it with my dog. I do it with my dog, you know?



PERINO: That would be quite a story.



GUTFELD: Also, I didn't know about the pain thing, about what he said to the cop.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's a little kinky. That goes totally to the nipple clips and things that we've heard about. Right, you know what I'm saying?



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: But the other thing that he kinds of points out, which is interesting, in the montage and he's kissing all the semen and grabbing their faces and he's kind of reminding that maybe genders, maybe sex biology is different, you know. It's like, (inaudible), yes, but you can't do that to a girl. And you can't do that to a girl in your office.



PERINO: And that's not what they were saying. I mean, Geraldo, from a legal standpoint, what do you think his position is?



RIVERA: Well, I'm glad you ask me a legal question. First of all, I agree with Katie's analysis, absolutely. I think she had it nailed. Al Franken is the ghost that should haunt people who are, you know, pulling the trigger already. But Jesse --



PERINO: Do you think this is different than the Al Franken?



PAVLICH: I do. I do. I absolutely do.



RIVERA: -- well, it may be different, but there will regret. Pick up that thing again, Jesse. This, ladies and gentlemen, for all its impressive heft is not a legal document. That is a political document. A document put together by the furthest left politician in elective office in this far left state.



Letitia James, I've known her forever. She is absolutely furiously longing for Andrew Cuomo's job. I'm not saying that the allegations are false so I make no judgment about that. I just want people to know this is not proof. This is politics.



Now comes the legal process. He has due process rights just like anybody else, and I would urge him as Katie did, to tough it out, make your case, prove that you, you know, well you don't have to prove your innocence, but prove that these allegations against you are false.



You know, your father weathered his own storms, different type storms. One for Mayor Mario Cuomo. You know, this very public family, Matilda, the mother, still alive, wonderful lady. I think that -- I'd give him at least 50/50 maybe --



PERINO: Do you want to clear one thing, Katie?



PAVLICH: I'm not urging Andrew Cuomo to do anything. I'm saying if I were a Democrat trying to save my boss' job that is what I would urge him to do.



GUTFELD: But Geraldo makes a really good point. When you hear people asking Bill de Blasio, so, are you thinking about the governor? It's like there actually is something worse out there than Cuomo. There is something worse out there. And it's like do you --



WATTERS: And we might get more de Blasio?



GUTFELD: Yes. He could add to, I mean, yes. There is something worse out there. And he's right about James. I mean, she is as far -- hard left as you get. So, due process.



PERINO: Here we go again. All right. President Biden trying to clean up confusion over COVID and is shaming red states over a spike in cases.



WATTERS: President Biden trying to clean up major confusion about COVID messaging while also slamming red states that are seeing a rise in cases.



BIDEN: We have a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And I think there is a clear link between the lowest vaccinated -- I know. I don't think actually, the lowest vaccinated states and the states of the highest case rates.



Look, we need leadership from everyone. There is some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it. I say to these governors, please help. But you aren't going to help, but at least get out of the way.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The president was also announcing new efforts to limit evictions after some backlash from progressives. And this all comes as New York becomes the first city in the country to announce vaccine requirements for indoor dining and other activities.



BILL DE BLASIO, MAYOR OF NEW YORK: It will require vaccination for workers and customers and indoor dining and indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities. This is going to be a requirement. The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you are vaccinated. At least one dose. If you want to participate in our society fully, you've got to get vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: All right, Greg, which one do you want? Do you want the New York City mandate or do you want Joe Biden?



GUTFELD: Well, I would like to step back and talk about why America is losing confidence in the fight against COVID if we have seen that polling. And I think it has to do with everything we just heard here. A lot of things about the press briefings in general that you see, a lot of efforts are focused on virtue signaling, which I hate to use these days, but social messaging that have no impact on American confidence, right?



So great, we love the fact that you're tackling discrimination even though that's already against the law and that you're talking about gender equity and all of that stuff, but it sounds to me and to a lot of people like we don't have a government. We have a junior college administration, right? Where no one learns anything but damn it, the brochure is as colorful and wonderful as a Benetton ad.



It's like that's how it is. And I think we're losing confidence because we don't know where to put it. The government is all over the map. The scientists don't know what is going on half of the time and it's not a blame game. It's just because things change, but we've lost so much trust in our institutions.



