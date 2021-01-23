Pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol, disrupt Electoral College count

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report" January 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The host is going to go back into recess.



Get down under your chairs if necessary, so we have folks entering the

rotunda and coming down this way.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Security here at the United States Capitol has failed.



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Good evening, I'm Bret Baier.



A day on Capitol Hill that many thought they'd never see. A mob, breeches

security, makes it onto the House and Senate floors and into lawmakers'

offices after a rally to "Stop this deal" where President Trump spoke.



You're looking at live pictures on Capitol Hill which really descended into

chaos a few hours ago, following what is the most significant breach

against an American government institution in more than 200 years.



Hundreds of protesters storming the people's house this afternoon following

an emotional rally headlined by President Trump, who vowed to never concede

or give up following his defeat in the November election.



Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the joint session before the

barrage telling Congress he would not be short circuiting the certification

process of the electoral college as President Trump wanted him to do.



President criticizing his vice president for that statement after Pence

refused to reject electoral votes for Biden and essentially overturn the

election.



The D.C. National Guard mobilizing after requests from the Washington D.C.

mayor. The district right now started just now, under a curfew and

preparations are underway for possibly more trouble overnight.



Members of Congress tell -- told to shelter in place today, use what are

called escape hoods as capital heats. Police fired gas at people, tear gas

inside the Capitol dome who had entered the building. Tear gas is still

we're told wafting through the halls there. At least one person was shot

today.



Lawmakers who were considering that challenge to the electoral college

certification were literally scrambling for their safety at the guidance of

Capitol Police in the midst of all this chaos.



President Trump taking the Twitter calling for his supporters to remain

peaceful and to support law enforcement.



President-Elect Biden spoke to reporters on camera calling the actions

insurrection and calling on President Trump to go on national television to

demand an end to the siege.



A short time later, the president released a recorded statement asking his

people to go home "In peace". But also, in that tape statement, continuing

to rail against the election outcome.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know your pain. I know

you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us, but you have to go

home now. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. You're very

special. I know how you feel. But go home and go home at peace.



BAIER (on camera): Today's extraordinary events come as Democrats take both

Georgia Senate seats giving them a 50-50 split in the Senate and with Vice

President-Elect Kamala Harris set to be the tie breaking vote achieving

effective control of the majority. As of January 20th, controlling the

House, the Senate and the White House.



Correspondent Rich Edson has been in the thick of the action all afternoon

and this evening. He joins us now live up on Capitol Hill. Rich, what's the

latest? Good evening.



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening, Bret.

And over the last 20 minutes or so, the police department's Metropolitan

Police Department here in Washington D.C. and the Capitol Hill Police

Department have cleared the bulk of the mob and demonstrators who have been

here.



So, there's really not all that much going on on the actual Capitol grounds

here. We'll take you over this way. This is the perimeter where everybody

has largely been pushed to.



But earlier today, you had thousands of protesters to this point and beyond

who came to the Capitol Building, as you reported many who breached the

Capitol Building. And now, we've got a police line right in here.



And this is the remainder of it and both -- within the last 15 to 20

minutes, there were hundreds if not a few thousand people remaining on the

lawn of the Capitol Hill.



And those police officers swept down and moved very quickly to finally move

people off. There was tear gas, there was flashbangs. Much of what we had

seen throughout the day, trying to push folks back from the Capitol.



But finally, this is the point in the evening where that has all dispersed.

We know that thousands of people who had slowly been leaving after a while,

they finally begin to disperse and fully leave this area.



And we are seeing that a lot of them have dispersed throughout the city,

many have left, but there are those who are within Washington D.C. So,

we're trying to figure out what's going in there. And it was a real full

day here in Washington D.C. that culminated in violence here at the

Capitol, take a listen.



OK, Bret, I guess we don't have that. But we do have reporting now that

there was a shooting inside the Capitol Building. We are hearing from the

police that that woman has died as a result of that shooting. We do not

know the circumstances surround that shooting, but we do from some of the

video that's been posted online, it was involved when people breached the

Capitol Building in inside the Capitol Complex.



We had police officers throughout the day, and riot gear rushing to the

scene trying to reinforce here. So, it appears for the most part that the

scene that we had been seeing over the last several hours here, it is much,

much more quiet now as people have dispersed throughout the city, Bret.



BAIER: You know, Rich, quickly, the presence though -- the security

presence really doubled quickly, didn't it? I mean, you saw a real step up

just in the past hour or so?



EDSON: Oh, absolutely. I'd have to say within the last couple of hours, you

began to see Metropolitan Police Department which is our police department

here in Washington D.C.



And remember, there are multiple multiple police departments, federal and

local police departments. Capitol Hill police are in charge of this

complex. D.C. police, they got the city itself. D.C. police started

streaming up here in vans, in vehicles, running up the hill in riot gear.



So, you saw a massive police response from other parts around the city to

try to reinforce the Capitol Hill Police Department.



BAIER: Rich Edson live on the Hill. Rich, thanks.



Let's get the latest on what's happening on the Hill. Congressional

Correspondent Chad Pergram has status report from the Capitol. Good

evening, Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Good evening, Bret. Well, where we stand right now is that the Capitol

itself appears to be secure. That's something that Capitol police have been

working on all afternoon, making sure there are no marauders so going

through the building, they've been telling that to lawmakers.



There was just an announcement that went out over the loudspeaker here at

the Capitol. Telling people on the Capitol grounds that if you are still

out, you're going to be arrested because of this curfew, you have to get

out of here. You have to leave the Capitol grounds.



Now, it is often said that American history plays out under the Capitol

dome and we certainly saw that today January 6th, 2021. An ignominious day

for democracy especially on an important constitutional day, the

certification of the electoral college.



