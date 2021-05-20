'The Five' on Biden waiving sanctions on Russian pipeline

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld with Juan Williams, Dagen McDowell, Jesse Watters, and she once played the microphone and the masked singer, Dana Perino. THE FIVE.



After four years of nonstop Russia induced hysteria from the media, here comes the story that proves what utter hypocrites they truly are. President Biden clearing the way for a Russia pipeline after waving sanctions on the company building the conduit from Russia to Germany. But the collision- obsessed media oddly silent on Biden's gift to Putin especially after screaming Russian operative at the last guy.



CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST, MSNBC: The president is a Russian operative. We have to figure out how to deal with a president of the United States who wittingly or unwittingly has been compromised.



CARL BERNSTEIN, POLITICAL ANALYST, CNN: We now have to figure out how to deal with a president of the United States who wittingly or unwittingly has been compromised.



RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, MSNBC: We are about to find out if the new president of our country is going to do what Russia wants.



GUTFELD (on camera): Yes. So far, no accusations of Biden being a Kremlin agent from the Dems or the media. And while Americans are still being pummeled with gas shortages, Republicans are pointing out the hypocrisy of letting Putin's pipeline flow while blocking the Keystone Pipeline.



FMR. GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE (R-NJ): No Keystone Pipeline for the American people, but pipelines are plenty for Vladimir Putin. I -- you know, I don't get it.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AK): Joe Biden is putting America last, to be shutting down America pipelines, to provide high paying American jobs, yet he's letting Vladimir Putin build a pipeline through western Europe despite his opportunity to stop him.



GUTFELD (on camera): So, you've got soaring gas prices, a shutdown Keystone Pipeline, as we lift sanctions on a Russian pipeline, right after one of our pipelines will shut down by Russian hackers? Which leads to the big question. Is it time to apologize to Jimmy Carter for comparing him to Joe Biden?



Dana, the walls are closing in! Tick, tick, tick. It's all coming down. It could be worse than Watergate.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: You got to make sure you tune in at 11 to find out what's going to happen.



GUTFELD: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: You've got the goods with the exclamation point.



GUTFELD: I don't know what it gets, I don't even know if we're going to be there. The whole world could blow up.



PERINO: So, a couple of things.



GUTFELD: Sure.



PERINO: I remember, I think less than 15 years ago or so sitting in a meeting -- backbencher, I had nothing to do with the meeting, just to observe, where President Bush says to Angela Merkel, the leader of Germany, why would you even consider a pipeline that would hold you hostage to the Russian president? What is going through your mind? This doesn't make any sense.



And we were talking about liquified natural gas by them. America has a great system. And it has done a really good job of innovation and technology for liquified national gas. It is here, it is fundable, t is available. We could have actually provided that. It is sort of strange, to say the least, that the former chairman of the foreign relations committee is pushing our NATO allies further into the arms of Putin.



That part of me -- it doesn't make sense. I'm baffled by the decision still on that first day inauguration day to cancel the Keystone Pipeline. They had to have that in the works for a long time leading up through the transition into that decision that day. We want to jobs here, but here's what I'll end on, Greg. What was one of the main reasons for cancelling the Keystone Pipeline? The cause of global climate change.



GUTFELD: Right!



PERINO: Well, I'm pretty sure that Russia is still a part of the globe.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: So, the idea that we would not do it here, but we would pave the way to make it easier to do it there is suspicious. And I agree with you that the media on this one. That's not good.



GUTFELD: He lectured us feebly, I might add, on the climate crisis, saying that we could be responsible for this, and then he goes ahead and punishes us, but rewards Putin. It's just absolutely mind-boggling. It shows you he was doing it politically. It was a political decision to appease the Bernie side who would then support him.



Juan, who put the sanctions on the Russian pipeline -- on the Russian pipeline originally, do you know?



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: No.



GUTFELD: No. I think his name might rhyme with Trump. Was he the one that --



WILLIAMS: No.



GUTFELD: No? You don't think so? All right. Just checking. How can we spin this so that it's Trump's fault?



WILLIAMS: I don't know about the need to spin it, Greg. I just think that when you look at this situation, the number one priority in U.S. foreign policy is rebuilding alliances that were, in fact, you know, damaged by Trump. And that begins with the alliances, our relationships with western democracies. And at the front of that line would be Germany and Angela Merkel.