I also find it interesting that, you know, when they were talking about the unvaccinated and the vaccinated, the topic of race has totally disappeared to. We live at a time where -- and that's all the media does, is inject race into everything. But they now know that the statistics about the non- vaccinated, there's ethnic data in there and they don't want to touch it.



So, it was more fun making fun of, you know, the rednecks, I guess. But you can't do that now, so what do you do? You don't have a message. You don't have a plan.



WATTERS: Yes. I believe we have some of that chart that Greg just mentioned, 60, 70 percent of black Americans and Hispanic-Americans in New York City have not been vaccinated. And if you're going to have, Dana, a mandate here, that means millions of black and Hispanic New Yorkers are not going to be allowed to work out and go eat inside a restaurant.



PERINO: Or what if they own a restaurant?



WATTERS: Or what if they own a restaurant or work in a restaurant?



GUTFELD: Or own Planet Fitness, Jesse.



PERINO: Or such and such. So, I guess, at the White House this week has decided that President Biden is going to speak every day. Great, that's fine. But the thing is, he's doing it in the same location with the same backdrop. It's a same thing. I watched the whole thing today. He gave so many numbers in the first 12 minutes from -- and there is this number and that number. I was completely lost. Like, what is the news here? What are you trying to say? And he almost -- it's almost like they just need to have a Nixon goes to China moment. So, he should go to a red state.



GUTFELD: That's where Wuhan came from. Why would he go to China?



PERINO: No, that's true. Not literal China but something that would be unexpected.



WATTERS: Yes.



PERINO: Like go and do something they will actually get some news or maybe go to Hollywood and enlist some of the people --



GUTFELD: Sister-soldier moment.



PERINO: A sister-soldier moment.



GUTFELD: That was a better analogy.



PERINO: Actually I thought Nixon going to China was a great analogy. I didn't ask permission for an analogy.



RIVERA: I thought it was a moratorium on analogy.



PERINO: Going to keep powering through. The other thing is that he tried to make this news on the rental moratorium. Watch the space. Today, the far left gets on the phone with treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, and basically says can you help us, can you do something? And she gently said, you know, Congress should have known about this for three months and you didn't do anything. You need to do your job.



Just now, the president said, he's talked to constitutional scholars. Some say it passes mustard, some say it doesn't. So what are they going to do? They're going to have the CDC issue yet another moratorium. It will likely be seen as unconstitutional but not for three or four months.



So then what have you done? You've not helped any of the landlords. You've not helped any of the renters. And meanwhile, the state sits on all the money that we've already given then and they're not giving it out to anybody to help anyone.



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: Geraldo, be fair to Dana's point, not just the backdrop. He looked exhausted and clearly having trouble reading from the teleprompter. He just didn't have it today. That was very, very clear. And you're not going to be able to persuade Americans when you deliver a performance like that.



RIVERA: I do not disagree. I think that he was much less effective than he was in recent weeks. A couple of quick points. One is that the two macho defiant governors, Abbott and DeSantis have now to face the reality that their states lead the league in COVID infections and hospitalizations.



So, you know, you can say I'm a Republican and I'm all for individual rights and, you know, screw the state getting involved, and now people are dying in Texas and Florida. And I submit to you that that's not --



GUTFELD: Are they dying?



RIVERA: -- that's not (inaudible). They're being hospitalized, but thank you for pointing that out. The other thing I want to say about de Blasio, I don't like de Blasio at all. He has run the city into the toilet, but I like this mandate.



WATTERS: You like this mandate?



RIVERA: I do. I do.



PERINO: I think I'm being more popular than you think.



WATTERS: Katie, do you like this mandate?



PAVLICH: No, I hate this mandate. And it's about --



RIVERA: As long as you don't hate me.



PAVLICH: I don't hate you, Geraldo, but I do hate the mandate and I hate that you love the mandate.



RIVERA: Okay.



PAVLICH: If you listen to the language that Bill de Blasio is using when he announced this today, he's talking about freezing out essentially an entire class and group of people and he doesn't want to talk about race. Conveniently, the left uses race as a political weapon all the time.



But when it comes to this, they don't want to be held accountable for the state or the government forcing black and brown people to take a vaccine that they maybe have legitimate questions about that the CDC has been confusing about, that the president has been unclear about.



