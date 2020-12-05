Sen. Hassan: There is a need for targeted COVID relief right now

This is a rush transcript from “Your World with Neil Cavuto” December 1, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You're looking live outside CDC headquarters

in Atlanta, Georgia, where, any minute now, we are expecting to get the

result of that advisers vote on who will be first in line for vaccines that

are coming down the pike.



How are they going to decide that? Do health workers get it first,

vulnerable members of the population get it, the elderly, a mix therein? It

could set the stage for how vaccines in general are treated and who gets

them and when and whether it goes even beyond this country.



Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto. And this is YOUR WORLD on the very

same day we got some startling news out of the attorney general of the

United States, Bill Barr, who said there's no evidence that he can see to

support voter fraud on such a wide basis that it influenced the election

and tilted it in favor of Joe Biden.



We understand he is at the White House right now. And it is fair to say

that, well, President Trump might not be too pleased with that. But, again,

from the attorney general, no evidence of widespread fraud in the election

or one that would significantly alter the outcome.



John Roberts following all of these fast-moving developments at the White

House -- to you, John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Neil, good

afternoon to you.



Yes, the attorney general is currently at the White House. We're just

watching for his departure here. He was here for a previously scheduled

meeting and was not set to meet the president. But, as we all know who --

those of us who cover the White House, that can change at a moment's

notice, particularly since there seems to be a very sharp difference of

opinion between what the attorney general is saying and what the Trump

campaign is saying.



First of all to what the attorney general told the Associated Press, here's

the marquee headline, the attorney general saying -- quote -- "To date, we

have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome

in the election."



Now, there is the caveat in that statement, the words "to date" there at

the top. So things could change.



But it prompted this sharp response from Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, the

president's legal team, saying -- quote -- "With all due respect to the

attorney general, there hasn't been any semblance of a Department of

Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in

at least six states which they have not examined. We have many witnesses

swearing under oath that they saw crimes being committed in connection with

voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by

the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn't audited any voting machines or

used their subpoena powers to determine the truth."



Now, on the subject of voting machines, the DOJ did look into at least one

allegation regarding machines, the one that was raised by Michael Flynn's

attorney, Sidney Powell, that the machines were rigged to change votes with

software developed under the auspices of the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo

Chavez, and that the votes were tabulated in Germany.



Barr responding to that, saying -- quote -- "There's been one assertion

that would be systemic fraud, and that would be the claim that machines

were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and

DOJ have looked into that. And, so far, we haven't seen anything to

substantiate that."



Earlier this fall, Barr proclaimed that mass mail-in voting would be a rich

environment for voter fraud and instructed attorneys at the DOJ to

investigate substantial allegations of fraud. In the end, though, Barr says

those allegations were mostly localized, telling the AP: "Most claims of

fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or

actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations. And those have been

run down. They are being run down. Some had been broad and potentially

cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on."



One other piece of news out of the Department of Justice this afternoon,

the attorney general has appointed John Durham to the position of special

counsel to continue looking into the origins of the Russia investigation in

a new administration.



That's an indication that Durham's work is likely far from over. It also

may cast a cloud of controversy over the inauguration of President Joe

Biden, if Biden, in fact, is elected by the electors on December 14 to

become the next president of the United States.



So, John Durham is going to be with us for a while to come, even if there

is a change of administration -- Neil.



CAVUTO: So, in that event, John, just to get this right, there's nothing

Joe Biden could do about that, right, I mean, that it's on?



ROBERTS: The old independent counsel law was vacated or expired, and then

now there's a new one that's covered by the Department of Justice.



But it's my understanding that, if a special counsel is appointed, that

special counsel continues until their work is completed, regardless of who

occupies the Oval Office -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, so seems like a kind of a quiet, dull news day for you.



Let us know if anything changes, but...



ROBERTS: As always.



You know what we call it around here? Around here, we call it Tuesday.



CAVUTO: Yes, I hear you, my friend. I hear you.



John Roberts in the middle of all of that.



Well, if John's right -- I have no reason to doubt him -- and Bill Barr is

seeing the president today, I'm just curious as to how the president will

react to his saying essentially that this whole issue of whether there's

systemic fraud that could alter the outcome of the election, and Bill Barr

has made it clear that's not the case.



