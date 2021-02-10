Starr: Trump impeachment trial in 'violation of due process'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" February 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: Thanks so much. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE

from Washington tonight. Now for the American Left, tomorrow, as Sean was

talking about, is the real Super Bowl. But why are there still so many

outstanding questions regarding the events of January 6th? We'll lay them

out.



Also, tonight, will you need a vaccine certificate to get on an airplane? I

warned you about this last March, believe it or not. A former airline CEO

says this will be a total disaster if Biden pushes it. And how politics

pushed a billionaire musician into becoming a fake cowboy? Raymond Arroyo

breaks that all down and more is Seen and Unseen. But first, Biden's

insurrection. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



All right. Let's face it. The Democrats and the media that serve them,

they're like addicts looking for their next fix, and their drug of choice

over the past five years has been Donald J. Trump. They just cannot quit

him. And this week they'll snort, inhale and smoke Trump 24/7, as they try

to suck you into their downward spiral.



If you're conservative and you voted for Trump, they want you demoralized

by the impeachment proceedings and the January 6th riot. And they want for

you to believe that things were never going to get better.



If you're a Democrat voter, they want you possessed by Trump hatred and

obsessed with punishing anyone who ever supported him. Now why? Because if

you really keep your eye on what's really happening out there, you're going

to realize that Biden isn't running anything. He's barely awake.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Bible tells us weeping

may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And if you don't fall for their shiny objects stick, you're also

going to see that his team is populated by snotty, entitled, overeducated,

underperforming goof balls. They're slowly but surely dismantling our

economy, attacking our prosperity, and opening the door to an endless

stream of illegal aliens, drug dealers and gang members.



The New York Times and Washington Post shockingly admitted over the weekend

that Biden's presidency is about to get slammed by thousands upon thousands

of families and unaccompanied minors, all illegal immigrants at the

southern border.



Now, if we had a Congress that was focused on protecting American jobs,

safety, health care and education, they would immediately tighten asylum

laws. Remember, Trump's common-sense policy required that applicants from

Central America who want to seek asylum in our country, they had to pass

through Mexico on the way. They had to declare they're not after illegally

crossing our border. But last week, Biden did away with that and that's not

the only thing he's going to effectively dismantle our entire immigration

enforcement.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: So, there's some new reporting that

ICE is going to get some new guidance to no longer focus on deporting

illegal immigrants who have been convicted of DUI, simple assault,

solicitation, drug-based crimes. And I'm curious how that is in the

interest of public safety.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Nobody is saying that DUI or

assault are acceptable behavior and those arrested for such activity should

be tried and sentenced as appropriate by local law enforcement. But we're

talking about the prioritization of who is going to be deported from the

country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Yes, they're just inconvenience. Let the local law enforcement

deal with it, keep it welcoming more. Now think about this at a time when

we're seeing more crime, fewer jobs and millions of kids stuck in Zoom hell

and not in school, Biden's team focuses on shielding illegals from

deportation because he doesn't want to put them through too much stress.



Yes, they have to tell the truth on government forms, but if they lie, no

problem. The new ruling from USCIS essentially locks in President Biden's

wishes to end the deportation of illegals, even if they are caught lying

about their applications for U.S. taxpayer funded services, a green card or

asylum.



Now, if that's not enough to make your blood boil, The Washington Post adds

that ICE agents seeking to arrest fugitives outside of jails and prisons

will need prior approval from the agency's director in Washington. Gang

tattoos or records showing loose affiliation with gang activity would also

not meet the narrow criteria.



Folks, this is one big bienvenidos MS-13, a billboard flashing might as

well be across Central America and beyond. Biden's open borders zealots

have what they want, big business. They get their slave labor and the

social justice warriors, the Far-Left squad types, they have their new

population that can be molded and formed into Socialist Party faithful.



Eventually, they hope to swamp the voting power of all of you Americans out

there who still know the country's traditions, constitution, and history.

