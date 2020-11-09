'The Five' brace for a legal battle over election results

This is a rush transcript from “The Five” November 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with Dagen McDowell, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City. This is The Five.

Former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris expected to speak tonight as Biden's lead in Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia inched him closer to the presidency, but many states remain still too close to call.

President Trump not going down without a fight, he's ramping up his legal battles in multiple states and his campaign says the election is not over.

So where do the races stand in key battleground state?

Let's go to Bill Hemmer for more. Bill, you are at the billboard.

BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. Hey, Juan, I said the one board where you work on that one. Here's what will work west to east. OK? In Nevada, court case come and going to be heard here in a matter of minutes, actually 5 o'clock East Coast time.

This number has actually increased for Joe Biden throughout the day. When we look at this thing and I go through these races, keep an eye on this number here, as the roll vote difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in all these states, so again, that lead has increased for Biden.

Just pop on down here to Arizona, woke up earlier today, the difference was larger than 39,000, so it's come down in Donald Trump's favor.

At the moment Arizona has been called by a network, at 11 electoral votes but that number continues to decrease. Whether or not it's a difference here, a difference-maker is something that our decision desk does not think will happen.

In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, this is the difference. We went to bed last night, Donald Trump had a lead and throughout the morning here and throughout the afternoon, it kept increasing toward Joe Biden's favor. Why is that? Philadelphia. Another reason? Pittsburgh. They keep on counting votes and they keep adding from the Democratic tally to Joe Biden.

Pop on down here to Georgia, check this out, Juan. Are you ready for this?

This is Georgia, this is 2.4 million votes and 2.4. Five million votes cast in the state of Georgia. You're at 49.4 to 49.4. A difference of 1,544 votes. There will be a recount in Georgia, there are also going to be two hotly contested Senate races in that state. In all likelihood if it remains the way it is now, the fifth of January, so watch that.

In North Carolina, this seems to be pretty much where it has been now for several days, which means North Carolina in all likelihood will stay red.

Why is that important? It's important for the White House in the race to

270 and it's also important for Thom Tillis, the Republican senator who seems to have fought off a challenge by the Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

So, given that, the U.S. Senate will be a hot focus, regardless of whether it's President Trump's second year or president-elect Joe Biden in January of 2021. Juan, back to you.

WILLIAMS: I think we'll always going to stick with billboard, Bill. Yes, I like that.

HEMMER: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: Dana, what do you make of what you just saw? You know, it looks like Vice President Biden has a bunch of paths to get to 270 and President Trump, almost none.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, there is a path and I think that we just have to be patient and it's hard to be patient in a world where if you want something delivered from Amazon prime, it takes two days, and you just ordered it on your phone and it's super-fast.

This takes a little bit longer and it's also taking longer because some states were used to mail-in ballots and they have to figure out a way to count those. One of the problems for Pennsylvania or not problems -- one of the issues with how long it has taken in Pennsylvania is that they were not allowed under the law to start counting those mail-in ballots until election day, so that has taken until now, here we are on Friday.

I do think that the numbers for Joe Biden when you woke up this morning like, he took over the lead in Georgia, but that number that 49.4 percent to 49.4, think about how -- that just absolute -- to me, that encapsulates the entire year of 2020, the last four years. Like it feels like I know that things could really change, but in a way, this has been pretty much a status quo election.

WILLIAMS: That's an interesting way to put it. So, Greg, the former vice president needs really to just win Nevada and then whatever court action, potentially could happen, let's say in a place like Pennsylvania, that sort of becomes moot.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: What does moot mean?

PERINO: M-o-o-t?

GUTFELD: Yes, or yes. I think that here's the deal. Imagine being a voter watching the news, OK? You're subtly suggesting or saying the president should probably pump the brakes while the media doesn't, right? So, the media declares the winner before even the military votes are cast in many, many states, which is a terrible message to send to the people who are serving abroad. Right?

That they're serving our country but we're not counting your votes because it's not going to matter anyway, so the same people that were telling us for so long that this was going to be a landslide are now telling us not to bother, he already got it, there is no fraud, there is no nothing, everything is great.

