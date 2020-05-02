Protests ramp up against stay-at-home orders



This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 1, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Here is The Five now.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams along with the Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Katie Pavlich. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is the five.

Joe Biden finally breaking his silence and denying that he ever sexually assaulted his former Senate aide Tara Reade.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It is not true. I'm saying unequivocally, it never, never happened. And it didn't. It never happened. I'm not going to question her motive. I'm not going to get into that at all. I don't know why she is saying this, I don't know why after 27 years all of a sudden this gets raised. I don't understand it, but I'm not going to go in and question her motive. I'm not going to attack her.

She has a right to say whatever she wants to say, but I have a right to say, look at the facts. Check it out. Find out whether any of what she says is asserted or true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Biden also under pressure to release Senate records, his accuser says could show that she filed a complaint back in 1993. The former V.P. says he's confident a complaint doesn't exist in the national archives or at the University of Delaware where his Senate records are being held.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I am absolutely positive that no one that I am aware of ever was been made aware of any complaint, a former complaint made by or a complaint Tara Reade against me. At the time this allegedly happened 27 years ago.

A record can only be one place. It would be at -- it would not be at the University of Delaware. My archives do not contain personal files. My archives contain documents, and I say, when I say personnel, personnel files, they don't contain any personnel files.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And President Trump weighing in on the Biden allegation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would just say to Joe Biden, just go out and fight it. It's, you know, one of those things. But I'd say, he has far, she is far more convincing than Blasey Ford or the other three that I believe have already recanted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Dana, I just wanted to start with you and say, do you think that Joe Biden did a good job?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I think he probably did better than his team was thinking, but you know, they had five weeks to prepare. I think waiting for the media frenzy to get to such a high fever pitch that you even had, you know, the New York Times shaming them and to not actually taking a nod and doing an interview.

I thought Mika Brzezinski at MSNBC had a tough question for him, I don't think anybody could say that there was a super easy interview for him. He opened himself up for some skepticism though on this point up about the documents, the national archives saying, no, actually, we don't have those, that would be in your personal papers at the University of Delaware.

And it is a little surprising to me again knowing for five weeks that this was coming that they haven't gone to the university, asked for the full investigation, and been able to either produce or not produce it.

So, I think that they are vulnerable on a couple of points. And then on the substance of it, of course, vulnerable on the whole point about the hypocrisy.

Now, I understand that politics and hypocrisy go hand-in-hand, and if you are accused of hypocrisy of saying one thing about the candidate you support and then something else against an opponent of that candidate, then you can always rationalize that, you can bring it up.

But, you know, in this case, the Democrats have locked themselves into this corner, and Tara Reade is said to be she should be -- she should be allowed to come forward, she should be allowed to do interviews. All of these things.

I don't know exactly what will happen next, because they are calling for an investigation of some sort, but I believe that the next battle is going to be about these documents.

And let me just say one other thing. Right now, the Democrats are all standing behind Joe Biden, and you haven't heard much from them in the last several weeks. A few of the vice presidential short-list candidates have been saying that they support him. Nancy Pelosi said Joe Biden is Joe Biden.

But if you start to see any high-profile Democrats start to walk away or to show a little bit of daylight between Joe Biden and them, I think that you will see a whole rash then, and then at that point we might be watching some really interesting history unfold as we are 26 weeks away from the presidential election.

WILLIAMS: Well, Jesse, when President Trump went through this kind of thing, he denied it. So now you have Joe Biden denying one allegation, not a pattern, but one. So, do you take him at his word the way you took President Trump at his word?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. I mean, you have to take the person at their word, but you also just have to find the facts. And they haven't really investigated this the way that they did investigate Blasey Ford.

I mean, to Dana's point, if I had five weeks to prepare for one interview, boom, home run. I'd give Joe may be a stand up double here, I thought his tone was good, Mika was strong but I don't if he convinced anybody either way. Voters are just going to have to never know the truth and just factor this into their decision in November.

He left himself vulnerable for sure when Mika asked if he remembered Reade, he dodged, and his obvious Kavanaugh standard about believe all women has evolved. It's now believed all women at first, and then investigate them.

Now a lot of people would think investigate and then believe, I'm not really sure what he believes. I just think he knows he needs to say what he needs to say to get out of that question. The records thing really opens up a can of worms.

