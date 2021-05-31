'The Five' on defund police movement, Wuhan lab leak theory, coronavirus restrictions lifted

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Dagen McDowell along

with Greg Gutfeld, Jessica Tarlov, Dan Bongino, and Gillian Turner. It's

five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.



A major development on the Wuhan COVID lab leak investigation. The official

who led the probe that President Biden then shut down says his team found

almost nothing to suggest a virus occurred naturally.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVID ASHER, PROBED COVID ORIGINS FOR STATE DEPARTMENT: We were finding

that despite the claims of our scientific community including the National

Institutes of Health and Dr. Fauci, NIAID organization, that there was

almost no evidence that supported a natural zoonotic, you know, evolution

or source of COVID-19. The data disproportionately stacked up as we

investigated that it was coming out of the lab for some supernatural

source.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: And House lawmakers are preparing to introduce two new bills

aimed at China today. One establishing a commission investigating the

origins of the pandemic, the other allowing Americans who lost loved ones

to sue Beijing. Republicans are pressuring President Biden to hold China

accountable.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): The evidence I think strongly suggests that this

virus escaped from one of the two institutes of virology in Wuhan, China.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AK): What matters most to me is that the American people

are getting answers. The Chinese government responsible for unleashing the

worst pandemic in a century on the world.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): We need to hold China accountable instead of

rewarding them and they need to be held accountable financially for what

they have done to the world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: Dan Bongino, to you first, Senator Tom Cotton who we just showed

was talking about that virology lab and Wuhan in January of last year.



DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. Listen, I don't want to hear another peep

from a liberal or a talking head media buffoon ever again about a

conspiracy theory. OK? They never produced evidence about any of this

stuff. You had the P.P. hoax remember that with the collusion thing, there

was no evidence of that either but that became an international scandal.



There was no evidence that this thing ever came from a bat or a pangolin or

whatever, we still haven't produced the animal. It's amazing how we have a

worldwide pandemic and don't have one single sample from a bat or pangolin

or others.



Now what's even more infuriating about this is anyone with common sense who

is outside the liberal media ecosystem would've seen from the start that

this was probably a lab leak.



Let's walk through some basic facts, folks, in case you misread and you

were reading The New York Times. We had a lab and Wuhan where the pandemic

originated that studied back coronaviruses where a coronavirus got out and

they study gain of function experiments to make them more powerful and the

lab had security problems in the past? Must be natural. That's what

liberals came to the conclusion.



This has got to be one of the most infuriating stories in modern history

and it's all the media's fault. One more quick thing on this, what was

incredible about it is when the Chinese government put out propaganda,

don't you dare say that this was a lab leak. Someone ate bat soup and then

people commented about people eat bat soup everybody was called a racist

for even commenting on bat soup for a story that was obviously Chinese

propaganda. This is an infuriating mess. The media should just wrap up shop

and go home.



MCDOWELL: Well that's part of a problem that Dan just pointed out, Gillian,

is that all the people who wouldn't even allow where there is media talking

heads or Nancy Pelosi calling it, remember the Trump virus, you weren't

allowed to talk about something that was logical, that they'd shut you

down.



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't think the problem here is so much a

liberal versus a conservative divide in America. I think the problem here

is willingness to hold, again, to hold China's feet to the fire and hold

the government responsible for this.



I will say the reporting from David Asher, that sound bite from the former

State Department official you played a moment ago matches up precisely with

what an intelligence community official told me yesterday which is it the

skeptics of the natural theory here have remain skeptical because there has

yet to be proven any evidence of that initial animal to human transition,

they say that a year and a half now into the pandemic, a year and a half

from when that initial case would've emerged, it's very unusual that they

have not identified specific case at this point.



SARS 1, SARS 2, it all happen within a matter of months that they were able

to identify the initial case. So, the fact that we don't have that here is

very telling.



Another quick point here, the World Health Organization who the U.S. has

been relying on to investigate and gather underlying data just provides its

own estimate this week. It's not getting a lot of attention in the press

for some reason. They have been telling us for the last six months that

they believe 3.4 million people have died the world over from COVID.



This week they said it's likely two to three times that amount of people.

So, we're now looking at seven to 11 million people dead around the world,

the question is now, how do you even -- that's double the Holocaust. How do

you hold -- how do you even think about holding the Chinese government

responsible for that?



MCDOWELL: Well, you can't rely on the World Health Organization because

they've lied on behalf from day one for communist China, number one. Number

two, the team that went in from the World Health Organization that went in

to investigate the virus, their conclusion was that the virus was imported

in frozen food into China, that that was a more likely conclusion than the

lab leak and that came out just a couple of months ago.