And it's pretty clear that President Trump, you know, he was dismissive of her, but also didn't understand that Germany, for whatever reason, didn't develop their own energy sources, and needs - needs that pipeline from Russia for their energy needs.



So, that's what President Biden is doing. He -- he -- President Biden said on the campaign trail that he did -- he opposed the pipeline because he has a lot of discomfort with Russia's behavior towards us, towards the western allies. But he is putting America's interests ahead of his discomfort with Russia and saying you know what? If we can get Germany and the rest of Europe back in line with our agenda, especially in terms of NATO, then let's do that, let's repair the relationship of America's allies.



Same thing by the way in Asia, you know, with Australia, Japan, South Korea. Let's prepare those alliances to take on China. But this is putting something ahead of his own political agenda. It's not hypocrisy. It's smart.



GUTFELD: He really is the global healer. It's interesting that Germany needs a pipeline. I wonder why Germany needs a pipeline. I thought all of those windmills and solar panels were delivering so much energy, Jesse, that the pipeline would be irrelevant. This is not hypocrisy after he lectured us on climate change? How is this not? You look up hypocrisy in the dictionary, this is the story, Jesse!



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: He is not a strategic thinker, Gutfeld. Russia has been known the move for years. They invaded Georgia, Crimea, Ukraine, they are putting this pipeline right into Germany to control Germany and split off eastern Europe from the rest of western Europe. Trump actually sanctioned the hell out of these guys.



GUTFELD: Right. Thank you.



WATTERS: He halted the pipeline, and they restarted it the minute Joe Biden was inaugurated. Merkel wants the pipeline, Juan, because the pipeline off-loads right into her district. And they also went green and got rid of nuclear and coal, so they need the gas. None of our allies want this. Not France, not Italy, not Great Britain, not Ukraine, not Poland. NATO is against this, Juan. Germany is the only one that wants this.



WILLIAMS: No.



WATTERS: OK? That's a fact. And you know why Ukraine doesn't want it? Because they basically make their pipeline obsolete. This just carves Ukraine out of the picture, and they don't get the transit fees so Russia is just going to gobble them up and whose doorstep are they on next? Poland. That's just brings us right back into action because they are a NATO ally. That's the real truth to the story.



And I think you're losing the focus of what's going on. Why is this international interest? We have 30,000 American troops in Germany protecting the Germans from the Russians, and the Germans then save that money on defense, and then send the money to Russia. It's gas prom, Juan, it's state owned. That's the Kremlin.



They are paying money to the Kremlin, which the Kremlin then uses for, I don't know, hacking. Paying Assad, selling weapons to Iran, invading Ukraine, and then we have to babysit the Europeans again, take their eyes off the Pacific. How is that in our strategic interests?



WILLIAMS: God.



WATTERS: It's not.



GUTFELD: Yes. And by the way, it was Trump that put those sanctions in case, I know Juan didn't know that. You know, Dagen, what is it with it, it seems like the Bidens seem to have issues with pipes.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: I'm not touching them.



GUTFELD: OK.



MCDOWELL: Just because me talking about pipe, it's probably not a good idea for my longevity here on the Fox News Channel.



GUTFELD: OK. Yes.



MCDOWELL: But the big picture is that Joe Biden in four months has taken us from America first to America last. No, America on its knees. Wait, Biden is genuflecting to Putin in Russia, to China, to even Iran. He has taken a hatchet. He is demolishing our energy economy, handing power and control and wealth to nations that hate us.



Nine presidents promised energy independence in the United States, energy dominance, and we got it under Trump, and Biden has completely wiped that away. It is making -- it has diminished our financial strength and our geopolitical heft on the world stage, just in four months. He killed the Keystone XL Pipeline, band new oil and gas leases on federal land.



Within a month, he rejoined the Paris climate accord. As you pointed out, Greg, China is continuing to build coal-fired plants, enough energy, enough electricity to power Germany, and we've yet to get an answer about the Wuhan plague that killed about 3.5 million people around the globe.



On top of that, we have people in Vienna getting ready, or trying to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. What in the hell is the wrong -- is wrong with this White House? Biden is a feckless weakling, what is -- just like the press corps who won't ask any questions about this. What is going on? Why is he afraid of all of these nations? Or is he just scared of being shamed by Greta Thunberg on the national stage.



