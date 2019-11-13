Sean Spicer on his 'Dancing with the Stars' experience

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," November 12, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” It's hard to think of an ideal more American than the freedom of speech. When people say our soldiers fight and die for our values, what they mean is our freedom to say what we think is true. That's our birthright. It's the most important thing we have -- that we have ever had.

And so for generations, there was bipartisan consensus about this. In fact, liberals were among the most stalwart defenders of the First Amendment and good for them. But then the left took control of this country's institutions. Liberals became the establishment they had one opposed, and suddenly free speech seemed like a challenge to the highly profitable existing order, the one they were getting so rich from.

So our schools began to teach our children that freedom of speech is a threat. In fact, it's immoral. And over time the kids started to believe it. Why wouldn't they?

At this point, nearly 60 percent of young people believe we should change the First Amendment to ban speech they don't like. Now changing amendments is hard. Two thirds of Congress would have to approve a change like that.

But on campuses, many students aren't waiting for Congress to act. They've decided to impose censorship right now. Watch for example, kids at the purportedly impressive Northwestern University, try to ban Jeff Sessions from speaking out loud.

CROWD: (Chanting "No justice. No peace. Abolish I.C.E.")

CARLSON: Yes, that's Northwestern. It's funny, you know, if you're a middle aged parent and you're at dinner parties with other middle aged parents and they're talking about bragging really about what schools their kids go into, right, well, he got into -- you know, Cody got into Northwestern. It's really the Harvard of the Middle West.

And you think, yes, that's probably pretty impressive, right? No, that's actually what it looks like. It's not impressive at all. It's pathetic.

Northwestern, by the way, is home to what they claim is that prestigious journalism school. And yet the student newspaper there apologized for daring to cover the Jeff Sessions event. The newspaper did, quote, "Nothing is more important than ensuring that our fellow students feel safe." The editors later explained as if reporting was somehow a threat to student safety.

Meanwhile, over at Harvard, the Student Government Association on campus which not incidentally is the single most overrated collection of people on Planet Earth, passed a statement condemning the student newspaper on campus because -- listen to this -- it had dared to ask the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency - I.C.E. to comment on a story.

They didn't endorse I.C.E. Someone just called up and said, hey, I.C.E., can we get a comment? Now, I.C.E. didn't respond and didn't provide a comment, but it didn't matter. More than 650 students at Harvard -- Harvard -- signed a petition condemning the paper for contacting I.C.E.

The young Democrats at Harvard's campus issued a statement claiming the paper had -- and we're quoting now -- "deliberately chosen to put our students in jeopardy." One campus activist group is now urging a boycott of the newspaper because calling I.C.E. was just that scary. It's pretty funny.

On the other hand, it's really kind of ominous because our meritocracy is essentially fraudulent and our system is completely rigged for the benefit of a few. A lot of these shallow neurotic narcissists that we're making fun of tonight will in the end wind up running this country. Those people riving on the floor about how they're so threatened, yet, they're going to be in charge.

They shouldn't be. But because the system is rigged, they will be. They'll be making the decisions that affect your life and the lives of your children and grandchildren. And these are the people who literally couldn't care less about the First Amendment or any amendment, or in fact, any document that might limit their power in any way.

They consider themselves gods, and they'd like you to shut up and obey. And they'll use force if they have to.

So what kind of place will America be when those people take over?

Jason Hill thought about this. He's a Professor at DePaul University. He is the author of the fantastic book, "We Have Overcome," and he joins us tonight. Professor, thanks so much for coming on.

JASON HILL, PROFESSOR, DEPAUL UNIVERSITY: Thank you for having on.

CARLSON: So when you see a tape like that, or maybe on your own campus, you've seen reactions like the ones on display this week at Northwestern and Harvard, was does it make you think about our future here?

HILL: Well, our late great President said that the philosophy of the classroom today will be the government of tomorrow -- Abraham Lincoln.

CARLSON: That's right.

HILL: And it makes me think that we are going to see a kind of bloated, totalitarian government, a socialist government.

I want to say a few things. You know, what we're witnessing on these campuses is really something that is very nefarious. We're witnessing the criminalization of facts, of objectivity, of truth, of impartiality and of fairness.

And I have been saying on your show, and I know that you have endorsed this view that our universities have become national security threats.

CARLSON: Yes.

HILL: Because they are the domains. They are the incubators in which the criminalization of truth and objectivity is taking place and why are they national security threats? They are national security threats because they assault the Constitution, because they have solved this unassailable principles that secure or inalienable rights.

And this deference, the cult -- this cult of deference to children because these are children who do not want to have the courage or the convictions. They want to protest, but they want to be protected.

