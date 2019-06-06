President Trump trashed by US media during UK visit

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 5, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters along with Kennedy, Juan Williams, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City. And this is "The Five."

President Trump taking time during his visit to the U.K. to sit down for a candid interview with Piers Morgan on the Good Morning Britain Show. He opened up about his trip, conversations with the Queen, and how his late mother would have reacted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I will say that my mother would have been very proud. She was a tremendous fan of this country. And she was -- she loves Scotland. She grew up there. She loves the Royals. She loves the Queen.

And I always notice whenever anything was on about the Queen, she would watch. She was a big fan.

PIERS MORGAN, GOOD MORNING BRITAIN HOST: Did you tell the Queen?

TRUMP: I told her last night. She was very honored. We had a great rapport. We had -- we had a conversation that lasted for an hour and a half nonstop.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: He also took a moment to clarify a controversial comment about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MORGAN: Is Meghan Markle a business?

TRUMP: Yes.

MORGAN: Do you think Meghan Markle is nasty or not?

TRUMP: No. You know, the question was asked to me. And I didn't know that she said anything bad about me. It sounds like she did. And it's OK. I mean, they joined the crowd, right. You've heard about that, too, with yourself. I know that, right.

But it seems like she had. And they said some of the things that she said. And it's actually on tape. And I'm I said, well, I didn't know she was nasty. I wasn't referring to her. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially, I didn't know she was nasty about me. So I said, but, you know what, she's doing a good job. I hope she enjoys her life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Obviously, the President's trip was covered heavily here in the United States. Trump blasting the, quote, corrupt media for not being fair. Those comments not without merit. Let's look at the stark difference in how the British media is covering the President compared to the U.S. media.

U.K. outlets opting for more positive headlines touting Trump's praise of eternal friendship, common values, and the treasured friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. But the U.S. media, they just can't seem to help themselves. Once again, going on the attack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Narcissism don't mix well with diplomacy, who knew.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Brits absolutely know how to troll the President. They know how to get under his skin. And they did it with -- you know, with style, with spectacle.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He likes the idea of being a king.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Perhaps he likes the idea of being a king.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's walking around like he wants to be the king. That sounds like he's the king. He is just saying you know, his subjects do this, do this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Dana, I mean, I think it's clear why the British media likes it when the U.S. President comes because it solidifies the relationship between the two countries that have a lot in common.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, if you think, you know, following British politics over the past year, it's not been easy. Now, they have a prime minister leaving, they have a new election, they haven't done Brexit. It's like a big mess.

And then, for the last several days, they are the host to the Leader of the Free World. It could not have gone better, I think, from the U.K.'s perspective,

WATTERS: Yes, very smooth.

PERINO: And also from the White House's perspective. They had a great time. And I think that a lot of this for the U.S. media, it's prebaked that the President is going to have a bad trip.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: He's going to screw something up. He's going to have a domestic problem back home. And that's actually kind of not happened. Of course, you know Peter is British. He said there is more of a groundswell of support for President Trump in Britain that a lot of times people who wanted to leave the European Union get ignored in the media. It's a very similar story.

And that they wish that Theresa May had been a little bit more like President Trump when she was fighting with the E.U. about leaving, because she kept trying to like accommodate and they don't want to accommodate Europe anymore.

So I don't know where it goes from here, but I do think that the U.K. had a very successful visit. And the President has a lot to be proud of. And there is still more to come.

WATTERS: Greg, I would like to take this opportunity to play some video for you of the President trying on a hat.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MORGAN: We would like to present you with a Churchill hat.

TRUMP: I never knew you had that kind of sensibility. Let me try this on.

MORGAN: Please try it on. That would be great.

TRUMP: It's a little big.

MORGAN: Let me get that. That's fantastic.

TRUMP: Let's see how this looks. I think -- I think Churchill.

MORGAN: It's a Winston Trump.

TRUMP: I think Winston looked much better in it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: What do you think about the hat, Greg? Would you have done that?

GUTFELD: He should be wearing a black hat because he's a villain. Hey, I never liked Piers Morgan when he's on CNN, but I like him on that show. So, it's definitely CNN.

Let's talk about the delusion, the news delusion. There was one of the women in the montage that said the Brits really know how to get it under his skin. So that's a delusion. She -- there was never any sign that anything was under his skin.

WATTERS: No.

GUTFELD: But she sees it in her head and projects it. That's a delusion.

There's an article on CNN's website that we all got sent around, 31 quotes from Donald Trump. After each quote, his head was exploding. You could hear him pulling at his hair going oh, my God, he's like the neighbor from Bewitched, right. He's going absolutely nuts.

