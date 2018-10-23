Southern Methodist University hosts 'The Five'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 22, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Lawrence Jones, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, 4 o'clock in Dallas, Texas, and this is The Five.



Welcome to "The Five" live from Dallas. We're here on the campus of Southern Methodist University for the whole hour. The SMU Mustang band is playing for us. We have a great show. There's a ton of tight races to talk about in the midterms, the migrant caravan is getting even bigger as President Trump threatens to stop it. Plus, we're answering questions from some of the students in the crowd, and Lawrence has some big surprises for us that he brought back from the Texas state fair. So, Greg, how is Texas treating you so far?



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I love it. Although, I will say a marching band is not good for the hangover.



GUTFELD: Not at all.



WATTERS: You had sweet tea last night.



GUTFELD: As the worst thing that you could possibly hear when your head is just reeling from pain. But this is -- we've got all guys, one girl. This is like out-lumbered.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Boy, you're hilarious.



WATTERS: That joke takes a while to figure out.



PERINO: I, for one, love a marching band.



GUTFELD: You do.



PERINO: I love the marching band. Thank you for being here.



WATTERS: Juan, do you feel welcome here in the great state of Texas or what?



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hey, you know what? Someone else said they're the lone star. I think that was Gregory.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: But I feel like -- and also, what fun it is to be right next to the stadium. Man, I tell you what, SMU football.



WATTERS: Yes.



WILLIAMS: People know about the Mustangs.



WATTERS: There's definitely no kneeling going on in that stadium.



GUTFELD: Well, that was huge, by the way. Their bathrooms are massive.



WILLIAMS: Thank you, Gregory.



GUTFELD: Their bathrooms are dark and large.



LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS HOST: I know that we have a lot of Fox News supporters here in the great state of Texas because we defend liberty here, they believe in the president. They believe in what we're doing in Fox News.



JONES: So, yes, it's good to be back home.



WATTERS: All right.



GUTFELD: They also buy a lot of our books.



WATTERS: Yes. You know they say everything is bigger in Texas, including Greg's ego.



WATTERS: All right. There's a lot to cover, so let's just go right to it. With just 15 days to go, President Trump's approval rating hits an all-time high. Surging fast in the national poll. This comes as the president heads to Houston, Texas, tonight, for what's expected to be a massive rally for Senator Ted Cruz. Supporters began lining up over the weekend to get a good spot, and the president's 2020 campaign says 100,000 people have RSVP. Amid these positive signs for Republicans, President Trump very confident going into the midterms.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think the Republicans are going to do very nicely. We're doing very well with the senate, and he was just asking about the race. Other than two years ago, the presidential race, I have never seen spirit like I see right now. I think the Republicans are going to do very well.



WATTERS: Meanwhile, Democrats tamping down expectations of a so-called blue wave.



TOM PEREZ, DNC CHAIRMAN: You always knew that this election was going to be close. I don't use the term blue wave. I still have a lot of confidence in the house. I know the senate is a tougher map but we've got great candidates. And then I look at these governors' races and I see the work that's being done.



WATTERS: So, Dana, the generic congressional matchup ballot is shrinking now down to single digits, primarily if you look at the average. And then the competitive races, very tight. What do you think about this so-called blue wave at this point?



PERINO: I think that it's not possible in the Senate. I think the Republicans will keep the Senate and they will add to their numbers there. So that is -- it's just a tough year for Democrats. That math is hard. But guess what, it doesn't get any better for them in 2020, really, because of where the states are that you have contests. So turnout will be important and you might be able to tell a lot about 2020 once we finalize this midterm election.



But in the house, I can't tell if the Democrats are doing a little bit of tamping down expectations because they want their people to get worried so that they will try to boost turnout or if it's kind of just demoralizing. They have all this build up, and now here you have Tom Perez, the DNC head saying, yeah, I never thought it's really going to be that good anyway. I don't think they'll be a blue wave. Does that just demoralize them even further and they not turnout, I don't know.



WATTERS: How can the Democrats be demoralized even further, Greg?



GUTFELD: Well, the blue wave is now -- officially a blue trickle. I think the Democratic Party need a giant box of depends because they are leaking everywhere. Here's why. You know what the Democratic Party is like, they're like the guy who shows up at the bar who wears too much aftershave, he's got his shirt open, he's trying really hard but he's guilty of overreach. Everything the Dems have done is overreach. Kavanaugh, overreach. Stormy Daniels, overreach. The caravan, overreach. They try so hard and it blows up in their faces because nobody takes them seriously. They have absolutely no results. They just have anger and emotion.



WATTERS: All right, Juan, tone down the aftershave, all right. You're scaring everybody off. What do you think about this now coming from the head of the DNC trying to lower expectations?



