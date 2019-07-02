Poll: Biden sinks 10 percent after poor debate showing

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 1, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, GUEST HOST: I'm Jesse Watters in for Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle" from New York City tonight.

A new poll reveals just how badly Joe Biden bombed the first Democratic debate. So, is the 2020 primary suddenly wide open. Plus, AOC visits the border and lob some outrageous claims against the Border Patrol Agents. One of those agents Hector Garza is here to respond. And shocking video of Antifa thugs attacking and robbing a journalist. But where were the police. Dinesh D'Souza is here. Also, a growing number of women are deciding not to have children because of climate change. And we're going to have a spirited debate coming up.

But first, new numbers tonight reveal the impact of Joe Biden's dismal performance at the first Democratic debate. As Laura highlighted Friday night, the former VP seemed unprepared and even worse week. And now a new CNN poll conducted after the debate shows Biden's lead over the competition is shrinking. Uncle Joe still tops the list with 22 percent but coming in at number two is his debate sparring partner Kamala Harris with 17 percent followed by Liz Warren in third with 15, Bernie Sanders comes in fourth with Round 14 and Mayor Pete rounds out the top five with just four. Fox's David Spunt is live in Washington tonight with the story. David.

DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Jesse. Will Joe Biden sing a 10- point decline when you compare this most recent CNN poll to one taken in May before that debate. Now with Sanders and Biden taking hits on their poll numbers, the Democratic nomination many are saying is now more wide open than ever. Both senators, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have seen a large uptick in fundraising since last week's debate. The Harris campaign says, they raked in $2 million in the first 24 hours following Thursday night's debate. Also, today, we learned that Pete Buttigieg took in just under $25 million in the second quarter. Biden has been a fund-raising machine from the moment he announced. And Harris directly singled him out Thursday criticizing his stance on school busing. Here's a portion of their interaction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's a mischaracterization of my position across the board. I did not praise racists. That is not true. Number one. Number two, if we want to have this campaign litigated on who supports civil rights whether I did or not, I'm happy to do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SPUNT: Biden spoke to supporters in Chicago over the weekend addressing the exchange with Harris. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We all know that 30 seconds to 60 seconds on the campaign debate exchange can't do justice to a lifetime committed to civil rights.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SPUNT: Biden and Harris will be at the next debate in just a few weeks in Michigan. Remember Jesse that election 16 months away and many more debates to go. Back to you.

WATTERS: All right, David. Thanks a lot. Joining me now former Colorado Congressman Tom Tancredo and Dee Dawkins-Haigler, former Georgia state representative. All right. Tom, the race is tightening especially at the top. It's clear the exchange with Kamala and Biden especially because it was so racially tinged really paid off for her in the polls. And I think that's just going to signal to the other Democrats, you have to take those types of risks and go hard at the frontrunner. But the problem is Joe, he can't counter very well, he didn't look good, he looked weak. He was stammering. He actually waved the white flag at the end and said here, my time's up.

TOM TANCREDO, FORMER COLORADO CONGRESSMAN: Out of time.

WATTERS: That's right, which was kind of ironic. Do you think this signals the beginning of the end for sleepy Joe?

TANCREDO: Yes, I do. I'd say that the - you know he was floating out there. He was the frontrunner. He was the Titanic that could not be sunk and then he ran into these icebergs called Harris, Kamala Harris and I mean Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris. These two actually did a great deal of damage to him and that I don't think he can recover from. I think it will sink him.

You know I don't know what he could do at this point in time frankly to change what's going to be I think the outcome. Maybe tomorrow he says he's going to transition to a woman better yet maybe a black woman, maybe even better half black half Pacific Islander or something like that because you know there is really little of anything he can do.

WATTERS: I should keep at that. It might be--

TANCREDO: Which is going down.

WATTERS: That might even be too much for Joe Biden to pull off at this point. Dee. My opinion is you know Biden is really strong with black Americans especially black women. He has about over a third of them in his camp right now. But this Kamala shot, I think black women are shopping around now and they're looking at her, they're looking at Warren and Joe can't survive without strong black support. Wouldn't you agree?

REP. DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER, D-GA.: I do agree with that assessment. I think that Kamala Harris came out the gate swinging. That's what she was supposed to do. She's running for President, not for PTA president. And why would you say this Joe Biden, he did what he did. He has to take ownership of that. But that is the past. So, don't count Uncle Joe out of this primary. I think he still has a great opportunity to win. However, Kamala Harris, I mean she is a beast. She is not one to be played with or toyed with, she came, and she ran the gambit. And I think everyone needs to be afraid, especially Donald Trump.

WATTERS: Well, she's a tough hardcore prosecutor. I don't think Trump's shaking in his boots right now. She hasn't shown any--

DAWKINS-HAIGLER: He needs to be.

WATTERS: Ability to be spontaneous, a lot of those attacks against Joe were preplanned and can, wait while Trump comes out from all angles. Tom, I don't understand why Joe isn't behind in every poll because if you just look at it objectively, I mean the flip flopping, the apologizing, the hair sniffing, a lot of these problems have surfaced within the first two months of him announcing and then you have the first debate which he bombs. I just don't see it going up from here.