And yet now they are saying that your livelihood is going to go away if you don't submit to this mandate by the government. And when he talks about, you know, creating a subclass and that you'll have a better life if you do take this, meaning the opposite is what your life is going to be miserable if you don't, I think that that's a big problem for the long term outside of COVID considering all the things the government has said they have the power to do over the last year, whether it's shutting down churches, taking away other constitutional rights that you have.



That's a larger issue moving forward. But on the issue of Ron DeSantis real quickly, there is this new thing called DeSantis derangement syndrome. He was the one who was able to protect the seniors, get them vaccinated when the vaccine came out and keep his economy open in Florida. And the White House is looking at him for 2024, which is why they bring it up every single day in the briefing room to attack him.



And if you want to talk about rising cases, yes, in a free society, which are now the red states, there is risk. People will get sick from things, not everybody but this idea that nobody is ever going to get sick again is absolutely ridiculous. It's not going to happen.



WATTERS: Just let her have the last word, Geraldo. We got to pay some bills. Up next, police getting the power to fight back against mobs and protesters harassing them just because of their jobs.



PAVLICH: Cops finally getting the chance to fight back after endless harassment during the defund movement. The New York County passing a bill allowing officer and other first responders to file civil lawsuits against people who criminally harassed or assault them. But it does not include screaming obscenities at police officers.



All right, so Geraldo, because you gave me the last word and I'm going to give you the first word and you're also a lawyer. So, how is this actually different from just assaulting or harassing a regular person?



RIVERA: Great question. Great question. And I don't understand why this law is even necessary because of exactly what you say. If you push a cop or you punch a cop or you knock a cop on the head, then you've committed an assault. You've committed a crime. It's the state against you.



And of course, there are civil liability. It would teach me that a cop could sue someone who hurt him, particularly -- him or her -- particularly if it was adjudicated. If the protester was tried and convicted of assault, then the cop certainly could have access to the civil courts for damages.



I like the message though, Katie. I like the fact that we're saying that, you know, cops are people too. How dare you? That cop is representing a lot of other people. And they were way out of line in those riots and the looting. They were so over the line. That wasn't a protesting. That was anarchy.



PAVLICH: Dana, definitely sends a message to the police and to first responders at a time when they feel like nobody has their back even if the law already protects them in this way.



PERINO: Yes. And, you know, so if you go back to when they first started passing hate crime laws, there were people who were opposed to that, but like, well, crime is crime, and so, no matter who it happens against. But what happens is when you have something like this where you try to specialize it or make it specific, maybe it gets a little bit of a different headline for example, but it will be interesting to see if there are any lawyers out there who will take up these cases and help them.



GUTFELD: I will.



PERINO: Well you're not a lawyer, but can you find some?



GUTFELD: I will go to law school just so I can open up my own little law office in defend cops.



PERINO: I mean, it will be interesting if you are one of these lawyers who wants to take on these cases, give us a call.



GUTFELD: I won't do that. I make a good living here. But I loved -- I love this idea. I think the reason why this is important, why the message is so important is because we now realize that you can commit a crime and you get out. You can commit a crime and there's absolutely no damage done to you. Though there was a female -- I think a female police officer was attacked and when they arrested the guy, it turns out he had just attacked some cops before and was released.



And so, it's like, you know, it's time to create consequences, especially for -- especially if you're targeting like brats who come from families with deep pockets, like these undergrads. And if they're spraying stuff in cops' eyes or hitting them with bottles, go after their families, sue them, why not? I'm totally for it.



PAVLICH: So, Jesse, that's -- I think that we're going to see lawsuits from the other side of this. So, people who support Black Lives Matter, who support the violent bailout funds for these so-called protesters are going to be saying this is an assault on the first amendment rights, so people to assemble while leaving out the peacefully part.



WATTERS: Katie, if the police get special carve-outs, then conservative commentators should get them too. I should be able to pursue civil damages. I have been menaced -- by the way, I love that statute menacing. Menaced, I've been harassed. I've been assaulted with beverages.



GUTFELD: You can be charged.



WATTERS: Surely I could --



GUTFELD: You could have charged a crime against that guy who did that.



WATTERS: -- sue someone for $25,000



RIVERA: What was the beverage?



WATTERS: It was a beer, Geraldo. I have also had water and vodka.



RIVERA: Did you punch him?



