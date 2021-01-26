Sen. Hawley: Big Tech attempting to censor all dissent

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: We are tracking multiple major stories that will impact your life, including the shocking scene from New York City. Look at this Friday night, 11:30 a.m. -- broad daylight, the streets of New York City, that man right there and beaten, slashed, robbed by a group of 12 people.

Now, make no mistake, violent crime is now spiraling out of control in many of America's major cities. Yeah, it goes back to rioting in Portland, Seattle, and Denver last week.

Now, this is what defunding the police and helping people arrested get free bail -- Kamala Harris -- and not speaking out and calling "riots" riots like last summer. This is what it looks like. More scary times. We'll have a lot more tonight.

Also, Nancy Pelosi's prayerful and solemn duty, radical extremists, to smear the president even out of office for all eternity has now officially reached the Senate.

Coming up, we will have the very latest details from the Democrats' unconstitutional post-presidential impeachment charade -- by the way, which is falling apart. It is now officially blowing up in the faces of Biden and every other Democrat in the swamp.

Senators, by the way, Republicans, Rubio, Cornyn, Cotton, all now forcefully speaking out against impeachment.

As of today, it's a foregone conclusion there will not be a conviction, but an acquittal. Everyone knows the trial is dead on arrival.

Get this -- Chief Justice John Roberts rightly now refusing to preside over the trial, the latest Schiff show.

And, of course, if Biden really cared about unity, he could put a stop to the Schiff show right now. So much for that unity BS, words no meaning, just, you know, smoke and mirrors. Obviously, he doesn't care about unity at all whatsoever.

He's out of office. Aren't you happy? All right.

By the way, that is why the first 24, 36, well, 24 now executive orders, take a look at this -- it reads like a wish list for the radical extreme socialist base. They're the ones in charge.

And Biden is now halting all border wall construction. He's stopping all deportations, amnesty is on the way. He is incorporating illegal immigrants into the U.S. Census and pausing student loan payments.

And, of course, he's waging war on American oil and gas. And this has real consequences for real people, our friends, our neighbors. Thousands of people now being laid off because of Biden's cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

The Biden-Obama administration -- remember, in their years, four years ago plus, they predicted $2 billion in wages if the pipeline was ever built. But they never lifted a finger, Donald Trump got that done and now Biden's radical agenda is literally taking thousands of American jobs, hurting American families all while economic stress is the norm for way too many of our fellow Americans because of COVID and, of course, the subsequent, oppressive lockdowns.

We're going to hear from one of those workers, a fellow American, in just a moment. What's his life like now? And with the stroke of a pen, this guy lost his job.

So to Joe's fawning fans and big tech, the media mob, this is why, yes, I'm critical now this early of the Biden administration. This is why I rightly called his first week in office a pending disaster. The mob saying Hannity's -- he's already saying that Joe is failing.

Well, these policies will always fail. Why? Chapter four of my book "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink" actually has a whole chapter in there that says socialism and its history of failure. It will fail again. This is why we will continue to vet Joe Biden and all his policies, 99 percent so-called journalists in this country, they're now on, well, we'll call it a sycophantic vacation.

So per usual, we end up doing their jobs for them all, and at the same time, we'll continue to fight back against cancel culture. It is now worse than ever. More oppressive than ever, more chilling than ever. It's an embrace of authoritarianism and some on the left are calling on the government to censor, regulate freedom of speech.

In other words, speech they don't like or agree with. And some even on so- called news networks, fake news CNN, MSDNC, they want Fox News ripped off the airwaves. They want this show canceled. Talk about cancel culture.

They have the biggest purveyors of lies, hatred in the country. And I have five years worth of never-ending material. Others have continuously and enthusiastically, you know, praised big tech censorship of conservatives and, of course, the censorship of real stories in the lead up to the election.

Senator Josh Hawley, he had a book deal canceled. They want to use the 14th Amendment to remove him and Ted Cruz for daring to ask for an audit of election. Well, sorry if you disagree, but that's what this country was built on, all because they supported, yes, a ten-day audit of our election results, something Democrats in the past have done.

In an op-ed in "New York Post", Senator Hawley encouraged all Americans to take a stand against the muzzling of America. Senator Hawley will join us in just a moment.