TANCREDO: No, I don't either. And really, it's an example too - I think right now, the identity politics that has taken hold of the Democratic Party that has a stranglehold. Here's a guy that was the Vice President for the first African American President of the United States and he's being called a racist.

WATTERS: Yes. It doesn't make any sense.

TANCREDO: Yes, he says, he was against busing all the time and he was against it because the U.S. Department of Education forced it. Well, unfortunately Joe, the U.S. Department of Education didn't exist when it was put into--

WATTERS: Well, Dee - hey, Dee why didn't he just say that then, why didn't he just say Kamala, how dare you. You know the first African American President picked me to be on the ticket, if he thought he was racist. He wouldn't have put me there.

TANCREDO: Yes.

DAWKINS-HAIGLER: First of all, she did not call Kamala--

WATTERS: Hold on, let Dee respond.

TANCREDO: Sorry.

DAWKINS-HAIGLER: Yes, the first thing is she did not call him a racist, what she said was she asked him about his actions because she was very concerned about his position on busing back then. So, let me just be very clear. Joe Biden did make that decision. He did say that he charmed around and was very nice with people who were segregationists. And that does not resonate well with many black people. But there are others who don't like the way that Senator Kamala Harris is dealing with - dealt with people - locking up people in California when she was the Attorney General of the DA.

So, everybody has little things going on that they have to overcome. But I still would not count Joe Biden out. However, don't underestimate Kamala Harris. I think she has the gravitas to take it all the way to the top. I think she could be sitting in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue because she is really relentless, and she is more than just a debater. She is sharp. She knows what she is doing.

WATTERS: She could be sitting there when Trump invites her over to negotiate with senators. I don't think she's going to be--

DAWKINS-HAIGLER: He needs to be very afraid of her.

WATTERS: Yes, I don't think Trump's afraid of any of these characters.

DAWKINS-HAIGLER: He needs to be.

WATTERS: I think he's sitting in a pretty good position.

DAWKINS-HAIGLER: Never underestimate a black woman.

WATTERS: I don't. It's not about a race. It's just about who she is. Let me just talk to you about Biden though, because he's struggling and as he struggles, Tom, he's starting to cling to the Obama presidency. He's starting to say, Barack, Barack, Barack. Remember, he had the little best friend bracelets and everything like that. But it doesn't seem like the Obama team is embracing Joe back the same way.

TANCREDO: No.

WATTERS: They're - even Axelrod and some of the people are saying, you know what, he's not looking that good. I mean the relationship he has with Barack Obama that's kind of all he's got.

TANCREDO: You're right. And I think Barack Obama, his silence is deafening. You know you haven't heard him say a word about their relationship, about what a great Vice President he was, about how committee was to civil rights. None of that out of the former president. And believe me that is I think what Biden had been hoping for, praying for.

He desperately hopes for something, but Joe you can't change the fact you're 76-year-old white man in a party that is totally committed to identity politics and you don't fit. That's why I'm saying, hey maybe you know transition, who knows maybe, maybe the only thing you've got left or promise, promise this. Well, mandatory abortions for every woman who has been impregnated by a conservative. I don't know something's got to do it for you, Joe.

WATTERS: I mean he's already transitioned on China and he's transitioned on the Hyde Amendment. I don't think he is going to transition on his gender. Dee, I'll let you respond to the VP. You know why hasn't Barack Obama earliest through surrogates come out more strongly in defense of his former guy?

DAWKINS-HAIGLER: I think they have been. And if you recall, Vice President Biden said that he didn't want President Obama to even get involved in this, because he wants to earn it on his own merit.

WATTERS: Well, I don't believe that.

DAWKINS-HAIGLER: And that's what he's doing. He's trying to earn his own merit, because I think he did serve as a very good Vice President and President Obama has said that on numerous occasions. And so, while we're sitting here joking around laughing about the things that Vice President Biden has said or done and you talked about identity politics, that is all that the Republicans do is operate on identity politics. This is probably why the party and most of those who are elected in Congress in these general sems are white men, old white men, old white men 70, 65, 70 and 80 years old. So, I think that the Democratic Party is the party of the big tent. We have all races, all nationalities. Many more women, almost as many as me and I think they'd doing a very good job.

WATTERS: You guys have a pretty big tent. You want to extend it all the way to the southern border and beyond. I think the Republican Party just wants the American tent, not all the other countries in the world. But thank you very much for a very good debate. All right.

