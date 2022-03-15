'The Five' on alleged China-Russia alliance as war in Ukraine continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," March 14, 2022.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Martha MacCallum, and Greg Gutfeld.



It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



Russia's war in Ukraine getting dangerously close to NATO's doorstep. Cruise missiles striking a Ukrainian base just 12 miles from the Polish border killing 35 people and injuring 134 others. Brand-new drone footage showing the devastation in Mariupol where Russia is ramping up more reckless attacks shelling residential buildings injuring and killing civilians.



Ukraine and Russia holding a fourth round of negotiations. For more let's go to Trey Yingst in Kyiv, Ukraine. Trey?



TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Guys, good afternoon. We are learning more about the Russian advance on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Each hour they are shelling the outskirts of the city, they are also hitting it from the air using fighter jets. It's part of the reason we've seen so much air defense in the Ukrainian arsenal here trying to shoot those planes out of the sky, but you can see from this video when a Russian shell does get through it can cause immense damage.



At least two people were killed at this first location this morning when a shell slammed into an apartment building. Another 12 were injured. Another location in the capital of Kyiv. A Russian missile hit the sidewalk earlier today killing at least one person and injuring a handful more.



The scenes of devastation that we've seen across this country now starting to take place in the Ukrainian capital. In the southern city of Mariupol this drone footage shows black smoke rising up from the horizon and it shows the level of devastation in residential areas.



Analysts are warning that President Putin of Russia maybe planning to surround this city, and yet you can see similar damage taking place here, but again, there are civilians all around this area and it makes it extremely difficult to find safety as Russian forces attacked from the air and ground. The city is bracing for what could be a very bloody days ahead. Back to you.



WATTERS: Thanks, Trey. Jessica Tarlov, welcome back.



JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you.



WATTERS: I'm sure you have a lot to say about what you've been seeing on television over the last couple of weeks. The floor is yours.



TARLOV: I'm taking notes, not really. This is definitely a heavy news day to come back. I'm very thankful to be here with you guys, you've done an amazing job covering the story. What I was struck by from at least today's news was that now Putin is 12, 13 miles from the NATO border. Right? And there can be something intentional or unintentional that suddenly something happened in Poland or another NATO country, and then, what, we haven't really.



We know that the Biden administration is firmly against a no-fly zone, we don't want a war with Russia but it seems like just a matter of time before NATO has to get involved or live up to what they've been saying that if a NATO territory is struck that they're going to. And are we actually going to do that?



Because the American people keep saying that they are prepared to, that if NATO country is struck, that we move ahead with that. But I'm -- I'm not sure when that actually happens which I think unfortunately will if we can live up to that or if we're going to move forward to.



WATTERS: What do you think the significance of the strike near the polish border was, Judge Jeanine, where all of those foreign fighters were gathering?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: I think it was very significant on several levels. Number one, the fact that they did it, now the claim now is apparently the missile came from Russia, OK? And so, it's not -- they are saying it could be intentional, it could be accidental, as you referenced. But then the question is, are they doing this intentionally to see what our reaction is?



We already know that Biden pulled back the troops from the border that we had there. I think it was in November or December that Biden hasn't gone through the nuclear exercises because he doesn't want to provoke. And you know, Ronald Reagan believed in peace through strength and Biden believes in peace through timidation, you know, just being timid, timidity, I guess is the word.



And now, we've got to figure out how far do we go. This is getting real. Iran is watching. China is watching, everybody sees that we keep going back. And the test is if they decide it was intentional, then how much, how far do you react? What is your reaction to something that isn't really that serious? I mean, it's almost as if we are looking for an excuse to not get involved and we are emboldening Russia.



WATTERS: We are conducting a lot of significant NATO exercises in Norway right now. But as Jeanine said we are inching closer day by day each strike to perhaps getting more involved than we already are.



MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I think there's a lot of very understandable questions what would trigger article 5. Right? And you look at the possibility of even cyber warfare. Does that potentially trigger article 5 if they were to shut down or go after any sort of basis for any of our connections to anything in NATO.



But, you know, I think the biggest question here is whether or not we are as Fareed Zakaria discussed over the weekend in a post-American era. So, are we in a role of leadership? Are we -- who is looking to America right now to see what we will do and how much are we going to let Vladimir Putin push us? And that's really the central question I think here because when you step back and look at it, who's looking to President Biden right now to say what we stand for? What matters? What will -- how much do we want to protect our role in the larger world?



