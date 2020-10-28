Polls show Biden ahead in traditional GOP stronghold Arizona
BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret
Baier. You have just been listening to former Vice President Joe Biden
speaking in Atlanta. We heard from him earlier in Warm Springs, Georgia. We
brought you both of those speeches live on Fox News Channel. We also
brought you President Trump's big rally in Lansing, Michigan and his speech
there.
And in just a bit, we will bring you live his speech in Salem, Wisconsin.
We do this now; we've done it before.
Breaking tonight, we are one week from Election Day in the U.S. Millions of
Americans are looking forward to voting in what many on both sides are
framing as the most important election in this country's history. Almost 70
million of you have already voted, let me say that again, 70 million people
have already voted. That is just more than half of all the people who cast
ballots in 2016, seven days out.
Both presidential candidates are in crucial battleground states on this
final Tuesday of the campaign season.
We have big Fox team coverage tonight, John Roberts is in Lansing, Michigan
where the president made that appearance earlier today. Peter Doocy is in
Atlanta where Joe Biden has been speaking and campaigning on the ground.
Georgia hasn't been won by Democrats since 1992. Bryan Llenas in State
College, Pennsylvania as that state could be make or break for either
campaign.
Phil Keating Orlando, Florida has also figures to be an essential element
in the formula for victory. Alicia Acuna is in Tempe, Arizona where
Democrats are trying to find fertile ground in the desert and Kevin Corke
is in Columbus, Ohio where people are lining up to vote early in historic
numbers. All of that coming up this show.
President Trump is hosting a rally in just a moment in Salem, Wisconsin. It
is the middle stop on a three-state tour as the president continues to
campaign furiously in the final days.
Chief White House correspondent John Roberts live in Lansing, Michigan
tonight where the president spoke a few hours ago. Good evening, John.
JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good
evening to you. You heard Joe Biden say just a couple of minutes ago,
President Trump likes to say it all the time as well that this is the most
important election in the nation's history. In a sign of just what is at
stake for the president on November the third, today here in Lansing, he
stood in a cold 40-degree rain for an hour and 50 minutes to energize his
supporters.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Seven days from now we're
going to win the great state of Michigan.
ROBERTS: Polls show he has an uphill battle, but in the capital of Lansing
today, President Trump confident he can pull off another win in Michigan
slamming Joe Biden for pledging to raise taxes by $4 trillion.
TRUMP: He's the first candidate I've ever seen who is running on a promise
that I will raise your taxes.
ROBERTS: President again reminding voters of Biden's past support for trade
deals like NAFTA and China's entry into the WTO which cost Michigan
thousands of jobs.
TRUMP: We're going to have a great red wave, people that want to go out and
vote.
You know, I'm watching these guys the way they talk. The poll low, they're
down 25 in Michigan. I said no, we're going to win Michigan.
ROBERTS: President Trump also warning voters that Biden may seek to pack
the Supreme Court if he wins the election. The president tweeting, Biden's
handlers want to expand the Court. On top of that, they don't want to
provide a list of who would be chosen for the Court. Must have a list of
these radical left judges.
Last night, after a marathon campaign swing through Pennsylvania, President
Trump presiding over the ceremonial swearing-in of Justice Amy Coney
Barrett. The first justice ever seated so close to an election.
TRUMP: Justice Barrett will defend our rights, will defend our liberties,
and our God-given freedom.
ROBERTS: The president again talking about the need to reopen the American
economy and end coronavirus shutdowns. And for the first time, casting
doubt on the alleged kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen
Whitmer.
TRUMP: It was our people that helped her out with her problem. I mean,
we'll have to see if it's a problem, right? People are entitled to say
maybe it was a problem.
ROBERTS: The president also keeping up his attacks against Joe Biden over
his son Hunter's business dealings.
TRUMP: He goes into a country and the family walks out with millions of
dollars. The press doesn't report it, they don't cover it.
ROBERTS: The colleagues of the president again suggesting today, attacks on
the president's son are a dog that won't hunt.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She don't believe voters are moved by the Hunter Biden
stuff.
SE. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I don't think it moves a single voter. I think we
should be unifying. We should be explaining. We should be lifting people
up. I think its turnout election, but my assessment of turnout is the left
is showing up no matter what.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
ROBERTS: As you mentioned, Bret, the president in Wisconsin now. He
finishes off his day in Omaha, Nebraska trying to hang on to Nebraska's
second congressional district. He won it in 2016 and it has only gone to a
Democrat Barack Obama once in the past 50 years. But the president faces an
uphill battle there as well, Bret.
BAIER: John, thank you. Chilly and rainy in Michigan. Chilly and sunny in
Wisconsin where the president is doing a couple laps were told in the Salem
Raceway there around the crowd. There you can see the beast and he's
getting out there momentarily, Secret Service on the move. We'll bring you
there momentarily.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden spending much of the day today in Georgia.
Normally, reliable red state that could flip blue next week. Correspondent
Peter Doocy reports tonight from Atlanta on the Biden message down the
stretch.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Joe Biden's closing argument
boils down to this.
BIDEN: I run to unite this nation and to heal this nation.
DOOCY: The man hoping to become the 46th president is channeling the 32nd,
speaking in the Georgia town where FDR stayed almost every year seeking
relief from polio in the therapeutic waters of Warm Springs.
BIDEN: This place Warm Springs is a reminder that though broken, each of us
can be healed. That as a people and a country, we can overcome this
devastating virus.
DOOCY: Biden says he'll work with Republicans and Democrats if he wins but
progressives are preparing to try to pull him to the left.
REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): We will have a cohort of progressives that are very
clear about their objectives for wanting the implementation of in the
Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.
DOOCY: There's pressure on the Senate's top Democrat too, dozens of elected
New York officials have signed a letter to Chuck Schumer demanding he
introduced legislation to expand the Supreme Court. Warning, anything less
is unacceptable, and we commit to organizing to hold him accountable should
he fail to do so.