Jessica, I want you to listen to this Zeke Emanuel dismissing the

importance of investigating China. Take a listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ZEKE EMANUEL, FORMER OBAMA WHITE HOUSE HEALTH POLICY ADVISER: The real

issue is not how did this happened. The real is how do we protect ourselves

from the next pandemic and how do we have kind of early warning system.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MCDOWELL: The real issue is not how did this happen. Actually, that is the

very issue because how do you prevent one unless you figured out what went

wrong in the first place in China?



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS HOST: I absolutely agree with that. And think most

liberals, even the ones that Dan was talking about would disagree with Zeke

Emanuel on this one and say that we need to know the origins and that's why

President Biden is now backing a thorough investigation and kind of taking

things out of the hands of the WHO and saying we need to look into this

further ourselves, there will be bipartisan agreement for that.



I think the two new set of sanctions are bills that would punish the

Chinese are also going to be welcome, certainly the figures that Gillian is

talking about from the new report are true and I see no reason to believe

that they aren't considering how COVID works with pre-existing conditions

that we have lost that many people. They need to be held accountable for

that.



But there is one element that we haven't discussed yet that I think is

important to why people were so averse to going with the lab leak theory,

is that it was also being tied to frankly a lot of things that sounded

pretty racist. We know that the attacks against eight -- I heard you grown

there, Dan, but it's true.



BONGINO: Please.



TARLOV: So, let's talk about --



(CROSSTALK)



BONGINO: Please with the nonsense. This is just so stupid. This is dumb.



TARLOV: It's only the a-block, Dan.



BONGINO: This is dumb.



TARLOV: Just give me a chance, the first block.



BONGINO: No, it's dumb. It's just dumb.



TARLOV: It's not dumb, Dan.



BONGINO: Yes, it is dumb.



TARLOV: Not dumb.



BONGINO: No one is racist. They want to make sure they don't die --



TARLOV; Really?



BONGINO: -- from a corona, it's just stupid.



TARLOV: OK, Wuhan virus, kung flu, people, Asian reporters being called

kung flue, those things are racist. The rise in attacks against members of

the AAPI community, that is also racist. People just beating people

indiscriminately on the street because they are Asian --



MCDOWELL: Look --



TARLOV: -- during the pandemic where the president of the United States of

America is saying China, China, China about it is racist. There's a way to

talk about the lab --



BONGINO: Not true.



TARLOV: Dan, I didn't cut you off and I really disagree with what you are

saying.



(CROSSTALK)



MCDOWELL: Jessica, I want to get -- I want -- you made your point, I want

to get Greg in here, though. Wuhan plague, go.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: The reason why we didn't hold China

accountable, we, being major institutions is because it wasn't Trump. So,

it was a political decision. If you actually legitimately blame the people

responsible then you couldn't blame the person you hate most.



Even if -- and I disagree with Jessica completely on this, even if we found

those terms racist, that does not excuse your dereliction of journalistic

duty. You're supposed to pursue a story whether this story is surrounded by

-- if the story is real and it's plausible and this one is plausible, they

all come as race, the simplest explanation, if you are in a small town and

an explosion goes off, maybe check the bomb factory, don't go to the ice

cream parlor and that's what this is.



I learned my lesson that if I want to start a pandemic, I'm going --

through my lab, I'm going to open my lab next to a wet market because

apparently, that's plausible deniability. And by the way, wet markets are

getting a bad rap, all the wet market is as a farmers' market with a few

extra exotic animals, it's called wet because they hosed down the floor

just like the bars that Gillian hangs out in D.C. The thing is --



(CROSSTALK)



TURNER: Even in eight months pregnant, so no bars.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's disgusting how you (Inaudible). And last the Zeke ting

bothers -- that's not the last thing. A second to the last thing. The Zeke

thing he doesn't mind because he is going to be dead soon. Don't you

remember him? The king of euthanasia he's saying, you know, I don't want to

live that long. Do you remember? He is that guy. So, it's like he doesn't

really care.



Lastly, and I will shut up. Do you remember the Time article about how all

our major institutions, the media, the chamber of commerce, the tech

giants, they all work together to unseat Trump and they even bragged about

it? They called it, you know, an in the dark type conspiracy.



