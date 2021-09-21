'The Five' on Biden's handling of migrant surge

This is a rush transcript from "The Five" September 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Dagen McDowell, Jessica Tarlov, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.

Fox News alert, a manhunt still underway for Brian Laundrie. The fiance of Gabby Petito after a heartbreaking turn of events. Authorities believe they have discovered her body. The FBI executing a search of the Laundrie family home in Florida earlier this morning. And his parents say they haven't seen him in nearly a week.

For more, let's go to Charles Watson outside the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida. Charles?

CHARLES WATSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Jesse. Things have slowed down quite a bit outside of the Laundrie family home. We saw most, if not all of the FBI agents who were here helping execute that search warrant leave a short time ago with what appeared to be boxes of evidence. And this was a full force effort.

We saw several agents loading items from the family's garage into a white van and other vehicles that were later driven away. Things were pretty quiet out here for some time until -- until about an hour and a half ago when we saw multiple agents come out of the Laundrie home and really set their focus on this silver Mustang that was parked in the family's driveway for days.

Tow trucks showed up and carried that Mustang to the police station. That is the same mustang Brian Laundrie's parents told investigators he drove to the Carlton Reserve on Tuesday. The last time Brian was seen or heard from.

Now according to the North Port Police Department, Brian's parents told officers they went to the Carlton Reserve a day or so after they lost contact with their son. They apparently located the abandoned Mustang and eventually drove it back to the Laundrie home before reporting him missing last Friday.

Now, prior to that, the family refused to speak to police regarding the disappearance of Brian's girlfriend, Gabby Petito. You remember the couple went on that road trip together out west last month, but it was Brian who returned to Florida alone on September 1st, 10 days before Gabby's family reported her missing.

Meantime, we're hearing newly obtained audio of a 911 call that offers a new perspective on the tumultuous incident between Brian and Gabby in Utah that left police to separate the two for a night.

(BEGIN VOICE CLIP)

UNKNOWN: What were they doing?

UNKNOWN: We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl.

UNKNOWN: He was slapping her?

UNKNOWN: Yes. We stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceed to hit her. Hopped in the car and they drove off.

(END VOICE CLIP)

WATSON: And guys, this FBI raid really took off quickly this morning. We saw multiple agents swarmed the home and announce a search warrant before going in and bringing the Laundries out of the house and placing them inside of the van. We are also learning that agents also made a visit to Brian Laundrie's sister's house today. Jesse?

WATTERS: Charles, thanks a lot. All right, Dagen, you've been following the story closely last week or so. Your thoughts on the developments?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: First, the parents and Brian Laundrie driving to this reserve in Florida on Tuesday and they found the car a day or two later. Knew where it was. And then went and got it and drove it back to their home and then bothered to call the police, reporting him missing on a Friday. That is very suspicious, number one.

Number two, that the police in North Port, Florida, I talked to Chris Swecker, formerly of the FBI, about this. They should have had eyes and ears on Laundrie from the moment that Gabby Petito was reported missing. They did not clearly, because he disappeared. That was completely within their rights to do that. Maybe it was a small police department. Maybe it's short staffed.

They also could have gotten, again, he got home September 1st. Ten days later she's reported missing. The van, which based on reports is registered to her. They could have gotten the local police department a probable cause warrant, mobile devices, laptops, looking for any evidence.

This is a young girl who was last seen with this guy. He's at home. She's disappeared. It was completely -- so this would have been September 11th the very day that she was reported missing.

And one more thing. This 911 call saying that he is slapping Gabby Petito. That does not line up with the Moab Police Department report, which I read several times. And it's classic. The police should have known. It's classic domestic abuse when the woman, you pick up the woman, she's very emotional and she's taking all the blame that she is -- this is classic battered woman behavior that they are controlling and being dominated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Yes.

MCDOWELL: And it's heartbreaking to know that the police department out in Utah didn't do anything other than separate them for a night.

WATTERS: And Jess, the friend of Gabby's talked to the Daily Mail over the weekend and said lot of red flags. He was manipulative, he was controlling. He was very into not letting her go where she wasn't supposed to go. Kind of sealing her off from her friends. I don't see how a lot of people didn't see this guy was a nut job.

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it seems that a lot of people did see he was a nut job, they didn't report it. And that's where the disconnect happens. And obviously, the police department has something to speak for in ignoring the signs. If that, the 911 caller is the accurate, telling what was going on there it was obvious that this was a domestic abuse situation.