And we live in a culture, Tucker, where we -- I call it the cult of deference to children, where we defer to children that we say you can have -- you can take the boundaries by day, but you can protect the borders at night when your safety -- you feel your safety is protected.

CARLSON: So, I wonder how -- so you've described what's happening on campus, and I'll just repeat it again for those who missed it. It is a national security threat, as an actual threat to this nation and its future.

In the world that I live in here in Washington, the debates are about you know how many more H-1B visas we ought to issue with marginal tax rates that ought to be -- it's just like it's not even happening.

Why do you think the people in charge don't even acknowledge what's happening on campuses?

HILL: You mean, the university administrators?

CARLSON: No, I mean, the people in charge of our country -- in Washington, D.C., neither party -- I mean, you're pointing out that what happens, you're quoting Lincoln to say the attitudes on campus will be the dominant attitudes of our ruling class in this coming generation. So this really matters and nobody in D.C. in either party seems even aware of what's happening. They don't seem to care.

HILL: Well, I could speak just from a little bit of experience. I did some lobbying on Capitol Hill this summer. I had the privilege for a particular think tank and I had the privilege of meeting some -- both Democrat and Republican Congressmen and their staffers, and I was shocked Tucker, at the degree of ignorance that was displayed.

CARLSON: Yes.

HILL: These individuals in our government have no idea what's going on, on college campuses.

CARLSON: Yes.

HILL: When I told them, for example, what I had experienced on my own campus for defending Israel, they were shocked. And it's a sort of bifurcated world, the world of Congress and the world or the world of our government and this kind of Stalinist, totalitarian, oppressive system in our universities, these bastions of anti-free speech that is the norm in the educational system that is taking place.

And the two worlds are not in communication or even --

CARLSON: No.

HILL: No, they're not.

CARLSON: No, and I can promise you that your average upper income parent sees college purely as a bestower of prestige. My kid goes to Williams in Middlebury, isn't that impressive? And there's no sense of what's actually happening on the campuses, which is they're destroying our kids and they're bankrupting the country.

HILL: Here is -- you know, I think Tucker, too, I think that parents have a sort of naive trust in institutions.

CARLSON: Yes, that's for sure.

HILL: A lot of them are very concerned with the grade of their students and in good faith, have entrusted their children to the professoriate and the administrative bodies who run these universities.

CARLSON: Exactly.

HILL: And do not realize how corrupt -- what a corrupting influence the professoriate ...

CARLSON: Exactly.

HILL: ... has exercise over there. So parents needs to become more involved in their children's -- in their students' lives, in their children's lives.

CARLSON: If I had a billion dollar foundation, I would yank you out of school and just send you on the road, you know to meet every potential parent of a college age kid to tell them that because I think that message more than any other needs to get out. Professor Hill, thank you so much.

HILL: Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: Great to see you. Well, obviously college is not the only place where speech is threatened, the 2020 field of Democratic candidates is openly hostile to speech -- many of them.

Listen to Kamala Harris of California.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We will hold social media platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our democracy, and if you profit off of hate, if you act as a megaphone for misinformation, or a cyberwarfare, if you don't police your platforms, we are going to hold you accountable as a community.

CARLSON: If you say something I don't like, says the politician, I'll crush you. That's what she is saying. In fact, she tried to get her other Democrats to join her in censoring. Watch.

HARRIS: Senator Warren, I just want to say that I was surprised to hear that you did not agree with me that on this subject of what should be the rules around corporate responsibility for these big tech companies, when I called on Twitter to suspend Donald Trump's account that you did not agree and I would -- I would urge you to join me.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: So look, I don't just want to push Donald Trump off Twitter, I want to push him out of the White House. That's our job.

HARRIS: So join me now, join me in saying that his Twitter account should be shut down.

WARREN: But the way -- but let's figure -- no, let's figure out --

HARRIS: No?

CARLSON: That's the point where you stand up and say, no, we don't censor people because censorship is wrong with like book burning, it is wrong.

Nadine Strossen has been making that case for many years from the left. She is the former President of the ACLU, and she joins us tonight. Are you worried, I guess that's a rhetorical question, but it suddenly seems like nobody is defending speech.

NADINE STROSSEN, FORMER PRESIDENT, ACLU: Tucker, I certainly agree with all of your criticism of the censorship incidents that you documented, which are all coming from the left, but there are many that are coming from the right which you did not allude to.

CARLSON: Really? Well, I'd be interested in hearing that.

STROSSEN: Yes, it's interesting. You talked about book burning, there was recently an incident of book burning on campus, it was at Georgia State University where conservative students, self-described conservative students burned a book by an immigrant author from -- she was Latina -- and they said it was too politically correct and it was too sensitive --

CARLSON: The students burned the book?

