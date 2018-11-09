Rick Scott files suits against Palm Beach, Broward Counties

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 8, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: A crazy busy, insane at news night. Welcome to "Hannity". Thank you for being with us.

Two days ago, you, we, the people, went to the polls, we settled our political differences at the ballot box, remember? Well, this is the lifeblood of our great constitutional republic. But sadly, we have some extremists on the left clearly preferring mob rule. We will lay this out tonight.

We had last night an angry group of purported Antarctica's surrounding the home of our friend, fellow Fox news host Tucker Carlson. This is where he lives, his wife, his children. They tried to break down his door, vandalizing his house.

Now, they were shouting threats through a bullhorn. His wife was inside, alone, locked herself in a pantry, had to call the police. Coming up, we're going to respond to the continuing angry, left wing mob in this country. These are unacceptable tactics. And it better stop. Somebody is going to get hurt or worse, as I have been warning.

Also tonight, we will show you how MSNBC conspiracy TV, fake news CNN, once again at cheerleading for Robert Mueller to find something, anything on Trump. By the way, the clearest evidence we have, they weren't too happy with you and Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

We also have a message for Jim Acosta, conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow tonight, and we'll show you the latest dirty trick tactics from the Democrats, including a plan to impeach Justice Kavanaugh. Yes, they want to go back there.

And just breaking moments ago, Rick Scott filed a lawsuit against Broward County, he should have. We'll explain it in detail.

And bring you important updates from the sad, horrific shooting that affected a friend of this program in California.

Stay tuned. It's time for a busy night, breaking news, opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. You've heard me say this over and over again. There is no place for violence, threats, intimidation, in the United States of America. For years, many on the left have outright vilified President Trump -- and by the way, anyone associated with him, any Republican, any conservative. We have seen it all throughout this election season -- Nazi comparisons, racism, sexism, and really far worse.

Prominent Democrats Maxine Waters, Cory Booker, urging followers to get in other people's faces, the faces of their political opponents, and of course, create crowds, follow them into grocery stores and gas stations and department stores, and tell them that they're not welcome anywhere anymore. Get your crowds. Now, we have some deranged far left lunatics are following suit.

Before the election, what did we see? DHS Secretary Nielsen run out of a restaurant, Sarah Sanders with her kids run out of not one but two restaurants. So, too, Senator Ted Cruz with his wife, Pam Bondi accosted at a movie theater, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a guy banging on his desk, followed him through airports, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, his wife, with him and literally accosted on a number of occasions. Kevin McCarthy, his office vandalized.

Two Republican politicians punched in Minnesota. One victim, a serious concussion, the other, a woman. And we had, just before the election, packages, white powder, mailed it to the president, his son, Don Jr., his wife, Mattis, Wray, Gina Haspel, Fox News has also been a target of the mob. We just saw Brian Kilmeade -- well, he was a stocked through the streets of New York City, harassed, followed in a subway, called out in a subway.

Now, I've had more threats in my personal life than you can ever imagine. I don't talk about it often. Last night, our friend, Tucker Carlson, targeted at his own home in Washington, D.C. Angry group, far left extremist surrounding his house, his wife, home alone, having to barricade herself inside the house and calling the police.

But not before the mob literally cracked his front door, throwing themselves against it, vandalizing his driveway, and his car with spray paint, shouting threatening messages over a bullhorn. This is your radical left-wing Democratic Party tonight.

CROWD: Carlson, we are outside your home, and we want you to know where you sleep at night.

Mail bomb.

Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.

Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.

Racist scumbag, leave town. Racist scumbag, leave town. Racist scumbag, leave town. Racist scumbag, leave town.

HANNITY: "We know where you sleep a night", mail bomb? OK, those people do need to be arrested. This is the illegal behavior, and totally unacceptable. Now, thank God his children were not inside, we feel badly for his wife tonight. This mob needs to be put in jail.

Now, another far left group, they have doxxed the personal information of Tucker, Ann Coulter, yours truly. In other words, what they did in the course of the night -- well, related to, or they say they are related to, groups like Antifa and others, that's what they say. They published our home addresses online for everybody to see. Why? They are spurring threats, violence, intimidation -- by the way, for me, I'm not living my life in fear, I won't be intimidated by nobody.

No one is going to silence me. I have been through this for most of my career. I feel sorry for people that are now seeing what others have lived through for a long time, but I do have a serious warning.