First, we begin this Monday night, we turn our attention to the Biden administration's ongoing, quote, efforts against COVID-19.

Remember, it was just a few months ago when then candidate Biden frequently used the pandemic to bash President Trump in one of his rare appearances. In fact, he personally blamed the president pretty much for every COVID death. Not China, no, the dog bites, the bee stings, you're feeling sad, there's only one person on this earth to blame -- Donald Trump.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive, all the people -- I'm not making this up, just look at the data. Look at the data.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Look at the data. Okay.

Joe and Kamala claim they had a plan to beat COVID-19. They vowed to, quote, get the virus under control, deliver immediate relief to working families. Apparently, that's not the case. Look at this Joe, guess what? Now, there's nothing he can really do to change the trajectory of the pandemic. That's not what he was saying in the campaign at all. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months, as this pandemic rages on because there's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, keep in mind, multiple vaccines have already been deployed, thanks to Donald Trump and by the way around a million doses are being distributed and being put in people's arms every single day, just like during the Trump administration.

And remember those international travel bans President Trump implemented -- well, actually in about six days, exactly one year ago to stop the spread of COVID-19, now, the Biden administration, they themselves are extending the travel restrictions. But you remember after the president implemented that, yes, last year, about a year ago on the campaign trail, there was Joe out there tweeting that the travel ban was hysteria, xenophobic and fear- mongering. And again in March, Biden again called the COVID-19 travel restrictions xenophobic, fear-mongering.

Well, I guess that makes Joe Biden xenophobic and a fear-mongerer. Our own Peter Doocy asked Biden's press secretary about this and as per usual, the answer, well, misleading.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: When President Trump was imposing travel restrictions in March specifically on China, then candidate Biden called it xenophobic and fear-mongering. So, now, President Biden is putting travel restrictions on people coming in from other countries. What words we use to describe that?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I don't think that's quite a fair articulation. The president has been clear that he felt the Muslim ban was xenophobic. He overturned the Muslim ban. He also though has supported and he himself even before or we did, I should say, even before he was inaugurated -- steps, travel restrictions in order to keep the American people safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: She really thinks we're that stupid or is she just really not aware that Biden was talking about the COVID-19 travel restrictions?

Now, tonight, at least one thing has become very clear and that is the Biden administration does not plan to hold China responsible for anything. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: China is engaged in conduct that it hurts American workers blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances and our influence in international organizations what we've seen over the last few years is that China is growing more authoritarian at home and more assertive abroad and Beijing is now challenging our security prosperity and values in significant ways that require a new U.S. approach. And this is one of the reasons as we were talking about a little bit earlier that we want to approach this with some strategic patients.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, I guess that's going to make China great, Russia great on energy, the Middle East, they're happy we're going to get out of the oil and energy business because they'll be made great and make a lot of money too. Patience for China but not the Keystone XL pipeline.

Clearly, a friendly relationship with the malignant regime hostile regime that they are that infected the world with COVID-19 is more important to Biden -- hmm, Joe son, zero experience Hunter, made all that money -- than the thousands of workers by the way that actually relied on, let's see, high paying career jobs in the energy sector, the Keystone pipeline among them, to put food on the table.

Joining us tonight, one of those workers, he was just laid off. His name is Neal Crabtree.

Neal, thank you for being with us.

Number one, you know, I'm very sorry. For the first time in 75 years, we finally became energy independent. Well, we could kick that out the window. But also, you spent your life training to do complicated hard work with a good career trajectory, how's your life looking now?

NEAL CRABTREE, WELDING FOREMAN ON KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE: Right now, Sean, it's -- the Green New Deal is kind of looking like a darker color to me. It's not looking so bright. I could tell you that much.

HANNITY: Yeah. Why -- why did your union support Joe Biden? He was saying -- pretty much, we all knew he was going to do it, why would they support him?

CRABTREE: Well, Sean, right now, to me, this is this is not a union/non- union issue. It's -- we can fight that battle another day. This is an American job issue. I don't care if you -- if you're union or non-union. This administration is attacking our industry all together. So, that's the least of my worries right now, Sean.