As the illegal invasion at our southern border intensifies, AOC tours one of the overcrowded detention facilities and make some wild claims about what she saw inside. We're going to have a Border Patrol Agent here to respond next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Today, I'm signing a bill to deliver $4.6 billion in humanitarian assistance to our southern border. This includes funding for medical care shelters and increased housing for minors through the Department of Health and Human Services.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Agents are finally getting some much-needed funding to help take care of the illegals flooding our border facilities. This coming amid outrageous claims from Democratic darling AOC, who voted against two, that's right two border aid bills. This is what she said today after visiting a Texas border facility.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: This is them on their best behavior. And they put them in a room with no running water. And these women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet. They were drinking water out of the toilet. And that was them knowing with a congressional visit was coming. That was - this is CBP on their best behavior telling people to drink out of the toilet. (END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now is Hector Garza, a Border Patrol Agent and VP of the National Border Patrol Council and Jess Morales Rocketto, the Char of Families Belong Together. So, I'm going to give you an opportunity to respond to AOC. A lot of people are doubting for good reason what she said because she's offered no proof and two weeks before she accused all of these people of being Nazis and running concentration camps.

HECTOR GARZA, NATIONAL BORDER CONTROL COUNCIL VICE PRESIDENT: So, first of all, this is grandstanding. Our Border Patrol Agents don't do that type of activity. Those detention cells are under constant surveillance. So, we call for CBP to release that video footage to the public to make sure that we can disprove what AOC is saying.

WATTERS: Do you think that they will be releasing the video footage.

GARZA: Well, I could do it if they were going to try very hard to make sure that CBP does release that video footage.

WATTERS: OK. And your response to this?

JESS MORALES ROCKETTO, CHAIR OF FAMILIES BELONG TOGETHER: You know I have been to the border so many times over the last year and I didn't see what she saw today obviously. But this is extremely consistent with what we've seen children being starved, children sleeping on concrete floors, mothers who were not able to get medical care even when they were pregnant. So, it doesn't surprise me to hear that that's what was happening. And you know we don't get a lot of footage from CBP facilities and I wonder--

WATTERS: Well, we might be getting some more footage if they release it.

ROCKETTO: That would be different than anything that's happened over the last year.

WATTERS: So, do that. Now, the Washington Examiner has come out with a piece refuting AOC's characterization of what happened. People there, witnesses two of them said she screamed at law enforcement in a very threatening manner, refused to tour the facility and the way she said about drinking from toilets, she misrepresented that according to the witness. The witness said this is not what happened. The person, the migrant wanted water. She did not know how to use the faucet in the cell and drank from the toilet and she never told AOC that Border Patrol Agents made her drink from the toilet. I just think it's for her to vote against giving aid to these detained migrants, two times and then turn around the next week and say they're not getting enough aid is totally hypocritical.

GARZA: And you know what, Jesse, if they really care about these migrants, they would stop this - they would stop encouraging people to come into the country illegally, because when they do this dangerous trek, they end up being victimized by the cartels, they get sexually abuse, they get killed, murder, you name it. So, they really care about migrants, then stop encouraging legal immigration and let's make sure we fix the asylum laws, so these people stop abusing our immigration laws.

WATTERS: Yes, that's a good point. What would you say to the fact that people that are taking a strong position on the border are themselves the compassionate ones? They're the ones fighting the trafficking, the drug smuggling, the child smuggling, they're the ones saying don't make the dangerous journey.

ROCKETTO: You know what I think is hypocritical. It's people CBP agents who have children in their care and are in a Facebook group where they mock the death of a child. I'm really concerned to know that there are law enforcement who are actually caring for these children who think it's funny when children have died. How many more children need to die for them to take this seriously.

WATTERS: So, there is a report which you're referring to, there is a Border Patrol Agent Facebook group page, discussion, forum and people were saying some bad things allegedly, are you guys looking into that?

GARZA: Of course, the National Border Patrol actually condemns the bad behavior of the people in these group. Now this group consists - is comprised of retired Border Patrol Agents, active border patrol agents and some people from the general public. Now we still don't know exactly who made those allegations, but we can guarantee that those people will be held accountable.

WATTERS: All right.

ROCKETTO: There are about 20,000 border patrol agents and there are 9,500 people in that group. If I was the CEO of a business that had over half of those agents talking about joking about death, I would be doing a massive overhaul of that system.

WATTERS: Well, I don't think that's an accurate characterization of what's actually happening. But I do want to bring this back to AOC, because that's the discussion point here. She has not - I believe visited the South Side of Chicago. She has not visited skid row. She has not visited the impoverished parts of West Virginia coal country. She is going down to visit migrant families in a detention facility.

And how many angel moms has she talked to, you know mothers whose sons or daughters have died at the hands of criminal illegal alien felons. The selective outrage here, I believe is what makes a lot of Americans angry because they think Democrats like her are focused a lot more on non- citizens while we have citizens in America here suffering themselves and the government is not doing enough here to help them. GARZA: And curious about American First. And by not securing borders, we're not putting America First. Instead these congressmen and congresswomen are pandering to people from another country. Let's take care of our American citizens, let's take care of our angel families and let's make sure that we support our Border Patrol Agents that are risking their lives. These Border Patrol Agents jumping to the river to save these children. Laura Ingraham moves into a real Texas, a few weeks back. She witnessed our Border Patrol Agents jumping into the river, saving kids and infants that were being placed in danger. So, it's very unfortunate that AOC would demonize Border Patrol Agents and law enforcement in general.