So now, I'm hearing and we're going to talk about this later, but that he is thinking about possibly going to Europe in a few weeks. And we've laid down what we won't do, he won't put boots on the ground. He said that from day one, we will not start World War III. He said that, you know, day three in all of this.



So, it would be nice to hear, we will not allow Ukraine to fall to Putin. We haven't really made that commitment.



WATTERS: No.



MACCALLUM: So right now, we're sort of managing a terrible situation from afar without a real clear message I think in terms of what -- what we mean.



WATTERS: Yes, Greg, the president hasn't really articulated specifically what Americans, national security interest is in Ukraine and what the current strategy is besides what our red lines are?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CO-HOST: Are you suggesting that President Biden not, might not be engaged every day in serious issues? Because I'm afraid - - there might be a pattern here. There was a certain leader who was very slow on the crime, on the crime sprees.



WATTERS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Also, very slow on vaccines. Do you remember that? And also slow on the supply chain problem and then very slow on inflation. It seems to me that Biden is just slow and that's the problem here. But I have to go back to what you said and I don't know when it was, we have -- what do we do? We have to -- we either have to steel ourselves against these grim and ghoulish, and ghoulish carnage or we go all in.



Because I think that whenever we play in this kind of middle ground, we are looking for an excuse not to get in and looking for an excuse to get in at the same time. All it does is create more suffering. I keep -- I keep going back, where is the audacious diplomacy that something like this calls for?



And an example -- and I know this is going to cause some people to, their heads to exploit, which I enjoy, look at Trump's North Korea gambit, right? This interestingly enough, remember -- do you remember the false nuclear strike that we thought that Hawaii I was getting bombed. And this is, this is after Obama had told Trump that the biggest pressing problem for the United States and for the world was North Korea, right?



And so, what does he do? He deflated, Trump deflated an existential threat by removing the psychological threat that was perceived by North Korea basically saying, we are not interested in blowing you up to smithereens. You know, we'd love for you to communicate and cooperate with us but that's it. We're now, you know, he removed the psychological threat.



There is a possibility for that here. It's just that nobody has come up with it. There is a way to audaciously mediate this as soon as possible and not wait two freaking weeks. They got, you know, you have to avoid the tripwires that you've already kind of crossed. And then you create a way, a face-saving way for both sides. And there's a few people who can do that. It's not Biden.



WATTERS: And the Russians aren't even speaking to us. They won't communicate. We know that the UAE and the Saudis aren't taking our phone call either so how does, as Greg say, use diplomacy to achieve a quick end to these hostilities if no one is talking to the president of the United States?



GUTFELD: Yes. Crazy.



PIRRO: Well, that's -- isn't that the point. I mean, no one is talking to him. And you know, he's talking about as Martha said, he's talking about coming -- coming and going to Europe in the next few weeks. I mean, what is he going to say? He doesn't project strength. No one is respecting us. You know? And the truth is if we can't get to the point where he walks in a room and you say the United States is here, you know, then we're weak. They ignore us.



WATTERS: You look like you wanted to say something.



TARLOV: I did and now I'm going to.



GUTFELD: You're a psychic.



WATTERS: No, I sensed a lot of eye rolling.



TARLOV: So, from where I said and where I have set the last couple of weeks, I have seen a NATO alliance that is stronger than it has been in decades. I've seen a German chancellor taking moves against Russia that we have not seen in decades.



I mean, re-militarizing a country that obviously has an incredibly difficult history with what we are seeing with an autocratic and potentially going to use chemical weapons against their own people.



I've seen a president who is using his cheap skill, which is being a friend, someone who calls people who talks to everybody. I mean, there are pictures of Macron after he talks to Putin and that happened repeatedly. Yes, Putin wants to talk to Macron more than he wants to talk to Biden. But if you don't think that Macron is talking to Biden about every single thing that happens on those phone calls, I don't think we are living in the same universe here. So, I do think that we --



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: What is Biden saying?



TARLOV: What is Biden saying? That we want to avoid World War III, we stand with Ukraine. This is a Democratic country. This is an ally, this is an ally, by the way, who had their Javelins held up by the former president over getting some extra dirt, by the way. And then you hear this -- he got impeached over it. I mean, it's in transcripts, Judge.



WATTERS: Did the javelins get there?



PIRRO: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: They -- well, then --



WATTERS: The Javelins get there.



PIRRO: It did.



TARLOV: Well then let's talk about timing.