WATTERS: No. Well, you got to read the book.



PERINO: You got to read the book.



PAVLICH: You can't save the world that way.



WATTERS: I just don't think. This is going to maybe have a little chilling effect in Nassau County, but not in Manhattan county where a lot of the riots happen. And so, hopefully, this kind of bolsters the protection for police officers. But Greg is right. These DAs do drop charges a lot. But when you put this in front of a county judge, a county judge is a little tougher than anybody else, and he might actually let this case go.



PAVLICH: Yes. And quickly, Geraldo, I mean, that's where these things have to happen if they can't happen maybe in New York City, but more of a local level of people take local school -- you know, local county courts doing this to ensure their own little community is protected.



RIVERA: True. And Nassau County is a red County. They voted for Trump. Hannity lives there, O'Reilly lives there. It's a hotbed of conservatives.



PAVLICH: It's a pro-law and order.



RIVERA: No, I like -- the messaging is so important. You say to cops, we love you, man. We love you. You're for us.



PAVLICH: We do love them. OK, up next, Kamala Harris under fire for record- breaking levels of migrants flooding across the border.



GUTFELD: Kamala Harris' border disaster keeps getting worse. Illegal crossings are expected to top 210,000 in July, the highest in more than 20 years, Dana.



PERINO: Wow.



GUTFELD: I know. And the number of unaccompanied migrant children coming in is also set to hit record levels. Harris' poll numbers are plummeting, but the liberal media is rushing to her defense by smearing her detractors.



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: Several polls seem to have found that Vice President Kamala Harris has the lowest approval of any vice president since the '70s. Where do you think this is coming from?



JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: What is different about her that we haven't seen before? What could it be? Oh, that's right. She's a woman and she's black.



SUNNY HOSTIN, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: It's not surprising, because it is all about race and gender, right?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Anyway, by not -- by denying criticism to a woman precisely because she's a woman, you can't get much more sexist than that. They think -- they think she's so delicate that she can't handle criticism.



PERINO: You got to read the article.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Because the article is -- the calls are coming from inside the house.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: OK. So, you had a piece on The Hill newspaper, I believe it was last Thursday, in which they quoted somebody who was an ally to the White House and an ally to Kamala Harris personally, in which he said, or she said, nobody could point to anything she is doing well. If you would have said she's doing great, you would have to say, on what.



Now, that's not a Republican saying that, that's not a conservative saying that, and that is actually on the merits of what is she doing well, not about who she is or what gender she is or what color she is. In addition to that on these COVID numbers, as they start to come down and people start to connect the dots, you'll see that the immigration issue again, starts to pull them down even further.



In this $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that they want to do, there's a path to citizenship for 22 million Americans. So, you could legalize an additional 22 million without even touching the border issue, which apparently is the root cause. And gain, polls show that that one is really bad as well. And it puts all of those people -- again, you might on the merits say that they deserve a path to citizenship, but what about all the people that are already in line and trying to do it legally and waiting for the State Department to catch up?



GUTFELD: All excellent questions, Dana.



PERINO: Thank you.



GUTFELD: Jesse.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: What about the -- we are having a pandemic here, and our border is not secure. Is this a super spreader event that is somehow being deliberately ignored?



WATTERS: (INAUDIBLE) is the only one that asked the question, and Biden just blew him off and said, oh, yes, we brought back Title 42. Title 42 is a joke. Number one, they don't use it. Number two, when they do use it, they just send these guys from the Triangle to Mexico, about three miles away, and then they come right back across.



What's happening is all these people are flooding in. They're not testing them. Border Patrol doesn't do rapid tests. They bring them to the processing centers, they bring them to charities, and these charities are getting these fat federal contracts. And they're not telling reporters when reporters ask, how many COVID case do you guys testing positive for. They're not allowed to tell them or they don't get to keep the money.



PERINO: Right.



WATTERS: And then if they do test positive, they push these what, three dozen migraine positive families into a hotel in a host city without telling the host city that they're there. Do they quarantine in the hotel? They don't quarantine they go to Whataburger. They go to McDonald's and they cough on everything and then God knows what happens after that.



It's an analogy Geraldo. You know exactly what I mean. He's already had -- he's already had a million border crossers so far since he came into office, all right. 40 percent of them, he let stay. And we're not even talking about the ones that get through because the Border Patrol agents are basically pushing papers and babysitting.