This is now a reoccurring trend and it's showing up in so many places that

a coalition of powerful forces when they decide to manipulate an outcome

they'll do it, so they did it with the Russian collusion thing, they did it

with Hunter Biden, those are tech giants and the press. They did it with

voter fraud, that we -- if you say -- if you mention voter fraud on YouTube

or Twitter, just see how quickly that story disappears. OK?



So right -- right now, we are seeing this happen with this story and we're

seeing the outcome of it which is possibly many more people died because a

bunch of people got together and they decided that this was a bad idea

because of one word, Trump was right and you couldn't admit it. It has

nothing to do with racism, it's just -- it's sad and even on top of that,

the impeachment circus as the pandemic spread assisted China and the virus.

And that's not racist either.



TURNER: Well, actually, Greg, it wasn't even just Trump because his

nonpolitical appointees, his own intel people who were not appointed by him

were telling Fox News and others the same thing a year ago. So, you don't

even -- you know what I mean.



GUTFELD: Right.



TURNER: It was not only Trump's people that were saying this a year and a

half ago.



GUTFELD: But he was the one that -- he was the one that mattered, right?



TURNER: Right.



GUTFELD: Right?



MCDOWELL: He was the one that mattered and he said it was the incompetence

of China and nothing else that did this mass worldwide killing and he said

that in May 2020, but it was the Trump virus, right, not the Wuhan virus,

not the virus out of China that killed more than three and a half million

people around the globe, lab, lab, lab.



Up next, defunding the police isn't enough. Some on the left now want to

disarm the cops all while crime surges.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



TURNER: So, cities across the country are seeing a major spike in violent

crime now. A scary scene earlier this week in New York City, so a shoot-out

in the middle of the street during broad daylight, thankfully no one

blessedly was hurt. While cities are pushing to defund the police

nationwide, Slate has a new piece out that suggest cops should be forced to

keep their guns in smart lockboxes, whatever that is, and need permission

to take them out.



All right, Dan, I'm going to come to you first since you are former law

enforcement. If you read this Slate article, essentially the argument that

the author is trying to make here is that police have loaded handguns

accessible, you know, on their person during all kinds of incidents even if

they are like responding to a traffic incident, a car stalled at an

intersection or a cat stuck in a tree. So, this is why they don't need

armed weapons with them except for some of the time. Also, if you could

tell us what a smart lockbox is, that would be great. I don't know what

that means.



BONGINO: Yes. Well, this article should be written about how we don't need

the media, not how the police don't need firearms because of all the dumb

ideas I think I've ever heard from the liberal media, defund the police and

have police carry their firearm in smart lockboxes where you use your

fingerprints to open it --



TURNER: OK.



BONGINO: -- is probably the -- yes, that's probably the dumbest. And I

mean, think about it, you just kind of set it in the open without knowing.

They said, the author said don't worry, it's just a traffic stop, who needs

a gun? Really? How do you know that? Because I can show you 50 or 100

videos in under five minutes pulled off any video platform of police

officers who thought they were pulling someone over for a traffic ticket

and ended up in a coffin.



TURNER: Yes.



BONGINO: So, I think the writer from Slate maybe dial it back a little bit

and start doing some journalism homework before you keep insisting police

do things that will get them killed.



TURNER: Greg, I'm coming to you next because you've heard a lot of dumb

ideas in your lifetime.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TURNER: Dan says this rank is maybe the dumbest he's ever heard, what is it

ring for you?



GUTFELD: It's pretty stupid but it's coming from Slate so it's dumb as a

rock, ladies and gentlemen. We are legitimately --



BONGINO: See what you did there.



GUTFELD: Wasn't that clever? And it's Friday, and I'm not even drunk yet.

We are legitimately in the 1970s when I was looking at that video, the

crime is rivaling death wish and its randomness. By the way the Asian hate

crime in New York is overwhelmingly done by a nonwhite, mentally ill

homeless people, has nothing to do with Wuhan. But we got gas prices that

are going through the roof, we got Jimmy Carter part two, we got crime. All

I want is a three's company reboot and some Mr. Pibb and I'll be right at

home.



There was this old line that we used to hear that a conservative is a

liberal mugged by reality. Now today's liberal is doing the mugging and I'm

not talking about good traditional liberals. I'm talking about these young

defund the police types that have no idea the science of incentives and

disincentives.



The past two years have been a lesson in disincentives and incentives. If

you make it impossible for cops to do their jobs, then they can't. That

emboldens criminals. If you release criminals before the cops are done with

their paperwork, that emboldens criminals. If you only focus on law-abiding

gun owners, not the illegal handguns that are being used, you embolden

criminals.