WATTERS: Yes, the agents are saving lives, they're not taking lives, Jess and someone--

ROCKETTO: I don't know that - under the last six months, seven children have died, which is more than it had happened in decades under CPB's custody. So, I would like to know--

WATTERS: As a matter of fact, more migrants died--

ROCKETTO: I think we can all agree that death of any child are something we should be worried about.

WATTERS: Don't put the deaths of those migrant children--

ROCKETTO: Are these border patrol agents, the type of agents you want to--

WATTERS: Do you know who actually--

ROCKETTO: Sheltering grandchild.

WATTERS: Disagrees with you, the President of El Salvador said, it's his fault that they died. It's his fault, it's not America's fault, it's his fault because he's not doing a good enough job making sure they can live in their countries.

ROCKETTO: I'm concerned about what's happening on American soil. It's not the fault of the President of El Salvador that children don't have toothbrushes and they don't have soap, but they're sleeping on floors. That's the fault of the Trump administration and President Trump who has said that that's OK.

WATTERS: You want to put this blame on the President. That's wrong. That's irresponsible, because your party has done--

ROCKETTO: Children die in custody is not--

WATTERS: Nothing to--

ROCKETTO: Something that any of us want.

WATTERS: If you guys really cared, you wouldn't vote for less beds. You wouldn't let the asylum loopholes stay and you wouldn't be offering free health insurance to illegal immigrants. Now look, they did a poll on this and you're way out of the mainstream on here.

ROCKETTO: You know what's really interesting--

WATTERS: Let me just finish.

ROCKETTO: We actually did.

WATTERS: 59 percent of Americans disagree with giving - there it is, with giving health insurance to undocumented immigrants. If you sit here and say that that's not causing a mad rush north to the border, you're mistaken.

ROCKETTO: Absolutely.

WATTERS: Let him finish.

ROCKETTO: It's quite simple. This is political grandstanding. These Democrats don't care about migrants, all they care about the next election. I've been working in the border for almost 19 years in Laredo, Texas. My prayers are from Mexico, they came here legally. So, I'm not racist, our agents are not races. We try our best out there and we risk our lives for this country. So, I just think that these people should support Border Patrol Agents and stop with the political grandstanding.

WATTERS: Jess, would you like to thank Hector for his service.

ROCKETTO: Absolutely. I'm a fourth generation American, my family has grown up on the border for four generations and what we've known that entire time is that border families care about security more than anybody else. But they also care about these families, because we are these families.

WATTERS: Right.

ROCKETTO: I am the proud product of immigrants.

WATTERS: Listen, we all are.

ROCKETTO: Absolutely.

WATTERS: And--

ROCKETTO: And immigrants today are coming here--

WATTERS: All focused on making sure--

ROCKETTO: For the same reason that people are coming in the past.

WATTERS: All human beings - let me just finish.

ROCKETTO: Freedom and opportunity

WATTERS: All human beings have as much as we can provide for. All we're saying is, let's provide for America First and make sure we have a strong border and make the families wait in line like the rest of the world.

ROCKETTO: Absolutely.

WATTERS: It's a dangerous journey and we don't want to put them in a position where they might get hurt. Hector, Jess--

ROCKETTO: All I'm saying is--

WATTERS: I've got to run. Thank you very much.

ROCKETTO: Thank you.

WATTERS: And thank you for your service. All right. Antifa thugs beat and rob a conservative writer and the police do nothing to stop it. How is this happening in America. Up next.

WATTERS: That was journalist Andy Ngo being physically attacked this weekend by Antifa thugs after a Portland protest turned incredibly violent. You see him here getting punched, kicked, even pelted with milkshakes. So, where were the police for all this. Trace Gallagher is in our West Coast Newsroom with more. Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Jesse not surprisingly in Portland these dueling demonstrations included hundreds of liberal protesters, but only a few dozen conservatives. So, when conservative journalists Andy Ngo went to the liberal side, he was attacked by a group of masked individuals who kicked him, punched him and peppered him with milkshakes that police say contained quick drying cement. Even though police officers were there in force, the video shows they failed to stop the attack. Here's Andy Ngo on Tucker Carlson.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDY NGO, REPORTER: I was kicked some more punch some more and all this time I kept thinking where are the police. I could still see the Noma County Justice Center in front of me, but no police have arrived.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Portland's Liberal Mayor Ted Wheeler says he offered police no directive saying "over the weekend, some chose to engage in violence in Portland which is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We stand against all forms of violence." But just last year the mayor was accused by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement or ICE of allowing protesters and the Left-wing radical group Antifa to harass ICE employees. And Mayor Wheeler has also clashed with police before with the President of the Portland Police Union calling his policies "failed". Saying "there is no place for personal political bias, when it comes to providing public safety services to our communities." And some think a federal investigation might be warranted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM DUPREE, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: You have a public official who is wielding his official power in a way to violate the civil rights of a reporter who is exercising his constitutionally protected right to report the news. There could certainly be some sort of civil rights violation there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Portland police have said only that the protests are hard to handle because of their size and geographical nature. Jesse.

