The Weather Front
Severe storm system brings heavy rain, flood threat to the South

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Another storm system moving across the South will bring heavy to excessive rainfall with a risk for severe thunderstorms from the central Gulf Coast to the Southeast.

This heavy rainfall will then spread across the Mid-Atlantic region late tonight  into the weekend. Flood warnings are in effect for over 20 million people.

Meanwhile, another system moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring rain wind and strong winds along the coast.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.