All of these ideas are coming from places like Slate and from academia. So

if we listen to them this will only get worse, the long-term consequences

of all this will be withdrawal of public law enforcement, the rise in

private security that can only be afforded by the wealthy, the cities will

get worse, people will leave, America will become much more spread out,

perhaps safer but that's what's going to happen.



And the people that are going to hurt -- be hurt are the older people still

stuck in the cities because they can't afford to leave, they are the ones

that will be victims like the elderly Asians that you see every week, it's

not a mistake that they are older because they can't get out.



TURNER: Jessica, there does seem to be some early inklings of buyer's

remorse among some of the Democratic city council members in cities that

have defunded the police this year. I'm talking New York this week,

Minneapolis, some of them saying maybe we need to get some of the funding

moved back into the police department. What, I mean, these are your people?

Give us a breakdown.



TARLOV: Well, some of those people are not my people.



(CROSSTALK)



TURNER: Or Democrats. Democrats.



TARLOV: Yes. We are -- we are all Democrats, but I've been pretty

consistent about this since day one when I heard the chant of defund the

police that it was a terrible, terrible, terrible idea and people who are

going to be hurt most by that were people of color in communities that

actually have the highest level of approval for law enforcement and police.

And that's only -- Greg, I'm glad that we're friends again now though I

have something to say about the Wuhan thing.



GUTFELD: You'll be wrong, but it's OK.



TARLOV: No, I'll be right on the police front. I mean, Whip Clyburn, I

don't know when the man doesn't get it right, but he certainly did after

the 2020 -- 2020, right, midterms when he said that the chant of defund the

police cost Democrats seats. Abigail Spanberger talked about that as well.



And it's really interesting to see here in New York City what's going on

with the mayoral race because Eric Adams who was Black and is a former

police officer has now taken the lead in some polls, in one poll he's

behind Kathryn Garcia, but he surpassed Andrew Yang talking about being

tough on crime but also supporting law enforcement.



And I'm sure there will be a cornerstone of Val Demings' campaign against

Marco Rubio for Senate in Florida as she was the first Black female police

chief in Orlando. That's where we need to be. We need to be tough on crime,

we need to be for smart reforms that everybody agrees we need to make,

hopefully we can get something done with Tim Scott --



TURNER: Yes.



TARLOV: -- who seems ready to deal there but defund the police it was a

nonstarter and only 18 percent of Americans are supportive of it.



TURNER: Dagen, I obviously save the best for last so the floor is yours.



MCDOWELL: Golly.



GUTFELD: Sexist.



MCDOWELL: You know how -- you bet, hot stuff. Do you know how bad it is for

the Democrats that you have somebody like James Carville, now who is past

its sell by day but is still smart writing in The Wall Street Journal

saying that it is the Democrats who are tough on crime, they are the party

of law and order.



He wrote this this week. Donald Trump's stunning display of lawlessness

sudden example for criminals to crawl out of the shadows and believed that

they would never be brought to justice. He literally is blaming a crime

wave. When Donald Trump called the rioters - rioters, who sit in federal in

several authorities into Portland to at least protect federal buildings

with not one Democrat until the poll numbers turned against them would say,

hey, violence and the burning of cities and the looting of businesses is a

bad thing.



This is desperation is the worst cologne and I can smell James Carville

from here. He is throwing anything he can against the wall trying to change

the narrative. The fact is, it is not just the defunding of police, it is

bail reform. You hit an elderly Asian woman in the face, you get out on

with no bail. They are weak mayors, they are weak governors releasing cop

killers, parole boards are filled with liberals and then there are weak

district attorneys who would rather like coddle and swaddle criminals that

stand up for victims of violent crime. That's the party of law and order.



TURNER: All right. We have to leave it there, but stick with us because

coming up next, we are going to talk about how Americans are feistier and

rowdier than ever. A lot of folks going berserk on flights in the air and

in stands on the ground. We're going to get a psychological analysis from

Greg, coming up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



TARLOV: America is bouncing back from the pandemic and it seems like people

are misbehaving more than ever before. New video shows a woman attacking a

Southwest flight attendant who apparently had two teeth knocked out. That

passenger is now permanently banned from Southwest. And fans back at games

are rowdier than ever.



NBA star Russell Westbrook had popcorn thrown at him while being held off

the court after getting injured. Charles Barkley has a crazy idea on how to

solve that issue.