First, if you are going to say there are Senate records of sexual harassment complaints that the public hasn't seen, I mean, we already know that they've settled massive amounts of lawsuits and done tons of payouts.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Like what makes you think we are just going to look at Joe's record? Why not the current senators, I mean, how far back can you go? And then the Delaware thing, we already know his operatives snuck in there and were squirreling away records, they got caught by business insider.

It's like remember Sandy Berger, they called him Sandy burglar with stuffing documents in his pants after the Clintons missed Al Qaeda, I could see that happening.

But why did Joe Biden say that in his personal records there are transcripts of conversations he had with Vladimir Putin? Why would he say that? You don't think the president is going to turn up the heat on that and say, Joe, release the transcript, I released my transcript, mine was perfect, what about yours? So, this isn't going away anytime soon.

WILLIAMS: All right. Hey, Greg, take a listen, here's Joe Biden talking about Justice Kavanaugh.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: As they could come forward and say something that is that they said happened to them, they should start off with the presumption they are telling the truth, then you have to look at the circumstances and the facts. And the facts in this case do not exist. They never happened.

And there are so many inconsistencies in what has been said in this case. What I said during the Kavanaugh hearings was that she had a right to be heard, and the fact that she came forward, the presumption would be she is telling the truth unless it's proved she wasn't telling the truth.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, does this give the Democrats cover holding to that standard that people now have heard from Tara Reade, people have vetted Tara Reade and now Joe Biden has spoken on Tara Reade?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. I'm going to take Biden at his word. I presume that she is telling the truth. Because that's exactly what he said. They haven't disproven it. They haven't disproven it. So, we have to presume she is telling the truth.

Look, Biden was doing great in that interview until he confessed. You know, first he had the total denial. I thought that was pretty good.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: The denial was pretty strong, and then he says that's a complaint, you know, I don't know why all of a sudden, 27 years, this gets raised. What is this? What is this? That's interesting. I would pursue that. He also didn't bring up a lot of the corroborating, very tough word to say, corroborating evidence. Like what about the phone call into Larry King, I thought that was interested -- that was interesting, that was around the '90s.

I think what's fun is watching the pro Biden response which is almost word for word what their side would have mocked when presented in defense of Kavanaugh, so they are apoplectic over a single segment interview of their candidate.

The Kavanaugh thing why you can't compare it went for days. He was grilled by teams --

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- of salivating lawyers. And Mika ruffles their feather with one segment, shut up, you are a bunch of hypocrites. Again, the argument will always be about consistency. Everybody has brought it up, but if you said believe all women then you got to destroy Joe Biden.

So theoretically, Joe Biden has to take Joe Biden out unless he says, hey, this whole believe-all-women thing it only suits us politically, so I'm actually not a sexual harasser, I'm just a shameless hypocrite that will ruin you politically given the opportunity.

Lastly, I've noticed an epidemic of people getting hoisted by their own petard. Petard is a box that holds a bomb.

PERINO: I love that.

GUTFELD: Juan, one, de Blasio gets busted for violating rules that he enforced and want people to narc on others. Number two, you saw the dudes that tried to frame Michael Flynn, framing themselves, and now you've got a guy who is right up there with Me Too and Kavanaugh getting Me Too-ed himself by himself. So, I find this epidemic to be extremely interesting. Look, a spider doing push-ups.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: Isn't that fun?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: It's Friday. It's Friday. Have fun, everybody. Come on.

WILLIAMS: Katie Pavlich, Katie, the vice president has said that a woman will be his vice-presidential choice. He has named the panel this week.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, what happened today, the denial, the whole episode, is that going to impact who the choice is? I think, you know, right now you've got Senator Harris, Senator Klobuchar, Senator Warren, and former House Rep. Stacy Abrams from Georgia.

PAVLICH: Well, first, I think the news that came out of this interview today is not that he denied it, because that was obvious, what is he supposed to say, yes, I did it, let's move on. Of course, he was going to do that. The news is that he was finally asked about it, and the president had been asked about it multiple times before Joe Biden was asked about it.

So that's the first thing. And I would hope that the media doesn't just let it go, because there's been one interview about his response to it.

But to your question about the vice-presidential candidate, a lot of these women who are on the short-list, apparently, for this position were worse than Joe Biden when it came to what they said about Brett Kavanaugh and due process.

