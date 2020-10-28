Polls show Biden ahead in traditional GOP stronghold Arizona

This is a rush transcript from “Special Report” October 27, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret

Baier. You have just been listening to former Vice President Joe Biden

speaking in Atlanta. We heard from him earlier in Warm Springs, Georgia. We

brought you both of those speeches live on Fox News Channel. We also

brought you President Trump's big rally in Lansing, Michigan and his speech

there.



And in just a bit, we will bring you live his speech in Salem, Wisconsin.

We do this now; we've done it before.



Breaking tonight, we are one week from Election Day in the U.S. Millions of

Americans are looking forward to voting in what many on both sides are

framing as the most important election in this country's history. Almost 70

million of you have already voted, let me say that again, 70 million people

have already voted. That is just more than half of all the people who cast

ballots in 2016, seven days out.



Both presidential candidates are in crucial battleground states on this

final Tuesday of the campaign season.



We have big Fox team coverage tonight, John Roberts is in Lansing, Michigan

where the president made that appearance earlier today. Peter Doocy is in

Atlanta where Joe Biden has been speaking and campaigning on the ground.

Georgia hasn't been won by Democrats since 1992. Bryan Llenas in State

College, Pennsylvania as that state could be make or break for either

campaign.



Phil Keating Orlando, Florida has also figures to be an essential element

in the formula for victory. Alicia Acuna is in Tempe, Arizona where

Democrats are trying to find fertile ground in the desert and Kevin Corke

is in Columbus, Ohio where people are lining up to vote early in historic

numbers. All of that coming up this show.



President Trump is hosting a rally in just a moment in Salem, Wisconsin. It

is the middle stop on a three-state tour as the president continues to

campaign furiously in the final days.



Chief White House correspondent John Roberts live in Lansing, Michigan

tonight where the president spoke a few hours ago. Good evening, John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good

evening to you. You heard Joe Biden say just a couple of minutes ago,

President Trump likes to say it all the time as well that this is the most

important election in the nation's history. In a sign of just what is at

stake for the president on November the third, today here in Lansing, he

stood in a cold 40-degree rain for an hour and 50 minutes to energize his

supporters.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Seven days from now we're

going to win the great state of Michigan.



ROBERTS: Polls show he has an uphill battle, but in the capital of Lansing

today, President Trump confident he can pull off another win in Michigan

slamming Joe Biden for pledging to raise taxes by $4 trillion.



TRUMP: He's the first candidate I've ever seen who is running on a promise

that I will raise your taxes.



ROBERTS: President again reminding voters of Biden's past support for trade

deals like NAFTA and China's entry into the WTO which cost Michigan

thousands of jobs.



TRUMP: We're going to have a great red wave, people that want to go out and

vote.



You know, I'm watching these guys the way they talk. The poll low, they're

down 25 in Michigan. I said no, we're going to win Michigan.



ROBERTS: President Trump also warning voters that Biden may seek to pack

the Supreme Court if he wins the election. The president tweeting, Biden's

handlers want to expand the Court. On top of that, they don't want to

provide a list of who would be chosen for the Court. Must have a list of

these radical left judges.



Last night, after a marathon campaign swing through Pennsylvania, President

Trump presiding over the ceremonial swearing-in of Justice Amy Coney

Barrett. The first justice ever seated so close to an election.



TRUMP: Justice Barrett will defend our rights, will defend our liberties,

and our God-given freedom.



ROBERTS: The president again talking about the need to reopen the American

economy and end coronavirus shutdowns. And for the first time, casting

doubt on the alleged kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen

Whitmer.



TRUMP: It was our people that helped her out with her problem. I mean,

we'll have to see if it's a problem, right? People are entitled to say

maybe it was a problem.



ROBERTS: The president also keeping up his attacks against Joe Biden over

his son Hunter's business dealings.



TRUMP: He goes into a country and the family walks out with millions of

dollars. The press doesn't report it, they don't cover it.



ROBERTS: The colleagues of the president again suggesting today, attacks on

the president's son are a dog that won't hunt.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She don't believe voters are moved by the Hunter Biden

stuff.



SE. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I don't think it moves a single voter. I think we

should be unifying. We should be explaining. We should be lifting people

up. I think its turnout election, but my assessment of turnout is the left

is showing up no matter what.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



ROBERTS: As you mentioned, Bret, the president in Wisconsin now. He

finishes off his day in Omaha, Nebraska trying to hang on to Nebraska's

second congressional district. He won it in 2016 and it has only gone to a

Democrat Barack Obama once in the past 50 years. But the president faces an

uphill battle there as well, Bret.



BAIER: John, thank you. Chilly and rainy in Michigan. Chilly and sunny in

Wisconsin where the president is doing a couple laps were told in the Salem

Raceway there around the crowd. There you can see the beast and he's

getting out there momentarily, Secret Service on the move. We'll bring you

there momentarily.



Democratic nominee Joe Biden spending much of the day today in Georgia.

Normally, reliable red state that could flip blue next week. Correspondent

Peter Doocy reports tonight from Atlanta on the Biden message down the

stretch.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Joe Biden's closing argument

boils down to this.



BIDEN: I run to unite this nation and to heal this nation.



DOOCY: The man hoping to become the 46th president is channeling the 32nd,

speaking in the Georgia town where FDR stayed almost every year seeking

relief from polio in the therapeutic waters of Warm Springs.



BIDEN: This place Warm Springs is a reminder that though broken, each of us

can be healed. That as a people and a country, we can overcome this

devastating virus.



DOOCY: Biden says he'll work with Republicans and Democrats if he wins but

progressives are preparing to try to pull him to the left.



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): We will have a cohort of progressives that are very

clear about their objectives for wanting the implementation of in the

Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.



DOOCY: There's pressure on the Senate's top Democrat too, dozens of elected

New York officials have signed a letter to Chuck Schumer demanding he

introduced legislation to expand the Supreme Court. Warning, anything less

is unacceptable, and we commit to organizing to hold him accountable should

he fail to do so.