STROSSEN: The students burned the book. And can I give you --

CARLSON: I mean, people in charge of something?

STROSSEN: Can I gives you another example because it was very recent.

CARLSON: Of someone in charge of something committing an act of censorship from the right. I'd love to see it.

STROSSEN: Donald Trump, Jr. was recently disrupted when he tried to speak along with your former colleague at Fox News, his girlfriend. They were speaking about his new book or trying to at UCLA and they were disrupted by conservatives who are upset that apparently his views are not conservative enough.

So I think we have to be -- those of us who are truly committed to free speech have to criticize disruption and censorship from wherever it comes.

CARLSON: Well, and I would. I mean, look, let me be totally clear, people should be allowed to speak in every forum. You know whether you agree with them or not, and I'm consistent with that. I don't actually know precisely what you're talking about, but I'm -- you know, I can promise you that I'm for that.

STROSSEN: Good. And I hope your show -- your producers will get the information and you'll cover it.

CARLSON: Having been shouted down myself. But I noticed that you can't name a single example of conservatives in power, punishing people, getting them fired, for example, in the past couple of years for saying something that they didn't like, whereas there are literally countless examples of the left getting people fired, de-platformed, crushed, so they can't make a living. So they have to go into hiding because they said something that the left didn't like. That's happening.

STROSSEN: Well, there's a prominent conservative who happens to be the Commander-in-Chief and President of the United States who has certainly used his bully pulpit to exert a lot of retaliatory pressure against football players who were exercising their right to protest and suggesting that they should not be allowed to do that anymore.

CARLSON: Was there a single -- so this is the point, like on college campuses, in corporations, if you stand up and say, for example, you work at -- pick the big corporation, Nike, you know, I think there are two genders. That's what my Biology teacher told me, you'd be fired for that.

STROSSEN: Well, you and I --

CARLSON: There is no corollary on the right, like there isn't, and if you can find one, I'll denounce it.

STROSSEN: Well, okay, but what we're talking about, by the way, are exercises of free speech rights. People have the right to criticize and protest what other people are saying.

CARLSON: I agree. I do it every day.

STROSSEN: We are talking about social pressure and peer pressure. But when we go beyond that, and we're calling for government censorship, as Kamala Harris did, and I was happy to see Elizabeth Warren did not agree with her.

CARLSON: Well, how about last month? Wait, hold on. How about in the United States Congress, Congressman Lewis from Georgia got up and said that we should pull the tax exempt status of any organization that says something he disagrees with.

STROSSEN: And believe me, there have been ...

CARLSON: I know he is a hero and everything.

STROSSEN: ... conservatives --

CARLSON: But like, are we for that?

STROSSEN: There is a principle that government should not use its power to punish and punishment would include taking away a benefit that you would otherwise be entitled to because of disagreement with the idea.

CARLSON: Yes.

STROSSEN: Absolutely. And Donald Trump has threatened to take away you know, postal rates and threatened to take away other benefits and legal protections from speakers that he disagrees with. So that is inappropriate.

CARLSON: I can't -- the only person I've ever seen punished by the Trump administration for exercising his freedom of speech was a speech writer at the White House who was fired by the Trump administration because the left complained. I've never seen any -- I've never seen it.

STROSSEN: Well, they've taken away press -- they've taken away press passes from journalists who were critical of Trump's policies. That's an abuse of power.

CARLSON: The one case I am aware of, Kaitlan Collins of CNN, we took her side, for whatever it's worth.

STROSSEN: Well, and that's very important and I commend you for that.

CARLSON: Great to see you.

STROSSEN: Thank you so much.

CARLSON: Well, there's new evidence that California is turning its back on the victims of recent wildfires. Tonight, a couple from California will join us from the home they lost and they'll tell you who is to blame for that because someone is to blame for that. It wasn't an act of God.

Also the President backed to his former Press Secretary's run on "Dancing with the Stars," that run has come to an end, and Sean Spicer joins us tonight. What did the President tell him -- by the way, has anyone ever gone on "Dancing with Stars" with the backing of United States President? Probably not. Sean Spicer.

CARLSON: Millions of Californians have spent weeks living without electricity, the state's electrical utility companies have failed to maintain their infrastructure. That's an understatement. Now, they're having to shut down power to prevent wildfires.

For example, last year, a 99-year-old electrical tower owned by the utility company, PG&E ignited a fire that killed 85 people. Now, the tower in question was supposed to be renovated 25 years ago, but they never did. They had other priorities. The measures haven't stopped wildfires by the way, which recently erupted again across the state from wine country north of San Francisco and up at Napa and Sonoma to Brentwood on the west side of LA.