GUTFELD: Greta, she is a true global hero. All right. Up next, the million-dollar shot. Ohio's vaccine lottery paying off big time. Could it be a blueprint for other states?



PERINO (on camera): States now learning that you've got to get a little creative if you want to end the pandemic. Ohio's $1 million lottery for vaccinated adults is turning out to be worth every penny. The state reporting a major spike and people getting dosed just days after the announcement, hundreds of thousands of Ohioans are flooding the web site and phone lines for the program, hoping to cash in on the Willy Wonka style vaccine initiative.



So, will other states follow this model? You know, states are the laboratories for experimentation, Greg. And apparently today, Bill de Blasio said, maybe we ought to think of this.



GUTFELD: You know how I love to experiment, Dana. I would also, I have another idea. It's probably not as exciting as this one, but I came this idea called the vax tax, that you would get a tax rebate if you show proof of vaccination every year, because we are going to be dealing with this problem in the foreseeable future. There will always be new flus, but a vax tax could be something like 100, 200, 300 bucks.



It's not as exciting as the lottery, because a lottery is this outsize the possibility. But you have a better chance of getting struck by lightning while clog dancing in Bavaria. So, I don't know. Yes, I welcome all statewide experimentation.



PERINO: Is their videotape of you clog dancing in Bavaria?



GUTFELD: Yes. You have to go to Germany to get it, though.



PERINO: Is that one of those German films you talk about?



GUTFELD: Yes, it is.



PERINO: I have yet to see one but --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Just wearing the clogs.



PERINO: I'm looking forward to -- all right. All right. Juan, people like the lottery. They like it. This is true. People participate all across the state.



WILLIAMS: Yes. I said this to you today. I think this is a great idea. But the question in my mind, would people actually get vaccinated so that you could say that the money was worth the investment? And now, yes, you know. So, all caps, yes, and cheering for Governor Mike DeWine, a good thoughtful man who was put in place a program that's actually delivering on the promise.



I think -- I think you are right. I think all states should, you know, follow suit and say we should do it. I read -- I was reading in the New York Times today, they said people who aren't getting vaccinated fall into three groups. People who thinks it's a hoax, people who think it's inconvenient or costly even though it's not costly, obviously it's free.



PERINO: Free.



WILLIAMS: And then -- and then there are people, you know, who think that, you know what, I just want to wait and see how it goes, if anybody is getting sick. Well, in all those groups except for the people who say it's a hoax, what Governor DeWine has done is a winner because it has persuaded them to get off the chair and go get vaccinated. So, you know, I just think it's a great idea, Dana.



PERINO: Dagen, does this make fiscal sense for how to actually use so much of this pandemic money? There's just like, there's so much of it that you could give out $5 million, a $1 million, to five different people who were going to win this lottery in Ohio.



MCDOWELL: Yes, it kind of says, maybe the states didn't need all that stimulus money coming toward them.



PERINO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Instead of lottery, though, I would suggest scratch tickets. That's my personal favorite. Hand them out with vaccinations. Juan, a lot of people are not getting vaccinated, in part, because they have immunity, because they had COVID, or like you have to wait 90 days at least before you are allowed to be vaccinated, if you had COVID.



On that note, I think the best incentive has been driving around Talladega down in Alabama. And the worst offered were free metro cards. You want to talk about gambling, you were gambling to see if you get slashed, mugged, or pushed in front of a subway.



PERINO: I'm laughing.



GUTFELD: That's true.



PERINO: I'm on laughing because I thought that was a funny comparison, OK.



MCDOWELL: No. No, it's --



(CROSSTALK)



PERINO: Everybody.



MCDOWELL: It was meant to be funny. So, thank you for the courtesy laugh.



GUTFELD: How dare you laugh at violent crime.



PERINO: I know. I felt -- I felt that laughing.



WILLIAMS: Only one does that.



PERINO: So, Jesse, do you want to talk about the lottery about Dr. Fauci?



WATTERS: No, I'll go lotto and I love it. Every time I play, I think I'm going to win. I start planning my vacations and my summer homes. I don't think it's a long shot, Greg. I think Americans love to gamble. And the stats prove that. A million dollars is nothing. If you balance that investment with, I don't know, the hundreds of Ohioans, is that how you say it?