Nothing good is going to come out of this. This mob mentality has got to stop. Somebody is going to get hurt or worse. Now some of the Democrats finally, even some on CNN and MSNBC, are speaking out against what happened to Tucker.

And, by the way, earlier tonight, Tucker thanked everyone for on either side of the aisle for their support, but with all due respect, they are a day late and they are a dollar short. Remember, before the election, Democrats were silent, crickets, following all of the cases of mob rule against a Sarah Sanders, Pam Bondi, Kirstjen Nielsen, CNN was busy playing the word police, if you recall, chastising anyone who uses the term "mob" to describe a mob. Remember this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you see people like Ted Cruz getting chased out of restaurants by a mob --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, you're not going to use the mob word here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's totally a mob. It is without a doubt. There is no other word for it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Matt, Matt --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a -- go watch. Put up the video tape --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A mob? Stop, stop.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is mob behavior.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How many times --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Whoa, whoa, whoa. Everybody, stop. Everybody, stop. Matt, we already did that. We already said they weren't mobs.

No, it's not mob or hate behavior. It's people who are upset and they're angry with the way the country is going, and the policies.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, so they're --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you let me finish, Matt, please, before you jump in, OK?

HANNITY: The rhetoric on that channel has been so over the top, so insane, and it continues.

Now, nobody deserves to be stalked, harassed, and threatened by an angry mob. Now, sadly, even one of their anchors is being threatened. We stand in solidarity with him tonight.

We don't want everybody -- let me be very clear, leave everybody alone. And I've been saying that somebody is going to get hurt, could be worse. This needs to be condemned on both sides of the aisle by every media outlet.

And, by the way, there's plenty of -- well, vilification of political differences. I'm not against any free speech. Words are words. Threats are a very different thing.

Let's not create the crowds, follow people, cabinet members, into department stores, gas stations, and so on, and tell them they are not wanted anywhere anymore, or to kick them, or we can't be civil.

Let me tell you if you are a conservative tonight, let me say this. And let's say you see somebody you don't like it, politically, someone you disagree with. Leave them alone. Leave them alone. They are with their families, they are eating, leave them alone.

We don't want to be like these left-wing radicals. What we are now seeing is downright apocalyptic coverage from fake news at CNN, MSNBC -- by the way, only say fake news or use a conspiracy TV or people chant that "CNN sucks", they kind of do, but that's not a threat. That is an opinion. Those are words.

By the way, others -- all of this conspiracy around Jeff Sessions departure, they obviously -- by the way, a great indicator, they weren't happy about Tuesday, they don't want to talk about the blue -- the blue little trickles. So they are back to their old conspiracy theories. That means they are not happy with the we, the people, again, and Donald Trump, again. In other words, that the world was shocked, again, they didn't get what they want. Many are now claiming that this is an attempt to meddle with their golden goose, the Mueller witch hunt.

There you have it, MSNBC, Rachel Maddow, get this, she is now actively promoting -- and this NBC News, she says in interviews, she is a journalist -- I say I'm a talk show host, being a talk show host, I do news, I do opinion, I do straight interviews, I do debates, I give strong opinion -- we are the whole newspaper.

When you say you are a journalist, you are supposed to be fair and balanced. You are supposed to give it right on the middle. She is not a journalist.

Now she has partnered with MoveOn.org, and the pro-Mueller protester. This is what she tweeted: It's happening, this is glass in case of emergency plan to protect the Mueller investigation, 5:00 p.m. local time, protest tomorrow, Thursday, November 8th, we knew this would happen at some point, the day has arrived.

This is the group she is supporting, moveon.org. In case you forgot, they are the group that put out -- remember, General Betray Us, that ad? In 2004, they made an ad that compared George Bush to Adolf Hitler. This is the group that NBC wants to align themselves with?

And, by the way, there is a lot more than even mod. Just pick this up before, President Bush, Adolf Hitler, oh, filmmaker Michael Moore partners with them, and they want to, well, expletive punch to burn at this mother down. That's the group NBC and conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow is now helping to organize, promote, radical leftist protest.