Hundreds of thousands of people are forced to evacuate. California's fire response is so unreliable that many rich Californians -- and this is a metaphor for the whole state now -- hire private fire departments to protect their homes. But if you're not rich, it can get really ugly really fast, and two weeks ago it did.

The Tick Fire north of Los Angeles burned more than 4,500 acres and forced the evacuation of about 40,000 people. Southern California Edison cut power to the area and that meant people who live there couldn't pump water to fight the flames.

Amy and David Lamon lost their home to the fire. They say it could have been saved if they'd had electricity. The join us tonight from the wreckage of their home in Santa Clarita, California. Amy and David, first of all, I'm so sorry about what happened to your home. I'm glad that you are alive.

For our viewers at home who aren't familiar with what happened in the Tick Fire, I'm hoping that our camera can pull back a little bit and give some perspective of where you are. I think you're in front of your home. Right?

DAVID LAMON, CALIFORNIA RESIDENT WHOSE HOUSE WAS DESTROYED BY FIRE: Yes. In front of our garage. Yes. Near the front door.

CARLSON: Is it gone? It's leveled?

AMY LAMON, CALIFORNIA RESIDENT WHOSE HOUSE WAS DESTROYED BY FIRE: It's a total loss.

D. LAMON: It's a total loss. Yes.

CARLSON: And you believe that -- oh there's like a sheep there -- that you believe that the fact that utility cut power made it impossible to fight the fire. Is that correct?

D. LAMON: Absolutely, a hundred percent.

A. LAMON: Yes. Yes, they cut -- they cut the power at about 9:30 in the morning, and we've been telling Edison -- Southern California Edison -- that when they cut our, our power, they leave us vulnerable and defenseless because we can't use our well, because our well is powered by electricity, and we can't pump water to our hoses to our home, and it's been happening for, you know, weeks now. The one before the fire, we were without power for over 30 hours.

D. LAMON: Yes.

CARLSON: That's horrifying so the utility cuts power to prevent forest fires. Fires happen anyway and when they do, you can't respond because you have no power. What does this say about how the State of California and the utilities feel about you as citizens?

D. LAMON: Well, when I called Edison before this fire happened, it's falling on deaf ears. I was trying to explain to them how it affects us. I mean, we can't even use the restroom. We can't flush the toilet. We have two different meters, which means, two different power sources, one for the home and one for our well and water tank.

So to be able to power both the home and the well and water tank is very difficult, and we didn't even know these power outages were going to be occurring until I found out about it early October.

They had recently upgraded our systems. We have all new power lines from here to the main road, all the hardware on the telephone poles have been replaced, and half of the telephone poles have been replaced. So we assumed that great, okay, we're getting some attention here in these rural areas, we will have power. You know, like we always have.

We didn't know the plan was for them to also turn off our power as well. Which, unfortunately that's what happened.

CARLSON: So, I mean, well, because it is the United States of America, so you would expect that in 2019, you would have electrical power, right?

A. LAMON: Of course.

CARLSON: Because this country has electricity now.

D. LAMON: Yes, of course.

CARLSON: Right. So what would your message be to the Governor of your state, Gavin Newsom?

A. LAMON: You know, it needs to end. I mean most times I would think, you know, they try and keep the power on no matter what, and now they're shutting it off proactively, they say, you know, to keep us safe, and when the fire came through, we couldn't use our hose to fight the fire or even hose down our house.

D. LAMON: And my message would be people in emergency situations need as much help from as many people as possible and having a reliable power source is vital in emergency situations whether it's the situation like ours, where we could have put the fire out when it first got started.

People with medical equipment and their homes, people that have to evacuate need light to evacuate them. I mean, there's so many variables and that's the reason why we're here tonight is to try to make a difference to help people in the future, to put an end to this because our understanding is the long term plan is at least five to six years that Edison plans on doing this, as well as other power companies in Southern California.

CARLSON: So how long -- how long can you endure this? How long until you move to Idaho or Montana like so many other people from California? I'm serious. Are you going to stick it out?

A. LAMON: No, you know --

D. LAMON: No, we have had these discussions, as well as friends of ours have had these discussions about leaving.

A. LAMON: Yes.

D. LAMON: You know, we love Santa Clarita Valley where we live.

CARLSON: Yes.

D. LAMON: We love the people here. It's so family friendly. It's just -- all the support we've gotten post fire is proof of that.

A. LAMON: And we're trying to raise our kids here.

D. LAMON: We want to finish raising our kids here. There are two in high school. Our youngest is 11 and we don't want to uproot them like that at this point. But down the road --

CARLSON: No, I get it.