WILLIAMS: I think it's smart. I think what you want to say to your Democratic base that has a tremendously high level of enthusiasm is, don't take anything for granted. Don't get complacent. You better get out there and vote. But, you know, let's go back to the top of the show. You were talking about Trump's numbers going up, now exceeding President Obama back in 2010.



WATTERS: Yeah.



WILLIAMS: But remember, Obama lost 63 seats.



WATTERS: Wasn't a good year.



WILLIAMS: Oh, I'm glad you mentioned that.



WATTERS: It was not a good year.



WILLIAMS: Because there's a lot of people out there who were cheering you, Jesse, and I just want them to know the truth. And the second thing is, high-level.



WATTERS: But they all have great taste behind us.



WILLIAMS: Well, they do. They have great barbeque. But, you know, I think, remember, there's high levels of enthusiasm where, in fact, right now, a record level of enthusiasm for this midterm race. And a lot of it, I think, is generated by the fact that people think there's a lot at stake and there certainly is. I agree with Tom Perez, the map for the senate, very difficult. But I think right now for the house if you look at the numbers, things look pretty good for the Democrats, but they need their voters to turn out. And in a state like Texas, who thought that a Democrat could challenge Ted Cruz? That's the story.



JONES: I think the Democrats overplayed their hand. This is why they're struggling so much. And they never quite got a message. Everything was what they were against. You could never determine what their why was. And right now they're getting Republicans to the polls. The biggest advantage they had was Republicans were complacent. They got the tax cut that they wanted. They may be angry at congress for not getting health care, but they were going to stay at home. With the Kavanaugh stuff and the mob mentality that they have with socialism, now Republicans, especially in the state of Texas, are fired up and they will be going to the polls.



WATTERS: Now, Juan mentioned Beto O'Rourke, and I believe the president had some words for the Democratic senate candidate here. Let's listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: I think Beto O'Rourke is highly overrated. When I heard about him, I figured he must be something a little special. He's not. I thought he got beaten badly in the debates. I think he's a highly overrated guy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: All right. He also said something about Ted Cruz and it looks like there may be a nickname change. Let's listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: He's not Lying Ted anymore. I call him Texas Ted. Ted Cruz and I had a very, very nasty, tough campaign. It was very competitive. It was a very tough campaign.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: All right. So, overrated O'Rourke and beautiful Ted.



PERINO: Well, see -- he was trying something out there and then he said Texas Ted, like he wants the alliteration. I don't think I would have gone with overrated or work. I would have used Beto, right? Because it's actually is an interesting topic.



GUTFELD: What? Beto male? Or you just call him the master.



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: What are you talking about?



WATTERS: I have no idea.



GUTFELD: Really good at his job.



WILLIAMS: Jesse, it's too late. It's too late.



PERINO: I've got it.



WILLIAMS: Lying Ted is going nowhere and he's now having regrets. So he wants to live in the moment and say, oh, beautiful, beautiful Ted. Get out of here.



JONES: The problem with Beto is he's running a national campaign. Texans hates that.



PERINO: That's true.



JONES: And so the fact that he wants to make this a social media campaign and opus to national politics, he just doesn't understand Texas.



WILLIAMS: Oh, imagine Donald Trump running a social media campaign. Never heard of such.



JONES: Well, he's the president of the United States. You're making my point.



WATTERS: Lawrence said that Texas is its own state. I hear Texas is its own country. Up next, a massive migrant caravan headed for the U.S. nearly doubles in size as President Trump promises to get tough to stop it. That and more as The Five continues from Southern Methodist University.



WILLIAMS: Welcome back to "The Five" live in Dallas, Texas. A caravan of Central American migrants is reportedly swelling in size to about 7,000 people as it pushes north toward the U.S. border. In response, President Trump is threatening to cut off foreign aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador if they don't stop this massive group. Trump is also clashing with the media over who is in the caravan and who is to blame.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: You know what you should do, just go into the middle of the caravan, take your cameras and search. OK. Search. No, no, take your -- take your camera, go into the middle and search. You're going to fight MS-13. You're going to find Middle Eastern. You're going to find everything. And guess what, we're not allowing them in our country. What's happening at the border was caused by the Democrats because they won't let anybody change immigration laws that are horrible.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: Lawrence, criminal, MS-13, caused by the Democrats? What's going on?



JONES: Because the Democrats believe in open borders.



WILLIAMS: Oh, is that right.



JONES: I don't understand how you all can be competitive in border states such as Texas, advocating for illegals to come across the border.



WILLIAMS: I don't think anybody.



JONES: But quite frankly, we don't know who's in that crowd that's coming across the border, but that's just the fact. The American people don't want people coming across the border without vetting, right? That's the problem.