But there are so many people in the lives of these women who are being abused who don't take that extra step. They know, they feel that something is wrong. Their friend is changing behavior, especially if you're going to get into a relationship with someone who vlogs for a living. Right?

This is not a wild flower. This is someone who is out there who has this presence. And people should err on the side of saying something, if they can. And also, as a testament to why it's so important that people speak up. You know, a YouTuber was the person who first recognized the van. If you see something, say something.

WATTERS: Yes.

TARLOV: You could save a life.

WATTERS: Yes, that was the tip that the FBI used to narrow down the vicinity of the search. And these parents of Brian's, they have to know something. And to sit quiet for that whole time while this woman is missing, something doesn't add up.

PERINO: It's extremely suspicious. And this morning, on America's Newsroom, when it breaks that the FBI was arriving, we had Nancy Grace come on the show. And she really opened my eyes to a possibility that Brian Laundrie was actually never even there.

WATTERS: Possible.

PERINO: That he never was -- because he wasn't seen. And if you remember, last week the sister, his sister was on Good Morning America and she had admitted I haven't seen him. I haven't talked to him. And so, then I'm like, well this seems -- now I feel like that's even more suspicious.

Also, the incredible online help was important, but it's also, I think pretty overwhelming for the FBI. Because what is credible and what is not? There's a lot to sift through. The final thing is the phones and computers if there is -- if they were using encrypted technology in order to talk to each other. And let's say they were iPhones and they've locked their phones, then we get back to the situation of, will Apple allow that FBI to get into the phone?

They didn't in the San Bernardino case. And this one could possibly be the same thing. And it is, in my opinion, something that the parents might have known, as they held this information for three days that he was apparently missing.

WATTERS: And Greg, the feds took a beating over the weekend, showing up, outnumbering these protesters in Washington, D.C. by like 13 to one. Meanwhile, they don't have eyes on a guy which the entire country is looking for. He could be in another country by now.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: That's a great point. This is a weird situation in that the media happened to help. I mean, this is unusual for me to have to not bash the media. But I'm going to say the media takes an interest in this case. And you can consider the reasons why when you have a young attractive person that disappears, primarily female. That always happens.

But we end up creating this magnifying glass on a guy who maybe didn't expect that. Right? So maybe he didn't cover his tracks that well. Who knows? He didn't expect. But the media, you know, went after an actual real crime as opposed to, you know, chasing a guy in a Viking hat or hanging out in D.C.

So, I think that there's a lot probably unsolved violence that goes on in this country that we've actually seen in our own city and just waiting to be magnified by the media as well.

WATTERS: I hope they get this guy and I hope he's not dead, you know, because we got to have answers. And I think we deserve it, especially Gabby's family, deserves some answers.

Up next, President Biden biking around and vacationing while the border crisis explodes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: President Biden facing intense criticism over this split screen moment where he was seen biking on vacation while images from Del Rio, Texas show a humanitarian crisis with thousands of migrants packed in squalid conditions under a bridge.

The Department of Homeland Security says that it's working, they processed and removed many of them. More than 12,000 Haitians immigrants camp out. Secretary Mayorkas forced to go down to the border today to address the situation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed and you will be endangering your life and your family's lives. This administration is committed to developing safe, orderly and humane pathways for migration but this is not the way to do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: OK, Jesse. He said the border is closed. If you would see the footage that Bill Melugin got over the weekend with thousands of migrants just walking across the border, the border does not look closed. And at what point are we going to get these urgent measures that Mayorkas is talking about? Because it's now September 20.

WATTERS: Yes, we're never going to get it, Dana. Biden is not running the country. He's running it into the ground. You cannot have third world people tent cities at our gates. He said he was going to bring this country back to normal. That's not normal.

You can't have law enforcement on horseback trying to round up waves of West Africans and Haitians pouring across the border from tent cities. That is craziness. And now we've had back to back months August and September of shocking images, kind of assaulting the senses of the American people that we were not told was going to happen.

Joe Biden was supposed to get a hold on this stuff. And it's exploded under his watch. Let's put this in Biden's home turf. Imagine we did this to Delaware. Right? Imagine we shipped thousands and thousands and thousands of migrants into Delaware and they're fishing on the bay. They're riding Amtrak, packed in, unvaxxed, little English, no skills.

Where are they going to live, in tents? They are going to live at the beach? Are we going to put them in housing, and put him in starter homes? You'll have to double every classroom size of every public-school district. You're going to have to raise taxes to pay for the social services.