And heck, you may not have stayed in a hotel in the past year, but illegals

arriving since Biden's inauguration, they get to stay free of charge.



San Diego arranged housing for hundreds of arriving migrants in a downtown

high-rise hotel where they're being quarantined before being allowed to

join family or friends in the interior of the United States. It sounds so

pleasant. Can you believe that at a time when our own people are suffering?



Now, that takes us back to tomorrow's Barnum and Bailey revival in the

Senate. Democrats are arguing that Trump welcomed and incited a violent

incursion into the Capitol. When it is, they who are enticing illegals to

bust through our borders, exploit our resources and commit crimes, and

we're not talking about a few hundred, we're talking hundreds of thousands,

eventually millions if the Democrats have their way.



There is an insurrection taking place against America all right. It's been

going on for years in the deepest depth of the D.C. swamp, and now its

figurehead resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. This insurrection seeks to

overthrow everything we love about America by defaming it, silencing it,

and even prosecuting it. This is an organized mob funded by billionaires.

It's supported by celebrities, and it's aided and abetted by propagandistic

news organizations every single step of the way.



These insurrectionists have stormed our schools with BLM indoctrinators.

They shuttered our classrooms by empowering union heavies. They've

overwhelmed small businesses with idiotic, stupid lockdowns. They've robbed

Americans of good paying oil and gas jobs with obscene climate change

dictates. They've ripped down historical markers from Washington to

Lincoln. They've terrorized patriotic Americans who are now afraid to just

speak their minds. They burn police precincts, they've taken over entire

city blocks, and not just for a few hours, by the way, but for weeks, and

as in Portland, months.



So, as they dangle their shimmery impeachment bauble in front of you this

week, we will methodically and relentlessly expose their real aims and

also, we'll expose those providing aid and comfort.



Soon, America will see who the real threat to democracy is, and how the

good guys once again can prevail. And that's THE ANGLE.



Joining me now is Ken Cuccinelli, former Acting DHS Deputy Secretary. Ken,

this is more than just a difference of opinion on immigration, tweaking

this or that policy. This is endangering American lives tonight.



KEN CUCCINELLI, FORMER ACTING DHS DEPUTY SECRETARY: Oh, absolutely, and

without concern for endangering those lives, I mean, when you see them blow

off DUIs, I wonder if the Mothers Against Drunk Driving were supporting Joe

Biden knowing he was going to turn down drunk drivers loose, leave him in

this country who we were deporting.



And to Jim Psaki's comment about, well, it's just about priorities. No, no,

they are funneling down the number of deportations dramatically by these

limitations. They're trying to basically say, if he didn't provably murder

or rape somebody, you don't get deported.



Well, that doesn't leave ICE a lot to do and yet we have 11 million, maybe

tens of millions of illegals here and they're inviting hundreds of

thousands more who are rushing our border, creating, as we said they would,

a humanitarian crisis at the border and soon in the border communities.



INGRAHAM: This is from ICE's fiscal year 2020 report. They conducted a

185,000, 884 removals during FY2020. The vast majority, 92 percent had

criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.



CUCCINELLI: Right.



INGRAHAM: Those removed included 4276 known or suspected gang members and

31 known or suspected terrorists. Ken, 185,000. Looking at the Biden

criteria now, it seems like most of those people, with the exception of

maybe the terrorists and even who knows about those, would be able to stay

here.



CUCCINELLI: Yes, I strongly suspect that you will see them attempt to cut

that number by more than half. And by the way, Laura, when Biden was vice

president, they deported over 400,000 people in one year. So, Joe Biden is

not - this is a political shift. We could deport far more if Congress would

cooperate and the courts wouldn't stand in the way, creating hurdles all

over the place as they did during the Trump administration. This is the

direction they want to go.