PERINO: Yes, it is.



WATTERS: Who could get COVID and then spread it and miss work and sent people to the hospital, I think it's a great investment. And this is the governors, these are governors taking the lead because Biden has totally dropped the ball. Once they pause J&J, vaccination rates in this country just plummeted. That was a really costly pause. And it's been all over the map on the masks. He has no idea what he's doing. Governors have to get a little incentive to get the vaccination levels up.



And I do have to correct Juan on one thing. He said Texas was like the last in vaccinations. They are second, Juan. They've been vaccinated more Americans than any other state in the country, save California.



WILLIAMS: My gosh.



WATTERS: And this is what happens when you are Joe Biden. You said, I'm going to federalize everything. Right? I have this plan. I'm going to take the lead. Trump's plan didn't work? What was the plan? There is no massive amounts of federal vaccination sites.



Governors are still doing the vaccines. And the military is still doing the distribution. That's how it's always been. And Biden doesn't even get on those calls with the 50 state governors anymore. They work flat-footed when Biden announced the masked mandate was coming off. They had no idea it was coming. There is no coordination. He's just sitting back and watching it happen.



PERINO: It's true. You have to think, De Blasio offered everybody here a burger and fries.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And DeWine is offering the chance to win a million dollars. I mean, obviously, come on.



Coming up, an alarming development on the border crisis. Agents are now catching more of the deadly drug fentanyl at our doorstep. We'll tell you all about it.



WATTERS (on camera): There's more to the border crisis than just the ongoing surge of migrants. And that's the staggering amount of deadly drugs flooding into the country. Border agents have seized more fentanyl in the last seven months than in the entire year before.



So far this year, Customs and Border Patrol have seized nearly 6,500 pounds of the synthetic opioid, which rockets passed the over 4,000 pounds seized all last year. And keep this in mind. We've had over 90,000 overdoses in the U.S. over the last year, largely due to fentanyl, which is around 50 times more potent than heroin. Just one kilogram has the potential to kill a half million people. That's according to the DEA.



All right. It's clear what the strategy to the cartels is. You know, you distract border patrol with the children and families, because Biden does catch and release now, and you just send massive amounts of single men over the border and border patrol agents are stretched thin at the ports of entry, so fentanyl is just pouring across, Juan. What is the strategy of the Biden administration to actually deter these types of crossings?



WILLIAMS: Well, obviously, better enforcement. And what is better enforcement mean, Jesse? It means that since most of the drugs coming into the United States come through legal ports of entry, not through illegal crossings or people jumping the wall or swimming across the Rio Grande or digging a tunnel but through legal ports of entry, what it means is that you have more agents at those legal ports to inspect cargo. Remember, we've got the busiest border in the world at our southern border.



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: I know we have the less.



WILLIAMS: You got -- I'm sorry? Less what?



WATTERS: There's actually less border patrol agents policing the ports of entry --



WILLIAMS: No.



WATTERS: -- because they are stretched thin --



WILLIAMS: No.



WATTERS: -- on all the other crossing areas.



WILLIAMS: No.



WATTERS: It's true, Juan.



WILLIAMS: No. So, what you had -- what you had during the Trump era was he was moving agents or Custom and Border Patrol agents away from port of entries with this focus on the wall and illegal immigrants crossing away from --



(CROSSTALK)



WATTERS: So why is fentanyl of?



WILLIAMS: -- legal ports and it backed up --



WATTERS: So why fentanyl of, Juan?



WILLIAMS: Hang on, let me finish, let me finish. It backed up the lines of people at the legal ports of entry. They can only -- those lines can only be so long, in terms of time duration. So, you had more of the illegal drugs pouring through. And that's why we saw --



(CROSSTALK)



WATETRS: So, people were idling their trucks for a year?



WILLIAMS: -- records as you pointed out last year for people dying. No, they weren't idling. They were coming through --



WATTERS: All right.



WILLIAMS: -- with the illegal drugs, Jesse.



WATTERS: Juan, that doesn't make any sense. Greg, 90,000 ODs --



WILLIAMS: I give up.



WATTERS: I mean, that's a lot of dead Americans.