(BEGIN VOICE CLIP)



CHARLES BARKLEY, FORMER NBA PLAYER: I think you should be able to go up in

the stands and beat the (muted) out of 1 person per game. You don't think

that guy didn't deserve to get his (muted) beat right at center court. If a

fan says something really, really rude or throws something on you, you

should be able to say, come on down, like Chuck Woolery used to say. Bring

them right down to half-court and you all settle it like men.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TARLOV: I don't know about anyone else. But I have been watching the NBA on

TNT, you guys, every night. So, I can't get enough Charles Barkley. But

Gillian, I wanted to start first with the Southwest plane incident. So,

this is about mask-wearing which is going to be a contentious issue moving

forward. Certainly, CDC has relaxed the rules for not being on public

transport. How do you see this playing out?



TURNER: Not in any good way that I want to part of or should be a part of.

That debate is going to rage on, I think, probably for another year. I want

to say, Jessica, it's not just like the agitation, and the irritation and

violence that's breaking out. I read this great article in Vanity Fair. I

can't read the title because it has profane language in it.



But the other point they're making is that there's all this like sexual

angst in the country and millions of Americans, maybe tens of millions are

now part of couples that have divorced during the pandemic. And they're now

getting ready to call -- to celebrate what they call the hot back summer.

And part of it is they're all heading to nude beaches, they're all looking

for hot hookups. They're getting drunk all the time. So, there's like just

a lot of like, weird Juju in the air.



TARLOV: Totally. I read a story that had vaxxed and waxed in the write-up.



TURNER: Greg is intrigued. He's thinking about it.



GUTFELD: No, it sounds like -- it sounds like a typical vacation for you,

Gillian. What are you talking about?



TARLOV: All right, Dan, I wanted to go to you on the Russell Westbrook

popcorn throwing incident. Do you think fans -- that fan by the way has

been permanently banned from the arena. Do you think fans are going to

settle down anytime soon?



BONGINO: I just want to say, I'm not buying the whole premise of this

segment. I am just -- as a matter of fact, I strenuously object from a few

good men. People are not crazier now. Jessica, I'm sorry.



When I grew up, my brother and I took the mattress out of our house. We put

it on two skateboards and rolled it down a hill into an active

intersection. Then we put in a ditch in the backyard and wanting to see if

we could jump off the garage and live if we landed on the mattress. The

problem now is to that people are recording it.



TURNER: And look how you turned out.



BONGINO: Well, some would debate that, I'm sure at some point. But now

people got their phones and they're recording it and it just seems like

we're all crazier. I dispute the entire premise of this segment. I don't

believe it.



TARLOV: OK, well, I'm also thinking back to when you called me dumb in A-

block. I never did anything like that.



BONGINO: I didn't say you were dumb. I said the idea was dumb. There you

go. And it still is.



TARLOV: All right, Dan. Dagen, Charles Barkley, right or wrong.



BARKLEY: I like a good fight. I don't know. Somebody is going to get sued

and it's going to be the fellow with all the money, meaning, one of the

basketball players. I totally agree with Dan. We're talking about all this

violence and this fighting. America is back.



And by the way, Russell Westbrook got some popcorn thrown at him in

Philadelphia. This is Philly light popcorn. I'm surprised it's not like God

knows what. I mean, they booed Santa Claus for Pete's sake.



TARLOV: All right, Greg, take us home. Masks, basketball, any of it.



GUTFELD: Well, I think -- I think the popcorn was egregious because it was

-- it was buttered, so there was a lot of saturated fat. I think this -- I

think there's this article -- I think Dan is correct. We are now all

content providers for the media, right, where 20o -- 350 million people

with 200 million phones. And the most -- the most visual stuff is this

stuff.



So, we're we put it out there. It's fun to talk about it. The streaker was

amazing. What an amazing story the streaker who crawled into the tube. But

Charles Barkley is somebody who understands incentives. If it's suddenly OK

for an athlete 300 pound, you know, statue of muscle to beat up a fan, it's

going to be amazing how quickly the fan stop throwing stuff.



And the fact that the guy lost his season tickets, he got punished more

than the people beating up Asians in New York.



TARLOV: That is certainly a hot take that I'm going to leave behind now

because the "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BONGINO: Welcome back. Time for THE FASTEST. First up, as we await a huge

government report on UFOs, we're getting even more video, some really

strange and unexplained stuff. U.S. Navy sailors aboard the USS Omaha in

July 2019 reacting in shock as they get swarmed by 14 UFOs on radar.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 138 knots. Holy (BLEEP) They're going fast. Oh, it's

turning around.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That one is pretty much perfectly zero, zero, zero

relative, right?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 263 at three miles, 55 knots, speed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BONGINO: So, Gillian, how is this not a bigger story that we may have a UFO

report coming? I'm just curious. Am I missing something?