The Biden team is trying to stay on message though and flush with cash,
they're going to air nationwide with the new one-minute long T.V. ad.
BIDEN: So, I'm asking for your vote. We need to remember it, this is the
United States of America and there's never been anything we've been unable
to do when we've done it together.
DOOCY: Michael Bloomberg's Super PAC is pitching in a fresh $15 million to
back Biden on T.V. in Ohio and Texas. The kind of spending Biden used to
laugh at when it was against him.
BIDEN: Michael keeps spending.
BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Let's bring it on.
DOOCY: Barack Obama has helped Biden a lot this cycle online, and on the
trail, but he's looking for a different historical role model to help
confront COVID.
BIDEN: FDR came looking for a cure, but it was the lessons he learned here
that he used to lift our nation, your melody, empathy, courage, optimism.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
DOOCY: That speech earlier in warm -- in Warm Springs, a few Biden
supporters showed up and tried to get in, but they were turned away, told
that it was a private event. This drive-in this evening that's just winding
down through a few dozen car for the Biden supporters on short notice.
But as for tomorrow, less than a week out from the election, the Biden
campaign still has not told us what he plans to do or where he plans to be.
Tonight though, all people care about is getting a chance to honk on their
way out, Bret.
BAIER: There you go. Peter Doocy in Atlanta. Peter, thank you.
Today is the last day Pennsylvanians could apply for a mail-in or absentee
ballot. First Lady Melania Trump was in the state delivering pizza to
campaign volunteers, denouncing what she called Joe Biden socialist agenda
and defending her husband no matter what.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MELANIA TRUMP, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: I do not always agree what
the way he says things. But it is important to him that he speaks directly
to the people he serves.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: Lawyers for both campaigns are fighting court battles over the
process as Election Day approaches. Correspondent Bryan Llenas takes a look
tonight from state college Pennsylvania.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you still have your mail-in ballot, fill it out now
and don't wait.
BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: One out of every three
registered voters in Pennsylvania is voting by mail. Three million mail-in
ballots have been sent. Nearly two million have already been returned.
2020 is the first year Pennsylvania voters can vote by mail without an
excuse and the uncertainty is sowing doubt about election security.
Vice-chair of the Center County Board of Elections Michael Pipe says the
voting system is secure.
MICHAEL PIPE, CENTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA COMMISSIONER, BOARD OF
ELECTIONS:
Anybody who votes in person or by mail will have a bar code in the top
corner of their return envelope. That when they return that, it's linked to
their voter profile.
LLENAS: Under Pennsylvania law, you have to apply to receive a mail-in
ballot. That means that you have to fill in all of your personal
information on this application which is then cross-checked with your voter
registration application to make sure that there are no inconsistencies and
that you are who you say you are.
This as Republicans are requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court block
counties from being able to count mailed-in ballots received up to three
days after the November 3rd Election.
The U.S. Supreme Court initially upheld the decision in a four-four tie,
but if taken up again, Justice Amy Coney Barrett could be the deciding
vote.
Pennsylvania's Democratic Attorney General argues it's too close to
Election Day to change the law.
JOSHUA SHAPIRO, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF PENNSYLVANIA: Number one, it would
confuse the voters potentially and number two, it places a real burden on
county election officials.
LLENAS: In a state where President Trump won in 2016 by less than one
percentage point, just 44,000 votes, Republicans foresee an imminent legal
fight post-Election Day.
REP. BRYAN CUTLER (R-PA): I think unfortunately regardless of who wins
either side, I think the other one likely will challenge it again in court.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
LLENAS: Mail-in ballots cannot be processed or counted until 7:00 a.m. on
Election Day which all but guarantees we will not know the results of the
election in Pennsylvania until at least a few days, Bret.
BAIER: Oh, boy. Brian, thank you. Former President Obama campaigning in
Florida today for his two-time running mate. The Sunshine State is a key
swing state and both teams are flooding the zone with surrogates.
Correspondent Phil Keating is in Orlando tonight.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
PHIL KEATING, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Former President Barack Obama
back in his element again, delivering another vote for Biden campaign
speech today outside of Orlando's Camping World Stadium.
Due to coronavirus, it was drive-in style with people in and on top of
their cars and trucks and spaced six feet apart with supporters honking as
applause.
KEATING: And the former president again ripping into Trump.
OBAMA: He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody
but himself and his friends. Or treating the presidency as anything more
than a reality show. They can give him the attention that he craves.
KEATING: Florida of course is key if not critical to both campaigns and
that's why the president's daughter Ivanka is barnstorming the big
battleground state today.
Two campaign events this afternoon, one in Sarasota and one in Miami.
IVANKA TRUMP, DONALD TRUMP ADVISOR: Everything that we hold dear is at
stake in this election. The Democrat Party is not the party that it used to
be.
KEATING: Polls are showing Biden and Trump virtually tied in the Sunshine
State.
KEVIN WAGNER, PROFESSOR, FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY: I think it's showing
a kind of what we'd expect which is that it's going to be a very
competitive election in Florida, it's going to be a matter of turn out in
Florida which we've already seen that there's quite a bit of and it's going
to be close.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
KEATING: On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Broward
County for the first of two stops in the Sunshine State. The second one on
Thursday will be in Tampa.
President Trump is also expected to make at least one more in-person
Florida appearance before Election Day. The first one could be likely later
this week.
More than 6.5 million Floridians have already voted, that's more than 60
percent of the expected entire voter turnout this year, Bret.
BAIER: Phil Keating live in Orlando. Phil, thanks.
More than a million and a half people have already voted in Arizona.
Residents are being advised to get their ballots in the mail by tonight if
they want to be sure they'll be counted.
Arizona's changing demographics in the politics of the pandemic have put
Arizona up for grabs in 2020. Senior correspondent Alicia Acuna shows us
tonight from Tempe.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
ALICIA ACUNA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: With migration from
California and a growing Latino electorate, Arizona is a different state
than the one President Trump, won four years ago.