WATTERS: Well, it was more than the -- it was more than the MREs that the previous administration --



PIRRO: Exactly.



WATTERS: -- was sending.



MACCALLUM: A hundred percent.



WATTERS: Did you want to say something about the fact that the Russians aren't taking Joe's phone calls?



MACCALLUM: It's incredible. I mean, when Trevor Noah is taking note of it that, you know, guess what, the Saudis and the UAE won't pick up the phone. I talked to Kurt Volker today, the former ambassador who was involved in all of that and has a long history with all of these countries. He said that is stunning. It is stunning that they won't pick up the phone and take the phone calls from the President of the United States.



And in terms of lethal weaponry that has gone to Ukraine, yes, you can go all through the impeachment moment with Zelenskyy, there is a lot there. But the fact of the matter is that the Javelins were released. In fact, some of those weaponry systems were cut back under the Biden administration before they were then released. And when President Obama was asked by Ukraine to please send real weapons, they got MREs, as Jesse says.



So, the Democrats' history on this is very weak. And President Trump sent them much more than anyone else had, that's the bottom line in terms of what actually got.



TARLOV: He also want to disband NATO. Well, I mean, we're already --



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: No, he didn't. That's not true.



WATTERS: Not true.



MACCALLUM: No, no, that's false.



TARLOV: He said I want you all to pay their fair share --



MACCALLUM: That's not true.



TARLOV: -- he said it's international organizations don't do --



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: he went straight to NATO. He said I all of you to pay what you have to pay, which by the way, Germany is now finally doing. He didn't -- he strengthened NATO at that point.



PIRRO: Exactly.



WATTERS: And that was a perfect phone call.



TARLOV: I forgot. Thank you for reminding me. Pay me break.



MACCALLUM: Even Zelenskyy agreed.



WATTERS: Coming up next, Vladimir Putin losing badly and he is now begging China for help with Ukraine.



MACCALLUM: So, as Russia runs into some serious headway and some big losses of their equipment on the battlefield, Vladimir Putin is looking for a Beijing bailout. Fox News confirming that Russia ask China for military and economic aid after the invasion, but China pushed back on that report calling it malicious disinformation from the United States. The news has U.S. officials alarmed. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan rushed to a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Rome and has this warning.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE SULLIVAN, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: We are communicating directly privately to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences for large scale sanctions if Beijing efforts or support to Russia to backfill them. We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a life line to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country anywhere in the world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So, the White House describing the meeting as, between Sullivan and his top Chinese diplomat as, quote, "intense." It lasted for seven hours. That's a lot of meeting. Jesse, what do you think about this scramble?



WATTERS: Well, it's a great piece of intel that we picked up. It's, you know, amazing what our intelligence agencies can do when they are not trying to frame Donald Trump. And I like the fact that we put the Chinese on blast right away. And say we caught you cold, and we know what you are up to. And now, the Europeans have to think yet that China is going to fund a proxy war in Europe? That's not going to be good for business either.



Russia must be in pretty weak position if they are asking for Beijing to bail them out. Their military and industrial complex must be running on fumes. They usually sell arms to China. Usually, it doesn't go the other way around. So, China knows that Russia made a mistake and they know that they are kind of in bed with this war criminal. And do they want to be an arms supplier and arms dealer for war criminal? I don't think they do.



And the stock market is getting absolutely hammered in China right now. All these assets that could be sanctioned are exposed. And it's a risky bet to align themselves with the Russians. And you can see -- I think they had the worst day since 2008. So, they lost about $2 trillion since the year started. Because they were exposed with them.



I think the way that China gets out of this, is they have to realize this thing in Ukraine is making America strong. It's uniting NATO and they could become encircled if they don't play their cards right. So, I would suggest Xi, because I know he watches THE FIVE --



GUTFELD: He does.



WATTERS: -- he should negotiate this thing out of here. He has leverage over Putin. If he can get Putin to pull back some way, somehow, that would make the Chinese look a lot better because they didn't look so good after COVID.



MACCALLUM: Do you think that's likely, Jeanine?



PIRRO: You know what, I do agree with Jesse. I'll tell you. You know, initially when China didn't rebuke Putin when everybody else was doing it. And they also abstain from multiple votes to censure Russia, you know, you got the sense that, you know, there is something going on. And our intelligence indicates that there's something going on.



But I think Xi Jinping is smart enough to understand that as NATO has in some way strengthened the western world, that they don't want to be in a position where they are undermining our sanctions against Russia because they are going to suffer economically and financially. So, I absolutely agree. I think it's not in their best interest.



