Sen. Klobuchar on Trump’s political future: ‘He is done’

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm Chris Wallace.



The school reopening debate heats up as the CDC issues new guidelines and

the White House faces criticism it's setting the bar too low.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: His goal that he set is to have

the majority of schools open by day 100 of his presidency and that means

some teaching in classrooms, so at least one day a week.



WALLACE (voice-over): Backpedaling from the Biden administration and

pushback from frustrated parents, students, and lawmakers who say one day a

week is not enough, while some teachers unions oppose any return to the

classroom.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The school district is hell-bent on forcing thousands

of educators into unsafe buildings.



WALLACE: We'll ask CDC Director Rochelle Walensky if the agency's new

guidelines will speed up school reopenings.



SEN. PAT LEAHY (D-VT): The yeas are 57. The nays are 43.



WALLACE: Then, the Senate votes to acquit former President Trump of

inciting last month's deadly riot at the Capitol.



We're joined by Lindsey Graham, one of Mr. Trump's staunchest supporters in

the Senate, and get reaction from Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.



Plus, we'll ask our Sunday panel about the fallout from the trial and where

it leaves Donald Trump as a political force.



And our "Power Player of the Week," best-selling author James Patterson on

why his latest book on real life soldiers may be his most important yet.



All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday".



WALLACE (on camera): And hello again from FOX News in Washington.



The big story in the nation's capital this week was the second impeachment

trial and second acquittal of former President Trump, and we'll get to that

in the next segment.



But when it comes to affecting people's daily lives, the real news was the

CDC issuing updated guidelines for getting the nation's students back to

school quickly and safely.



That includes mask-wearing, distancing, handwashing, and cleaning, but not

necessarily vaccinations for teachers, as well as a color-coded guide to

help school districts decide under what conditions they can offer in-person

instruction.



The phased approach based on community spread corresponds to either full

in-person, hybrid, reduced attendance, or virtual-only instruction.



And joining us now, the Center -- director of the Center for Disease

Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.



Doctor, as I understand these new CDC guidelines, if you have proper

mitigation in place, even in communities with high transmission, some

students can go back to school at least some of the time for in-person

instruction, is that correct?



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Good morning. Good to be back with

you.



In fact, that is correct. So even in the areas of the highest community

spread, we are advocating with the strict mitigation measures that you

described, including universal and mandatory masking, as well as six-foot

of distancing that at least our K-5 children should be able to get back to

school, at least in a hybrid mode.



WALLACE: So given that, Doctor, is there any scientific reason why for

instance the 52,000 public school students in San Francisco have been shut

out of school for 11 months now, since last March?



WALENSKY: It's a great question. What we have tried to do with this new

guidance is to take the extensive literature that has occurred from

September through now, where we had experiences from other schools, from

other countries to see what the science says and how we can do so safely.

It's not just that we need to include these mitigation measures, but

they're hard to do.



So some of them suggest, for example, diagnostic testing and contact

tracing within 48 hours of a contact to ensure that people can be properly

isolated and quarantined. So, really, it's a layered mitigation approach

and what we put forward in this guidance is the road map to get us there.



WALLACE: But to just press on this issue, given your CDC guidelines, if

you have proper mitigation in place, is there any reason why a public

school district needs to shut down for the better part of a year?



WALENSKY: So, in -- we need to make sure the K-5 schools and the density

is down and part of the reason I haven't been able to open is because we

hadn't previously had the science in order to inform how to open safely. We

didn't have the data, and prior, we didn't have any guidance as to how to

do it safely.



So, we are really anticipating that with this guidance emerging, that

schools will be able to start opening.



WALLACE: President -- you talk about science, President Biden since the

campaign has talked about we're going to follow the science. But 11 days

ago, you were speaking a formal briefing and you said that teachers do not

have to be vaccinated for schools to reopen and after you said that, the

White House said not so fast.



Take a look, Doctor.



WALENSKY: A safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be

vaccinated in order to reopen safely.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Dr. Walensky spoke to this in her

personal capacity. Obviously, she's the head of the CDC, but we're going to

wait for the final guidance to come out.



WALLACE: When you're speaking in public, since you took this role and you

were speaking there as the CDC director, are you ever speaking in your

personal capacity, and is it clear now that when teachers unions insist and

continue to insist that all teachers, all staff must be vaccinated before

any schools can reopen, that that's not based on science?



WALENSKY: You know, here's what I will say: My goal is to make sure the

guidance got out. The guidance has gotten out and it was released on Friday

and the guidance does specifically say that there are many mitigation

strategies that are layered mitigation strategies that are necessary to

reopen. There were also additional mitigation strategies such as teacher

vaccination. That's what our school guidance says.