And I thought that the Trump campaign today, what they said in their statement about the Vice President Joe Biden's record on this issue especially when it comes to college campuses of young men all over the country in the standard that the Obama administration applied to sexual accusations on campus, Joe Biden would have been excel -- excelled and kicked out of campus by now.

And so, I think that if you take the statements that his vice-presidential candidates made as women and apply it to the record of Vice President Joe Biden, people are going to look at this and say, there's an injustice here.

On one side women who have valid claims are usually dismissed and ignored, or men are falsely accused, and in the political arena, both of those things are bad. So, I think people just feel bad about it and they want to move on.

WILLIAMS: You know, Katie, does that mean like you think this has been a setback for the hash tag Me Too movement?

PAVLICH: I think completely, because it shows the Me Too movement which we pointed out from the beginning was political. It wasn't about all women. It was about promoting Democratic women who are able to get Democrats more power in positions that they found interesting.

WILLIAMS: All right, so it's about politics. Coming up, stay-at-home protests breaking out around the country including this very tense being at Michigan State Capitol. How President Trump is reacting, that's next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Dozens of protests against lockdowns breaking out across the country again today. And what is happening in Michigan is getting a lot of attention too. Governor Gretchen Whitmer extending her state's buyers restrictions for another month. It comes after some armed protesters showed up in the state capital demanding a stay-at-home order be lifted.

President Trump tweeting the governor should make a deal with the protesters. So, Greg, as this thing drags on, some governors are taking the restrictions off, some are putting more on. Your thoughts?

GUTFELD: Well, you know, I'd like to quote my favorite philosopher Hannah Frankston who said you didn't come this far to come this far. So, it's like we are carrying this really expensive wedding cake to the ballroom and you make it already there, almost there, and then you drop it.

You don't want to drop it. We've been flattening this curve, this country is made of heroes who have been able to fight a deadly disease, and you don't want to just, you don't want to screw the whole thing up.

I think we do need an office of reasonableness. Like some guy like Norm from "Cheers" who listens to the complaint and says, OK, you both got a point, maybe, governor, not so much overreach. And protesters, wear your masks and social distance but maybe don't bring guns to the capital. Because that makes everybody really nervous.

That's kind of like the reasonableness we need, and I think that's Trump's role. He is like the street-level reasonable guy who should kind of like step in and go, OK, kids, we are almost there. Let's not screw up. We don't need a showdown.

PAVLICH: Don't make me turn this car around, please don't. Dana, there is a legal aspect to this, and Attorney General Bill Barr has been for a couple of weeks telling states, yes, we are taking a look whether you are overreaching or not, and it seems like they are getting to that point in certain places.

PERINO: And I -- and I think Bill Barr actually has said something even additional in the last few minutes here saying that's some -- it's time for some of these restrictions to be lifted.

Now, you know, the federal government is also putting a lot of the onus and rightfully so on the states and the governors to make decisions. And so, I think it's a little bit of a sticky wicket for the govern -- the federal government then to say, OK, it's time for this governor or that governor, you've gone too far, you've gone too far.

The governors are either in charge or they're not, and she will have to, Governor Whitmer will have to deal with the fallout for her -- of her decisions, and I do think also that the imagery makes a difference here.

You know, if you have, you are always going to see the pictures that grab the most attention will be the ones where they were maybe just a few people, but they are people doing things that you think, wow, OK, is that necessary? Like, whoa, back off. And in some ways, it makes the governor look more sympathetic.

But I do feel like across the board if you look at somebody like Jared Polis, the governor of Colorado, he is trying to make some good decisions. They are reopening in a lot of places, but they're continuing to keep the ski areas closed.

And I think if you are going to put it, make sure that the governors are in charge and you want to blame them for things that go wrong, you also have to give them some leeway.

PAVLICH: Yes. Juan, what about that? Giving the governors some leeway and letting them make their own decisions. But there are political implications going on inside the state. Governor Whitmer now is in a fight with Republicans, or saying that they are going to sue over her new restrictions that she has extended?

WILLIAMS: Well, I like Norm from "Cheers." I like reasonableness. I'm all for that. I think we do need reasonable people around here, because, you know, to me, it's pretty clear if you look at the public opinion on this, 80 percent, and I don't care which poll you take, A.P., Reuters, Kaiser Health, most Americans say they are fine with shelter in place.

I think it's like more than half of Republicans and Democrats say another month doesn't bother them, even people who are unemployed at the moment as a result.