WILLIAMS: OK, Jesse, do you agree? Do you think that the president is demonizing these people who are seeking asylum?



WATTERS: Yeah, the president is telling the press to do its job and report the facts. Listen, we are a melting pot but we're also a nation of laws. And we don't like people kicking down the border and demanding citizenship. We want it done the right way and the proper way. And there's a lot of fake news about the caravan too. They're making it out to be a bunch of mothers with young children. But if you look at the video, you know, your eyes aren't going to lie to you. There's teenage kids. There's 20-year- old men. And they brutally broke through the border into Mexico, roughed up some of the border police on the Mexican side. They're wearing t-shirts that are calling our president the devil. And a lot of people in America are looking at these visual and saying this looks like a hostile crew. And we're not necessarily going to welcome you with open arms if you're going to behave that way. And then once they get a little north, they pay the drug cartels $5,000 for a family unit, so now the drug cartels are basically acting like tollbooth operators for America. So if the Democrats want open borders, they're on the same side as the drug cartels. Mexico has to step up and stop this. America would never let other citizens flow through our country in a caravan size the way Mexico is doing.



WILLIAMS: So, President Lopez overdoing it in Mexico, Dana. They say people in the caravan aren't leaving for pleasure. They're leaving out in necessity, about desire for the American dream, economic opportunity. And then the Democrats are saying, oh, President Trump is demonizing those people seeking asylum. What do you say?



PERINO: Well, I think this entire episode -- if Democrats think that the caravan is helping their cause, they're wrong. If you are somebody who wants more legal immigration in the country, if you think that immigration is our strength, this is not helping. You take someone like me, very sympathetic to refugees. This, to me, does not look like refugees. And also, you have able-bodied young men. I understand that the economic conditions in their country are not good, but then stay there and fight for it, OK.



JONES: Yeah.



PERINO: Like we don't have to be responsible for that. And I am one -- I would take a lot more refugees, actual refugees. I think that that is an important thing than America does for the world. I think it's a leader on that. But this is -- this is not -- now, take somebody like me who is pretty moderate on immigration from that standpoint and you have me feeling this way about this caravan, then you've got a real problem. It's not helping you.



JONES: They'll fight the Border Patrol but they won't fight for their own country, which is sad. Meanwhile, they'll send their kids across the border with the cartel many times. If anybody has done research on human trafficking, a lot of these kids that their parents send them across the border end up as sex slaves. But they want us to be compassionate when they end up behind bars. I mean, it's absurd.



WILLIAMS: So, Greg, a lot of threat now from the president saying he's going to cut foreign aid.



GUTFELD: Right.



WILLIAMS: But if you cut foreign aid to these countries, don't you worsen the conditions and make it more likely that people are seeking asylum?



GUTFELD: I don't think so. In fact, I think that this is the worst possible visual the Democrats have right now, unless, like, Bernie Sanders came out wearing a thong. Other than that, this is like -- you can't -- this is -- this crystallizes the lack of process.



WATTERS: Bernie bros might like that.



GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah. The process is a system, due process. That's what we want. What this is saying we don't care. We just have a goal. We want these people to come. If they so believe in the system of our government, why are they violating it so brazenly while holding onto their flag and talking about how great their country is as they're storming our border? Our border is what defined a country. It's crazy. And to the point about how -- Trump demonizing other people, who's been demonized the most? Every time you try to come out for some kind of process, they call you heartless or racist. Maxine Waters told people to go after Republicans and conservatives, and that is essentially demonization. So the demonization thing it goes both ways.



WILLIAMS: But isn't it process that people come to the border and apply?



GUTFELD: Not in that way. That's not a process.



WILLIAMS: I think they have a right to apply.



PERINO: At the port of entry.



WILLIAMS: All right. A new study reveals who is the most politically biased on college campuses. The answer ahead on "The Five" live from Dallas.



GUTFELD: Ah, my head. All right, a new study found that among campus administrators, liberals outnumber conservatives by 12 to 1.



(BOOING)



GUTFELD: Yeah. Knock it off. To put that in perspective, North Korea has more diversity. The result is a student body going deeper into debt and only exposed the one kind of thinking, the kind that makes kids dumber, so they don't notice it's also making them broke. So let's try some college-level math. The number of college administrators has doubled in the last 25 years. The only thing growing faster is Jesse's hair.