Our other guidance on who should be vaccinated, our Advisory Committee on

Immunization Practices suggests that teachers should be prioritized in the

1B group. That is the group with greater than 75-year-olds.



So I am a big advocate of ensuring that the ACIP guidance is followed, that

teachers are prioritized. But from a scientific standpoint, we know that

it's possible to reopen schools safely without all of the teachers being

vaccinated.



WALLACE: During the campaign, the president set a goal for what he wanted

to accomplish in the first hundred days in terms of reopening schools. But

the White House backpedaled on that this past week. Take a look at this,

Doctor.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My team will work to see that a

majority of our schools can be opened by the end of my first 100 days.



PSAKI: Well, teaching at least one day a week in the majority of schools

by day 100.



WALLACE: But according to a national study, 64.8 percent of students K-12

are already attending schools that are open at least one day a week. So,

Doctor, aren't we already meeting the goal that President Biden has set for

the nation to meet by next April? Aren't we already meeting that goal?



WALENSKY: Well, the first thing I'll say is that we know that the less

community spread of this disease is out there, the more children will be

able to get back to school. So we know that as our numbers come down, if we

continue, each of us as individuals continue to follow these mitigation

strategies to get the spread of disease down in the communities, we will

have more and more children back to school. The guidance that we released

on Friday is the road map to get there, to follow how much diseases in the

community and how much our kids can safely be back in school.



And so, if everybody is doing their part to decrease disease in the

community, we will have more children back.



WALLACE: So, you've talked repeatedly here about mitigation, and your

guidelines depend on schools spending money to make the environment inside

the classroom, inside the building more safe.



But I want to put this up on the screen. As part of his COVID relief plan,

the president wants $130 billion for those improvements to schools. But

having said that, Congress has already approved $68 billion, and so far,

school districts have only spent $4 billion of that $68 billion.



Isn't the $64 billion that's still in the pipeline, enough money maybe not

to solve all the problems but to get a lot more kids back to school?



WALENSKY: You know, these schools need -- need space, they need to de-

densify their classrooms, they need staffing, they need nurses. They --

another layer of mitigation would be school screening to keep folks safe

even after vaccination.



So I think we need a lot more resources in order to get the schools safe.

One of things that's really been emphasized in the school reopening is how

unsafe some of our school ventilation systems are. That's a problem not

just for SARS-CoV-2 about for other respiratory viruses, for children with

asthma, for exposure to mold.



So I think that there's a lot of work that we need to do in order to get

our children -- our schools a safer environment.



WALLACE: Doctor, in the time we have left, let's do a lightning round --

quick questions, quick answers, about some of the issues that are

concerning people.



Where are we right now on these variants? And are there any variants that

are out there now that can already beat the vaccine?



WALENSKY: We have over a thousand cases of the B117 variant in -- across

the country, 39 states. Other variants, the P1 --



(CROSSTALK)



WALLACE: Is that -- excuse me, is that the U.K. -- is that the U.K.

variant?



WALENSKY: Yes, the B117 is the U.K. variant. The P1 variant, we have a

couple of cases, three cases so far that we know about. That's the Brazil

variant. As well as the B1351 variant, we have at least 15 cases in at

least five states.



So, we have -- we are increasing our detection of these variants. Some of

these variants, we are studying in the lab -- well, these variants we are

studying in the lab to understand how they will work, how the vaccine will

work against them and more information to follow essentially.



WALLACE: But at this point, the vaccine can still handle all of these

variants?



WALENSKY: As far as we know, the B117 in the lab has -- is susceptible to

the vaccine as well as the B1351, has decreased susceptibility in the lab

but there is enough of a cushion in terms of efficacy such that we believe

the vaccines will work against that variant as well.



WALLACE: Dr. Fauci says that by April, that it should be open season, his

words, for everyone wants a vaccine to get a vaccine. But then later this

week, this past week, President Biden said it could be past the summer

before everyone actually gets the vaccination. I understand there's a

difference between availability and the logistics and all of that.



But let me ask you, when will everyone who wants a vaccine be able to get

it, and when do you think that we are going to be back to something

approaching normal?



WALENSKY: So we anticipate by the end of March, we'll have 200 million

vaccines available. I'm proud to say that as of yesterday, we have put 50

million vaccines into people's arms. We anticipate by the end of the

summer, we will have enough vaccine in order to vaccinate the entire U.S.

population that is eligible.



What I worry about is the vaccine hesitancy. So once we have enough

vaccine, at some point, we are going to have more vaccine than people

wanted and we very much need to make sure that everybody rolls up their

sleeves when it's their turn and when they are eligible. And much of the

hard work that we're doing now is to ensure that we can inform all of those

who might be hesitant now as to the reasons why it's safe and why it's

effective.