STAN BARNES, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: We are changing, and it's not linear,
we're just evolving. And this -- the state is a little less Barry Goldwater
of the old days and is a little more reflective of the national divide.
ACUNA: Once a GOP stronghold, Arizona is now bluer. In 2018, it elected its
first Democrat to the U.S. Senate in 24 years. This year, Democrat Mark
Kelly leads Republican incumbent Senator Martha McSally in most polls.
TRUMP: You don't have events like this, and you come in second in Arizona,
OK? You don't do that.
ACUNA: When he visits tomorrow, it will be the president's seventh this
year.
FELECIA ROTELLINI, DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR, ARIZONA: The reason Donald Trump
is coming to Arizona is because he's desperate and he knows he's losing the
state.
BIDEN: Too many Arizonans are facing hard times right now.
ACUNA: In the Real Clear Politics Average, Biden is ahead by 2.4 percent.
He's made only one trip to Arizona as a Democratic nominee.
ROTELLINI: It's not about presence in the state, it's about the values and
what he's fighting for.
ACUNA: He also has the support of one of Arizona's best-known political
families, the McCains.
ROTELLINI: He has the empathy and the courage and the compassion and
competence to get us out of the pandemic.
ACUNA: Strategists think, President Trump will manage a win, but that may
not be the case down-ballot.
BARNES: From the U.S. Senate to our own legislature, things are in flux.
It's that the energy is normally the indicator.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
ACUNA: 3-1/2 million ballots have been mailed out here with 1.6 million
returned. Bret.
BAIER: Alicia Acuna in Arizona. Alicia, thanks.
Stocks were mixed today. The Dow lost 222, the S&P 500 dropped 10, the
NASDAQ gained 72.
President Trump in Wisconsin has just made his way to the stage, talking to
a big crowd there in Salem, Wisconsin. Let's listen in.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
TRUMP: That didn't work out too well. No, because he had a lid. You know,
like a garbage can, you put it in the can. It's a lid. It's called a lid.
But he doesn't want to be a president.
One thing about this job, you got to want it. And you got to want it, this
is tough. This is tough. And doing this, I don't usually say it, but I say
it. Doing this --
AMERICAN CROWD: Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!
TRUMP: And unlike Biden, who's made a fortune in politics, what a fortune.
The press is not allowed to write about that though. But Biden made a
fortune, you know what? This has cost me billions of dollars, and you know,
I could not be happier because we have done things that nobody else could
have done in the first 3-1/2 years. There's been no administration that's
done what we've done in the first 3-1/2 years with our military, with our
vets, with regulations, with cutting taxes.
Biden's running mate, the most liberal member in the U.S. Senate. She makes
Bernie Sanders look like he's a Conservative. Even urged their supporters
to donate to a fund to bail out rioters in Minneapolis where they had such
problems until the National Guard went in and they stopped it. Would you
say that was about, what, 22 minutes? It was all over.
Including an attempted cop killer, they wanted to bail him out. The
policies will set cop-killers free. We believe, if you murder a police
officer you should get the death penalty. And I know you're a state that
believes, you murder a police officer. You saw a month ago the two young
officers sitting in a car, and the guy comes up. Now, you do that stuff and
you can't get away with it.
When the violent mob came to Kenosha, you know, Kenosha? Everybody know
Kenosha? Biden opposed sending in the National Guard. We sent in the
National Guard and we saved Kenosha. We save Kenosha. Kenosha wouldn't be
standing, right?
And I got a lot of credit. Thank you to the sheriff and so many others for
their support. They've actually came out and supported me. Thank you very
much. Where's the sheriff? Is he around here some place? What a hell of a
sheriff. Thank you very much. That's great. I appreciate it, too. That's
the first time you ever did it. I appreciate it. Thank you very much.
Fantastic. Good man. Good man.
It took generations to build the America that we know and love. But if the
radical left gain power, it would take them only a matter of months to burn
it down, tear it down, or destroy it. I'm the only one standing between you
and the left-wing mob. I hate to tell you. There aren't too many of us, but
we're standing in your second amendment and many other things, right?
Biden has not only declared war on police. I mean, you know, it really is.
My father taught me a long time. Don't use the word cops, because the word
cops, that's a little slang. Always call them police. So, I never used it.
You know, I see cops, but sometimes it's not bad.
Sheriff, let me ask you. Cops or police or doesn't it matter? If it's done
with the heart, who cares, right? Right? If it's done with a heart. So,
like I said, he declared war on the cops, and it's not working out too
well.
You're going to see something. You're going to see a giant red wave on
Tuesday. You're going to see a red wave like they've never seen before. And
they saw a very big one. I'll tell you what, they got a glimpse on four
years ago because that was -- I remember they said, where did these people
come from? Where did they come from? They're great Americans. They don't
want anything. They just want that level playing field. And they came out
and they voted. And this is going to be bigger.
This is going to be bigger. And they know it. They know it. They know it.
They don't like to report it. They see what's happening. They see what's
happening, Mike. Don't they -- they get it. It's going to be very big and
it's going to be beautiful.
And it's probably going to start -- that doesn't have to start on Tuesday.
It could start earlier, early voting. You want to be there. You know, these
ballots? You see, was I right about the ballots? It's messed up like you
wouldn't believe. Now they say, we'd like to get the ballots and maybe get
them within a few days of the election. And we'll take 10 days to count
them up. Oh, good. Let's let the whole world wait while you count your
ballots.
And you know what happens while they're counting them? They're dumping more
ballots in there. OK? Where'd they -- where did they come from?
No, they have to -- we had a great ruling right here. We had a great
ruling, right? Got that yesterday. Supreme Court said, nope, that's your
date. That's -- it's called. November 3rd, that's your date, right?
But sleepy Joe declared war on American workers and Biden spent the last 47
years outsourcing your jobs. You got hit hard. Opening your borders. You
don't have borders, you don't have a country. And sacrificing American
blood and treasure in endless foreign, ridiculous wars.