MACCALLUM: You know, Greg, when you look at this, China really doesn't have to do whatever Russia says, right?



GUTFELD: Right.



MACCALLUM: They can sort of be there like, you know, the junior partner and they can make them beg for whatever they need from China. But they both made it pretty clear before the Olympics, they come out and said, you know, this is our message to the rest of the global leadership world.



WATTERS: Are they going to break up the engagement.



MACCALLUM: Do not -- do not interfere with this.



GUTFELD: China is Michael Douglas in "Fatal Attraction." China is a person who regrets the one-night stand. In this case they hooked up with a Russian gymnast at the Olympics. They thought they figured, this is, they figured this would be a 24-hour incursion, right? They were, you know, it will be just like Crimea.



Now it is a month of pain, suffering, embarrassment, humiliation, it's ultimately going to be a stain on your character if you hang out with his - - who do you sleep with, China? You don't want -- is this the type of crowd you want to hang out with? Right now, Russia has foreign policy STD. You just don't want to get in bed with it at least until the episode heals and the sooner it heals the better for everybody involved.



I do welcome China getting involved in this because if Biden and Xi could somehow join forces here, it would probably help. I kind of remember when China was the bad partner, Fentanyl, COVID, Uyghurs, they actually might be kind of grateful that he's not on them.



WATTERS: Yes. Putin made China look good, and that's hard to do.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is.



MACCALLUM: Jessica?



TARLOV: Well, China is also in huge panic about Taiwan right now so they are sitting there watching what's going on saying, well, we have a sovereign country that we think is ours too. And where is the -- how is the world going to respond if we start moving on Taiwan? And obviously, they would be capable of taking over Taiwan. It would not be what's going on.



And Ukrainians have put up such a valiant fight. I think a lot -- I mean not too much, but a good amount about what that phone call looked like Xi and Putin when the Olympics were coming, where Xi said could you wait until the Olympics are over? And Putin said, yes, no big deal, it's a 48-hour- job, right, and we'll be done. And Xi said, sure, no problem and that it would go the way of Crimea.



And probably, I mean, he might even start and saying it's just going to be those eastern provinces --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TARLOV: -- the places that already have pro-Russian military in place -- governments in place and we'll go about our business. The Chinese economy is obviously, took that hint but it is on the upward trajectory and Xi doesn't want to rock the boat too far on that. They also have an increasing COVID problem which we are talking. Thousands of people are getting hospitalized. And we are getting more accurate information about what's going on in China than we did obviously the first time around.



And that put tremendous strain on the country, as we know well, you know, having lost over 600,000 lives here. So, I think Xi Jinping is probably pretty annoyed at Putin for misrepresenting what he was doing here since they have a strong alliance and it's -- the situation was just so poorly read by Putin. And that's what all of these Russia analysts seem to be saying.



MACCALLUM: But he can still back what they are doing and say look, you are in your own neighborhood. You believe Ukraine is part. You know, that's fine, but don't look to us. We are not going to do anything else for you. and they still have that relationship.



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: But Putin is not going to accept that friendship at this point when you are losing this badly and you are an autocrat sitting alone in a room? Means, what are you going to give me and not just that you are going to publicly say that I should stop --



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: What leverage does he have?



MACCALLUM: Yes, no leverage.



PIRRO: Well, Putin --



(CROSSTALK)



TARLOV: None. But I'm saying the alliance is not going to last that long.



GUTFELD: That's what Xi said.



MACCALLUM: Yes. All right. We got to leave it there. More to come as President Biden faces bipartisan pressure to get tougher in this battle on behalf of Ukraine against Russia.



GUTFELD: President Biden to respond more forcefully to Russia. The first NATO country Estonia is calling for a no-fly zone and a bipartisan group of lawmakers here at home. It's calling on Biden to send in the fighter jets.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): I spoke to the president himself about 10 days ago about this. I would like to see the planes over there. But remember, things shift as things become a target because there's so much public discussion about them that can be an issue itself.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): We need to send the MiG fighters. That would be a morale booster for the Ukrainians and it would hurt Putin because it shows that we are determined to stay in this fight.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: All right, so, Jessica, I sound like a Democrat, but I always resist this kind of momentum because I can feel it happening. Maybe I'm wrong but it feels like we are getting closer and closer to no-fly zones and perhaps getting involved in a war.



