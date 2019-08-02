Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: Voters deserve to know the truth about the 2020 candidates

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," August 1, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The president is speaking at this hour in Cincinnati, Ohio. We will be taking portions of it live, especially the newsworthy moments.

We're also going to get to last night's debate. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii hit Kamala Harris harder than anyone has so far. Really, a remarkable moment. We'll be talking to Tulsi Gabbard live.

Right now, we go back to the President speaking in Ohio.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: From the fields of the great Pocahontas, who is now lying and cheating her way to the presidency, if possible. She is trying to win. Remember? She defrauded people with her credentials. She said she was Indian. And I said that I have more Indian blood than she does, and I have none. I'm sorry.

TRUMP: And we drove her crazy. And we drove her crazy. That's a good thing. Not a bad thing. And she went out and she had a blood test done and it came out 1,024th.

TRUMP: She said somewhere back there, hundreds of years ago, there may have been an Indian. Or it may have been a statistical error because it was so small, which it was. Anyway, but the guy was like, from her group. You wouldn't be very happy right now and we have a man that campaigned so hard, relentless. And I came in, we did a rally where we had people like this. It was packed the day before the election. And Mike DeWine won that election and he wanted easily, Mike DeWine.

TRUMP: And we have a man who is running for Governor of Kentucky again.

TRUMP: And he has done an incredible job, and you know, did you ever hear -- sometimes you could do such a good job that not everybody appreciates it, but they had a lot of problems with pensions and a lot of tremendous problems that a normal Governor would never have been able to correct.

But when you correct it, you make yourself a little bit less popular. But he had no choice and they had no choice. It's a great, great state. And he has turned out to be a great, great, Governor. Matt Bevin.

CARLSON: We'll get back to the Trump event in just a minute. We'll be still be monitoring every minute of it. We will bring you the newsworthy parts. Right now, the President is talking about local politics. We will get back to him shortly, as promised.

So, there's a lot to unpack from the Democratic debate last night. Four years ago, Democrats came up with a new and untested political theory. They could win the White House, their strategist promised, if only they called enough people racist. That was the plan. Hillary Clinton for one thought it was brilliant.

By Election Day, she had denounced fully half the country as bigots. In the end, it did not work. Maybe not surprisingly, it turns out that when you tell people you hate them, they don't care for it.

What voters strongly prefer actually is when you try to improve their lives, it's not complicated. And yet somehow -- and this is the remarkable part if you think about it -- Democrats have in the three years since they lost, steadfastly refused to learn this lesson. Improve people's lives, they'll tell you, no thanks.

They think their job is to improve people. They think voters are disgusting and immoral. They want to force them to be half as virtuous as they are. For the second election cycle in a row, that is the democratic message -- you're disgusting. Try to be as good as we are.

That message was on florid display last night at the candidates' debate. Watch -- to pick just one among countless examples of it -- as Washington Governor Jay Inslee blames Americans for the coming end of the world.

GOV. JAY INSLEE (D-WA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We cannot work it out. We cannot work this out. The time is up. Our house is on fire. We have to stop using coal in 10 years. And we need a President to do it or it won't get done. Get off coal. Save this country and the planet. That's what I am for.

CARLSON: Okay, so let's say carbon emissions really are responsible for global climate change. We don't know that. Science has not proved it. Sorry, it is not.

But just for the sake of argument, let's stipulate that it's true. Carbon causes climate change. China is by far the world's biggest emitter of carbon. So, shouldn't Governor Inslee who cares very deeply about climate change, turn his wrath on the Chinese? Well of course, but he didn't, and never will because for Democrats, everything is always the fault of America's voters.

Watch Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York brag about that time she harangued some of the poorest most desperate people in America about how actually, they're privileged, too privileged, even as they languish in chronic unemployment and drop dead by the hundreds of thousands from a widely ignored drug epidemic. The real problem Kirsten Gillibrand told them is their white privilege.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D-NY), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't believe that it's the responsibility of Cory and Kamala to be the only voice that takes on these issues of institutional racism, systemic racism in our country.

I think as a white woman of privilege, who is a U.S. Senator running for President of the United States, it is also my responsibility to lift up those voices that aren't being listened to.

And I can talk to those white women in the suburbs that voted for Trump and explain to them what white privilege actually is.

So my responsibility is to not only lift up those stories, but explain to communities across America, like I did in Youngstown, Ohio to a young mother, that this is all of our responsibility.

CARLSON: Yes, they're privileged in Youngstown. That's Youngstown's problem, just too much privilege. Not to be outdone, Julian Castro attacked Americans for daring to complain about illegal immigration to their country.

Open Borders, he explained is just a right-wing talking point. And then a single breath later, Castro called for repealing the law that makes it a crime to enter America illegally. Watch.

JULIAN CASTRO (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Open borders is a right-wing talking point. And frankly, I'm disappointed that some folks including some folks on this stage have taken the bait.

