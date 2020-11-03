Pete Buttigieg slams Trump for taking credit for 'Biden economy'









MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm ready. Looking forward to you

think we're all ready thank you Bret great to have you in New York tonight

and good evening to you everybody. I'm Martha MacCallum in New York City

and this is THE STORY.



On this election eve we're just now hours away from the final days to vote

and the candidates are sprinting with all their might as the clock winds

down knowing that every single interaction could be a possible vote and

that the counting is actually already underway tonight in many states

because of the way the nature of this election this year.



President Trump holding five rallies in four states today, all in states

that he has won in 2016. Right now he is in Travers City, Michigan he has

held 18 rallies in five days hoping to bring home voters and to fire the

polls once again on his side.



And then you've got his opponent the Former Vice President Joe Biden

started his day in Ohio then headed back to Pennsylvania where the two

candidates are separated by just less than three points. That has narrowed

quite a bit over the last several weeks and Pennsylvania is clearly a very

big focus tomorrow night.



Joining me now we have got a great team for you this evening, Karl Rove

Former Deputy Chief of Staff under President George W. Bush and Former DNC

Chairwoman Donna Brazile, both are Fox New Contributors and both have a few

elections under their belt. Great to see you both tonight, thank you very

much for being here.



Donna, let me start with you. You know just watching the Biden folks across

the map today, they are sounding extremely confident that they are going to

get to 270 tomorrow night. Are you as confident as they sound?



DONNA BRAZILE, FORMER DNC CHAIR: Well, I know the difference between 2020

and 2016 when the Clinton Campaign was confident but didn't have all of the

ballots in the bank and all of the voters. I'm confident that the Biden

Campaign are out there right now trying to just make sure that everybody

gets their ballots in as well as get people to turn out tomorrow. So we are

confident, but not overconfident and God knows, unlike four years ago, we

are not arrogant.



MACCALLUM: Karl, what is your sense on the Trump side? I've spoken to some

people at the campaign there? There are some states they feel good about

and some they are not so sure about tonight.



KARL ROVE, FORMER G. W. BUSH DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF: Yes, I think that first

of all, buoyed by the enthusiasm of the crowds that he's drawing. They have

confidence in their ground game. I've been talking to few of the people

involved in it and they have good reason to be comfortable or confident

about their ground again.



But that only matters if the race in that state is close. A good ground

game could buy you a one or two points or maybe 2.5 points but it can't buy

you five and the utility of having a ground game is, there may be a bunch

of states that are going to be decided by various slim margins.



I think this race tomorrow there at least what I get from the Trump people

is, they are hoping this race tomorrow has some surprises, always have them

but they're hoping for surprises and some places that the Democrats may be

a little too overconfident about.



MACCALLUM: And what do you think, Karl, just staying with you for a moment

before I go back to Donna. What is your assessment of these close states I

mean, look at North Carolina, you look at Georgia, look at Arizona what are

you seeing out there tonight?



ROVE: Well, we saw what could be happening when we got down at 7:30 pm on

Friday night, the Seltzer Poll, the Iowa Poll there is a bipartisan

agreement that is a very good poll. It's made some very tough calls that

have been proven right.



And what it showed is that over the month of October that Trump made a

dramatic move and is now in front by I think at seven points. So there is a

lot of reason for them to be excited about things like that, whether it is

going to be enough, I don't know.



And let's look this election has been stranger than anyone in our lifetime

because it was conducted during a moment of a pandemic with a unique person

occupied in the Oval Office and highly surprised candidate taking the

Democratic Nomination.



Loses Iowa, loses New Hampshire, loses Nevada, and wins in South Carolina

and bam it's over. This race has been so unpredictable and conducted in

such an unusual way. With two very different strategies and incompetence

saying I'm going to be out there every day on the stage and his challenger

saying "It's better for me to hang out in my basement and minimize my

public exposure for as long as possible." How it is going to turn out,

anybody's guess.



MACCALLUM: So thrilled, I mean, you go back to New Hampshire, Donna, when

Joe Biden I remember you know looking at my phone and that message coming

across that he was leaving the state and he was maybe not coming in the top

three that night in New Hampshire.