WATTERS: Trace, thanks a lot. Joining me now, Dinesh D'Souza, conservative commentator and Shane Harris, Democratic Strategist. Shane, do you condemn this attack and why haven't a lot of people on the Left done that?

SHANE HARRIS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, first and first and foremost, thank you for having me and then and I do in fact condemn the alleged attack.

WATTERS: Why is it alleged, it's on video?

HARRIS: Well, because Jussie Smollett was alleged and because there is many other alleged--

WATTERS: But this was on video and there was a police report and his face is all bloody.

HARRIS: Yes. But again, there was a police report in a Jussie Smollett's case. So, I'm dealing with the fact that.

WATTERS: OK. Wait, wait, wait. Well, we have to get through this. That is a fact that he was hit. You're watching it on the video here. We have the video of him being just talked to by police. We have a police report. We have a hospital report. And you just saw his face all bloodied and battered. If you're still calling it alleged, that's crazy.

HARRIS: Just like you all were calling that alleged, alleged, alleged when Jussie Smollett had many of these things. In fact, police reports and some video and some remarks.

WATTERS: But there was no video of that attack. But there is no video of that attack.

HARRIS: We are condemning the reality in this country that hate crimes are on the rise.

WATTERS: All right.

HARRIS: And they're on the rise against Right wing, Left wing, all wings that have to be taken - put more spotlight on. In 2017, over 8,000 hate crimes, particularly around race, bias, and political bias were done. And we must be very concerned as hate crimes are on the rise. We must condemn them on the left and on the right.

WATTERS: Yes, I'm glad you're condemning this.

HARRIS: This country has no place for hate.

WATTERS: I agree.

HARRIS: And we must find a way forward. We can disagree without being disagreeable.

WATTERS: I'm glad you condemned the alleged attack in your opinion, but all reasonable Americans, like Dinesh, see with his own eyes that it was an attack. Dinesh, what do you think about this attack and how the media has tried to soft pedal it?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILMMAKER: First of all, I think what we're seeing on the streets of Portland, and we've seen it before in Berkeley, we saw it even in Washington D.C., this is a paramilitary group that trains in violent tactics and then plays them out on the street. I cannot in my adult lifetime remember anything like this in America. Even in the 1960s, we had protests and riots. We had riots. Some of them got violent.

But the idea of targeting people for dissenting views and trying to injure them and beat them up, what is Andy Ngo's offense here? His offense is not that he's a hater. He is a diminutive 5'6" Asian-American gay journalist. And what he's been doing is exposing fake hate crimes. He's been exposing the fact that a lot of these hate crimes are bogus. He's also been documenting the violence on the streets of Portland. So these are his offenses. He has a video camera and he shows you what is actually happening, and this makes him a very dangerous man. So that's why they're targeting him.

HARRIS: But hold on, hold on, hold on. Let me pop in with some facts here. The fact is we don't know how much of a journalistic he is. The fact is that --

D'SOUZA: What do you mean?

HARRIS: -- he allegedly incites and instigates rioting as an Antifa --

WATTERS: How did he allegedly incite anything?

D'SOUZA: How did he do that.

HARRIS: We have to deal with the facts here, we've got to deal with the facts.

D'SOUZA: What are the facts?

HARRIS: On the left and on the right, and what the facts are on the left and on the right, you have all kinds of people who paint themselves as reporters or journalists that are actually not. They show up to actually instigate and incite things.

WATTERS: Wait a second. Shane, he's an accredited member of the media. He works for an organization "Quillette." You can't say he's not a journalist. He was there with a permit to cover then cover an Antifa rally with a camera and a microphone. I've had him on my show before. He's a legitimate journalist.

It's so funny, Dinesh, you have someone, Acosta is out there, Jim Acosta, CNN. Someone says Jim, you stink and flips him the bird. He writes a whole book about it and says the First Amendment is under assault. You have, as you said, a conservative journalist punched to the point where he says he had a brain hemorrhage.

HARRIS: That's wrong, and we condemn that.

WATTERS: He has a brain hemorrhage, and there's dead silence on left in the media about this.

HARRIS: Not from me. Not from me.

WATTERS: Thank you for condemning this, because we had you on the show.

D'SOUZA: Here's the point, that the First Amendment is not exclusively for journalists. We all as American citizens have a right to free speech. Anyone can go out there with a GoPro and start recording things that are occurring in a public place. And if they're targeted because of what they're doing and beaten up, their First Amendment rights are being curbed. So the silly argument of whether officially a journalist I think is completely beside the point.

HARRIS: Journalists are not supposed to incite and instigate anything.

WATTERS: You're blaming Andy for this assault?

HARRIS: Journalists are supposed to report the news, report what is happening --

WATTERS: Shane, you're blaming him for this assault?