The Biden team is trying to stay on message though and flush with cash,

they're going to air nationwide with the new one-minute long T.V. ad.



BIDEN: So, I'm asking for your vote. We need to remember it, this is the

United States of America and there's never been anything we've been unable

to do when we've done it together.



DOOCY: Michael Bloomberg's Super PAC is pitching in a fresh $15 million to

back Biden on T.V. in Ohio and Texas. The kind of spending Biden used to

laugh at when it was against him.



BIDEN: Michael keeps spending.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Let's bring it on.



DOOCY: Barack Obama has helped Biden a lot this cycle online, and on the

trail, but he's looking for a different historical role model to help

confront COVID.



BIDEN: FDR came looking for a cure, but it was the lessons he learned here

that he used to lift our nation, your melody, empathy, courage, optimism.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



DOOCY: That speech earlier in warm -- in Warm Springs, a few Biden

supporters showed up and tried to get in, but they were turned away, told

that it was a private event. This drive-in this evening that's just winding

down through a few dozen car for the Biden supporters on short notice.



But as for tomorrow, less than a week out from the election, the Biden

campaign still has not told us what he plans to do or where he plans to be.



Tonight though, all people care about is getting a chance to honk on their

way out, Bret.



BAIER: There you go. Peter Doocy in Atlanta. Peter, thank you.



Please join "TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT", 8:00 Eastern. He'll have an exclusive

interview with the man who says he was the former business partner of

Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski. He also claims Joe Biden knows a lot about

his son's business deals.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: The former vice president has said

he had no knowledge whatsoever of his son's business dealings and was not

involved in them at all. But this sounds like direct involvement.



TONY BOBULINSKI, CEO, SINOHAWK HOLDINGS: Yes, that's a blatant lie. When he

states that, that is a blatant lie. Obviously, the world's aware that I

attended the debate last Thursday. And in that debate, he made a specific

statement around questions around this from the president.



And I'll be honest with you, I almost stood up and screamed liar and walked

out because I was shocked that after four days or five days that they prep

for this, that the Biden family is taking that position to the world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: You can see the entire interview on "TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT" 8:00

Eastern time.



Today is the last day Pennsylvanians could apply for a mail-in or absentee

ballot. First Lady Melania Trump was in the state delivering pizza to

campaign volunteers, denouncing what she called Joe Biden socialist agenda

and defending her husband no matter what.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MELANIA TRUMP, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: I do not always agree what

the way he says things. But it is important to him that he speaks directly

to the people he serves.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Lawyers for both campaigns are fighting court battles over the

process as Election Day approaches. Correspondent Bryan Llenas takes a look

tonight from state college Pennsylvania.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you still have your mail-in ballot, fill it out now

and don't wait.



BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: One out of every three

registered voters in Pennsylvania is voting by mail. Three million mail-in

ballots have been sent. Nearly two million have already been returned.



2020 is the first year Pennsylvania voters can vote by mail without an

excuse and the uncertainty is sowing doubt about election security.



Vice-chair of the Center County Board of Elections Michael Pipe says the

voting system is secure.



MICHAEL PIPE, CENTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA COMMISSIONER, BOARD OF

ELECTIONS:

Anybody who votes in person or by mail will have a bar code in the top

corner of their return envelope. That when they return that, it's linked to

their voter profile.



LLENAS: Under Pennsylvania law, you have to apply to receive a mail-in

ballot. That means that you have to fill in all of your personal

information on this application which is then cross-checked with your voter

registration application to make sure that there are no inconsistencies and

that you are who you say you are.



This as Republicans are requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court block

counties from being able to count mailed-in ballots received up to three

days after the November 3rd Election.



The U.S. Supreme Court initially upheld the decision in a four-four tie,

but if taken up again, Justice Amy Coney Barrett could be the deciding

vote.



Pennsylvania's Democratic Attorney General argues it's too close to

Election Day to change the law.



JOSHUA SHAPIRO, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF PENNSYLVANIA: Number one, it would

confuse the voters potentially and number two, it places a real burden on

county election officials.



LLENAS: In a state where President Trump won in 2016 by less than one

percentage point, just 44,000 votes, Republicans foresee an imminent legal

fight post-Election Day.



REP. BRYAN CUTLER (R-PA): I think unfortunately regardless of who wins

either side, I think the other one likely will challenge it again in court.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



LLENAS: Mail-in ballots cannot be processed or counted until 7:00 a.m. on

Election Day which all but guarantees we will not know the results of the

election in Pennsylvania until at least a few days, Bret.



BAIER: Oh, boy. Brian, thank you. Former President Obama campaigning in

Florida today for his two-time running mate. The Sunshine State is a key

swing state and both teams are flooding the zone with surrogates.

Correspondent Phil Keating is in Orlando tonight.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



PHIL KEATING, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Former President Barack Obama

back in his element again, delivering another vote for Biden campaign

speech today outside of Orlando's Camping World Stadium.



Due to coronavirus, it was drive-in style with people in and on top of

their cars and trucks and spaced six feet apart with supporters honking as

applause.



KEATING: And the former president again ripping into Trump.



OBAMA: He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody

but himself and his friends. Or treating the presidency as anything more

than a reality show. They can give him the attention that he craves.



KEATING: Florida of course is key if not critical to both campaigns and

that's why the president's daughter Ivanka is barnstorming the big

battleground state today.



Two campaign events this afternoon, one in Sarasota and one in Miami.



IVANKA TRUMP, DONALD TRUMP ADVISOR: Everything that we hold dear is at

stake in this election. The Democrat Party is not the party that it used to

be.



KEATING: Polls are showing Biden and Trump virtually tied in the Sunshine

State.



KEVIN WAGNER, PROFESSOR, FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY: I think it's showing

a kind of what we'd expect which is that it's going to be a very

competitive election in Florida, it's going to be a matter of turn out in

Florida which we've already seen that there's quite a bit of and it's going

to be close.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



KEATING: On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Broward

County for the first of two stops in the Sunshine State. The second one on

Thursday will be in Tampa.