The only way that we're going to guarantee that we don't have family separations in this country again, is to repeal Section 1325 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

CARLSON: Cory Booker, meanwhile is in the process of transitioning to a brand new identity. He spent most of the evening trying to sound like a Nation of Islam recruiter rather than the deeply privileged son of two IBM executives, which is what he is.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There are people right now in prison for life for drug offenses, because you stood up and used that tough on crime, phony rhetoric that got a lot of people elected, but destroy communities like mine.

CARLSON: It's Booker barking at the former Vice President. Poor Vice President. The best is, "Communities like mine were destroyed by you, Joe Biden."

Cory Booker grew up in Harrington Park, New Jersey. The black population of Harrington Park -- 0.6 percent. Less than one percent. The poverty rate for families in Harrington Park is literally zero. Not a single family in Harrington Park is poor, not one. That's where Cory Booker grew up.

So the only way that Joe Biden's crime policies destroyed Booker's hometown is by allowing its residents to move out and gentrify Brooklyn. Cory Booker is by far the most privileged candidate running for President in either party this year. And that's fine. It's not his fault. It's the relentless lying about it that's so grating.

Can any of these candidates win a general election? At this point, no. They can't. They're not impressive enough. Joe Biden was the party's one real hope. And after last night, it seems pretty clear -- conclusively clear, really -- that Uncle Joe is heading for a well-deserved retirement.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Go easy on me, kid.

The fact is that the bills that the President -- excuse me, the future President here -- that the senator is talking about, if you agree with me, go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight. Thank you very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, I think it's time to forget about making it to the White House. Biden couldn't even locate his own campaign website that Joe 30330 site doesn't exist. Actually, I think it's been bought by Pete Buttigieg or something. But it tells you a lot about Joe Biden. Don't be fooled by the current poll numbers, Biden is finished.

And if another candidate doesn't step up very soon and start talking like a sane person, so is the Democratic Party, at least for this cycle.

Dana Perino hosts "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino" and she joins us tonight. Dana, I'm starting to think that none of these candidates is capable of winning.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: It could be -- you know, I am reminded of something Bob Beckel told us a few years ago. He said that in 1984, right before the election, about six weeks before the election, the Mondale campaign put out a poll and they decided to add a question at the end of the poll, and the question was this, "Do you even think we need to have an election?" And there's something like 90 percent of people who were like, "No, like we're good." We're just going to --

And he said he knew then it was probably going to be a landslide. I'm not suggesting that's going to be the case. Brit Hume said it very well on our air yesterday, we are so far away from where we are.

However, we have had nine months of this campaign. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, they were out early. Cory Booker has been around for nine months. You have a lot of information. You have now 25 candidates, but 20 people who are on stage over the last two nights, and nobody is setting the world on fire.

And in fact, one of the things that they spent last night doing was basically picking apart the Obama legacy, the Obama presidency, which is only three years in the rearview mirror. That was something that was very telling to me, because if you watched every moment of those debates, and I did, I think that if Barack Obama, the candidate of 2008 had been on that stage last night, he would have been considered a moderate conservative Democrat.

CARLSON: Oh, sure.

PERINO: The party has moved so far left, that he probably might not have even been on the stage, and you saw today, Obama staffers and former Cabinet officials, Eric Holder, Rahm Emanuel, Neera Tanden all saying, "Whoa, wait a minute, guys, why are you coming after Barack Obama? Shouldn't we all be focusing our firepower on Donald Trump?" And they didn't do that.

And I think it's interesting that over the last two days, nothing has really changed. I think Joe Biden is still going to be the front runner when all the polls shakeout.

CARLSON: Biden's performance though last night really did raise, I think questions about his competence as a candidate.

PERINO: Well, he did better, and if you're a Democratic voter, okay? Yes, he did better in this debate than he did the previous debate. And the fact that he is the front runner and he was able to survive relatively unscathed. Like, no one is going to ride any big celebrations for Joe Biden yet, but I think he was able to right the ship a little bit. And I think that that the top tier is still the top tier.

CARLSON: Boy, the hostility toward Biden from the left and Biden is a member of the left. I mean, Biden on the issues really isn't very different from any of the other candidates standing up there. But they don't trust him, and they don't like him, and they're sniping at him pretty relentlessly. I don't think I'm imagining that, am I?

PERINO: You are not. And in fact, even Mayor de Blasio, like the gall to basically go after Joe Biden the entire time, but why do you do that if you're in a debate? Tactically, you want to get attention by going after the person that's the front runner. It would be very interesting actually, to see how Joe Biden would match up against Warren or Sanders because that's where the real tension in the party is.

And people in the Democratic Party are dismayed, right? You had Michael Moore out there today saying, Michelle Obama is our only hope. And that's just another fantasy. It they don't deal with the reason that they lost in 2016 and really deal with it, they are looking at a situation like the one I talked about with Bob Beckel, that, wow, do we even need to do this?

Let me also draw you a contrast real quickly. The last two nights, the Democrats were in Michigan. That is a state that they lost by an inch, but they need to win it by a mile.