But you know what, I think that people who have a different point of view have an important message to deliver and deserve to be heard. I don't like the guns and the intimidation. I don't like that at all.

But I think that they deserve to be heard and as long as the governors are trying to explain to the citizens what they are doing that they are operating in terms of the science. I think we've got to give these governors leeway to make those calls.

I think that, you know, if they are being unreasonable, let's have a discussion, let's challenge it.

PAVLICH: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But that's not what we are hearing from most Americans at this juncture. We have a vocal minority deserving to be heard, but they can't dictate public policy on that basis.

PAVLICH: Jesse, is it time for another plea to save the football season?

WATTERS: I mean, football, how about baseball? Let's go. I just don't see Gretchen as Norm. I don't see her looking into the face of a bunch of guys with guns storming the capital and saying, you know what, we are going to lock ourselves in this room and not come out until we solve the lockdown.

She just doesn't have what it takes. I do understand her concern. Michigan's top three in deaths, top seven in cases, but she has to read the room. This is an agricultural industrial automobile economy. They are people that are working with their hands. This is a blue-collar state. They need to work.

It's not like New York where they can go to the second home or work from home on the computer. Good governors know their state. She doesn't know hers.

PAVLICH: All right. We've been debating about reopening the economy. If you are a business owner or employee who wants to ask the president a question, send us a video at townhall@foxnews.com. Or log on to the Fox News Facebook or Instagram page to share your stories.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host America together returning to work, a town hall with President Trump live this Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

And straight ahead on The Five, President Trump turns up the heat on China over the pandemic.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: President Trump blasting China for botching the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The president threatening to slap a trillion dollars' worth of tariffs on the country in retaliation.

Trump also saying he has seen evidence suggesting COVID-19 came from a lab in Wuhan. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We're looking at exactly where it came from, who it came from, how it happened separately, and also scientifically.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?

TRUMP: Yes, I have. Yes, I have. And I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves, because they are like the public relations agency for China.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, Greg. So, in terms of making China pay a price, I don't know if more tariffs are the right idea when you are coming out of this terrible economy, what would you do?

GUTFELD: That was my line, the who is press agency, remember that? I like to call every line that he uses. All right. But, you know, it's a compliment to me. I'm very touched.

Look, this is always, if you've been conscious for four years, you are aware that Trump's strategy rarely produces the goal that the media expects. So, his strategy is publicly I am the bad cop, privately, I am the good cop.

So, he is blunt with China, and he's rightly so should be blunt and angry with them. But then he'll be favorable to President Xi, who I know I just ruined his name. So, the goal ends up not being war or peace. It's a situation that it's, you know, gives our country the advantage.

So, he is working on behalf of the United States, but it's his role. That's why you -- I don't understand how people go, get all, you know, you can look at the stock market, the stock market it's like your aunt. She is just having a nervous breakdown every 10 minutes. It's like, we get it, this is how Trump works.

WATTERS: Dana, it looks like the president is being successful so far with rallying the rest of the world kind of against China. What kind of momentum do you see there?

PERINO: Well, first of all, Greg, I got to point out that if the president ever takes one of your lines, you just got to give it to them free of charge. Like no, don't try to take credit. You need to give it for him.

GUTFELD: I do the same -- I do the same with Scott Adams.

PERINO: It's true. Oh, drink. I don't even have my water with me here. So the -- I thought that the President was actually trying to make a little bit of views yesterday on China and he is almost like, if you were Hansel and Gretel you're dropping -- he's dropping crumbs along the way. Because he is the commander in chief, he has to figure out a way to deal with this country because of something that China is doing, while we're all busy dealing with coronavirus, they are pushing forward in the South China Sea. Who knows what they're doing to the Uyghurs? The human rights situation in China is deteriorating. Think about what China has done to the continent of Africa.

And now basically, having taken all these minerals and put all these countries in debt, now are calling for those debts to be paid by these African countries have been treated terribly by China. I think that you have a split and the Europeans are not exactly sure how to deal with China, because in a lot of ways they think they need China's help.

We also have a situation where China actually might be the first country that comes up with a vaccine. Are we going to want access to that vaccine? Now, we know that when Remdesivir made by Gilead, when it was sent over as a possible treatment, the Chinese, what did they do? Immediately tried to copy it, and not give us any credit for it.