To Tom Dupree, the former deputy assistant attorney general, his thoughts

on that, also Steven Mulroy, the former federal prosecutor, election law

attorney.



Gentlemen, welcome to both of you.



Tom, to you first on the significance of the attorney general saying

exactly what he said, because it would seem to poke a hole in any ongoing

legal battle the president is contemplating or his campaign still

contemplates to try to reverse this thing.



TOM DUPREE, FORMER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: Neil, I do think it's a

pretty significant development.



Look, the attorney general wasn't under any legal requirement to announce

what DOJ had found or hadn't found. This was a decision to make today's

public statement that the attorney general made on his own. And I think

it's really hard to read his statement as anything other than a dagger to

the heart of the president's lawyers, the arguments that his campaign

lawyers Rudy Giuliani and others have been making about systemic fraud.



The attorney general came out, gave a report which he wasn't required to

give, but he gave the report and said that DOJ and DHS investigators had

not found any evidence of the sort of systemic fraud that is the basis for

the campaign's ongoing lawsuits.



CAVUTO: You know, Steven, the one caveat I held out is this notion that he

said all of that with the understanding yet, haven't found anything yet,

without saying yet.



So, are we to read into that, as things stand now, the attorney general

thinks it's over, or that that could change if new information

materializes, because there's very little time for it to materialize?



STEVEN MULROY, UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS: Right. I think you're right about

that, Neil.



The caveat language to date, I think, is just lawyerly caution. But I don't

think we're supposed to read too much into that and think that, suddenly,

after weeks of looking for evidence of systemic fraud, and after weeks of

having Trump's attorneys had the opportunity to present evidence of

systemic fraud or systemic problems that would change the outcome of the

election, that now, suddenly, it would materialize.



It doesn't seem likely that that will happen. But, as you said, there's not

that much time. The safe harbor deadline under federal law is December 8.

All the states are going to try and probably succeed in getting

certification and everything wrapped up before that time.



And then, as you know, six days later, on December 14, the Electoral

College meets. It seems extremely unlikely that, after December 8, and

certainly after December 14, there will be much that could come up that

would change the ultimate outcome.



CAVUTO: This is just me thinking this and wondering about the confluence

of events, Tom, but do you think that Bill Barr appointing this Durham

special counsel for investigation into the beginnings, the origins of the

Russian probe was not accidental; it was meant to maybe mitigate the blow

that he dealt the president by saying this whole election thing, it's going

nowhere?



DUPREE: Well, the timing does seem very coincidental, at the very least,

Neil.



And, look, I think that probably is what's going on here. The attorney

general had to know that the message he was delivering today about the

election fraud, or lack of evidence of election fraud, was not a message

that was going to sit well with the president.



And so it's entirely possible that he thought, at the same time he was

making that announcement, he would make the Durham announcement, which I

think is the attorney general's effort to do everything he can

institutionally to ensure that the Durham investigation continues, that it

endures into the Biden presidency, and that it's an investigation that will

result in a final report and conclusions and possibly factual findings.



CAVUTO: Steven, December 14, the Electoral College meets. And it will

presumably confirm Joe Biden winning the Electoral College. Whether it's by

the 306 electoral votes it appears to be right now, we will see.



Is that it, then? Is it over at that point?



MULROY: At each date, December 8, December 14, January 20 -- January 6,

when the Congress meets to certify the results, and then obviously

inauguration on January 20, at each of those dates, it becomes more and

more vanishingly small, the chance that anything could be done.



There's no hard-and-fast rule that you couldn't have some sort of court

ruling that might upset things after December 14, but it seems really,

really unlikely.



I mean, there are -- let's be clear, there are individual instances of

problems with a few votes here or there, but even if you amalgamated all of

them together, it wouldn't be enough to change the outcome in a single

state, swing state, let alone the three or four swing states that you would

need to change the outcome of the election.



So, for all practical purposes, I think December 14 is probably the last

realistic date.



I would like to just mention very quickly, Neil, that, although we don't

have evidence that would change the outcome of the election, that doesn't

mean that we shouldn't be careful about making sure that these kinds of

problems don't occur in the future.