HANNITY: Yeah, you know, I would imagine and I saw this comment you'd made at http://foxnews.com. Is that, OK you had -- you had spent years building this career trajectory. You know, I saw Pete Buttigieg go out and say, yeah, no, no, we want them to get other high-paying union jobs. How's that going to work for you in the era of COVID when jobs are scarce already and open borders where we'll have more competition that the jobs that are here that'll lower wages? How do you think that's going to work out for you?

CRABTREE: That would that would be a question I would love to ask him myself. Where are these jobs? I mean, the last time I looked, we're about a seven percent unemployment rate. They're trying to tell me to find another job and we can't even provide jobs for the people that are in this country. That would be the first question I'd ask the new transportation secretary, where are these jobs?

HANNITY: Yeah, Mr. Experience --

(CROSTALK)

CRABTREE: -- my job and gave me another -- yeah, give -- where are the jobs?

HANNITY: All right. Well, let me just -- by the way, he just got a new job and with his wealth of experience as being the mayor of South Bend, okay. But my question, why are you not mad at your union? I'd be mad at my union. They're getting dues from me and they knew this was likely and they still supported this guy, that would piss me off. CRABTREE: Well, Sean, I can -- I can tell you that I I'm not mad at my union. My union personally, I can promise you, that ninety percent of us did not support this new Biden administration, that ninety percent of us backed President Trump. Like I said, I really don't want to get into that. That's above me.

I'm on here tonight because it doesn't matter if you're union or non-union, this new administration is -- it's after the industry as a whole. Not just -- it doesn't matter if you're union or non-union tonight. I'm -- I'm looking at all Americans. I'm -- I'm trying to stand up for American workers. This is a fight that we need to be in together --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But let me tell you, Neal --

CRABTREE: We can fight that battle another day. This new administration is against all jobs right now.

HANNITY: Let me tell you, they are not going to stop -- if the choice in my opinion, is about New Green Deal radical socialism and jobs for people like you, they already gave you your answer. Pretty much, it sounded like a drop dead answer from Buttigieg and Biden because with the stroke of a pen, that resulted in you getting laid off, did it not?

CRABTREE: Yes, sir. I mean, two hours after the president was inaugurated, I got the word that I was going to be lay off. So, it was that easy and we've taken this on the chin for the last three years as an industry and I think the people are -- we're ready to fight back. The American workers are ready to fight back. Sean --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Please, let me tell you what I'm going to do, give me a list of all the guys you know they got laid off. We've done this in the past. I'm going to take your information if it's okay with you. We'll put it up on our website. We'll give you guys you know hopefully there are great people that watch this program and I hope somebody you know might be able to help you out and keep your career trajectory going. This shouldn't happen.

(CROSSTALK)

CRABTREE: Sean, I'd just like to say --

HANNITY: Yeah.

CRABTREE: Sean, I'd just like to say one thing. The American workers are hurting tonight. This new administration -- they're trying to do surgery on it, to fix it, and they're doing it with a blindfold. But we need to get the truth out to the American public.

HANNITY: How many kids do you have, Neal?

CRABTREE: I've got three boys I'm very proud of them.

HANNITY: Yeah. All right. Our prayers with you and your fellow workers, and if we can help, I want to help any way we can, get you back, you know, working fast. Those bills don't stop coming in. Our prayers are with you.

We turn now to another key part of the Democratic -- Democrats' agenda, the unconstitutional impeachment charade.

Tonight, we are witnessing a Capitol Hill version of what is basically an act, a Broadway show. We're about to see some serious acting, theatrics all Democratic senators and even the Republicans, it's a foregone conclusion. This isn't about making your life better. This isn't about a more perfect union. It's not about unity. It's about just one more smear job against Donald Trump.

And now that he's a private citizen -- yes, they don't have jurisdiction. It's totally constitutional. In fact, Chief Justice Roberts, not exactly the biggest Trump supporter from what I can tell, he would normally uh preside over such a trial. He's refusing to do so.

Well, then it went to Kamala Harris and now, Patrick Leahy, another radical leftist from Vermont, will preside over the so-called proceeding. That not only is impeachment a charade, it's unconstitutional, it reveals a beyond stunning level of hypocrisy in the Democratic Party. They claim that the president incited an insurrection because he urged people to peacefully patriotically make your voices heard and march to the Capitol, peacefully, patriotically.