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: And it's his real hair, by the way. Meanwhile, student debt now tops $1.5 trillion. That's 37 grand per kid. Now what do you get for that? A stupidity farm kept afloat on the backs of students and their parents. And because they're not learning anything of practical value, it's true, students won't realize this, of course. $1.5 trillion, it's basically our own Venezuela, a third world socialist sinkhole existing within the United States, immune to market forces and common sense, and you and your kids are paying for this crap. If you're 23, you won't be able to afford a home and you can't get married until you're done paying for the promos new butt lift. It's not a bad thing. What a bargain. You're getting poorer and dumber all for the same price. How stupid can you get? Go to college and for a mere 37 grand, you'll find out.



PERINO: Hmmm.



GUTFELD: Yeah. So I think the.



PERINO: Maybe SMU is the exception?



GUTFELD: Well, the message I'm trying to get to the college kids, Dana, is that it's a waste of time. Dropout right now. And everything will be great, right?



PERINO: How about don't listen to Greg yet, but be aware, and you should know -- the cost, right? Like what is the benefit, what is the value that you're getting? What are you paying for? And hold those administrators to.



GUTFELD: And to be fair, SMU is a great school. But a lot of these.



GUTFELD: So, Jesse, these kids are going to be paying for four years of nothing for the rest of their lives.



WATTERS: Yeah. If I'm a father and I'm paying 60 grand for my kid to get brainwashed, I'd just rather have them watch CNN for free.



WATTERS: I'll yank them right out of there. And listen, remember when Ward Churchill, the crazy left-wing professor in Colorado, he said people on 9/11 deserved to die, and it took that university like ten years to boot him out because he had tenure. I was just at Cornell asking why is Cornell so liberally biased? And they kicked me out. So it's totally backwards. It's snowflake city. They need safe spaces to do anything anymore. If we ever fight a real war, who's going to fight it? Not these guys. Maybe these guys.



(APPLAUSE)



GUTFELD: Juan, you've got to admit, 12 to 1 is groupthink, right?



WILLIAMS: And I think what we need is affirmative action for academic underachievers on the right.



GUTFELD: There you go.



WILLIAMS: I tell you what, I so disagree with you because I think parents and students are paying for high-level education. They believe in education. They believe in the benefits of it. And if you go to the books, let's go to the numbers, guess what? College graduates make more.



PERINO: Over their lives.



GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah. But it's not worth it.



PERINO: Well, they're also going to have -- they're going to be late buying a home, late buying a second car, but they also will have all the debt that the baby boomers and Generation X are putting on them for.



WILLIAMS: Hey, Greg. Seriously, Gregory.



GUTFELD: Yeah.



WILLIAMS: Would you rather your kid go to college or not?



GUTFELD: Not.



WILLIAMS: Oh my gosh.



GUTFELD: Peter Thiel has a great idea, these $100,000 grants where you -- start a business in two years instead of going to college. I think that -- it's better to learn how to open a business. Lawrence?



JONES: So I have some numbers of myself. I cover this every day at campus reform. All right. So, SMU, love you guys. We pulled the FEC reports from SMU over 2017 to 2018, $85,000 went out, all right. $65,000 of that went to Democrat organizations.



WILLIAMS: You mean these are financial contributions?



JONES: Financial contributions. These are faculty, administrators, professors that are on the college campuses. So if they're giving towards the Democrats, all right, 100 percent of the donations, 65 percent of them are faculties, 13,000 of them was the administrator as well. If they're giving to Democrats, what do you think they're teaching the students?



WILLIAMS: I think they better be teaching academics.



WATTERS: Well, Juan, when I was at Harvard University doing a little Watters' World package the other day, I asked these two girls what do you think about the fast and furious scandals? And you know what they said? The movie? They don't even know.



WILLIAMS: Not being exposed to right-wing conspiracies.



WATTERS: Someone died.



WILLIAMS: . San Diego state.



JONES: That is about impeaching Donald Trump? Do we really want to be teaching our students?



WILLIAMS: You don't think it's important to teach people about our Democratic process?



JONES: To impeach Donald Trump?



WILLIAMS: No, I mean.



JONES: It's not a headline. That's an actual course.



WILLIAMS: No, I'm saying that's a headline. That's the title of the course, Lawrence.



JONES: But why should our students be.



WILLIAMS: Oh, are you a snowflake? Are you so worried?



WILLIAMS: Yeah, and they do.



WILLIAMS: They shouldn't be taking sides. It's an anti-Trump course.



WILLIAMS: If you're saying it's an anti-Trump course, that's wrong.



JONES: It is. That's exactly.



WILLIAMS: I don't think so,



JONES: Impeach Donald Trump?



WILLIAMS: No, impeach.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: All right, when we come back, we're going to be answering questions about the midterms from students here at SMU. Stay with us.



PERINO: I sure love a marching band. I know my friend Maria is out there watching them, too, and she loves them, as well. Welcome back to "The Five," live in Dallas.