HARRIS: No, I'm not. No, I'm not.

WATTERS: It sounds like you are.

HARRIS: What I'm blaming is the horrible rhetoric in this country that is only divided up, this kind of rhetoric that has divided us. We'll say Jussie Smollett, he's kind of alleging. But this guy, we'll say oh, it's a different conversation. We have to be fair across the line.

WATTERS: We are fair, because there's video in one circumstance and no video in the other circumstance.

I want to get to something else, though, that we just touched on about civility in this country. We have the owner of the Red Hen Restaurant, remember the one that chased out Sarah Huckabee Sanders with her family? So Eric Trump, one of the first family, spit on in Chicago by a radical at a restaurant. And now the owner of the Red Hen Restaurant says this, "If you're directly complicit in spreading hate or perpetuating suffering, maybe you should consider dining at home. For the rest, your table is waiting." What do you think about a business owner, Shane, saying, I'm not going to serve half of America, all the Trump supporters because they're hateful? That just sounds like a bad business person.

HARRIS: Yes, and it's a bad business decision. I think that everybody has to make a decision based on their morals and their values, and I think every business is entitled to what customers they serve and what customers they don't want to serve. That is the right of a business. But I think on the other side --

D'SOUZA: No, it's not.

WATTERS: So they can discriminate --

HARRIS: Hold on, hold on. We have to talk about the facts. And the fact is that every business has that right. Whether they were right or wrong --

D'SOUZA: They do?

HARRIS: Yes, every business has that right.

D'SOUZA: Let's say you walked into a restaurant --

WATTERS: Let Dinesh finish.

HARRIS: When I walk in barber shop, they say they have a right to refuse you service. Everybody has a right to refuse service.

WATTERS: You have a right to be jerk, I get it. Dinesh, go ahead.

D'SOUZA: First of all, that's simply not true. We have all kinds of laws that say if you're offering your are offering services in the public, you're a bank, you're a restaurant, you can't say listen, you're black, I'm not going to serve you.

HARRIS: Dinesh, open up the book, bro. Come on, Dinesh, open up the book. I don't know -- I don't know any business that does not have the sign on the front of their door that says we have the right to refuse service to anyone. Here's the thing, it does not make it right.

D'SOUZA: No.

HARRIS: I'm against that. I think that Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be able to go out and dine in peace just like anybody else. It doesn't matter what your political agenda is, when you're going out to eat or you're with your family, you should have the right and the ability --

WATTERS: I agree. Trump voters, they're hungry. Trump voters are hungry. They want to spend money in restaurants. They want to get seconds.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: I think she's a horrible capitalist and a bad person. But don't go to the Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, Virginia if you don't want to eat their food. Do whatever you want.

HARRIS: If you don't want a Red Hen, don't go to the Red Hen Restaurant.

WATTERS: That's right, but wear the red jacket like Shane, all right, if you want to look sharp. Thank you, guys, very much.

Donald Trump makes history by being the first very sitting president to step foot inside North Korea. So what's next for our relationship with that brutal regime? A live report next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: What happened today I think is great for South Korea. I think it's great for North Korea. I think it's great for the world. When we started this, you had missiles flying over Japan. They weren't so happy. The world was a very tense place. And I became president, and we went through a rough dialogue for a while. You covered it very well. But we went through a very rough dialogue, and all of a sudden we came together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: That was President Trump about his historic meeting yesterday with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The two converged at the demilitarizing zone between North and South Korea after the president sent that tweet Friday inviting the dictator to meet up. To everyone's shock, the leader of the hermit nation not only showed but spent over an hour with the president.

FOX's Kristin Fisher is live at the White House tonight with what comes next. Kristin?

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Jesse, after this unprecedented meeting at the DMZ, President Trump says that negotiations with the North Koreans will restart in about two to three weeks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is going to be selecting the team, and they will likely pick up where the negotiations broke down after that second nuclear summit in Vietnam. As for President Trump, he says as long as these two sides are talking, he is in no rush to get a deal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Speed is not the object. We want to see if we can do a really comprehensive good deal. Nobody knows how things turn out, but certainly this was a great day. This was a very legendary, very historic day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: So President Trump becoming the first sitting U.S. president to step inside North Korea. The step was praised by the Pope as a move towards peace. But it was blasted by the president's 2020 rivals as elevating a dictator without getting any real hard concessions in return. Now there's a new report in the "New York Times" claiming that the White House may be considering settling and allowing North Korea to keep its nuclear weapons, something that President Trump has said repeatedly in the past would never fly.

But National Security Adviser John Bolton, who notably was not there for this meeting at the DMZ, says the report is flat out false. He says, quote "I read this "New York Times" story with curiosity. Neither the National Security Council staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to settle for a nuclear freeze by North Korea. This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the president, and there should be consequences."