He had lost in Iowa as well, really put all of his chips that night on

South Carolina. That was the key to turn it around. Obviously, he had

tremendous support in the black community in South Carolina that was a big

part of that. We are hearing some nervousness from some Democrats. I want

to play a couple of sound bites here from Jim Carville and David Axelrod

and get your reaction to this.



DAVID AXELROD, FORMER SENIOR ADVISER PRESIDENT OBAMA: To look deeply into

these numbers is that where the falloff is appears to be among African-

American voters. You know, that is a concern.



JAMES CARVILLE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Somebody needs to fix that thing

Tonto (ph). Democrats get on it and make them get some energy down there in

South Florida because we got to build up a big margin there.



MACCALLUM: Donna, do you share their concerns?



BRAZILE: Yes and no, look, I recognize that we have to get people out,

whether it is a Burke county, Charlotte, down there in Broward, Fort

Lauderdale, Miami-Dade, of course I always tell people when you look at

Florida, don't forget Pinellas, Hillsborough go all the way up to Balusha

Duval County a County that we almost forgot and then there is Lion County,

Tallahassee.



Karl Rove is familiar with all of those counties they will all matter on

election night. But here is something that we should all take a deep

breath. This election has been unusual. It's been tumultuous. What Joe

Biden did this summer by communicating directly to voters in their living

rooms, and in their work place, wherever they are from his basement where

his patio didn't really matter?



He was able to raise a tremendous amount of money get his message out. The

fact that we have over 95 million Americans who have already cast their

ballots, 70 percent of the total people turned out in 2016 indicates that

this was an effective way to reach people.



In the closing hours of this campaign, I do believe that we will see long

lines tomorrow. So everybody bring a snack, bring something comfortable,

wear comfortable shoes. We have good weather in the majority of the states

where, you know, we will be looking for the turnout, but the most important

thing is stay in line. Stay in line. You have the right to vote.



MACCALLUM: Yes. Karl, one of my questions is looking at the turn out and I

asked this yesterday too, and Chris Stirewalt's reaction was he just thinks

there is a tremendous amount of turnout still to come tomorrow.



But what if there isn't? What if everybody changed the way that they vote?

And you know, obviously, there is going to be a lot of people coming out

tomorrow, but what if the numbers aren't as expected?



ROVE: Well, I think they will be and I will tell you why? People tend to

vote in a way that they want to vote and routinely vote so big changes in

how they vote what that is illustrative of his enthusiasm? Everybody wants

to vote in this election.



Given a choice between mail-in ballot on Election Day or early voting

location, they are going to find a way to vote. So I don't think it is just

going to be people who say I'm comfortable with mail-in ballot who turned

out at higher numbers or people who said I want to vote early and turned

out in higher numbers.



I think it is going to be people who say by - I like voting on Election

Day. We're going to see a big turnout among them. We have been in a secular

period since 1996 where every presidential election since then with the

exception of one has shown an increase in the percentage of voting age

population that is turning out.



I think we're going to set a record tomorrow. Martha, I would like to say

something quickly about African-Americans and Hispanic turnouts. I have

talked to some Democrats and some reporters who are covering Georgia and

covering Florida, and I detect that there is concern among Democrats.



In Miami they're on the record Democrats are saying we are worried both

about the percentage that Trump is going to get among Latinos, particularly

Cuban and Venezuelan Americans who are wired up because they see a big

difference on these men when it comes to the policies regarding their

former home countries.



And also concerned about the lack of enthusiasm among African-American

voters it shows how particularly in Georgia where if you want to win as a

Democrat, you have got to have about 32 --31-32 percent of the early vote

is African-American.



It is about 28 percent now. And I'm sure there is a big, huge turnout but

the percentage that a Democrat would need to win Georgia is below what

historically has been thought to be the norm.



MACCALLUM: And have a look at some of those Georgia numbers this afternoon

and they do look like they are lower as Karl aptly points out. I have a

conversation Donna before let you go with Congressman Clyburn last night.