INGRAHAM: Well, people have to understand is because I was down there, and

I witnessed this happening firsthand. And at Eagle Pass Station through Del

Rio. So, people come across the border, they float the Rio Grande, and some

parts of the Rio Grande are very shallow and it's still dangerous. It's

very dangerous. They walk them across on a pool float or a raft, then

they're rescued by the Border Patrol. Then their names are taken. They're

processed briefly. And then a lot of those people, while all those people

now are just going to be released in society.



There's no returning people to Mexico, there's no requirement that you

apply for asylum while in your home country. Biden has gutted all of that.

So, this is a big welcome sign at the border. Come and you'll be able to

stay. That's the insurrection. That is a major insurrection.



CUCCINELLI: Right. Well, and that's the message they've sent, and they have

exploded, exploded the daily illegal crossing numbers. You remember the

Trump effect four years ago, the lowest drop there in illegal crossings in

a long, long time. Now we have the Biden effect, and it is exactly the

opposite, it's an explosion of crossings while tying the hands of officers

from dealing with it.



INGRAHAM: Well, the great thing is, they'll all be able to get vaccinated

when elderly people I know in California still can't get their vaccines,

but at least the illegal immigrants will get vaccine. Yes, fantastic. Ken,

thanks so much. Great to see you.



And what's the real reason the Democrats and their media pals are hyping

impeachment or a congressman's committee assignments? Because, again, it

distracts you from what their real plans are, the ongoing insurrection

against our Constitution and everything we love about this country. They'd

rather you focus on this impeachment issue, even though that's going

nowhere.



Joining us now, I'm delighted they're with us. And this is Victor Davis

Hanson, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, Dinesh D'Souza, conservative

commentator, filmmaker, host of The Dinesh D'Souza Podcast.



Dinesh, how does the regular person out there who's been really demoralized

since the election, how do they go forward knowing that this is going to

turn around, given what's happening before their eyes?



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Well, I think we have to be

honest and recognize that things are likely to get worse before they get

better, if they get better at all.



In other words, we had warned before the election that these people were

going to do a lot of damage that the American dream to some degree hung in

the balance, that this was a very important election and American

exceptionalism was on the ballot.



Now, we can't turn around now and say, oh, gee, we were exaggerating. We

were kidding. No. A lot of the bad things that Biden stood for; he is going

to carry out. And that means that we're going to see with dismay things

happen to our country that we perhaps never thought possible in our

lifetime.



But what that also means is that Americans who are on the fence, who may be

voting for Biden can look around and go, wow, is this what I really voted

for? Or do I want to see the dismantling of what makes America unique? And

those people perhaps will have a second thought vote for the midterm

election two years from now and then for the presidential election in 2024.



INGRAHAM: Victor, just going back to the point of illegal immigrants

crossing our border during the COVID pandemic, when most Americans are

being told not to travel, still, they're being put up in hotels. Americans,

most of them haven't been to a hotel for ages and then they're just being

released into society. I think that one fact infuriates most people, even

people who didn't vote for Trump. I don't think it sits well with them.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: Yes, and it's self-

destructive because the government is destroying the sanctity of their own

edicts, so people say to themselves, I don't think I really need a

vaccination, or I don't really understand why I can't do this, or I should

wear this or I should quarantine this. When you're letting literally

thousands of people come in with a standard that you don't apply to them,

but you do to your own citizens as if citizenship is a disadvantage.



And so, while all this is going on, Laura, there's a lot of things that

we're not talking about. We're $28 trillion in debt. We're going to borrow

another trillion. 2 trillion. Are we going to inflate our way out of it or

are we going to have stagflation, are we going to have permanent zero

interest rates? We're really changing the way we do business in government.

We never had one party say to the other party, that fringe candidate or

that fringe member can't be in a committee or we've never had a situation

where we're impeaching somebody out of office and the chief justice won't

be presiding over - these are radical, radical ideas.