And this was the worst incursion of an institution of American government

since the British burned the Capitol on August 24th, 1814 after the Battle

of Bladensburg not far from here in suburban Maryland.



Now, we're told that the House and Senate may well meet tonight. They want

to show that mob rule will not stand, and democracy will prevail.



We don't know if it will be a truncated process when they come back into

session and whether lawmakers who oppose certifying electoral votes will

back down from their challenges.



Now, the House and Senate they don't have to meet in the Capitol to finish

this process. They don't have to meet here at all, whatsoever. We'll see.



But make no mistake, Bret, this was an epic security failure at the

Capitol, which is now etched into the history of this building.



You know, in the Old House chamber Statuary Hall, there's a statue of Clio,

the Muse of History. She looks down on lawmakers recording events in

Congress and here on Capitol Hill. We have yet another black entry today in

Clio's book, Bret.



BAIER: OK, Chad, always with the history of there on Capitol Hill, some

amazing images throughout the day and throughout the show. We'll show you

these still images, some of them with guns drawn on the House floor, others

as lawmakers are trying to escape at the guidance of Capitol Police. The

images throughout the day have just been stunning. And throughout this

show, we'll be bringing them to you live.



Senior Correspondent Mike Tobin is actually on the ground with some of the

protesters. Good evening, Mike what can you tell us?



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Well, I can tell

you, Bret, frankly, a lot of the same information you heard reported from

Rich Edson, but I can show you a different angle. We're now towards the

center of the Capitol and you can see the line of Metropolitan Police who

are making certain that no one gets on this lawn on the west side.



Behind them, you can see a lot of people and what those are, are more

police officers. They came and they secured this lawn if you would. And we

saw a lot of them stand down with the riot shields. So, they are back there

very close to the Capitol.



Now on the west side of the Capitol, we can say it's a rather calm

situation or a standoff, particularly where you have the police. And you

still out here on First Street, still have a lot of people milling around,

waiting to see what's happening next.



Now, we came over to this side of the Capitol after the -- after the east

side of the Capitol had largely drawn down, people had gone home. From the

whole time we've been here, we've seen people leaving more and more they

were leaving before the president made his announcement telling people to

go home.



And then, around 4:00, a little after 4:00, that's when we started to smell

the tear gas. And on that side of the building, but for some damage that we

could see particularly at the top of the steps on the south east entrance

of the Capitol -- on the southeast side of the Capitol, I saw some broken

windows and saw what looked like bullet scars on one of the doors over

there.



We came over to this side and that's where we saw a lot of people, we saw

the flashbangs and the tear gas being deployed.



And I guess it would be about 45 minutes ago, we saw that large force with

the Metropolitan Police truncheons at the ready clear out this side of the

Capitol with very deliberate force. They had the truncheons at the ready.

They were knocking guys over. There were scraps on the ground as the police

moved rather rapidly. And they got here to the -- to the Peace Memorial and

they're just holding the line now preventing people from getting back onto

the Capitol grounds, Bret.



BAIER: By Mike Tobin, thank you. You can see this image on the screen with

the guns drawn on the House floor. I mean, just one of the stunning images

and lawmakers ducking down taking cover.



And we heard from the House Minority Leader -- Minority Leader earlier,

Kevin McCarthy, look at these images at that House door, talking about how

he heard on the radio shots fired.



The drama today is hard to overstate. Let's look at what started all of

this today. President Trump obviously stirring up supporters but during

this noon time rally, but it devolved once it got to Capitol Hill and

that's where it happened.



Let's go to Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts. Seen a lot in his

years in Washington, nothing like this, I'm sure. John, good evening.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

I've seen a lot of things around the world, Bret but not many that compared

to what we've seen here. But this was a day that was really weeks in the

making as President Trump kept up a constant stream of criticisms and

accusations, complaints about the November 3rd election, really escalating

the passions and anger of his most devout supporters. It all came to a head

today, when thousands of those supporters came to Washington to back

President Trump's final try for a second term.



ROBERTS (voice over): It was a massive crowd that descended on Washington

to support President Trump in his campaign to overturn the results of the

November election. The president making clear what he was expecting from

the vice president who was presiding over the electoral college

certification.



TRUMP: Mike Pence, I hope you're going to stand up for the good of our

Constitution and for the good of our country. And if you're not, I'm going

to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now. I'm not hearing

good stories.



ROBERTS: President Trump repeatedly insisting that Mike Pence had the

authority to unilaterally accept or reject slates of electors that had been

certified by states and sent to Congress.



In a remarkable break with the president, Pence sending a letter to

lawmakers saying in part: It is my considered judgment that my oath to

support and defend the Constitution constrains me from unilateral authority

to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.



As Trump supporters marched to Capitol Hill and laid seeds to the Capitol

Building, President Trump through four years of unswerving loyalty from his

vice president under the bus tweeting: Mike Pence didn't have the courage

to do what should have been done to protect our country and our

Constitution, giving states a chance to certify a corrected set of facts,

not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones, which they were asked to previously

certify. USA demands the truth.



President Trump has labeled Republicans who will not support the challenge

to the electors as "The surrender caucus".



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying: to not certify the electoral

college vote would be the loose thread to begin unraveling democracy.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): This election were overturned by mere

allegations from the losing side are democracy would enter a death spiral.

We'd never see the whole nation except an election again. Every four years

would be a scramble for power.



ROBERTS: At a rally that preceded the march to the Capitol, President Trump

again reciting a long list of grievances regarding the November 3rd

election and today adding regardless of what the democratic process

determines with the certification of electors, he will never accept defeat.



TRUMP: We will never give up. We will never concede, it doesn't happen. You

don't concede when theft is involved. Our country has had enough. We will

not take it anymore.