President Trump is also expected to make at least one more in-person

Florida appearance before Election Day. The first one could be likely later

this week.



More than 6.5 million Floridians have already voted, that's more than 60

percent of the expected entire voter turnout this year, Bret.



BAIER: Phil Keating live in Orlando. Phil, thanks.



More than a million and a half people have already voted in Arizona.

Residents are being advised to get their ballots in the mail by tonight if

they want to be sure they'll be counted.



Arizona's changing demographics in the politics of the pandemic have put

Arizona up for grabs in 2020. Senior correspondent Alicia Acuna shows us

tonight from Tempe.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



ALICIA ACUNA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: With migration from

California and a growing Latino electorate, Arizona is a different state

than the one President Trump, won four years ago.



STAN BARNES, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: We are changing, and it's not linear,

we're just evolving. And this -- the state is a little less Barry Goldwater

of the old days and is a little more reflective of the national divide.



ACUNA: Once a GOP stronghold, Arizona is now bluer. In 2018, it elected its

first Democrat to the U.S. Senate in 24 years. This year, Democrat Mark

Kelly leads Republican incumbent Senator Martha McSally in most polls.



TRUMP: You don't have events like this, and you come in second in Arizona,

OK? You don't do that.



ACUNA: When he visits tomorrow, it will be the president's seventh this

year.



FELECIA ROTELLINI, DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR, ARIZONA: The reason Donald Trump

is coming to Arizona is because he's desperate and he knows he's losing the

state.



BIDEN: Too many Arizonans are facing hard times right now.



ACUNA: In the Real Clear Politics Average, Biden is ahead by 2.4 percent.

He's made only one trip to Arizona as a Democratic nominee.



ROTELLINI: It's not about presence in the state, it's about the values and

what he's fighting for.



ACUNA: He also has the support of one of Arizona's best-known political

families, the McCains.



ROTELLINI: He has the empathy and the courage and the compassion and

competence to get us out of the pandemic.



ACUNA: Strategists think, President Trump will manage a win, but that may

not be the case down-ballot.



BARNES: From the U.S. Senate to our own legislature, things are in flux.

It's that the energy is normally the indicator.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



ACUNA: 3-1/2 million ballots have been mailed out here with 1.6 million

returned. Bret.



BAIER: Alicia Acuna in Arizona. Alicia, thanks.



Stocks were mixed today. The Dow lost 222, the S&P 500 dropped 10, the

NASDAQ gained 72.



President Trump in Wisconsin has just made his way to the stage, talking to

a big crowd there in Salem, Wisconsin. Let's listen in.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



TRUMP: That didn't work out too well. No, because he had a lid. You know,

like a garbage can, you put it in the can. It's a lid. It's called a lid.

But he doesn't want to be a president.



One thing about this job, you got to want it. And you got to want it, this

is tough. This is tough. And doing this, I don't usually say it, but I say

it. Doing this --



AMERICAN CROWD: Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!



TRUMP: And unlike Biden, who's made a fortune in politics, what a fortune.

The press is not allowed to write about that though. But Biden made a

fortune, you know what? This has cost me billions of dollars, and you know,

I could not be happier because we have done things that nobody else could

have done in the first 3-1/2 years. There's been no administration that's

done what we've done in the first 3-1/2 years with our military, with our

vets, with regulations, with cutting taxes.



Biden's running mate, the most liberal member in the U.S. Senate. She makes

Bernie Sanders look like he's a Conservative. Even urged their supporters

to donate to a fund to bail out rioters in Minneapolis where they had such

problems until the National Guard went in and they stopped it. Would you

say that was about, what, 22 minutes? It was all over.



Including an attempted cop killer, they wanted to bail him out. The

policies will set cop-killers free. We believe, if you murder a police

officer you should get the death penalty. And I know you're a state that

believes, you murder a police officer. You saw a month ago the two young

officers sitting in a car, and the guy comes up. Now, you do that stuff and

you can't get away with it.



When the violent mob came to Kenosha, you know, Kenosha? Everybody know

Kenosha? Biden opposed sending in the National Guard. We sent in the

National Guard and we saved Kenosha. We save Kenosha. Kenosha wouldn't be

standing, right?



And I got a lot of credit. Thank you to the sheriff and so many others for

their support. They've actually came out and supported me. Thank you very

much. Where's the sheriff? Is he around here some place? What a hell of a

sheriff. Thank you very much. That's great. I appreciate it, too. That's

the first time you ever did it. I appreciate it. Thank you very much.

Fantastic. Good man. Good man.



It took generations to build the America that we know and love. But if the

radical left gain power, it would take them only a matter of months to burn

it down, tear it down, or destroy it. I'm the only one standing between you

and the left-wing mob. I hate to tell you. There aren't too many of us, but

we're standing in your second amendment and many other things, right?



Biden has not only declared war on police. I mean, you know, it really is.

My father taught me a long time. Don't use the word cops, because the word

cops, that's a little slang. Always call them police. So, I never used it.

You know, I see cops, but sometimes it's not bad.



Sheriff, let me ask you. Cops or police or doesn't it matter? If it's done

with the heart, who cares, right? Right? If it's done with a heart. So,

like I said, he declared war on the cops, and it's not working out too

well.



You're going to see something. You're going to see a giant red wave on

Tuesday. You're going to see a red wave like they've never seen before. And

they saw a very big one. I'll tell you what, they got a glimpse on four

years ago because that was -- I remember they said, where did these people

come from? Where did they come from? They're great Americans. They don't

want anything. They just want that level playing field. And they came out

and they voted. And this is going to be bigger.



This is going to be bigger. And they know it. They know it. They know it.

They don't like to report it. They see what's happening. They see what's

happening, Mike. Don't they -- they get it. It's going to be very big and

it's going to be beautiful.



And it's probably going to start -- that doesn't have to start on Tuesday.

It could start earlier, early voting. You want to be there. You know, these

ballots? You see, was I right about the ballots? It's messed up like you

wouldn't believe. Now they say, we'd like to get the ballots and maybe get

them within a few days of the election. And we'll take 10 days to count

them up. Oh, good. Let's let the whole world wait while you count your

ballots.