They're going to need health care, they are going to need housing, they are going to need welfare. This is what they're doing. They're going to steal jobs, they are going to lower wages, and then in a generation they're going to have political power because their families are going to be able to vote.

So, then they are just going to change the entire direction of Delaware. Do Delawareans want that, Dana? Do they ask for that, Dana? They didn't? Why is Joe doing that to Texas? He's not doing it to Delaware. He's doing it to Texas. And Democrats and Republicans are saying, slow it down, Joe. Hispanics, blacks and whites are saying, Joe, slow it down. He's not doing anything. He sits in his little beach house and he obsessed over masks to slap on second graders. The man is sick.

PERINO: OK. The --

WATTERS: Sick man.

PERINO: There was an exchange today that I want to get your take on, Greg.

GUTFELD: Sure.

PERINO: This is our own Peter Doocy asking the White House press secretary where the vice president?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Where's the vice president on any of this? Isn't she supposed to be addressing the root causes of migration?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Absolutely. And she has been addressing the root causes of migration by working with countries in the region to ensure they have the assistance they need, to reduce the number of people who are coming and trying to make those journeys across the border.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Greg, this weekend on Saturday, Kamala Harris was at a college football game doing the ceremonial coin toss. I don't think that's a root cause.

GUTFELD: She was rooting instead of looking for the root cause. I'm opening a hair salon called root causes in case you want a touchup.

PERINO: They might need one.

GUTFELD: Is a vacation redundant or is it preferable? Right? Have you ever had a co-worker who you're delighted when they take a week off?

WATTERS: Why are you looking at me?

GUTFELD: But they are always a contra -- this is always -- this has been going on forever. These sort of things. No, this has not. This refugee camp, that's new. You got what, 13,000 people, I can't remember the number, in a city of like 20,000, 25,000. That's never happened. It wouldn't have happened under a watchful administration that takes the immigration and the border seriously.

I returned to Fox News' reporting. The drone footage, the helicopter reporting has forced this issue. Not in the CNN style of pushing inuendo and divisiveness. This is not Jussie Smollett or Russian collusion or the fine people hoax.

This is the visuals of chaos and calamity approaching the visuals of Afghanistan except these people want to get in. Afghanistan wanted to get out. But it forces you to ask the question. Would this have ever have been addressed if it wasn't for the network producing these visuals? And the answer is no because no other -- no other media would have been bothered to do it.

But we realized then the conclusion to my long and painful thought is that real journalism only exists if you hate the president. Right? That's why none of these networks are bothering to do it. They would only do it about Trump. But if they're on the Biden team, they're not going to do this story. We would have done this -- we were at the border under Trump and under Biden, and we were -- this network is producing Pulitzer Prize winning visuals there --

MCDOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- and they will not get rewarded for it. Lastly, ongoing lesson the education of incentives. This is what happens when you don't have friction, people come in. You got to have friction.

PERINO: Jessica, the mayor of Del Rio, that's the town where the bridge --

TARLOV: Right.

PERINO: -- he said that he was trying to get ahold of the White House over the weekend and didn't get a call back. Now he gets a visit from the secretary of homeland security today but that seems a little like, you're not doing your job if you're not coming back.

TARLOV: Well, it's an emergency level, the same level after you've had a hurricane. Right? Whenever one needs FEMA on the phone and they need to speak to the administration about what they're going to do for it.

That's what happens in a city of 25,000 when there are 13,000 new people under a bridge. And when I first saw the footage, I think Friday started operating again. I was like, this doesn't look like it normally does at the border what's going on. And then I thought how did thousands and thousands of Haitians end up there? And went and read about it.

These are people who entered Central and South America in 2010 after the earthquake. They worked mostly in Brazil until the Rio Games when jobs dried up there and they've been slowly migrating. I'm not saying every single one of them.

PERINO: Right.

TARLOV: But it is a -- it's a new immigration problem that we have not been talking about certainly under any administration.

PERINO: One of them, in fact, Dagen, I read this article about somebody who had -- a Haitian who had immigrated to Chile. Had been in Chile. He had been working and then he heard, he said that he heard that Biden is letting people in. So, he joined the folks and they come up and they get across the border.

And then, all of a sudden, he finds himself on a deportation flight because they're sending the single young men back that they can. He goes back to Haiti but he hadn't even been in Haiti for 11 years.

MCDOWELL: Right. And on that deportation flight it was little more than over the weekend, 300 individual men but there were 3,300 migrants who had been moved out from under the bridge Friday. So where are the other 3,000 or so go?