GUTFELD: I mean, and in this particular angle, when we are talking about the border, it reflects a greater underlying problem which -- and Jesse, you're going to disagree with me, but you've got to hear me out. That this is a problem due to a failed war on drugs. The war on drugs has driven millions of people to streaked concoctions, like fentanyl, which are poorly measured, poorly controlled and kill you.



You have absolutely no idea how many Americans have died over the last two decades. Famous people in which the coroner always said overdose, or died in his sleep, when it was a drug laced with fentanyl which is a far more complex description than just saying they died from heroin.



This is something that when you put it into anything, it kills you, but people are willing to take the risk because they are seeking their own particular brand of oblivion which they can't buy legally. Unfortunately, they're not into tequila or cigarettes, they want to get high.



So, you have 50,000 dead a year, in this case 90,000 because of the pandemic, all is coming through the border and through these ports of entries, but it's made in China. It's made in China. So, the solution is, if you legalize drugs, you would create clean, manageable product just like the tequila, just like the cigarettes. That would kill the black market, which would dramatically reduce the gory violence in every country and at the border because we are no longer their best customer, because we are always going to be their best customer. This will never go away until it's legalized.



WATTERS: Yes, you're right about China for sure. But I didn't know there was people having a hard time getting hands-on pills.



GUTFELD: Oh, yes. Trust me.



WATTERS: Dana, you hear -- you hear about -- you hear about, what is it, a microgram is fatal. So, it's almost impossible to detect. How do you crack down on something like that?



PERINO: Well, one of the things that the government should do, and I believe the Trump administration tried, but I think that this administration needs to redouble its efforts is -- one of the things that is killing it at its source, and put the pressure on the Chinese to figure out a way to stop this from happening. But will the Chinese incentivize to do that? No.



And then when we talk about the border issue, being more than just something that's happening on the Southwest Border, it's that all of these drugs and these cartel members that are able to get across, they are flooding the rest of the country with it. And here's an idea. I mean, if I were Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president who had a background in law enforcement, this is the issue I would take on.



I would raise my hand and say, I'll do the triangle diplomacy stuff. But this issue, this matters to American families right now and I would try to get in front of that and lead.



WATTERS: Dagen, I wouldn't probably have the DEA just start boarding Chinese ships at random, or if you designate the Mexican cartels terror groups, you could drone strike the labs.



MCDOWELL: Yes. And instead, according to Governor Abbott, just in April, the Department of Public Safety sees enough fentanyl to kill all of New York State, every person in the state. That's how bad the problem is.



And so, without hesitation Biden and Co. created this golden opportunity for drug traffickers and violent criminals and human traffickers. So, they've allowed this -- they've created an environment that allows people to profit from and get rich off of human misery. And then they have the audacity to act like because the borders now wide open, that they're doing something virtuous. Instead, it's vomitus.



GUTFELD: Good word.



WATTERS: Yes. And as the COVID deaths go down, you're going to see the opioids tick right back up, and that's going to be the biggest plague.



Coming up next, Chrissy Teigen, one of Hollywood's biggest libs now canceled. Details on the shocking cyberbullying scandal up next.



MCDOWELL: Big-time celebrity Chrissy Teigen now getting a taste of the less cancel culture. Multiple retailers distancing themselves from the former model and pulling her cookware lawn after several startling accusations of cyberbullying from the past resurfaced.



One example, reality star Courtney Stodden claims that the former model sent abusive tweets and direct messages when she was only 16-years-old, with one shocking private message were Teigen allegedly told Stodden to commit suicide.



Teigen since apologizing for the decades-old online harassment but Stodden claimed she hasn't heard from her directly. Greg, reap meets so.



GUTFELD: It's true. It is true. Chrissy Teigen is the truest example of your ability to forgive and that she is so hard to forgive. You have to understand. It's not just about Stodden. She's this -- Teigen is the Susan B. Anthony of cancel culture. She relished punching down at anyone. And with her millions of followers, she would have them swarm. It just wasn't on a celebrity. She would be -- she would happily ruin anybody's day.



And remember, she was a model married to a massive singer who would do this. But she still got off on the power. And that power infected her followers who also enjoyed the entertaining. She was a true mean girl. So, that's why she's the true test of forgiving, because I'm going to forgive her because I want to see her second act.