Every electronic voting machine is theoretically capable of being hacked or

going -- glitching. And so there is some real reason for thinking about

moving to a complete hand-marked paper ballot system, as most states have

already done. Two-thirds of the voters in this country use that.



There's no reason why we can't think about those kinds of reforms going

forward, but very little reason to think that's going to change this

election, particularly after December 14.



CAVUTO: Very interesting. Yes, a lot of key and very legitimate issues

have been raised here in this whole process, however it works out this go-

round.



Gentlemen, I want to thank you both very, very much.



Switching to Atlanta, Georgia, right now. We're continuing monitoring this

CDC gathering of advisers here on how best to handle vaccines, who gets

them and when, what's the pecking order, and, down the road, when, other

vaccines come out, how do you handle that?



The laundry list and, well, organization of who gets what and how soon --

after this.



CAVUTO: So, who gets the vaccine? That's what they're deciding right now

at CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, advisers gathering, sharing

information, then ultimately voting on how to go about this process.



Now, it's assumed that health care professionals would certainly be among

the first those most vulnerable, the elderly, what have you, and those with

extended medical conditions that makes them susceptible to a worsening of a

positive case of the virus, but anyone's guess how they will rule on this,

because the stage they set for the first vaccine will probably be the stage

set for future vaccines and who gets what and when.



Laura Ingle following it very, very closely in Malverne, New York.



Hey, Laura.



LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.



We have been listening in on this virtual meeting with the CDC, and this

vote that is about to happen this hour will do exactly that. It'll kind of

set the table for who is going to get the vaccine first.



You mentioned, of course, the front-line health care workers and the

elderly. That much, we know, but they're going to have to prioritize those

subgroups. And that is what we're listening to now, that vote expected any

minute here, people who are put into what is being called the phase one

group, with discussion of how to prioritize, in addition to looking at

possibly a tiered approach, if supplies are limited to start out with.



Now, once the FDA approves the top two candidates, Moderna and Pfizer,

distribution will be handled by the federal government. But, ultimately,

the big decision on who will get the vaccines will be passed on to

individual states. That means governors.



Now, the committee, which is made up of 15 voting members and several other

vaccine experts, will determine those in the first category, which will

consist of health care workers, including hospitals, long-term care

facilities, EMS, and pharmacies, along with home health care workers and

public health officials.



Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious

Diseases says everyone who wants to get the vaccine should be able to get

it by next summer.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NIAID DIRECTOR: I believe that will be as we enter into

and get to the end of the second quarter of 2021, starting with April, and

going into May, June, July. By that time, if people want to get it, they

can get it. And, hopefully, everybody would want to get it.



INGLE: Yes, that's the key.



And while the CDC works on its priority list, the commissioner of the FDA

was summoned to the White House this morning to discuss the timing of the

vaccines' approval. Now, we have been told there were some pretty tough

questions being asked him. Why is this taking so long?



But, also, the FDA commissioner was told, look, if you need help from the

federal government to get this thing moving along, we can provide it for

you. So it was kind of a briefing, so to speak, at the White House with the

FDA commissioner.



More to come as we get it, with this big vote happening this hour, Neil.



CAVUTO: Laura Ingle, thank you very, very much.



Want to go to Mike Leavitt right now, the former health and human services

secretary.



Mike, knowing what's at stake here, common sense would seem to dictate --

and I think you and I had chatted about this last time you were here --

that those in harm's way, obviously, would be among the first to get it,

whether those are the health care workers or vulnerable parts of the

population.



What would be a surprise, if that wasn't the case, right?



MICHAEL LEAVITT, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: I

think it is likely to be the case.



I think we will see it roll out in phases. We will have -- the first will

be, of course, health care workers who are in high risk, people in nursing

facilities, and so forth.



Then I think they will go to people who have high clinical risks, and then

they will work from there on down. We will see another phase where you will

see teachers, where you will have people who are child care workers,

essential workers that need to be in place to make the economy work.



CAVUTO: What is your thinking on how this goes and transitions to the

Biden administration? Obviously, they want to make this an orderly

transition. I know there's still legal fights included here.