And you know what happens while they're counting them? They're dumping more

ballots in there. OK? Where'd they -- where did they come from?



No, they have to -- we had a great ruling right here. We had a great

ruling, right? Got that yesterday. Supreme Court said, nope, that's your

date. That's -- it's called. November 3rd, that's your date, right?



But sleepy Joe declared war on American workers and Biden spent the last 47

years outsourcing your jobs. You got hit hard. Opening your borders. You

don't have borders, you don't have a country. And sacrificing American

blood and treasure in endless foreign, ridiculous wars.



Countries, most of you, including even most of the people, they never even

heard of these countries. We're bringing them all back home. You know that,

right? They're all coming back home.



Afghanistan, Iraq, keeping some in Syria. We're -- If you don't mind, we're

keeping the oil. You know, they should have done that. They should have

done that with Iraq. Remember I said, don't go into Iraq. But if you go in,

at least keep the oil. We didn't keep the oil.



Biden was a cheerleader for NAFTA, China's entry into the World Trade

Organization. He repeatedly tried to slash Medicare and social security.

He's a shill in a sense for foreign countries. You got to take a look at

this guy's record.



Of course, right now he has no idea where he is, so that's a -- that's a

tie -- that's an entirely different problem. That's a very big different

problem, but who the hell -- look, we have to say it like it is. Hey, we

have the greatest country in the world and we have potential like no

country has, and we can't play games. We can't play games.



We can't -- and besides that, he's not a nice guy. OK? Just so you know, he

was never a nice guy. So, I feel better. If he was a nice guy, I wouldn't

say it.



AMERICAN CROWD: USA! USA! USA! USA!



TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you.



Decade after decade, Biden twisted his knife into the back of Wisconsin

workers, but workers throughout the United States, you don't have to take

my word for it. For a special group of people, the people of Wisconsin, I

spent a lot of money on this crazy video. Look at this.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



TRUMP: And you're going to see it. I hope that people back here can see it.

Can you see it too? I hope.



AMERICAN CROWD: No!



TRUMP: Oh, that's terrible. All right, you'll take my word for it. Go

ahead, play.



BIDEN: My problem is I voted for NAFTA. I'm supporting NAFTA because I

think it's a positive thing to do. And I do not pretend to be an expert on

international trade matters.



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT): Trade agreements, like NAFTA and permanent

normal trade relations with China, which forced American workers to compete

against people who making pennies an hour, has resulted in the loss of

160,000 jobs.



JOHN KING, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: The President is absolutely

right when he says that China has been cheating for 25 years. And that Bill

Clinton doing -- didn't do enough about it, George W. Bush didn't do enough

about it, Barack Obama didn't do enough about it.



BIDEN: The rising China is an incredibly positive development for not only

China but the United States and the rest of the world. A rising China is a

positive, positive development.



It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper. We want to see

China rise. China's a great nation and we should hope for the continued

expansion.



China is not our enemy. We talk about China as our competitor? We should be

helping. The idea that China is going to eat our lunch is bizarre. The idea

that they are our competition, they're going to beat us is bizarre.



They're not bad folks, folks. China's not a problem.



JAKE TAPPER, HOST, CNN: Allowing China into the World Trade Organization,

which you supported, extending most favored nation status to China, which

you supported, that those steps allowed China to take advantage of the

United States by using our own open trade deals against us.



(CROSSTALK)



BIDEN: No.



TAPPER: Do you think in retrospect that you were naive about China?



BIDEN: No.



TAPPER: But doesn't he deserve some credit for that? It's better. The USMCA

is better than NAFTA.



BIDEN: It is better than NAFTA.



KRISTEN WELKER, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: -- President Biden to

respond.



BIDEN: I never said I oppose fracking.



TRUMP: You said it on tape.



BIDEN: I didn't. Show the tape. Put it on your web site.



TRUMP: I'll put it on.



BIDEN: Put it on the web site.



DANA BASH, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: Would there be any place for

fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?



BIDEN: No, we would -- we would --we would work it out. We would make sure

it's eliminated.



I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuel. No more, no new fracking.



I'd gradually move away from fracking.



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA): And I think it's critically important on day one

that we end any fossil fuel leases on public lands.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But like -- what about say, stopping fracking, and

stopping pipeline infrastructure and --



(CROSSTALK)



BIDEN: Yes. Yes, no pipelining. Exactly.



HARRIS: There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking.



WELKER: I have one final question. Falls --



(CROSSTALK)



TRUMP: Would he close down the oil industry?



WELKER: It falls -- it falls --



TRUMP: Would you close down the oil industry?



BIDEN: By the way, I would transition from the oil industry, yes.



TRUMP: Oh, that's a big statement.



BIDEN: I will transition. It is a big statement.



TRUMP: In terms of business, that's a big statement.



(CROSSTALK)



WELKER: OK. We have one final question, Mr. President.



TRUMP: Because basically, what he's saying is he is going to destroy the

oil industry. Will you remember that Texas? Will you remember that

Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?



WELKER: OK. Vice president.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Now to be fair, maybe Biden's not telling us because

he's forgotten his own plans. Watch Biden's staff quickly swoop in to

shuffle him along during a quickie escape the basement trip to

Pennsylvania.



BIDEN: Here's the deal. One of the things that is important is that, keep

in mind, although they're going to vote on -- that I think today --



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: That was terrifying.



BIDEN: What kind of country we're going to be? Four more years of George,

George -- he -- we're going to find ourselves in a position where if Trump

gets elected, we're going to be -- we're going to be in a different world.



TRUMP: That was yesterday. That was all yesterday. So, that took place

yesterday. Every day, we could put up another treat. It's -- the whole

thing is ridiculous. The whole thing. You know, until the plague came in

from China, I didn't even have a race. And then it came in and we did a

great job. We saved millions of lives. 2 million lives, 2.2 million, it was

supposed to be.