TARLOV: When you lost Amy Klobuchar.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TARLOV: I mean, no. She's a more conservative Democrat anyway. But I think, again, going back to what we're talking in the a-block, when you're 12 or 13 miles from Poland whether you did it by accident or you did on purpose, the Polish president, the Polish people who have taken close to two million refugees are not going to stand for that.



I think Estonia saying something, obviously they are small but they are mighty and they know exactly what it means when Putin shuts down their grid if this moves to a cyber warfare front. And I think that Biden's going to be under increased pressure from a lot of Democrats, and not necessarily the most hawkish of them to find another solution to this, besides saying, well, we can't do that and might aggravate him.



Because the truth is, no one has any idea what Putin is willing to do. I mean, he might be someone who is, you know, willing to die in whatever room he's in or someone who will want to hold on to power for another 10, 12 years, which could feasibly happen if he somehow gets out of this and just back off of it and say, my people are suffering too much. You know, where we're in the right here, but we'll revisit down the road.



GUTFELD: That's an interesting point, because Martha, it's the fear of the irrational, the fear of the madman theory. And it was what -- it was when you brought up that they answered Trump's phone call for that very reason.



Our problem is they can -- they feel that they don't have to answer those phone call because there -- he's not easy -- he's just going to go back and have as much at 4:30.



MACCALLUM: I would love to hear the opposite of what Jessica just correctly stated, which is that no one knows what Putin will do, right? I would like there to be a little bit more, nobody knows what America will do.



I would like to wake up one morning, and here, guess what, somehow 100, you know, million pounds of food and aid just landed in the middle of Mariupol. And we don't know how -- we protect it. There's a -- there's a Ukrainian Orthodox priest with a convoy who's trying to get 100 million pounds of food -- of aid to these people. I can't believe this is happening in 2022.



These people are surrounded. They have no food, no water, no electricity. There are ways for us to help these things happen. And I think that we're talking things to death here, right? I think of the Doolittle Raid and World War II, right?



You know, after Pearl Harbor was bombed, President Roosevelt trying to figure out what to do to, you know, punch the nose of Japan to make it sure that they understand that we are -- they've got our attention and we're punching back. So, they launched aircraft from an aircraft carrier in one of the most precarious missions of World War II in the -- in the Pacific Ocean, and they bomb Tokyo in the middle of the night.



Everyone wakes up the next morning goes, where did these planes come from? Did they come from China? Did they take off from China? If so, Japan's going to be even more angry at China, right? But nobody knows where the planes came from and it's a secret mission, right? And it was kind of -- we need a little bit more element of surprise here. We need someone to be surprised by how strong we're willing to be or that something doesn't have our fingerprints on it. And gee, everybody just thinks that maybe it came from the United States.



GUTFELD: Something like Soleimani was a good -- was a good thing.



MACCALLUM: Absolutely.



GUTFELD: I'm a little worried about war analogies from World War II, though. I mean, that was Pearl Harbor.



MACCALLUM: You should be, yes.



GUTFELD: Yes. Judge, what do you -- one of the things that Biden did early on and was sending Kamala Harris. And that -- I don't know if that was the right symbol for being serious about something.



PIRRO: No, I think it was a perfect symbol for him.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: He's not serious and neither is she. But you know, what we're facing now is we're in the third week of the war. There are more people dying, more infrastructure is being destroyed, Russia is just pushing and pushing and pushing, and we keep saying we won't do this and we won't do that. And even if they -- if they hit within 10 miles of Poland, we got to make sure whether it was intentional or accidental.



And you know, the truth is that there is no reason for Putin to not keep pushing. No one is taking Biden seriously. All he does is announce what is not going to do. Maybe keep your mouth shut and not say anything, and you'll even appear stronger.



GUTFELD: That's what I tell Jesse all the time. See?



MACCALLUM: And he's doing it.



WATTERS: I do like when -- to your point in yours, when American president comes out and says all options are on the table. I like that. I sometimes tell that to Emma. All options are on the table.



GUTFELD: I don't know what that table is.



WATTERS: Not in that way.



PIRRO: Not tonight.



GUTFELD: What table are you talking about?



WATTERS: Not in that way, but it keeps people on their toes. And I also don't like the fighting in public over the Polish MiGs too. Again, why you don't fight with your girlfriend in public? It sends a message of disunity, and then other people might try to steal your girl. You can't do that. You have to not air your dirty laundry in public.



PIRRO: We're going to let the analogy going.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



WATTERS: Fight --



GUTFELD: I like it.