College students could have a major impact on the midterm, so we're good to hear from some SMU students who have questions about the November election. I'm going to turn this way because they're here. Grace Reon, go ahead. Ask your question.



GRACE REON, SMU STUDENT: Hi. I'm a political science major and senior here at SMU; and my question is has O'Rourke appropriately adjusted his strategy and rhetoric for Texas audience? And does he need to?



PERINO: Does he need to? Greg, you want to take that one?



GUTFELD: I heard that he actually got a rifle rack for his Prius. But you know they have that saying that he's all hat, no cattle? He's like no cattle, all manure.



PERINO: Does anyone want to answer her question?



WATTERS: I would say this. Didn't he come out for kneeling during the national anthem? So that's not going to play in Texas. So he needs to recalculate.



WILLIAMS: You know what I think is interesting on this? Is that he's run, really, a high-class campaign in terms of lack of name-calling, until the debate, which is when I would say he's picked up on your question.



PERINO: He may have gone negative too -- too late.



WILLIAMS: He picked up on the line. But you know what? I just think it's good. It's good, because it's hope and high-class, as opposed to fear and anger.



PERINO: We've to keep going going, Lawrence, because we've got another one. We're going to have you go first next, Lawrence. Miles Beattie. Miles Beattie, go ahead.



MILES BEATTIE, SMU STUDENT: Hi, I'm Miles Beattie, who -- I'm a sophomore, a Democrat who is voluntarily giving content to this network. And --



PERINO: Well, we appreciate it. What's your question?



WILLIAMS: I know how you feel, Miles.



BEATTIE: I'm a little nervous, but --



WATTERS: Miles isn't getting paid, Juan.



BEATTIE: Yes, but my question -- my question is, do you believe the polls accurately represent the race, since many young people who are considered, quote, "unlikely voters" are fired up about O'Rourke?



PERINO: Good question. Lawrence, you know a lot about college campuses and the campaign.



JONES: Yes, and when I came back to Texas, there's a lot of Beto signs all over the place.



I think Ted Cruz kind of got comfortable at first. He was running for president ever since he got elected to the Senate. And so he was a little far removed. Once he came back and started telling the people what he was for, why they elected them, I think the energy went back to Ted Cruz.



I really don't think Beto ran a campaign for Texas. He ran a national campaign, as I said before. And so he really does focus on the issues. Cruz is going to focus on Texas. So, you know, I think the polls are wrong on this.



PERINO: And Miles we'll have to see turnout, because do signs and momentum turn into actual votes? We'll see. Everyone is going to be studying this race, because it will have impact in 2020, for sure.



All right. Grayson, we're going to go to you next. This is Grayson Sumpter. Go ahead.



GRAYSON SUMPTER, SMU STUDENT: Thank you. I'm a political science and prelaw student and the vice president of College Democrats. This is in reference, also, to the previous question. So considering that, as we've seen in particular in the last few years, polls don't always perfectly represent how people are going to vote. What factors do you think that pollsters are looking out for in determining these things?



PERINO: Juan, you want to go first?



WILLIAMS: One of the difficulties, is obviously, you've got to look at registered voters, and then you've got to look at likely people among registered voters. And that's the difficulty in a contest like the one here in Texas, where here we are on the campus of SMU. In most midterms, young people do not turn out. Minorities do not turn out to vote in high numbers.



The question is, are they wrong this time because of the high level of engagement with these midterms. And one final factor, cell phones. I bet you don't have a landline. So if the pollsters are checking, do they miss you?



PERINO: And OK, we're going to go next to --



GUTFELD: Hey, try to make this a fun question, OK?



PERINO: -- John Bookas.



JOHN BOOKAS, SMU STUDENT: I can. All right. I'm from Fairfield, Connecticut. I'm a music and math major here, and I'm the president of College Republicans.



I was wondering, what types of stories seem to have the greatest and least effect on the -- on the public?



PERINO: A question for you, Greg.



GUTFELD: Well, I think that, obviously, anything that has visual appeal will win. I mean, that is why I think the caravan thing has been so damaging. And any time that you actually -- when you see the overreach, like you did, Kavanaugh could have just came and went, but when they decided to go full -- when they went full Avenatti, or as I like to call him spaghetti Avenatti, because you serve him with a side of crow. The guy's life is over.



He was supposed to have a rally today. Did you know that? He canceled it, because he couldn't afford the cab fare. Anyway, I don't have an answer.



PERINO: Jesse, about stories? Like, how do you make a story choice for what you want to do on "The Five" or "Watters' World"?



WATTERS: You've got to go visual. It's got to really blow you away emotionally and impact you like that. That's why the Russia story is a joke. No one can see it. You can't taste it. You can't hear it. It doesn't mean anything to anybody. It's just in the sky. So that's why that's not getting any play. I agree with Greg. The caravan is hot right now, because it burns your eyes.