And then the reason this is the freest, most secure, and most prosperous

country is individual creativity and freedom of speech. The reason, the

Islamic world stagnated was mullahs were over everybody's shoulders and

saying, don't do that because it impinges on the sanctity of Islam. Or I

don't read research in my field in the 1950's from Eastern Europe or the

Soviet Union, because I know it's contaminated with common course saying,

direct your research this way. That's what's happening.



We're spending billions of dollars and hundreds of billions of people's

hours in what, I don't know what we call equity czars, inclusion, and

diversity work.



INGRAHAM: It's all a distraction.



HANSON: And it's very unproductive. Yes, but it's really harming

individuals.



INGRAHAM: I've got to get in another question to Dinesh here.



HANSON: Everybody's paranoid that if they say something--



INGRAHAM: They're afraid.



HANSON: Their distant past will come out and they're altering their

research or their--



INGRAHAM: But Dinesh, I think everyone has got to get off their heels and

get on the offensive here, in a thoughtful, smart way. They're the real

racists. They're the ones giving people benefits based on race or taking

them away based on race. And it has to be called out. We cannot be back on

our heels. These people are the biggest frauds ever. They use their private

jets. They fly around the world. Then they lecture everyone else about

their green agenda as they're destroying lives, including the oil pipeline

workers. And those are really great Americans who had great jobs. And

again, I don't think this sits well with people. I don't think this is what

people thought they were going to get.



HANSON: Well, and also, they - these are people who suddenly claim to be

shocked about the violence on January 6th and so on, where they've been

encouraging violence, egging it on, putting up bail money, saying that the

rioting should continue and will continue. That's Kamala Harris. So, I

think that Trump has an opportunity here and the opportunity is not to make

a narrow constitutional defense and basically say, in effect, that

procedurally he should win the day, but defend himself on the charge of

incitement by showing all the incitement on the other side.



So, the violence of the Left is put on full display for the American people

to see. In some ways Trump's radioactivity, the fact that he's been so much

the focus of attention has diverted people from seeing what the Left is

doing. It's important for us to now bring their activity to center stage.



INGRAHAM: And Victor, I have to get to this question about Liz Cheney, who

is the gift that keeps on giving to the Democrats and the mainstream media.

She comes out over the weekend and basically says Donald Trump has no role

in the future of the party, in her own party, in her own state, basically

voted to censure her. So, why do we have gatekeepers in the Republican

Party telling most of the party, sorry, this guy that you like can't have

any role.



I'm not saying he's going to have a role or even should have a role. I'm

just saying how did we get to that point? Like one person said, oh, no, you

have no voice.



HANSON: I think she's caught up in the frenzy of the moment and she hasn't

reflected that the agenda that Trump inaugurated is very popular and that's

the future of the Republican Party. And on your other point, it's innate to

human nature. Laura, deterrence. Have you noticed that the conversation has

changed on the impeachment, the last week? Because the House members

finally said, Maxine Waters said this, get in your face. Joe Biden said he

was going to take the President of the United States and beat him up.

Kamala Harris wanted to bail out and all of a sudden, they're defensive and

they're saying this isn't fair. You can't do this.



And I hate to say it, but without deterrence, human nature being what it

is, people will become aggressive. And when you deter them and say, if you

go there, this is what we're going to do, tit-for-tat, then people behave.

And I think that's what the Republicans, unfortunately, they're going to

have to do that. If they play defense and they're passive, they're going to

lose all deterrence and they're going to erode in their nothingness.



INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, great to see both of you.



HANSON: I've got to say, for every committee member--



INGRAHAM: Yes, we've got to roll. As the constitutionally challenge

impeachment trial does begin tomorrow, there's still unanswered questions

about the January 6th riots that sparked this effort. We're going to tell

you what they are in moments.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: What happened on January 6th in our nation's capital was

horrendous. We all know that. But given that it's the basis for the second

impeachment farce of the former president, why are there still so many

unanswered questions about that day?