GUTFELD: Geraldo, was he fear-mongering?



RIVERA: Let me -- can I -- can I very briefly say this about the border, and about the difference between Trump and Biden. Trump strong-armed the Mexican president and said, if you don't stop these people walking 1200 miles across your territory with your army, then I'm going to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, I'm going to shut down those border factories and you better, you know, play ball and do your share. You know, what's happening.



Where is Mexico? And Biden did not -- did not -- does not have the guts to confront the Mexicans and say you have to do your share or we do this to you. That is the only way -- once they cross the river and they're there and the 6-year-old and this and that, what are you going to do?



The other thing I want to say is about Kamala Harris, because I have thought about why it is she's so unpopular. And you know I have extolled the virtue of the fact that she is, you know, a black woman and the historic figure. But she is also -- remember, she got knocked out of the primaries like in the first six minutes. She is -- and I say this and I -- and bearing in mind, I've just said how historically significant she is. She's also unpleasant, and she's also unfocused.



WATTERS: Yes.



RIVERA: And if you aren't pleasant and unfocused, you're not going to be popular.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's a good point. Katie, last word to you. You are pleasant and focused.



PAVLICH: Oh, thank you. I appreciate that, Greg. Is flattery week continuing? Apparently so.



GUTFELD: Yes, only for you though, not for Dana.



PAVLICH: So, I would say I'm the Vice President, they are weaponizing race and gender to cover up for failure. And there are real consequences to this on the border. And this disconnect and this idea that they're just not talking about the relationship and the connection between COVID and our increase in cases all over the country while they're allowing --



WATTERS: In Texas.



PAVLICH: In Texas.



WATTERS: In Mississippi, in all those states.



PAVLICH: While the blame Greg Abbott. You know, President Biden is up there just a couple of minutes ago blaming Greg Abbott for this increase in cases when the federal government is flooding the state with thousands of illegal immigrants every single day. They're not testing them. Many of them are getting on buses and going to these states.



And we also keep talking about how we're donating all these vaccines to other countries. Well, why don't we take them to the border and vaccinate these immigrants? I mean, they're there. If you want Americans to get vaccinated, here's your chance to slow the spread in the border.



RIVERA: I agree with that, by the way. I think they come across the border, jab.



PAVLICH: If you want in, you get a vaccine.



RIVERA: If you want in, jab, jab, jab.



GUTFELD: Then, everybody will come to get their free vaccine.



PERINO: That's what I was thinking, incentive.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: Talk about root causes.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right, well, anyway, more important stuff. Chaos at the airports. Yes, thousands of people stranded after flights get canceled for a third straight day. That's next.



RIVERA: A travel nightmare all across the country as a wave of cancellations hit airports for a third straight day. Passengers left stranded after major airlines called off more than 1000 flights. Spirit Airlines, for example, blaming the need to keep planes grounded on a "perfect storm of conditions including weather and staffing shortages."



I wonder, Katie, if it's the excess unemployment insurance that's even affecting the airlines people not going to work, go back to their jobs on the airlines because they're getting unemployment.



PAVLICH: I mean, that's a good point, but this was -- they blamed a lot of this on a pilot shortage. And it was hard for them because some of the flights were canceled. So, then the crews that were supposed to come, the connecting flights didn't make it. So -- but the union is saying, you can't blame it on the pilots. This was a logistical nightmare.



But look, as people get back into this, everyone is wearing a mask, everyone -- like, people are trying -- they're on edge trying to get back into travel. Nothing is open for them to eat anywhere and none of the bars are open. So, on top of being incompetent and canceling everyone's flights for three days, they kept their luggage, didn't get the luggage to them, everyone's hungry, they're hungry, and they're trying to follow the rules. And at the same time the airline says your bag is 51 pounds, you're going to have to pay us for that. And you're like as a taxpayer, I just bailed you guys out how many times and I can't have one pound over in my luggage? Not a good combo.



RIVERA: I don't want to contradict anything you said, Katie except --



PAVLICH: Please don't.



RIVERA: -- that the bar was opened in Cleveland Hopkins Airport. I can attest -- I can attest to it. You know --



WATTERS: Did you go there before the show?



PAVLICH: From the flight.