But part of the transition would also be on this virus front, and that

everyone's kind of on the same page with the dispensement of vaccines and

those that become available, including the one from Pfizer and Moderna that

are the closest to happening now.



How is that going, you think?



LEAVITT: Well, I'm told that they're -- the teams are actively working

together now, that they're -- the Trump team is giving insight to the Biden

team, and that -- recognizing there's only one president at a time, there's

only one administration at a time.



I think we're in a window here where there's likely to be a fair amount of

collaborative discussion, recognizing that the bulk of this will have to

occur under a Biden administration.



CAVUTO: You know, these are two largely American concerns, as you know,

Secretary, Moderna and Pfizer.



And it seems to be an understanding that Americans will be the first to get

these doses. That doesn't have to be the case. Do you think it should be

the case?



LEAVITT: Well, they're operating under contract.



Pfizer, for example, they have a contract with the United States government

to deliver 100 million doses, Moderna, another 100 million doses.



CAVUTO: Right.



LEAVITT: When you look at Johnson & Johnson, I think they have been under

contract for 100 million doses.



I feel confident that those companies are also contracting with other

governments. And I'm sure, as a matter of contract, the order in which

those are produced is likely determined and agreed upon.



CAVUTO: Understood.



Mike Leavitt, former health and human services secretary, thank you. Have a

safe holiday.



Dr. Anita Gupta here, the anesthesiologist, expert on all things keeping

everyone calm when it comes to this virus.



So, Doctor, very good to have you back.



I'm wondering. Obviously, it's going to be a slow. As big as the number of

doses we're talking about are, it's going to be a slow rollout for the

billions across the planet who want to be protected, maybe tens of millions

of doses available right now in some of these applications. That doesn't

mean tens of millions of individuals, because some of them require two

applications.



But how do you think this process will go?



DR. ANITA GUPTA, JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE: Well, thank you,

first of all, for having me on.



So, look, I think what's really important to remember is that a vaccine

doesn't save lives. It's going to be the vaccination strategy. And we

really need to understand that it's a collective responsibility here, and

there's so much work that will be necessary to turn this vaccine into a

clear, concise vaccination prevention strategy.



And it has to be comprehensive, it has to address trust, and it has to be

transparent. And I think what we're seeing is that 50 percent of the people

in United States are not quite sure if they even want to take the vaccine.



And so that's the critical point where we're at right now. Even though this

has been a historic movement from the federal government, for getting

Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and rigorous and swift and incredible, this

is the first step in really controlling the spread and driving hope

throughout our country and the world, really, to save lives.



CAVUTO: You know, for good or ill, Doctor, there's a lot of suspicion the

part of Americans leery to take whatever vaccine is coming, some who think

it's been politicized, others who think that, unless they see a stamp of

approval from the FDA, and, even then, they're going to be suspicious,

still others who are leery of vaccines, period.



How do you convince patients down the road, depending on the rollout, and

who has what and when, to take it?



GUPTA: A lot of this is going to come down to education and awareness and

understanding what a vaccine is.



You know, 65 to 70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated,

according to the World Health Organization, in order to prevent outbreaks.

And no vaccine can really prevent anybody from becoming ill if half the

population isn't on board.



So, these are important data points, and everyone needs to become aware. We

obviously need to review the data that we will be hearing from the FDA too

about safety and efficacy. And all the populations need to be served

equitably.



So, there's a lot of things ahead that I'm sure we're going to discuss. But

this needs to be a collective responsibility on everyone's part. We're all

committed to this and we're all connected. But there certainly is a lot of

hope ahead.



CAVUTO: You know, while I have you here, Doctor, Dr. Fauci had said, if he

had things his way, the low family gatherings that we were being

recommended to practice on Thanksgiving, he would continue for Christmas

and New Year's into the holiday, one more holiday to make sure we don't

botch this, that we keep the crowds low, we keep the family gatherings

limited.



Do you agree with that?



GUPTA: Yes. Yes.



Dr. Fauci, he's correct. I mean, we have to remember prevention is number

one here. And, again, the vaccine is an incredible hope, and, combined,

that this comprehensive strategy will get this pandemic under control by

2021. And that's the hope here.



CAVUTO: Dr. Anita Gupta, very good catching up with you. Thanks for all

you're doing, not only your patience, but for us, keeping us calm. We need

that, the anesthesiologist extraordinaire Dr. Anita Gupta on all of that.