For instance, what caused the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian

Sicknick? What's the status of the investigation into the shooting of

Ashley Babbitt? Will it be ruled justifiable, as media reports suggest, and

will we ever learn the name of the officer who actually pulled the trigger?

She was unarmed. My next guest has been trying to get answers to those

questions to no avail so far at least. Joining us now, Byron York,

Washington Examiner Chief Political Correspondent, Fox News Contributor,

author of Obsession.



Byron, I read your column about this, and it was very methodical. You

basically just laid out the questions. You went to the Capitol Police to

get answers and.



BYRON YORK, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: And no answers, about 10 days ago, I sent

the questions you just recited, plus several more, how many injuries were

there among Capitol Police officers? Did Capitol Police officers confiscate

any firearms from rioters? Did either Capitol Police officers or rioters

fire any weapons other than the killing of Ashley Babbitt? There are just

so many fundamental things that we don't know about this. I sent these

questions about 10 days ago, have followed up a few times and have not

received any answers on them.



INGRAHAM: Well, the death of Officer Sicknick, which was so tragic and

horrible, obviously his remains were lying in state and the Capitol, it was

extremely moving. But is it - we really don't know how he died, or do we

have any information on that?



YORK: Well, you remember, we all seem to hear from somewhere that Officer

Sicknick died as a result of being hit in the head with a fire

extinguisher. And it was plausible, I mean, so many things were being

thrown. It was just a very violent effort to break into the Capitol. There

were all sorts of clashes going on, but the days went by and we never heard

any follow-up on that.



And recently, we've had some reports, there was one in the media and then

the police chief of Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police gave a press

briefing a couple of days ago and suggested that there really wasn't any

evidence that Officer Sicknick had been hit with a fire extinguisher or

that there was any blunt force trauma, and that the medical examiner was

still searching for a cause of death, trying to determine a cause of death.

One of the questions I asked was, was there an autopsy report for Officer

Sicknick and would it be released? And that was not answered either, huh?



INGRAHAM: Very interesting. Yes, this is very strange. I mean, it sounds

like an incredible man, incredible life. And why don't we know the answers

to that? I mean, that's just why are they answering your question?



YORK: I don't want to suggest that there's any weird conspiracy or anything

going on here, but the Capitol Police seem to be darn secretive about so

many of these fundamental facts.



INGRAHAM: But why, why are they?



YORK: I don't know. As you said, this is a huge part of our political

debate today, not just the impeachment trial. And by the way, the House

Impeachment Managers trial memorandum says specifically that an

insurrectionist killed Officer Cygnet by hitting him in the head with a

fire extinguisher. It's right in there in the Democratic memo here. So,

this is a part of our political conversation and we need to know the facts.



INGRAHAM: And Ashley Babbitt dead. I mean, she was shot. And again, we

don't know much more about that. It's all horrendous.



YORK: Well, there have been some leaks. There have been some leaks to

suggest that was just - that investigators have decided it was justified.

But again, we don't know because the Capitol Police have not told us

anything publicly.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Byron, thank you so much. It's good to see you. And when it

comes to impeachment, there's this unanswered question. How is the

constitutional affair for the trial to be presided over by a Democrat

senator and not the Supreme Court chief justice? We all know that once it's

over, Senator Patrick Leahy is going to take off his robe and then just

immediately go vote to convict former President Trump.



Joining me now is Ken Starr, former independent counsel and FOX News

contributor. Ken, as a former appellate court judge in the D.C. circuit

yourself, should this be considered odd or a potential conflict, or is this

just the way it goes in that crazy place on Capitol Hill?



KEN STARR, FORMER INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: It's even worse. It is a blatant

due process violation. Fundamental to our law since Magna Carta 800 years

ago is the English speaking world, but certainly the United States of

America, you get a fair trial by having a presiding officer, a judge, who

is unbiased. And that's the reason that the Constitution built in the

specific provision for the chief justice of the United States to preside.