RIVERA: I got here this morning, so you do the math. You know, airports are so horrific anyway. The experience is so -- such a bummer. I mean, when I was your age -- when I was your age, the airport -- airlines pampered passengers. You know, they took care of you. They were so nice on the -- on the airplanes. There was stewardesses in those days and stewards not --



WATTERS: Careful, Geraldo. Let's not go down memory lane.



RIVERA: My point -- my point is --



GUTFELD: It started with bodies.



WATTERS: You remember the club, Geraldo?



PERINO: Just answer the question.



RIVERA: Part of the -- part of the problem is --



WATTERS: Tell me some flight stories, Geraldo.



RIVERA: The problem is also Spirit Airlines is one of these budget airlines, and they do no frills. They cut things to the bone. If everything doesn't work perfectly, the whole thing goes to crapper. That's the question.



WATTERS: Is that a question? I don't see a big difference between Spirit and American. I think American has had a really bad run of it recently. They have inconvenience to me numerous times.



GUTFELD: Not you.



WATTERS: I cannot be inconvenienced. That's why I fly exclusively Delta because they're the best. And I'm not saying that for the extra sky miles or the upgrade or from a call from the CEO to thank me for my loyalty. I'm just putting it out there. But one of the pilot shortage situations, Johnny looked into it.



They have an app for pilots when there is a shortage. The app is worse than the ObamaCare web site. It doesn't work. It actually exacerbates the pilot shortage. Then, they blame everything on bad weather. There's always bad weather. You can't do that. And if you're going to get 10.5 what, billion from the taxpayer? What's $150 voucher for a hotel to help someone that's been stranded? It's peanuts.



GUTFELD: And you don't even get peanuts.



RIVERA: And yet they -- you know, the fact that everybody was wearing a mask was strangely comforting to me in that circumstance coming from that.



PERINO: Why?



RIVERA: Because I know that there's going to be less sneezing on me.



PERINO: But you're vaccinated. What are you worried about?



RIVERA: I know. But it's -- it just seems more sanitary.



PERINO: We just like to give you a hard time when you get here, Geraldo. You know, part of the thing about a budget airline though is that a lot more people can afford to fly.



PAVLICH: Right.



PERINO: And so, it was a real bummer. You heard the one lady said that she spent $1,000 total to get her whole family to be able to go and visit a family member they hadn't seen in 18 months because of the pandemic, and that was really heartbreaking. Hopefully, they can get where they're going and the airline might be able to make it up to them in the future with a voucher or something.



RIVERA: In that regard, Greg, given all your success, did they fly you first class or are you -- are you in the back of the --



GUTFELD: I was -- I was looking at this footage and I'm going, what is this? Is this -- is this what non-private looks like? Because I've never seen it. I mean, I don't even know --



WATTERS: Not in years.



GUTFELD: I don't even know what that was that you were showing. You know, this is just a perfect opportunity for high-speed rail. You know, it's just right around the corner high-speed rail. I will defend them. I have to defend the airlines on the weather point. You much -- what would you rather do, have your loved ones fly in a storm and die or just not fly? I would take the not fly.



RIVERA: As would conservatives back the expenditure for high-speed rail?



GUTFELD: No. That's why I was joking.



PERINO: No, it's a joke.



WATTERS: You know the last time we flew together, Gutfeld? You know those little trucks that take the elderly to their gate? Gutfeld hopped on one with a glass of wine. And I was like, just take him to his gate.



GUTFELD: That is true. That is true.



RIVERA: Who's doing pushing?



GUTFELD: That's true. I was -- I was very -- it was one of the best ideas. I call ahead, they'll meet you and they'll take you right there.



PAVLICH: They'll take you to the driver. They'll take you to the driver.



WATTERS: You are a prince.



RIVERA: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'm going to show you a cat at a Yankee game. Probably the most exciting thing that happened at the Yankees-Orioles game in the Bronx. there was a grey cat or something. It escaped. And it was there for about five minutes. They couldn't catch it. They were chanting MVP after a while. Look at that slow-mo. That's good stuff right there, Gutfeld. They should have use that for animals are great.



PERINO: Poor little thing.



WATTERS: Oh, he swept out it with his hat. What was that going to do?



PERINO: He was trying to kick him. Why did he kick him?



WATTERS: No one kicked him, Dana. Relax. All right, so I didn't even know - -



GUTFELD: Everything is great in slow-mo.