WATTERS: Fight in private. Also, you can't take advice from polls. These polls now want a no-fly zone.



TARLOV: Oh, not the Polish.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: P-O-L-L-S.



GUTFELD: Polling.



WATTERS: Polling, thank you.



MACCALLUM: Polling.



WATTERS: Polling. I saw a poll. CBS says we want to No-Fly Zone about two to one. And then they asked the same question, but if a no fly zone has to engage Russian aircraft --



GUTFELD: Right.



WATTERS: They're against it by two to one. So, when you're up there in the sky, you have a U.S. jet, you'll have a Ukrainian jet, you'll have a Russian jet. What kind of No-Fly Zone is that? And plus, what happens if the ground missile batteries are -- do you suppress surface to airstrikes that are coming from Russian soil? I don't know.



And that other strike that just hit near the Polish border, those came from long-range Russian bombers that were flying on -- over Russian soil. How do you stop that?



GUTFELD: Good point.



WATTERS: So, I don't think there's a lot easy answers with a No-Fly Zone.



GUTFELD: There you go. All right, up next, President Biden could be headed to Europe after Kamala Harris' disastrous trip.



TARLOV: President Biden thinking about going to Europe to shore up NATO Allies after sending Vice President Kamala Harris there twice. Biden would reportedly visit Brussels where NATO and the European Union are based. Jen Psaki says nothing has been decided yet.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, we are of course closely engaged with our NATO partners and European allies, if you've heard us say a number of times about the next steps in diplomacy, whether that's providing additional humanitarian or security assistance or the mechanics for future conversations.



But there's not been any final decision about a trip, so I don't have anything to preview about what that would look like if he were to take a trip.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TARLOV: That's after Kamala Harris went over to Poland and faced heavy criticism for how she handled the delicate situation. So, Jesse --



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wanted to know if you think and if you asked the United States to specifically accept more refugees.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: OK, a friend in need is a friend in need.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TARLOV: So, that was the one clip that I did not want to be present for and now it just happened.



PIRRO: There you have it.



TARLOV: Jesse, what's your take on this? Do you think that President Biden should be going over to Europe?



WATTERS: Well, go for a good reason. If you're just going to go to check a box like Kamala did, don't go. Go there with some action. And make sure your speechwriters write you a hell of a speech because this is a pretty historical moment. You can't just mumble through some B.S.



You have to time this perfectly, though, because you know how like football programs will always schedule the worst opponent during homecoming, so they just blow the team out and all the alumni are happy and drunk, and then they donate more. That's what you have to do.



You can't go over say in two weeks when Kyiv is encircled and they start shelling the capital and sending in assassination squads. You have to time it perfectly. And you know, that is a tall order.



TARLOV: It's definitely a tall order. Judge, what do you think? How valuable would a show of force not only with the president of whatever country he's visiting, but if he brings other NATO allies with him?



PIRRO: Well, first of all, I think if he stands with other NATO allies, I think he looks good. He looks unified. It's a good look. But as Jesse said, I think the point is, you've got to make an announcement, a declaration that you're going to do something, not just say, we're not going to do this if he does that, we're not going to do this if he does that. You know, it's got to be a proactive this is what we're going to do, we're all united together.



And now, you have Estonia who, you know, wants a No-Fly Zone, a member of NATO. I mean, everyone is getting tired of this. Everyone is getting scared. You start bombing within 12 miles of a NATO country. Europe has a right to be scared. They live through this not that many years ago in our parents lifetime.



So, it's -- the Europeans I think are even more sensitive to this than us. He's got to go there and show some passion and not stumble over his words.



TARLOV: But Greg, what can he say considering the fact that they've already made it clear, if you bomb a NATO territory, all bets are off, right, that that's when they going to move in. What else can he say at this point?



GUTFELD: Well, I get the feeling that there's something going -- I sense that there -- I mean, he said, they're thinking about going.



PIRRO: Right.



GUTFELD: That is mind-blowing to me. I mean, it makes me think they don't really want this to end. Like, why would you -- why would you say, hey, in a couple of weeks, you could actually tabulate the amount of people who are going to die in the next two weeks. So, I don't know what they're planning.



As I said before, you know, we sent our biggest leaders to Ukraine in 2014. We meddled in their politics. We helped elect one of their presidents. Joe brag that he was on the phone with Ukrainian officials more than he was on the phone with his wife. So, he actually owes that country to be there in his full capacity. I think he should go there and the show force should be -- he should be there with another world leader whether it's Xi or whoever, but it's got to be somebody that could get everybody in the room or else it's pointless.



