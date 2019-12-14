'Special Report' All-Stars debate fallout from UK election in Friday's Lightning Round

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier," December 13, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: This election means that getting Brexit done is now the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people.

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party leader: This election was taken over ultimately by Brexit. My whole strategy was to reach out beyond the Brexit divide to try and bring people together.

Nigel Farage, Brexit Party leader: Tonight, people spoke and said, the hell with this. We voted leave. We want to leave. So, it's a big victory for Brexit.

Bret Baier, anchor: A big win in the UK for Boris Johnson and for the folks who want to leave the European Union. There you see the seats picked up and a big loss for the Labor Party. Back with the panel. Bill, big contextual message from this?

Bill McGurn, Wall Street Journal: Yeah, it's amazing what a political party can do when you listen to the people and actually say, you know, we're going to do what they told us wanted to be done instead of looking down on them.

Bret Baier: Interestingly, there was all kinds of extrapolation about what it means for the US. Joe Biden was out in a San Francisco fundraiser, said, look what happens when the Labor Party moves so far to the left, it comes up with ideas that are not able to be contained within a rational basis. Quickly, you're going to see people saying, oh, my God, Boris Johnson, who is kind of a physical, emotional clone of the president, is able to win, essentially saying, hey, don't go too far, left.

Former Rep. Harold Ford Jr.: Trillions of dollars and proposals to pay for any and every idea that springs to mind for some of the candidates in this race unless you have a way to pay for it, this election should be some sign. I think you sometimes over-read these things. But this one here, there's some parallels of American politicians who have endorsed presidential candidates here in the Democratic Party who went to Great Britain and endorsed the Labor Party candidate. So, I think Democrats would be smart to step back and maybe look closer at Bloomberg, maybe look closer at a Biden or even press Warren to explain where do you stand on these issues? Because what we don't want to happen is if you're a Democrat, it's a year from today on shows like this, people saying, well, they were forewarned about this. There was some there was there was an actual election that took place where these ideas were laid out.

Bret Baier: Some people argue, Brian, that Brexit was the harbinger for Donald Trump. And he said today, the president did, that it's a look ahead to 2020.

Brian Kilmeade, Fox News: I think so, too. And you could also, as the president would probably say, is they didn't want to accept Brexit. And the people spoke. They say, let's do this vote again and then let's hold out. We want to cut a deal. Theresa May was reluctant to do it. Then she was behind it, then she lost a political career. And a lot of people after President Trump won, they said this can't be true. He had to have cheated, he had to come by with the Russians. We're not going to accept the verdict. And that's probably what we saw this week. This other thing, pure politics, I think you can appreciate -- Donald Trump confused conservatives and confused Democrats. He's like, I'm not really anti-union. I kind of like blue-collar workers. I never really get along with rich people. I'm not a typical conservative. And it turns out Boris Johnson actually won over labor, he's talking about infrastructure and also wants to get tougher on immigration. So, people who want to just put you into a column and a category, he confused them. Also, it was interesting for him to make his announcement in the wind. And it actually straightened out his hair. He actually got smoother the more he stood out there outside.

Bret Baier: All right. Lightning Round. That was a little rolling thunder. Here we go. We're going to Candidate Casino. One hundred dollars in chips, you've got to bet them, Democratic primary go.

Brian Kilmeade: All right. I'm going to $50 on Michael Bloomberg. Why? Because he embraced the fact that he said, I have a lot of money, I'm paying myself and I'm going to pay for my own. Elizabeth Warren criticized him. He says, well, is it better Elizabeth Warren for you to beg people for money? Or is it good for me to make my own money and then use that?

Bret Baier: 100 bucks. Well, that's -- we haven't had that bet. Go ahead, $100.

Harold Ford Jr.: So, I got -- I put 25-25-25 Warren, Biden, Bloomberg. A lot of the reasons we already talked about -- Biden, Bloomberg, I think people are take a harder look at them. Warren, I still believe there's a part of the party that wants to see her do well. I think if she moderate modifies her message, she could. But there is no doubt, you can't decry billionaires, you can't decry success in the Democratic Party.

Harold Ford Jr.: I put 10 bucks on someone not in this race.

Bret Baier: Who is that?

Harold Ford Jr.: The person's not in the race.

Bret Baier: Bill, 100 bucks.

Bill McGurn: I put 50 on Elizabeth Warren. People counted her out over the Pocahontas thing, and she came back. I think she works hard. I agree with Harold on the messages. But I think it's still early, she could change it. And I put 50 on Bernie, not because I agree with him, but I think the one advantage he believes what he's saying, and he'll say the tough thing. It's mostly a reflection. I don't see Joe Biden making it to the end and I don't see Mayor Pete making it either.

Bret Baier: You could have a winner in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada who are all different. It's going to be fascinating.

Bret Baier: Next time. All right, panel, thank you.