And this guy, you know, (INAUDIBLE) oh, don't ban it. You're xenophobic,

right? Don't ban China. Don't ban China. This is in January, or very early

on, very, very early. Everybody said don't ban. I'm not blaming anybody,

but they all said don't ban.



I said, it's a heavily infected country. It's starting from there. I banned

China, then, I banned Europe with all of the problems they were having with

Spain and Italy and France and everybody. And I banned -- I banned Europe.



And 2-1/2 months later, he was saying, don't ban. And then, he runs for

president. He lucks out because Pocahontas decided to stay in. So, she took

a lot of votes away from Bernie. Not too many. She didn't do too well, but

she took enough away that he ends up winning on Super Tuesday. Right?



And all of a sudden, I got this guy running and he starts complaining that

I should have moved faster, but he was 2-1/2 months behind. And I said

that's going to be hard to explain, but I have to explain it to people.



One thing nice is when you put this thing up here, saves you a lot of

words, right?



AMERICAN CROWD: Yes!



TRUMP: It saves you a lot of words. And then, the other thing, remember for

a year, we will not frack. Now, it affects you because of your energy costs

and all of the things that affects everybody. We're right now energy

independents. It's a great thing. First time.



But it really affects -- can you imagine Texas, Pennsylvania, the different

places, Ohio, so many places, so many places, North Dakota? Can you

imagine?



Take Texas. I mean, he's against oil, he's against guns, and he's against

religion. Right?



(BOOS)



TRUMP: Other than that, he's wonderful. He's just perfect.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: And then they say it's a very close race in Texas. I don't think

so. You're against -- you're against oil, guns, and God. You don't have a

close race in Texas. I don't think so. But they said the same thing four

years ago, that Texas is too close to call. It's going to be a very, very

tough race for Donald Trump. Then it was Donald. Now they call me president

out of respect, I'm sure, for the office. It will be a very, very, very

tough race. The polls have closed in Texas, Donald Trump has won the state

of Texas -- it's like all or one thing. They don't do that unless you have

a landslide.



And now they do the same thing again. This time at least they say I have a

little lead. How can you have a little lead when I'm the oil person, and we

need it to fire up your factories and your -- we can't -- they don't even

know how to do it. They have like AOC plus three. They say OK, we will get

rid of all fossil fuels. We have a problem in Wisconsin, we are doing very

well, we have a lot of factories, we have a lot of plants. How are we going

to fire them up? She has no clue. She has no clue. I don't even think she

studied it. Maybe in high school she studied it, but probably not in

college. Did she go to college? Tell me, did she? Because I don't know. I

don't know her background, but it is not heavy into the environment. All of

a sudden, she comes up with the Green New Deal, and these people laud it

because they have to, because the radical left wants them. The Green New

Deal will cost $100 trillion.



(BOOS)



TRUMP: If we have 100 perfect years, the greatest years in the history of

our country, we can't make it with $100 trillion spent on the Green New

Deal. In 2016, Wisconsin voted to fire this corrupt political establishment

and you elected an outsider as president who is finally putting America

first.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: And if I don't sound like a typical Washington politician, it's

because I'm not a politician.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: It's one of the reasons I was elected. If I was a politician I

probably wouldn't have been elected, right? If I don't always play by the

rules of Washington and the Washington establishment, it's because I was

elected to fight for you, and I'm fighting for you harder than any

president has ever fought for you.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: Together we will continue to fight for American workers, support

our police, defend our Second Amendment, which is under siege, but don't

worry about it. Don't worry about it, it's fine. But it is under siege.

Secure our borders, and you know the wall is up to over 400 miles right

now. We have a very secure border.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: Over four, we are going to have it finished very soon. They don't

talk about it anymore. They use to go he will never get a bill because that

was like -- you couldn't -- the Democrat party was so against it. They said

it was obsolete. Use drones so we can watch everybody pour into the border.

Let's send a drone up there, great. Walls and wheels, walls and wheels,

right, never get obsolete. Those are about the only two things I know of

that don't get obsolete. Everything else is obsolete about 15 minutes after

you figure it out.



And ensure more products are proudly stamped without that wonderful,

beautiful phrase, "Made in the USA," right?



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: We will deliver record prosperity, epic job growth, and a safe

vaccine that eradicates the virus and quickly ends this pandemic. And you

know, with the fake news, everything is COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID. I had

it. Here I am, right? I had it, first lady had it. Barron had it but Barron

had it for about 12 seconds. Young, young, immune system young. No, it's

COVID. Your turn on the news, COVID, COVID.



You know when they are going to stop talking about it so much? November

4th, you're right! November 4th!



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: It's a whole crazy thing. I mean it's to complicate it to explain.

These people are very corrupt, very dishonest, but they've got a lot of

problems. On November 4th you will hear we are doing extremely well, and

you'll see -- you'll see. They used to always say that Europe -- look at

Europe, look at Europe. Well, first of all, they count their cases totally

different. But look at Europe. Well, they have a big spike and you know

what, it's going to go down. And we had a spike in Miami, we had a spike in

Texas, Arizona. It's all way down to very low numbers.



But I'll tell you, all they want to talk about is COVID. But the good news

on the fourth, they will stop talking. You watch, they will stop talking.

You get out that red wave, just get out, we have to win this election. This

is the most important election we've ever had. We can't let this radical

left socialist group take over.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: And I've been saying it now for a long time, because I see it.

There's this inclination by a group of people, our country will never be a

socialist nation. We will never become a socialist nation.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: Normal life will fully resume. That's all we want is normal life,

seven months ago, right. We had the greatest economy in the history of our

country. Everybody was doing well, best numbers we've ever had, and next

year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country. You

see what's happening. You see how it's being built up.



And by the way, I'd love to do stimulus, but crazy Nancy does not want to

do it. She wants to get bailout money for her Democrat-run states that are

high crime and doing badly.



(BOOS)



TRUMP: And I spoke for Wisconsin when I said no thank you, Nancy. Have a

good time. We will get big stimulus right after the election is over.