Okay. If that's the new standard, I ask all of America and every Democrat, is this rhetoric impeachable? You decide.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.

BIDEN: Would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said, no, I said if we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: You got to be ready to take a punch, you got to be ready to throw a punch.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: You get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT: Everyone should take note of that on both levels that this isn't -- they're not going to let up and they should not.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y.: I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: Get up in the face of some Congress people.

SEN. JON TESTER, D-MONT.: It does you any good running away from Donald Trump. I think you need to go back and punch him in the face.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Whirlwind if you're going to pay the price and I'm going to take Donald Trump out tonight. What you just saw is the tip of the iceberg. I could play the whole show just these comments.

A few years ago, Nancy Pelosi even praised so-called demonstrations, demonstrators who occupied -- remember -- and stormed the Wisconsin state capital.

Here with more, Fox News contributor, former speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich.

All right. Let's use their standard. We'll impeach all of them. And while we're at it, I want to go back and I want to impeach a few Democratic presidents. I have a few charges we can bring up against them if this is now the new standard on impeachment.

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, I think the -- there's really a much bigger question here. How can a bunch of politicians in Washington decide that they'll say to 74 million plus Americans we are going to decide who you are allowed to vote for? And this whole thing is based on I think a very dangerous dictatorship of the Washington elites. I don't think they have the right to tell the American people that Donald Trump can't run again. And if that's not the purpose of this, it has no purpose. He's already out of office, so they can't impeach him out of office because he's already gone.

So this whole thing is designed, one, to keep the Democrats unified in their hatred of Trump because they have nothing else to unify, and two to try to weaken him so that he can't be active in politics. I think it's a unbelievable historic moment and tells you how corrupt the Washington establishment has become.

HANNITY: All right. Now, again, if that's a standard.

Now, your thoughts if Republicans go along with this latest Schiff show, my affectionate term in honor of Adam Schiff. If they go ahead and go along with this in the Senate, Mitt Romney's indicated I think he would impeach Donald Trump for waking up in the morning even if he's in office or out of office, and excuse everything the Democrats say and everything Hunter Biden and Joe do.

But putting that double standard aside, do you think -- how do you think it would go down for Republican senators that went along with this post- presidency unconstitutional charade?

GINGRICH: Well, look, I think nothing helps the Democrats more than having the Republicans split. So in that sense, this is a brilliant strategy by the Democrats because the overwhelming majority of Republicans are deeply, deeply opposed to this entire effort to hunt down and destroy Donald Trump now that he's back in private life. And I would say -- I mean, I can't speak for Romney, but I would say overall, very few Republican senators are going to end up voting yes. If they did, there's a poll out today that shows that if Trump ran as a third party candidate, he would actually come in second and the Republicans would be a distant third.

So if you want to guarantee the re-election of Biden or the election of Kamala Harris, if you want to guarantee that the Democrats keep the House and the Senate, then give in to this game. But recognize it for what it is, it is a sick effort by the national establishment to dictate to the American people who they are allowed to choose. And I think the average American needs to reflect on just how out of touch these people are, that they think they have the right.

But by what moral right does a single representative from San Francisco dictate to 74 million Americans? But what why does Schumer dictate to 74 million Americans?

HANNITY: All right. Mr. Speaker, thank you for being with us.

When we come back, the liberal mob is after Senator Josh Hawley. He's fighting back. He's not backing down, and he will join us -- he has a message for the left, the media mob, big tech, as we continue.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Right now, after the left's repeated desperate attempts to silence him, Senator Josh Hawley is fighting back against cancel culture. Yesterday, he penned an op-ed actually aired in today's paper, "The New York Post", front cover even, in which he called for pushback against the censoring of you, we, the American people. And new, today, he is calling for an investigation into the senators who filed an ethics complaint against him for legally objecting, as well other Democrats have in the past, to election results. He wanted an audit. That's all.

Meanwhile, big tech censorship continues as Twitter launched a new program today allowing any user to add a note to tweets they believe are false in order to, quote, add context for other users. That's why I'm off Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, I'm off them all. I have better things to do.