D. LAMON: Absolutely. We won't --

CARLSON: Well, I hope you can stay. I mean, the state needs normal people even though they are going out of their way to mistreat you because you're not in a favored category.

Anyway, Godspeed to you both and I'm glad you're okay. You and your kids and your sheep who wandered through the shot. Amy, David, great to see you tonight.

A. LAMON: Thank you.

D. LAMON: Thank you so much.

CARLSON: Well, the City of San Francisco is 350 miles, give or take, north of Santa Clarita and it couldn't be more different culturally. The city has elected a man named Chesa Boudin to be the prosecutor.

Now, Boudin campaigned on halting prosecution. It's kind of weird for a prosecutor to run against his own job, but he said he will no longer enforce laws against public camping, in other words, living on the sidewalk, soliciting sex, public urination, blocking sidewalks, and other crimes against the public.

It's hard to believe that San Francisco's leaders could make the city any worse. But this guy is certainly going to try.

By the way if you're wondering where he comes from, we never blame people for their parents, but it's interesting that his parents were both members of the Weather Underground terror group, something he is proud of.

They were arrested for murdering police officers at the 1981 Brink's robbery. One is still in prison.

Boudin is a public defender who has never prosecuted a case. Of course, he went to Yale Law School, needless to say, along with every other mediocre lunatic in the world, along with Cory Booker.

And then he moved to Venezuela to serve in the Hugo Chavez administration. You honestly couldn't make this up. Joe Alioto Veronese ran for San Francisco DA. He should have gotten the job. Instead, he is here with us tonight.

Joe, thanks so much for coming on. So this guy is -- I mean, you know, it's like every possible stereotype confirmed but of all the gigs he could get, why prosecutor? Why wouldn't you put him in something harmless?

JOE ALIOTO VERONESE, FORMER SAN FRANCISCO PD COMMISSIONER: You know, San Francisco is undertaking a very dangerous social experience. They actually passed a law to keep me out of that election. They pushed me out of that election. That's how far the left in this city has gone.

And it's a very dangerous thing because, as you know, it's very important to have that healthy dichotomy between the DA's office and the public defender's office. How do you go one day from saying this murder suspect or robbery suspect should be let out of jail and the very next day say in front of that same jury that he should be, you know, he shouldn't be going to jail. And that's just not going to happen.

But here is really -- the people that are really going to be hurt here are the citizens of San Francisco, because now it's perfectly legal -- because he came out and said, you can't -- he will not prosecute certain crimes, including defecating in the street, right? He has a real problem distinguishing between crimes of poverty and crimes committed by people that are poor. There is a difference.

Crimes committed by people that are poor should be prosecuted. Crimes of property in this city, you know, there's an understanding that there shouldn't be. But now, it's perfectly legal to defecate on the front steps of the Hall of Justice. So we'll see what happens there.

CARLSON: So what about everybody else? I mean, so I guess it's great if you're a homeless junkie, you don't have to find a john. But what if you're like a mom, or what if you're a working person. There still are like nine of them in the City of San Francisco.

VERONESE: There are a lot of us.

CARLSON: Right? Okay. What about you? Nobody cares about you? Why is that?

VERONESE: Yes, well, unfortunately, we are not voting. Chesa was elected by a minority of eligible San Francisco voters. These are the real victims. Do you see in San Francisco now, as you walk down the street to some of the retail stores, these are the guys who can actually -- Lululemon and Apple -- these are guys who can actually afford a private police force.

CARLSON: Right, exactly.

VERONESE: And so they're actually hiring them. You see police officers sitting out. If you drive through the most influential neighborhoods in San Francisco, Pacific Heights, Presidio Terrace, Presidio, you actually see private officers sitting in front of people's lawns. And these are the neighborhoods where the elected live, right? I'm talking about the state Federal elected from San Francisco.

CARLSON: Yes.

VERONESE: That's where they live and they are the ones that really need to pay attention. This is a shot across their bow because this is the first election that I can actually think of where someone that is so far out has actually been elected without their support.

If you look at Suzy Loftus, who was appointed by the mayor, and she had all of the support of all the electorate at the state and the Federal level, this is a real shot across the bow and Nancy Pelosi needs to pay attention as to what happened here, because they will not stop at the DA's office, and it's really going to be interesting.

CARLSON: Well, yes, I mean, I know she has got a super important job, you know, impeaching the President, but maybe she would consider her own district once in a while because it's going to go into the ocean.

VERONESE: It's not just here. She -- I mean, she is elected here. She really needs to pay attention to what's going on.

CARLSON: I couldn't agree more. Joe, thank you for that. Good to see you. And good luck.