Hopefully we can take back the House, too. That would be nice.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: Get rid of her. Get rid of her as speaker. We'll get Kevin in

there. Kevin would be good. You know who Kevin is. Kevin McCarthy. If Biden

and the Democrat socialists are elected, they will bury your -- you know

what's going on, right, with your regulations? I've got your regulations

down to a level, but we can go further. We have statutory requirements. We

are going further. They will bury your, really your family and yourself in

regulations, terminate religious liberty, dissolve our borders,

indoctrinate our children with that really bad stuff that they want to

teach in schools, which we've largely ended, but it can be started again,

and destroy the suburbs beyond repair. Suburban women, you're going to love

me. You better love me.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: Did you see "60 Minutes" the other night? I always talk -- I say

suburban women, I'm getting rid of -- you know there's a regulation that

essentially destroyed the suburbs, OK? You know who was in charge of it?

Who would have been? Cory Booker. Good luck, Cory. He's another beauty. We

deal with some real beauties. But we had a regulation where they can build

low-income housing and projects in a neighborhood near you, right in a

neighborhood near year, in the suburbs, right?



So the fake news was saying we think that Donald Trump is having problems

with suburban women. I said why? Because I'm going to stop crime from going

to the suburbs? Because you know Antifa and the anarchists, they view the

suburbs as next. That's what they would like, right.



(BOOS)



TRUMP: So the suburban woman wants law and order, they want safety, and

they don't want a regulation that's going to destroy the suburbs. And then

I listen to these people talk about how -- so four years ago they talked

about the same thing. They said women will not be voting for Donald Trump.

And then after about four hours and they declared total victory for Trump,

you know they said he cannot get to 270. He cannot. This was in the

afternoon. He can't -- and for about six months before that, by the way. It

didn't just start -- Donald Trump cannot get -- you need 270 right, --

cannot get to 270. He cannot get -- and they were right. We got 306.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: We picked up a place called Wisconsin. That helped.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: That wasn't -- that wasn't high on the list of victories. Now it

is, but we are just -- it just came out we are leading by like three

points. That's good. They won't report that.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: They won't report that. They will look at 30 polls. They will look

at 30 polls. Some of them are totally fake, some of them are sickos, right?

They look at polls where they interview 38 percent Democrats, 21 percent

Republicans -- I said that doesn't sound too fair to me. And they will say

Trump is done by five. Well, if I'm down by five when they're doing 38 to

21, that means I'm winning in a landslide. What kind of polls or these?

Seriously, what kind of poles are these? These people are crazy.



Joe Biden will delay the vaccine, postpone therapies, prolong the pandemic,

shutter your schools -- open your schools, please, bankrupt your small

businesses, and shut down our country. He will destroy our country. And by

the way, the cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. I said that a

long time ago. Except what I originally said, and I had no -- I felt it. I

felt it was bad. I just felt, it was an instinct, it can't be worse than

the problem itself. So the shutdown with alcoholism, with drugs, with

abuse, with suicides, with all the things that happened, it's worse. You

can't do this. You've got to get your governors to open up.



There aren't many of them. There aren't many of them now but you've got to

-- now, one of the reasons -- this is another one, we will go to the

Fourth, right? November 4th. They will be announcing we are opening our

state. One of them stupidly like three weeks ago -- we think we are going

to open probably around November 4th. How about that genius, OK? You'll all

be open around -- a couple of days after the election. Biden even wants to

lock down young and healthy Americans, yet for those under age 50, the

recovery rate is 99.98 percent. Think about that, 99.98. And for school

kids, it's lower. It's better than that.



Biden's cruel and senseless lockdowns would cause countless deaths from

suicide and from all of the problems we have -- and we would have problems

and economic -- people lose their jobs, they lose their jobs. Their small

businesses go out or they work for small businesses or big businesses that

go out. We've got to open up our states. We've got to tell your governor

we've got to open up our states. Does anybody like your governor, do you

like him?



(BOOS)



TRUMP: OK, let's have it. Who likes the governor?



(BOOS)



TRUMP: Is he going to win reelection?



CROWD: No!



TRUMP: Who does not like the governor?



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: All right, interesting. Lots of luck, governor.



We've got to open up. A lot of governors that did this. You know Michigan,

the only one that was allowed to go around and roam was her husband, right?

He was allowed to go fishing and sailing. Nobody else was. They had to stay

locked up in their house. But we won a Supreme Court case against them.

They found it unconstitutional that she locked down the state of Michigan.

I just left Michigan. I gave a speech in 32-degree weather in the rain. And

they are great people, they are strong people. So I said you know what I'll

do? I won't put on a hat, OK? And I will just stand there in the rain, and

I'll freeze and I'll make a speech. But I will tell you, there was such

love, it was incredible. We are winning Michigan, too. No, no.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: I had a nice hat, I was going to put it on. And they were waiting

for four or five hours. I said I feel so guilty. They get there very early,

like probably some of you, you got here very early, right?



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: All of these front-rowers I know got here. I know the front-rowers

get here very early. We have it where they get three or four days in

advance -- were you hear three or four days?



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: I know -- will you vote? You promise your voting for Trump, right?

She's great. We have great people.



We've never had -- four years ago we had the most enthusiastic campaign

anyone has ever seen, probably there ever was. This, this campaign -- and I

never thought I'd say it -- has more enthusiasm, more support than we did

four years ago.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: Because you know four years ago I was a business guy, I was

successful -- I was very successful. I came in I said I was going to do --

get it out of your system.



CROWD: Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!



TRUMP: So four years ago I came and I saw trade. Probably trade was the --

just drove me crazy, losing all our factories, closing all are factories.

They are moving to Mexico, they are making it in China, they're doing all

these things. A lot of people -- a lot of places moved up to Canada. Canada

was very tough on us. But a lot of -- I saw -- that's probably the main

reason I ran. But I saw it all happening. It was so easy to see. I saw it

all happening, and that's probably the main reason I ran.