Now, already, Jesse, there may be another historic meeting on the horizon. President Trump says that he's invited Kim Jong-un himself to come here and meet with him at the White House. No details on that possible visit have been announced yet. But as you might imagine, Jesse, that probably would not sit well with many Democrats and maybe some Republicans on Capitol Hill.

WATTERS: That would be historic. Kristin, thank you very much.

FISHER: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: The leftwing media is of course freaking out over this historic moment, a moment that no other president has been able to accomplish. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was a big win speaking in terms of propaganda for the North Koreans.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Kim Jong-un has played President Trump beautifully.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If they're only delivering us photo ops as opposed to actual accounting of their nuclear facilities and dismantlement, I think it's actually potentially dangerous for the United States.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The fact that Donald Trump is going out of his way to kiss up to this monster, it makes me want to puke.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Really, makes you want to puke? Very insightful.

Joining me now is Gordon Chang, Asia expert and author of "Nuclear Showdown." Also we me is Harry Kazianis, Director of Korean studies at the Center for the National Interest. Harry, are the Democrats just mad because he's not flying over $150 billion in cash? What more do they want? He hasn't removed the fleet, hasn't removed the troops, nuclear umbrella still there. I don't understand what they want. What do they want?

HARRY KAZIANIS, DIRECTOR OF KOREAN STUDIES, CENTER FOR THE NATIONAL INTEREST: This is an issue that they should avoid all together. Under Barack Obama, we had a North Korea that has built of ICBM capabilities, has enough fissile material for 65 nuclear warheads. In fact, you know what, I think actually President Obama should go to the White House and actually give his Nobel Prize to Donald Trump for all the mistakes he made on North Korea. I'm dead serious here. This is an issue they need to avoid.

WATTERS: OK, that Nobel Prize, they gave that to him I think in his first year, and then what did he do with it, Gordon? He made a mess in Libya, they gave birth to ISIS, let China and Russia run wild, and let the North Koreans nuke up. Maybe he should give it back.

GORDON CHANG, AUTHOR, "NUCLEAR SHOWDOWN, NORTH KOREA TAKES ON THE WORLD": One of the important things of this meeting yesterday was who was not there. The Chinese were not there. China has always tried to interfere in issues involving North Korea because they think they own the place. What Trump has done, and this is different from his predecessors, he's tried to get the Chinese away from them, because they've been a malign influence.

And Jesse, the other thing that Trump has done, he's gone after the Iranians. The Iranians supposedly pay the North Koreans somewhere between $2.5 billion to $3 billion a year for nuke and missile cooperation and some other stuff. That's 10 percent of North Korea's gross domestic product. If Trump can defang the Iranians, which he's in the process of doing, he goes a long way to defanging the North Koreans.

WATTERS: Very strategic move. So the Iranians, I think they had an elicit shipment of oil that got cut off, they're getting squeezed with sanctions. That's going to hurt North Korea. And then by elbowing the Chinese out of the negotiation, it really frees up the North Koreans and the Americans to hash out a deal without any outside interference. Pretty tactical move.

What do you think about the personal chemistry going on, Harry, between our president and the leader of North Korea? That's got to be critical. No other president has been able to deliver that in these talks.

KAZIANIS: Yes, Jesse, it's extremely critical, because I think Donald Trump understands that the only person that makes any viable decisions is Kim Jong-un. He's the dictator of North Korea. He runs the country. It's his picture that is over every home in the country. So I think he understands he's got to deal with the decision maker. He is going to have to negotiate with him one-on-one. We're going to have these working level meetings and they'll hash out a lot of the details. But I think the final say in those final, critical details are going to be decided by Kim and Trump. And I think that's important. I think Trump can deliver.

WATTERS: What are these details, Gordon? Where do you see the negotiations going, and the administration says no, we're not going to allow a nuclear North Korea capable of hitting the U.S. mainland. They knocked down that "New York Times" report.

CHANG: The New York Times report I'm sure is wrong. You go back. There were reports like this that Clinton wanted a freeze, that Bush wanted a freeze, that Obama wanted a freeze. Those reports were wrong. Where this goes, the United States is going to need two things. It's going to need a declaration from North Korea of all its missile and nuke facilities. It's also going to need a firm timetable for disarmament. We get those, then we can start to detail things like sanctions and the rest of it that Kim wants. It's going to be a very difficult conversation. The North Koreas of course don't want to give up their most destructive weapons, but it's up to Trump to put them in a position where they have no choice but to do that.

WATTERS: And Harry, whatever he does he is going to get criticized for. I think when they had the first summit, that was a photo op according to the media. And then when he bailed out of the second summit, that was just to distract from the Mueller report. And then this historic step in North Korean territory, again, what did they call it? A diplomatic booty call.

KAZIANIS: No, Jesse, it was courageous what he did. To be honest with you, think about it this way. Imagine if Trump went to the DMZ and Kim didn't show? The North Koreans would use it for propaganda for years. The hallmark of a great president is when they do the right thing and they don't know it's going to work out. Trump is bold, he's willing to make those gambles, and he's doing it for the American people. And he doesn't care if he has to pay the price. That's what a great president does.