Well, I'm sorry, you don't really inspire confidence after everything you've told us I guess for the past four years with the Russian collusion hoax, and trying to get us to believe that some poorly produced memes created by Russian botch for a couple hundred grand managed to get Trump

307 votes -- or 306 electoral votes, I can't remember --

PERINO: And then it didn't happen this time, but he got --

GUTFELD: Yes. It's like he got less so I guess, you know, I guess that doesn't matter anymore. You can't complain about recounts, right? You can't. Because remember, it's hard to remember Gore, Bush, was 20 years ago and that was over one state. Twenty years ago, I was in diapers. I was -- I was 35, but it was a fetish.

But the fact is, the fact is people do not have long-term memories anymore and don't remember it. And to Dana's point, they think everything should happen now. Relax, it's like a turkey. Set it and forget it. Right? You voted, let the process go. The good news is, if it's legal, Juan, I mean if it's a recount, it's legal. You don't have to worry about it, what you see everything is great, so let it happen and don't complain, because that other side, man, they put us through hell for four years with the Russian crap, you can wait a month for an actual recount, especially with these razor-thin margins.

WILLIAMS: What an adult perspective --

GUTFELD: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: -- from Greg Gutfeld. OK. All right. So, Jesse, by the way I was just told that Biden's margin in Georgia just went up by 4,000 votes.

PERINO: Two 4,000.

WILLIAMS: Two 4,000, two 4,000. yes.

PERINO: Got it.

WILLIAMS: Two 4,000. So, it's a 4,000-vote margin. So, Jesse, if the Trump administration thinks there has been some impropriety, yesterday you were telling me you thought what's going on in Philadelphia? Isn't it more appropriate for them to talk about wrongdoing in court than on Twitter and in social media?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. The Trump supporters in this country are having a difficult time processing what's been happening over the last three days. I include myself in that group of people. If this had been a normal election and on election night, the votes are in and Joe Biden is declared the winner, I think a lot of people in the country, the president included, would say hey, that's it, that's the race.

But that's not what happened. It took three days, possibly four days, and they're counting ballots and ballots and ballots in these Democrat precincts and they have chewed away at the president's lead and now they flipped the president's lead in all these states, I'm sorry, but a lot of people just feel like this has left a bitter taste in their mouth.

They have a right to be suspicious, that's a valid emotion but that emotion doesn't necessarily change anything. I do understand how Democrats felt after 2000 in Florida, but now we are looking at five Floridas. We're looking at five or six states with really thin margins and dicey outcomes and at this point the president needs to win at least three recounts to even get to 270 or maybe tie it at 269.

It's just -- it's a really tough, uphill battle. You know, when you think about everything that they have thrown at this guy. I mean, you've tried everything. He spied on that campaign, you investigate him, you impeach him, you blame him for 200,000 American deaths in the home stretch, big tech and big media and all this money poured in and they just emptied the clip into this guy and he is still right there.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: And it's not over yet but he is right there. It's almost like a football game. You know, dirty plays, bad calls, maybe some missed calls.

It ends in a controversial play. There's a few seconds left but the clock is ticking. I think kind of a lot of people see where this is going.

WILLIAMS: Dagen, I want to show you a clip that I think a lot of people are going to be talking about, this comes from the mayor of Philadelphia.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: Boy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR JIM KENNEY (D) PHILADELPHIA: I think what the president needs to do, Frank, he put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and acknowledge the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did, and frankly, just as Al Gore did, and stopped this and let us move forward as a country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, Dagen, everybody believes in the process but put your big boy pants on?

MCDOWELL: Yes, he's clearly auditioning for a job at CNN or MSNBC, so he --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: They will be hiring.

MCDOWELL: Right. So, he hits the threshold for loathsome and vomit us in that little clip. Isn't he cute? He's the one who did the little jig, remember, when the city of Philadelphia was up for a sanctuary city, but this goes to -- it is up to the state and local officials to assure the American people who care about this country, who care about their republic, that there will be extreme fairness and rigor and transparency in this count, in any recount that happens.