So, this is -- when you focus on the words, you create your very own mental health problem that nobody else can see. If you focus on the deeds, however, what's going on with trade, jobs, GDP, North Korea, China, what we are doing with opioids, our military strength, this is a golden age. If you keep focusing on the words, you end up having these delusions like you do on CNN and like this young woman on that other show.

Also, I would like to say that I have said before that Trump is a news potato. You can make him into any meal, French fries, you can also make him into Shepherd's Pie because he served it up. He served it up. He had a hearty blend of news and entertainment.

WATTERS: Juan, what would you make the President into, if you are playing the Mr. Potato Head game?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Wow, Shepherd's Pie. You are sophisticated guy, Greg.

GUTFELD: I like Shepherd's Pie.

WATTERS: Shepherd's Pie is disgusting.

GUTFELD: It's not what you think, by the way.

WILLIAMS: The thing is I guess I saw this a little differently because I read where the President was talking to Theresa May about well, you know, we could have a trade deal with the U.S. And we will include the British healthcare system, which absolutely set here a fire in Britain. People go what, he wants to bring American private enterprise into our much beloved you know public-sector healthcare system. So I think people were upset about that.

And with the Meghan Markle stuff, he says he was talking about her comment. I just say is this a kind of difference without distinction? Because I think he has a history of calling people like Hillary Clinton a nasty woman, right. He said this about Senator Elizabeth Warren. He said this about Kamala Harris. He says Omarosa is a dog. He says Rosie O'Donnell is a dog. I know how this guy talks and speaks about people who are critical or have strong differences with him. So to me, you know...

WATTERS: Juan, he says that about men, too.

WILLIAMS: Right. OK, so that's my point. So, in other words, she's the kind of person who makes nasty comments to him.

GUTFELD: He has to read it.

WILLIAMS: All right. But I just think that you guys say everything went so smoothly, but I think you look at the protests, he says, he never saw it. He saw people cheering he said. Oh, but I see that they have thousands of people...

LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: The protests weren't that big. I mean, in all fairness...

WILLIAMS: As compared to what they might've been.

PERINO: Exactly.

WILLIAMS: Oh, OK. Good point.

KENNEDY: And considering the outrage and the point...

GUTFELD: And the buildup by the media.

KENNEDY: That the mayor of London was making, you would think the entire country was dead set against this President. And he is as bad as Hitler. And that was the subtext of Sadiq Khan's op-ed that he wrote saying Britain should not be rolling out the red carpet for this President.

GUTFELD: Right.

KENNEDY: But what I want to point out kind of in contrast is how you feel about the President and how he has jostled the world stage. And U.S. politics are very dynamic, very, very fluid. We know we may have a new President in a year and a half. But we may have the same President for another five and a half years. But someone who's been there through many administrations is the Queen.

PERINO: Right.

KENNEDY: And you have to look at her reaction. And her reaction was not one of disgust, or disdain, or snobbery. She was truly giddy. And she obviously enjoyed being in his presence because she knows this too shall pass and not to get too wrapped up and too emotional and too reactive to this figure who has created all sorts of emotional reactions from people on both sides of hatred and beloved for the President.

And I really enjoyed watching her. Because I don't think she was trolling him, I think she had a great time. And I think she's at a point in her life where you know from Eisenhower to Trump, she has seen the political gambit run here in the United States.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't think -- you thought she might be trolling him?

KENNEDY: No. I think that was the point of one of the first commenters from the U.S. saying well, the Brits really know how to control the President. That wasn't trolling. That was someone who's been through it, who has perspective, who actually had a pretty good time.

WATTERS: Right. Yes, Kennedy knows trolling.

GUTFELD: I am actually a troll. I live under a bridge.

WATTERS: And same size.

GUTFELD: That was a joke. Thanks for explaining my joke.

WATTERS: No, just the bridge comment. Because he's very short, everyone.

Climate change is making the Democratic candidates nuts. Greg breaks it down next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Just days before the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Elizabeth Warren said climate change is a bigger threat than whatever happened back then.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), MASSACHUSETTS: Americans faced huge challenges before, World War II, put a man on the moon. This environmental catastrophe bearing down on us may be the biggest challenge yet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Bigger than World War II. Imagine if she had been President on D- Day. Let's call it off, the sea horses might die. She would put the whole thing on hold until they fix the emissions in the Sherman tanks.

So climate change is worse than Hitler? Could be since just the thought makes me fume. So after getting hammered for appropriating Native Americanism, Liz now wants to be AOC, as the other Democrats realize that blaming Trump for everything in good times is essentially crediting him for the good times.