Tom Brokaw, what's going to happen when someone gets hurt at your break the glass moment led by Rachel? The on-air coverage was even more dramatic, even sicker, take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a slow motion, almost a self-coup by which a president pulls power to himself that he is not supposed to have to protect himself.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What we saw today is a kind of coup against the rule of law, a kind of action that you see in a tin-pot dictatorship.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There has been a slow motion Saturday night massacre starting with the firing of James Comey, and now with the firing of the attorney general.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are we seeing a kind of gangster mentality at the White House and trying to control the DOJ?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I really do think this is a national emergency. I don't think you can overstate the gravity of the situation, and it's incumbent upon, you know, really everyone in public life to respond to this like it's an emergency.

People -- you know, the broad public, this is the time to maybe take to the streets.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president's panicked firing of his attorney general has moved Donald Trump one step closer to impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They always have a opinion of the White House counsel, they know exactly what they were doing, as I said earlier, to plan like a murder.

HANNITY: Now, of course, the mainstream media, they are very worried tonight. According to reports, Mueller is now writing his final report. The probe should finally be coming to an end. No evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. We do have evidence of Hillary Clinton paying for Russia lies, and that became a fraud on the FISA court.

That also became the basis to lie to the American people to help Hillary win, propagated by top people in the intel community. And then, course, they use it a basis of circular reporting so that they can get Robert Mueller appointed, Comey leaking. Now, regardless of the outcome or the timeline of Mueller's witch hunt, Democrats in the House, they are still planning to wage a never ending, full-scale investigation into everything.

Let me make you a promise tonight. We will be watching every day. Let's see if they do anything for you, we, the people.

And, by the way, they just want to attack Trump, they don't care about anything else, that's their top agenda item. Jerrold Nadler, likely chair of the judiciary committee, overheard on a train from New York to D.C. bragging about his plan to launch full-scale investigations again after two years into Russian collusion and plot to impeach Judge Kavanaugh, good luck with that.

He is not the only Democrat planning endless investigations, likely incoming House Intel chair -- he's really the biggest liar in Congress -- Adam Shifty Schiff wants to be a TV host on MSNBC, he has a similar plans.

Take a look.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: While the Republicans walked away from the investigation, the Democratic minority has continued, and we have been bringing witnesses and, we've been learning more. And that work won't stop when we take the majority, but we will be able to get answers to Republicans who are unwilling to pursue, records that the Republicans wouldn't ask for. The question though, that I don't know whether Mueller has been able to answer because I don't know whether he has been given the license to look into it is, where the Russians laundering money through the Trump organization?

And that will be a very high priority to get an answer to, for the reason that if they were doing this, it's not only a crime, but it's something provable. It's something that the Russians can hold over the head of the president of United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Let's not forget about congresswoman -- "impeach 45", reclaiming my time, reclaiming my time, Maxine Waters. She is now hoping to become the next House Financial Services chairwoman. Instead of working for the betterment of all Americans, she is plotting revenge, impeachment, and as the head of that committee, she would be overseeing Wall Street.

Take a look.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: They say Maxine, please don't say impeachment anymore. And when they say that, I say, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.

(LAUGHTER AND CHEERS)

WATERS: And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them they are not welcome.

And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight.

And I will fight every day until he is impeached. Impeach 45.

This is a bunch of scumbags, that's what they are.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those are very strong words, Congresswoman.

WATERS: Organized around making money.

The fact that he is wrapping his arms around Putin, while Putin is continuing to advance into Crimea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, it's going to be an entertaining two years, our job, we will be keeping an eye on all of them.

Now, Democrats -- they're now taking their cues from their de facto leader, of course, Nancy Pelosi, and her track record, her leadership, is a suspect at best.

Take a look. Watch this.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what it is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.

If what do you're doing is cutting the taxes at the high-end and therefore not being allowed to invest in the future, you're doing a great disservice to our country.

We all agree that President Trump's decision to end a DACA is a despicable act of political cowardice.

Donald Trump is a job loser.

The debate on health care is life death.

Well, I wanted -- hey, I would love a single-payer, but we're not there.

In terms of the bonus that corporate America receives, versus the crumbs that they are giving to workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic.

So what? They are going to say, you give them stock, it is going to be a slippery slope? I certainly hope so.

The priorities of the American people, they are not what President Bush -- excuse me -- I'm so sorry, President Bush.

We see nothing -- that I can work with President Bush on.

The president's fitness for office is something that is being called into question. I'm very worried about his fitness.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Do you see anything there indicating Democrats have plans to make your life better? Of course not. They are on a path for revenge, and this is all about a quest for power.