The American people need to believe in the legitimacy of the election and this enormity and importance of the moment clearly is being lost on these -

- well, individuals. I'll point to this started, what's wrong with the people of Pennsylvania? Because --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Not taking any responsibility for that.

MCDOWELL: So, the A.G. on the Halloween tweeted out that if all the votes are added up in P.A., Trump is going to lose. So that was over the weekend.

And then the Philadelphia election officials today couldn't or maybe wouldn't say how many segregated ballots there are when they agreed to do, the state agreed to do that under the Supreme Court. I think that they all, well, need to stop watching other networks.

WILLIAMS: All right. Don't forget, the former vice president will be speaking tonight in prime time. Coming up next, President Trump not planning to concede the election. What the president is saying and what the Republican National Committee is doing right now. Next for you on The Five.

PERINO: Former Vice President Joe Biden is pulling ahead in Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia but the race to 270 is still too close to call.

President Trump is not planning to concede if Biden is declared the winner.

So, let's now check in with John Roberts for more. John, every hour we have come back to you to find out what else do you have.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes. And every hour it seems to steadily moving Joe Biden's direction but the republicans and certainly the Trump campaign not giving up at this point, though it does appear to be increasingly bleak as each hour in this vote count passes.

The Republican National Committee is dispatching legal teams to four different states to try to maintain the integrity of the election count.

One of the states is Georgia where there has been no shortage of reports of voter irregularity. So far, those reports appear to be unverified. Listen to what Ronna McDaniel and Sonny Perdue, the agriculture secretary about it said not long ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RONNA MCDANIEL, CHAIR, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: We cannot let this stand and we will fight every irregularity to the very last because every voter deserves their vote to be counted and they deserve to know whether or not these irregularities mean fraud, and we have to figure this out.

SONNY PERDUE, U.S. AGRICULTURE SECRETARY: I don't know if these reports are true or accurate, but frankly, the widespread reporting of them is just too much to ignore. I think we have an obligation to investigate and investigate thoroughly and fully.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: The Trump campaign is calling on the governor and the secretary of state, both of whom are Republicans, to ensure that the county is accurate and is certified. The Trump campaign looking at the same thing in Nevada.

There is a hearing that's taking place at this hour in federal court. A lawsuit filed by state Republicans alleging a lack of transparency and counting and people who no longer live in Nevada voting illegally. Perhaps more than 3,000 of them. Listen to what Matt Schlapp said about that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: We have 3,000 people in Nevada from our research, 3,000 votes in Nevada from people who don't live in Nevada. That is a huge problem. And this system allowed that to happen and we're not allowed in to raise objections during the process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: So here is where the campaign is at this point. They do believe that they are going to win North Carolina. They believe that the president is going to hang on for a win in the Tarheel state. They also still believe that there is a chance to -- I was going to say overturned, because we have called Arizona, but for the president to win Arizona, 39,000 votes separate the two.

That margin has been steadily narrowing and the Trump campaign believes that there are still enough votes, given the percentage in the splits of the votes that are coming in to hands the Grand Canyon state to the president.

It looks like they are becoming resigned to the idea that Georgia and Pennsylvania are gone, so now it's up to the recount, we expect that sometime in the next couple of days there is going to be a call, and then it's up to them to duke it out in court. Back to you, folks.

PERINO: John Roberts, thank you. So, Juan, the Democrats are in court tonight as well in Las Vegas, and they basically say it's meritless and they're trying to fight it. They took their lawyers, the Trump team has their lawyers, how do you expect that to turn out?

WILLIAMS: Well, we haven't seen any evidence yet that would make you think there is a strong case here but I do think that, I just want to reiterate this point, if you've got evidence, if you've got a case the place to make it is in court and not in terms of social media. I think that's the appropriate recourse.

But I also think that you've got to keep in mind a lot of this heated rhetoric, Dana, that's been coming out like the president's speech last night, I'm not sure that it's very helpful to the president's case because you've got to project some sense of confidence to the American people.