He was very fired up about what he sees as voter suppression in South

Carolina. Let's just play that and I want to get your thoughts on that

before I let you go.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC): In my opinion Joe Biden not to be successful on

Tuesday is voter suppression to be successful and complaints all day today,

professional football players, from our home state cannot go because their

ballots have not been delivered to them.



Because they have not voted, means they did not request the ballots that

they have not received, to know whether they have dropped those ballots in

the mail, I think many of them drop in the mail and they have not shown up.

So that is a part of voter suppression that's taking place.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Donna, what do you think about that?



BRAZILE: Well, you know I read earlier today someone that I'm sure Karl

Rove is familiar with, Ben Ginsburg who was one of the lawyers for the Bush

Campaign back in 2000. He is an incredible individual, voter suppression is

real but here is what I want to tell the viewers out there.



You have the right to vote. You have the right to stand in line. Before the

polls close you have the right to cast your ballot. Don't be afraid to get

out there and vote. In terms of the African-American communities Hispanics

and others, we know that this election is going to be one in the margin.



What we saw in 2016 is that the turnout was not as great as we experienced

in 2008 and 2012 and one of the main concerns of the Biden Campaign was to

target those voters and frequent voters. So I'm confident that we're going

to have a good turnout tomorrow night.



MACCALLUM: I for one cannot wait to see these actual numbers start to be

counted and some percentages start to roll in on some of these states.

Tomorrow night I think we are all ready to get this thing moving. Thank you

so much, Donna Brazile and Karl Rove great to have both of you with us

tonight.



BRAZILE: Thank you, Martha.



ROVE: Thanks.



MACCALLUM: So coming up I'll speak exclusively with Vice President Mike

Pence who will take a quick break from the campaign trail and tell us how

his ticket is feeling on this election eve?



And then Pollster Robert Cahaly of Trafalgar Group getting a lot of

attention in this cycle he says that his polls shows President Trump

running ahead in Pennsylvania. He also says that the president will need to

win there by a wide margin if he is to overcome the fraud, as he puts it,

that he expects to see and the keystone state. He has got some heat for

that comment. We're going to ask him to explain what is underneath it when

we come right back? Stay with us.



MACCALLUM: Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes is a big prize and both

candidates are giving the state overwhelming attention in this final push.

My next guest polling shows President Trump two points ahead in the

keystone state. But he says this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERT CAHALY, FOUNDER, THE TRAFALGAR GROUP: The way I look at Pennsylvania

is unfortunately I think he has got to win by four or five to overtake the

voter fraud that will happen there. It is very systematic in Pennsylvania.

I think it is achievable to get to four or five but I think that's the kind

of margin he needs to have in Pennsylvania to survive.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Here is the president speaking in Scranton, PA, earlier today,

watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: He said how is he going

to do in Pennsylvania? He is going to win in Pennsylvania except for the

cheating and we figure we have to leave 5 percent for the cheating that's -

-. Can you believe it? For the cheating that takes place in Pennsylvania.

And the guy meant it a very great pollster but he predicted to win the

whole election.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So joining me now is the pollster mentioned by the president

Robert Cahaly Chief Pollster and Found of the Trafalgar Group, Robert

thanks for being here tonight and good to have you with us. Some listen to

that and say it is anticipatory to say that there is going to be cheating

when we haven't seen it happen yet. Why are you so confident of that?



CAHALY: First of all, Pennsylvania has a long history of this, especially

in the Philadelphia area. If anybody has any questions about that, they can

check at my Twitter and I have all lists of that four or five major

newspaper articles that cover this.



But more importantly is the Supreme Court ruling for Pennsylvania in the

state. I mean, this is how this is institutionalized. Think about this.

They have literally ruled that they will accept ballots up to seven days

with unclear or no postmarks. That is like opening the door to the bank,

turning off the cameras, leaving the wallet open and saying OK, well nobody

should steal. Come on! You can't do that. That is absolutely insane.



MACCALLUM: And they have also said that you don't have to match the

signatures, right? So they're not going to look to see if the signature on

it matches a prior signature of that voter. I really don't know how you can

throw out those two things and say that you are running a sound election.