ROBERTS (on camera): Couple of tweets at a video that the president put out

on Twitter to try to de-escalate the situation at the Capitol Building.



The president just tweeted again a few minutes ago, make it this what you

will, the president saying of today's events, "These are the things and

events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so

unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have

been so badly and unfairly treated for so long." Bret?



BAIER: OK. John Roberts, live on the North Lawn. John, thanks. We've

invited the president to come on to call on to the show. We'd love to talk

to him.



Let's bring in Wyoming representative Republican Liz Cheney, joins us now

on the phone. She's the House GOP Conference chair.



Congresswoman thanks for being here. Where are you now?



REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY) (via telephone): Well, we're secure, Bret. I don't

want to say specifically where we are. But, we're secure, we look forward

on a bipartisan basis to returning to the chamber to continue and complete

our constitutional obligation of counting the electoral votes.



BAIER (voice over): Well, tell me about your experience today. First, you

know, the play-by-play, if you would, but then, what you think about it?



CHENEY: Well, I mean, look, I think what's the important is to just

recognize -- we just had a violent mob assault the U.S. Capitol in an

attempt to prevent us from carrying out our constitutional duty. And

there's no question that the president formed the mob, the president

invited the mob, the president addressed the mob, he lit the plane. And

this is -- this is what America is mock.



There's just been, you know, absolutely intolerable and unacceptable. And

the mob will not prevail. You know, we all have taken an oath to the

Constitution. It's an oath that we carry out, it doesn't bend, you know, to

mob rule, it doesn't bend the political threats.



It's an oath under God and we'll carry it out. And what happened today can

never happen again in the United States and the president needs to take

responsibility for it.



BAIER: Congresswoman, he did -- the president did put out a video urging

the protesters to go home and to be peaceful. But as John just mentioned,

the tweet he just sent out, "These are the things and events that happen

when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and

viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and

unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love, in peace. Remember this

day forever."



Your thoughts about that tweet and the message the president is sending?



CHENEY: Look, you know, the president is abusing the trust of the American

people. He's abusing the trust of the people who supported him. The -- you

know, that the -- we've never in our 245-year history had a president

refused to concede and leave office after the Electoral College had voted.

And the Electoral College voted on December 14th.



And our job here in the Capitol is to count the votes. We will count the

votes, but there are serious questions about the president's involvement

and responsibility for what happened here tonight, here today at the

Capitol, and it cannot be tolerated.



BAIER: Congressman, do you expect to get back at it tonight as far as

action on the House floor?



CHENEY: I do. I think that there's agreement that we must do that,

agreement that we will do that, that we won't be deterred in completing

this constitutional task. And that agreement is bipartisan.



So, I look forward doing that. I think it's really important for us to do

that. It's important for us to send a message to the nation and to the

world that America is not ruled by mob violence. We have, you know, this

tremendous history of the peaceful transfer of power. Something that we

take for granted, but Ronald Reagan said it was miraculous.



And I think what we've seen today demonstrates how fragile it is and the

obligation and the responsibility of everybody in the position of authority

to step up, to make sure that we're abiding by our oath, and to make sure

that this insurrection is not allowed to proceed, and that, you know, we're

not going to be ruled by the violence.



I also want to say, you've got scores of law enforcement -- the Capitol

police officers who were injured. It is just absolutely unacceptable. And

the president's response so far has been completely intolerable and

insufficient.



BAIER: Congresswoman Liz Cheney, thank you very much. Stay safe. We are

looking live at D.C. National Guard. Some 1,800 -- 1,100 rather arriving to

the area. They've been mobilized. They are supplementing the police force

there, both the Metropolitan police in D.C. and also the Capitol police.



You can see them with their riot gear on there as they create a surrounding

of the Capitol, we're told. And that may take another couple of hours as

night has fallen in D.C. You can see the Capitol dome in the background

quite a distance away.



And now the job of clearing the Capitol inside to make sure there are no

other people in there before they can go through, sort through, and make

sure it is safe for the resumption, we believe, of the Electoral College

certification efforts today.



Let's bring in our panel, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American

Conservative Union. Amy Walter, national editor for the Cook Political

Report. Byron York, chief political correspondent of the Washington

Examiner, and Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume.



Brit, I want to start with you. You've seen a lot in Washington. We haven't

seen anything like this. What about the president's reaction and what this

day really means?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST (voice over): Well, I

don't think there's much doubt, Bret, that the president's actions and his

entire conduct post the election are what led us to this point.



He -- if you were a Trump believer, and you believe the extravagant claims

he has made about how this election was stolen, you believe, therefore,

that something truly horrible had happened that changes the face of our

republic.



It is utter nonsense, but he believed it, and he got them to believe it.

And believing that, they did what they did today. I sense, Bret, that

there's a sea change now in the Republican Party as a result of this.



Trump's post-election conduct, I think, has split him off from about half,

maybe more than that of his voting base. Which is to say this, his voting

base has two elements. One, are the hardcore Trump supporters who will do

whatever he wants, believe whatever he says, will never desert him no

matter what.



The rest of them are everyday Republicans who sort of signed on to Trump

because they liked what he was doing. They may not have liked what he said

all the time, they may have been put off by his manner, by his vulgarity

and the rest of it, but they were with him, and they voted for him.



I think those people now and almost certainly have deserted him with -- and

if the election were held tonight, he'd lose by far more than he lost the

last time, and I don't think they'll be around for any effort by Trump to

be elected again four years from now.



BAIER: Matt Schlapp, you're a believer that this election was stolen. You

have fought for the president. The things that happened on the Capitol

today, the mob that got in. I call them the mob, we said protesters

earlier, but that's not accurate for the folks who went inside and did

damage inside the capitol. Those are extremists. Is it fair to say that?