And they spent the last two nights basically out liberal-ing in each other to the left. Meanwhile, what does President Trump do? He went to Ohio tonight. Why did he go there? Every republican needs to win Ohio. He won it by nine points, but he doesn't want to leave anything to chance. And he took this opportunity to say, "Okay, I'm going to draw a contrast between what everybody watched in the last two nights and me, and let you all decide."

And Joe Biden, one of his biggest problems is, he still has to win the Electoral College. I know I'm a broken record on that. However, it is true until Pete Buttigieg has this dream of, you know, dismantling the Electoral College, which isn't going to happen in our lifetime.

Here's the thing, when Joe Biden said he wants to get rid of fossil fuels in 10 years, do you think that President Trump isn't going to hammer him on that in those three states -- Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky?

CARLSON: Of course.

PERINO: That's the perfect reason to. Joe Biden doesn't need to do that, but he can't straddle the fence and be all things progressive and still hold on to what he says is the majority of the Democratic Party.

CARLSON: Really quick. Tell me why Michelle Obama getting in is a fantasy?

PERINO: Well, one, she is never going to do it. I think that is the case. Let's say if Michelle Obama decides to get in the race, I will donate a month's salary to your favorite charity. How about that? Because I think --

CARLSON: And my favorite charity will be the "Stop Michelle Obama from Becoming President Foundation."

PERINO: I don't know if that would be a 501(c)(3), but we can figure that. I just think, she doesn't even like politics. They have a great life. She doesn't want to run; and in fact, she might not even be able to run. I mean, if Barack Obama is going to be too moderate for this new crowd, then I don't know if even Michelle Obama would have a chance. But she's not going to run. Do you think she's going to run?

CARLSON: Interesting. I don't. But I do think that this field is weak. And I've never seen --

PERINO: I agree with you. I mean, if they have --

CARLSON: A group -- I've never seen a group in a primary paint themselves into boxes faster than this group has.

PERINO: I totally agree. If you have 25 people, and out of those 25, you can't find anybody, and you are hoping that the former First Lady of the United States is going to come in and save you, you have a much bigger problem on your hands than even trying to win in 2020, you have a problem going into 2024 and 2028. You're looking at me so skeptically.

CARLSON: I agree with that. No, I'm not. I'm processing it. Dana Perino, thank you so much. Good to see you tonight.

PERINO: All right, see you next week. Bye.

CARLSON: We're going to rejoin the President. He is in Ohio talking about energy policy.

TRUMP: ... of oil, the number one producer of natural gas, the number one -- everything having to do with energy, number one, anywhere in the world. We are reversing decades of calamitous trade policies that led other countries to pillage our jobs, plunder our factories, and devastate Ohio communities and communities in every state. The era of economic surrender is over.

TRUMP: When you look at what they've done to your jobs over a period of time, NAFTA was one of the worst deals ever made. And probably the worst, still. You still have empty buildings, empty factories, but now they're getting filled up pretty fast. They are being knocked down for brand new ones. We have hundreds of new companies pouring into the United States.

My first week in office, I went through the United States from one of the last administrations worst sellouts, it would have destroyed our automobile industry, it would have destroyed manufacturing in this country. And maybe that's what President Obama meant when he said you can't produce manufacturing jobs anymore in the United States, because he would have signed Transpacific Partnership, and he would have been right. I killed it.

(Cheering and Applause)

TRUMP: By the way, TPP Transpacific Partnership would have destroyed the automobile industry in this country. Already they shipped down 30 percent of your jobs to Mexico. Under the new USMCA -- that's Mexico and Canada -- we've got to get them to vote on that because that's an incredible deal.

But under the new -- it's going to be very hard for companies to leave you, to fire you, to go down, to make their product, whatever it may be, to send it back into the United States with no tax. What we will end up with is unemployment and taxes and empty buildings. So, they've got to vote or the USMCA.

Before I took office, foreign countries ripped us off, robbed us blind, and pushed us around. But America is not being pushed around anymore. Do you realize that?

TRUMP: Do you realize that? I think I got that from working in Ohio for two summers, right? We've taken the toughest ever action to stand up the Chinese trade abuse, and I just announced another 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese products that come into our country.

(Cheering and Applause)

(Cheering and Applause)

TRUMP: For the last 20 years, China has taken hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars out of our country, and now we're stopping the theft of American jobs. We're stopping the theft of so many other things happening, including intellectual property. They steal our intellectual property

And you know, I think they want to try and make a deal with us, but I'm not sure. Because the word is I feel they want to wait until they get, oh, they're praying. They're praying. They would like to see a new President in a year and a half so they could continue to rip off the United States, like they've been doing for the last 25 years.

TRUMP: They've they would love to see a guy like Sleepy Joe Biden, who has no clue what the hell he is doing. They'd say to Sleepy Joe, "Sir, just sign right there." "Oh, Okay. I'll sign." We've been losing hundreds of billions of dollars a year to China and it has to stop and they understand that. President Xi is good man. He is a friend of mine. He understands it. And until such time as there is a deal, we will be taxing the hell out of China. That's all there is.