PERINO: Right.

MCDOWELL: Somewhere in the middle of the country? Who knows where? But the -- what happened was maybe they were watching in Chile or Brazil or other countries, Joe Biden standing on a stage with other Democratic presidential candidates two years ago raising his hand saying illegal immigrants are going to get government healthcare.

And then they remove all of the border protection once they took office. They were -- the people in this administration were told by Trump officials, here's the road map on how to stop illegal immigration at the border.

And clearly, Biden and company have been willing to use their vast executive power for their own political benefit when they see fit. They thought when they think the cause is worthy. They didn't like the abortion law in Texas that save more babies from dying so they unleashed the whole of government to change things they didn't like.

Even Joe Biden was willing to overstep his executive power, his executive authority knowingly on the eviction moratorium. It was brazen lawlessness. he -- they admitted it. They did it anyway. But this is OK with them, human suffering and misery. And burden, financial burdens and health burdens put on the citizens of the United States who live in these border communities. It's -- well, it's classic Biden --

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: The Biden administration is certainly not pro-human suffering which is really quickly on the abortion point.

MCDOWELL: What do you call this?

TARLOV: That bill -- that bill is so out of the mainstream that 70 percent of Republicans don't even support who he is.

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: That's not my point. My point is -- my point is that they know --

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: You don't even know that you are pregnant by six weeks, Dagen, in a lot of cases. I mean --

PERINO: All right.

MCDOWELL: Well, there are children suffering at the border and it's been going on all year.

TARLOV: Fine.

MCDOWELL: And what have you heard out of the Biden administration? Nothing. He's riding his bike around Rehoboth.

PERINO: All right. Well, --

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: The warlock, warlock.

PERINO: -- plenty of times to talk about Texas law. Ahead, the media turning on President Biden where some saying he is suffering from a credibility crisis. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Problems are piling up for President Biden, Jesse Watters. And now the media is forced to take notice. We just talked about the border that's on top of Afghanistan and all sorts of COVID confusion like with booster shots. Liberal media anchors like Chuck Todd or Chuck Todd, as I like to call him, are calling out Biden for once. Chuck?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: I think he's got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands. Because all of these problems in some ways showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite. He's got a lot of work to do. The U.N. speech, look, he's got some credibility issues on the world stage. Our -- to see and make sure that people still view America as a -- not just a stable democracy, but a competent leader of the free world right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Wow. When you lose Chalk Tudd (Ph), you are in trouble. That's like your wife testifying against you in court, Dana. Like that's like turning on his family, Chuck Todd.

PERINO: I think that I see a possible character on the exclamation point --

GUTFELD: Chalk Tudd (Ph) is the greatest name I have ever come up with.

PERINO: I think that's pretty good. Pretty good. So, the chaos that Biden is experiencing right is exactly what he campaigned against.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: Right? So, he was supposed to be the steady hand on the wheel. He was going to be boring, --

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: -- especially on foreign policy. Everything. Remember he gave a speech on February 4th, America is back. Now we have this absolute mess in Afghanistan. We just showed you what's happening on the border. And our oldest ally, France, is calling us names that they use to reserve just for President Trump.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

PERINO: So, things are not exactly going well. The best thing, I guess, for the Biden administration when all of this came down, it was late on a Friday. But the thing is, is that the president wanted to right the ship by giving a speech on COVID boosters. And then it turns out that he got -- he put the cart in front of the horse. Have you ever heard that one?

GUTFELD: I coined that.

PERINO: And, yes. And so now he's going to try to give a climate speech tomorrow.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: In the meantime, all these other things are happening. But Biden's political erosion prevents the Democrats from taking it to the Republicans on the debt ceiling or for the Democrats to get any traction on its legislative agenda which is completely falling apart before our eyes.

GUTFELD: I love how you worked in erosion after talking about climate change. That's why you sit there, right?

PERINO: I think -- I don't know.

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Because that's the best seat?

PERINO: I didn't plan it.

GUTFELD: Yes. Oh, you didn't plan that? I thought that -- Dagen, here's my theory. The only reason the media is calling this stuff out is because they have no choice. They're kind of backed into a corner here. They thought they could drag Joe across the finish line, but they can't anymore. So, now they're just letting them drop.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Right. They -- and they will talk about credibility. Well, why were you talking about that when Joe Biden stood up in front of the American people during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal and said al Qaeda is not in Afghanistan anymore? Oh, and Americans can get to the airport and Kabul and our allies are with us.