In the meantime, you think that we can't get any stimulus? I want you to

meet a key player in the bipartisan effort to get that out there and not

wait until the new administration, get it done under this one -- after

this.



CAVUTO: All right, well, December certainly is looking a whole lot like

November, isn't it?



New records for the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, a nice sprint of nearly 200

points for the Dow, optimism about a vaccine rollout that's coming soon,

and fast.



More after this.



SEN. CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY): I always welcome and encourage my Democratic

members to talk to Republican members. And there's another proposal that

way.



All are in efforts to get Leader McConnell to stop being so partisan.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Obviously, it does require bipartisan support

to get out of the Congress. But it requires a presidential signature.



And this government is in place for sure for the next month. And I think

the place to start is, are we actually making a law, or are we just making

a point?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: Well, my next guest says: No, I'm doing more than just making a

point. I'm part of a bipartisan effort to find emergency relief, and soon,

part of a $908 billion relief package, if you will.



Senator Maggie Hassan joins us right now, the Democratic senator of the

beautiful state of New Hampshire.



Senator, thank you for taking the time.



SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN (D-NH): Well, thanks for having me, Neil.



CAVUTO: Well, there's certainly a good deal of bipartisan support for

this. The price tag is lower than some of your fellow Democrats want. It's

more than some of your fellow Republicans want, which means maybe you're on

to something here.



But what -- where do you think this thing goes?



HASSAN: Well, look, first of all, I have been hearing from constituents

all across New Hampshire, and I know my colleagues in both parties have

been hearing from their constituents all across the country, about the need

for targeted relief right now.



We have families and individuals who are unemployed. And, for many of them,

their unemployment runs out literally the day after Christmas. They need to

put food on the table and pay their rent.



We know we have small businesses who are struggling, health care facilities

that need support. Schools need help to enable kids to get back into school

physically. And we know state and local governments need help to prevent

the kind of layoffs that would diminish services in this pandemic and

undermine the economy.



So, this is about a group of Democrats and Republicans in both the Senate

and the House coming together and having really hard discussions over the

last couple of weeks about where they're willing to go and what they think

needs to be done.



And this is a targeted bill. To your point, it's not as much as most

Democrats think we need to be investing for relief. It's more than most of

the Republicans think we should be doing. But that's the nature of

compromise.



And so this is a bipartisan bill. We don't have time to waste here. And

it's something that we believe could pass our chamber and in the House.



CAVUTO: Now, it seemed, Senator, that president-elect Biden hinted that we

need this, but we would need more in a new administration, presumably his

administration, on top of this.



Do you agree with that?



HASSAN: Well, again, we need the president-elect's new administration to

come on board and assess where things are when they come into office and

make their own recommendations.



And that's why what this agreement between Republicans and Democrats in

both chambers really looks at is, what do we need to help our constituents,

our businesses get through this dark, cold, long winter, where we know that

we're seeing a surge in the pandemic?



So, what this is really designed to do is carry us through the first

quarter of 2021. And, at that point, with a new administration in office,

having assessed what they think the situation is, they can make their own

recommendations, and, again, we can work across party lines to figure out

next steps forward.



CAVUTO: To your point, Senator, about something that is bipartisan, one or

the other side isn't quite convinced.



Some of your fellow Democrats are concerned that there aren't more generous

unemployment benefit provisions at the federal level, nothing sort of like

the $600 a week that was at the height of the pandemic that has since

expired.



What do you say to that and whether that's something that's negotiable?



HASSAN: Well, so what this agreement does, the $908 billion framework, is,

it continues unemployment with a $300 federal plus-up, if you will...



CAVUTO: Right.



HASSAN: ... as opposed to the $600.



So, again, that's a result of compromise. But what I would say to people

is, our constituents need this relief now. Their unemployment is going to

run out the day after Christmas. And we can either delay things by having

this disagreement about what the precise right number is, or we can get

them some relief right now, and continue to work together over the course

of the new year and into the next quarter to see whether there's additional

relief that needs to be targeted that way.