But of course, the House managed to allow the president of the United

States to leave. They could have brought the articles over and then the

trial begun, and the chief justice would have presided. This is a violation

of due process.



INGRAHAM: And Ken, Senator Ed Markey says that, well, impeachment is the

only option.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. ED MARKEY, (D-MA): We don't have a historic constitutional option not

to have this trial. We don't have a choice. Otherwise, future presidents,

future officeholders will feel as though they can act with impunity.



We do not have an opportunity to look away.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Ken, what is he missing here? They are so obsessed with Trump. I

said that in the monologue. They can't quit Trump. They need Trump. He's

the oxygen for the Democrats. Otherwise, we have to talk about how

horrendous their policies are, Ken.



STARR: They should do it in a constitutionally appropriate way, and they

could have. They are not following the Constitution. And I know there are

lots of scholars who say no, no, no. They can do this. We can have eternal

impeachment. Any time you want to impeach someone, go ahead and impeach,

because the key is, if they are unworthy of holding office, don't leave it

to the voters, don't leave it to the democratic process. And I view that as

unconstitutional as well.



Looking back to the Supreme Court's decision in the case called Powell

versus McCormack, you can't exclude a House member. You can kick the House

member out for misconduct once the House member has been admitted into --

but you can't rob the people of this country from the right to choose their

leaders. And now that's what's happening with someone who is a private

citizen.



I also think for good measure, it is a bill of attainder, they are trying

to put a punishment to a private citizen, and that's wrong as well, on so

many points. But let's just begin with this where we started. You've got to

have an unbiased judge, and Pat Leahy, for all his experience is not

unbiased, and that's a due process violation.



INGRAHAM: Ken, I might have missed this, but did John Roberts just not

answer their calls? How did that go down? I don't even know how it went --

I'm getting my hair done or my nails done, or whatever. What happened

there?



STARR: We don't know. This is like Byron York, we're not entirely sure. We

have a CNN report. That's not the way to run the government. There should

be a formal letter from the Senate, and then there should be a response

from the chief justice of the United States, not I'm busy, but excuse me,

but the president of the United States is not being tried and therefore it

would be unconstitutional for me to walk across the lawn, take the gavel.



INGRAHAM: The chief didn't want to pronounce at all. He didn't want to

pronounce. Ken, great to see you. Thanks so much for being here.



And coming up, some bold comments that were less than super, and an echoe

during a presidential interview, did you hear it? Raymond Arroyo, "Seen and

Unseen," next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment, where we unpack the

cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor,

author of the forthcoming book "The Thief who Stole Heaven," Raymond

Arroyo. All right, Ray, the Super Bowl is always an indicator of where we

are as a nation, or at least where the media would like us to be. So what

did you see?



(LAUGHTER)



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: For anyone who was watching the

fawning pregame CBS interview with the president, Laura, it's clear they

want us to know Biden is fine. At times it was like a game of telephone

where Norah O'Donnell said one thing, and Biden simply repeated it after

she reminded him of his job description. That interview is tonight's

"Marquis Malarkey."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Bunch of malarkey!



(MUSIC)



NORAH O'DONNELL, CBS EVENING NEWS ANCHOR: You're president of the United

States, commander-in-chief. Can you do something in terms of going to

Moderna, going to Pfizer, saying, we need more production?



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Yes, I think, because we've

already done it.



O'DONNELL: There is a mental health crisis happening.



BIDEN: There really is.



O'DONNELL: Women are dropping out of the workforce. Is this a national

emergency?



BIDEN: It is a national emergency. It genuinely is a national emergency.



O'DONNELL: Do you think it's time for schools to reopen?



BERMAN: I think it's time for schools to reopen safely.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, you are the host of THE INGRAHAM ANGLE, a mother. Wasn't

that a perceptive interview?



INGRAHAM: That was a perceptive interview.



ARROYO: Would you say it was groundbreaking?