Countries, most of you, including even most of the people, they never even
heard of these countries. We're bringing them all back home. You know that,
right? They're all coming back home.
Afghanistan, Iraq, keeping some in Syria. We're -- If you don't mind, we're
keeping the oil. You know, they should have done that. They should have
done that with Iraq. Remember I said, don't go into Iraq. But if you go in,
at least keep the oil. We didn't keep the oil.
Biden was a cheerleader for NAFTA, China's entry into the World Trade
Organization. He repeatedly tried to slash Medicare and social security.
He's a shill in a sense for foreign countries. You got to take a look at
this guy's record.
Of course, right now he has no idea where he is, so that's a -- that's a
tie -- that's an entirely different problem. That's a very big different
problem, but who the hell -- look, we have to say it like it is. Hey, we
have the greatest country in the world and we have potential like no
country has, and we can't play games. We can't play games.
We can't -- and besides that, he's not a nice guy. OK? Just so you know, he
was never a nice guy. So, I feel better. If he was a nice guy, I wouldn't
say it.
AMERICAN CROWD: USA! USA! USA! USA!
TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you.
Decade after decade, Biden twisted his knife into the back of Wisconsin
workers, but workers throughout the United States, you don't have to take
my word for it. For a special group of people, the people of Wisconsin, I
spent a lot of money on this crazy video. Look at this.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.
TRUMP: And you're going to see it. I hope that people back here can see it.
Can you see it too? I hope.
AMERICAN CROWD: No!
TRUMP: Oh, that's terrible. All right, you'll take my word for it. Go
ahead, play.
BIDEN: My problem is I voted for NAFTA. I'm supporting NAFTA because I
think it's a positive thing to do. And I do not pretend to be an expert on
international trade matters.
SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT): Trade agreements, like NAFTA and permanent
normal trade relations with China, which forced American workers to compete
against people who making pennies an hour, has resulted in the loss of
160,000 jobs.
JOHN KING, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: The President is absolutely
right when he says that China has been cheating for 25 years. And that Bill
Clinton doing -- didn't do enough about it, George W. Bush didn't do enough
about it, Barack Obama didn't do enough about it.
BIDEN: The rising China is an incredibly positive development for not only
China but the United States and the rest of the world. A rising China is a
positive, positive development.
It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper. We want to see
China rise. China's a great nation and we should hope for the continued
expansion.
China is not our enemy. We talk about China as our competitor? We should be
helping. The idea that China is going to eat our lunch is bizarre. The idea
that they are our competition, they're going to beat us is bizarre.
They're not bad folks, folks. China's not a problem.
JAKE TAPPER, HOST, CNN: Allowing China into the World Trade Organization,
which you supported, extending most favored nation status to China, which
you supported, that those steps allowed China to take advantage of the
United States by using our own open trade deals against us.
(CROSSTALK)
BIDEN: No.
TAPPER: Do you think in retrospect that you were naive about China?
BIDEN: No.
TAPPER: But doesn't he deserve some credit for that? It's better. The USMCA
is better than NAFTA.
BIDEN: It is better than NAFTA.
KRISTEN WELKER, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: -- President Biden to
respond.
BIDEN: I never said I oppose fracking.
TRUMP: You said it on tape.
BIDEN: I didn't. Show the tape. Put it on your web site.
TRUMP: I'll put it on.
BIDEN: Put it on the web site.
DANA BASH, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: Would there be any place for
fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?
BIDEN: No, we would -- we would --we would work it out. We would make sure
it's eliminated.
I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuel. No more, no new fracking.
I'd gradually move away from fracking.
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA): And I think it's critically important on day one
that we end any fossil fuel leases on public lands.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But like -- what about say, stopping fracking, and
stopping pipeline infrastructure and --
(CROSSTALK)
BIDEN: Yes. Yes, no pipelining. Exactly.
HARRIS: There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking.
WELKER: I have one final question. Falls --
(CROSSTALK)
TRUMP: Would he close down the oil industry?
WELKER: It falls -- it falls --
TRUMP: Would you close down the oil industry?
BIDEN: By the way, I would transition from the oil industry, yes.
TRUMP: Oh, that's a big statement.
BIDEN: I will transition. It is a big statement.
TRUMP: In terms of business, that's a big statement.
(CROSSTALK)
WELKER: OK. We have one final question, Mr. President.
TRUMP: Because basically, what he's saying is he is going to destroy the
oil industry. Will you remember that Texas? Will you remember that
Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?
WELKER: OK. Vice president.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Now to be fair, maybe Biden's not telling us because
he's forgotten his own plans. Watch Biden's staff quickly swoop in to
shuffle him along during a quickie escape the basement trip to
Pennsylvania.
BIDEN: Here's the deal. One of the things that is important is that, keep
in mind, although they're going to vote on -- that I think today --
LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: That was terrifying.
BIDEN: What kind of country we're going to be? Four more years of George,
George -- he -- we're going to find ourselves in a position where if Trump
gets elected, we're going to be -- we're going to be in a different world.
TRUMP: That was yesterday. That was all yesterday. So, that took place
yesterday. Every day, we could put up another treat. It's -- the whole
thing is ridiculous. The whole thing. You know, until the plague came in
from China, I didn't even have a race. And then it came in and we did a
great job. We saved millions of lives. 2 million lives, 2.2 million, it was
supposed to be.
And this guy, you know, (INAUDIBLE) oh, don't ban it. You're xenophobic,
right? Don't ban China. Don't ban China. This is in January, or very early
on, very, very early. Everybody said don't ban. I'm not blaming anybody,
but they all said don't ban.
I said, it's a heavily infected country. It's starting from there. I banned
China, then, I banned Europe with all of the problems they were having with
Spain and Italy and France and everybody. And I banned -- I banned Europe.