And despite the fact that there is a lot large portion of that Trump crowd

out there that may have just been showing up to be peaceful, the people who

stormed the Capitol were extremists and dangerous.



MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: You know, I was pretty

harsh on the Black Lives Matter protesters. And when they encroached the

White House perimeter, I was there. I actually went into the crowd one

night and said, I was right there when they -- right before they set fire

to the Saint John's Church, which is the president's church. I was pretty

critical of that.



What I considered violent attacks on cops; I feel the same way today. I

feel like this is way over the line. You know that those cops are someone's

sons and someone's daughter, someone's grandkids, and that will be treated

with respect.



And we need to have a big vigorous First Amendment that allows for massive

amounts of freedom of political speech. And that's what rallies are for.

This was well beyond just a rally by these people who, I think, there is

some section of these people that intended this maybe all along.



They seemed very prepared for it and I think we should condemn it. I think

it was wrong, I think it's a terrible dark day for our country, and I'm

just still in a little bit of shock overall.



BAIER: Well, what about what the president did today and how he's handled

it, Matt? I mean, what would you say about all of that?



SCHLAPP: Look, I've spent five years with everyone trying to say what the

president should say or shouldn't say. All I can tell you is my view is

what happened today does not represent the Trump supporters who I've gotten

to know and love, the thousands and millions of them who I spent a lot of

time with over the course of the last four years, and really intensely over

the course of the last six months.



I think the president was right to tell people to be peaceful, to keep the

protest peaceful. To stop anything that wasn't peaceful. But I think you

ought to do what he always does. He ought to keep talking to this. Because

I think there's a lot of Americans out there who are rattled by what they

saw.



You know, I understand there's a 16-year-old young woman who was shot. Now,

you know, maybe she was doing terrible things and deserve to be shot. But

as we -- when people breach these lines, and they go after cops, you know,

where are the -- where are the party that talks about law and order and

respecting cops? We shouldn't be taking them on and challenging them.



And, you know, I worked in the Capitol and I worked at the White House. I

think these are very sacred places. I want people to be able to

aggressively disagree with politicians from the other party, but there's

got to be some rules of the road and some boundaries, and these people

crossed it today.



BAIER: That woman we reported has died from that gunshot up on Capitol

Hill.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.



BAIER: Byron York, I want to -- I want to read this statement or at least

part of it from President George W. Bush. "Laura and I are watching the

scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our nation's government in

disbelief and dismay. It is sickening and heartbreaking sight.



This is how election results are disputed in the banana republic, not our

democratic republic. I'm appalled by the reckless behavior of some

political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today

for institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.



The violent assault on the Capitol and disruption of the constitutionally

mandated meeting of Congress was undertaken by people whose passions had

been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.



Insurrection could do grave damage to our nation and reputation. In the

United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every

patriotic citizen to support the rule of law.



To those who are disappointed in the results of the election, our country

is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials

elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in

peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America."



A statement by president -- former President George W. Bush. Byron, your

thoughts.



BYRON YORK, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (voice over): Well, hard to

disagree with anything that the former president said there. A really

stunning and terrible day. It's amazing to think you had the first and the

second in line in the presidential line of succession, the vice president

and the Speaker of the House, together in the same room with a mob trying

to break in to the Capitol. It's really quite stunning.



And there is an irony here in the sense that, you know, over the last

several months, a lot of downtown Washington, the businesses were boarded

up. And a number of Trump reporter -- supporters would say to each other,

you know, they're not afraid of violence by Trump supporters, they're

afraid of the left in case Donald Trump is re-elected. They're afraid of

Antifa and the left. And now look at what has happened.



And as far as the president's most passionate supporters are concerned,

there's no doubt that he's whipped them up about this. And he has whipped

them up long past when his legal options were exhausted. And I think that

was on December 14th, when the Supreme Court declined to hear the Texas

case and the Electoral College voted.



So, there's no doubt that they were in Washington. The crowd is in

Washington because the president wanted them to be there to protest the

Electoral College certification in Congress.



And now this has happened, and it's going to be with the president when

he's -- when he's a former president and long beyond.



BAIER: Joining us now, Dan Crenshaw, Republican Congressman from Texas,

former Navy SEAL. Congressman, thanks for joining us. Your thoughts on this

day, this moment, and how we got here?



REP. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX) (via telephone): It's atrocious. You know, we're

watching our fellow Americans storm the Capitol. And what disturbs me the

most about seeing some of it is these American flags being carried in as

this is some patriotic duty.



Well, I recall wearing an American flag on my shoulder as I stormed my

enemies and the enemies of our nation. That's what the flag is for. To

defend this country against our enemies.



The people in this Capitol are not your enemy, right? These are our fellow

Americans. This is not what you do and call yourself a patriot. There's

nothing to be proud of here. This is not OK. We should be condemned to the

-- to the fullest extent. And I'm just -- I'm just saddened, I think, more

than anything and disappointed by what I've seen. It's unacceptable.



BAIER: Congressman, what do you say to the people who point to the rally

that happened today and what was said at that rally, and say that it was

igniting what had already been stirred up, but it was really, really

steering it up to produce what happened.



There's all kinds of things online that the people who went into the

Capitol were not part of the Trump rally, all of that. We're going to find

out who those people are eventually, but they clearly were part of this

rally and they moved to the Capitol together.



Your thoughts about that and whether that rally and the president himself

stirred up this and kind of led to this.



CRENSHAW: Yes. So many hyped-up this day as this day of reckoning. As this

-- as this big win that would happen. So many told -- so many people said

this would be the last stand, the last fight, the last -- the last effort

to win back the republic, it's our 1776.



When you use that kind of language, you should not be surprised that people

tend to believe it. And a lot of people saying, it thought this was a game,

right?