TRUMP: If foreign countries don't want to pay a tariff, I have a simple solution. Make your product in America. Come on back to the United States. Come on back to Ohio. There's no tariff. There's no tariff.

(Cheering and Applause)

TRUMP: Thanks to steel tariffs, hundreds of thousands of tons -- think of this -- were dumped on our shores. And steel is like something else. It's not quality. They were dumping garbage. They call it sand steel. They call it dirt steal. It was mixed up. It was bad stuff.

And we didn't want to use that for our jet fighters and for our beams that hold our buildings. But they were dumping tremendous quantities of steel. And what was happening is United States Steel and all of our companies were going virtually out of business and I stopped it. I put on a 25 percent tariff. Billions of dollars is now pouring into our Treasury and our steel companies and our steel workers are coming back.

TRUMP: Right here in Ohio, Nucor, a great steel company and a steel company that's doing great again, Nucor, has announced an $85 million upgrade in Marion.

Charter Steel announced plans to build a new $150 million steel mill in Cuyahoga Heights, and Cleveland Cliffs announced a new $700 million plant in a very good place that I like a lot Toledo. Toledo, Ohio.

(Cheering and Applause)

TRUMP: This was unthinkable because four years ago, steel plants were closing. They weren't expanding and they weren't building. We are building new plants in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, all over -- not just Ohio. On issue after issue, Democrats have forgotten who it is that they're supposed to represent. They forgot. I wonder why they forgot.

The job of elected officials is to represent American citizens. The radical Democrats, even support deadly sanctuary cities which release dangerous criminals onto our streets -- sanctuary cities.

TRUMP: And many of the places that have sanctuary cities and many of the people that live there, they don't want them. They don't want them. They are dangerous. They are not good.

Here are just a few examples. In San Francisco, and illegal alien was arrested no fewer than 10 times in the span of less than one year for numerous counts of burglary and theft, yet, each time San Francisco defied Federal authorities and set him free and bad things happened when they set him free.

A sanctuary jurisdiction in California recently released a criminal alien from jail. The very next month, the same individual was arrested for rape. And then beyond anything you would even believe, a horrible thing happened. But yet again, he was released back into your community.

After a sanctuary city in New Jersey released an alien charged with domestic violence, he was arrested in Missouri for the murders of three people. In the bizarre world view of the third and hard left, they have no problem destroying the lives of innocent Americans for a single politically incorrect thought.

But they want it virtually -- and you know this, you know, this. They want virtual immunity for illegal aliens, who have committed horrible crimes and murder. Horrible crimes and murder.

Republicans believe our cities should be a sanctuary for law abiding Americans, not criminal aliens.

TRUMP: And, yes, we just won a big lawsuit last week. In fact, one of my lawyers for winning that lawsuit is here tonight. I gave him a little reprieve. We need a lot of lawyers in the White House. We get sued so much so unfairly. But we're winning those lawsuits left and right. But one of them is here. He said, "I'd love to go to a rally." I said, "I'm going to a place called Cincinnati, Ohio, you deserve it. We just won the lawsuit on the wall."

TRUMP: Where's Pat?

TRUMP: We just won the lawsuit on the wall. You hear that? And we're building the wall faster and better than ever. It's time for Democrats to end sanctuary cities and catch and release. You know what you do? You catch them, and then you release them. And you say, "Would you please report back in four years from now?" But only two percent come back. You know why? Because they're not the smartest. They are not the smartest.

They're the ones we don't want to have come back. Only two percent show up -- catch and release -- we could end it immediately if the Democrats cave. So what we're doing is something else. We're keeping them out altogether. We're replacing random migration and we're replacing the lottery system. How about the lottery system? How about lotteries?

This was Chuck Schumer. You put the name in a basket. The country puts the name in the basket and you pick people out of the lottery. Well, let's see. This one is a murderer. This one rob poor banks. This one, I better not say. This one another murderer. Ladies and gentlemen, another murderer.

Think of this? Do you think they're going to put their great citizens -- they have great citizens, they have great people like we have great people. Do you think those people are going into a lottery? No. And then we get these people coming in and we hold it against the country.

The country isn't based on that. The country -- you just take a look. Look at the people they put into these lotteries. It's a disgrace, and how we've done this for so many years, folks, just how we've done this. It's an immigration system that's totally broken. And we're going to win the House. We're going to win the Senate. We're going to win the presidency. And we're going to do a merit based immigration system, merit based, merit based immigration.

TRUMP: And we need that because we have companies coming in from all over the world and we need good workers. We need good people. We are down to 3.5 percent unemployment. We need people. But we want people to come in based on merit, not based on some lottery put in by a government.

TRUMP: Democrats have never been farther outside the mainstream. Liberal politicians want to eliminate private healthcare and force everyone on to the government plan. Remember the lies from the previous administration. "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan. If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor," 28 times, one lie after another, 28 times it was said, and it turned out to be a total lie.