And 2-1/2 months later, he was saying, don't ban. And then, he runs for
president. He lucks out because Pocahontas decided to stay in. So, she took
a lot of votes away from Bernie. Not too many. She didn't do too well, but
she took enough away that he ends up winning on Super Tuesday. Right?
And all of a sudden, I got this guy running and he starts complaining that
I should have moved faster, but he was 2-1/2 months behind. And I said
that's going to be hard to explain, but I have to explain it to people.
One thing nice is when you put this thing up here, saves you a lot of
words, right?
AMERICAN CROWD: Yes!
TRUMP: It saves you a lot of words. And then, the other thing, remember for
a year, we will not frack. Now, it affects you because of your energy costs
and all of the things that affects everybody. We're right now energy
independents. It's a great thing. First time.
But it really affects -- can you imagine Texas, Pennsylvania, the different
places, Ohio, so many places, so many places, North Dakota? Can you
imagine?
Take Texas. I mean, he's against oil, he's against guns, and he's against
religion. Right?
(BOOS)
TRUMP: Other than that, he's wonderful. He's just perfect.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: And then they say it's a very close race in Texas. I don't think
so. You're against -- you're against oil, guns, and God. You don't have a
close race in Texas. I don't think so. But they said the same thing four
years ago, that Texas is too close to call. It's going to be a very, very
tough race for Donald Trump. Then it was Donald. Now they call me president
out of respect, I'm sure, for the office. It will be a very, very, very
tough race. The polls have closed in Texas, Donald Trump has won the state
of Texas -- it's like all or one thing. They don't do that unless you have
a landslide.
And now they do the same thing again. This time at least they say I have a
little lead. How can you have a little lead when I'm the oil person, and we
need it to fire up your factories and your -- we can't -- they don't even
know how to do it. They have like AOC plus three. They say OK, we will get
rid of all fossil fuels. We have a problem in Wisconsin, we are doing very
well, we have a lot of factories, we have a lot of plants. How are we going
to fire them up? She has no clue. She has no clue. I don't even think she
studied it. Maybe in high school she studied it, but probably not in
college. Did she go to college? Tell me, did she? Because I don't know. I
don't know her background, but it is not heavy into the environment. All of
a sudden, she comes up with the Green New Deal, and these people laud it
because they have to, because the radical left wants them. The Green New
Deal will cost $100 trillion.
(BOOS)
TRUMP: If we have 100 perfect years, the greatest years in the history of
our country, we can't make it with $100 trillion spent on the Green New
Deal. In 2016, Wisconsin voted to fire this corrupt political establishment
and you elected an outsider as president who is finally putting America
first.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: And if I don't sound like a typical Washington politician, it's
because I'm not a politician.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: It's one of the reasons I was elected. If I was a politician I
probably wouldn't have been elected, right? If I don't always play by the
rules of Washington and the Washington establishment, it's because I was
elected to fight for you, and I'm fighting for you harder than any
president has ever fought for you.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: Together we will continue to fight for American workers, support
our police, defend our Second Amendment, which is under siege, but don't
worry about it. Don't worry about it, it's fine. But it is under siege.
Secure our borders, and you know the wall is up to over 400 miles right
now. We have a very secure border.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: Over four, we are going to have it finished very soon. They don't
talk about it anymore. They use to go he will never get a bill because that
was like -- you couldn't -- the Democrat party was so against it. They said
it was obsolete. Use drones so we can watch everybody pour into the border.
Let's send a drone up there, great. Walls and wheels, walls and wheels,
right, never get obsolete. Those are about the only two things I know of
that don't get obsolete. Everything else is obsolete about 15 minutes after
you figure it out.
And ensure more products are proudly stamped without that wonderful,
beautiful phrase, "Made in the USA," right?
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: We will deliver record prosperity, epic job growth, and a safe
vaccine that eradicates the virus and quickly ends this pandemic. And you
know, with the fake news, everything is COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID. I had
it. Here I am, right? I had it, first lady had it. Barron had it but Barron
had it for about 12 seconds. Young, young, immune system young. No, it's
COVID. Your turn on the news, COVID, COVID.
You know when they are going to stop talking about it so much? November
4th, you're right! November 4th!
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: It's a whole crazy thing. I mean it's to complicate it to explain.
These people are very corrupt, very dishonest, but they've got a lot of
problems. On November 4th you will hear we are doing extremely well, and
you'll see -- you'll see. They used to always say that Europe -- look at
Europe, look at Europe. Well, first of all, they count their cases totally
different. But look at Europe. Well, they have a big spike and you know
what, it's going to go down. And we had a spike in Miami, we had a spike in
Texas, Arizona. It's all way down to very low numbers.
But I'll tell you, all they want to talk about is COVID. But the good news
on the fourth, they will stop talking. You watch, they will stop talking.
You get out that red wave, just get out, we have to win this election. This
is the most important election we've ever had. We can't let this radical
left socialist group take over.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: And I've been saying it now for a long time, because I see it.
There's this inclination by a group of people, our country will never be a
socialist nation. We will never become a socialist nation.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: Normal life will fully resume. That's all we want is normal life,
seven months ago, right. We had the greatest economy in the history of our
country. Everybody was doing well, best numbers we've ever had, and next
year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country. You
see what's happening. You see how it's being built up.
And by the way, I'd love to do stimulus, but crazy Nancy does not want to
do it. She wants to get bailout money for her Democrat-run states that are
high crime and doing badly.
(BOOS)
TRUMP: And I spoke for Wisconsin when I said no thank you, Nancy. Have a
good time. We will get big stimulus right after the election is over.
Hopefully we can take back the House, too. That would be nice.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: Get rid of her. Get rid of her as speaker. We'll get Kevin in
there. Kevin would be good. You know who Kevin is. Kevin McCarthy. If Biden
and the Democrat socialists are elected, they will bury your -- you know
what's going on, right, with your regulations? I've got your regulations
down to a level, but we can go further. We have statutory requirements. We
are going further. They will bury your, really your family and yourself in
regulations, terminate religious liberty, dissolve our borders,
indoctrinate our children with that really bad stuff that they want to
teach in schools, which we've largely ended, but it can be started again,
and destroy the suburbs beyond repair. Suburban women, you're going to love
me. You better love me.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: Did you see "60 Minutes" the other night? I always talk -- I say
suburban women, I'm getting rid of -- you know there's a regulation that
essentially destroyed the suburbs, OK? You know who was in charge of it?
