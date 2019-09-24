Scattered strong storms possible across the Midwest

Some lingering tropical moisture across the Southwest will keep a few storms and heavy downpours possible across the region today.

Scattered strong storms are also possible across the Midwest this afternoon and evening.

The center of Tropical Storm Jerry will move just to the northwest of Bermuda tonight into Wednesday morning, briefly bringing minimal tropical storm conditions to the island.

Just to the southeast of Puerto Rico, Karen weakened to a tropical depression yesterday, but is back to being a 40 mph tropical storm this morning. Karen remains fairly disorganized and is forecast to remain relatively weak as it moves through the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today. Wind gusts to 40mph are possible, but of greater concern will be flash flooding and mudslides, especially across Puerto Rico.

Closer to Africa, Tropical Storm Lorenzo is forecast to gradually strengthen to a hurricane later today, but will turn northward into the open Atlantic.