Senator Josh Hawley, whose upcoming book "The Tyranny of Big Tech" being published by Regnery after -- well, it got cancelled and he got cancelled, and blacklisted -- is now available, by the way, for pre-order. I don't know if Amazon is even selling it and it will be released on the 4th.

Senator Hawley, thanks for joining us.

I want to go through this. You know, you talked about the latest import from China and I found that interesting, about social credit. We know about, you know, your credit score. Now, you're saying you better have the right opinion so you don't make it in this -- I don't know -- new polite society of the day if you're happen to have a view that you want to audit an election because you have all these eyewitnesses that signed affidavits for example?

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY, R-MO.: Yeah. Now, we've got big tech and the big corporations, Sean, in league with the left. And what they're basically saying is, listen, if you don't hold the right opinions, then you're not going to be able to be on social media. You're not going to be able to get a job maybe, or you're not going to be able to communicate. If you -- if you have a small business, you're going to get boycotted.

It is an unbelievable attempt by big business, big tech and the left to try to censor all dissent, to try to shut down all opposition to try to silence half of America. And while the Democrats talk about unity in Washington, they don't want unity. What they want is total control and these big corporations are right there with them trying to achieve it. And, Sean, we've got to stand up and say, we will not bow down to the mob.

HANNITY: You know, those of us that are in conservative talk radio, this is not new to us -- efforts to silence and boycott and get off the air and pressure campaigns. I'll be honest I've been dealing with this pretty much my entire career and we've dealt with it a few of us anyway here at the Fox News Channel. We've all -- a few of us have had to deal with this here too.

And not only did they want your book cancelled, but they also wanted you removed -- not the people of your home state that voted for you. No, no, no, the mighty elite and the swamp would decide that.

Is that all -- is that now officially dead? What's the standing on that?

HAWLEY: Well, I can tell you, I'm not going anywhere, Sean. I'm going to continue to represent the people of Missouri without fear of any mob and without fear of any liberal Democrat who thinks that they can impose their will.

And this is why I say, you know, listen, the First Amendment may protect the right of my Democrat colleagues to slander me and to lie, but it does not give them the right to try to abuse the power of the Senate to silence me and silence Senator Cruz and others.

And I'm just not going to stand for it. I mean, if they think that I'm just going to roll over and say, oh, just go on ahead, abuse the Senate, tear down the Senate, tear down all of our democratic traditions, I am not going to stand for it.

The people of Missouri sent me here to represent them. That's exactly what I'm going to do and I'm not going to be intimidated by the liberal mob.

HANNITY: You know, where do you see this ultimately ending? I mean, we saw -- for example, there's now an official criminal investigation into Hunter Biden. The New York Post was correct. We talked to the repair shop owner on this program last week. Tucker talked to Mr. Bobulinski and he gave his story. And I've talked to people that have seen the laptop.

We have all this evidence of a quid pro quo with Joe and zero experience Hunter getting money from -- if you listen to Grassley and your colleague, Senator Ron Johnson -- those two colleagues, you know, they talked about Russian oligarch, Kazakh oligarchs, the Ukrainian oligarchs, Chinese nationals, wire transfers, shopping sprees, the Bank of China, millions from Burisma.

Joe's the vice president, and apparently, it goes right to him as evidenced in this -- what is on that laptop and then it gets worse.

So we don't apply the same standards and big tech and just silence conservative views?

HAWLEY: Yeah, big tech, of course, suppressed that story, The New York Post story about Hunter Biden, about the laptop and you see what they want to do. I think, where does it end, Sean?

Where it ends is we've got to stand up and say no to the mob, because if we don't, if we don't, then conservatives all across this country will be unable to speak, they'll be unable to do business, they'll be unable to be heard. And we've got to stand up right now and say enough is enough. We will not be intimidated.

HANNITY: Well, I think your book's going to be bigger than ever. You can thank all the people that criticized you for it and hopefully, they'll pay more attention to it because this cancel culture, wokeness, whatever you want to call it, this effort to silence opposing views is real and it's been going on, college campuses, against radio talk radio for many, many years. And now, it's spun totally out of control from the very people that say the most incendiary things. Fascinating.

All right. Thank you, Senator.