VERONESE: Well, thanks a lot. It's good seeing you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, when you think Canadian hockey, you think of the sportscaster Don Cherry. He's been canceled though -- fired. Why? Because he said something obvious. Don Cherry joins us in just a minute. He is refusing to cave into the mob and their nonsense. His message to them, next.

CARLSON: If you live in Canada or you love hockey, you know Don Cherry, legendary sportscaster -- it doesn't quite do it justice. He is also deeply involved in protecting dogs, something that so of us appreciate.

Anyway, Don Cherry, after a very long career was fired after this Sunday night's broadcast of Hockey Night in Canada for saying this.

DON CHERRY, LEGENDARY HOCKEY COMMENTATOR: I live in Mississauga. Nobody wears -- very few people wear a poppy. Downtown Toronto, forget it, Downtown Toronto, nobody wears the poppy.

Now, you go to the small cities, and you know -- you know those -- there are rows and rows. You people love, you that come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life. You love our milk and honey, at least you could pay a couple of bucks for our poppies or something like that. These guys pay for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price.

CARLSON: So for some reason that was considered unbelievably over the line in Canada. By the way, buying poppies on Remembrance Day is a long standing Canadian tradition, a way to honor their fallen soldiers. And by the way, a lot of Canadians died in the two wars. Look it up. It's kind of amazing.

So far, Mr. Cherry stands by his comments, and we're proud to have him on our show tonight. Thanks so much Don Cherry for coming on tonight. So --

CHERRY: Well, first of all, I've got to tell you, Tucker that Bobby Orr is watching. He is a big fan of yours and Liz is all excited.

CARLSON: Thank you.

CHERRY: Because she is from Boston. Liz is from Boston and mom's watching, so I had to say that right off the start.

CARLSON: Well, amen. I'm glad he married an American. I did too. And it's worked out. So tell us for those of us who aren't Canadian what you said, unless I'm misunderstanding it. You're basically saying we have, you know, a day where we honor the men who died fighting for Canada and people who move to Canada because it's a great country and it is, I think, should acknowledge that and join in our tradition because it's worth remembering these guys who died. Is that what you were saying?

CHERRY: I would say, and evidently, you know, I did a great thing, I thought on Max Domi and he had his book for diabetes, I did for two young lads that died, 15 and 17. That was -- that was never mentioned. I did a great thing, I thought for 1,500 troops over at a hockey game of Brampton, and they were all forgotten.

The one thing that got me was you people, and I suppose if I had it to do over again, I would have said, everybody, but you people are the people that they listen to, the silent majority, as you know, are always silent.

The police are with me, the forces are with me, everybody is with me and the firefighters, the whole deal, but it doesn't make any sense. And I was brought in and I was told that I was fired after 38 years.

And, you know, I stand by what I said and I still mean it.

CARLSON: So I mean, I think what you were saying -- tell me if this what you're saying that people who move to Canada, ought to at least nod at the traditions of Canada, like why is that -- why is that controversial?

CHERRY: Don't ask me and the big thing is I should have said if I had it come through, if I had been smart and protected myself, I should have said everybody should be wearing a poppy.

CARLSON: Yes, that's fair.

CHERRY: Like I went downtown. Yes, and that's fair -- fair enough of the whole thing. It's two words that got it -- that you people and as you know, people are very sensitive like that. And that's what got me.

But listen, I think --

CARLSON: Well, they are nuts. I mean, if I can just clarify. They're not sensitive at all. They're fascists. They're not -- they actually have no real feelings. They're faking their outrage. They're trying to crush you because they want exert power because it makes them feel big when actually inside they're small. But just to clarify you didn't -- did you mean to say something hateful?

CHERRY: No, I didn't. And you know, and we're all immigrants and the whole deal and -- but I knew -- nothing happened that night, and nobody said anything that night, they ran it that night, and they read it later and the whole deal.

The funny thing is I never heard a thing that night. I heard it the next day. The silent majority is as you know, is always silent. And the other people, whoever they wanted to be, they listen to them. And after 38 years -- but you know, like, I have no problem. Thirty eight years, this Saturday would be the first time in 38 years that I've never been on Hockey Night in Canada.

CARLSON: How much has Canada changed in those 38 years?

CHERRY: I think they've changed a lot. But when you get to the smaller cities, they haven't changed at all. They have in Toronto. They have in where I live in Mississauga, Ontario, they have changed. But when you get to the smaller cities and United States in the same way, when you get to the smaller cities, they haven't changed at all.

CARLSON: No, I mean, you go up to Northern Quebec, and the people I mean, it was that way 50 years ago.

CHERRY: It was and you go to the small cities around Ontario, and they haven't changed there. They still love to wear their poppy. All I was saying is in Toronto, wear your poppy. These soldiers died for our way of life and --

CARLSON: Exactly.