But four years ago I was just saying I'm going to cut your taxes, I'm going

to cut regulations, I'm going to rebuild your military. I'm going to do all

the things I said, and actually I did more, because like Space Force, we

opened up Space Force. I never said I was going to do that. I learned that

after watching Russia and China and everything else, I learned that after I

see it. But I never talked -- one of these people right that there said he

may be the only politician that actually did more than he promised during

the campaign. I believe that's true.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: So we have -- so we have actually more enthusiasm because I did

everything -- I mean I said the wall. The wall was -- I mean, the wall was

just a very expensive -- the Border Patrol wanted it a certain way, very

expensive. They are right, they wanted vision, they wanted steel, they

wanted rebar, they wanted concrete inside. Ad they said you know what, I'll

do it, I want to do it the way you want it. I don't want to give you any

excuses for doing a bad job in the border -- gee, if you only would have

built the wall right.



But all of the things that I said, I did. Everything I said, you did.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: And that gives this campaign more energy than a guy that was

successful that said, hey, I'm going to do a lot of things, because you've

been hearing that for years from politicians, and they don't do it. They

don't get the job. As I set about Biden the other night at the debate, Joe,

you're all talk and no action, and it's true.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: And I'd look at him and I'd say Joe, why didn't you do it? We

should have done this, we should have done that. I said, Joe, you've been

there for 47 years and you left three-and-a-half ago. It's not like you

left 30 years ago, he left three-and-a-half years ago. And I only ran

because of you, Joe. Because if you and Obama did a good job I wouldn't

have run. I mean, there would've been no reason. And if I did, I probably

wouldn't have been able to win. So I only ran -- it was quite insulting to

him, but that's the way it is.



Biden had no plan, no idea. He didn't have a clue. He just wants to lock up

this country. He really does. He's going to lock it up. If one guy walks up

and says, sir, I think we should close of our country -- OK, that sounds

good to me. While letting rioters and looters run wild, or, as Joe calls

them, peaceful protesters. I call your protesters. You know why? Because

there is a legal definition. You can't have a political rally. They did

that to keep me out, right? So I said, oh, I see, you are protesters.



The only thing you can do is protest, because they wanted to protect

anarchists, rioters, people that were burning down your stores, so you have

the absolute right to protest. So I called us a friendly protest, OK,

officially. Not a rally.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: This is not a rally. It's a friendly protest. OK, now we've gotten

over the legal hurdle, haven't we?



These people don't believe in science. They believe in whatever gives them

power and whatever gives them control. The Biden plan will crush you and

crush your family. We will crush the virus and make our success -- make

this country more successful than it's ever been. We have that kind of

potential. We have the foundation set. You see what's happening, you see

the kind of numbers we are doing. We are going to make our country more

successful quickly and it's ever been.



When the China plague arrived, we moved heaven and earth to fight the

disease. We airlifted medical supplies, pioneered groundbreaking therapies,

reduced the fatality rate 85 percent. Think of that, 85 and now it's

actually higher than that. Here I am. I mean, I'm here, right?



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: I said give me that stuff. Whatever the hell it is, doctor, I want

it. The next day I woke up and I felt like Superman, right? I said get me

the hell out of here, I've got to go to Wisconsin tonight --



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: -- and saved over 2 million lives. Our excess mortality rate has

been 42 percent less than Europe's. Think of that, 42 percent. And we are

working with Europe very closely. Look, they have a problem. It should have

never been allowed to leave China, ever. It should never have been allowed.

It didn't go -- once it got Wuhan -- Wuhan province, it never got out, but

it came to the USA and Europe and the rest of the world.



I'm working to make the breakthrough treatment I received, so what we are

doing is we're going to make the Regeneron and Eli Lilly, a great company,

has a similar antibody drug, antibody drug, and we are going to make that

available to people that need it free. All I know is I didn't feel great,

and after I took that I woke up the next morning and I wanted -- I tell

you, I felt like I could take on the world. I said let me at it.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: And here we are standing here freezing.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: Thanks to our relentless efforts, 97 percent of all current

emergency room visits are for something other than the virus. You don't

hear those numbers from the fake news. Think of that, 97 percent. And we

are on track to deliver 100 million doses of safe vaccine. And I say we are

turning the corner. We are turning the corner, we are rounding -- like this

racetrack. Look at this. It's perfect. We are rounding the curve. We will

vanquish the virus.



And by the way, we are going to have the vaccine, Johnson & Johnson,

Pfizer, Moderno, great companies, and others too. We have the vaccine, we

are going to have it very soon, like very soon, we're going to deliver it.

But without it also, we are rounding the curve. We are rounding the corner.

It's happening. We are going to emerge stronger than ever before.



Biden has made a corrupt bargain, and the Democrats. In exchange for his

party's nomination he has handed control of his party over to a rage-filled

socialist and Marxist and leftwing extremists. You see it. You see it in

Portland. How about Portland? We could solve that problem in, I'd say half-

an-hour. Anarchists, you know what happens to them, right? They go back

home to mom and dad, and they also stay in the basement.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: That's what they have in common with Joe. Well no, Joe, in that one

clip -- that was yesterday that took place. That was what happened. He was

in the basement. He heard that we were doing really well in Pennsylvania,

which we are. We are at least two or three points up. It doesn't sound like

much. You know what happens with us? They will say he is three points up,

and then you win by like 10. There's a lot of hidden boats out there. I

don't know if I'm supposed to complemented by that or not, but they are

hidden votes. They don't want to talk. They are -- they are all action,

right? They call that all action.



If Biden wins, the flag-burning radicals on the streets will be running for

-- you know that, they'll be running your government. They'll be running

your government. This Election Day, you must stop the anti-American

radicals by delivering Joe Biden and those far-left Democrats -- all

Democrats -- a thundering defeat. This has to be a big defeat so we can end

it, just end it.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: And Joe Biden, as you see, is a corrupt politician. He wants to

send your jobs to China while his family rakes in millions from the Chinese

Communist Party, millions. And he gets money from Ukraine. He gets money

from Russia. How about Ukraine? His son sits on a board, no energy

experience, no nothing, didn't have a job, father becomes vice president.

He becomes in charge of Ukraine. Son goes on the board of Burisma. Goes on

the board of Burisma, $183,000 a month. Would you say that's good? Would

you say that's good?