WALLACE: Do you think that by the end of this year, you and I will be able

to walk down the street without a mask?



WALENSKY: I think that very much depends on how we behave right now. I

think we need to do -- all of us need to do our part. If we have another

search because we are not taking the proper mitigation strategies, I think

it would be foolish for me to project.



WALLACE: Dr. Walensky, thank you. Thanks for your time this week. And

we'll stay on top of those schools opening back up, thanks.



WALENSKY: Thank you very much.



WALLACE: Up next, Senator Lindsey Graham, one of former President Trump's

closest allies on his second impeachment trial and his second acquittal.



WALLACE: The Senate voted yesterday 57-43 to acquit former President Trump

in his second impeachment trial. Seven Republicans broke party ranks to

join with all 50 Democrats, making it the most bipartisan vote ever to

convict a president. But it was still well short of the 67 votes needed to

find him guilty.



In a moment, we'll speak with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was in

the center of the action.



But, first, let's bring in David Spunt on Capitol Hill on the trial's

surprising final day -- David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Chris.



As expected, Democrats voted unanimously to convict, but they needed 17

Republicans to join.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), SENATE MINORITY LEADER: We have no power to

convict and disqualify a former officeholder who is now a private citizen.



SPUNT (voice-over): While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to

acquit the former president, seven Republicans voted to convict. North

Carolina Senator Richard Burr, who is retiring next year, surprised

colleagues with his vote to convict on the lone article, incitement of

insurrection.



Donald Trump's fate almost hung in the balance another few weeks after a

floor fight erupted live witnesses.



REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): We would seek the opportunity to take their

depositions via Zoom also for less than an hour.



MICHAEL VAN DER VEEN, TRUMP DEFENSE ATTORNEY: None of these depositions

should be done by Zoom. These positions should be done in person, in my

office, in Philadelphia. That's where they should be done.



SPUNT: But in the end, both sides agreed no witnesses. Next, closing

arguments.



RASKIN: He abused his office by siding with the insurrectionists at almost

every point rather than with the Congress of the United States.



SPUNT: The former president's attorneys defended their client without

wavering.



VAN DER VEEN: This has been perhaps the most unfair and flagrantly

unconstitutional proceeding in the history of the United States Senate.



SPUNT (on camera): Chris, former President Donald Trump out with a

statement from Florida last night, I want to read part of it to you. He

says: I have always and always will be a champion for the unwavering rule

of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to

peacefully at honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and

without hate.



Meanwhile, the current president, President Biden, out with a statement

condemning violence saying the United States needs to move forward,

underlining the word "united" in United States -- Chris.



WALLACE: David Spunt reporting from Capitol Hill -- David, thank you.



And joining us now, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.



Senator, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday".



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R-SC): Thank you very much.



WALLACE: Senator, let me ask you, have you spoken to President Trump since

the acquittal yesterday, and if so, what was his reaction?



GRAHAM: Yes, I spoke to him last night. He was grateful to his lawyers, he

appreciated the help that all of us provided. You know, he's ready to move

on and rebuild the Republican Party. He's excited about 2022 and I'm going

to go down to talk with him next week, play a little golf in Florida.



And I said Mr. President, this MAGA movement needs to continue. We need to

unite the party. Trump plus is the way back in 2022. He's mad at some folks

but I understand that.



My goal is to win in 2022 to stop the most radical agenda I've seen coming

out of the Democratic presidency of Joe Biden. We can't do that without

Donald Trump, so he's ready to hit the trail and I'm ready to work with

him.



WALLACE: Let me ask you about one person that he might be mad at and tell

me if he is or he isn't, Mitch McConnell, who made a curious speech

yesterday in which he basically said the president is guilty, but that the

Senate doesn't have the power to convict, to act against a former

president.



What did he think of McConnell's speech? What did you think of McConnell's

speech?



GRAHAM: Well, number one, I was a bit surprised but I heard this in 1998,

I've been in three of the four impeachments. I'm sorry about that, but the

bottom line in 1998, you had a lot of Democrats acquit Clinton but got on

the floor and said how bad he was, so you know, Nancy Pelosi called us all

cowards. I don't think most Republicans care what she thinks. And I think

Senator McConnell's speech, he got a load off a chest obviously but

unfortunately he put a load on the back of Republicans.



That speech you will see in 2022 campaigns. I would imagine if you're a

Republican running in Arizona or Georgia or New Hampshire, where we have a

chance to take back the Senate, they may be playing Senator McConnell's

speech and asking about it as a candidate and I imagine if you're an

incumbent Republican, they're going to be people asking you will you

support Senator McConnell in the future.