Will she come to the aid of the next Covington kid or the next Sarah Palin, or the next type of person that you would normally swarm? Will she instead defend? Because I'd like to give her a chance and a choice.



MCDOWELL: Amen.



GUTFELD: Barely.



MCDOWELL: But Dana, she's been bitten in the backside by the world that she helped create.



PERINO: Well, yes. But and it keeps -- and this is an extreme example, but she's quit Twitter more times than somebody that I won't mention who would always quit Twitter and then then two weeks later be back on Twitter.



GUTFELD: Who could that be?



PERINO: They don't -- let me just say, they don't work at Fox News, but they are a commentary of a person. Anyway, the best thing you could do if you're her, I think you should like, get off Twitter. The other thing is that she would always tweet about how busy she is.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: There's been -- OK, fine, we don't need to be here. And also, last thing on this. This whole issue of encouraging someone to kill themselves very serious, right, because there is a young woman in jail right now that was convicted by a jury of her peers when she encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide and he did it. And that family now doesn't have their loved one.



Obviously, that is a terrible and extreme example of how far wrong this can go. I just think that for her, sure, I apologize, whatever. But I also think like why do you need Twitter? Just don't tweet.



MCDOWELL: Amen, again. Juan, the issue is like people, even if Chrissy Teigen didn't go after someone, if someone criticized her, then like Alison Roman was a food writer at the New York Times who went just made some comments about how big Chrissy Teigen like cookware business and her food business and book -- cookbook business got.



And she was just, like, kind of critical and kind of on the side. Alison Roman is writing about food, and the New York Times suspended her and she didn't even work there anymore.



WILLIAMS: They suspended someone who doesn't work there or they fired her. Well, I don't know. Anyway --



MCDOWELL: No, she -- they suspended her and then she left. That was what happened, but it was because of comments about Chrissy Teigen.



WILLIAMS: Well, look, I think, you know, look, I don't know why the glee in this thing because clearly what Chrissy Teigen did was wrong. And I think the whole idea of suggesting someone kill themselves, that kind of cyberbullying, it's reprehensible. But I don't think that it absolves anybody else.



You know, I think, you know, people on the right to oh, Chrissy Teigen, cancel culture. Well look, anybody who does that kind of thing, they should be held accountable and they should be condemned. I think that Chrissy Teigen should be punished.



So, to my mind, that's the bottom line here. I mean, as far as the cancel culture stuff, if she's the queen of it, it's wrong. It's wrong for her. I think it was wrong for GOP to go after Liz Cheney and cancel her.



MCDOWELL: What?



WILLIAMS: It's much more serious than cancel Mr. Potato Head, I'll tell you that. Yes, I mean, that's just -- that's just -- you know, all this -- all this partisan glee --



GUTFELD: She wasn't canceled.



MCDOWELL: She wasn't canceled.



GUTFELD: She's in power.



MCDOWELL: I mean, that pivot -- that pivot gave me whiplash, Juan.



WILLIAMS: Well, good, good, good.



MCDOWELL: Jesse, but the problem -- the problem is with Chrissy Tiegen is that she went after somebody, anybody, everybody, particularly anyone who was allied with President Trump. You're a conservative, remember? She was like, bye, bye beans with the boycott Goya. She told people to boycott Goya because the CEO went to the White House.



WATTERS: Well, I'm a John Legend fan, so I don't really want to criticize his wife too much. But I will because that's what my job is. So, I'll just tell Chrissy to be best, OK. Be best. Don't cyberbully people, just bully people on TV, like I do. I mean, I don't tell people to kill themselves. I just call them corrupt morons who are destroying the country.



But it is funny that the left's being canceled by the culture that they created. I guess you call it karma, whatever. But a bigger point is that all liberals are saying you did this, you're a bad person, you did -- they're guilty of all that.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: They're some of the biggest, nastiest people out there. That's the point. So, I mean, am I supposed to feel sorry for Stodden? I guess, we're supposed to take care side. But I'm really -- I think the true victim is Macy's. I mean, Macy's is just trying to sell merchandise. And their -- and their communication shop is probably up all night, you know, working their tail off on this. I mean, that's really the sad thing here. It's the P.R. people at Macy's.