You know, we -- I do have to pay him one compliment in that we've been given this advice for a while that he has to go over there, he has to do that, and he's finally doing it or he's thinking about doing it. But you know, like I said before, he's been slow on everything. So, I don't know. I think it's like -- I think this is an Obama-Trump road trip. That's what I'm saying. That would be the perfect thing, to get -- to get two kind of box shakers to go shake that box because I don't think Biden is going to shake it. He might just pee in it.



TARLOV: What do you think about Obama-Trump road trip?



MACCALLUM: I think that's a very interesting idea. I think that -- I agree with all of you. I have the same thoughts. You know, he needs to go over there with something to say. And it has to be a huge speech. It has to be something that says this is what America stands for. These are allies in Europe. This is why this relationship matters. We will not let Putin run roughshod over Europe. It won't happen. And his dreams of recreating the Russian Empire are also not going to happen.



These are lines that are drawn -- these are countries who have elected their own leaders, whether you like them or not. If you think Ukraine is part of Russia, let me tell you something, the 40 million people who live in Ukraine do not agree with you. You don't have a right to run roughshod over that country and kill all those people.



And you know what, people who live there who do feel like they're part of Russia, embrace them back into Russia if that's the way they feel. And maybe there's a deal to be made in some of these breakaway areas.



GUTFELD: Absolutely.



MACCALLUM: And that -- and Zelenskyy has said he's open to talking about that. So, get with Zelenskyy, come up with a plan for negotiation and help to execute it. That would be worth going for.



TARLOV: I think Zelenskyy is addressing Congress Wednesday morning.



MACCALLUM: Right.



TARLOV: And I think that will be a big shakeup of all of this once everyone -- you know, our elected officials have seen him up close and personal. I mean, through the camera, but you know what I mean. Ahead, new signs Democrats will pay a big price after trying to pass the blame on record- high gas.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Make no mistake. The current spiking gas prices largely the fault of Vladimir Putin. It has nothing to do with the American Rescue Plan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: President Biden doubling down on blaming Vladimir Putin for sky-high gas prices. And since passing the bus -- buck to Russia does not appear to be working, some Democrats have found a new scapegoat, the American people



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HEIDI HEITKAMP, FORMER NORTH DAKOTA SENATOR: Can I just say that is an artificially low price that you're starting from. And when you do inflation adjustment, this isn't the highest price we've had in the last 20 years. But it but we're shocked because we got used to $2.00.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



HEITKAMP: And that's the problem.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: OK, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PIRRO: Don't believe your lying eyes.



GUTFELD: It's the --



PIRRO: That $4.00 a gallon is really $2.00 a gallon except for inflation and it's Putin's fault.



GUTFELD: She's convinced me. You know, again, this is the ideology of punishment, right? If you trace back any of these opinions, it has to do with the fact that, you know, it's kind of on you for your consumption. You're greedy, you're overweight, this is your American -- so many people have it worse than you.



And what's troubling here about all of these issues is that the Democrats, the liberals, are only taking notice of this massive disconnect between them and the American public after the polling is done. Why can't you just see it like everybody else? Why can't you just go outside and go, wow, crime is up or look at the prices and go inflation is out of control. And it's not just gas by the way, it's everything.



Instead, they focus on a pre -- whatever t preoccupation with pronouns and windmills and stuff like that, until the polling comes. And then when they're in danger of losing an election, suddenly they go you know what, we got to do better here? I kind of would like it if they actually found discovered that they were wrong before the polling ever got there. Wouldn't that be amazing?



PIRRO: Or how about they were honest? But Martha, I want you to listen to this sound. I want to come back to you after this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: Our task is to show people that in many ways, they got what they ordered, right?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Did the American people get what they ordered?



MACCALLUM: She thought they got what they wanted, they got what they ordered. They lined up around the block, they voted and they got what they wanted.



PIRRO: Yes.



MACCALLUM: What is what? What did they get? What did they get?



PIRRO: The gas prices. The consequences of Joe Biden.



MACCALLUM: I guess. You know, I think -- I just find -- I find that soundbite really interesting. I'd like to know sort of like what she's looking at that she feels is so positive right now. I just think that, you know, I look back to when people wanted something that was calmer, right? Just calm things down, vote for someone different. Well, things are not calm right now. I'm not -- this is obviously not all Joe Biden's fault, so -- but the fact that --



GUTFELD: We're going to edit that out.