And right now, I think it's just leading to the kind of harassment and name-calling towards state, local elected officials, people who are conducting the polling and the count of the vote and I just think again, it's just -- it's just not good. We don't want violence. We don't want this. Let it go.

Final point on tonight, though, I think that Vice President Biden has to be very careful.

PERINO: I agree.

WILLIAMS: I don't think he wants to declare victory. I think that what he wants to do is say listen, I'm aware of these lawsuits, it could change something, but I believe I'm operating in the best interest of America by preparing my administration and I intend to do so.

PERINO: And in the next block we're going to talk a little bit more about that decision by Biden and Harris to have that speech tonight at 8. Dagen, any thoughts about the lawsuits and how long that might drag on?

MCDOWELL: I'll just point that the stock market, the stock market had its best week since April this week. The NASDAQ was up 9 percent this week.

That's after stock fell in September and October, so there is some optimism out there.

I think a lot of it has to do with maybe Mitch McConnell will take over and try to get some stimulus through. We heard that, that he is going to take the reins from Steve Mnuchin because Nancy Pelosi has egg and something else all over her face and her fancy faith for dragging them and not pushing through stimulus that the American people need. She was trying not to give President Trump a win, instead it hurt her. So, I think that's where some of the green shoots are coming from.

PERINO: How about you, Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, I just want to point out the people spitting on cops in the west village --

PERINO: Horrible.

GUTFELD: -- and people punching cops are not doing it because they are mad Trump is losing.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: So, I wouldn't worry too much about violence coming from that side. It has never come from that side, I'm confident of saying that. It's not going to be the boogaloo or the Proud Boys out there torching places if they don't get their way.

People keep saying there is no widespread fraud. That isn't the issue. You don't need widespread fraud, right? You just need like isolated spots of incompetence, isolated spots of illegality. Tiny things where it matters, right? So why not look for it? Why not look for it? Check to see if it's there, and if it's not there, it's not there. Because we're going to have to deal this sooner or later in the next election with mail-in voting probably becoming more prevalent.

We have to -- we have to -- we should actually investigate this stuff just so we are comfortable with the system if we are suspicious. And I go back to my initial point from yesterday. Everybody has the right to be suspicious. Right? When you brand somebody a Nazi, why wouldn't you cheat to beat the Nazi?

If I believed Dagan was a Nazi, I would do everything in my power to get rid of her. So, you had an entire party that had labeled Trump supporters and Trump himself as a Nazi, of course they're going to cheat. Why wouldn't you? You have the moral imperative. So that's what I said yesterday. It's that's like, I -- I would do -- I would do -- I would pull out all the stuff and I have a feeling that's what they are doing. So, just logic.

PERINO: How about a final word to you, Jesse?

WATTERS: The president is entitled to do recount. He's entitled to investigate any irregularities. We know that if the Democrats were in his position, they would be litigating this. We have lists of Democrats who have challenged contested elections for decades.

Remember the last time they accused the president of engaging in a massive conspiracy to collude with Russia to interfere in that election. I'm thinking things are a little fishy too. It's just a feeling. The president's team has to go out and they have to present specific evidence, whether that's testimony, whether that's from a whistle-blower, video evidence to prove in court that enough votes were changed to affect the outcome of the race.

But at this point, I can see the Democrats thinking they hit pay dirt with mail-ins. I feel like they're just going to try to expand the mail-in situation going forward in the next election. So, we have to get our hands around what the rules are for these things, the deadline, the timing, because you can't continue to find out who wins the White House four two days after the vote comes in.

That's not good, no one wants that and it just invites distrust and suspicion and we can't have that in this country.

PERINO: Florida has a great model. They had a terrible situation in 2000 but then they fixed it and we call that that night, they had a lot of mail- in ballots.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: They had a lot of mail-in.

WATTERS: They did it right.

PERINO: Yes. OK, ahead, Joe Biden he is set to speak tonight. We will have all those details, plus the latest on where key races stand.

WATTERS: Joe Biden expected to speak tonight after jumping in the lead in some key battleground states which at the moment are too close to call.