This is just -- the Biden administration, Joe at all, they stand up and just lie over and over again and act like we don't know the truth or can see the truth. So, CNN had a full screen of all of the issues this morning. Like, rebuke of immigration bill in the list, it's under Biden headaches. So, the crisis at the Texas bridge, that sounds like there is like a big pothole on the bridge that needs some quick creek put into so -- and or the civilians, the drone strike kill civilians under headache. No, a headache is putting together this seating chart for your daughter's wedding.

GUTFELD: Right?

MCDOWELL: These are disasters. Let's call it what it is.

GUTFELD: They're looking through it through a political lens. I call -- this must be really hard for our favorite guy, but it's like no, this is actual tragedies, crimes, injustice going on. Jessica as America is -- you are with child, we won't get into the effects on the climate.

TARLOV: Of me over-populating.

GUTFELD: Yes. But when your child is born, how will you explain to him or her why you voted to Joe -- voted for Joe Biden?

TARLOV: We have cuter swag on the Democratic side. It should be in her little gender reveal.

GUTFELD: But it must be hard for you.

PERINO: Oh, my God.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: You did that to yourself, kind of like Joe Biden.

GUTFELD: Self-inflicted.

PERINO: But we are so excited.

TARLOV: Yes.

GUTFELD: It's a girl.

WATTERS: Congratulations. It's a girl.

TARLOV: She's going to be enormous. I do want to say --

GUTFELD: You -- your husband is massive. You're huge, I mean, in a statuesque way. You're going to have a linebacker.

TARLOV: Greg, you're taking a cute moment and going down the wrong -- no huge on the lady front especially pregnant. Two things.

PERINO: By comparison, I mean, in his defense.

GUTFELD: Yes, dwarfish.

TARLOV: We'll talk about -- I will talk about Joe Biden's problems now. So, Chuck Todd, I feel like when people use them as an example, it's like when people hold up Jennifer Rubin and they say like conservatives are turning on Trump. Like, Chuck Todd loves to play the both sides game.

But there are definitely a lot -- the headaches are bad and the drone strike even though this does happen regularly and it has since, you know, the mid-2010s, when you hear seven kids passed away and there were no ISIS- K fighters gotten for that, that is something that I think can stick with you and unnecessarily bring down under administration. But that's something that does stand out on the list of like not a normal headache.

GUTFELD: Right. Yes -- no, it's pretty bad. It's pretty bad. And there has to be something we can do for their families, whether it means bringing them here. It seems like the only right thing to do. Jesse, the U.N. is meeting this week, which raises the question why.

WATTERS: It's a good question. I'm thinking traffic, so I'm going to have to make plans. But I was thinking Joe's now just instead of fixing problems, he's creating problems. And little Jesse Jr. picked his head out of the crib today and said, you know, dad, the only thing Joe Biden knows how to fix is elections. I said, Jesse Jr.

GUTFELD: How dare you?

WATTERS: What show have you been watching? And he said, Dad, I'm watching the king a late night. I said, who, Kimmel? Oh, no, he said exclamation point. But it's true. He -- what he does -- I mean, at least the economy is good, right, Dagen?

Did you see the market today? I think Gutfeld lost $16 million.

TARLOV: That is China's fault.

GUTFELD: I just sold my fifth home.

WATTERS: That's true.

MCDOWELL: Inflation.

WATTERS: All the -- all the wage gains are getting wiped out by inflation, and now he's spending bills in his hands hanging in the balance. He's taking orders from the Taliban. We're getting a hack bite into smithereens by the Russians. The cartel controls our border. He can't even get on the phone to the allies and say, hey, guys, heads up on the pipeline or the nuke sub deal or -- he can't even be bothered to do that.

And the guy has no juice with our enemies either. Mexico says no, on the border. Iran said no on the nuke deal. OPEC said no one no more oil production. What -- who says yes to Joe, the chef at the White House? No one says yes to Joe. And then the AP comes out and they say Joe Biden is suffering from some setbacks, as if setbacks are something you can catch like a cold. Like, oh yes, he's got a case in the setbacks. Don't worry about that.

These is how the people feel, Greg. Let me speak for the people.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: The people feel like we just signed a quarterback who can't run or throw and this season just started.

GUTFELD: You know what -- you know what, you compare -- it's an inverse of setbacks. Every time something small happened into the Trump administration, the world was exploding.

WATTERS: Chaos.

GUTFELD: The world was chaos. And then when something actually big happens, it's just a setback, just a little setback.