CHERRY: And we should -- exactly -- they were all over. They are young men. I had a Grand Uncle in that, an uncle who died, Sergeant Thomas William Mackenzie -- they died, so we could do -- we could have our way of life.

CARLSON: Amen.

CHERRY: Our milk and honey and all of that good stuff, and then at least wear a poppy in their honor. That's all I was saying.

CARLSON: I don't think that's a lot to ask. And I would say, by the way for our audience, if they're interested in learning more about you or the foundation that you started to help dogs, which is another great cause, you know, Google Don Cherry. He is a famous man.

Well, great to have you tonight. Thank you very much for coming on our show.

CHERRY: Yes, and Bobby and I, Liz and everybody. It's an honor to be on. Thanks very much, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you very much. Well, there's another late entry into the Democratic presidential primary. More billionaires. Is Hillary Clinton next? We will tell you straight ahead.

CARLSON: Deval Patrick was the Governor of Massachusetts, didn't improve the state one bit. No one really liked him. So of course now we think about running for President. That news comes on the heels of Michael Bloomberg setting up his presidential run. Who else is going to run as a Democrat? Every day a new story. Trace Gallagher has been following this from day one and he joins us tonight. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker, the odds of Hillary Clinton running for President appear to be improving and here is why. In the fall of 2018, Clinton said she had no idea if she would run, but in March of this year she flatly ruled it out saying she is not running.

But today, she said running for President is absolutely not part of her plans at the moment. Then said this. Watch.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDidATE: As I say, never, never, never say never. And I will certainly tell you I'm under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.

GALLAGHER: The pressure is mounting. Curious because back in March, Michael Bloomberg also vowed not to run for President and now he too says Trump needs to be held accountable. So today Bloomberg tweeted quote, "Officially filed in Arkansas to be on the ballot for the Democratic primary. We must defeat Trump. He has failed us at every turn."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, D-FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: We had to register and Alabama and here because of the time frames, so it doesn't mean we're going to run, but we do have to make sure that we are on the ballot if we do.

GALLAGHER: Meantime, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, a friend and ally of a former President Obama is also considering a run for the Democratic presidential nomination. If you're keeping score, Patrick also said that he would not run.

Finally, lawyers for Tulsi Gabbard who is already running for President are now calling on Hillary Clinton to retract her comments saying Gabbard is a favorite candidate of the Russians and that they are grooming her as a third party candidate. Gabbard has consistently denied any interest in a third party run -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Gabbard-Putin 2020. That's insane. Trace Gallagher, good to see you.

So is Hillary Clinton next? And by the way, why wouldn't she jump in? Everyone else has. Richard Goodstein is a former adviser to both Clinton's and he joins us tonight. So you just heard Hillary say it. Many, many people are putting very, very intense pressure on Hillary Clinton to run for President basically, they're demanding she run. Are you one of the people demanding?

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FORMER ADVISER TO BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON: So I'm just surprised that Fox News hasn't come out with a poll shown her way ahead, because how delicious would that be for ratings for Fox News to have Hillary Clinton in the fray, right?

CARLSON: Absolutely. This is -- this is something that we're not manufacturing.

GOODSTEIN: You're right. I agree.

CARLSON: I have a preference for the new and interesting, she falls in neither one of those categories.

GOODSTEIN: Yes.

CARLSON: So I actually would be happy never to utter the phrase Hillary Clinton because I think she is singularly uninteresting and banal. I've always thought that, but she is touting herself, that suggests that the field she believes is inadequate.

GOODSTEIN: Yes. I actually don't think she is touting herself. I put this under the heading of not impossible. But I would say there's really no evidence other than not utterly ruling it out in this interview that she is going for it.

I mean, she is not where Deval Patrick is and Michael Bloomberg, both of whom have a high regard for themselves and not without reason. I don't -- I don't think the Democrats are yearning for more private equity interests. So Deval Patrick, I don't think that's it.

And the notion -- with all due respect to him, and again, I think, different with you in terms of the job he did -- the notion that somehow, you know, he is going to unite moderates and liberals and he is black. Well, I think Cory Booker would say that -- I've got that lane filled.

CARLSON: Right, so if you want an obedient servant of private equity who is also African-American, you've already got Cory Booker is what you're saying. And you're absolutely right.

GOODSTEIN: That's right. Both of them.

CARLSON: You know, who shamelessly do the bidding of the finance community. But that's what's so interesting is you hear Democrats say, you know, they look around like we need more billionaires in the race.

GOODSTEIN: Yes.

CARLSON: So then the other half of the party says we hate billionaires. This is a collision.