When we come back, the media, the mob, they can't help but fawn over all things Joe Biden -- just like they did Obama. Now, wait until to hear the examples we have for you tonight. Joe Concha, Congressman Matt Gaetz.

And shocking tape of a beating in broad daylight in New York City. After watching this tape, I wonder if Kamala Harris still supports getting the rioters out of jail with a bail fund and defunding the police, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: So just like clockwork, the self-righteous, the media mob, they cannot stop their predictable fawning -- yes, over the weak, the frail, and the cognitively struggling Joe Biden -- yes, media mob, I dared to say it again. By the way, pretty much a lot of people I know said it to me and ask me questions about it. You can watch my montage on hannity.com.

Now, for example, rather, you know, than talk about the federal investigation that is now criminal investigation into zero experience Hunter, no, the mob -- they were giddy at an apparent trip. They stopped the presidential motorcade so Hunter can get bagels for people, and prompting the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee to tweet, this is the most coverage Hunter Biden has ever received by the media mob, the mainstream media. What a joke.

There is an open criminal investigation into Hunter, but it gets worse as The New York Times is ramping up its worship of the ever forgetful Joe, calling him, quote, one of the most religiously observant presidents in 50 years.

And then there's, of course, fake news CNN's Humpty Dumpty, finding new and creative ways to destroy what's left of the credibility of that so-called network he works at. Personally writing a lower third that read, quote, Psaki promised -- the new Jen Psaki, the press person -- promising to share accurate info. How refreshing. Oh thank goodness to thrill up his leg when Obama speaks or Biden speaks.

Anyway, does that sound like objectivity or fawning to you? Does that sound like someone who's interested in fair, accurate coverage, or does it sound like more of the abusively biased, corrupt, fawning fake news media industry designed to protect all things Democratic socialist no matter what?

Remember, they hate President Trump every second, minute, hour of every day. And Republican lawmakers, they hate them too, because guess what? You are hated the most because you voted for that.

Just listen to this rage-filled rant by a deeply disturbed never Trumper, one of these guys on MSDNC earlier this month. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This whiny (EXPLETIVE DELETED) victimhood from Matt Gates and Ken Buck and Jim Jordan and Margaret Taylor cuckoo QAnon Green and all these other people, it is the most pathetic example of special pleading I've ever seen. They act as if they've been oppressed somehow, that the world is against them somehow. Well, guess what, Twitter and Facebook aren't banning you because you're a conservative. They're banning you because you suck.

They're whining and (EXPLETIVE DELETED) moaning about Kathy Griffith holding up an anime -- a mannequin head or Nancy Pelosi tearing up a piece of paper. Come on, guys, toughen up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I wonder if a conservative had a head, a severed head of Joe Biden, like Kathy Griffith did. I wonder what the left's reaction would be.

Now, for all of the canceled culture people out there, you anti-free speech extremists and the mob and big tech and the Democratic Party -- well, we made fun of you but we never tried to cancel your show. I don't care -- I don't call for canceling shows. I don't call for boycotts of shows.

I don't ever want to shut you down or silence you even as you spew reckless conspiracy theories and hoaxes and lies to the American people day in and day out. You did it for years. You did it on Russia. You did it on Ukraine, every second of every day.

And if you don't like it -- look, there's a secret to life. Nobody's forcing you to watch it. You don't have to watch this show. I would like you to watch the show even if you want to tear me to shreds after, but as long as you're watching.

How about we let the American people decide? That's called -- let's see -- simple, it's freedom. That would be the Constitution. That would be the First Amendment.

That's something, a concept called liberty, great concept. Maybe it's time for you guys to learn about it. You've had zero problem hating Donald Trump for five years. Are you that disconnected to who you are and the things you say and the lies you've told? Why don't somebody just take responsibility? Why don't you admit your hate, your rage, your socialist agenda, your anti- Trump psychosis?

Does the mob, the big tech, the Democrats really have that short of memory, or what -- you know, what they've been spewing to the American people, their breathless hysteria over the last five years kind of never-ending. Never-ending stream of hate, rage and anti-Trump psychosis.