WATTERS: It's a little setback.

GUTFELD: It's just a headache.

PERINO: Take two and call us in the morning.

GUTFELD: Exactly. All right, Mike Rowe -- who the heck is he -- has a new show on Fox Business. And he's next here.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: Mike Rowe has a brand new show on the Fox Business Network called how America works. It spotlights the unsung and often dangerous jobs that are essential to keep in this country going strong.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE ROWE, NARRATOR, HOW AMERICA WORKS: Those people are worth celebrating, people who make an honest living, keeping food on our table, keeping our lights on, and looking after infrastructure that operates in the background of everyday life that we might not even know exists, but nevertheless, makes every second of our days awesome. This is "HOW AMERICA WORKS."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: "HOW AMERICA WORKS" premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox Business. And look who it is, Mike Rowe on set at the table.

ROWE: Squeeze me in. I'm grateful.

MCDOWELL: There's always a room for you, dear sir.

ROWE: Oh, dear.

MCDOWELL: These are people who contribute to the way we live and not the people at a Met Gala or some --

ROWE: That's correct. There's virtually no one in this entire series at the Met Gala at all. No, you're right. They're the -- you know, if the -- if the workforce is a mosaic, they're the -- they're the grout that holds the tile together.

GUTFELD: What's grout?

WATTERS: What's a grout, Mike?

ROWE: Oh, my God. What am I doing? It's like mortar, only smaller.

WATTERS: What's mortar?

ROWE: Mortar is like grout only thicker.

WATTERS: Got it. You know why your show works so well?

ROWE: I do.

WATTERS: I'll tell you why.

GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE) He's going to tell you.

ROWE: Good. Yes, I do, but hit me. Good.

WATTERS: Because the other day I was driving down the Riverside Drive and I saw this big plant. And I said, is that where my trash goes? I don't know where my trash goes. But I was thinking maybe that's where it goes.

ROWE: Are you talking about a facility or like a --

WATTERS: There was a facility.

ROWE: Oh, because a plant could be like a rhododendron, which would explain a lot.

WATTERS: Are you making fun of me, Mike?

ROWE: Gently, but yes.

WATTERS: Not gently enough. But then I figured, the other appeal your show is people like seeing you and specifically you, Mike, put into uncomfortable situations.

ROWE: Well, that is true. But here's the awkward part, Jesse. I am at a show called Dirty Jobs. But in this show, "HOW AMERICA WORKS," I'm what you call the narrator.

WATTERS: Wait, you don't get dirty in the show?

ROWE: No. I'm in a --

WATTERS: Oh, come on.

ROWE: Hear me out. You'll appreciate this. I enjoy a beverage in a climate- controlled booth. And I talk in a crisp, well-modulated baritone about the changing face of the modern-day proletariat.

WATTERS: Perfect.

ROWE: And in that way, we celebrate that part of our workforce.

MCDOWELL: And we love you, but like the lumberjacks are a lot hotter in the series and a lot more and put themselves in dangerous --

PERINO: Oh, wow. (INAUDIBLE)

ROWE: They wear suspenders with no shirts, right? So, you know you're going to -- I mean, you're going to check a lot of boxes.

GUTFELD: Checking all that woods. Mike, I question for you. You haven't done my show, but you did Outnumbered. Let's just put that aside for a minute. You know, you brought up Met Gala. And we talked about there were all these people in masks.

And I started thinking about what happens when you start looking at jobs like a driver, or a maid, or a waiter. And you start thinking, are those actually going to be around when you have automation? And then when we have automation, are we going to look back at this and think we're evil? Like, did you -- back in 2020, people used to drive people. How creepy was that?

Somebody would actually come and wash your dishes. You know, when it's -- will the changing nature of technology make us look kind of like inhumane in the past?

ROWE: Partly, I think it probably will. But I also think that you know, 100 years from now or 20 years from now, we'll be looking back at fill in the blank, the meat-eaters, what were they thinking?

GUTFELD: Right?

ROWE: You know, we'll be looking back at a whole lot of things that are happening today, the same way we look back 100 years, and all sorts of things that were in place and think, how could they? How could these uncivilized barbarians do these to the other?

The other thing, though, is you know, you've probably noticed this about the human condition. We ultimately grow to resent that which we rely upon, right? So, the people that are doing the service work -- how did you get away with it?

WATTERS: I don't know.

ROWE: It's really incredible.

WATTERS: He doesn't watch.