TRUMP: My administration is defending your right to choose the plan and doctor that is best for you.

TRUMP: We're offering right now plans up to 60 percent cheaper than Obamacare, and we will always protect patients with preexisting conditions always -- always.

TRUMP: Virtually every top Democrat also now supports late-term abortion.

TRUMP: And then you'll have like a Governor of Virginia, it's not only late-term abortion, it's killing the baby after the baby is born. How about that?

TRUMP: Think of that? Think of that. That's why I've asked Congress to prohibit extreme late-term abortion because Republicans believe that every child is a sacred gift from God.

TRUMP: Democrats are now the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion and they are the party frankly of socialism.

TRUMP: The Republican Party is the party of freedom. We're the party of the American worker, the American family, we are the party of the American dream.

TRUMP: I'm fighting for you each and every day. I had a great life. I used to get great publicity. Nobody got better publicity. I had such a great life. It was so easy. My great wife, the First Lady, Melania, she said --

TRUMP: She said, 'You know you've always been a hard worker, you love to work. But your life was a lot easier in the old days." But I love it. And you know, I love it. Because we're accomplishing so much nobody ever thought it would be possible to do the things we're doing.

TRUMP: Even a thing like Right to Try, right? Right to Try. They've been trying to get that for years and years and years. That's people that are really sick, terminally ill. They couldn't get medicine. We have the greatest doctors, the greatest clinics, the greatest technicians in the world. They couldn't get anything. They'd travel to Asia, if they had money.

They travel to Europe, they travel all over the world hoping for a cure. If they had no money that just go home. They die. They had no hope. For 44 years, they've been trying to get Right to Try.

We are so advanced in Medicine, we have a lot of things that probably work or possibly work. But we weren't allowed to legally to give that to these people that was so sick. You know why? Because they didn't want this drug if it didn't work to hurt the people, but the people were terminally ill.

So, I got it approved. And it wasn't easy. It was complicated. The insurance companies didn't want to do it. The government didn't want to do it. The doctors didn't want to do it. Tremendous liability. But our country didn't want to do it. They said, "Well, if it doesn't work, we're going to get sued." I say, "So they'll sign an agreement." Very strong. One page.

Taking all liability away from the United States, from the drug companies, from the doctors -- all liability -- the terminally ill, let's try it. And you know what? It's been a miracle. So many people have done so well.

TRUMP: Right. We got it done. What I said about the agreement, they had these great lawyers and they said, "Gee, that's a good idea." They've been working on this for years. They said, "That's a good idea." I said, "Yes, it's a good idea. How about getting it to me like in about two hours?" Right to Try. It's a great thing. But we have so many things like that.

I have lists that you wouldn't even believe. I have lists that go on for pages of things we've done. We've launched a historic initiative to reduce the price of prescription drugs, including a plan to allow companies to import lower cost drugs from other countries.

TRUMP: It's a very unfair system. Our country pays the highest prices in the world. Last year, it was the first in 51 years that drug pricing for prescription drugs actually came down. Now, we're going to bring it down by a lot.

TRUMP: We're going to bring it down a lot. And now, so other countries -- here's an example. Canada pays half the price for a lot of drugs than we do. So, we have a great Governor in the state of Florida, Ron deSantis. He calls me up, doing a great job, Ron deSantis. He was at three and he went to 70. That's a pretty good increase. Right? Ron deSantis is a great Governor. And he comes to me and he goes, "You know, if you buy the drugs, if we buy the drugs, because this is so botched up, we have a middleman. It's not a good situation." He said, "If I could go and buy the drugs from Canada, I could save 50 percent." I said, "Do it, do it."

And if you can buy in from Europe, because their system -- like remember, I used to scream when I was winning states and not getting the delegates that I was entitled to. And I'd say the system is rigged. Well, the drug system is rigged. It's rigged.

So, if we can buy the same drug made by the same pharmaceutical company from Europe or from Canada or from other places at a big deep discount, we're doing it and we're giving them the right to do it.

TRUMP: It just happened today.

CARLSON: President speaking in Ohio, we're monitoring every moment of it. We will bring you the news as it happens. But as promised, we want to unpack the Democratic debate from last night. And make no mistake about where the polls are, Joe Biden is despite what they may tell you, not the Democratic front runner. Senator Kamala Harris of California is.

She was employing plenty of doublespeak last night to make certain she doesn't lose the lead. Lisa Booth has more on that. She is a senior fellow at Independent Women's Voice, and she joins us tonight.

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, Lisa, clearly the Harris campaign believes, you know, they're in the poll position here and they and they want to maintain it. How would you assess her effort to keep her front runner status last night?

BOOTHE: I bet she got her butt kicked by Senator Tulsi Gabbard, who I know might be coming up on the show today or tonight, rather.

Look, Kamala Harris reminds me a lot of Hillary Clinton, where she is smart. She presents herself well, but she has no core convictions. And that's very evident in her ever changing position on healthcare.