By the way, you know, Obama lost a 69 seats between the House and Senate in 2010, and Bill Clinton lost 60. Donald Trump picked up Senate seats.

Now, for years, one of the biggest lies of the Democratic Party, obviously, CNN. Their constant destructive anti-Trump coverage, it's second by second, minute-by-minute, hour by hour. It's unprecedented.

And leading the way, well, you got chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta. And yesterday, his permanent White House press pass was revoked after making physical contact with a White House intern during an extremely controversial line of questioning.

It wasn't really a question. He wanted to debate the president and not give anyone else time. Take a look.

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Mr. President, if I may ask one more question. Are you worried --

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That's enough. That is enough. That's enough.

(CROSSTALK)

ACOSTA: Pardon me, ma'am.

TRUMP: That's enough, put down the mic.

ACOSTA: Mr. President, are you worried about indictment coming down in this investigation?

REPORTER: Mr. President --

TRUMP: I tell you what? CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you work for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And then the president defended Sarah Sanders. How many times does the president of the United States have to say that's enough before CNN respects the office of the presidency?

Many on the left rushing to the defense of their anti-Trump hero, Jim Acosta, and hosts on "The View" actually accused the White House intern who's just trying to get the microphone back of assaulting Acosta. Pretty unbelievable, but true. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What I saw was a battery, not by Jim Acosta, but by the White House aide. When you are holding something -- if I may, if you are holding something you snatch this from me, this cup is now an extension of me, and that means you have battered me, you have assaulted me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, so you are blaming the woman. You are blaming the woman --

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Intern should be arrested for battery?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm telling you what the law is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's what you call Trump derangement syndrome. That's a mass psychosis, and without a doubt, Acosta deserves to be banned from the White House. He has earned it. He is unprofessional.

It's outrageous. It's insulting. He wants to argue with the president. He gets more airtime, and even though claiming to be an unbiased journalist, he always seems to make the story about himself, rarely asking questions, treating his press briefings as debates.

He constantly accuses Trump and his administration of everything, racism, sexism. Acosta is a self-serving liberal hack with zero journalistic integrity. But don't take my word for it. We've got some of his greatest hits. Watch them in action.

ACOSTA: I'm not sure if this press conference was ever on the rails, as you heard numerous times during this news conference, the president was just not in touch with reality.

The people here who work at this White House, all the way up to the president, evidently believe that journalists are the enemy of the people, literally, the enemy of the people.

I'll say that the press is not the enemy of the people. And, you know, I think that maybe we should make some bumper stickers, make some buttons.

The law can be different than border security, Sarah.

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: No, actually, I don't.

ACOSTA: Border security can mean drones. It can mean agents. It can mean more fencing. It doesn't necessarily mean a physical --

SANDERS: And that is part of the negotiation we expect Congress to have.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Bumper stickers? OK, a shameful act. He is supposed to be a journalist, that is a charade. You do a disservice to real journalist in the press corps, and it is a disservice to the American people. We will have more in a moment.

Let's turn to another story. We'd go to Florida, now bracing for a massive recount tonight. Defeated Democratic Senator Bill Nelson moving ahead on his recount plans after losing to Republican Rick Scott. Rick Scott will join us in just a moment.

Currently, Nelson trails by nearly 20,000 votes, but that is still close enough for the mandatory recount. How Nelson has hired, get this, Marc Elias, name sound familiar? He is the Clinton campaign attorney at Perkins Coie that paid Fusion GPS for the dirty Russian dossier on Trump.

So, just to be clear, the lawyer at the center of the major recount effort happens to be the same one at the center of the biggest corruption scandal abuse of power scandal in our history. He has organized an effort behind a dirty dossier for Clinton, he is at the very center of the Democrats' efforts to use campaign op research to malign Trump before and after the election. Now he has hired Bill Nelson.

And now, it looks like the Florida governor's race could also be headed for a recount despite Democratic Andrew Gillum conceding the race to Ron DeSantis. Now, Marco Rubio, rightly sounding the alarm, warning of these possible tricks in Broward County, saying Broward election supervisors, ongoing violation of Florida law, requiring timely reporting, isn't just annoying incompetent, it has now opened up the door for lawyers to come in here and steal a seat in the U.S. Senate and Florida cabinet.

There are so many unanswered questions. Why can't Broward and Palm Beach report like every other county in Florida?

Now, what is also taking place, by the way, why is it taking so long to count the votes? Where serious, mysterious, uncounted ballots, where are they all coming from?