They didn't -- to them, it was all performer to politics. But to others who

were misled and deliberately angered, this was real. And it became really

real, and it's not OK.



And I want to say something else here. This is exactly what we could expect

every four years if we were to deem this process constitutional. This

process is not constitutional. The founders envisioned this. They knew that

if you put the power within a single body, then that power, or that body

would receive all sorts of pressure to do what people wanted it to do.



This is why we diffuse power to the states to choose electors and elect a

president. This is exactly what we can expect every single time if we

decide that this process is constitutional, this objection process, and we

decide that Congress can simply overturn electors. We are seeing it play

out right before our eyes. Many of us have said this all along, this is why

you can't do this, you cannot accept this precedent. And we did.



And we have to stop it. This is a deeply unconstitutional process. I wanted

President Trump to win, but I, as a member of Congress, cannot overturn an

election. This is fundamentally what this is about. It doesn't meant that

people's anger about election irregularities and the bad processes that we

see in many states are invalid. Those are very, very valid concerns, and

they must be addressed. But we must address them in the right way. We can

change laws at the state level.



There needs to be a year 2000 Florida awakening for each of these states

where we clean it up and we give people certitude that their vote really

counts. There's nothing more important in this democracy, but there

couldn't be a worse way to solve it then by what happened today day.



BAIER: Congressman, last thing. We have two weeks here, two weeks until

inauguration. And it's going to be a long two weeks if you listen to the

president and what his message was. He did say let's be peaceful, let's

support the law enforcement, go home. But he also said, essentially,

continue the fight and this election is not over, and let's continue to try

to overturn it. What should he be saying tonight?



CRENSHAW: I wanted everybody who is objecting, I want the president, I

wanted everybody out in front of those protestors as they were storming the

capitol to be there and say stop. That is the only acceptable outcome. But

you've got to man up and go down there and say enough is enough. This isn't

OK. I wanted them to say that they misled them, because I think that's

really what happened here. And that message has to be far more forceful

than it has been.



BAIER: Congressman Dan Crenshaw, thanks very much for the time, and we

will follow it if you get back on the House floor and continue your job.



A lot of things are developing, the Defense Department walking this

tightrope tonight, wanting to avoid being seen as law enforcement on the

Capitol with soldiers in uniform, preferring to use, obviously, the

National Guard in a backup role.



National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin at the Pentagon right now

following all of this. And kind of a late development, a story about what

Vice President Pence's role is in all of this. Jennifer?



JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT: Bret, there's

been a lot of confusion about the role of the D.C. National Guard. And

remember, a request for the National Guard has to come from the mayor's

office. So Mayor Muriel Bowser requested some D.C. National Guardsmen on

Monday. Those were agreed to by the Pentagon. The Army Secretary Ryan

McCarthy was put in charge of those troops. There were 340 troops that were

approved on Monday.



Now we have learned that a series of phone calls at about between 2:00 and

3:00 today, that is when Vice President Mike Pence from the White House was

on a series of short phone calls with the Acting Defense Secretary Chris

Miller, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, and General Mark Milley, the chairman

of the Joint Chiefs, authorizing, allowing the Pentagon to authorize the

mobilization of 1,100, the entire D.C. National Guard. That is what we've

learned happened.



We also have heard that President Trump was not involved in that decision,

that it was Mike Pence on those phone calls. And remember, he had just came

back from the capitol having been escorted out by the Secret Service when

the mob broke into the capitol. So a little bit unusual because those,

technically, President Trump would be in the chain of command, and the

White House is pushing back on that, saying that the president authorized

the troops. But I'm told it was Mike Pence, the vice president, who was on

those goals with the Pentagon.



BAIER: That's a big development. Do we -- we'll press the White House for

answers on that, about President Trump's role. And do they have a sense of

how long they're going to be deployed here or what this deployment looks

like?



GRIFFIN: It's an open-ended deployment at this point in time. But what is

significant, and this was true as of Monday when the acting defensive

secretary agreed to mobilize the National Guard, and that was that these

would be unarmed troops that would be used. They would not be wearing camo,

flak jackets. They would be used for basically traffic patrol and for

helping with move crowds, but they were not going to be used in a law

enforcement. That was at Mayor Bowser's request and that was the agreement

with the Pentagon. And that is the agreement for the 1,100 troops who are

being mobilized. We're told that a call to D.C. National Guard gone out and

they're going to meet at 7:00 at the D.C. armory here in D.C.



BAIER: OK, again, enforcing a curfew now. Jennifer Griffin live at the

Pentagon, Jennifer, thank you.



New information from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Let's get the latest on

what's happening on the Hill and go back to Chad Pergram there. Chad?



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS PRODUCER: Good evening, Bret. The House Speaker has

just put out a statement here, indicating that the House of Representatives

is going to come back into session at some point later tonight once they

get the capitol fully secure. She tells members, I look forward to seeing

you later tonight. She says that we knew that today would be a part of

history in a positive way. But she said, we are a part of history now. A

shameful picture of our country was put out to the world, instigated at the

highest level.



She also says, in consultation with Leader Hoyer and with Clyburn and the

Pentagon, we decided we should proceed tonight at the capitol once it is

cleared for use. She called what happened here today when these marauders

came storming into the building a, quote, shameful assault being made on

democracy, quote, it was anointed at the highest level of government.



And also, and this is something to watch in the coming hours if the House

in the Senate do come back into session later tonight to actually certify

the Electoral College. Will those members who were willing to go to the mat

and fight for Arizona and Pennsylvania and so on, will they still be

willing to do that with the same level of invective and vitriol? One

example of members starting to flip on this, Cathy McMorris Rodgers used to

be the chair of the House Republican Conference, a Republican from

Washington state. She was for fighting and arguing about the certification

of some of these electoral votes. She has now changed her position. So

watch for that night as members might start to recalibrate their thinking,

Bret.