ROWE: But anyway, that was a heck of a question. I wish I had a better answer for it.

PERINO: Can I ask you one --

GUTFELD: I always thought you would call --

ROWE: I hope to God you will? I am.

GUTFELD: No, but it's amazing because you always wear a hat and I get -- with the hat, you have lovely hair.

ROWE: Thank you.

GUTFELD: You have beautiful hair.

PERINO: We don't have -- we don't have much time, but I did want to ask you about the storyline that I've been following and I think all of us here. It's the fact that there are so many men who are decide -- young men decided not to go to college, fine, but they're not deciding to go into the trades.

ROWE: Right.

PERINO: And so, what are they doing?

WATTERS: Yes, where are they?

ROWE: Permission to sum up?

WATTERS: Please. Granted.

ROWE: You got 10 million open jobs right now. The vast majority of which don't require a four-year degree. And yet you have a narrative that says if you don't pursue a four-year degree, you're going to wind up with some sort of vocational consolation prize. That's why we have $1.7 trillion in student loans on the books and that's why we continue to loan money we don't have to kids who can't pay it back in order to train them for jobs that don't really exist anymore.

Meanwhile, the skills gap gets wider as the unemployment rises. And for some reason, we continue to incentivize people to stay home rather than get out and do the very jobs you're afraid we're going to look back on two decades (INAUDIBLE) ergo, a fine question, but yes, it's bad.

MCDOWELL: I'd be a plumber right now. I wouldn't go to college.

ROWE: You know what? I'm sorry, you go first.

MCDOWELL: Go ahead.

TARLOV: No, no, plumber --

ROWE: Plumber, college --

TARLOV: College.

ROWE: I just want to just brag shamelessly, permission?

WATTERS: Granted.

ROWE: My Foundation has awarded $5.5 million in work ethic scholarships. We don't give money to kids who want to pursue a four-year degree. It's plumbers, steamfitters, pipefitters, and welders, many of whom are now making six figures. I get to circle back every year and talk to them about things like job satisfaction and meaning in their work.

And not to get all earnest on this ironic show, but it's really, I mean, to your point, Greg, it's -- if you 00 if you can find the people who have prospered as the result of learning a trade and just tell their stories and not turn it into like a polemic or a eulogy or a lecture or sermon, that's what this show does. You just from a fly on the wall perspective, you see people work and you realize that you benefit from it.

WATTERS: You said something that really struck me, Mike, that is that I need a foundation.

ROWE: You do.

GUTFELD: Yes, of course.

WATTERS: Because it sounds so great in conversation. Well, my foundation --

ROWE: Right, right.

GUTFELD: You wear foundation.

TARLOV: I actually had something earnest to say too. It's very good timing for this coming -- hopefully out of the pandemic soon because people are focused on those that make the world go around for us as we sit in our air- conditioned departments and wait for delivery and all of that. So --

ROWE: Well, you guys have talked about essential work. It's in the headlines everywhere.

TARLOV: Yes.

ROWE: And so, you know, it's tempting to -- because of my background, I've done a lot with those kinds of shows. But the big lesson for me is that every job is essential to somebody even if it's just the person doing it.

WATTERS: Even this job.

ROWE: Even this job.

WATTERS: I'm an essential worker. Is that what you're saying?

ROWE: I'm saying to you and -- yes, I am.

WATTERS: thank you.

ROWE: You're one-sixth of one.

MCDOWELL: I will quote Dana Perino. There his honor and dignity and work.

ROWE: Did you say that?

PERINO: Well, I think I quoted somebody else, but yes, I have said that before.

MCDOWELL: No, no, no, you take credit for it. Mike Rowe, good to see you.

ROWE: It was me actually, but you're welcome.

MCDOWELL: We'll see you soon. So, tonight, "HOW AMERICA WORKS" 8:00 p.m. Eastern on the Fox Business Network. Up next, COVID hypocrisy in full display. Seth Rogen calling out the maskless Hollywood crowd at the Emmys.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

TARLOV: Welcome back. Comedian Seth Rogen calling out the Emmys for allowing Hollywood celebs to go maskless.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SETH ROGEN, ACTOR: Let me start by saying there's way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It's not. They lied to us. We're in a hermetically sealed 10 right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?

(END VIDEOTAPE)

TARLOV: All right, we have to go super fast because we talked with Mike Rowe for so long. Greg, what did you think of the call out, slash the massless party?

GUTFELD: They should be used to super-spreading events. It's Hollywood.

PERINO: Oh, my God.