WILLIAMS: Imagine that. The Russia story has just gone away.



GUTFELD: It's fake news.



PERINO: These are very important, but also, you've got to remember to pay attention to when people tell the pollsters what their No. 1 issue is: health care. It's been all the way across the board. Republicans have been late to figure out a way to defend themselves on that.



Let's go to the next one. We have Evie Mathis. Evie, get the microphone there. Go ahead.



EVIE MATHIS, SMU STUDENT: Hi, I'm from Boulder, Colorado, and I'm the vice president of College Republicans.



I was wondering why do news stories, even big ones, tend to die out after a couple of days?



WATTERS: Because Trump tweets something.



PERINO: That's actually kind of true. I think partly it's the 24/7 news culture. Lawrence.



JONES: The attention span of the viewers. I mean, there's always another news story. And sometimes that next news story outweighs the other one, and so the attention span of the viewer, they forget about it and move on to the next thing.



GUTFELD: You know what it is? Do you ever play shuffleboard? That's what the news is now. So you go -- we put a little story out there and then somebody gets another story and bumps it out. So that's all news is now, is we keep bumping stories. Even we -- even stories that we have out there are bumped by another story.



WILLIAMS: I think it's just like a gusher these days. And so much is driven literally as Jesse says by the Trump Twitter feed. It just keeps coming.



PERINO: All right. We're got to keep going.



WILLIAMS: You have to realize that you, as a smart young woman, SMU student, need to pay attention to stories that are important that will make a difference.



PERINO: Indeed. All right. Emmakate Few. Not many, a few. Kate Few, go ahead, last question.



EMMAKATE FEW, SMU STUDENT: Thanks. I'm Emma Kate from Augusta, Georgia. I'm a journalism and political science student here at SMU. But I want to hear your take on if you think it's a good thing that athletes have a larger platform to speak about politics or if they should stick to sports.



WATTERS: Well, I'm not going to tell anybody bigger than I am what to do, because then they could just knock my head off. So they do what they want.



WILLIAMS: Well, I think you have to be straight with our FOX audience and tell them that you are an athlete. And you're a great runner.



But you know what? I think it's just the celebrity world. And so if we have a celebrity president, why shouldn't celebrity athletes also have their say?



PERINO: Lawrence.



JONES: I'm just a free-speech purist. If you want to talk about politics, I don't care. It doesn't mean that I'm going to take their opinion, you know, into account, because they're professional athletes but I like athletes talking about sports.



GUTFELD: I think everyone should shut up except for me.



PERINO: Emmakate, I bet you didn't expect that answer. Thanks, students. We appreciate it. We love that you are here.



And next, Lawrence hits the Texas State Fair to talk to voters about the midterms. He's got a big surprise for us next. Not sure what that is.



JONES: I'm so excited to be back here in Dallas. It's my hometown. I lived here my entire life here up until this past year. And one of my favorite things to do growing up was to go to the State Fair of Texas, which is just a few minutes away.



Earlier today, I made my way down there, where I snatched up some surprises for you guys. And I also have the chance to speak with some Texans about the Texas big state Senate race. Take a look.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Howdy, everybody. And welcome to Texas.



JONES: All right. I'm going to conquer my fear today. I'm going to do this. It's going to swing me all around the place, but I think I'm ready to do it.



(RIDING KIDDIE TRAIN): Whee!



You've got Ted Cruz versus Beto O'Rourke. Who's your favorite candidate and why?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ted Cruz. Just for philosophical reasons.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Definitely Beto, because he just brings new life into the system.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think everybody needs to get out and vote.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to go with Beto, largely because I think the ways in which he's been able to, like, create a grassroots campaign.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I'm a constitutional conservative, so I'm a Cruz fan.



JONES: What issue is most important to you?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The issue for me as an immigrant, of course, immigration is one.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To me it's the deficit.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Party line. In all honesty, people say, they'll be, like, "Well, I'm going to vote for this candidate because I'm Republican, or I identify as a Democrat." But it doesn't matter. Issues are issues.



My favorite thing at the fare is funnel cake and lemonade.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: and turkey legs.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Turkey legs.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The food, absolutely the food.



JONES (EATING SOME FOOD): Woo! So good. I love Texas.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



PERINO: Very nice.



JONES: God, I love my state. Right?



WILLIAMS: Great job, Lawrence. Great job.



JONES: I brought you guys some goodies. This is fried pizza, so try it.



WILLIAMS: Fried pizza? How can you fry a pizza?



JONES: Just eat it, Juan.



WATTERS: I don't know about this one.