In case you forgot, I could literally spend the entire week this week just reminding you but I wouldn't waste the viewers' time. We'll just give you a quick reminder.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeached.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeached.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The presidency is effectively a Russian op, right?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A dizzying 24 hours in the Russia investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russian.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Russian.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russians.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russians.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russia, Russia, Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russians.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Stormy saga.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stormy Daniels affair.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Adult film star Stormy Daniels.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there a difference if the president said a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole (EXPLETIVE DELETED) house?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think these countries are (EXPLETIVE DELETED) holes?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump has turned the Oval Office into (EXPLETIVE DELETED) hole.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I can go on all night. Ironically, based on the media's own standards about disinformation, I guess they're all off the air as of now. None of them in the media mob are pristine or pure or even fair or fact- based. You're all simply filled with your rage and your psychotic hatred, and, of course, your love of all things socialism.

Now, thankfully some Republicans do have a little bit of a spine, not many of them, but a few of them and they're standing up to these very gross double standards.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, he called out our good friend Georgie Stephanopoulos for his far left political agenda as he pretends to be a real newsman on ABC News. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Well, 75 percent of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by President Trump and his supporters who say the election was stolen. Why can't you say --

(CROSSTALK)

SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY.: Well, I think -- I think you make a mistake. Hey, George, George, George, where you make a mistake is that people coming from the liberal side like you, you immediately say everything's a lie instead of saying there are two sides to everything.

Let's talk about the specifics of it. In Wisconsin, tens of thousands of absentee votes had only the name on them and no address. Historically, those were thrown out. This time, they weren't.

They made special accommodations because they said, oh, it's a pandemic and people forgot what their address was. So they changed the law after the fact. That is wrong, that's unconstitutional.

And I plan on spending the next two years going around state to state and fixing these problems, and I won't be cowed by liberals in the media who say, there's no evidence here, and you're a liar if you talk about election fraud. No, let's have an open debate. It's a free country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, not as free as it was. Georgie, he's nothing but a Clinton- Obama-Biden-loving left-wing hack. He's like playing the role of newsman. Kind of like, well, Lyin' Brian.

Now, by the way, he's not. It's all an act. It's an act for most of them. They all have an agenda and they all pretend to be something they're not.

At least we're honest. I have opinions. That's part of the show. We do breaking news. We do investigative reporting that they don't do.

We do opinion, I'm a conservative. Hello, I'm a conservative, surprise. And I don't hide it and I don't lie about what I do. I'm kind of like the whole newspaper.

They say they're in the news section. They're not. Now, by the way, Senator Rand Paul exposed what we have shown you on this program night after night, and that is the media's total commitment to shielding Democrats from any scrutiny and any real accountability. That's why Joe was allowed to not answer any questions about -- let's see -- D.C., Puerto Rico statehood, the legislative filibuster or even the Electoral College.

They did all the bidding for him. Just hide in the basement, Joe, every time you talk. It's a disaster. He got away with it.

Joining us with reaction, Fox News contributor, media reporter for "The Hill", Joe Concha, and Florida congressman -- by the way, an autobiography, it's called "Firebrand" appropriately titled.

Sir, how are you?

Apparently, you got a little battle with Liz Cheney I noticed. Of course, she is a ranking member in the House leadership, I don't know why. But considering she only represents herself and nine other House Republicans apparently.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: We need better leaders in the House Republican conference. You highlighted how the media is really against us as an institution on the political right and I don't want to sit around and complain about it. I want to do something about it.

We need to offer a competing vision for the country that puts America and the American people first. Unfortunately, Liz Cheney is just yet another in a long line of America last politicians, willing to sell out to the lobbyists, to the military industrial complex, to the elements in big corporations, big media, and big tech, that we're always attacking President Trump.

And so I'm going to Wyoming on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. I'll be in the state capitol and I'll be there to offer a strong defense of the America first policies that this president championed and that made our country better.

I have to say, Sean, I heard Rick Wilson say I sucked at Twitter. Well, I guess I sucked at it so much they had to shadow-ban me, along with Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows and Devin Nunes. And I just happened to check when you look at my personal account and my official account, I have like twice as many followers as Rick Wilson.

So if I suck, I wonder what that means about him.