Don't forget, a federal judge recently ruled the county elections chief Brenda Snipes, illegally destroyed ballots, that was in the Wasserman Schultz 2016 primary race during a pending lawsuit. Snipes, she is still in charge of Broward County.

Moments ago, learned that Governor Scott filed a lawsuit, rightly so, against her over serious violations of the law. He will join us.

Finally, tonight, we end with a sad and tragic story. The White House flag lowered at half-staff today, in remembrance of the 12 victims of this morning's senseless shootings in Thousand Oaks, California. One of the victims was California Sergeant Ron Helus. He was the first one on the scene, responding right after.

Our good friend, Adam Housley, he also lost a niece in all of this. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody there.

All right. We have a lot more to get to tonight. When we come back, Rick Scott will join us as what we now see, the law broken again in Broward and Palm Beach. We'll explain next.

HANNITY: All right. New tonight, Governor Rick Scott filed a lawsuit against Palm Beach and Broward counties for lack of access to public records regarding voting numbers. This comes as a recount now looms over his race for the U.S. Senate.

Joining us now, the man himself, Governor Rick Scott.

Governor, I'm looking at these numbers appeared on election day, you were up 57,000 votes. What is the number now?

GOV. RICK SCOTT, R-FLA.: Now, it's down to 15,000 votes. So it is clear we have some left-wing activists, we've got some Democratic D.C. lawyers. They're down here for one purpose, to steal this election. Somehow, the Broward County supervisor --

HANNITY: Governor, I looked at the numbers, you were told five different numbers. Florida law says that all absentee early voting numbers must be reported within 30 minutes of the polls close in, correct?

SCOTT: Absolutely.

HANNITY: In those numbers --

SCOTT: Sean, they found 78,000 new votes since election day, two days ago, in Broward County, and 15,000 more votes in Palm Beach. We don't know how many more votes that they are going to come up with, but it sure appears that they are going to find as many votes as I can take to win the election.

HANNITY: Right.

SCOTT: So I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to immediately do an investigation. We filed lawsuits. We're going to fight this and we're going to win.

HANNITY: Well, she, in 2016, her office posted results and a half hour before the polls close, that's an election violation law -- broken. She was sued for leaving amendments off the ballot. She also in the case of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, why is this person even working there?

SCOTT: Well, what I have done is, I have asked for an investigation -- but we have examples -- the Palm Beach supervisor won't allow normal party officials that are supposed to be reviewing ballots, they are not allowing them to do it properly, that's a violation of the law.

They're supposed to report all these results, they are not. But how did they come up with 70,000 more votes? Just in Broward, and 15 in Palm Beach. No other counties have these problems. We had a horrible hurricane in the Panhandle, it didn't happen there.

The lawyers that come down have said, they're not to -- they are here to win the election, not here to say, I want to find out what the results I make sure it is a fair result. They're down here for one reason--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But governor, wait a minute.

SCOTT: -- and they have said that, to win the election code

HANNITY: Twenty-seven days -- 27 days ago, the Panhandle was smashed with one of the worst hurricanes we've seen. They got their votes in on time and they ended up doing this. I cannot -- to me, this is the single biggest abuse of power in an election I've seen, and they have Marc Elias, the guy at the heart of the whole Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, Clinton bought and paid for dossier, leading the way?

SCOTT: Yes. I mean, they are down here, he is down here for one purpose, to steal this election. And he said he is down here to win this election. He doesn't care about anything else.

HANNITY: He's down there to win it.

SCOTT: So, we won -- yes. We won. I'm going to be the U.S. senator, I'm going to fight this all the way. We are going to do everything we can, we're looking at every legal remedy we can exercise, we are going to fight this and we are going to win this. This is wrong what they're doing.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And every other county except Broward and Palm Beach did it the right way. Every other county, and they've done this before.

(CROSSTALK)

SCOTT: Every other camp.

HANNITY: And she, why does she still have a job?

SCOTT: Well, she is definitely elected in these counties. And the -- but think about it, some of these other supervisors they did it the right way are Democrats, also. So, every other county, Republican or Democrat, those supervisors did it the right way. These two didn't, they violated the law.

We're going -- I've asked for a law enforcement to do an investigation, and we have already filed a lawsuit, we're going to make sure we win this. I won this election for the benefit of the people of the state, their will is not going to be thwarted.