TURNER: No. I mean, I think it should be -- well, maybe it'll be huge. The

report is going to come out in a couple of weeks. Maybe it'll pick up some

steam. But I don't -- it seems to me like they should be front page news

everywhere. I will also tell you, Dan, something interesting I learned from

covering this the last couple of weeks.



I interviewed Jeremy Corbell who this video come from. I interviewed

Senator Ted Cruz. They're both saying what worries them most is not that

these are UFO or these UFOs are controlled by alien life forces. They worry

that they're actually controlled by America's adversaries. And they think

that the technology they've developed is like so far advanced that we can't

even recognize it. So, it's pretty terrifying no matter how you look at it.



BONGINO: Yes, Greg, this kind of sounds like, you know, Ron Burgundy. Like,

the kind of a big deal now this UFO thing.



GUTFELD: Well according to Slate, these are -- those who are bats from a

wet market. Look, I'm going to be -- I'm going to use an analogy that maybe

only Dan and I will understand. These UFO videos that we keep seeing, they

remind me of those mildly titillating late-night movies on Skinemax. You

think you might see something, and then you watch it, and then you go --



BONGINO: I never see them.



GUTFELD: Those are just birds. They're birds. Maybe they're -- I don't know

what they are. But --



TURNER: Flies on the lenses.



GUTFELD: What?



TURNER: Flies on the lenses.



GUTFELD: Flies on the lenses. That's -- isn't that an acoustic album by Bob

Dylan? Flies on the lens.



BONGINO: Jessica, please dive in.



TARLOV: I actually am just enjoying this time. Well, this time, this hour

has been great. But this time, where it seems like everybody just now kind

of accepts that UFOs are real, because I felt like a real outlier

conspiracy theory when I was growing up. And now I feel like the evidence

keeps mounting and it seems like a lot in the last six months and people

are pretty chill about it, which I see as a positive.



BONGINO: Dagen, they set this up for some huge bombshell next week. They're

all owing us to sleep.



MCDOWELL: If -- and by the way, Greg, I get the Skinemax thing. I've done a

lot of freeze-framing in my time. I wish Donald Trump was still in office

because if they told him the real truth, you know he would have blabbed to

the entire country. If they want to let him, he would have opened up area

51 as like an amusement park for a revenue raiser. So, I kind of wish he

was still there. We can get the truth.



BONGINO: All right, next up, half of Americans say they hide their favorite

snacks from family members. I'll go back to you, Dagen. I don't know about

you, but I have to -- my kids hide their snacks for me, not the other way

around, because I'll eat anything.



MCDOWELL: Who had snacks leftover to like hide? As soon as I buy a box of

Twinkies, I walk and ate. They're gone by the time I get home. Who has

stuff of junk food leftover to hide around the house?



BONGINO: Greg, are they hiding food from you too.



GUTFELD: You know, the golden rule is you never want to be too clever when

you're hiding something because then you forget where you put it, which is

always been a problem for me when I'm hiding my completely legally obtained

edibles that I'm experimented with.



The best way -- the best way to hide snacks are in coat pockets of a jacket

in the closet, right? And you pick a jacket that people don't normally

wear. I mean, it doesn't have to be snacks. It could be, you know, a vaping

pen or perhaps TK chocolate 400 milligrams. But that's where you hide it

because you can always go into the closet, and it doesn't look like you're

trying to sneak something. You go, oh, I'm just going to get my sweater.

And then you never leave the closet.



BONGINO: Jess --



TURNER: That's a risky strategy.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is. It's risky.



BONGINO: Any thoughts on Greg's theory on where to hide the snacks?



TARLOV: It's just incredibly specific for someone who doesn't know anything

about super illegal snacks they might be having. But this reminds me of --

in Sex in the City, Kerry talked about your secret single behavior that,

you know, even if you've been married forever, you still have those things

you want to do by yourself like eat a ton of Twinkies, watching Charles

Barkley commentate. So, that's what my house looks like.



BONGINO: Gillian, closes us out here.



TURNER: I just -- I wouldn't go with the coat pocket because the real risk

there is it's seasonal. You forget it's in there, and then you're going to

find the stuff months later. And it's like that's just a lose-lose.



GUTFELD: It doesn't matter with the Twinkie.



BONGINO: Yes, it lasts forever.