So, now, it's back to climate doom. But if they believe we will destroy earth if we don't act drastically, shouldn't they be disabling planes, trains, and automobiles instead of using them? What hypocrites.

And what broken records, apocalyptic thinking has been around forever. The World War was supposed to end on a million yesterdays. Yet, the left keeps resurrecting that one thought. We are all going to die.

But it raises a huge question. If the left can't come up with a way to solve terror, crime, or homelessness, why should we listen to them about a problem that's the size of the earth?

There were 144,000 arrests on the southern border last month. You don't want to solve that little problem? Then shut up about the earth. You are in over your head. But issues are always hampered by hysteria, especially when it is delivered like a champ from a doomsday cult.

Climate change may be an existential threat, but only to the sanity of Democrats. You know, Kennedy, the Democrats could've solved immigration in a lunch hour, but couldn't. But I guess climate changes easier.

KENNEDY: Well, it's easier because all you have to do is take a bunch of money from people.

GUTFELD: Right.

KENNEDY: And then appropriate -- it's just another redistribution scheme. But the interesting thing about Elizabeth Warren is she only has one way of taking money from rich people. There's only one mechanism for doing that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KENNEDY: Yet, it's almost like a badly -- a badly run Ponzi scheme because she is taking that money from the rich people, but she's promising it to about five different programs.

GUTFELD: Right.

KENNEDY: With no new revenue streams. So there's one central revenue stream. She's going to use that to pay for college, for universal pre-K, and pay for all sorts of child care up to the age of five. And she's going to just sock it to rich people one time. And also have a $5 trillion climate change plan that picks winners and losers that will magically somehow not be corrupt at all with a brand of bureaucracy.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, I have a theory. Would you like to hear it?

WATTERS: Please.

GUTFELD: I think the Democrats are pretty good at identifying problems. But it's the Republicans would have to solve them. So when you don't have the Republicans there, you end up with homelessness in L.A. County. So you can say, oh, my God, there's homelessness, but you aren't including the people that can actually solve the problems, which is -- which is the private sector.

WATTERS: You know, I would say the Democrats create the problems, blame the Republicans, and then say elect me and I will fix the problem that I created. I have another theory.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: The Green New Deal is just a sales pitch for socialism. If you put green in front of something, it sounds better. Like you know green travel, green lifestyle.

GUTFELD: Green Hornet.

WATTERS: Green Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Automatically, it makes you seem healthier, more sophisticated and modern and better. But what it really is...

GUTFELD: Green beans.

WATTERS: Right. It's just an excuse for them to tax more and to spend more. And what they do is they want to complete takeover of the economy and your life. And then, they justified by saying, oh, we're going to save the world doing it.

But what really is happening is like you said, a total redistribution. What are they going to do? They are going to take a trillion dollars and then they're going to fix some donor who owns a wind farm and give him 5 million. Then the biggest algae firm in her home state of Massachusetts, they get a couple million dollars. And then, you know, they give a contract of the solar panel company, and they re-outfit the entire Department of Justice.

It's like Solyndra on steroids. It's green graft is what it really is. And so, Elizabeth Warren gets up there. All she's done in her whole life, she flipped one house for a small profit and wrote a fake Indian cookbook. And you're going to put her in charge of a $19 trillion economy. She's not Warren Buffett.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I think graft does not sound better with the word green in front of it. Might be the only word.

GUTFELD: You know, I have another theory. Should I post it to you or Juan.

KENNEDY: Juan.

GUTFELD: All right. Juan, so, Biden is getting hammered for plagiarizing parts of his green deal. I think it was a great strategy because he got people to actually read it. You had to compare the passages. So in effect, their media read it twice.

WILLIAMS: That's good point. You know what I think, though, to me, it's incredible, but you said it right. Republicans just don't register on this. They don't want to seem to acknowledge that there's any problem.

GUTFELD: They should.

WILLIAMS: But they don't.

KENNEDY: A similar plan to AOC.

WILLIAMS: When you look at the numbers. Not Matt Gaetz but anybody. I look at the numbers, 77 percent of Democrats are strongly concerned about climate change. But only 52 percent of Republicans are skeptical.

GUTFELD: That's about right for America.

WILLIAMS: But here's the thing. Guess what, the top priority for Democratic voters, healthcare, number two far behind but still number two.

PERINO: The economy?

WILLIAMS: No, climate change. Guess what and especially...

WATTERS: So you are saying Democrats are delusional.

WILLIAMS: No, no, younger Democrats -- the millennials think it's the number one issue.

KENNEDY: That is true.