And Chrissy is not really canceled. It's not like she's a nobody. It's just one product line distributor. She's still rich. She still gets invited to parties. So, hopefully, John Legend doesn't watch this and hates me.



MCDOWELL: Because you're expecting some free tickets, I suppose?



PERINO: I'm just going to say he's not watching this.



GUTFELD: Because they're really busy.



PERINO: Everybody else is but --



GUTFELD: They're really busy.



WATTERS: Right.



MCDOWELL: Straight ahead, Kirstie Alley blasting the hypocrites in Hollywood. Her must-see interview with Tucker Carlson next on THE FIVE.



WILLIAMS: Actress Kirstie Alley unapologetic about her political beliefs, now calling out Hollywood cancel culture in an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson today. Take a look.



KIRSTIE ALLEY, ACTRESS: You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers, but as long is apparently you didn't vote for Trump.



One example is on Twitter, I had -- many celebrities followed me. And now I think like three follow me. I'm the girl who voted for Obama twice.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Right.



ALLEY: And I'm like, see, you like me when I voted for Obama. And now you're this and it sort of had me -- it's made me have to rethink weirdly my whole friendships.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: Jesse, have you lost friends? Have family ties frayed because of your support for Trump?



WATTERS: Lost, no. Frayed, yes. But I tended to those relationships so now everything is fine because Biden was elected. The politics, Juan, is like religion for these people. It's like, remember, it was the 30 years' war, Catholics versus Protestants. That's how they live life.



Greg was alive then. He remembers how vicious it was. But politics is not everybody. It's a slice of who you are. And it just shows you how snotty and intolerant and petty and close-minded the liberal Hollywood culture can be. And I just hope that people can be more unified because if Canada ever invades us, it's not Democrats and Republicans, we're just going to be Americans just fighting to the death those nasty Canadians.



WILLIAMS: Amen. So, Dana, what about you? You lose friends or frayed ties? Is that different than having supported Romney or bush?



PERINO: No, I certainly -- I just use my dog as a buffer for all politics. It works very well for me. And also watching that, if you're a young person that doesn't know Kirstie Alley's work, go back and look at some of the -- she's a great actress. And I do think it's sad that there are so many people in Hollywood that feel that either they can't express their views, which every American should feel like they have the right to do, because it will hurt them in their careers.



But she was willing to do that. She paid a price for it. And you know, it gets a chance to come on Tucker's show and talk about that. I admire her very much and wish I could talk to her. I mean, I'm not -- I mean, obviously --



WILLIAMS: All right, well, Gregory --



GUTFELD: To Dana's point, though, I want to --



WILLIAMS: Greg, I just wanted to -- let me -- let me just ask you a question, Greg.



GUTFELD: OK.



WILLIAMS: Do you think -- do you think that anybody should pay a price though for advocating for the big lie?



GUTFELD: What big lie? What big lie?



WILLIAMS: That somehow the November election was stolen by fraud by Joe Biden from Donald Trump?



GUTFELD: What does that -- what does that have to do with this segment? What's your point, Juan? You know, what I was trying to do is actually address this topic.



WILLIAMS: My point is that people --



GUTFELD: But if you want to play the game -- God, we can't -- you know what?



WILLIAMS: No, it's no game. I asked you a question.



GUTFELD: This is a game.



WILLIAMS: You can't answer the question?



GUTFELD: No, no, I can, but I'm not because it's not -- it's a waste of time.



WILLIAMS: Well, you can't answer it.



GUTFELD: No, I'm actually going to address what Dana said.



WILLIAMS: OK, well, that's the way you feel about our show, I understand if that's the way you feel.



GUTFELD: Yes, because -- you know what? I'm going to take the high road one. You stay on the low road.



WILLIAMS: Yes -- no, no, I'll just answer the question. But I gave you the opportunity.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. No, no, no, no, no. We get it. We get it. We get it.



WILLIAMS: So, Dagen, I want to -- Dagen, who do you like better on Cheers? I'm thinking back. It was Kirstie Alley, I believe, and Shelley Long who was --



GUTFELD: She gets that question. She gets that question.



PERINO: Juan, that's a great question.



GUTFELD: Juan you are so transparent. You are so transparent.



WILLIAMS: Transparent -- now, I tried to ask you a question and you're so transparently unable to answer the question.