So we've got big problems with China. I think instead of the tariffs, like tariffs are paid by people so I wouldn't do that. But you look at something like Japan, has basically said to all of its companies, we want you to come back and manufacturer in our country. Leave China. We will help you do that. That would be a big undertaking for American companies, but I think the President could possibly do something like that. And I would call that before Joe Biden does.

WATTERS: Yes, I fully support that. Maybe in the second term, right. Maybe right now, you don't go that far as the economy recovers. Katie Pavlich, you know, the timing of --

PAVLICH: Yes, Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: -- China trying to patent that drug, very suspicious. It was like, within the same week, as the WHO said this thing wasn't contagious, yet they're trying to patent the drug.

PAVLICH: Yes. The timing on all the things that China is saying you can just erase all of what they've been telling you because it's not true. In terms of what we can do here in the United States, China is engaged in espionage against the United States on every single level. I know Tom Cotton is working to make sure that we now at least put a hold on visa, student visas for Chinese students who want to come to the United States and study STEM and be in our labs and our Ph.D. program and steal all of that information and take it back to China so they can copy drugs and they can compete with us when it comes to vaccines.

So domestically, there's a lot we can do. In Europe, you know how the U.K. -- the U.K. finally coming to their senses and dropping Huawei as a 5G provider. Hopefully, the rest of your Europe will not be cowardly and doing the same. And they will realize that the West has their interests in mind, and not China and take lessons from Africa in the way that China has come in to help them and really it's about controlling them and taking away the resources.

So, there -- as Dana said, there are huge problems with China, and they're going to take a whole of government approach in addressing them and hopefully, politics won't get in the way of that.

WATTERS: I smell the blood of an Englishman. A little Hansel and Gretel reference from Dana's earlier point with regard to Huawei in China and the U.K. Juan Williams, how do you separate the Chinese Communist Party from the Chinese people because that's the problem. We don't have any problems with the people, it's the authoritarian regime.

WILLIAMS: That's very good, Jesse. I appreciate your making that point because I think that we need to, as this become so political, make it very clear that we're talking about the regime.

WATTERS: You know what, Juan. We're going to now go to the President because he took a few questions earlier on the way to Air Force One. Let's listen to that.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

TRUMP: The Lincoln Memorial, that'll be very nice. But we'll be back soon, and I think some of you will be traveling around the area, wherever. But we'll be at Camp David for a working weekend.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The North Korean leader just surfaced at a fertilizer plant in North Korea. Do you know about this?

TRUMP: I'd rather not comment on it yet, Kim Jong-un. We'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: I think he's doing a very good job. He's a great friend of mine. And the President is doing really well in Brazil. We're very proud of him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How about the situation of the coronavirus in Brazil?

TRUMP: Well, they have -- they've been hit hard. Brazil has been hit very hard. But you have a president that's doing a very good job.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you know that Kim is alive? Can you at least say that?

TRUMP: I don't want to talk about it now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: I may.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (INAUDIBLE)

TRUMP: So, we're going to see what happens. A lot of things are happening with respect to China. We're not happy obviously with what happened. This is a bad situation all over the world, 182 countries, but we'll be having a lot to say about that. It's certainly an option. It's certainly an option.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, are you going to be social distancing - -

TRUMP: It's certainly an option.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you going to be social distancing during your work weekend?

TRUMP: Yes, I will.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Recently you said you were not happy with Gov. Kemp about opening up in Georgia.

TRUMP: I didn't say that, John. I said I didn't like the particular place, the spa, the tattoo parlor. No, no, I think it's wonderful. I want to see us open safely, but I didn't like spas and that to parlors and I wasn't thrilled about that. But I said nothing about Georgia other than that.

I like the state's opening. They will be opening. They can open safely and quickly I hope because we have to get our country back. Thank you. Thank you.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

WATTERS: OK, that was the president united states leaving for Camp David for a working weekend and more of THE FIVE after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: All right, welcome back. That's a new song by Kenny Chesney written by one of my friends J.T. Harding. Jesse, I got to tell you something. Right before you -- in this previous block, when you quoted classic children's literature. You said that Fee-fi-fo-fum is from Hansel and Gretel, a reference that's something I said. It's actually from Jack and the Beanstalk.

WATTERS: Wait, it's not. It's not. It's Jack and the Beanstalk, you know.