Let's check in with Peter Doocy from the latest on the Biden campaign.

Peter.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Jesse, good evening. Even though there's been no final call yet, Biden campaign staffers tell me that on a conference call this morning, hire ups were telling Biden staffers to enjoy this moment. And at this moment Joe Biden remains at home. That's where we have seen him all day, we haven't seen or heard from him since yesterday's a minute and 45-second long speech.

And that's where he said sometimes democracy is messy and requires patient, which he hopes to get from campaign staffers and supporters. The Biden campaign is paying very close attention to the things President Trump is saying. Telling me that his remarks last night were desperate, baseless, and a sure sign he is losing.

And the campaign is interpreting reports that President Trump has no plan to concede as meaning that he may not leave the White House by the time that the lease is up at the end of January, telling Fox, the U.S.

government has a lot of experience removing trespassers from the White House grounds.

The campaign is confident enough that they are on a glide path to 270 electoral votes that officials did not host, and on the record update about the way they see the map shaking out like they did yesterday and the day before.

Kamala Harris is still in town, she is set to speak first if tonight's event moves forward and there has been a noticeable increase in security around here. There's also been a noticeable increase in the number of curious locals who are walking up to the Secret Service men, sticking their phone through, trying to get a look at the set where Biden may speak tonight.

WATTERS: All right.

DOOCY: Back to you.

WATTERS: Thanks a lot, Peter. All right, Greg. Looks like it's moving quickly over there.

GUTFELD: Well, I think -- I think Joe is really lucky because if the -- I mean, he's lucky if the Republicans have the Senate, because that's a supplemental spine, and he needs that right.

PERINO: That's a great point.

GUTFELD: He needs it. And it's like when it when he starts the teeter or he loses his energy which could happen the very first day, he can blame it on Cocaine Mitch and everybody else. I think that's really important. And I think that Americans who voted for Trump who feel down, they should be a bit relieved that there's a really good balance of power here.

And that's the way our Founders created this place is so you win a little in every election. And this election, it's not going to change your life.

It's not going to change your family life, or your love life, or your diet, or your fitness routine, and hopefully, it won't change your job and may for some people at CNN, but we'll be OK.

But the point is, if you were willing to trade any of those positive elements of your life for a better -- for a different outcome in your election, you're not a real person, right?

WATTERS: Dana, how do you think Team Biden has conducted itself in the days following the election?

PERINO: I think pretty well. I am a little -- I'm a little uncomfortable with tonight's speech. I feel like that -- Joe Biden feeling like he needed to be seen at 2:00 in the afternoon or 4:00 in the afternoon, just to keep everybody calm and keep -- that seemed to make a lot of sense to me.

Nothing has changed from yesterday to today except for we have -- you know, we don't have any additional race calls.

Now, I imagine when they announced that there was going to be an evening speech, that they probably thought this thing was going to be projected as a win for them and that they would present themselves as president and vice president-elect. That's not the case. So, I think that it's just a little curious to have this right now, but up to this point, I think that the comments have been pretty good.

WATTERS: What do you think Biden is going to say tonight, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think as I said earlier, I think he will make it very clear that -- although he's not declaring victory, and he's aware of the court cases, he wants to move forward and plan for the country and thinks that's in the best interest of the American people.

Just in quick response though, I would say look, the Secret Service today seal the airspace over Biden's house. They have increased, as you just heard, from Peter Doocy, their presence around Biden. Their job is to protect the President and the next president. And I think judged on their actions today, you can see that they -- what they think about the state of this race.

WATTERS: Final thoughts, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: All Joe Biden has to do is sit back, just lay down on his shares and try to figure out how to claim -- lay claim to the vaccines that are going to come.

GUTFELD: And the economy.

MCDOWELL: Right. The vaccines, we're going to have three maybe that are approved in January. Again, Operation Warp Speed, who laid that plan in place? President Trump. And then the economy, we're back below seven percent on unemployment. It took seven months. It took four and a half years after the 2009 recession ended for it to fall below that mark under Obama and Biden. All he has to do is nothing. Don't raise taxes, the economy's reproving, let people get back to work, and you can just have somebody feed you grapes, Greg.