HANNITY: I'm never seen anything like this in my life. It is obviously corrupt, obviously laws were broken, obviously there are shenanigans here, I believe you and Senator Rubio are 100 percent correct, we will follow this everything will second of every day now.

Because the people of Florida deserve their just vote, which they got, and you won this race hands down, and this is -- this is a disgrace that they get to do this. Election and, election out.

Somebody needs to go to jail here. If this keeps happening, you keep violating the law, you don't respond, every other county response, then you change your numbers again and again and again, something is not right.

All right, governor, thank you. Joining us now, author of "The Russia hoax," number one New York Times bestseller, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett. And from the American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.

We know a lot about Marc Elias, don't we, Gregg Jarrett?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yes.

HANNITY: And we also know that there are laws in Florida, every other county abided by them, except of these two counties--

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: -- which have a history of never abiding by them.

JARRETT: You know, the conduct of Brenda Snipes in Broward County is beginning to stink like a bucket of fish in the sun. I looked at the statutes in Florida, I look at the governor's lawsuit, he is absolutely correct, she has broken the law multiple times and it's only been two days.

She was supposed to hand over vote totals, she hasn't. The number of ballots canvassed and to be canvassed, she hasn't. And then the most egregious is under the law, the governor is allowed to make a written request to look at the public records of this, she refused to do that.

So, she has a long and distinguished history of violating the law, you know, judge, as you pointed out in your monologue, I already found several months ago, that she unlawfully destroyed ballots, and now the sudden discovery of 78,000 ballots, is she creating ballots, whereas before she destroyed ballots? So, I think the governor is right, this looks like an attempt -- especially with Hillary's lawyers involved, to steal this election.

HANNITY: It is a disgrace, I've never heard of anything like this. Matt Schlapp, just imagine for a second if Republicans ever tried to pull this off, election after election after election, how come every other county got this right? Even the Panhandle, which was devastated 27 days earlier?

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: Well, because Republicans follow the rules, Sean, and you said this has never happened before, this seems particularly egregious, but this actually does happen.

The more times they -- the more times they count these ballots, the narrower this is going to get. We've seen this when Norm Coleman ran for Senate in Minnesota with the big, urban populations, we saw this when Dino Rossi ran for governor a couple of times as a Republican in Washington, when John Thune first ran for the Senate.

This actually happens more times than it gets coverage, and here's what I know after spending 36 days in the Florida recount in 2000. The more they count then the worst it's going to be for Rick Scott. He is doing the exact right thing.

Ronna Romney at the RNC is doing the exact right thing, take them to court. Shine a spotlight on this -- the fact that they are counting these ballots, as Gregg side, behind closed doors without a Republican observer and a Democratic observer, is completely against the spirit and the law, and this must stop, or they will steal another one.

HANNITY: It is impossible to just out of thin air, go from 60,000 votes, 70,000 votes, to 80,000 votes.

SCHLAPP: They have done it before.

JARRETT: Not without corruption.

SCHLAPP: That's right. That's right, Gregg.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Marc Elias, Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS--

SCHLAPP: Yes.

HANNITY: -- the biggest corruption and abuse of power scandal. Gee, they picked the right lawyer for this one, I can't wait to see what happens here. People of Florida, pay attention, this is serious.

All right. When we come back -- and we'll stay on it. Sebastian Gorka and Dan Bongino react. Anti-fa now showing up at Tucker Carlson's home. And they are literally releasing the names of prominent conservatives. Why? To intimidate, harass, something horrible will happen if we don't stop it. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: As we reported earlier, Tucker Carlson's home was swarmed by anti-fa protesters shouting threats, trying to break down his doors. His wife was in the house. Take a look.

(CROWD CHANTING)

HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction, author of the bestselling book "Spygate," former Secret Service agent and NRA TV contributor, Dan Bongino. Also, another bestseller, "Why We Fight," Fox News national security strategist, Sebastian Gorka.

I'm looking at this, they were quiet about all of this when Sarah Sanders, Pam Bondi, Secretary Nielsen, two Republicans punched, one a woman in Minnesota, rocks thrown through Kevin McCarthy's office, Ted Cruz, Ted Cruz's wife, you see these tactics, Dan, somebody is going to get hurt. They even screamed "mail bomb," "we know where you sleep." That is a threat. Shouldn't that be, is that against the law?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRATV: Absolutely. I mean, they vandalized his house, Sean. I mean, this was -- this was gross. This was disgusting. This was filthy. But Sean, I have personal expense with this. I've been in your studio in New York, and I have been in Tucker's in D.C. Many times. I've been on your set with liberals.