GUTFELD: It's because they are the least knowledgeable on other issues.

WILLIAMS: I don't think so.

I think these are people who think this is going to impact me in my lifetime. And I don't like it. So you get Joe Biden...

KENNEDY: Be more positive about it. Stop being on doomsday about it.

GUTFELD: I have to get Dana in it.

WILLIAMS: Jay Inslee's number one issue, Beto O'Rourke, number one priority.

GUTFELD: All right. You know, Dana, the problem is the rhetoric becomes white noise.

PERINO: Yes. OK, Bjorn Lomborg who is a wonderful climate scientist...

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: He has done a research. It was just last week in the Wall Street Journal that he wrote another piece about overblown rhetoric about climate change actually hurts the problem because they go too far.

The other thing is that was interesting we just learned this week, Germany had climate targets, right.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: The carbon reduction targets. They're not meeting them. Do you know why?

GUTFELD: Why?

PERINO: They closed their nuclear pants.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: So they can't meet their energy needs and reduce their carbon emissions because they made bad policy decisions on something that was actually greener.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And also, I think Americans are smart enough to realize we can do a lot here. We should innovate, we should do all these things, nuclear, carbon capture, all those things. But if the rest of the world isn't doing that as well...

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: It won't have a net effect.

GUTFELD: That is so true.

WILLIAMS: But then, we have to set the example.

GUTFELD: We do, with nuclear.

KENNEDY: I agree with you there. Innovation -- private innovation is one thing. Government force is another. That will take our economy. And it doesn't do anything about China.

GUTFELD: France is doing pretty good with nuclear.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: We've got to move on. I get it, I get it, I get it.

Remember Scot Peterson, sheriff deputy who stood outside while a gunman opened fire inside a school in Parkland. Well, now, he is facing justice, the details ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Former Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson who stayed outside the building when a gunman opened fire inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February, he has been arrested. And now, he is facing criminal charges, including child neglect, culpable negligence, and perjury.

Following a 15-month investigation, authorities say Peterson, quote, did absolute nothing, end quote, to prevent the shooting and, quote, there can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives. In an interview a few months after the tragedy, Peterson defended his actions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCOT PETERSON, FORMER FLORIDA DEPUTY: Families need to know I didn't get it right, but it wasn't because of some oh, I don't want to go into that building. Oh, I don't want to face somebody in there. It wasn't like that at all.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You weren't scared?

PETERSON: No. There was no time. Things went so fast.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: That's -- you know, it sounds like a real human being. I am wondering, given that Ron DeSantis, the new governor, campaigned on this issue, I'm wondering if this is being held out a sort of a political scapegoat. Kennedy.

KENNEDY: Well, I think you put yourself in that position. He was the police officer at the school for nine years. He had a 30-year plus career in law enforcement and the majority of that was spent protecting schools.

And as you know since Columbine, every single one of these officers across country and especially in Florida where you have these very densely populated high schools where these kids are sitting ducks, they get an incredible amount of training. And law enforcement agencies across the country and particularly in these big schools are very, very vigilant about administering that training.

So for him say that everything went so fast he wasn't scared, that's not really what happened. Anyone who's been through one of these incredibly traumatic events, especially in law enforcement, knows that time slows down, but also your training allows you to account for that.

And I'm pretty sure his training didn't tell him to go hide by a stairwell and then lie about it. And if I were one of the parents of the injured or one of the 17 kids who died because of his inaction, this is -- this is only moderately satisfying.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, he was armed. But he thought he said that the shooting was coming from outside. And now, it's going to be up to a jury to make a very difficult determination. What did he know at the time?

WATTERS: Well, that's a lie because you have the audio recordings of him on the walkie-talkie saying the shooting is coming from inside the building. So we know he lied. And I spoke to Meadow's father today, Andrew Pollack, crusading for school safety reform. And he said it's been a long time coming and credit to Rick Scott, the governor, for initiating the investigation.

WILLIAMS: No, no. Ron DeSantis is the governor.

WATTERS: No, no, no. Governor Rick Scott began this when he was the governor and started the investigation.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: And then, DeSantis, as you said, campaigned on accountability. And he fired Israel who trained, quote, unquote this guy. And Andrew Gillum was the Democrat candidate who campaigned with Israel. We know this guy lied. And if he had said when the first responders came in, the shooting is from the inside, he would've had to have gone in. But he was too scared. So he acted confused and that's why everybody set-up a perimeter, and that's the exact opposite of what his training told him to do.