But, right now, what I'm hearing from constituents and businesses,

everybody across my state, is, we need another relief package, and we need

it now.



CAVUTO: If I can switch subjects a little bit, Senator, as you might have

heard, Attorney General Bill Barr has sort of weighed in on this fraudulent

election issue that the president has been pounding and his campaign has

been litigating, that there's not enough there to prove it was widespread

enough, at a minimum, to have altered the outcome.



So, I don't know how he's being received at the White House with that, but

how do you react to that?



HASSAN: Look, we had one of the most secure, if not the most secure,

elections in the history of our country.



The president's attorneys and representatives have been invited time and

time again to put forward evidence that meets a court standard for evidence

of widespread voter fraud or other kinds of irregularities. And they

haven't done that.



What is very clear is that president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-

elect Kamala Harris won this election, they won it by a considerable

margin.



And I think it's really important for Americans to come together and unite

and really focus on the task at hand. That's what we tried to do in this

agreement about pandemic relief.



My dad always said to me, Americans disagree a lot. We are a passionate

people, and we have strong opinions, and we love our freedom to express

those strong opinions. That's the beauty of our country.



But we also need to unite when we have challenges. And that's really what

we need to do now. People can have different opinions about who they voted

for and why, but, right now, it's important for us to unite and to work

with the incoming administration and with members of both parties to make

our way through this pandemic.



I'm hopeful about the new vaccine. We have a lot of work to do to get it

distributed and administered to everybody. And then we're going to have to

really work to make our economy even stronger. And so we have got to get

through a difficult time with the economy now, but then I think a lot of us

are very hopeful about what lies ahead.



And that's what I really would encourage all Americans to do, come

together, focus on what we're capable of. Americans are unstoppable when we

work together. And we all want a strong, vibrant, inclusive economy.



CAVUTO: Does it matter to you, as a senator and a former governor, that

the president even be at the inauguration?



There are some hints he's obviously very bitter, very, very angry. The

litigation continues. He's seemingly hinted that, maybe after we get the

electoral vote decided in a couple of weeks, he would accept that.



But, if he doesn't go to the inauguration, if, in fact, he counters that

with another event maybe to tease a 2024 run, what would you think of that?



HASSAN: Look, I think one of the great strengths of our democracy has been

the peaceful transition of power and the understanding that, after

elections, you really work to put partisan aside -- partisanship aside and

make sure that the next administration is prepared -- is as prepared as it

can be.



That requires cooperation and it requires a smooth transition. And one of

the ways that we have always observed that transition and really honored

our traditions in a democracy, the notion that, once the votes are counted,

whoever wins takes the next administration forward.



Being present at the inauguration is really important. But I have always

appreciated what my colleagues, political allies and political opponents,

have done around inaugurations, come together, witness that transfer of

power, because it is the key to our strength and our -- one of our core

values as a democracy.



And I would hope that this administration will find its way to doing that.



CAVUTO: All right, Senator Maggie Hassan, very good catching up with you.

Best of luck on this bipartisan effort to maybe provide some stimulus in,

of all things, a lame-duck session of Congress.



We will watch it closely.



Senator, thank you very much.



HASSAN: Thanks for having me, Neil. Be safe.



CAVUTO: All right, you as well.



By the way, as the senator and I were wrapping up, The Wall Street Journal

is reporting that Salesforce has agreed to buy Slack for close to $28

billion. It's a deal that will quickly form one of the biggest players in

the business software arena.



And in case you have said, I have heard these things before, it is a record

year for new offerings. And this is a record year for combinations as well,

the latest, of course, being Salesforce and Slack. If you have got the

money and you have got the disposition, you do this stuff.



They're doing this stuff.



Stay with us.



CAVUTO: All right, the CDC sort of fine-tuning who gets a vaccine and

when, and how it's going to all roll out.



We have got the latest from Blake Burman on the implications of all of

this.



Hey, Blake.



BLAKE BURMAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi there, Neil.



I have been listening to this call for the last two-and-a-half-hours or so.

And the vote from ACIP, which is the Advisory Committee on Immunization

Practices, a group that advises the CDC, coming at any moment now.