So I like him, Senator McConnell, he worked well with President Trump. I

think his speech is an outlier regarding how Republicans feel about all

this. I felt the impeachment trial was not only unconstitutional -- I

condemn what happens on January 6th, but the process they used it to

impeach this president was an affront to rule of law.



He is the first president to ever be impeached without a lawyer, without a

witness, without an ability to confront those against him and the trial

record was a complete joke, hearsay upon hearsay and we've opened Pandora's

box to future presidents and if you use this model, I don't know how Kamala

Harris doesn't get impeached if the Republicans take over the House,

because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to

the streets and broke somebody's head open.



So we've opened Pandora's box here and I'm sad for the country.



WALLACE: Does Donald Trump bear any responsibility for the attack on the

Capitol on January 6th?



GRAHAM: No, in terms of the law, no. He bears responsibility of pushing

narratives about the election that I think are not sound and not true, but

this was politically protected speech. The speech on January the 6th was

not an incitement to violence. Every politician has used the word fight,

fight hard, so I don't think that he caused the riot.



His behavior after the election was over the top. There was a preplanned

element to this attack, Mr. Wallace, that we need to look at. Did Nancy

Pelosi know on January the 5th that there was a threat to the Capitol? What

did President Trump do after the attack? We need a 9/11 commission to find

out what happened and make sure it never happens again and I want to make

sure that the Capitol footprint can be better defended next time.



So I want to look at what Pelosi knew, when she knew it, what President

Trump did after the attack, and on the Senate side was Senate leadership

informed of a threat, so there was a preplanned element to this attack,

totally unconnected with the speech. And I thought the --



WALLACE: Well, let me --



GRAHAM: -- managers failed miserably in making the case.



WALLACE: Let's pick up on something that you specifically talked about.

Let's look at the timeline of what happened that day, especially after the

riot began.



At 2:24, the president tweets "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do

what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution."

Two minute later at 2:26, the president speaks to Senator Tommy Tuberville

who tells him Vice President Pence has been evacuated from the Senate.



Around that time, the House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy calls the

president, pleading with him to do whatever he can to call off the rioters

when the president says he thinks it was actually Antifa that was involved,

McCarthy told Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler that he had to

persuade the president it was his own folks who did it.



Take a look at this exchange.



REP. JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER (R-WA): These are your people. They have MAGA

hats on and the president's response to him was, "Well, Kevin, I guess

they're just more concerned about this election then you are."



WALLACE: What does that tell you, Senator, about how the president viewed

the riot while it was happening?



GRAHAM: It doesn't tell me a whole lot, because it's all hearsay. Why

don't we have a 9/11 investigation? I think it's at 2:28, he told people to

be peaceful. He tweeted out several times at 4:00 and did a video basically

to be peaceful and leave.



Could the president have done more? Yes. Did he incite this riot by his

speech? Absolutely not. If Donald Trump's speech is going to be seen as

incitement by a politician to call violence about every Democrat and

Republican up here is in trouble but I'd like to know that. I'd like to

know did the Capitol Hill police inform the House sergeant at arms and the

Senate sergeant at arms the day before the attack that they needed more

troops? So I want to look at all of it.



WALLACE: Senator, I want to just pick up on that because -- and the

question of the president's personal responsibility, whether it was legal

or not, whether his personal responsibility. Here's what you said on

January 7th, the day after the riot.



GRAHAM: It breaks my heart that my friend, a president of a consequence,

would allow yesterday to happen. And it will be a major part of his

presidency.



When it comes to accountability, the president needs to understand that his

actions were the problem, not the solution.



WALLACE: His actions were the problem, allowed the riot to happen. It sure

sounds like you're saying that he violated his oath of office.



GRAHAM: No, I think what he did is he encouraged supporters throughout the

country to fight like hell to take back an election that he thought was

stolen, a lot of politicians have said that. On January the 7th he wasn't

impeached. The guy was impeached within 48 hours, he didn't have a lawyer,

no evidence gathered. The speech of January the 6th is politically

protected speech in my view, did not cause the riot. It doesn't represent

the 74 million people who supported him. This will be part of his

historical record of the Trump presidency.



But Democrats, because they hate his guts, wanted to impeach him before

they ever met him, have now started a process that you can impeach somebody

in the House within 48 hours without a lawyer, without a witness, without

the ability to cross-examine those against you and have a trial record

based upon articles from the media. This thing is turning into a nightmare

for the presidency.