Now, Florida has passed a new law that says that people, if they volunteer in these schools, they can get training to arm themselves, and that the President's commission to study this. And they're getting rid of Obama's diversionary program where students can get like four or five misdemeanors per year and not get reported to police and get to stay in the school. Because that was one of the reasons this guy was able to run wild. He was a total lunatic and was allowed to stay in school with all these innocent kids where he should have been put somewhere else.

WILLIAMS: Dana, one of the thoughts that occurs to me, because I fear that this is a political prosecution is that there's one person responsible here, and that's the alleged murderer.

PERINO: Well, and he also is going to spend his life in prison if not, get the death penalty there in Florida.

So, this guy is trained, and he is armed, and he's unable to take action or decides not to take action. He is going to have to pay the price for that. The wheels of justice are slow.

Since then, we know that there have been other attempts at mass shootings, including at schools, where other students unarmed, but also training to be Junior ROTC officers or some sort of military junior officer, they are the ones who stopped the shooter out of bravery. And that's really remarkable.

They weren't armed, and they were able to prevent it. So I can see why the parents are so very upset.

WILLIAMS: Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes, I think the person that is getting, I mean, scot free, literally is Scott Israel. I mean, I kind of agree with Juan. I do think that maybe this guy is being a fall guy for a multitude of failures.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: A multitude. We'd like -- to Jesse's point, this could have been prevented. Police knew the fiend was screaming for help by his actions. He was visited countless times.

And this jackass goes on CNN and plays for the applause lines. It was despicable what he was doing up there. He was doing it, even though I believe -- and this is an opinion -- that it's his negligence that is responsible for a lot of this. Perhaps this guy is guilty, but I think that it's not enough, you know, it's not enough. There has to be -- something has to be done.

Also, I mean, the guy did it -- well, anyway, I'm just -- I don't understand why that guy is not in jail.

MONTGOMERY: I don't understand why there's not more satisfaction, that there's some accountability somewhere. Because oftentimes, and when these things happen, or there's police involved shootings, people are really upset that police officers aren't convicted and they're rarely charged.

And you know, when they're tried, oftentimes in front of a jury of their peers, they get off and that fills people with rage. It also makes people very mad when they're not charged. When some of these circumstances are very suspect, and it's clear what happened here.

He had a gun. He could have stopped the other guy with the gun. He could have saved lives. That was his job. And that's why the whole thing --

GUTFELD: So many people though should be okay with this because he didn't use his gun. Because a lot of people don't want to have guns at schools. Right?

WILLIAMS: Okay, that's the --

MONTGOMERY: Well, that's because to prove the point that when there is an armed officer who can stop somebody in a gun free zone.

WILLIAMS: Yes, he didn't.

GUTFELD: He didn't use it.

WILLIAMS: He didn't. But to your point, so what would you say to him then? Would you say because you thought the fire was coming from somewhere else?

MONTGOMERY: If I was one of those parents, I'd say, "Shame on you," and --

WILLIAMS: Go to jail?

MONTGOMERY: This is your job. This is your job to protect these kids. He wasn't a hall monitor. He wasn't a librarian. He wasn't a guidance counselor. He was a police officer with a gun and with a training --

WILLIAMS: But what you were saying, normally, conservatives would say ...

MONTGOMERY: He was there to protect the children.

WILLIAMS: " ...we think police officers have such a difficult job, we don't want to step in and make judgments for them," and you know, like Monday morning quarterbacks, but here you are.

MONTGOMERY: Oh, I've made plenty of judgments.

WATTERS: It's a clear case of negligence. If you're trained to go inside and neutralize a mass shooter inside the building, when you're on the radio saying the shooting is coming from inside the building. And then you wait for 48 minutes outside and then lie to the first responders and say set up a perimeter. That's as clear as it gets.

MONTGOMERY: But we learned so much from Columbine and unfortunately, all the mass shootings we've had since then.

WILLIAMS: Dana?

PERINO: I'm all set. I think we've got to go right.

WILLIAMS: Greg, you've got a thought?

GUTFELD: No, I'm good.

WILLIAMS: All right, "The Daily Beast" and Facebook under fire for exposing the identity of a Trump supporter they say was responsible for creating the now infamous fake Nancy Pelosi video. We've got the details on THE FIVE, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MONTGOMERY: "The Daily Beast" and Facebook facing intense backlash and potential legal trouble after a man claims they doxxed him, revealing his personal identity and information as the person behind a fake Nancy Pelosi video that portrays the House Speaker as though she were drunk.

The man denying he is responsible for the video and setting up a legal action fund with plans to sue the individuals and organizations who shared his information. Is it fair game when you put something like this out for the other side who feels like they have been wronged to hurt you by letting the world know who you are?