There have been some spicy debates on your set, and you know what happens in the green room? Everybody shakes hands and says I'll see you the next time. There's got to be a red line here. You know, I appreciate some of the talking heads on the Democrat side, who spoke out against this, but this has to be universal, Sean. I mean, when this pipe bomb guy recently--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, they reported that one because they thought they could blame that on Trump, like the synagogue shooting--

BONGINO: Right.

HANNITY: -- they can blame on Trump.

BONGINO: Of course.

HANNITY: The synagogue shooter was anti-Trump because he is pro-Israel.

BONGINO: Yes! But -- and the condemnation was universal on our side. People have to speak out and draw a red line against this. What happened at Tucker's house last night was an abomination, it was disgusting.

HANNITY: You know, and let me say there was a report on Mediaite tonight, Dr. Gorka, that a CNN anchor apparently is receiving threats. No conservative -- we don't want you, you are not a conservative if you are sending threats to people. Period. No, we have no room for it.

SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: No.

HANNITY: Now, we have over at a conspiracy TV MSNBC, they've -- Rachel Maddow is now encouraging people to go out and protest today, part of an Moveon.org effort that's a general betray us, the same people that you know, featured elderly women vowing to, you know, private part punch Mitt Romney and burn this mother f-er down. And ads comparing Bush to Hitler.

So, this is the network Tom Brokaw is proud of? This is the -- this person, Maddow, claiming she is a news person, really?

GORKA: No, she is not a news person, Sean. There is a direct line between Jim Acosta's behavior at that press conference and what happened at our friend Tucker's house, these people are repeatedly crossing the line of what is acceptable.

Whether you are a reporter in the White House or whether you are a demonstrator in D.C., they are undermining or they are broadening what is called the Overton window, meaning the list of things that are deemed acceptable.

This behavior -- Jim Acosta's behavior -- or the behavior at Tucker's house, would have been deemed absolutely unacceptable just two years ago. But when you get Maxine Waters--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, they're releasing -- they are throwing up, it's doxing, they're putting up the addresses of people like me--

GORKA: Right. You.

HANNITY: -- Tucker, Ann Coulter. And I understand. You know, I will say another thing here, you know, when people -- CNN will say we are called fake news. They are, they are not news. They are opinion. They lie about it.

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: Well, Larry King said it.

HANNITY: And when crowds chant "they suck," that's not violent. Or the president says "fake news is the enemy of the people," I take that to me, you are performing a disservice by lying to people. That's all that is.

(CROSSTALK)

GORKA: They're not--

HANNITY: And those are words. This is a call to action, like Maxine Waters.

GORKA: Yes, this, this is the direct result, the vandalism, the intimidation of a woman by herself at home, is a direct result of Maxine Waters' incitement to do this, to harass people who are conservatives, and also Eric Holder, former attorney general of the Obama administration.

HANNITY: Yes. I have -- I'll give you the last word, Dan. But I have a word for conservatives.

BONGINO: Yes.

HANNITY: Don't kick them, don't get in their faces. If you see people you disagree with. Don't create crowds, don't follow people into stores, leave them alone. Leave them alone, leave every liberal alone, leave every reporter alone. Leave every elected official alone.

BONGINO: Sean, it didn't work that well for Republicans in the election and the midterms. Where were the Republicans breaking store windows in the Starbucks and attacking people? The answer, they were at work, going to work and taking care of their families. Take a little lesson from that on the far left. It's how politics should work.

HANNITY: They were dead silent, Pam Bondi, Sarah Sanders, Secretary Nielsen, Ted Cruz, Ted Cruz's wife, they were silent. Now they are actually organizing it on MSNBC, and partnering with Moveon.org? Bush is Hitler? It's pretty disgusting.

BONGINO: Not journalism.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, there are reports, Robert Mueller has begun to write his report on, quote, "alleged Russia collusion." Jim Jordan, Sara Carter straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Following Jeff Sessions' departure from the DOJ, Matt Whitaker is now the acting A.G., he will oversee the Russia probe. The Democrats are apoplectic. This comes as new reports claim that Robert Mueller has begun to write his final report in the investigation.