I rejected the article of impeachment. I didn't think President Trump was

guilty, and you have now opened up Pandora's box.



As to Senator McConnell, he is a friend but he's going to be center stage

now in the 2022 effort to take back the Senate. I've been asked by a lot of

people, Chris, calm President Trump down, talk to him, get him to calm

down. Sometimes he does and sometimes he doesn't. But to my Republican

colleagues, this is a two-way street.



Ninety percent of the Republican Party thought this impeachment was a

partisan exercise. That's what I thought. He is out of office and so to the

Republican Party, if you want to win and stop a socialist agenda, we need

to work with President Trump. We can't do it without him and to you,

President Trump, you need to build the Republican Party stronger.



I'm into winning and if you want to get something off your chest, fine, but

I'm into winning.



WALLACE: Senator, I've got one final question, Nikki Haley, the former

governor of your state of South Carolina, made some pretty tough comments

about Donald Trump this week. I want to put them up on the screen.



She said "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have

followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that

ever happen again."



Senator, is Governor Haley wrong about Donald Trump's future in the

Republican Party?



GRAHAM: Yes, Donald Trump is the most virulent (ph) member of the

Republican Party. The Trump movement is alive and well. People believe he

brought change to Washington. Policy wise it was long overdue.



All I can say is that the most potent force in the Republican Party is

President Trump. We need Trump plus and at the end of the day, I've been

involved in politics for over 25 years, the president is a handful and what

happened on January 6th was terrible for the country, but he's not

singularly to blame.



Democrats have sat on the sidelines and watched the country be burned down

for a year and a half and hadn't said a damn word and most Republicans are

tired of the hypocrisy.



So no, Nikki is wrong about President Trump. North Carolina, the biggest

winner I think of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump. My dear

friend Richard Burr who I like and have been friends to a long time just

made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North

Carolina to replace him if she runs. And I certainly will be behind her

because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Senator Graham, thank you. Thanks for

coming in today. Please come back, sir.



GRAHAM: Thank you. I will. Thank you.



WALLACE: Up -- up next, what did Democrats get out of the second Trump

impeachment trial? We'll ask Senator Amy Klobuchar when we come right back.



WALLACE: Coming up, Democrats pull back on calling more witnesses in the

Trump impeachment trial.



REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): We've offered you overwhelming and irrefutable

and certainly unrefuted evidence that former President Trump incited this

insurrection.



WALLACE: We'll ask Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of her party did

enough, next.



WALLACE: Now that impeachment is over, Democrats hope to make a hard pivot

to President Biden's agenda. But what did they accomplish in trying Donald

Trump once again?



Here to discuss that, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.



And, Senator, welcome back to FOX NEWS SUNDAY.



KLOBUCHAR: Thank you, Chris. t's great to be back on hear your voice as a

host of the show instead of having your interviews used as an exhibit in an

impeachment trial. So it's good to be on. Thank you.



WALLACE: Well, thank -- thank you for noticing.



But any case, what was -- what's the fallout from the trial? You heard my

discussion just now with Senator Graham.



What did Democrats accomplish impeaching and trying Donald Trump for the

second time and then seeing him be acquitted for the second time?



KLOBUCHAR: Well, you know, Chris, it's really not what we accomplished.

This wasn't a matter of convenience right now as our number one goal is to

get this pandemic under control. It's what our republic accomplished. What

was the right thing to do for our nation? And as Liz Cheney, the number

three in leadership on the Republican side in the House said on your show

just last week, we've got to make sure that this doesn't happen again.



And what this was about to me, Chris, is about not hiding history. This

will now be seared in the memory of Americans for generations to come. And

what the House managers did was put the case together as you just discussed

with Senator Graham, put a timeline forward and showed exactly what Donald

Trump did. And it resulted -- I was disappointed in the result, but it

resulted in the most bipartisan vote we've ever seen in an impeachment of a

president of the United States. Seven courageous Republicans, including

from very red states like Louisiana and Alaska voted to convict this

president because they agreed with Liz Cheney, this cannot happen again.

And they joined, of course, every single Democrat who stood up with those

police officers, who put themselves between a mad mob and our safety. And

well -- as you listen to the shrieks of that police officer wedged in the

door, I thought to myself, he stood up for our liberty when the president

of the United States wouldn't even send out a tweet to save the Capitol.



WALLACE: But, Senator, if this was so serious and so terrible, why did

Democrats back off on calling witnesses? You could have called House

Republican Leader McCarthy to ask him about his conversation with the

president. You could have called Senator Tuberville to ask about his

conversation. You could have called White House aides to -- to ask them

about what the president was saying and doing while the riot was going on.