Just to walk you through the timeline a little bit on her position. So, in 2017, she co-sponsored Bernie Sanders' Medicare-for-All bill, which eliminates private insurance. She was the first Democrat to do so in 2017.

Then in January of 2019, she doubled down on eliminating private insurance even if you like your plan. Then you go to May, she walked that stance back.

Fast forward to June, if you're still with me on this -- fast forward to June during the first debate -- I know it's a lot. So, during the first debate, she raised her hand again saying that you would eliminate private insurance, only to walk it back the next day.

And then fast forward to this week where we are now, she has now introduced her own plan, trying to put herself in between Bernie Sanders on the left and Joe Biden on the right.

And essentially what her plan does is in 10 years, it moves everyone to a government run option. But it includes a marketplace for private insurers that are heavily regulated. But here's the kicker. It still kicks everyone off of their employer based plan and here she is talking to CNN about doing just that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Yes, but let me -- I think it's important that I explain that because I think there was really a misinterpretation of that on the debate stage tonight. Employers right now offer their employees a private plan. I am separating the employer from your healthcare. So you have the option of signing up for a private plan under Medicare, but it's not going to be through your employer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: But so, Tucker Think about this. That's how most people get their healthcare, is through their employer. We're talking about 156 million people. And so Democrats right now, whether it's Medicare-for-All or whether it's Kamala Harris's plan that she just introduced this week, are talking about mass disruptions to American healthcare.

And if you go back to 2010, I was at the NRCC during that election cycle, I had a front row seat. Obamacare cost Democrats 63 seats in the House, six Senate seats solely on that issue alone. And I think Democrats are tempting fate, with talking about these mass disruptions once again.

CARLSON: I mean, didn't labor unions loyal to the Democratic Party for the last hundred years, spend, you know, decades and decades and decades negotiating healthcare plans for their members, forgoing salary increases to get those plans, and then Kamala Harris, a Democrat is saying none of that is valid anymore? How is it going to work?

BOOTHE: Well, and that's actually a point that Representative Tim Ryan brought up during the first night of the debates. He brought up that very point when he was sparring with Senator Bernie Sanders and some of the other Democrats on the stage about this.

I just -- the thing I don't understand, Tucker, is if you look at it, 90 percent of Americans are insured. And if you look at Gallup polling, I think it's 70 percent believe that their coverage is excellent or great.

So, I don't understand the concept of going in with a wrecking ball to what Americans already believe is excellent or great. And Senator Chuck Schumer actually made this point in 2015 when he looking back on the 2010 midterm elections, he was saying, look, we blew it as a party because there's such a small percentage of registered voters that are impacted by Obamacare. We should have focused on all these other issues that are important to the middle class.

And I really just think that Democrats are putting themselves in a really dangerous position by moving forward and talking about once again, mass disruption on such a large scale for, you know, you know, 156 million people, which is Kamala Harris's plan alone.

CARLSON: Yes, it's like transgender bathrooms for the sake of a small group, everyone has to turn their lives upside down. Lisa Boothe, great to see you.

BOOTHE: Thanks, Tucker. Have a great night.

CARLSON: You, too. A reminder, there is a Trump event in progress in Ohio. We're monitoring it for newsworthy moments. The important moments we will air live right here. We guarantee it.

But we've also promised to cover the aftermath of the debate last night. We just talked about senator Kamala Harris. So far she has gotten a free pass from the press on her presidential run. They want her to be the next President, so they are overlooking her background. She is a former prosecutor, as you know, but the presses let her rebrand is a crusader for prison reform. No one has called her on it, until last night.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, definitely called her on it. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TULSI GABBARD, (D-HI), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.

GABBARD: She blocked evidence -- she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the State of California.

There is no excuse for that. And the people who suffered under your reign as prosecutor, you owe them an apology.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That was an electric moment and it might be why Congresswoman Gabbard was the most Googled candidate since the debate last night. She joins us tonight. Congresswoman, thanks a lot for coming on.

GABBARD: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, I haven't heard anybody say what you said. Why? Why are you the first person to say this?

GABBARD: Look, voters deserve to know the truth. You know, the decision that the American people have before them is a critical one. The decision that Democrats have before them about who their nominee should be is a very important one. They deserve to know the truth about the candidates that are before them, and especially on this issue of Criminal Justice Reform that's impacting so many people across this country because it is so broken and it is an unjust Criminal Justice System.

Senator Kamala Harris was in a position to be able to make a difference in that when she was serving as Attorney General. And as I pointed out last night, she did not fulfill that promise that she claims to have, which is to be a champion for the people, be a champion for the oppressed. In fact, she did the exact opposite.

She made decisions that ended up hurting people, that ended up hurting minorities, hurting poor people in the State of California, which is concerning to me for someone who wants to be the President of the United States and frankly, who is claiming to be a prosecutor President.

CARLSON: So, I think this is a really interesting debate. This topic deserves a real debate. You have a perspective, she's got a perspective. You know, let's hear them both. She would not engage with you and that's what I found contemptible, but also fascinating, rather than rebut what you said, she dismissed you and her spokesman later dismissed you even more savagely as a Putin apologist. What do you make of that?