WILLIAMS: I think it's fair. I mean, this guy put out something that went viral, and so a lot of people saw this.

GUTFELD: That's a crime?

WILLIAMS: No, I'm saying a lot of people saw what was essentially fake. Right? I think it is fake.

GUTFELD: A parody.

WILLIAMS: It is absolutely fake. Greg says parody. I think that if you look back at something like, remember Mitt Romney and the 47 percent video that somebody secretly taped, if that had been faked, and then put out and it influenced an election, people say, "Wow, that's not cool. Don't do that." Even if you say it was a parody, I say "Oh, no. People believed it."

And so I think this is damaging, and I think going towards 2020, and the idea that we're going to have deep fakes and lots of things done by not only the Russians, but domestically, I think it's really important that people call them out and say don't do it. And if you do it, we're going to hold you accountable. We're going to say who you are and what you did.

MONTGOMERY: Is that the right way to call someone out though?

WATTERS: No, I don't believe so. It's the old media gatekeepers, the old guard, they've lost control of the message. They've lost control of the narrative because now anybody, any one of us can go online and manipulate technology and video and it's kind of evened the playing field, so they're scared.

The reason it went viral is because there was a kernel of truth to it. Pelosi has lost a step and people thought it was funny.

WILLIAMS: Oh come on, Jesse.

PERINO: Oh my gosh.

WATTERS: Juan, people have noticed Nancy Pelosi is not as smooth as she used to be. So that's why it went viral. And instead of CNN or any of these other companies talking about that, they want to dox and shame and humiliate some black conservative who lives in the Bronx.

The media does this all the time, Juan. Look at Conan O'Brien. He puts Trump's face up, the lips move and they do a little mouth over whatever. "The Daily Show" or "The Colbert Report" made millions of dollars on deceptively edited satirical videos that went viral and everybody got a big kick out of it.

Hard news media does it, too. CNN deceptively edited the video of President Trump feeding the fish in Japan to make him look undiplomatic. How about when "Time" magazine darkened O.J.'s mug shot on their cover?

PERINO: That was my Master's Degree.

WATTERS: Or how about "The Washington Post" tweeting out a picture of an empty gymnasium to make Trump's crowd look small when that was three hours before everybody showed what up?

And that's not even getting into all the hoaxes they've promoted. The Russia collusion, the Smollett -- all of that stuff. And you know, speaking of deception, Robert Muller actually edited out some exculpatory information from a phone call from Trump's lawyers to make him look bad.

So it happens all the time on that side, but the press doesn't like it when an average American does it.

MONTGOMERY: But I think you know, obviously, it's a tool of behavioral control. Because if you're worried that someone is going to put out your personal details, you're going to think twice about putting something out there.

But that's what the Chinese government does with dissidents, except they disappear and then you never know.

PERINO: Well, one of the things that could help this for everybody is -- I'm not saying that we should do it -- but to Jesse's point, like he lists all those places that did that, well, you knew where those videos were made, right?

So perhaps an electronic signature or something like a little copyright thing, or if you want credit for the photographs, you know, we've got to call and get permission to use videos and things like that. Perhaps that's something that could be added.

MONTGOMERY: And it's not just Russia, that's having all the fun with this meme-ry. Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.Great. Yes, I was an editor for a number of magazines, I never would have ran this story, because I would have felt kind of gross going after the powerless.

Journalists are always about targeting the powerful, not some dude in the Bronx, you know, and exposing him. The media, however is now more than just a journalist and enterprise, it is its own its own political party.

MONTGOMERY: Okay, but what's the difference between parody and really attacking someone? What's the line? Because I'm sure this guy thought "Oh, I'm going to make a video over Nancy Pelosi the drunk."

GUTFELD: Well, I think that it doesn't matter to the media because they have a side. So if you -- if "The Daily Beast" partners with Media Matters for America, they're going to put Joe McCarthy to shame. They're going to target you and what constitutes a target is the expanding bullseye of demonization is anything thing not in the resistance, so that's why you can go after a kid in a red hat.

Right? Covington -- the Covington kid was an easy target. A forklift operator, itinerant forklift, now he by posting a video parody is now a target. You can target anybody. Kavanaugh, the media galvanizes its forces because they know they can incite fear among companies in the hopes that they fire you or they ban you and the media knows that this is wrong, but they never admit it.

WATTERS: And you know Facebook allowed this guy's private information to get out there.

GUTFELD: That's gross to me.

WATTERS: They said, "Okay, here I'll give you everything you want."

WILLIAMS: Was this label parody? No. Was this --

GUTFELD: I'm smart enough to know.

MONTGOMERY: I mean, do you have to label things parody?