PIRRO: Yes.



MACCALLUM: The fact that -- no, I mean, the fact that you have gas prices that are as high as they are, they wouldn't be as high as they are if we had done -- work proactively before this inflate -- before this Putin thing kicked in, because obviously, that didn't move prices higher. But we were already at an elevated level, because we don't take advantage of what we have here at home.



It's another great -- you know, he talked a lot in the State of the Union about Made in America, the importance of making things in America again. And you know, listening to that night, I thought, but not energy.



PIRRO: Right. Right. I remember Tuesday night, and I think was a week later, they started the war, and we're like, this isn't made in America. We're going to Russia. Jesse, why are the Americans complaining? The Democrats don't like that.



WATTERS: Yes. Bad Americans. Be grateful. I think I heard 70 percent is Biden's disapproval on handling gas prices. 70 percent. That's because he hasn't handled them at all. All he's done is blame somebody else. You can blame Putin, that's fine. That's what politicians do. But if you're not going to do something to bring the price of gas down, then Americans are going to continue to blame you for how you're handling it.



And the whole Putin price hike thing. That sounds like propaganda. I bet in Russia, Putin is saying, you know, the ruble, this is Biden's ruble. They're doing the same type of propaganda.



PIRRO: All right, couldn't Biden do a little more as opposed to begging the mullahs and Venezuela and having Saudi Arabia not even take his call? I mean, it's kind of a mess.



TARLOV: There are definitely more options. And I mean, we were only importing three percent of our oil from Russia anyway.



PIRRO: I've heard eight, but you'd get different numbers, whatever.



TARLOV: Yes. On the liberal dispatch, I heard three. But Biden is in a unique position to do well out of this because he got elected because he was a truth talker and he was an empathetic figure that people connected with at a very scary time in our lives, where people were dying of a mystery disease, right, that we didn't know when that was going to end. And he's always done well, like that.



And Steve Rattner was talking about yes, inflation was here before the war in Ukraine, and gas prices were going up. And just tell people that that's what's going on, that you're seeing the same things that they're seeing and having a proactive solution.



Like, I was looking at these bills. There's one being debated up in Albany right now about what the states and the federal government can do about the gas prices. So, 18.4 cents on your gallon --



PIRRO: The gas tax --



TARLOV: The gas tax. Get rid of it. I mean, if you wanted an extension of a social spending bill, or another American rescue plan, take that money. You haven't given us a Child Tax Credit, which by the way, I think that people need, especially right now. Spend that on their gas so that people know that you're putting money back in their pockets that they can afford to lose, so they can continue to support Ukraine and stand with a sovereign nation and a democratic -- we have to go but you got my point.



PIRRO: We do.



WATTERS: Cut taxes. I like it.



PIRRO: More breaking news from Ukraine is next.



TARLOV: For a minute.



WATTERS: Russia ramping up attacks against Ukrainian cities while recklessly getting closer to NATO territory. The clock about to strike midnight in Ukraine as the people there brace for another day of defending their homeland. Let's go to our quick final thoughts. Greg, you're covering this on your show this evening.



GUTFELD: That is true. I don't have a thought. I have a plug. Tonight, I got Bill Hemmer, Dagen McDowell, Tyrus, and Kat. It's been about two and a half weeks since we've been on. So, it should be pretty interesting.



WATTERS: A lot to say there I'm sure.



MACCALLUM: I think we have to look for some more decisive action. And we need to be seen as a country that has a plan and a perspective on where this needs to go and then follow through with that mission.



WATTERS: All right, well said. Jessica.



TARLOV: I'd be down for that as well. It's great to be back with all of you discussing these very --



GUTFELD: How is the brat?



TARLOV: She is not a brat. She is --



MACCALLUM: Of course she is.



TARLOV: There will be pictures.



MACCALLUM: Oh good. Welcome back, Jessica.



WATTERS: Yes, welcome back.



PIRRO: You know what? Every day that goes by, more people are killed, more lives are destroyed. I mean, this is really a crime against humanity, I mean, what we're seeing and what we continue to see. Somebody has got to do something and stand up against Putin or else he's just going to keep pushing like the schoolyard bully that everyone is afraid to stop.



WATTERS: And it seems like us at this table have had some actually really good and creative ideas.



GUTFELD: You're welcome.



WATTERS: Thank you, Greg, for your input. I hope the Biden White House is watching THE FIVE. That's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.