INGRAHAM: I would say it was groundbreaking.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: This was the most stilted -- all I have to say is --



INGRAHAM: I don't even have words for it. At that point --



ARROYO: -- the guy who cut this interview deserves his own government

check, Laura. My Lord, he must have been in there all day. It was

unbelievable.



But Biden today was back at it without an editor, Laura. He did a virtual

tour of an Arizona vaccination site live with a registered nurse. Please

watch Kamala Harris in the lower part of your screen as the president gets

a little creepy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Are you a freshman at the

university?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: You look like a freshman.



(LAUGHTER)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you. I'm a nurse. I'm an RN. I've been an RN

for about nine years now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: That's a nice way of saying please don't smell my hair.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Virtual visits, Laura, are sometimes a bless, unless you're Kamala

Harris. She looked like she was sweating there for a second.



INGRAHAM: You can't get handsy virtual, not yet at least, so that was the

saving grace. But I like the best part, Raymond, is heh, heh, heh.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: He knew what he was doing. Thank goodness it was virtual.



INGRAHAM: One of the most engaging moments of the Super Bowl was Bruce

Springsteen as a pitchman for unity in this, well, cornpone commercial.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, SINGER/SONGWRITER: There is a chapel in Kansas standing

on the exact center of the lower 48. We need the middle. We just have to

remember the very soil we stand on is common ground.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Now we're talking about common ground, Laura. This guy, you would

never know he's from New Jersey. This is like Chris Christie or Bon Jovi

putting hat on and playing Longmire out in the plains of Kansas. This made

no sense, and I don't think anyone is buying this routine.



INGRAHAM: I did like brilliant disguise, that was one of my favorite

Springsteen's later hits. But this is --



ARROYO: Well, this is a less than brilliant disguise. By the way, that

place where he was in the middle of the country, Lebanon, Kansas, 82

percent of that county voted for Donald Trump. That's the middle of the

country.



Before we go, Laura, my favorite messages during the Super and Puppy Bowls

were from the Bidens. They caught the spirit of fun. They really uplifted

America after a year of lockdowns.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Wear a mask, stay socially

distanced, get tested, get vaccinated when it's your turn.



JILL BIDEN, JOE BIDEN'S WIFE: Please keep wearing your mask, even when

you're out walking your dog.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Even when you're walking the dog.



INGRAHAM: Is she kidding me.



ARROYO: Then when the healthcare workers, Laura, were recognized in the

stands in Tampa, not long after that first message was shown, things looked

a little awry. Watch closely.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The 7,500 vaccinated healthcare heroes with us tonight,

along with those that crossed the country and throughout the world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: What went awry? I missed it. What went awry?



ARROYO: He was drinking his beer. The healthcare worker has his mask off

and getting a slug of the beer when they announced, there are our

healthcare workers. Then he quickly puts it back on. That was a laid back

crowd in Tampa.



INGRAHAM: If anyone deserves to have a beer after this year, I'm going

with the healthcare workers. They have had to put up with a lot of

nonsense.



But did they have a vaccination site? I thought Biden was going to visit

that high rise hotel, Raymond, that the illegals are being housed in in San

Diego before they're released into the country. Biden should do a virtual

visit there. That would be fun.



ARROYO: No, apparently he was at the Tara Reid commemorative vaccination

site considering how things went. We'll leave it there.



INGRAHAM: We'll leave it there. I'm trying to repeat what you said back --

oh, God, Raymond, thank you.



ARROYO: Repeat back at you.



INGRAHAM: At you.



The Biden administration wants to make your airport experience even more

miserable, well, in the name of safety. We're going to tell you why it's

really about control next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: First you're breathing into a wet mask for hours on an airline.

Now your experience is going to get even more miserable if the Biden

administration gets its way.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you think of requiring a COVID test before

someone flies even domestically?