TURNER: That's if it's still wrapped up. Yes, that's fine.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BONGINO: Yes, that's what they say. Folks, stay tuned. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is

coming up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: It's "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're answering your questions. All right,

the first question is very, very, very interesting. It's from

PatchInTheYard. What tasks do you enjoy that most people would find boring?

All right, Dagen.



MCDOWELL: Setting my bed, making the bed --



TURNER: Setting.



MCDOWELL: Making the bed or setting the bed every morning. I do it as soon

as I get my feet hit the ground and I am meticulous about it. And it's

insane that I'm so retentive, but still making the bed.



GUTFELD: I love making the bed right before I walk home, of course.

Gillian, you're answering for two now. What do you -- what do you do that

most people find boring?



TURNER: I'd rather go to jail than make the bed. But weirdly, I enjoy

folding laundry. I find it very therapeutic.



GUTFELD: It is very therapeutic. It's nice. And you get to flatten them and

you get them in a little square and --



TURNER: It's just so good when you're done. You're like --



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. Jessica, what boring thing do you like to do?



TARLOV: I like color-coding my closet. So, the dresses -- well, especially

on air dresses because we tend to wear a plain color so you can get like

all the shades really lined up.



GUTFELD: I'd like to invite you over.



TARLOV: I would love to come over.



TURNER: Color-coding.



TARLOV: Make your bed, fix your closet --



GUTFELD: Hey, take this after the show, you perverts. Dan, I don't think

you do one boring thing in your life.



BONGINO: No, no, my whole life is boring. It's all a facade. I never leave

my house. My studio is in my house. Folks, this is my house. I never lived

like a hermit. But I used to think -- you know, I'm watching Bob Ross

videos. I love that. And a lot of people would think that was boring but it

turns out it's not. Like, everybody loves Bob Ross and doesn't think it's

boring. God rest his soul.



I used -- I loved it. It was the greatest thing ever. Happy little trees. I

need more happy little trees.



TURNER: He's having a big comeback right now.



GUTFELD: He is.



BONGINO: Huge, huge. I love him.



GUTFELD: What tasks for me, I would say what -- that I do that people might

find boring is actually boring, drilling holes. I love drilling holes.



TURNER: For no reason.



GUTFELD: No, yes. It's boring.



TURNER: That sounds destructive if there's nothing -- if you're not fixing

something.



TARLOV: To like hang paintings.



GUTFELD: I ran a hotel upstate so I drill a lot of holes.



BONGINO: Is that when you're not hiding things in your closet?



GUTFELD: Yes.



BONGINO: Is that when you're not hiding Twinkies in your closet?



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. Oh, this is good, from Ritch H. What was a Saturday

night like when you were 16? All right, Dan.



BONGINO: Oh, man. Am I allowed to say this on the air or am I going to get

fired?



TURNER: Probably -- you're probably going to get fired.



GUTFELD: No, do it.



BONGINO: OK, I won't.



GUTFELD: You have like 16 jobs. You have 16 jobs.



BONGINO: I know. I do. It's true.



TURNER: Don't listen to Greg. He'll stir you along every time.



BONGINO: That's right. I'm only here because I want to be here. It's good.

Good call, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BONGINO: But Greg, don't you -- was it Jesse who has ask for permission for

analogies? I'm asking for your -- all right, let's just -- I used to -- we

had -- you know, we hang out in Central Park in Queens, not in Manhattan.

And you know, we may have had some things we shouldn't have been drinking

at the time.



Don't do it. The public service said do not do that. I'm not suggesting it

was good. But you asked the question. I'm answering.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BONGINO: And we'd be out very late sometimes. Sometimes really late, like

super late, like the next day would happen. And you'd be like, did the

night end already? That's really weird. But that's what we did.



GUTFELD: So, basically, all you're doing was just out in the park walking

your dog. That sounds pretty normal to me.



BONGINO: Of course.



GUTFELD: There you go.



BONGINO: Yes. We're drinking Evian water.



GUTFELD: Yes, Dagen?



MCDOWELL: I went to an all-girls school when I was -- when I was 16. And it

was a boarding school, so I would be spending Saturday night making little

voodoo dolls out of pantyhose and cotton balls of the boys who had rebuffed

me the previous week, sticking pins in them alone.



TURNER: No one ever rebuffed you. Don't lie.



MCDOWELL: Oh, a lot of them. I got a list, a long one.



GUTFELD: What about you, Gillian? What were you doing when you were 16 on

Saturday night?