BAIER: Chad, so do we have a timing on when they're going to be cleared

out and back on the floor?



PERGRAM: Absolutely not. First of all, they have to make sure that the

House and Senate chambers are OK. Again, as I said before, they don't have

to meet there necessarily. But you still have members and staff who are

sheltering in place in undisclosed locations here in the Capitol Complex.

That is part of the problem. We are probably several hours away from this.



And again, if some of those members who wanted to contest the electoral

votes back off of their original positions, this will take about 40

minutes.



BAIER: Yes, and that is going to take a long time. They were only on

Arizona when this all happened. Chad, thank you. We'll head back with any

breaking details.



Let's get more on the streets of Washington D.C. Correspondent Kevin Corke

out there tonight. Good evening, Kevin.



KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Evening, Bret. I'm on the north side

of the capitol, which has been a very active protest scene throughout the

afternoon. We arrived here a little bit after 1:30 this afternoon, and it

was very active and, frankly had been that way right up until around 6:00

p.m. eastern time. As you know, that is when the official D.C. curfew went

into effect.



I'm going to step off camera for just a second and allow you to see behind

me. We see a long line of law enforcement officials here. As you know,

we're talking about multiagency approach to clearing out the crowd here

post curfew, metropolitan police, capitol police. I've seen the National

Guard on the other side of the capitol.



In the distance, on my walk over here from the bureau, I noticed about a

dozen fire and other ambulances and different law enforcement vehicles up

and down this particular avenue. We are talking about Constitution. And I

can still see the red and blue strobes in the distance. But for right now,

it's relatively quiet here on the north side of the capitol, in stark

contrast to what we saw earlier today, Bret.



BAIER: OK, panel, thank you -- or, Kevin, thank you very much.



I'm going to bring back the panel. Amy Walter, you have been listening in

to these interviews and these developments. Your thoughts?



AMY WALTER, NATIONAL EDITOR, "COOK POLITICAL REPORT": It's a pretty

remarkable moment that we are in, Bret, and I think the point that Chad

made is a really important one about what Congress does now. You heard from

one of the higher ranking members in Congresswoman Liz Cheney saying that

this was a terrible moment and instigated by the president of the United

States. I think that this vote needs to happen on the Electoral College and

should be finished with. Other states should be agreed to. The idea that

we're going to go through multiple ballots here and continue what is a

farcical attempt to overturn an election.



And I just want to read something that the Senate majority leader said

today earlier before the rioters got into the capitol, where he said, in a

statement that he noted that he was going to come out against the Electoral

College, going against the votes of the Electoral College. He said I will

not pretend such a vote will be a harmless protest gesture while relying on

others to do the right thing. And little did he realize that harmless

protests gesture would truly turn into what we saw today with the United

States capitol.



This election is over. The president apparently will not concede. That does

not mean that those around him cannot argue that this is over, that while

the president may not do it, to say to his supporters and anyone else who

is listening, the race is over. In 14 days there will be a new president.

There will be a peaceful transfer of power. This has to happen now. This

isn't a joke. There is a woman who is dead.



BAIER: Yes, 100 percent. I have a full screen from the prime minister of

Great Britain, of the U.K. Boris Johnson, and it says "Disgraceful scenes

in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world,

and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of

power." That came from the U.K., Boris Johnson.



Brit, there are a number of lawmakers weighing in. Do you think today's

events change the dynamic for how this vote goes forward, and anybody who

was supporting the challenge or how it develops?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: I must say, Bret, this was

never going to succeed, this protest, this challenge to these electors. It

was never going anywhere. The votes were never even close to being there

for that.



But politically, some of these House members in particular and some

Senators as well who were backing this and supporting it were obviously

doing so because they felt there was this level of support for Trump in

their base made it necessary for them to do so politically. This day and

these events and the reaction to it may change that calculus. I suspect

they will all go through the motions, but I bet a bunch of them are wishing

that they hadn't done this, that they weren't supporting this. They are

already committed to it, I guess. But I bet a lot of them probably regret

it now and may regret it even more later, because this is an event that is

going to turn off the American people in a big way.



And you saw leaders of the Republican Party, I can't think of one of any

dimension who is really backing this. Liz Cheney, Mitch McConnell, Mike

Pence, in fact, the list goes on. Something has changed in the Republican

Party today, in my judgment, make no mistake about it.



BAIER: You mention Mike Pence. And the statement he released just before

the proceedings started, literally at about 1:00 p.m. eastern time. He said

"It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the

Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine

which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." And that

made the president very angry, and he sent out another tweet, Matt. Is it

time, 14 days from inauguration, for the president to come out and do

something on camera where he concedes? Is that even possible with this

president?



MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIR, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: Let me get to, when you

started off the panel in the show, you talked about these claims of voter

irregularities. I would like just to take a minute on that, because that is

what this is all about. I'm 53-years-old. I've spent my whole adult life in

politics. When I was asked to go to Las Vegas to try to ascertain what

happened in Nevada, nobody really knew. It was a little bit of a black box.

And I was shocked. Quite honestly, I was shocked to find tens of thousands

of votes that we could prove should not have legally been in the count. By

the end it was over 100,000 votes. And all those exhibits were sent to the

judges, each step in the legal process. And the judges really had no desire

to look at any of the evidence because they viewed it as a political

question.



BAIER: So Matt, I just want to interrupt you. I just want to interrupt

you. I got it, and I do hear you.



SCHLAPP: But don't I have a right to talk about that? Because that is what

this is all about. It's all about --



BAIER: But there are 60 court cases, you couldn't find one judge, Trump

judges, any judge to get you a hearing to the evidence that you're laying

out? The president spent all this time talking about it, and we now have

had a certification in all 50 states. And now you're saying there is not

one judge anywhere?