But, instead, you didn't.



Why -- how come?



KLOBUCHAR: Look, first let's make clear, I voted for allowing witnesses.

But I think, in the end, when you look at what people said after the trial,

it wasn't more witnesses that were going to change their mind.



Mitch McConnell, who didn't vote to convict, said himself there is no

question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible

for provoking the events of the day.



Chris, he said -- he basically said right there that they've proven their

case. They proved their case on the facts.



What happened here was a number of Republicans used as what I would call an

excuse, not as a reason, a faux constitutional arguments that somehow you

couldn't convict a president after he was out of office. We know that's not

true from precedent with the secretary of war back in the 1800s. That's not

true, including comments by conservative lawyers and scholars --



WALLACE: Right.



KLOBUCHAR: The Republican lawyer of the year and it's just not correct in

the plain language of the Constitution. But that's what they wrapped

themselves around when they gave their excuse for how they voted. It wasn't

the facts. So my answer to you is, in this case, it would not have changed

their minds. That's obvious or Mitch McConnell would not have given the

speech that he gave.



WALLACE: Let -- Senator, let me ask you, though, about some of the facts in

the case, and the case that the House managers brought.



Yes, it is true that President Trump summoned the crowd to Washington on

January 6th. Yes, it's true that he asked them to fight like hell. But,

yes, it's also true that he said this.



Here is the president.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT (January 6th): I know that everyone

here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and

patriotically make your voices heard.



WALLACE: Does that, Senator, meet the Supreme Court test in Brandenburg v.

Ohio that his speech was directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless

action and was likely to incite or produce such action? Does it meet the

legal standard for incitement?



KLOBUCHAR: What the standard here is, Chris, it's about impeachment and

whether or not he followed his oath of office, committed high crimes and

misdemeanors. So let's look at what he did. To me, it's not just what he

said in that speech. I mean I've asked for people to fight for things, to

fight for 48 hour maternity leave -- maternity -- staying in the hospital

for new moms and their babies. That was my first fight that I took on. But

those moms didn't storm the maternity wards with bear spray and handcuffs.

They didn't do that. Why? Because that's not what I asked them to do.



Look at the facts. Leading up to this, on your interview he would not

commit to a peaceful transition of power. He undermined the election. He

called it a steal.



Then we get to the day of the speech. He told people to show up on January

6th, put a target on the Capitol, basically told them to go wild, leading

up to it.



WALLACE: Right.



KLOBUCHAR: Then he gives a speech, tells them to march down The Mall. And

what happens after they invade the Capitol and they're impaling police

officers? He does nothing. I'm sorry, just throwing in the word peacefully

once isn't enough. To me the answer is in his 6:00 p.m. tweet, after people

had already died, when he called them great patriots and once again

repeated the lie that the election victory, in his words, had been

unceremoniously and viciously stripped away and he said, remember this day

forever. It wasn't a one word, it was an entire plan.



WALLACE: Senator -- Senator, I've got less than 30 seconds.



Lindsey Graham makes it clear he thinks that Donald Trump is still a viable

and important force in Republican politics. Is he?



KLOBUCHAR: No. And that's because, and you can see where the numbers are

right now with how he's doing, what people think of him across the country,

I say no. One, as Mitch McConnell points out, there's a lot of other

investigations going on about this man. Two, the American people have now

seen clear out what he did. He violated his oath of office in what Liz

Cheney called the greatest betrayal of a president's oath of office in

history. And those memories and those police officers screams will be

forever etched in the memories of Americans. He is done.



WALLACE: Senator Klobuchar, thank you.



KLOBUCHAR: Thank you.



WALLACE: Thanks for your time. Always good to talk with you.



KLOBUCHAR: Thank you.



WALLACE: Up next, we'll bring in our Sunday group to discuss what acquittal

means for Donald Trump's future as a political force.



And, Governor Andrew Cuomo faces even more criticism for his handling of

COVID in nursing homes.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): There's no question, none, that President

Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of

the day. No question about it.



WALLACE: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell blaming last month's riot

directly on Donald Trump after voting to acquit him on the grounds the

Senate can't try a former president.



And it's time now for our Sunday group.



Marc Thiessen of the American Enterprise Institute, Fox News correspondent

Gillian Turner, and Charles Lane from "The Washington Post."



So, Marc, what do you think the second Trump impeachment trial

accomplished? Was it a failure for Democrats or did they at least succeed

in tying him more closely and more directly to the events of January 6th?