HANNITY: Yeah and, by the way, I wonder if any other member of the Cheney family maybe wore makeup during interviews. I saw the cheap shot, and I'm like, yeah, you're not allowed on TV pretty much, unless you put makeup on or else you look like a ghost, sorry. You know --

GAETZ: I don't mind. Listen, listen, I'm happy to put on the best version of myself and I think we should put forward the best version of our party.

HANNITY: I think you have a career in TV when all said and done like Joe Concha.

Joe, you actually gave five big examples in your column. I found them interesting and I'm like, okay, there's only -- problem is there's only five million.

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, there's finite space in the Hill and the columns in general, so I had to narrow it down to five, as far as what we've seen over the first week.

But let me just talk about the press conference today, Sean. And particularly Joe Biden, the leader of the free world, needs a staffer to call on a predetermined list of reporters instead of calling on them himself. This is profoundly odd, and it's obviously a patently obvious attempt to protect the commander-in-chief from a reporter that may have the audacity of asking something resembling a challenging question.

And the bottom line is that the premise throughout Mr. Biden's first week was that he is the second coming of George Washington that -- from a truth- telling perspective, that he would never lie about being arrested in South Africa or telling black people that Republicans want to put them all back in chains, or didn't drop out of running for president in 1988 because of a plagiarism scandal.

So, look, the bottom line is politicians will lie, their spokespeople will spin, and we should always be skeptical as far as who the messenger is, regardless if they have a D or an R or anything else next to their name, Sean.

HANNITY: I think you need to go with Gaetz, the firebrand, to Wyoming. That's going to be a -- that might turn into a Schiff show. I don't know, I'm just guessing.

Thank you both.

When we come back, scary video, very scary. Group caught on tape brutally beating a man in New York in broad daylight. Straight ahead, Dan Bongino.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Sadly, more violent unrest plaguing American cities tonight, including a vicious attack on the streets of New York.

Here at the very latest is our own Rick Leventhal.

Rick, this is vicious.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, it's hard to believe that this could happen in New York City which is home to the largest police force in America, but it did, a horrific daytime mob attack right in downtown Manhattan. The NYPD releasing this footage of a group of suspects beating, kicking, and robbing the lone victim who just gotten off a bus from Atlanta on his way home to Brooklyn.

Police say the 26-year-old was chased by about a dozen people who punched, kicked, and cut him several times and then stole his pants, shoes, and underwear in broad daylight on the once again very mean streets of New York City.

This group of males and females began the assault around 11:30 a.m. Friday. It was just blocks from city hall, Sean. The victim's phone was stolen is now recovering with slash wounds to his body, head and hand. Those suspects fled in the van and two cars and police are asking for help in catching them.

HANNITY: All right. Rick, thank you.

Joining is now, Dan Bongino.

You know, Dan, you did this for a living. Look at this video. I don't know even what to say. To me, by the way, every conservative condemned what happened at the Capitol. You're talking about 1 percent of people that went to that rally, we condemned it.

Now look at what we are watching here, look at this. This is to me is defunding the police and not speaking out all summer long and last week back in Portland and Seattle.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. I mean, you have to ask liberal America very serious question, is this what you want? I mean, you have kids, a lot -- you know, listen, I have a lot of political disagreements with liberals, obviously, but a lot of them are probably loving parents. Don't you have children? Like is this -- is this what you want in your cities?

I mean, this isn't happening across conservative-led cities in America. It's almost exclusively of phenomenon in liberal cities. Now, Sean, I read a stunning opinion piece in "The Wall Street Journal" today, Heather MacDonald wrote it, and it said that a staggering 2,000 more innocent Americans died this year due to homicides than in 2019, and this is happening in liberal cities.

Think about that, 2,000 people and most of those people happened to be minorities are dead because liberals voted in people who are incompetent forest fires, jokes of humankind who are burning these cities to the ground. It's a disgrace.

HANNITY: Dan, we better fix it. We've got to protect the citizens of this country. Thanks for being with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: And, unfortunately, that's going to be all the time we have left this evening.

We will always be independent. We're not the media mob. We'll never be the media mob.

In this day and age of cancel culture, vitriol, silencing, wokeness -- these are rough times. The advancement of socialism on the march. We don't care about you. Drop dead, our agenda is more important.

Thank you for being with us. Please set your DVR.

Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is next. That's why your heart should be optimistic.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