GUTFELD: You're just -- you just want to debate me.



WILLIAMS: In other words, you don't like --



GUTFELD: You just want to debate me.



WILLIAMS: No.



GUTFELD: It has nothing to do with the segment.



WILLIAMS: No, I asked you a legitimate question.



GUTFELD: No, you didn't. It had nothing to do with the story.



WILLIAMS: It had everything to do with it but you don't want to see it because you couldn't handle it. It's OK. I excuse you.



GUTFELD: Oh, I'm laughing at you, Juan.



WILLIAMS: So, Dagen, who do you like better Shelly Long or did you like Kirstie Alley?



GUTFELD: Hilarious.



MCDOWELL: From Cheers, I like I like Rob Long, a frequent guest on the "GUTFELD! SHOW" exclamation point. It's not just how Hollywood shun someone because of who they voted for, like, Kirstie Alley. It's the people that they cover up for, like Harvey Weinstein.



PERINO: Yes.



MCDOWELL: Because he was, well, a Democrat. And he was one hell of a benefactor and fundraiser for the Democrats. When he got busted and that New York Times expose came out, remember how his statement read? It was like, I'm one of you. I'm anti-Trump, you better not turn on me. Eventually, they did.



But Hollywood covered up for him for decades as he abused and raped woman after woman after woman. So, I find that even more disgusting in terms of Hollywood liberals.



WILLIAMS: OK. "ONE MORE THING" is up next for you on THE FIVE.



GUTFELD: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Let's do this. Greg's Workout Tips. You know what I've learned? Nice sweatband. If you want to do yoga, you should have a partner like this young woman did. It's an amazing -- he can even -- he can even unroll the mat and he can actually do some of the moves. He's as good as any Peloton instructor, slightly furrier than most of them though.



Look at that, downward dog. You got a dog doing a downward dog lifting his leg without --



PERINO: Wow.



GUTFELD: And he's not even peeing. He's not even peeing. Look at that. Yes.



WATTERS: He's more flexible than I am.



GUTFELD: Well, that's not saying much.



PERINO: Wow.



GUTFELD: Look at that. Absolutely amazing. I'm going to do a little of that after this show. All right, who's next? Dana.



PERINO: That was a very well-trained dog. And now I'm a little embarrassed about my "ONE MORE THING." But anyway, a big day for New York City. This was the day where we can get 100 percent back to restaurants and theaters are allowed to open -- it's probably going to be a couple more months for them to get back.



But also, we did our show, "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" outside on Fox Square, and Jasper joined us. He was very well behaved. I think Bill was kind of mesmerized by Jasper. Look at that dog. He -- the camera loves that face. Yes, and that tongue, absolutely.



Hey, I also want to just thank everyone that works on "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM," all the support we've got throughout the building as well. This is our crew this morning, first pandemic -- post-pandemic event, so that's all.



GUTFELD: There you go. All right, Jesse.



WATTERS: So, in keeping with my bloopers theme for the week, my producer has given me what I want. Here we go, wedding fail. Let's go down to South Africa where Celine was instructed by her sister to videotape the engagement proposal, not just once, three, two, one, and we have another fall too.



It's very difficult in the beach situations like this. Sometimes you just can't really get your balance right.



WILLIAMS: Oh, my God.



WATTERS: Hopefully, the wedding is better than that. Don't put her in charge of the bachelorette party. That's all I know.



GUTFELD: Wow. It's beautiful. Juan.



WILLIAMS: Well, she tried, Jesse. She tried. Hey, how about a little song as our flight lands in Orlando? Take a listen.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What can I say except you're welcome for the islands I pulled from the sea? Kids, honestly, I can go on and on. I can explain every phenomenon. Welcome to Orlando, you'll.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: That's a Spirit Airlines flight attendant putting on a surprise performance for his passengers. He said a song from the Disney movie Moana, got the singing and the rapping right. April Jones-Howard, a tourist, recorded that on her way to the Orlando Theme Parks. What a welcome to Orlando.



GUTFELD: Sorry, Dagen. You got five seconds.



MCDOWELL: Peace out.



PERINO: Oh, you, Dagen.



MCDOWELL: Bye. I'll do some armpit sounds.



GUTFELD: There you go. All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey Bret.