GUTFELD: I'd love to do that.

WATTERS: The luckiest politician in America, Joe Biden. Coming up, Nancy Pelosi makes excuses for losing seats in the House while some people in her party want her out as Speaker. Plus, Democratic Congresswoman scolds embracing of socialism.

MCDOWELL: While the presidential race is still too close to call, moderate Democrats are furious with Nancy Pelosi after a string of House races were lost. One Congresswoman getting a lot of attention after blasting her party's embrace of socialism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ABIGAIL SPANBERGER (D-VA): We lost members who shouldn't have lost. If we want to talk about funding social services and ensuring good engagement and community policing, let's talk about what we are so far. And we need to not ever use the term socialist or socialism ever again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Pelosi doing her best to spin those losses.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We lost a few seats. But as I said, we won those seats in Trump districts. He wasn't on the ballot, he is now. I think that the -- what happened with the Democrats for Congress across the country helped contribute to the Biden's success. So, we're very proud of to be part of that mandate.

As I said, we've lost some battles, but we won the board. We have the gavel. We have the gavel.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Dana, what do you make of that?

PERINO: I love this story. I just think they barely have the gavel. And in fact, I mean, they were projected to be able to keep like -- or even pick up 15 seats, and instead that Republicans are the ones that are just winning everywhere across the board.

And Elise Stefanik, who's a congresswoman from upstate New York, she led -- she helped lead an effort along with Kevin McCarthy and the majority leader and Liz Cheney at the conference to double the number of women Republicans that are going to serve in Congress.

So, when it comes to the Democrats, their civil war is something I am here to cover. I cannot wait to see how this all turns out because they have very strong differences of opinion. And now they only have about a five- vote margin against the Republican, so it'll be interesting.

MCDOWELL: I said I was laughing the story up like a bathtub full of Margarita. I love it. I want to play a piece of sound from Andrew Yang who had some words of coming together.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW YANG (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You have to ask yourself, what has the Democratic Party been standing for in their minds? And in their minds, the Democratic Party, unfortunately, has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life that has been declining for years.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Throwing wisdom.

GUTFELD: Well, you know, the Republicans obviously had their reckoning in

2016 with Trump. But I think what you're going to see is a reckoning in the Democratic Party also, in part, because of Trump. And it's -- they could learn something from him, that he was optimistic, and he spoke about all America, which is why he increased the vote on Blacks and Hispanics. He talked about everybody.

The problem with the Dems is they're kind of -- they're being held hostage by a delusion. The delusion is that they think that this small cadre of woke social justice warriors actually matter because they're so loud on Twitter. And so, they've turned their party into a grievance committee of intersectionalities. And what happens is, they don't understand it.

It's actually pitting these identities against each other. They're not joining together; they're going at it. And the thing is, all they got to learn is, again, to love their country, to be patriotic, to talk about the future, enjoy the fact that, you know, you have the world's greatest economy. You know, enjoy the fact that you have the most freedom, right?

It talks about Americans and America. Stop splitting people apart. That's what Trump taught them, taught me, you know.

MCDOWELL: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, I mean, when I hear these stories, I often think, while you're laughing up that tub of Margarita, I say to myself, gee, you know, Nancy Pelosi has reports of her demise are regularly and greatly exaggerated. They were exaggerated after 2016, they were exaggerated even after 2018 when the Democrats won back control of the House. And I think they're being exaggerated now.

One, she is a still a masterful politician and gets under Trump's skin, but secondly, a masterful fundraiser and held her caucus together in terms of stimulus and in terms of health care. So, I think there are lots of people who still think she's in a pretty strong position.

I think Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat from Virginia, who barely held on to her seat, is exactly right in saying, hey, you know, all this talk about defund the police, I don't want to hear about socialism again. She's sending a clear crackling message to the Democrats, but it's not one that's going to unseat Nancy Pelosi.

WATTERS: The House Democrats didn't deserve to pick up any seats. What did they do in two years? They shut down the government and they impeach the president. And then they block stimulus check --

MCDOWELL: Bingo.