WATTERS: Gross.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

TARLOV: Jesse?

WATTERS: I think this was a bit --

GUTFELD: Funnier than Seth.

WATTERS: I don't think he was serious about that. But I liked that Hollywood is back to being hypocrites.

GUTFELD: Me too.

WATTERS: You think about -- that means we're back to normal. There's a national man on underway. The Jets quarterback through four picks, right?

TARLOV: All is right in the world.

WATTERS: Like France is pissed. Right, all is right in the world.

GUTFELD: Franc is pissed.

WATTERS: Yes.

TARLOV: Dana, did you watch anything?

PERINO: I did not watch. I'm thrilled that Ted Lasso.

TARLOV: Yes.

PERINO: I recommend everybody watch it. I do think that if -- you could do a spreadsheet about where you had all the celebrities who have ever tweeted that Trump was going to ruin the world because of his COVID stance and then going maskless while all the staff had to wear a mask and you would see some synergy.

MCDOWELL: Excuse me. They're vaccinated droplets are less risky than the vaccinated droplets of the plebes who have to wait on them, their servants. He was dressed like a Chuck E. Cheese Maiter D.

GUTFELD: Yes, I could --

MCDOWELL: Where's the whack-a-mole, your hack?

WATTERS: Dagen.

TARLOV: In this short segment, we actually have time left over, so I will also plug Ted Lasso's forever Brett Goldstein's acceptance speech which was also --

GUTFELD: You know what I love? Wait, Handmaids broke the record for most Emmy losses, The Handmaid's Tale.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's amazing.

MCDOWELL: We are back.

GUTFELD: We are back. We are back, America.

TARLOV: And that's silver lining there too. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." It is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. And as you can see, we have a pie right here, or you can see my face in like an '80 knock-off traffic. Now, you can see the pizza. No one is even touching it.

GUTFELD: No one has seen the pizza before. This is great production.

PERINO: I love pizza.

WATTERS: Let's have a slice. That includes you, Greg.

GUTFELD: No, I'm not.

WATTERS: Dana, let's have a slice.

PERINO: I will.

WATTERS: Come on. Am I the only one --

PERINO: Jessica will.

WATTERS: Me and the pregnant woman.

GUTFELD: Me and the pregnant woman.

WATTERS: This is from Little Italy.

GUTFELD: It sounds like a country music song.

WATTERS: Is it the pregnant woman and I? Who knows? Who's next? Dana?

PERINO: I think I'm next. All right, I wanted to highlight a great event that is coming up on September 27. So, that's in seven days. K9S For Warriors is having its annual golf outing. So, roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every single day and K9S for Warriors is determined to change that. They provide highly trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injury and or military sexual trauma.

These dogs, the majority of them, come from this, Dagen, high-kill rescue shelters. So, they support veterans in their lives and giving them back some independence. So, good luck on the event.

WATTERS: Great organization. Greg Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Let's do this. Maybe not. Greg's hideously ugly panda news. I never get tired of telling you how ugly baby pandas are. They're hideous. Take a look at these twins. Their twins are even worse. Twin babies. Look how ugly. I want to throw up just looking at them.

Imagine getting one of those caught in your throat. Oh, gee, you need a doctor. Oh, look how special they are. Let's put him on a little stage. What are you guys going to do for me, twin baby pandas? You're just going to lie there and look off and go, oh, look how cute I am. That's not enough. This is America. You got to work for your cuteness. You make me sick, ugly pandas. I'm sorry.

WATTERS: I didn't know you had a thing for pandas.

GUTFELD: I don't. That's the problem.

WATTERS: All right, thing against. Jessica.

TARLOV: So, we've already mentioned the Emmy's last night big winner Jean Smart for her role in Hacks which I recommend everyone watch. But what was really exciting is she joins Betty White as the only actress who won Emmys for Guest Actress in a Comedy, Supporting Actress in a Comedy, and now Lead Actress in a Comedy.

She also talked about losing her husband of 30 years suddenly earlier this year. It was a very emotional tribute and just a fantastic actress.

MCDOWELL: Real quick, Marines to the rescue. This woman was stuck in floodwaters near Arlington National Cemetery. And here they come. They pushed her car to safety. Semper Fi, Semper Fi, Semper Fi.

PERINO: In their dress (INAUDIBLE). Wow.

WATTERS: All right, that is it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret Baier.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL: That video is awesome. You just got to watch the whole thing. It'll give you goosebumps. Thanks, Jesse.