Who would have been? Cory Booker. Good luck, Cory. He's another beauty. We
deal with some real beauties. But we had a regulation where they can build
low-income housing and projects in a neighborhood near you, right in a
neighborhood near year, in the suburbs, right?
So the fake news was saying we think that Donald Trump is having problems
with suburban women. I said why? Because I'm going to stop crime from going
to the suburbs? Because you know Antifa and the anarchists, they view the
suburbs as next. That's what they would like, right.
(BOOS)
TRUMP: So the suburban woman wants law and order, they want safety, and
they don't want a regulation that's going to destroy the suburbs. And then
I listen to these people talk about how -- so four years ago they talked
about the same thing. They said women will not be voting for Donald Trump.
And then after about four hours and they declared total victory for Trump,
you know they said he cannot get to 270. He cannot. This was in the
afternoon. He can't -- and for about six months before that, by the way. It
didn't just start -- Donald Trump cannot get -- you need 270 right, --
cannot get to 270. He cannot get -- and they were right. We got 306.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: We picked up a place called Wisconsin. That helped.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: That wasn't -- that wasn't high on the list of victories. Now it
is, but we are just -- it just came out we are leading by like three
points. That's good. They won't report that.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: They won't report that. They will look at 30 polls. They will look
at 30 polls. Some of them are totally fake, some of them are sickos, right?
They look at polls where they interview 38 percent Democrats, 21 percent
Republicans -- I said that doesn't sound too fair to me. And they will say
Trump is done by five. Well, if I'm down by five when they're doing 38 to
21, that means I'm winning in a landslide. What kind of polls or these?
Seriously, what kind of poles are these? These people are crazy.
Joe Biden will delay the vaccine, postpone therapies, prolong the pandemic,
shutter your schools -- open your schools, please, bankrupt your small
businesses, and shut down our country. He will destroy our country. And by
the way, the cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. I said that a
long time ago. Except what I originally said, and I had no -- I felt it. I
felt it was bad. I just felt, it was an instinct, it can't be worse than
the problem itself. So the shutdown with alcoholism, with drugs, with
abuse, with suicides, with all the things that happened, it's worse. You
can't do this. You've got to get your governors to open up.
There aren't many of them. There aren't many of them now but you've got to
-- now, one of the reasons -- this is another one, we will go to the
Fourth, right? November 4th. They will be announcing we are opening our
state. One of them stupidly like three weeks ago -- we think we are going
to open probably around November 4th. How about that genius, OK? You'll all
be open around -- a couple of days after the election. Biden even wants to
lock down young and healthy Americans, yet for those under age 50, the
recovery rate is 99.98 percent. Think about that, 99.98. And for school
kids, it's lower. It's better than that.
Biden's cruel and senseless lockdowns would cause countless deaths from
suicide and from all of the problems we have -- and we would have problems
and economic -- people lose their jobs, they lose their jobs. Their small
businesses go out or they work for small businesses or big businesses that
go out. We've got to open up our states. We've got to tell your governor
we've got to open up our states. Does anybody like your governor, do you
like him?
(BOOS)
TRUMP: OK, let's have it. Who likes the governor?
(BOOS)
TRUMP: Is he going to win reelection?
CROWD: No!
TRUMP: Who does not like the governor?
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: All right, interesting. Lots of luck, governor.
We've got to open up. A lot of governors that did this. You know Michigan,
the only one that was allowed to go around and roam was her husband, right?
He was allowed to go fishing and sailing. Nobody else was. They had to stay
locked up in their house. But we won a Supreme Court case against them.
They found it unconstitutional that she locked down the state of Michigan.
I just left Michigan. I gave a speech in 32-degree weather in the rain. And
they are great people, they are strong people. So I said you know what I'll
do? I won't put on a hat, OK? And I will just stand there in the rain, and
I'll freeze and I'll make a speech. But I will tell you, there was such
love, it was incredible. We are winning Michigan, too. No, no.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: I had a nice hat, I was going to put it on. And they were waiting
for four or five hours. I said I feel so guilty. They get there very early,
like probably some of you, you got here very early, right?
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: All of these front-rowers I know got here. I know the front-rowers
get here very early. We have it where they get three or four days in
advance -- were you hear three or four days?
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: I know -- will you vote? You promise your voting for Trump, right?
She's great. We have great people.
We've never had -- four years ago we had the most enthusiastic campaign
anyone has ever seen, probably there ever was. This, this campaign -- and I
never thought I'd say it -- has more enthusiasm, more support than we did
four years ago.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: Because you know four years ago I was a business guy, I was
successful -- I was very successful. I came in I said I was going to do --
get it out of your system.
CROWD: Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!
TRUMP: So four years ago I came and I saw trade. Probably trade was the --
just drove me crazy, losing all our factories, closing all are factories.
They are moving to Mexico, they are making it in China, they're doing all
these things. A lot of people -- a lot of places moved up to Canada. Canada
was very tough on us. But a lot of -- I saw -- that's probably the main
reason I ran. But I saw it all happening. It was so easy to see. I saw it
all happening, and that's probably the main reason I ran.
But four years ago I was just saying I'm going to cut your taxes, I'm going
to cut regulations, I'm going to rebuild your military. I'm going to do all
the things I said, and actually I did more, because like Space Force, we
opened up Space Force. I never said I was going to do that. I learned that
after watching Russia and China and everything else, I learned that after I
see it. But I never talked -- one of these people right that there said he
may be the only politician that actually did more than he promised during
the campaign. I believe that's true.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: So we have -- so we have actually more enthusiasm because I did
everything -- I mean I said the wall. The wall was -- I mean, the wall was
just a very expensive -- the Border Patrol wanted it a certain way, very
expensive. They are right, they wanted vision, they wanted steel, they
wanted rebar, they wanted concrete inside. Ad they said you know what, I'll
do it, I want to do it the way you want it. I don't want to give you any
excuses for doing a bad job in the border -- gee, if you only would have
built the wall right.