SCHLAPP: If I could just finish. In the state of Michigan, it has been

said several times that the president has exhausted all of his legal steps.

The state of Michigan, excuse me, the state of Georgia just gave a judge, a

designated judge yesterday, that case has not even gone to court.



So people can dismiss it and say that's not a real thing. All I can tell

you is that I've been briefed on what happened in Georgia and the illegal

votes cast that are in this count would be enough to switch the result. And

I know that to be the case in Nevada.



So I think this. I would like to see this country heal. It only heals if

the vast 50 percent of the country that believes that this illegal voting

has been systemic and widespread has the chance to run its full course.

Everyone in this process who has tried to short circuit that, including

judges that won't even look at the evidence, they are causing us to be more

divided. Now, this is all going to be over and we're going to have one

president.



BAIER: OK, I hear you, I hear you, Matt, but listen.



SCHLAPP: And we're going to have to figure out how to live with each other

and heal as a country.



BAIER: Let me play a sound bite from today's rally.



SCHLAPP: I am listening.



BAIER: And this is Rudy Giuliani and Don Jr. Take a listen.



RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: Let's have trial by combat.



(APPLAUSE)



GIULIANI: I'm willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to

stake his reputation on the fact that we're going to find criminality

there.



DONALD TRUMP JR., PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SON: These guys better fight for

Trump, because if not, guess what. I'm going to be in your backyard in a

couple of months. If you are going to be the zero and not the hero, we're

coming for you, and we're going to have a good time doing it.



BAIER: Now, you're talking about unity, you're talking about coming

together, you're talking about letting court cases go. That's not what

they're talking about.



SCHLAPP: Well, I said first you have to adjudicate the wrongdoing.

Remember, the type of wrongdoing I saw in Nevada and was just briefed on in

Georgia, these are felonies, Bret. These are serious problems. In the state

of Nevada you had widespread, people voting in more than one state, people

who didn't live in Nevada voting. You can't do that in a democracy.

Usually, there is always some of this, and it's more minimal. And what the

Democratic Party and their allies have done very well is, because of this

universal mail-in ballot system, they were able to do this on a very

widescale. And in these states --



BAIER: And that's a fair point. Article two and state legislatures,

however, the Supreme Court didn't take it up either.



So Brit Hume, just weigh in on this. I want to get an update from Chad

Pergram, but just your thoughts on what has just been talked about.



HUME: The question all along has not been whether this was a perfect

election. There never is such a thing. The question has not been whether

there was significant irregularities. There were a lot of things that were

done, particularly prior to Election Day, that were manifestly unfair, and

that I think are the main reason that Trump might have a claim to say that

the election was unfair.



But unfair and illegal and subject to reversal are different matters

entirely. And I have read through a number of the opinions written by

judges in this case, and it is not true that in those cases, that I have

read, at least, that they didn't look at the evidence. They did. In most

cases, their opinions, and they're pretty strong, demolished the so called

evidence.



So I understand Matt has a grievance, Trump had a grievance, and we do need

to do something about the kind of mail-in voting situation we had where it

was being done in states which had never really tried it before, and it

manifestly helped the other side. But that doesn't make the election

stolen. It just doesn't.



And Trump was saying all kinds of wild things today, including his claim,

for example, that Mike Pence had the authority to reject electors, to

reject the certifications. He does not. His job here is purely ministerial.

And when he said he couldn't do that, he was right. He can't under the

Constitution. So that's where we are.



BAIER: That is where we are. And what happened today cannot happen. Let's

get the latest from Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram. Again, a

status report, Chad.



PERGRAM: We are told in the past few minutes, Bret, that there is a goal,

and that's one senior source told me here, for the House and Senate to come

back around 8:00. But they were very skeptical that that would happen. They

do intend at this stage to try to finish the certification of the Electoral

College.



But the problem is both chambers, both the House chamber and the Senate

chamber are trashed. They are these escape hoods all over the place.

There's broken out glass. They're just a mess. The floors are slippery. And

keep in mind, we're doing this during a pandemic, and so they can't exactly

throw those protocols out the window. So they thought that that goal of

8:00 was a little ambitious. But we do expect them to come back at some

point tonight and try to finish, but maybe as early as 8:00, Bret.



BAIER: But again, this is a process that is going to take some time. We

went to Alabama, Alaska, and Arizona.



PERGRAM: That's right. And keep in mind that the House and Senate were

meeting separately. So even if you want to say, OK, we're really not going

to go through and go to the mat and contest Arizona, you still have to have

roll call vote on that, because that's a live question in both the House

and Senate, and then come back into session in the joint session and then

see whether or not they are going to continue with any of these other

electoral challenges maybe to Pennsylvania or Georgia, or maybe some

Republicans might pack it in.



If they do pack it in after those roll call votes to certify Arizona or

not, or you could do it by unanimous consent or a voice vote, that could

make it pretty quick, frankly. You come back into session, and you could be

wrapped up in 30 or 40 minutes.



BAIER: Chad, thank you. Let's heard to Mike Emanuel, chief congressional

correspondent. Quite a day on the hill. What do you know, mike?



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Bret, I've been

talking to some of the key players who have been challenging the

certification of the election, and they're really trying to figure out what

their next play is at this point. Obviously, they are still upset about the

2020 election, but they recognize there's an optics problem. They've have

seen all this unfolding on their TV sets as we have, as we've been talking

about it. And they recognize that a lot of people on their side of the

aisle are totally aggravated and that some are starting to flip on them.



And so they are really looking ahead to try to figure out how much of a

fight to put up as this goes forward, presumably later tonight. But I'm

told no final decisions have been made, but there are serious conversations

underway about how they're going to play it, because they recognize their

bases still is aggravated about the election, but the reaction today really

hurt the cause going forward, Bret.