Here with reaction, Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

To me, a new attorney general also means -- and the president said he is not going to stop, congressman, he is not going to stop the investigation. So that is just hysteria and lying again from the left. That they weren't happy with the election results, and now they are going there.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: Right.

HANNITY: The question is, will a new A.G. look at real Russia collusion with real evidence, real FISA abuse fraud, real abuse of powers with the powerful tools of intelligence, surveillance, unmasking, leaking raw intelligence, the exoneration before investigation of Hillary; Hillary breaking the law by having top-secret information classified information on a secret server? Is not going to happen?

JORDAN: Let's hope so. I mean, the short answer is we don't know, but this idea that the left is saying Mr. Whitaker should recuse himself is ridiculous. I mean, think about this. Rod Rosenstein is overseeing the Mueller investigation. Rod Rosenstein wrote the memo for firing Comey, overseeing special counsel Mueller, who is looking into the firing of Comey. And he doesn't have to recuse himself?

We said he should recuse himself a long time ago, but somehow because Whitaker wrote something along time ago, critical of the special counsel, he does have to recuse -- it makes no sense. I hope they investigate the very things you're talking about, because that's where the abuse took place.

When one party used an opposition research document by the other party to go to a FISA court to get a warrant to spy on a president's campaign that is as wrong as it gets.

HANNITY: By the way, we have breaking news. Law enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with election fraud in Broward and Palm Beach.

JORDAN: Yes.

HANNITY: Wow. That's going to be interesting. Let me go to the law, as pointed out by our friend, Gregg Jarrett. That was a tweet, by the way, by the president.

Under Federal Vacancies Act 5USC 3345, Sara, the president can appoint a person holding a Senate confirmed office, or an officer, or employee of such executive agency who has served in a position in such agency for not less than 90 days. He has served for more than 90 days. There are some really dumb lawyers on TV that don't get it.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They just don't get it. And the president had every authority -- every authority to let go of Jeff Sessions. At this point in time. Look, there was already talk that the attorney general himself was going to leave after two years. That he didn't want to stay on.

And now with Matt Whitaker as the acting attorney general, they can move forward, Sean. What we know is this, just as a Congressman Jordan said, that Rod Rosenstein is basically conflicted out anyway, and let's not forget about the testimony of James Baker, the former general counsel at the FBI, who basically testified that Rod Rosenstein himself, himself, was discussing possibly invoking the 25th amendment, and actually recording, you know, the president, secretly taping him.

The New York Times was the first to break that story, and that a story has been confirmed over and over again.

HANNITY: Last word, Jim Jordan.

JORDAN: No. Sara is especially right. We still don't have the McCabe memos that we subpoenaed. We still don't have the FISA application that we were entitled to see as a separate and equal branch of government with clearance. We still don't have the James Baker 302s, and we still don't have the Bruce Ohr--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, the president said yesterday he might release them.

(CROSSTALK)

JORDAN: I hope he does.

HANNITY: So, let's get them out before, you know, Pelosi and company gets there.

JORDAN: Exactly. Exactly.

CARTER: Absolutely.

JORDAN: Yes. That's what is coming, they are going to be investigating all kinds of other things, but this is the central issue and we need to get to the bottom of it.

HANNITY: The 302s, gang of eight, and we need the FISA warrant applications.

JORDAN: Yes.

HANNITY: Ten through 12, pages 17 through 34. People tell me there's important stuff on it.

Good to see you both. When we come back, Rush Limbaugh sounds off on Attorney General Sessions resigning at the request of the president. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Rush earlier today pointed out how totally unfounded the hysteria surrounding Sessions' departure has been. Let's take a look.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, TALK SHOW HOST: The attorney general is being fired! Being asked to leave. It is perfectly constitutional. And yet, the left is running around talking about a constitutional crisis. They still believe that Robert Mueller has evidence that a Trump colluded with Russia. And they think that Trump is getting rid of Sessions so that Trump can put somebody in there who is going to shut this down so that the truth about Trump stealing the election doesn't come out. That is what they believe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Right on. And by the way, can you just imagine, NBC News, Tom Brokaw, person that says she is a journalist, Rachel Maddow, partnering with Moveon.org, which is, by the way, he is Hitler - Bush. Michael Moore, General Petraeus. It's sad.

All right. Let not your heart be troubled. We're always fair and balanced.

Laura Ingraham is next.