But all of the things that I said, I did. Everything I said, you did.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: And that gives this campaign more energy than a guy that was
successful that said, hey, I'm going to do a lot of things, because you've
been hearing that for years from politicians, and they don't do it. They
don't get the job. As I set about Biden the other night at the debate, Joe,
you're all talk and no action, and it's true.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: And I'd look at him and I'd say Joe, why didn't you do it? We
should have done this, we should have done that. I said, Joe, you've been
there for 47 years and you left three-and-a-half ago. It's not like you
left 30 years ago, he left three-and-a-half years ago. And I only ran
because of you, Joe. Because if you and Obama did a good job I wouldn't
have run. I mean, there would've been no reason. And if I did, I probably
wouldn't have been able to win. So I only ran -- it was quite insulting to
him, but that's the way it is.
Biden had no plan, no idea. He didn't have a clue. He just wants to lock up
this country. He really does. He's going to lock it up. If one guy walks up
and says, sir, I think we should close of our country -- OK, that sounds
good to me. While letting rioters and looters run wild, or, as Joe calls
them, peaceful protesters. I call your protesters. You know why? Because
there is a legal definition. You can't have a political rally. They did
that to keep me out, right? So I said, oh, I see, you are protesters.
The only thing you can do is protest, because they wanted to protect
anarchists, rioters, people that were burning down your stores, so you have
the absolute right to protest. So I called us a friendly protest, OK,
officially. Not a rally.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: This is not a rally. It's a friendly protest. OK, now we've gotten
over the legal hurdle, haven't we?
These people don't believe in science. They believe in whatever gives them
power and whatever gives them control. The Biden plan will crush you and
crush your family. We will crush the virus and make our success -- make
this country more successful than it's ever been. We have that kind of
potential. We have the foundation set. You see what's happening, you see
the kind of numbers we are doing. We are going to make our country more
successful quickly and it's ever been.
When the China plague arrived, we moved heaven and earth to fight the
disease. We airlifted medical supplies, pioneered groundbreaking therapies,
reduced the fatality rate 85 percent. Think of that, 85 and now it's
actually higher than that. Here I am. I mean, I'm here, right?
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: I said give me that stuff. Whatever the hell it is, doctor, I want
it. The next day I woke up and I felt like Superman, right? I said get me
the hell out of here, I've got to go to Wisconsin tonight --
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: -- and saved over 2 million lives. Our excess mortality rate has
been 42 percent less than Europe's. Think of that, 42 percent. And we are
working with Europe very closely. Look, they have a problem. It should have
never been allowed to leave China, ever. It should never have been allowed.
It didn't go -- once it got Wuhan -- Wuhan province, it never got out, but
it came to the USA and Europe and the rest of the world.
I'm working to make the breakthrough treatment I received, so what we are
doing is we're going to make the Regeneron and Eli Lilly, a great company,
has a similar antibody drug, antibody drug, and we are going to make that
available to people that need it free. All I know is I didn't feel great,
and after I took that I woke up the next morning and I wanted -- I tell
you, I felt like I could take on the world. I said let me at it.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: And here we are standing here freezing.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: Thanks to our relentless efforts, 97 percent of all current
emergency room visits are for something other than the virus. You don't
hear those numbers from the fake news. Think of that, 97 percent. And we
are on track to deliver 100 million doses of safe vaccine. And I say we are
turning the corner. We are turning the corner, we are rounding -- like this
racetrack. Look at this. It's perfect. We are rounding the curve. We will
vanquish the virus.
And by the way, we are going to have the vaccine, Johnson & Johnson,
Pfizer, Moderno, great companies, and others too. We have the vaccine, we
are going to have it very soon, like very soon, we're going to deliver it.
But without it also, we are rounding the curve. We are rounding the corner.
It's happening. We are going to emerge stronger than ever before.
Biden has made a corrupt bargain, and the Democrats. In exchange for his
party's nomination he has handed control of his party over to a rage-filled
socialist and Marxist and leftwing extremists. You see it. You see it in
Portland. How about Portland? We could solve that problem in, I'd say half-
an-hour. Anarchists, you know what happens to them, right? They go back
home to mom and dad, and they also stay in the basement.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: That's what they have in common with Joe. Well no, Joe, in that one
clip -- that was yesterday that took place. That was what happened. He was
in the basement. He heard that we were doing really well in Pennsylvania,
which we are. We are at least two or three points up. It doesn't sound like
much. You know what happens with us? They will say he is three points up,
and then you win by like 10. There's a lot of hidden boats out there. I
don't know if I'm supposed to complemented by that or not, but they are
hidden votes. They don't want to talk. They are -- they are all action,
right? They call that all action.
If Biden wins, the flag-burning radicals on the streets will be running for
-- you know that, they'll be running your government. They'll be running
your government. This Election Day, you must stop the anti-American
radicals by delivering Joe Biden and those far-left Democrats -- all
Democrats -- a thundering defeat. This has to be a big defeat so we can end
it, just end it.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: And Joe Biden, as you see, is a corrupt politician. He wants to
send your jobs to China while his family rakes in millions from the Chinese
Communist Party, millions. And he gets money from Ukraine. He gets money
from Russia. How about Ukraine? His son sits on a board, no energy
experience, no nothing, didn't have a job, father becomes vice president.
He becomes in charge of Ukraine. Son goes on the board of Burisma. Goes on
the board of Burisma, $183,000 a month. Would you say that's good? Would
you say that's good?