JONES: Just eat it.



WATTERS: I'm going to pass this down to Greg.



PERINO: Can you eat that?



GUTFELD: Oh, yes.



JONES: And this is fried PB&J, all right?



WILLIAMS: Peanut butter and jelly.



PERINO: Jesse, you want that.



WATTERS: That looks good.



PERINO: I want the chocolate one, please.



WILLIAMS: Oh, no. She wants the cookie dough.



JONES: Oh, yes. The fried cookie dough.



GUTFELD: I swear, I ran over something like this last night.



JONES: I don't know what it is, but --



PERINO: This is fried cookie dough?



WILLIAMS: These are fried Oreo cookies.



JONES: Let me tell you what I love about Texas.



PERINO: I only smell it.



JONES: We season our food. We treat it with love. We love people. We're friendly, unlike D.C., where I was.



WILLIAMS: Ohh!



JONES: You know, this -- this trip was really good for me, because it reminded me of what I'm fighting for, which is the liberty that Texas has preserved. And I want -- I want the rest of the United States to experience this. Low taxes, no state tax. OK? So we want to keep more of our money.



WATTERS: Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. There's no state tax there?



JONES: There's no state tax.



WATTERS: I'm moving to Texas.



JONES: I told you. Right? And the people are just amazing here. Haven't you guys had a great time?



WILLIAMS: We had a great time. But I'm seeing you out there with big hammer. What happened?



JONES: Well, things happened.



WILLIAMS: No, I thought you won. I thought you won that big prize.



JONES: Yes, I did win a prize, but I didn't get quite what I wanted. So I ate a lot of food. So blame it on the food, OK?



WILLIAMS: I'm rooting for you, Lawrence.



WATTERS: On the kiddie ride, you looked a little scared.



JONES: I'm afraid of heights --



WATTERS: OK.



JONES: -- but I conquered my fear. Right?



GUTFELD: Just so you know, while you were doing that, Jesse was getting a facial.



WATTERS: It was a barbecue facial.



PERINO: Was it really a barbecue facial?



WATTERS: Infused.



GUTFELD: Is that what you're calling it?



JONES: OK, the audience is waiting for us to eat this food.



GUTFELD: I can't eat it!



WILLIAMS: I have another question.



JONES: Yes, what's up?



WILLIAMS: Where did you get that hat? Is that a Texas hat?



JONES: It's a Texas hat. I had to dust it off before I got on the plane. And I brought my cowboy boots. And yes, it's amazing.



WILLIAMS: And you look.



JONES: Thank you. Thank you.



WILLIAMS: You look great, Lawrence.



PERINO: What did you study? Did you want to go into journalism, or what was it?



JONES: I was a criminal justice major, and I wanted to go to law school. My sophomore year, I started doing TV, and I've been doing it ever since.



PERINO: And then how did you -- tell us about Campus Reform, then. How did you get connected?



JONES: So campus reform, I left my job here in Texas with the campus, and I really wanted to save the college campuses. We keep talking about all these issues that we're facing right now as a country. They start on the college campuses. Like the mob that you see right now, going over --



WILLIAMS: You went too far.



JONES: It started -- it started on the college campuses, where people just got away with everything.



WATTERS: Jobs not mobs, Juan. Jobs not mobs.



WILLIAMS: How about critical thinking, smart people asking questions?



JONES: Yes, I'm sure you love it, because it --



WATTERS: You can't put that on a bumper sticker.



WILLIAMS: No, holding politicians to account. We can't hold that on a bumper sticker.



WATTERS: That's too many words.



WILLIAMS: To you, yes.



GUTFELD: No, but you're right.



WATTERS: -- the war.



GUTFELD: You know what it is? Campus is like a seeping sore, and everything out of it goes out into pop culture, and all of a sudden, it ends up at the worst place, in human resources. It's all toxic ideas, and it has to be stopped. That's why don't go to college.



JONES: But -- there's hope, though, because at Campus Reform, most of the reporters, all of them, actually, over 90 reporters, they're all college students. And they report on liberal bias and beefs every single day. So there's hope for us.



PERINO: That's pretty good. Well, thank you for bringing us this delicious food. I am not going to eat it. I'm just going to smell the calories. It smells really good.



GUTFELD: You just put on two pounds.



PERINO: I know. You can just, like, gain weight just smelling it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: But anyway, thank you, Lawrence.



GUTFELD: We've got to go.



JONES: "One More Thing" is up next.



WATTERS: Time now for a "One More Thing." Dana Perino.



PERINO: All right. I just want to take a moment and thank our fantastic crew. Fox News always has the best people, and it's not the people here that you see on your screens; the people behind us. We have some pictures from before. All those guys there. Audio, lighting, stage manager. Look at these guys, all across the board.