GABBARD: You know, a couple of things. First of all, what I was sharing was not a matter of opinion. These are widely reported facts and reports about her tenure as Attorney General in California, her career as a prosecutor, and we're not talking about something that happened, you know, 30 years ago, or 50 years ago.

This is -- these are things that she did in her last job, just before she was elected as U.S. Senator, and she should be held to account for them. She has claimed to be very proud of this record. So, answer for it. The voters deserve to know.

But you're right. She refused to answer the question. She refused to engage on the debates stage, and the responses from her and her campaign after the debate was basically to lob cheap smears and basically say that I'm a traitor, or a foreign agent, or a Trojan horse or whatever it was, and trying to feed those talking points to the media.

So, you know, this is concerning on many levels, about how a Senator Harris would govern as President that if there are those who are critics of her or her record, you know, for me, I'm a two-time veteran of Middle East deployments. I'm a soldier currently still serving in the Army. I am a sitting member of Congress, and she is smearing me in this way. Imagine what she would do to anyone else, you know, as President.

CARLSON: I think that's a fair point. That's a fair point. It's the first refuge of contemptible, I think. What did you think of CNN's debate? The way that they ran it? Were you satisfied with it?

GABBARD: I think it had a little more decorum than we saw in the first debate. But you know, look, I wish there was a more fair and balanced approach on how every candidate would have the right amount of time to be able to address these important issues that we face.

There are many of them, 60 seconds and 30 seconds -- they are short periods of time to be able to dig into these issues. So, this is where I'm looking forward to being able to continue to build the support for our campaign to make it to the qualifications for the next debates in September and October.

CARLSON: Yes, I mean, the one place you don't want to be in Washington is outside the status quo as you are, that's when you start getting it from all sides.

GABBARD: This is --

CARLSON: You are obviously --

GABBARD: This Tucker -- Tucker, this is -- you know, a lot of the conversation around this and the things that we're talking about, again, really come down to valuing this role, this job of President and that most responsibility of Commander-in-Chief, and appreciating the freedoms that we hold dear in this country.

You know, if I have the honor and privilege of serving as President, I can guarantee you that if there are critics to my record, or people who disagree with my policies, I'm not going to label them as foreign agents or traitors.

Having this vigorous debate is a part of who we are as a country. And it's something that we've got to appreciate and actually honor the voters and the people of this country, and making sure that we're providing them with the truth and the information that they need to make the best decision possible.

CARLSON: Amen. Tulsi Gabbard, thanks a lot for coming on tonight. Appreciate it.

GABBARD: Thank you.

CARLSON: We're going to rejoin the President who is speaking as you know in Cincinnati, Ohio tonight to his supporters. We'll be back.

TRUMP: ... to go up. We have tremendous potential to go up. With your help, we will elect a Republican Congress to create a safe, modern, fair and lawful system of immigration.

We will enact trade deals that ensure more products are proudly stamped with us for beautiful words, "Made in the USA" or "Made in America," well, either one, you can use either one. "Made in America," "Made in the USA."

We will achieve new breakthroughs in Science and Medicine and I see what they're doing. I see it. They show me the things we're doing in our country today. There's never been anything like it. We will be ending the AIDS epidemic shortly in America and curing childhood cancer very shortly.

TRUMP: We will defend privacy, free speech, religious liberty, and the right to keep and bear arms.

TRUMP: Just remember, with the Democrats, there is no Second Amendment, You can forget about keep and bear arms. You can forget it.

TRUMP: Above all, we will never stop fighting for the values that binds us together as one America, we will never ever stop fighting. We support, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

TRUMP: We stand with our incredible heroes of law enforcement.

TRUMP: We believe in the dignity of work, and we believe in the sanctity of life.

TRUMP: And we believe that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy are the true American way.

TRUMP: We believe that children should be taught to love our country, honor our history, and always be proud, patriotic Americans.

TRUMP: And we will always live by the words of our national motto, "In God we trust."

TRUMP: Two days ago, I spoke at the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly at Jamestown, Virginia. It was beautiful. It was incredible. I was -- I must tell you, I was reminded of so many great things in our country.

We have been blessed with such a remarkable and priceless heritage. We are the greatest Republic on the face of the earth, and we are going to keep it that way.

TRUMP: Every day of my presidency, we will never forget that we are Americans and the future belongs to us. The future belongs to all of you. The future belongs to the greatest movement in the history of our country.

TRUMP: With your help and your devotion, and your drive, we are going to keep on working. We are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning.

TRUMP: We are one people and one family saluting one great American flag.

TRUMP: We all share the same home. We all share the same heart. And we all share the same love of Almighty God.

TRUMP: Together, with the great and proud people of Ohio, we are making America wealthy again.

TRUMP: We are making America strong again.

TRUMP: We are making America safe again.