WILLIAMS: Whose lips are moving -- you apparently believed that the guy whose lips were moving was actually the President.

WATTERS: Juan, some random guy wants to play a joke video online and put it out there, you have the entire mainstream media descend on this guy?

WILLIAMS: In other words --

WATTERS: You know how many Trump memes are out there that people retweet. I've never CNN go expose someone that made a funny video about Trump.

WILLIAMS: Have you ever heard of libel? Oh my gosh.

GUTFELD: I think the one thing you've got to worry is when there are videos in which they can put you in a position with something that is a crime, like with a child where they can create -- that's the things we should be focusing on. Not these jokey videos, but the quote "deep fakes" in which you could be made to look like doing something, you're doing something horrible.

MONTGOMERY: Nefarious. That's not good. Slander. I don't even know where -- a gut wrenching video of a helicopter rescue gone very wrong. If you haven't seen it, you won't believe it. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: An unreal scene coming during a rescue of a 74-year-old woman. Look at the gurney carrying the woman to safety. It starts to spin uncontrollably in midair as she is being lifted into a rescue helicopter. The rescue happening after the woman reportedly fell during a hike at the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Air turbulence from the helicopter's motor cause the gurney to spin out of control. The pilot insisting the woman did not suffer any ill effects from the mishap.

And apparently the Phoenix folks said -- the Fire Department said they've done 210 helicopter hoist rescues, no problem. This woman apparently, she was a little bit dizzy, but she was fine, otherwise, Greg, how would you be?

GUTFELD: I can't even look at this. I'll tell you --

WATTERS: Greg would not be hiking.

GUTFELD: I would not be hiking, first of all. But you know what, I was just thinking, this is a great test for a psychopath. Like if you are looking at this and you are absolutely like, "Oh my God," then you're normal.

But if you're looking at it and you're laughing and going, "Ha-ha-ha." You're crazy. It's like -- I mean, I look at that and I can't even imagine. Jesse says --

WATTERS: Call me crazy because this looks fun to me. I mean, people pay money to go to Great Adventure and get spun around like that.

GUTFELD: That's a 74-year-old.

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait.

WATTERS: How do you know? I've seen a 74-year-olds at Great Adventure.

MONTGOMERY: With a head injury. Could you imagine if that was your grandmother with a head injury?

GUTFELD: He can't, he's a psychopath. That's what I'm telling you.

WATTERS: And if she wants to come on "Watters' World" this weekend and explain what happened, she'll be welcome to have her.

But to a certain extent people that are thrill seekers to be strung up like that on a rescue there, twirled around 360 over and over the Grand Canyon. That could be fun.

MONTGOMERY: Falling off a cliff, people like cliff diving. Why not take her to Costa Rica and chuck her in the ocean?

PERINO: It's not unheard of that this actually happens in these rescue. So maybe what you should do is start hiking. And then we can make -- trip you and see if you need a rescue and get you up there.

WATTERS: I have a feeling you won't rescue me.

PERINO: I will rescue you.

WATTERS: Yes, you're going to push me down the Grand Canyon and watch me suffer.

MONTGOMERY: You've got to chew your own arm off.

WATTERS: You would, not Greg.

WILLIAMS: Hey, by the way let me just say, she didn't buy into this. She didn't ask for this.

GUTFELD: Oh, really?

WATTERS: How do you know?

WILLIAMS: But I must say, looking at the video which I find you know, upsetting to my stomach. I would throw up in that situation I wonder if her head is exposed because if you can see, if your eyes are wide with fright and you're being zipped around that would make it even worse.

MONTGOMERY: No, she is strapped to a backboard, I guarantee.

PERINO: I think rescuers and first responders like this, they do incredible work under amazing difficult circumstances and you couldn't have gotten a vehicle to her in time in order to rescue her.

WILLIAMS: Did they know that she was being spun around? And if they did why didn't they go back down and stop it?

GUTFELD: They probably couldn't land it.

PERINO: Because that would might have made it worse right? What if they - - what if you're spinning and you're trying to put her back down and then - -

MONTGOMERY: Then you can't fly with her.

GUTFELD: I like it, we're all experts. No, they should have landed that thing right over there and dropped her off.

PERINO: They should have just stopped it from spinning.

MONTGOMERY: It looks a levitating spinning coffin.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: That was the name of my metal band.

PERINO: Okay, so -- but when they finally get it up there and they can go forward, that's when this stops because of the physics or something.

GUTFELD: Someone is going to take that out of context.

PERINO: What?

GUTFELD: I don't know.