WATTERS: -- to people that were hurting. So, that's fine. If you look at a map geographically, the Democrats dominate on the coasts and in the cities.

But you go anywhere in the interior, it's just a sea of red, because they don't speak the language of Main Street USA.

And they look at the results that defund the police didn't play, socialism didn't play, and they actually blame the voters. They say, you guys stick -

- you guys all have that friend, right? You go to the bar with the guy, and he tries to hit on girls and gets rejected every time. And then he comes back to you, and he goes, man, she was so stuck up, what's wrong with her?

And I'm like, man, you're spilling your drink all over, you know.

PERINO: Who are you talking about?

GUTFELD: Obviously --

WATTERS: You got you got to take a little ownership when you get rejected.

The Democrats taking no ownership, they need to look inside. Maybe it's something they're doing, not the voters' fault.

MCDOWELL: Well, it's the same mistake that -- the reason that President Trump won in the first place four years ago, because those very voters who had been not just overlooked by the establishment for three decades, Dana, but literally had been trampled on by them, that Nancy Pelosi is treating her members of her own caucus in the same way that Trump voters got treated not just the last four years, but literally for decades.

And again, Greg talks about the delusion. I want some of that arrogant delusion to kind of -- it would help me deal with the wait game from COVID.

PERINO: Well, I saw -- I saw today that not only is Nancy Pelosi wanting to run for Speaker again, but Steny Hoyer also wanting to run for a majority leader again. And I think maybe the worst decision that they could make, and I'm not here to give them advice, is to not shake things up. And it looks like that's what they want to do. Just like stay the status quo.

Like the Republicans, they went through it and they reckoned with it. They dealt with the fact that they needed to have more diverse candidates.

That's what they did in terms of their recruitment, and that's why they have a much more diverse class this time around.

MCDOWELL: Moving on. Ahead, we'll have more on the 2020 race.

GUTFELD: Welcome back. Carrying the heavy load today, let's get your final thoughts, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: I'm going to quote the great philosopher, poet, raconteur Greg Gutfeld. Well, I'm not going to quote you, I'm going to reference something you said. Republicans will and conservatives and the American people will be able to move on regardless of what happens because they don't worship at the altar of politics. I'm paraphrasing something you talked about.

I mean, they get up in the morning and they think about family and country and church and community and the rule of law and that's it. They've got their heads out of their butts and they can look up and look at the people around them and spread love and joy.

GUTFELD: I think about all those things, Juan, unlike you. All you think about is politics and politics.

WILLIAMS: Yes. And according to Dagen, my head is somewhere odd.

MCDOWELL: I didn't point at you.

WILLIAMS: You know, I guess I'm struck by the idea that Mitch McConnell is going to have to do business with Joe Biden. And they did not get along in the Senate. And they didn't get along when Biden was Obama's vice president on ObamaCare or on health care in general, you know. So, it's going to be interesting. It's not going to be -- there's got to be some healing there for them to move forward.

GUTFELD: Jesse, do you notice how much calmer Juan is today?

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know why?

WATTERS: I know why.

WILLIAMS: I'm dead tired. You talk about tired. I'm like, I could go boom and then get to pick me up.

WATTERS: Juan is going to go jump into that Margarita bath.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

WATTERS: Listen, the President is a legend no matter what happens. If he loses, he packs two terms into one term anyway. And just the list of accomplishments is just amazing. I cannot wait to call it the Trump economy for the next four years.

But honestly, the man has exposed the media, he's exposed the polling industry, he's unmasked a lot of malfeasance in our law enforcement system.

And, you know, he gave it a great run, if it ends up not in his favor, and he should be proud of himself. I'm proud of him. He fought for the people.

The people love him.

When you hear chants of "We love you" at a political rally, that is something special. The man has a fighting spirit. He never went down. I mean, the best jaw in the boxing I think goes to President Trump. And at the end of this thing, you know, it wasn't a knockdown. This was -- this went to the cards in a split decision, and we'll see what happens the next couple days.