MARC THIESSEN, RESIDENT FELLOW, AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE, WASHINGTON

POST COLUMNIST AND FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it's a little bit of both,

Chris. I mean, first of all, if you believe that President Trump committed

impeachable offenses, and I do believe that, this is the headline he gets

to hold up today. Just like he did last impeachment, Trump -- Trump is

acquitted by the Senate. So he gets to hold that up and declare victory.



At the same time, the trial did force us as a nation to confront what

happened on that day. We did -- we saw for the first time with that

surveillance video how close the mob came to actually reaching senators and

congressmen and Vice President Mike Pence, seconds away from seeing -- from

Vice President Mike Pence.



And even if you believe that Trump is not responsible for inciting the

riot, his behavior after the riot began is absolutely indefensible. The

fact that he didn't stand up immediately when he saw what was happening and

say, no, no, that's not what I meant, stand-down. That when -- that when

Kevin McCarthy called him and was begging for help, he said, these people

care more about the election then you do, Kevin. You know, these -- these -

- these are indefensible things. And so that is all on the record now and

the country is better for that.



WALLACE: Chuck, do you think Republicans face any downside from voting, 43

of them, to acquit President Trump, or is that good politics for them? And

what you think this does to the president? Does -- is he tarnished or --

and I guess maybe the answer is both, is he tarnished or -- or is he seen

as the victim once again of a Democratic witch hunt?



CHARLES LANE, "THE WASHINGTON POST" AND FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think I'm

going to answer that by referring to what Lindsey Graham just set on this

show, which was, quote, I'm about winning. And he believes that winning for

the Republican Party means doubling down on the party's attachment to

Donald Trump and disparaging those Republicans who voted to convict and

otherwise, including even Mitch McConnell, who didn't vote to convict but

just condemns the president. I was really struck by that because there's a

senator from the south, from a red state, who does the political

calculation and decides that the future of the party lies with Trump. And I

think that's impressive. It's very sobering. It's almost shocking because

we -- as Marc very ably said, whatever else you can say about this

president, his fingerprints are all over an ugly act of mob violence in the

heart of our capital and yet he does still seem to have sway over the bulk

of the Republican Party.



WALLACE: Gillian, let's pick up on exactly that point. You heard my

discussion with Senator Graham about his former governor, Nikki Haley's

very tough statement in which she said that Donald Trump has lost any

political viability. He said she's wrong. Do you think she's wrong?



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AND FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY

COUNCIL

STAFF: I do. I think that former President Trump still has a stranglehold

on the vast majority of the Republican Party. Maybe not every single

politician in office, but most of them. I think yesterday's acquittal vote

demonstrates as well as the fact that, Chris, he left office just three

months ago. He'd already been impeached twice. He had an 87 percent

approval rating among Republicans. So I think those two things put together

demonstrate exactly what Lindsey Graham said.



The other, I think, million-dollar question to ask right now is, does

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have any control over his caucus in

the Senate moving forward? That's much less clearer than -- I think than

the Trump question.



WALLACE: Let's turn, in the time we have left, to another politician who

had a very bad week, and that is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. It first

came out that -- that the state of New York had -- had severely

undercounted the number of -- of people living in nursing homes who had

died from COVID-19. And last month Governor Cuomo said this about that.



Take a look.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): We're below the national average in number of

deaths in nursing homes. But who cares? Thirty-three, 28 died in a

hospital, died in a nursing home. They died.



WALLACE: Now, one of Cuomo's top aides was quoted this week as having said

that the Cuomo administration froze on -- her word, froze on releasing the

numbers when the Justice Department asked for them because they were

concerned that the Trump administration was going to use those -- those

figures against them.



Marc, how damaging for Andrew Cuomo?



THIESSEN: Well, just think of it this way, imagine if Donald Trump had done

what Andrew Cuomo did and falsified data on the pandemic for political

purposes, we'd have a -- we'd have a third impeachment going, you know?



But the other thing is that I think people are missing the real scandal

here. So everybody's focused on the fact that he did not give data that was

supposed to go to the Justice Department on August 23rd investigating the

deaths.



The real scandal is that for months before that, starting in May, he was

providing false data to public health officials. So public health -- this -

- the virus started -- that spread across the country was not the variant

on the West Coast, it was the Italian variant that started in New York, and

that seeded the entire pandemic across the country. Public health officials

were desperately trying to figure out how this virus was spreading, who was

most vulnerable, how they could stop it and Cuomo fed them false data about

who was getting sick and where. That -- that is an unbelievably

irresponsible thing to do and it probably led to the deaths of a lot of

Americans across the country because it interfered with the public health

officials ability to fight the virus. So I think that's the real scandal

here and it's very damaging.



WALLACE: Chuck -- Chuck, we got a little over a minute left.