Last night we went to the Heartache Pit barbecue. We had our team there: our producers, audio, everybody. We appreciate it.



If you want to see a little bit more about what's going on in Texas politics, go to the Facebook page for "The Daily Briefing." I did a Facebook live that you can watch, taped, with Gomer Jeffers Jr. He's a "Dallas Morning News" reporter. He knows everything about politics in Texas. Check it out.



WATTERS: All right. As Dana said, last night we were at the Heartache Barbecue. Greg had way too many ribs, too much sweet tea. We shot a whole package for you guys. That package is going to air tomorrow night on "The Five," 5 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Texas time. So make sure to check that out. You actually probably want to see what's edited out of this package.



PERINO: Yes.



WATTERS: That's where it got really crazy. But anyway, we had a lot of good food and a lot of fun.



PERINO: I'm still full.



WATTERS: So tune in. Yes, that's the whiskey pie right there. That's a must-get.



All right. Greg.



GUTFELD: All right, now for some real photography. Let's roll.



PERINO: Gosh.



GRAPHIC: Greg's Airplane Pics!



GUTFELD: "Greg's Airplane Pics!" All right. When I fly, I tend to have a little drink on, a bottle or two of wine. And I know that when I'm on the plane, everything is really interesting to me. Like clouds. So let's just run some pictures of some clouds that I took. There's some clouds. You see that, that was during the takeoff.



PERINO: You've never seen clouds before.



GUTFELD: this was when we are coming a little bit up. I don't know where we were.



WATTERS: Cumulus.



GUTFELD: And then this is some more. Put -- the lower third is blocking the clouds. You crazy people. I have -- we have 30 of these.



PERINO: Beautiful clouds.



WATTERS: Wow.



GUTFELD: We have more clouds after that, and then we have yet more clouds, because I was drunk and I thought it was interesting. And now that I look at it, I'm deeply embarrassed.



WATTERS: So are we, Greg.



All right. Juan.



WILLIAMS: Much love, Gregory. We understand these things happen. Hey, a different look for "The Five" today. We got off the set and went into a classroom, a journalism classroom here at SMU.



The students wanted to know about working at Fox, bias in the news business. They had a lot of questions about low levels of trust in American journalism and what they can do in the next generation to restore public confidence.



The good news: the classroom was packed, folks. Tony Peterson, the chair of Journalism Department, and Pam Harris Hackett, who is in charge of broadcast journalism, told us enrollment for journalism right now: an all- time high at SMU. It was great to meet the students, and I told them, what they will do in delivering the truth, holding the powerful to account, is essential to the future of American democracy.



PERINO: They're coming for your job, Juan.



WILLIAMS: Good.



WATTERS: That's right. No fake news here at SMU.



WILLIAMS: No.



WATTERS: Terrence [SIC].



PERINO: Terrence? Lawrence!



WILLIAMS: Lawrence.



JONES: Lawrence! OK.



WATTERS: I had too much wine with Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: Yes, blame me.



JONES: One of my favorite things to do is eat sweets. My godmother has a bakery here in Dallas. Absolutely Edible Cake. And her favorite dish that everyone goes crazy about is the Sweet Potato Thang.



PERINO: Oh, she's cute!



JONES: Yes. She's been on the Food Network channel.



GUTFELD: What's the name of the bakery?



JONES: It's Absolutely Edible.



GUTFELD: Do you think having the word "edible" in it is necessary?



JONES: Yes.



GUTFELD: I mean, is there bakeries where it's inedible?



JONES: We don't judge. We don't judge.



PERINO: I'm smelling it.



JONES: Yes, but it's the Sweet Potato Thang. People fight each other over this over Thanksgiving.



WILLIAMS: Oh, my goodness.



JONES: Even the last -- I want to see your reaction when you have one bite.



GUTFELD: It's pretty awesome.



JONES: I promise you won't regret it.



WILLIAMS: This is awesome.



WATTERS: This is good.



PERINO: OK.



WATTERS: This is really good.



PERINO: I'm so full.



WATTERS: Just eat it, Dana. Come on.



JONES: Even if you don't live in Dallas, you can go to Absolutely Edible, and she will ship you one.



WILLIAMS: It is delish.



JONES: Right? Isn't it amazing?



WILLIAMS: I'm telling you.



WATTERS: All right. I like the mom plug in there. Got to respect that.



JONES: Mom plug?



WATTERS: Lawrence, right?



JONES: Yes.



WATTERS: That's it for us from Dallas. Special thank you, a very special thanks to everyone here at SMU. We'll see you tomorrow back home in New York City. "Special Report" is up next. Play it away, boys.