GUTFELD: Dana, can you remind Jesse that Donald Trump is still alive?

PERINO: Well, like Juan, you know, I'm running out of airspeed and altitude here, but I would recommend this. If you are looking for a way to not constantly check Twitter or watch constantly, there's a really fun show on Apple T.V. It's called Ted Lasso. And it is kind of like an old-fashioned sitcom. Good, clean, fun, American and British soccer and it's so fun. So, I recommend everybody just take a little break from politics and watch Ted Lasso.

WATTERS: Good, clean, fun.

GUTFELD: We all need good, clean, fun. I would just say like, even though you think your world has changed a lot, it hasn't. The terrain, the terrain has changed. I've always used this analogy. You know, you just -- you never know what's around a sharp turn. If it's uphill, you just shift gears, and that's all you do. You shift gears.

And 2024 is right around the corner. And you know who's going to be the Republican nominee? You know it, Trump-Kanye. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WILLIAMS: Oh, God.

WILLIAMS: Special time Friday and now "ONE MORE THING." Greg.

GUTFELD: Let's do this. All right. Geez, you're right. That's my fault.

"GREG GUTFELD SHOW" live Saturday tomorrow night. It is live 10:00 p.m.

November 7th. That got Dagen, Pete Hegseth, Kat, and Tyrus. I apologize. I forgot. Let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: It doesn't feel like Friday. It does not feel like Friday. I blame Fox for making me work on Sunday. That's why I'm confused. All right, we talked a lot about discrimination, skin color, gender, but we never talk about height. And Dana and I have been through this all of our lives.

Height discrimination, you'd get paid less, you get fewer raises.

And check out this poor little guy. He can't even enjoy a game of pool because he's not tall enough to see the balls. And if you can't see the balls, then pool sucks, among other things, I might add. But you know, that's life. We've all been there.

WILLIAMS: Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: Jesse's Feeding Frenzy. Let's see the graphic. There it is. And I missed that.

GUTFELD: Yes, look at that.

WATTERS: It is National Nachos Day, and we're celebrating that on THE FIVE today. I have nachos. It's not very COVID friendly to share these nachos with everybody.

GUTFELD: COVID is over now.

WATTERS: Oh, that's right. COVID is over. I haven't heard about that for at least three days. I wonder what that's about? I have a whole story here. I was going to read you about how nachos were invented.

GUTFELD: No.

WATTERS: I'm not going to do it. It's not that interesting. But you know what is interesting, "WATTERS' WORLD" will be live 8:00, Saturday night.

There is my face. And check it out.

WILLIAMS: All right, so now it's playtime. We have new entries into the National Toy Hall of Fame. They will be joining the current lineup of Barbies, checkers, and dominoes. Here's the list of the newcomers. Number one, Sidewalk Chalk. I think everyone has drawn their name out on the sidewalk. Number two, Baby Nancy. The doll released in 1968 was the first mass-marketed black doll. And number three, Jenga, created by a man who played with wooden sticks as a child in Africa. He mass-marketed here in the USA.

By the way, the Strong National Museum of play in Rochester, which picks the winners, noted that during the pandemic, demand for Sidewalk Chalk has gone through the roof. Dana.

PERINO: Well, I just want to say, I am excellent at Jenga. If anyone ever wants to play, I'm --

GUTFELD: Sidewalk Chalk is not a toy if you're murdered.

PERINO: I want to talk about Robert Carter. This is an amazing man from Ohio. He was separated from his siblings in foster care many, many years ago. And he did not want a group of brothers and sisters to experience the same thing. So, he reunited five kids and then he adopted all of them.

He was 12 years old when he was placed in foster home. He was separated from his brothers and sisters. He said that had a lot of emotional trauma.

He refused to let that happen again. So, he's adopted all five of these amazing kids so that they can grow up together. So amazing, Robert Carter.

That's America right there.

WILLIAMS: We got about 10 seconds.

PERINO: Sorry, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: Who doesn't want a Mayo themed wedding? There was a Hellman's wedding. Because the people were named Marissa Helms and David Mayo.