PETE BUTTIGIEG, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: There is an active

conversation with the CDC right now. What I can tell you is it's going to

guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who

are actually going to have to carry this out.



But here's the thing. The safer we can make air travel in terms of

perception as well as reality, the more people are going to be ready to get

back in the air.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, yes. Joining me now is Ben Baldanza, former Spirit Airlines

CEO. Ben, wonderful to see you tonight. So Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of

Transportation, says this move will increase the number of people

traveling. Is that you how you see it?



BEN BALDANZA, FORMER CEO OF SPIRIT AIRLINES: Well, Laura, it's great to be

with you, but I respectfully have to disagree with the new secretary. I

think this is going to devastate travel. Already people have a hard time

traveling because in many places they find it difficult as to where to go

because when they get there they may have to quarantine or things may not

be open. And by making it harder for people to travel, we're going to be

diverting resources from testing to go to people who may already be

vaccinated or who show no signs. Plus being on-board the airplane has

proven to be a very, very safe environment. Very few, only about 44

according to IATA, people have contracted the virus on an airplane, and

most of those were before the industry implemented its mask mandate. So

they would be talking about using limited testing resources to test people

to go into an area inside an airplane that's probably less safe than

walking into a grocery store, or almost any other place would you go

outside your house.



INGRAHAM: Ben, I've flown a lot during the pandemic, and what I find so

sad is how people have been just -- they have just been made terrified. And

yet Buttigieg is like, oh, we're all about the science. You just stated

irrefutable data on air travel. The same with restaurants, by the way, very

little spread. Same with schools, very little spread. And yet they keep

repeating this and it's devastating, devastating American business, and

kids.



BALDANZA: They have vilified air travel as this place that all these

viruses are spreading when that's just not the case.



Also, this is an administration that says they care about jobs, and yet

this is likely to threaten tens of thousands of jobs, many of which are

union jobs, Laura. And let me ask you, I could get in my car now and drive

from northern Virginia down to Raleigh. I could pick up some people along

the way I don't know, if I wanted to do that, and I could do that, I would

probably have to stop at a public restroom once or twice along the way, and

I would never have to be tested. But if I want to fly from here to Raleigh

I'd have to be tested. Does that make sense?



INGRAHAM: No. By the way, the U.K. "Sunday Times" is reporting "In the

European Union, Greece has begun a drive to persuade member states to

develop a joint vaccination certificate allowing holders people to cross

borders freely." But the government is basically going to say you have to

be vaccinated. Your thoughts on a vaccination certificate, which I think a

lot of those folks demand?



BALDANZA: Well, when I ultimately get vaccinated, and according to the

Walgreen's site I just went to, it said I'm not going to probably get

vaccinated until about April. I'm 59 and pretty healthy, so it should be

well in front of me in the line. But when I get vaccinated, I want proof

that that was done, but I don't know why I would have to show that, again,

to go into an environment like the airplane that is been proven by the CDC

to be pretty safe. I could see maybe in some places where I would want to

be able to show that, but to travel, which the Constitution allows freedom

of travel, to make that happen on domestic air travel, picking out that one

travel type, again, in a car you wouldn't be subject to these same things -

-



INGRAHAM: Ben, we've got to go, but it's anti-science. Thank you so much.



And the same media who cheered Biden and his election celebrations are very

angry after last night. We'll tell you why.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Unless you're rioting, ripping down statues, or celebrating

Biden's win, liberals just don't want you to have any fun.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Throngs of mask-less football fans. As you can see,

nobody appears to socially distance, let alone wear a mask or take any

COVID precautions. It looks like it's 2018.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I thought, you know, Florida is going to kill all of

us. I really felt that way.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I spoke to the Tampa police and I asked him, what are

you doing about this? Because a lot of people were very concerned.

Apparently, the dance floors were full.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LAURA: Apparently, the dance floors were full. Call the National Guard.

Wait, I don't want to give them any ideas.



Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team take it all from here.

Shannon.



END