PERINO: There you go. There you go.

WATTERS: I stand corrected.

PERINO: All right, parents in Georgia say they're getting nervous because teens can now get their driver's licenses without taking a road test due to the coronavirus. Now Greg, you know a lot about driving tests. You went through this not too long ago. What do you think of this?

GUTFELD: Well, Jack and the Beanstalk, Hansel and Gretel, this truly is the Algonquin table, not THE FIVE. Teenagers are the perfect group for road tests. It's the -- I don't know if you've been outside lately because I come in every day, it's the autobahn out there. Because there are fewer cars, a dramatic decline in traffic, there's an uptick in fatalities caused by relentless speeding.

And the calling card of the under -- you know, the underdeveloped brain of a young driver who has nothing to lose because they can't tabulate loss at all, they have to take a driver's test. This is idiotic. Sorry.

PERINO: Juan, how would you feel if you were a parent and all of a sudden your teenage kids didn't have to have a driver's test?

WILLIAMS: I feel unsafe. I don't think it's too rational. But at the same time, due to the virus, what choice do you have? Because if you're 16, you're dying to get your driver's license. That's just reality. But I must have -- I do have a question, Dana. Where are they going? Right now, there's less traffic because there's nowhere to go. So what's the rush? If you could just say, hey, slow down on the hormones. You know, you don't need the license right now.

PERINO: You don't. Katie, how about?

WATTERS: They're leaving their parent's house.

PERINO: I bet you pass your driving tests with flying colors.

PAVLICH: It's like the concept of having your driver's license when you turn 16. You don't want to wait until you're 17 to do this. But I think Greg should ask for a refund since he had to go through all the testing and I do think that parents are actually responsible for making sure their kids know how to drive before they go to the DMV to get their driver's license.

So you know, that preparation I think can happen. You can still be a safe driver without having the exact test at the DMV. But it's a good prudent thing to have, I think.

PERINO: Jesse, I'm looking into the future, and I'm seeing you teaching your young daughters to drive. That'll be something.

WATTERS: Yes, that will be something, would it? I can just imagine, in Georgia, you have teenage adrenaline junkies probably hopped up on some crazy drug I've never heard of, and then you have COVID-19. I'm taking my chances with COVID-19.

PERINO: Well, who knows? I mean, I think that young people can also be very responsible. We want to be clear. All right, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: All right "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." First question from Terry T. What is the one job in your past that you wouldn't mind doing again? Katie?

PAVLICH: I was a hostess at a golf course. That was really fun.

GUTFELD: That's fun. Outside all the time.

PAVLICH: Yes. It was a great job.

GUTFELD: Getting tips.

PAVLICH: Yes, outside. Well, I got in fights with waiters because I wasn't old enough to be a waiter so I had to be a hostess. And they wouldn't always share their tips even though I would bust their table, so they weren't spreading the wealth around.

GUTFELD: I could predict Dana's answer. Dana, what is one job you wouldn't mind doing again?

PERINO: Country Music DJ but with better hours because I worked overnight. And I would not want to work overnights again, but I would like -- I'd do that job again.

GUTFELD: You do it already. You do it right now on THE FIVE. This next song is from so and so written by a good friend of mine coming up.

PERINO: So good. But I have friends.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: I just can't believe Dana fact check my fairy tale like that.

GUTFELD: I know. Well --

WATTERS: I mean, I get one thing wrong my entire career, it's a fairy tale. I mean, I'd probably -- I was a busboy for like a week before I got fired, so I'd probably be a busboy just so I could be in a restaurant again.

GUTFELD: Eat off other people's plates. What about you, Juan?

PERINO: The fries.

WILLIAMS: My first job was as a gardener, the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, so I can imagine that. That's a lot of fun. And then at one point in school, I was a short-order cook in the cafeteria and I had a lot of fun, got some burns but I had a lot of fun doing that. That's an intense job by the way.

GUTFELD: Yes. I was -- my favorite job aside from this was being a -- called a pool monitor at Foster City, California condo on Edgewater Drive. And I remember the first question the guy asked me was do you have a life- saving certificate? And I said no. And he says, good, you won't need it.

And he says, we do not want you to save anybody because we don't have insurance. So just sit in the chair and hand the stick. Use the stick if anybody is drowning. Luckily, that never happened, Foster City, California is.