GOODSTEIN: Well, I think news organizations love stories that say people are worried rather than everything's actually okay, because the polls indicate that the Democratic voters are generally actually pretty pleased with the field.

And we've got somebody at the top of the field who beats Trump by -- in Fox News on poll by 12 points.

CARLSON: Then why would -- hold on. I mean, maybe you're right. I mean, I don't know. But then why would Michael Bloomberg get in if everything is great?

GOODSTEIN: Because he is the same age roughly as Joe Biden. He looks at him, frankly, unable consistently to make as much sense as he would like to make. And he says, oh, I can do better than that. My answer to that is Joe Biden talked like that decades ago. This is not a sign of age. This is just Joe Biden, who incidentally, pretty much every Democratic voter has voted for twice on the on the ticket with Barack Obama.

CARLSON: So you're saying that -- I mean, Bloomberg is doing this because he's just -- he is Napoleon. He is a tiny little egomaniac.

GOODSTEIN: I'm saying he has always wanted to run for President. He thinks he could do a really good job. He's got the money to run an unconventional campaign, and he looks at Biden and he says, I could do better than that guy and we're desperate, desperate, desperate to defeat Donald Trump.

CARLSON: So we need more billionaires. More billionaires. Richard Goodstein, great to see you.

GOODSTEIN: Sure.

CARLSON: Well, after eight weeks of competition, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer finally left "Dancing with the Stars." An amazing run. He joins us next.

CARLSON: Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer was on "Dancing with the Stars" this season. A lot of people complained about him being there, but he made it a long time -- eight weeks, I think. He received support from the President. Here's a look at him dancing last night.

CARLSON: Sean Spicer joins us tonight. So you did what you needed to do. You went all in. You're a savage. I love that and you lasted about five times as long as anyone predicted that you would. What did you think of the experience?

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Honestly, I had a blast. I really, really enjoyed this. It exceeded my expectations. I went into this thinking one, two weeks, maybe I'm not really good at this, but I'll have fun. I'll learn something. I made it to the quarterfinals of this show.

CARLSON: It's unbelievable.

SPICER: And it's because -- well, I had a tremendous amount of support. I thank the President of the United States, Don, Jr., so many folks that came out. Jesse Watters and so many folks that are friends and supporters, and made this journey so much fun, but I loved being part of the show. It was a great experience, and I think I'm better for it.

CARLSON: So Tom Bergeron is one of the hosts, wrote this kind of I thought, just kind of contemptible complaint basically about you going on the show. You didn't take offense, you decided not to hold a grudge, you acted like it never happened. You were totally nice. You just kept going and remained positive. And I have to say I was very impressed by that. Was it hard to remain positive while people were sniping at you?

SPICER: Well, you know, it's not the first time that somebody has kind of given me some negative compliments that have come out.

CARLSON: Good point.

SPICER: But I think -- but I think what I would rather do is show by -- lead by and show by example. And what I think I've demonstrated is that we can bring a diverse group of people together. I love supporting conservative principles and being a Republican, I'm proud about that.

But I think that I want us, our side to be better than their side and come together and show people that we can fight it out on principles and policies, but be good people come together. And I thought that what this show does so well is bring these people together, support each other, root for each other, leave all of the rest of that stuff aside, and for two hours, once a week, everybody gets to be on everybody's team and cheer for each other.

CARLSON: And you did that. I mean, you refused to live down to their expectations of you. You refused to embody their attacks on you. You were relentlessly cheerful to the last minute, no matter what they said or did. And I just thought, you know, that's an inspiration to people. What did Trump say when you talked to him last night?

SPICER: Well, I called him. He has been super supportive of me since I left the White House and then particularly, the last nine weeks and I called him to just express to him my appreciation for his continued support.

The votes are what kept me in this. My judges' scores and my dance moves were not exactly on the highest end of the score. So I wanted to let him know how much I appreciated everything that he and his family did and all of his supporters for keeping me in this for nine weeks.

CARLSON: It's actually on believable. I don't think anybody has ever marshaled the support of the President of the United States. So are you finally coming back to Washington? You've been living in a hotel in LA for months.

SPICER: Well, the nice thing is look, I think God always has a plan. Tomorrow is my 15th anniversary to my beautiful wife, Rebecca, who was my number one champion, so I get to be home for my anniversary. It just means now I've got to find a gift real quick.

CARLSON: Good for you. You have a great wife, I know Rebecca. You have a great wife. Congratulation, Sean Spicer. Good to see you tonight.

SPICER: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you. That's it for us and we will back tomorrow night. Impeachment hearings tomorrow. Everyone is going wall to wall. We probably won't. We'll bring you the highlights for sure.

In any case, we will remain the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink. Always.

Good night from Washington. Sean Hannity takes the reins.