I want to put on the screen the recommendation from this group and what

they are about to vote on right now as we speak -- quote -- "When a COVID-

19 vaccine is authorized by FDA and recommended by ACIP, health care

personnel and residents of long-term care facilities should be offered

vaccination in the initial phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program."



So, that's what they are just about to vote on at this moment in time. When

you talk about health care professionals, who is that group? Well, that's

roughly 21 million adults in this country, about 8 percent of the adult

U.S. population, those who work in hospitals, long-term care facilities and

outpatient facilities, home health care, in pharmacies, EMS workers, and

public health officials as well.



Part of the conversation from ACIP today, Neil, is, what do you do about

those in long-term care facilities, right, because not only do you have the

workers who are there providing care to, I believe the number is something

like roughly 1.7 million Americans in these long-term facilities, but what

about the individuals themselves, in many cases, older Americans?



Do you vaccinate the people who live there also? That's the recommendation

at this point. And they are putting up the vote, which should occur at any

moment.



We should also note, Neil, that this is an advisory committee to the CDC.

And the CDC will eventually put this forward. But, at the end of the day,

when vaccines start to get distributed all across this country, it is

governors within the individual states who will have the final say, and the

health departments in those states as to where those vaccines end up going

-- Neil.



CAVUTO: Blake Burman at the White House, thank you very, very much.



To Blake's point here, governors do have that final say in the distribution

of this. And while this concerns American-based companies, mostly American

companies like Pfizer and Moderna, who are the first out the gate with

possible vaccines, it does not necessarily address some of the other

companies coming down the pike, in partnership with European entities or

European concerns themselves.



That is another issue for another day, just not this day.



Stay with us.



CAVUTO: All right, still following CDC advisory vote on who is going to

get the first vaccine and when, how it's going to be distributed.



A consensus seems to be developing around the notion health care workers

first, the vulnerable subsets of the population, including the elderly,

those in nursing homes, those with extenuating conditions that would

require they get immediate attention before others.



But, again, as Blake Burman was reporting from the White House here, this

is not only this advisory board's call. Governors can go ahead and act as

they see fit in their respective states, at least in this country. And,

remember, there are caveats here. These are two largely American concerns

who are first out the gate with potential remedies to deal with the virus,

Moderna and Pfizer.



There are plenty of others down the pike, in partnership with European

entities or European companies themselves, to whom this does not apply.



But that's a separate issue for a separate day.



Let's go to Dr. Luiza Petre right now, the Mount Sinai School of Medicine

physician and assistant professor. We have also got Ali Mokdad, the Health

Metrics professor, much, much more.



Dr. Mokdad, if I could begin with you on your sense of how they're going to

come down on this. Common sense and protocol seems to dictate health care

workers, vulnerable sets of the population, the elderly, et cetera, I don't

know in that exact pecking order.



But should it be in that exact pecking order?



ALI MOKDAD, INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH METRICS AND EVALUATION: Yes, it should.



So, remember, the National Academy of Sciences already put recommendations,

which is first medical staff, then people in nursing home, people over 65

years old, people who have chronic conditions, people in prisons, essential

workers, then the rest of the population.



CAVUTO: Dr. Petre, when you look at this, I mean, you will be

encountering, both of you will down the road, patients who, regardless of

where they are on this vaccine release list, are not going to be keen on

taking it, for a variety of reasons.



It could have something to do with what many seem to be, fairly or not, the

politicization of this process, and others who were just reluctant about

vaccines, period, long before this whole pandemic. So how do you deal with

your patients, Doctor?



DR. LUIZA PETRE, MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE: Neil, this is going to be

a huge challenge.



By the most recent numbers, the most optimistic poll out there show that 58

percent of people would be ready to take a vaccine. But much of this

hesitancy has to do -- and I think this should resolve in time -- is

because it's such a short time when this vaccine was developed.



So I'm confident, as we educate more the communities and the public about

the safety of these vaccines, and after we have the first round of

vaccination, as we discuss the health care workers and the elderly at high

risk, I think people would be more confident.



And, in this picture, when we deal with COVID, if you don't participate to

the solution, you are becoming a problem. So, we are in a very binary world

here. It's either you help or you're becoming a problem yourself. So,

hopefully, we will have more people joining the vaccination, because it

will be a huge enterprise.