TRUMP: We are making America great again. And with your vote in 2020, we will keep America Great. Thank you, Ohio. Thank you.

CARLSON: That was President of course speaking in Ohio tonight going out on his signature song. "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by the Rolling Stones.

A short time ago, the President went after one candidate particularly hard from last night. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They would love to see a guy like Sleepy Joe Biden who has no clue what the hell he is doing. They say to Sleepy Joe, "Sir, just sign right there." "Oh, okay. I'll sign."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Two nights in a row of debates on CNN. Last night, remarkably, after two years of Russia obsession, Russia and Robert Mueller were not even mentioned. Instead, you saw Don Lemon asking questions about the President being a racist. That was the first night. Was the second night any better than the first? Here's a hint. No.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Why are you the best candidate to heal the racial divide that exists in this country today, which has been stoked by the President's racist rhetoric?

After the President's racist tweets attacking Baltimore and Congressman Elijah Cummings, the Mayor of Baltimore slammed the tweets and said to the President, and I quote here, "Help us. Send the resources that we need to rebuild America." So, what would you do for Baltimore and other cities that need help?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Chris Plante hosts "The Chris Plante Show," which is fantastic and worth listening to. I had a great time breaking down the first date with him last night. He is back again tonight to assess his former employer, CNN. Chris Plante joins us.

So, there was Don Lemon out there, "The President is racist." Both questions were basically just a pretext to call the President a racist. He gets a childish thrill from that. Is that a legitimate debate question?

CHRIS PLANTE, HOST, THE CHRIS PLANTE SHOW: No, I mean, honestly, look, this whole thing is a love fest. We've got Jake Tapper on there who is a former Democrat Hill staffer. He worked for the Democrat whose son married Chelsea Clinton, that's all a rubba-dub-dub.

Dana Bash was married to Jeremy Bash, who was an Obama administration official now on MSNBC. And then of course, there's Don Lemon. There were no hardball questions. There were no "gotcha" questions. There are no trap questions.

They're all going to see each other at Hot Tin Roof on Martha's Vineyard. It's August. You know, they're all going on vacation together in a couple of weeks. Their kids play together, they go to school together. It's corrupt. The system is corrupt. What can I tell you?

You know, perfectly well, that it is. We all know perfectly well that it is and it's not -- it's not really even a political debate. It's a television show and CNN is part of the Democratic Party's apparatus. That's that.

CARLSON: That is that, and when you say it is this kind of loose conspiracy of personal affiliation. You're saying that, because you've seen it?

PLANTE: Yes. Oh, yes. I've seen it firsthand. I still know people that work there. And I can watch and I know how to read what they're doing. And I know most of these people, and they're not terrible people, but they're Democrats and, and the team is the team. It's a team effort. That's -- if you don't know that, you haven't been paying attention.

CARLSON: No, that's right. And you're not seeing it through the correct lens. You're exactly right. Chris Plante, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

PLANTE: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: James Comey, the former F.B.I. Director leaked classified memos in an effort to start the bogus Russia investigation. That is a crime. But reports today indicate he will not be prosecuted for that crime.

Mark Penn is a former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton and he joins us tonight. Mark, thanks for coming on. So Roger Stone is facing the likelihood of life in prison for -- he has been accused of lying during the course of the investigation. What should he think when he sees Jim Comey get a pass on committing a much more profound crime?

MARK PENN, FORMER ADVISER TO BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON: Well, even by itself, the Roger Stone prosecution was the most egregious trying to trip him up at the last minute or to find something on him when they couldn't find anything in his personal life and arrest him with guns and CNN ablaze in here.

So look, I think now, they've discovered that Comey, probably committed crimes, but we're not going to prosecute him. I don't think he is totally off the hook yet because there are other parts of the investigation. So he's just going to get a slap on the wrist. That's what's going to happen here.

CARLSON: How dispiriting is that? I mean, does this make you as sad and cynical as it makes me about our justice system?

PENN: Well, because we're not having any accountability for an investigation that was clearly a partisan investigation that didn't have a real basis, which tied up the country for two years.

Look, you just saw that debate and there wasn't a single question or answer suggesting there was a Trump-Russia conspiracy. That whole thing was gone. Right? After two full years. We know is a fake investigation. A partisan one. Is anyone going to be held accountable? That's the question on people's minds now.

CARLSON: Yes, and in 10 seconds, the answer is what do you think? Is someone going to be held accountable?

PENN: I'm dubious but hopeful, because there's a lot left to investigate.

CARLSON: Yes, there's an awful lot left to investigate. Mark Penn, thanks so much.

PENN: Thank you.

CARLSON: Unbelievable amount of news tonight. So much in fact that we did not have time to fit in "Final Exam," but have no fear "Final Exam" will appear tomorrow night, a day late, but even better, like wine, it will have aged and you'll enjoy it more.

That's it for us tonight, though. Tune in every night at 8:00 p.m. to the show that is the sworn and totally sincere enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. The great Sean Hannity is live from New York City, following this program. Have a great night. See you tomorrow.