WATTERS: Imagine if he had tweeted that invite out and then little Kim says no, I'm going to have dinner instead. He would have gotten crushed.

KAZIANIS: Trump was vulnerable, and it worked.

WATTERS: That was a big risk. Gentlemen, thanks very much.

CHANG: Thanks.

WATTERS: Coming up, some women are on a birth strike, and not having kids until climate change is no longer a problem. We're going to debate this hot topic next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For a long time, I don't think I was able to tease apart the different reasons why that was. I came to realize we're about climate change and about anxiety and about what kind of world I'd be leaving to a potential child.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I know what you're thinking, and no, that was not a parody video. Some women are now actually deciding whether or not they're going to have kids based on climate change. The writer of a new "Huffington Post" piece is predicting doomsday, saying that in 2050, quote, "My children will be just 34 and 36. Maybe a stage of their lives when they'll have or be thinking about having children of their own. Maybe they won't ever have that luxury of that decision." And the Democrats probably aren't helping with these scare tactics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: The world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I want to make sure that those that work in the oil and gas industry, those who work in the fossil fuel industry are brought along as partners to make sure that we make this transition in the 10 years that we have left to us.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Climate change is real. It's a existential threat to our country and the entire planet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now, Lisa Boothe, senior fellow for Independent Women's Voice and Fox News contributor, and Cathy Areu, "Catalina" magazine publisher. Cathy, you've got to be kidding me here. Women aren't have babies because they're afraid they're going to melt later? Come on.

CATHY AREU, PUBLISHER, CATALINA MAGAZINE: I don't think that was the reason they said they weren't going to have babies. They said they are not going to to have children, they're choosing not to, they're going to have a birth strike until this planet is not dying. And they have formed a group, and there are others who think like them. So likeminded parents, women and men, people do not want to have children until this planet gets cleaned up.

WATTERS: Don't you think the next generation could solve the climate crisis?

AREU: They're hoping that political leaders will step up. And they're hoping this generation will solve it. And then maybe they will choose not to have that birth strike. But until politicians take it seriously, all of the world leaders, I think they're announcing to President Trump, that they will not have children.

WATTERS: OK, see, my position, Lisa, would be this. I would want to give birth, or my significant other would want to give birth to the next Einstein. The next green Einstein that is going to save the planet. Why deny some brilliant kid the opportunity to make a solar airplane or something like that?

LISA BOOTHE, INDEPENDENT WOMEN'S VOICE: I actually fully endorse these people not having children. I think it's brilliant. It's a win-win for everyone. They don't have to worry about climate change. We don't have to worry about more crazy being produced and entering into the world. I think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also pointed out concern over this. Fully endorse maybe her considering not having children as well. So all about this. But I think what a tragedy --

WATTERS: I want them to have kids so they can watch Fox.

BOOTHE: But Jesse, what a tragedy it's going to be 20, 30 years from now when these people who have decided not to have children realize that the earth is still here and intact, yet their child bearing years are passed them. No more kids for you.

WATTERS: That's a good point. Cathy, in 1970, they said half of the species on the planet would be extinct. They said we'd all be walking around with gas masks and half the fish would be gone. Manhattan would be underwater, and it was going to be all over. And did any of that happen? No. So why should we believe them now?

AREU: So many things have happened. We've seen the caps melting. We've seen a lot of specie go extinct. So climate change is happening. As you said, you hope that your child can have a green future. So there is eco- anxiety. Eco-anxiety does exist.

WATTERS: But the major predictions never happen. Species go extinct, and then they have new species.

BOOTHE: Here's the irony of it.

AREU: But things are happening.

BOOTHE: Hold on, Cathy. The United States has been leading the world in reducing emissions. And the reason we've been able to do it is through natural gas. And the irony of it is the Democrats want to take us to things like the New Green Deal, which would move us completely away from fossil fuels into renewables which would eliminate the reason why we're leading the world in reducing emissions. So the Green New Deal as an idea doesn't make sense and it would take us further away from the reason why we've been leading the world on this very issue.

WATTERS: Cathy?

AREU: Caring about the planet is not a new concept.

BOOTHE: But coming up with dumb ideas should be.

AREU: These are not dumb ideas, though.

BOOTHE: Getting rid of natural gas?

AREU: -- paper straws instead of plastic straws.

BOOTHE: Getting rid of natural gas?

AREU: -- ideas to save a dying planet.

WATTERS: Maybe we can get rid of plastic straws, just not babies. Maybe can we do that, can we try that? Babies are beautiful. And like Marianne Williamson said, let's just fight this thing with love.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: All right, ladies, thank you guys very much. And we'll be back soon.

WATTERS: That's all the time we have for tonight. I'm Jesse Watters in for Laura Ingraham. You can catch me Mondays through Friday on "The Five" and every Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on "Watters' World." You can also follow my dog, Rookie, @RookieWatters. He's got a little Instagram page. The thing is blowing up. Almost more followers than I do. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it from here.