BAIER: Do we know anything from Capitol police about the people? For

example, the woman who was shot at the House, the door of the House

chamber, do we know anything yet about specifics?



EMANUEL: So far we have not heard specifics. Obviously, it's still a very

active scene. We are in lockdown here at the Russell Senate Office

Building, basically told to shelter in place, and so they have a very

active scene going on. I think they are still trying to assess who they

have arrested, who they are dealing with on the front lines of this dispute

tonight. But bottom line, we have not heard anything about the woman who

lost her life earlier today.



BAIER: And can you tell us, is the tear gas smell gone from the capitol?



EMANUEL: It is dissipating, let's put it that way. It was bad earlier, but

it is definitely clearing out. And so what would anticipate with some

cleaning and perhaps some cleanup of some of the mess left behind that they

may be able to get back in session in the next hour-and-a-half or so.



BAIER: All right, Mike, we'll head back for any details.



Back with the panel. Byron, I think the question a lot of people have is

about security and about the Capitol police. Why didn't they know this was

a possibility? They deal with tons and tons of protests all the time. But a

siege, a lot of people all at once can overwhelm security quickly. And we

just don't have a sense of what the situation was.



BRYON YORK, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER": No, and

believe me, there is going to be a commission to investigate the events of

this day, I feel absolutely certain. To expand a little bit about what Mike

was just reporting, this effort, this Republican effort to challenge

Electoral College results has just blown up in their face because of these

events today.



There were really two different kind of efforts in the House and in the

Senate. A lot of people in the House really did want to overturn the

result, change the result of this election, while a number of people in the

Senate said they were just trying to study things. Ted Cruz and the 10

senators he'd gotten to go along with him on this challenge were proposing

a commission, a quickie commission to do a quickie investigation of the

election results and weren't really coming out in favor of actually

overturning the results.



But for both of them, this has absolutely blown up in their face, and the

idea of doing it with multiple states, as you pointed out, they just got to

Arizona, the idea of doing it with multiple states taking hours and hours

and hours, I think that is probably going to be completely out the window

as of now.



BAIER: Yes. Let's head back to the White House, the North Lawn, John

Roberts. John, info?



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: A couple of things, Bret. First of

all, the tweet that I read you earlier in the program was deleted by the

president along with that video that he tweeted out to try to diffuse the

situation on Capitol Hill. Unclear at this point why those two things were

deleted, though they did fall under criticism for being somewhat

insensitive. The first tweet, or at least the tweeted video, the president

again talked about the election being stolen as he did in the written

tweet. It's possible he got a little bit of blowback on that.



The other thing is over who called out the National Guard. "The New York

Times" reporting that it was Vice President Mike Pence, not the president

who called out the Guard. I was told just a few minutes ago by Chris

Miller, the acting defense secretary's chief of staff Kash Patel that it

was, in fact, the president who authorized the deployment of the National

Guard, that he and Miller have been talking for a couple of days about

contingency plans for the march, making sure that buildings, the federal

building here in Washington, D.C., as well as citizens were protected.



Mayor Muriel Bowser a couple of days ago asked for 340 National Guards.

They were authorized right away and deployed. And it wasn't until, I'm told

by Patel, until after the siege began at the Capitol Building that she put

out the call for the National Guard, the rest of the National Guard

contingent to be brought in, and that was immediately authorized by the

president through his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. So potentially that goes

some distance to clearing that up. Bret?



BAIER: The National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien tweeting out that he

had spoken with Vice President Pence, he's a genuinely find and decent man.

He exhibited courage today, as he did at the capitol on 9/11. As a

Congressman, I'm proud to serve with him, kind of backing up Pence's moves

today?



ROBERTS: Yes, and I've got to tell you, after unswerving loyalty to the

president over the past four years, even some very difficult circumstances

that have been much publicized, it was a remarkable break between the vice

president and the president. The vice president has got 16 more days in

office, potentially he's looking beyond that. He did say, his office did

say that he would conduct the proceedings on the capital, at the capital

with the fidelity to the law and the Constitution. And maybe he just saw

what the president was saying about what authority the vice president did

and didn't have as a bridge too far. And the vice president said, look, I'm

going to clear this up, and sent that letter to members of Congress to say,

I do not have the authority to act unilaterally here. He didn't say despite

what the president says, but that's basically what in net effect of it was.



But after this long being in lockstep with the president, to see that break

today really was quite extraordinary and something we haven't seen before.

Bret?



BAIER: John, last thing here. There a lot of people who say, listen, the

president has a lot of supporters. After today, you have people who are

always his critics saying that he's leading in insurrection, that the vice

president should lead the 25th Amendment and take him out in the two weeks

before the inauguration. Is there any sense of a worry about today yet,

about his future because of today affecting this president, how he

dismounts from his office?



ROBERTS: Yes, and I think we saw that with the vice president, with what

Mitch McConnell said as well. It's quite possible that President Trump

would find the White House a fairly lonely place to be politically for the

next 16 days.



BAIER: All right, John, thank you very much.



Finally tonight, we'll take a look back at the sights and sounds of a

historic day in Washington.



CROWD: Stop the Steal! Stop the Steal! Stop the Steal!



(SHOUTING)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Without objection, the House is going to go back into

recess.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Security here at the United States capitol has failed.



CROWD: USA! USA! USA!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sit down.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They broke the glass?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everybody stay down! Get down!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Take that house. Take it now. Take it now.



BAIER: We're a strong country, a resilient country, we can get through

this.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid. THE STORY hosted by Martha

MacCallum starts right now. Martha, we didn't even talk about the South

Carolina races and the --



END