Next question, from Frenchy Firecracker, blast from the past. Real quick, if you could have unlimited access to one thing besides money, what would it be? Well, that's greedy. Dana, what would it be? You can't say money.

PERINO: Right now, at the end of this week, red wine.

GUTFELD: Yes. Juan, unlimited access to what?

WILLIAMS: Your love, Gregory.

GUTFELD: I was going to say the same thing. Jesse?

WILLIAMS: That's what I thought. I'd beat you to it. I'd beat you to it.

WATTERS: Well, there's one answer I'm not allowed to say so I'm going to go with, if it's not money -- I can't say money? Are you sure I can't say money? Wishes, do I get wishes?

GUTFELD: Yes, you get wishes.

WATTERS: Three wishes.

GUTFELD: Unlimited wishes. Katie?

WATTERS: Right.

PAVLICH: I would say land or airplane rides.

GUTFELD: That's good. That's very practical. Because if you have land, you're going to need the airplanes. I'm kind of like, Jesse, what I want to say is perhaps illegal right now. It might change in a few years where we all look back and go, why was that illegal? So I'm not going to say what it is. But if you have any, meet me after the show. I'm usually on 46th. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: It's time now for Friday fun, "ONE MORE THING." Dana, you're up.

PERINO: All right, I'm going to irritate Greg a little bit but I'm going to go into continue on the Country Music front. Five-time Grammy winner Steven Curtis Chapman has released a new song that hopes to inspire and lift up those who are struggling during the coronavirus. And other country stars like Brad Paisley and Lauren Alaina lent their voices to the project.

And I had a chance to speak to Steve and Lauren earlier about the importance of this song that they have just performed, Together We'll Get Through This. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN, SINGER: It's not the word we've heard a lot in recent months and years. And it was so refreshing and inspiring to me because it's what we're all longing for. It's what we're made for, relationship, togetherness.

LAUREN ALAINA, SINGER: I am so thankful for opportunities like being a part of this song because I think music brings us all together. I understand the importance and really believe in this song and I believe in people. And I think we're going to get through this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: The proceeds from the song benefit the Opry Trust Fund and the Gospel Music Associations Disaster Assistance fun. They help those who have been gravely affected by the pandemic. And we thank them for being a part of our show today.

WILLIAMS: Thank you, Dana. So Dana, what do you do when you save 1,000 lives? You celebrate. Take a look. You're looking at the fanfare at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan as the staff celebrated the release of Ramdeo Radhay. He was the 1,000 patients successfully discharged after recovering from coronavirus. His wife and children who work at a nursing home also tested positive but they didn't have to be hospitalized.

Mr. Ramdeo says that he wants to thank you, everyone, at Lenox Hill a million times. I say multiply that times 999 for all the other people saved by the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers at Lenox Hill Hospital. Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, every day, Greg Gutfeld never misses an episode of THE FIVE because he sets his DVR and he goes so many watches himself. And he's in love with himself and gets very excited watching himself. We found footage of Greg watching himself. There he is on television. He thinks he's so witty with his little norm references and his stupid little spiderman push- ups. He's just very charged up every time he comes home. It's unforgettable.

Also unforgettable, "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00 p.m. Eastern Saturday night. We have a "WATTERS' WORLD" investigation into Bill Gates. Is he a devious mastermind or are the Internet rumors false? We'll tell you the truth at 8:00.

GUTFELD: I'll save you time. They're false.

WATTERS: Not all of them.

WILLIAMS: OK, Greg. You're up.

GUTFELD: All right, "THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW." It's after Jesse. It's 10:00 p.m. I got Dave Rubin, amazing Emily Compagno, Kat Timpf, Tyrus also. That's tomorrow 10:00 p.m. Let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: We're running out of time, but I had to fit this in it. This is a self-loading laundry basket. Check it out. It's amazing. Just throw your clothes there, and it immediately goes into the laundry basket, right? There you go. Look, look, look, there you go. See? Isn't that amazing? Oh, he didn't like the sock, or did he? There you go. I could watch that for days.

WILLIAMS: All right, Katie?

PAVLICH: My one more thing is going to be pointing out Greg Gutfeld's fancy Friday tie that he has on today.

WILLIAMS: Katie, we have to -- we have to go. I apologize.

PERINO: Well done, Katie.

WILLIAMS: That's it for us this week. Stay safe everyone. See you back here on Monday.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.