WATTERS: I don't even really know what happened or care that -- what happened to the cat. I have to care about this. I'm going to be at Northville, New Jersey tomorrow night at 7:00 at Books and Greetings. I'm going to sign books. And again, go get tickets. I will let you touch me, all right. I have been vaccinated. You can -- don't nuzzle me or anything or stiff my hair like Biden, but you can touch me and it'll be nice and fun. And it'll be a good time. Dana.



PERINO: You can bring your cat. He would love to meet your cat.



WATTERS: No, don't bring a cat. Please don't bring one.



PERINO: So, you know, the Olympics, they're in the -- we're in the middle of them, but they're nearing their end. And in the Maryland zoo, they had some of their animals do their own Olympics. Check this out here. I mean, you got a little bit of --



WATTERS: Oh, the beam.



PERINO: The balance beam here. You have -- there was even like at some point, oh --



WATTERS: Uneven bars.



PERINO: Well, that would be the parallel bar or the -- what do you call it bar that the men do? I don't know what this is.



WATTERS: Skateboarding.



PERINO: All right, a little --



WATTERS: Track.



PERINO: Anyway, I really --



GUTFELD: You really didn't prepare for this.



PERINO: Let me tell you something about my "ONE MORE THING" for today. I was in a mood. I didn't like anything. But I like that one. Thank you very much, Karen. Karen found a good one.



WATTERS: Good job, Karen. Greg?



GUTFELD: All right, let's do this. Greg's celebrity sighting. You know, I was down at like a little -- I don't know what you call it, a picnic area, a rest stop, and I saw -- you wouldn't believe it, a fully naked John Travolta trying to get into his electric car. It's just unusual. If you could roll it, people. There he is trying to get up into the car and he's probably been -- I thought, you know, he was probably just skinny dipping. Oh, he's very hairy, by the way.



PERINO: Wow, he just like gets on in.



GUTFELD: Yes, he just gets on in towards --



RIVERA: Why John Travolta?



GUTFELD: Because he's notoriously hairy.



PERINO: Well, what is he doing? There's a guy going out there. Wait, you cut off the video when the -- when the guy goes to --



GUTFELD: Well, we can't show the rest because there are children.



WATTERS: He eat some, Dana. He's in his stomach right now.



PERINO: Did he tried to kick the bear?



GUTFELD: Yes. But tonight, we're going to have Dagen McDowell, Clay Travis, Tyrus, and Kat on "GUTFELD!" show.



PERINO: Wow, good one.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is a good one.



WATTERS: They're all good, Greg.



RIVERA: They are.



WATTERS: Right, Geraldo?



RIVERA: Yesterday was my smart, strong, beautiful daughter Sol's 16th birthday, sweet 16.



PERINO: Wow, 16.



RIVERA: She has her driver's permit. So, we --



PERINO: Oh, boy, look out.



RIVERA: She asked and I allowed her to drive, mom and dad allowed her to drive to the dinner mobile room in downtown Cleveland.



GUTFELD: What did you -- what is she driving?



RIVERA: They look at me. I was petrified.



WATTERS: What car, Geraldo?



GUTFELD: What is she -- what car?



RIVERA: Well, Erica's Land Rover.



WATTERS: Not the Bentley?



RIVERA: Not the Bentley.



WATTERS: Maybe when she's 17.



PERINO: When is she going to drive the Bentley?



GUTFELD: She put the bent in Bentley.



PAVLICH: Happy Birthday to her.



RIVERA: It was so, so scary.



PERINO: But she did a great job and, Sol, you're a good driver.



RIVERA: But she was great. She didn't hit anything. Sol is going to be a great driver.



WATTERS: That's excellent. All right, Katie.



PAVLICH: All right, so I want to give a shout-out to Team USA shooting. They've won six medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including three gold, two silver, and one bronze. Will Shaner, Vincent Hancock, and Amber English all to come gold in their respective events. Kayle Browning won the silver, and Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky won the silver. And Madelynn Bernau and Brian Burroughs won bronze. So, congratulations USA shooting.



PERINO: That's great.



WATTERS: Yes. And when you pose with the medal, you have to bite it. That's the signature shot. Why do I know that and they don't know that?



PERINO: I didn't know that.



WATTERS: That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with the Evil Shannon Bream.