PERINO: Is there something? It's been one of those shows. Show them our commercial breaks. "One More Thing" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It is time now for "One More Thing," Dana?

PERINO: Okay, so yesterday we asked you to put your "Shut Up About Politics" songs up on our Facebook page and we gave kids permission to yell "shut up" and we want to thank everyone who sent in their videos.

We have one we want to show. This is a video from Brittany and Brooke. They're from New Jersey. They are very enthusiastic. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALES: We love THE FIVE.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And we love you. Send us your videos. We'll keep this going. I love it. Greg.

GUTFELD: It's time for "Greg's Plugs." All right. Greg's Fox Nation show, "One Smart Person and Greg Gutfeld" features Kat Timpf. She will be talking about her new show, "Sincerely, Kat," which debuts on Fox Nation, June 13th, in which she gives advice to people. Isn't that funny? She gives advice.

And now my podcast to piggyback on your thing, John Rich will be on my podcast tonight. Oh it's available now actually. So you go to foxnewspodcast.com and we discuss the success of the song and other -- in our future endeavors. What other songs we're going to do.

PERINO: Oh, I love that.

WATTERS: Was my appearance on your podcasts the most liked?

GUTFELD: Yes, it was, just as I disagree.

WATTERS: All right, so many of you guys missed me, not at this table, but on the air yesterday. I wasn't here. I was golfing with my father for a charity event that he holds every year at the Mill River Club out in Long Island for the Planting Fields Foundation.

GUTFELD: Wait, you golf?

WATTERS: I do. And my dad generously let me win. Even though he tried to hit a nine wood of a sand trap that just was very embarrassing for everybody. There on the right is my caddy, or to the right of the screen that is Al de Blasio, no relation. And he gave me some great reads on the green and I shot a 90. No cheating. No mulligans. It was the first time I didn't cheat on the golf course.

MONTGOMERY: Great score.

WATTERS: So there I am. And here I am tonight.

GUTFELD: That's a great story about your golf. Geez Louis.

WILLIAMS: But it was great that he did this with his dad.

WATTERS: It's for charity, Greg.

PERINO: And you only play once a year.

WATTERS: Yes, once a year. It's pretty good.

WILLIAMS: Give him some credit. Give him some credit.

MONTGOMERY: I would wrestle a hobo to have a 90 in golf.

GUTFELD: There you go. I have wrestled a hobo, but for other things.

WATTERS: Okay, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right, so a North Carolina man has his granddaughter and a fortune cookie to thank for winning $344 million Powerball jackpot dollars.

Take a look at him receiving the check.

PERINO: That's amazing.

WILLIAMS: You heard me right, 66-year-old Charles Jackson, Jr. Got a fortune cookie from his granddaughter and after opening it, he decided to use the number on that little slip inside to guess the numbers of the Powerball and he got it right.

Mr. Jackson at first, by the way, he thought he'd only 50 thousand bucks, but when he looked at the ticket again, he realized he got every number right. He won it all.

GUTFELD: Why is he on TV? I would never be on TV if that happened. I would --

WILLIAMS: Because everybody is coming after you.

GUTFELD: I would hide.

WILLIAMS: Well he chose to claim, Greg, the $233 million lump payment and he said he is going to give a lot to charity. I think his granddaughter --

GUTFELD: Who is his charity person?

MONTGOMERY: He is a dancer.

WATTERS: Those are the lumps you want to take.

WILLIAMS: Oh, all right. By the way, I think the granddaughter gets to go to the ice cream parlor, you've got to do that.

WATTERS: Yes. Two scoops at least.

MONTGOMERY: Amen. I just part of the Taj Mahal. Speaking of sweets, this story combines three things that I absolutely love -- cupcakes, capitalism, and Disney World.

A sweet 14-year-old boy who has his own baking company, baked 3,500 cupcakes and sold them and they're really great. And then he took his entire family to Disney World.

He raised $5,000.00, put so much effort, instead of claiming he was bored or asking for something or demanding a trip from his family, he figured out how much it was going to cost and he put so much hard work into it and they all had a wonderful time at the happiest place on earth.

PERINO: I love that. Kids that's a lesson and then record a video singing, "Shut Up About Politics."

MONTGOMERY: With a cupcake in your mouth that you made yourself.

WATTERS: Democrats are probably going to shut them down because he didn't have a license to sell the cupcakes.

MONTGOMERY: Exactly right.

WILLIAMS: You know, he wasn't asking for a tax break like you Republican. He actually did the work. You've got tax breaks, too.

WATTERS: Oh, please.

WILLIAMS: Those cuff links, man. You're looking good.

WATTERS: Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next with Bret Baier.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.