If Biden wins, China wins. China will only USA if this happens, and they
don't want me to win. They don't want me. We charge them tens of billions
of dollars worth of tariffs. We never took 10 cents from China. And now we
gave out -- he's going where is Hunter? Where is Hunter? By the way -- come
to think of it, how about the laptop from hell? Let's call it the laptop
from hell.
And then you see shifty Schiff -- it was Russia that created the laptop.
Oh, it was Russia. Shifty Schiff, he says it with a straight face.
Watermelon shaped head, like a watermelon. It was Russia! I said oh, no,
here we go again. When we win, you win, Wisconsin wins, and America wins.
That's what's going to happen.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: We are joined today by members of Wisconsin manufacturers and
commerce. They really helped us with this location. And you know, we were
going to be out of the airport, but the governor made it very difficult. So
I said that's all right, get a location, friendly people. And your state's
-- they really are -- your state's Chamber of Commerce, and I want to thank
them very much. Where are you folks? Where are you guys? What a group of
people. Where? Where the hell are you? There they are.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: Good job you did, thank you very much, I appreciate it. Good job.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: I said how are we doing? They said, sir, you're going to win easy.
That's pretty good. They slightly know the area. I'm thrilled to receive
their first ever presidential endorsement. They've been around a long time,
and they gave us --
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: We've got a lot of endorsements. We got a lot of newspaper
endorsements today, too, a lot of them all over the country. And virtually
every law enforcement group has given us the endorsement. Even New York's
finest, they've never endorsed a presidential candidate, and they want to
be given back -- we've got to respect our law enforcement. We've got to let
them do what they have to do.
Also with us is candidate for Congress Derrick Van Orden, who is terrific.
Where is Derrick? Derrick, good luck. I hear good things, Derrick. I hear
good things. Derrick Van Orden, please vote for him. His competition is not
good. Not good.
And also state GOP chairman Andrew Hitt. Andrew, thank you.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: Are we winning, Andrew, please? If we don't win, we are going to
fire you so fast.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: I hear good. Just get out that vote. Get out the vote.
Together we built the greatest economy in history, and now we are doing it
again. Make America great again, again, right? Again, again. See all those
hats? Those hats are obsolete. It's Make America Great Again Again. We
increased middle-class family income over $6,000 more than five times the
gains made under the last administration. Think of that, in a short period
of time.
African-American, Hispanic-American, Asian-American, unemployment reached
their lowest levels ever recorded since April. We created a record 11.4
million jobs. I ended the NAFTA nightmare and proudly signed the brand-new
USMCA into law.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: That's going to be a big deal. Just kicked in. Wisconsin dairy
farms were decimated under the Obama and Biden nightmare. There were
decimated. And now you are doing very well. And you know, Canada took
advantage of you very much. You know that, right? Not anymore. Under the
USMCA, are dairy exports to Canada are expected to surge by at least 100
percent.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: And we got rid of the tariffs. You know the tariffs. They used a
charge you -- you didn't know this. You like the song "Oh Canada," right?
Hockey game, nice song, "Oh Canada," their national anthem, right? By the
way, they stand for their national anthem. Our people have to stand for our
national anthem. They have to stand.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: But Canada treated us badly, 287 percent tariff. Can you believe
that? Think of it. I learned about that, I said it's time to get out of
that crazy NAFTA. NAFTA was a terrible thing. When GM went bankrupt, Biden
and Obama throw the workers of Delphi Corporation to the wolves. Their
pensions were wiped out. I signed an order to restore the pensions of
Delphi and others, and health care benefits, promised the workers -- and
these are workers in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, that got really
promised a lot of things, and it never happened. We took care of it. I will
never let anyone rip off our great American worker.
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: They were treated very badly with a lot of promises from Biden and
Obama. By the way, you see the people they get for the crowds? Obama was up
-- he drew flies today, flies.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: He drew nobody. You know the cars are honking, right? Honk, honk,
honk, let's go home. I never saw anything like this. They have cars. They
have like 12 cars. Now they have circles. They have bigger circles for cars
together. I never saw anything like it. Obama has no crowd. I thought he
had like a crowd, right? He doesn't have anything. The only one that has
smaller crowds is sleepy Joe Biden. He's got nobody.
And the press doesn't like covering our crowds. We have the opposite. We
have so many people, they don't like it. But they never show --
(APPLAUSE)
TRUMP: -- they never show that nobody -- Joe was speaking yesterday, there
was nobody there before they carried him off the stage.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: Think of it. He got nervous speaking to nobody.
(LAUGHTER)
TRUMP: But that wasn't nervous, that was another problem.
Under my leadership, we achieved the most secure border in U.S. history. My
opponent's insane immigration plan completely eliminates U.S. borders by
implementing nationwide catch and release. He would make every -- you know
if that is. You catch a criminal, murderer, rapist, you catch him and you
have to release him into the United States. Then within two or three years
they are supposed to come back for a trial. We had an argument during the
debate. I said sleepy Joe, they don't come back. Yes, they do. They proudly
come back. No, no, Joe, they are murderers. They don't come back, Joe. I
turned out to be right, but you know.
He would make every community into --
BAIER: You've been watching President Trump in Salem, Wisconsin, speaking
for almost 42 minutes so far in front of another big crowd. We brought you
his speech in Lansing, Michigan, live earlier today. We also brought you
live speeches from Joe Biden in both Warm Springs and Atlanta, Georgia, and
former President Obama's speech in Orlando, Florida. All of those carried
live on FOX News Channel earlier today. It's what we do to cover an
important election fairly, fair, balanced, and unafraid.
We are seven days from election night. We promise we are going to cover it
all fairly and get in the other news around the world in between the fast-
moving political developments.
Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. Thanks for trusting us.
That's it for the SPECIAL REPORT. Seven nights from election night, we are
one day closer to the election. We are still one day closer to getting all
of this and the pandemic behind us as well. "THE STORY" hosted by Martha
MacCallum starts in about 15 seconds from New York. We'll bump out with the
president in Salem, Wisconsin.