CAVUTO: Yes, I can see you telling your patient, don't be a problem here.

Do the right thing.



Dr. Mokdad, I'm curious. There are a lot of people, particularly young

people, who typically feel bulletproof at their young age, that why should

they take a risk taking a vaccine, when, even if they were to test positive

for the virus, their odds of having any problem with it are so low.



So how do you convince eventually that part of the population to take it?



MOKDAD: It's very important to have a consistent public health message to

reassure everybody that it's safe and it's needed.



Remember that we need a herd immunity by 80, 90 percent of us getting the

vaccines. So it's very important for young kids to take it in order to

protect their loved ones, their elder, and, of course, to protect our

economy in this country.



So it's very important for all of us to have a system in place to monitor

that take of that vaccine, who's not taking it, and send the proper message

for them to address their concerns, monitor all side effects from the

vaccine, if any, and make sure to address it, so we know it's vaccine-

related and not vaccine-related.



With any vaccine, Neil, there will be some side effects here and there. And

we have to be on top with all of this by monitoring it.



CAVUTO: Dr. Mokdad, thank you. Dr. Petre, thank you both very, very much.



We will know pretty soon from the CDC exactly how they're going to go about

this.



The read from the former FDA commissioner on the importance of vaccines and

overcoming people who have doubts about them, not just political doubts,

just doubts about their safety and their risks -- after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, we understand right now that that vote, advisory vote,

within the CDC is getting pushed back another half-hour or so. I don't know

what that could telegraph or what the significance of that could be.



It's oftentimes very difficult to get people in the same room, whether it's

a conference call or not. So, we will keep you posted on the significance

of that and what a half-hour delay on deciding who gets a vaccine and when

will ultimately be decided.



The CDC sets the standards on this sort of stuff. Governors can go ahead

and proceed as they see fit.



The significance of all of this with Mark McClellan, the former FDA

commissioner.



Commissioner, always good to have you.



All of this comes at a time, as I was discussing with my prior guests,

where people are reluctant of vaccines, period. And they have a dim view,

not across the board, but a dimmer view of the FDA, that it's been

criticized for being inconsistent on this, criticized for being, in the

very beginning of the pandemic, against the widespread use of masks. Then

they did a 180, said, everyone wears a mask.



So, a lot of Americans are saying, all right, I'm not too keen on doing

anything the FDA says is gospel safe.



What do you -- what do you tell them?



DR. MARK MCCLELLAN, FORMER FDA COMMISSIONER: Well, I think, first of all,

Neil, the FDA has done a really good job of getting us to this point,

working with the people who are developing the vaccines, the companies, the

clinical researchers, the tens of thousands of people who participated in

these very large clinical trials, to get to the point where we are actually

within maybe just a couple of weeks of having an effective vaccine

available that can help with the really severe health burdens that the

pandemic is imposing, especially on our health care workers, elderly and

other vulnerable populations.



And you will see that coming in just a matter of days. On December 10,

there will be a public meeting where FDA is going to review all of this

evidence with independent expert advisers in public and have a chance to

discuss what's really there.



Based on what we have seen so far, Neil, it looks like these new vaccines

are very effective. They -- we need to make sure that they're safe for

widespread use, starting with the highest-risk groups, as you just

described.



But that could all happen within a couple of weeks. So, I really encourage

people to look at the actual evidence that's coming out, so they can make

an informed decision about the vaccine.



CAVUTO: Very, very quick -- and I mean super quickly -- I apologize,

Commissioner.



But the doubt seems to raise with the notion that they are political pawns,

that they that the FDA will do whatever the White House says. Can you

reassure us that is not the case?



MCCLELLAN: Yes, the FDA scientific staff is committed to doing this right.



There's been no significant interference in how they're actually pursuing

this. And, Neil, it's not just the FDA, but independent researchers, drug

manufacturers, clinical experts, all -- are all behind this effort to do it

right.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you, sir.



It's always good catching up with you, the former FDA commissioner, Mark

McClellan.



We will have an idea about where they stand, the CDC recommending to the

FDA and the rest of us who gets what and when with those vital vaccines.