If Biden wins, China wins. China will only USA if this happens, and they

don't want me to win. They don't want me. We charge them tens of billions

of dollars worth of tariffs. We never took 10 cents from China. And now we

gave out -- he's going where is Hunter? Where is Hunter? By the way -- come

to think of it, how about the laptop from hell? Let's call it the laptop

from hell.



And then you see shifty Schiff -- it was Russia that created the laptop.

Oh, it was Russia. Shifty Schiff, he says it with a straight face.

Watermelon shaped head, like a watermelon. It was Russia! I said oh, no,

here we go again. When we win, you win, Wisconsin wins, and America wins.

That's what's going to happen.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: We are joined today by members of Wisconsin manufacturers and

commerce. They really helped us with this location. And you know, we were

going to be out of the airport, but the governor made it very difficult. So

I said that's all right, get a location, friendly people. And your state's

-- they really are -- your state's Chamber of Commerce, and I want to thank

them very much. Where are you folks? Where are you guys? What a group of

people. Where? Where the hell are you? There they are.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: Good job you did, thank you very much, I appreciate it. Good job.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: I said how are we doing? They said, sir, you're going to win easy.

That's pretty good. They slightly know the area. I'm thrilled to receive

their first ever presidential endorsement. They've been around a long time,

and they gave us --



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: We've got a lot of endorsements. We got a lot of newspaper

endorsements today, too, a lot of them all over the country. And virtually

every law enforcement group has given us the endorsement. Even New York's

finest, they've never endorsed a presidential candidate, and they want to

be given back -- we've got to respect our law enforcement. We've got to let

them do what they have to do.



Also with us is candidate for Congress Derrick Van Orden, who is terrific.

Where is Derrick? Derrick, good luck. I hear good things, Derrick. I hear

good things. Derrick Van Orden, please vote for him. His competition is not

good. Not good.



And also state GOP chairman Andrew Hitt. Andrew, thank you.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: Are we winning, Andrew, please? If we don't win, we are going to

fire you so fast.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: I hear good. Just get out that vote. Get out the vote.



Together we built the greatest economy in history, and now we are doing it

again. Make America great again, again, right? Again, again. See all those

hats? Those hats are obsolete. It's Make America Great Again Again. We

increased middle-class family income over $6,000 more than five times the

gains made under the last administration. Think of that, in a short period

of time.



African-American, Hispanic-American, Asian-American, unemployment reached

their lowest levels ever recorded since April. We created a record 11.4

million jobs. I ended the NAFTA nightmare and proudly signed the brand-new

USMCA into law.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: That's going to be a big deal. Just kicked in. Wisconsin dairy

farms were decimated under the Obama and Biden nightmare. There were

decimated. And now you are doing very well. And you know, Canada took

advantage of you very much. You know that, right? Not anymore. Under the

USMCA, are dairy exports to Canada are expected to surge by at least 100

percent.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: And we got rid of the tariffs. You know the tariffs. They used a

charge you -- you didn't know this. You like the song "Oh Canada," right?

Hockey game, nice song, "Oh Canada," their national anthem, right? By the

way, they stand for their national anthem. Our people have to stand for our

national anthem. They have to stand.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: But Canada treated us badly, 287 percent tariff. Can you believe

that? Think of it. I learned about that, I said it's time to get out of

that crazy NAFTA. NAFTA was a terrible thing. When GM went bankrupt, Biden

and Obama throw the workers of Delphi Corporation to the wolves. Their

pensions were wiped out. I signed an order to restore the pensions of

Delphi and others, and health care benefits, promised the workers -- and

these are workers in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, that got really

promised a lot of things, and it never happened. We took care of it. I will

never let anyone rip off our great American worker.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: They were treated very badly with a lot of promises from Biden and

Obama. By the way, you see the people they get for the crowds? Obama was up

-- he drew flies today, flies.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: He drew nobody. You know the cars are honking, right? Honk, honk,

honk, let's go home. I never saw anything like this. They have cars. They

have like 12 cars. Now they have circles. They have bigger circles for cars

together. I never saw anything like it. Obama has no crowd. I thought he

had like a crowd, right? He doesn't have anything. The only one that has

smaller crowds is sleepy Joe Biden. He's got nobody.



And the press doesn't like covering our crowds. We have the opposite. We

have so many people, they don't like it. But they never show --



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: -- they never show that nobody -- Joe was speaking yesterday, there

was nobody there before they carried him off the stage.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: Think of it. He got nervous speaking to nobody.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: But that wasn't nervous, that was another problem.



Under my leadership, we achieved the most secure border in U.S. history. My

opponent's insane immigration plan completely eliminates U.S. borders by

implementing nationwide catch and release. He would make every -- you know

if that is. You catch a criminal, murderer, rapist, you catch him and you

have to release him into the United States. Then within two or three years

they are supposed to come back for a trial. We had an argument during the

debate. I said sleepy Joe, they don't come back. Yes, they do. They proudly

come back. No, no, Joe, they are murderers. They don't come back, Joe. I

turned out to be right, but you know.



He would make every community into --



BAIER: You've been watching President Trump in Salem, Wisconsin, speaking

for almost 42 minutes so far in front of another big crowd. We brought you

his speech in Lansing, Michigan, live earlier today. We also brought you

live speeches from Joe Biden in both Warm Springs and Atlanta, Georgia, and

former President Obama's speech in Orlando, Florida. All of those carried

live on FOX News Channel earlier today. It's what we do to cover an

important election fairly, fair, balanced, and unafraid.



We are seven days from election night. We promise we are going to cover it

all fairly and get in the other news around the world in between the fast-

moving political developments.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. Thanks for trusting us.

That's it for the SPECIAL REPORT. Seven nights from election night, we are

one day closer to the election. We are still one day closer to getting all

of this and the pandemic behind us as well. "THE STORY" hosted by Martha

MacCallum starts in about 15 seconds from New York. We'll bump out with the

president in Salem, Wisconsin.



Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.