TURNER: Well, I grew up in New York like Dan. So, I would hang out in

Central Park a lot and drink Evian water too. It was great.



BONGINO: Yes. All right, it's great, isn't it? You see? It's cool. We share

something together.



TURNER: You're the best.



GUTFELD: Jessica, try to make us sick to our stomach. Tell us something

horrible when you were doing you were 16?



TARLOV: Oh, well, I could make something up for the sake of the show. But I

don't think anyone would believe me. I also grew up in New York. But I was

actually at home with my parents drinking the Evian. And it was real Evian.

It wasn't anything like Dan had.



GUTFELD: My Saturday was -- I think it was The Love Boat -- no, Mary Tyler

Moore, Bob Newhart, and The Carol Burnett Show. That was the Saturday --

that was the greatest Saturday ever.



TURNER: It's pretty good.



GUTFELD: Right? And then, there was Phyllis, and there was Rhoda. Remember

that?



TURNER: Yes.



GUTFELD: Phyllis, Rhoda, Mary Tyler Moore, oh, geez, what a great time that

was.



TURNER: But what is the difference between Phyllis and Rhoda? I don't know.



GUTFELD: Oh, Rhoda was pretty high, Rhoda Morgenstern. "ONE MORE THING" is

up next. Phyllis was hot.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MCDOWELL: Time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg, go.



GUTFELD: You're on tonight with me at 11:00, "THE GUTFELD SHOW" or just

"GUTFELD!" Let's do this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You know what? I love lemurs. I had no idea there is actually a

different kind of lemur known as a dancing lemur. Check out this lemur.

It's the greatest creature you have ever seen in your life. It's called a

dancing lemur. This is at the Chester Zoo. And now there he's pooping.

Don't show the damn lemur pooping. This is a family hour. If you want to

see lemurs pooping, you go watch Don Lemon's show. He has a whole thing of

lemurs pooping.



Anyway, beautiful -- what a beautiful, beautiful animal. By the way, I

resent all of you for not laughing at my drilling joke.



TARLOV: I still don't get it, I guess.



GUTFELD: Boring. That's what you call drilling when you drill a hole. It's

called boring.



TURNER: Oh, I get it.



GUTFELD: You people.



MCDOWELL: Actually, I thought you were talking about -- never mind. I

really don't want to get fired on Friday afternoon. Dan.



TURNER: Everybody is trying, though.



BONGINO: Yes, yes, really? It's true, right? If you're going to get fired,

definitely get fired on a Monday, not a Friday. I just want to announce and

I'm really honored to be again unexpanded part of the Fox family. My Fox

Nation show, which is a video simulcast of my national radio show, airs

every day, from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. Easter day. Please check it out.



And a little known secret. They leave the camera on during the breaks which

I sometimes forget. So, I am not responsible for anything that happens on

the breaks if you are watching on Fox Nation. I just want to put that

disclaimer in there now. Thank you very much.



MCDOWELL: Thank you, Dan. So, my "ONE MORE THING." Celebrate Memorial Day

with some Fox gear. Go to shop.foxnews.com. You can get 15 percent off on

all orders if you use the code Fox Patriot. Check out patriot T-shirt right

here. I got this cool mug, and then this Proud American hat. Wait, I got to

adjust it because my head is the size of Dan's. There you go. Right.



TURNER: Look at you.



MCDOWELL: So, peace out. Get some -- get some gear. Gillian.



TURNER: You look fabulous. You really look fabulous. All right, I want to

play this video for you all. It's an awesome video of Arlington National

Cemetery on Thursday. This is an annual project that they do. It's called

Flags-In. They got 1,000 active duty service members. They put American

flags in front of every single one of the 260,000 headstones.



It's an awesome reminder that Memorial Day is not just about hot dogs, it

is also about reflecting on the Americans who have paid the ultimate price.

It's a wonderful, beautiful reminder.



MCDOWELL: Jessica, real quick.



TARLOV: OK, really quickly. There are very few sporting events that could

distract me from the NBA Playoffs, as you know, but this absolutely

incredible base running by Chicago Cubs shortstop. Javier Baez got full

attention. They're calling it wild. They're calling it magic.

Congratulations to Baez and great win. We're out of time. Bye.



MCDOWELL: That's it.



GUTFELD: They didn't even show the best parts.



MCDOWELL: Oh, no.



TARLOV: We'll get -- watch it. It's so good.



MCDOWELL: All right, we'll get a Memorial Day Special Monday. Have a great

weekend.





Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.