Cuomo was getting a lot of praise in those first months, last -- last

spring for what were considered very factual briefings. It all seems to be

coming apart for him now.



LANE: Especially because the criticism he's coming under is bipartisan.

Don't forget this latest round began with a Democratic attorney general's

report. A number of Democratic members of the New York state legislature

are criticizing him.



You know, he has sharp elbows. He's not shy about making enemies no matter

where, and what party. And I think some of that's coming back to haunt him.

And so that is what's particularly damaging about this, is it's not just

Republicans coming after him.



WALLACE: And, Gillian, in -- in the 30 seconds we have left, there's also

the basic criticism that he was ordering nursing homes to take people who

had COVID.



TURNER: Yes, and that speaks to the broader problem, which is much bigger

than Cuomo himself here, which is that Americans sadly don't really care

about policy that much anymore. They care about the persona of politicians.

If you're in a press conference and you sound authoritative and commanding

and also sympathetic, they give you a pass. Nobody really pays close

attention to the underlying policies that politicians are implementing

anymore. And I think there's a real reckoning coming with that pretty soon.



WALLACE: Thank you, panel. See you next Sunday. Happy Valentine's Day to

all of you.



Up next, our "Power Player of the Week," bestselling author James Patterson

on his publishing empire in the new book he says just may be his most

important ever.



WALLACE: He is the best-selling author of the past decade. And if you think

I'm talking about Stephen King or John Grisham, think again.



Here's our "Power Player of the Week."



JAMES PATTERSON, BEST-SELLING AUTHOR: I love to tell stories, and I want to

know what's going to happen at the end.



WALLACE (voice over): Author James Patterson tells lots of stories. Three

hundred and fourteen books, 241 best sellers, over 400 million copies sold.



Loyal fans buy so many. Their hash tag is patterstack.



WALLACE (on camera): What's the secret to a best-selling book?



PATTERSON: Oh, I -- you know, characters and interesting situations.



I'm James Patterson. Welcome to "The Inn."



Read about it in "The 18th Abduction."



WALLACE: There does seem to be a bit of a James Patterson formula, bite

size chapters and a plot that -- that races like the dickens.



PATTERSON: Yes, for sure. I think it's a good way. I think it fits the

modern world.



WALLACE (voice over): Patterson's signature character, Detective Alex Cross

(ph), is a publishing franchise, adapted into hit films.



But his latest book, "Walk in my Combat Boots," written with Retired Army

Sergeant Matt Eversmann, is a non-fiction page-turner.



PATTERSON: These are the people on the ground. This is their stories.



WALLACE (on camera): Why was that important to tell, and particularly why

to tell now?



PATTERSON: If you've been in the military, if you've been in combat that

you'd say, these people -- these guys got it right. And if you haven't,

you'll understand, maybe for the first time in your life, what it means to

serve, what it means to put your life on the line for somebody else.



WALLACE (voice over): His favorite story is about twins, Jason and Kevin

Droddy, who both served as Army Rangers in Iraq.



PATTERSON: One of them would go through a hair-raising experience, and --

and all he would think about is, I hope my twin is OK. And Jason would

always say over and over again, Kevin and I are going to go home. We're

going to get home. And they did get home.



WALLACE: Patterson runs his own story-telling army.



PATTERSON: I have some co-writers. What I do is I will write a 50 or 60

page outline for everything. There was one year, two years ago, where I had

-- I wrote I think it was 2,700 pages of outlines, which is crazy.



WALLACE (on camera): Do you ever get writer's block?



PATTERSON: No. No. I -- what is that? I've heard about that, but I don't --

no. Obviously not. Some of my competitors wish that I would get writer's

block.



WALLACE (voice over): No writer's bock, but he still finds mystery in the

process.



PATTERSON: I never know for sure how it's going to turn out.



WALLACE (on camera): When you write a book, you don't know what the ending

is going to be?



PATTERSON: Frequently, I don't know the ending, because I get to it and I

go, it needs more.



WALLACE: You've got to have a sense that, OK, that -- that is coherent with

where he took me along the trip.



PATTERSON: Or it's, you're hooked, you're hooked, you're hooked, you have

to -- and it's aliens. You go, what? No, not aliens. You can't do that,

you copout. You -- that's awful.



WALLACE: Maybe the butler, but not the aliens.



PATTERSON: I haven't done the butler yet, but I -- I'd like to do that.

That would be humorous.



WALLACE: Patterson has just finished another nonfiction book, his

autobiography. And you can learn more about "Walk in My Combat Boots" in a

new special cohosted by Patterson available now on Fox Nation.



And that's it for today, have a great week and we'll see you next FOX NEWS

SUNDAY.