It seems be on understanding that you could get away with that.



CAHALY: That is my whole point. Even if you want to debate what is

happening in Philly, what had to happen in Philly I mean they have

literally set the stage to where this is not going to be difficult to do?

That is why I say that he is got to win it by that kind of a margin. That

is a very hard thing to overcome. Come the day after the election, they

know how many votes they have to get? I mean, if you can put ballots in the

box for another four days.



MACCALLUM: Well, that is why everybody has got to watch this process very

closely in a legal way to have both sides, making sure that they are

looking at everything and that all of this is on the up and up because it

could very well come down to Pennsylvania.



Tell me what - before I let you go, you say that President Trump is going

to win in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, North Carolina and Arizona, but

what do you see happening in the rush belt states and in Nevada at this

point. Have you looked at your latest numbers?



CAHALY: We show him winning Michigan. We show - we're going to have some

more polls in Nevada, Wisconsin and Minnesota tomorrow.



MACCALLUM: What about Wisconsin?



CAHALY: We're going to have another poll in Wisconsin tomorrow.



MACCALLUM: All right. Look forward to it. Robert, thank you very much. Good

to have you with us tonight.



CAHALY: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: Interesting to watch you called the 2016 race correctly and

we'll see you if you guess 2020 right starting tomorrow night. So next up

we've got one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence as Joe Biden sharpens

his attack on the administration on his final full day of the campaign.

Stick around. He is next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETE BUTTIGIEG, BIDEN 2020 CAMPAIGN SURROGATE: If there is one thing that

Donald Trump is very good at, it is taking credit for what others have done

in the economy. He inherited the Obama/Biden expansion, slowed it down but

the economy continued to expand until his disastrous handling of the

pandemic ran it into the ditch that is now in where we still have something

on the order of 20 million Americans out of work.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Trump Campaign firing back at that comment today, Mr. Murtaugh.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TIM MURTAUGH, TRUMP 2020 COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: They have no idea what

they are talking about when they talk about the Biden economy. The Biden

economy was stagnant, wage growth was stagnant. When President Trump took

over the economy skyrocketed, wage growth from the bottom half of wage

earners rose faster than those at the top of the scale. The president we

just saw the other day, record GDP growth the biggest record growth in one

quarter in American history.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Biden 2020 Campaign Surrogate Pete Buttigieg back with us

tonight, good to have you back here, sir.



BUTTIGIEG: Nice to be with you.



MACCALLUM: You heard Tim Murtaugh take issue with your characterization of

the Biden/Obama economy. How do you answer what he said there?



BUTTIGIEG: I guess he thinks we are all stupid. Look, we can look this up.

These are matters of simple fact GDP growth under Obama faster than under

Trump. Look at the first three years. And if he's trying to sell us on

third-quarter GDP growth this year, if he's trying to use the 2020 economy

as an example of an economic triumph, he's living on a different planet

than the rest of us.



The only reason those numbers are what they are because it is a partial

comeback from the blood bath that was the second quarter. We are still down

as come I think, anybody knows. We're still down.



MACCALLUM: Well, I think anybody will understand that obviously when you

sat down on an entire economy the way that we had is going to take a while

to come back.



BUTTIGIEG: Exactly that is the amazing thing, right? We were down--



MACCALLUM: Right. So the amazing thing you know some would say that its

come back two-thirds from how far it was down. By any estimation from what

happened, that is a strong number to be up 33 percent of the bottom

everyone understands that it's not back where it was but we all understand

the world we live too. So we get what's going on.



BUTTIGIEG: We understand there was an economic disaster touched off by the

mismanagement of the pandemic. But again even pre-pandemic--



MACCALLUM: You characterize it however you want. Anybody who was president

was going to have to go through that economic dive and come back.



BUTTIGIEG: We'll except in other countries it didn't happen quite like

that, did it?



MACCALLUM: Well, we have the most diverse country in the entire world we

have a set of complex problems with our population.



BUTTIGIEG: So we should settle for less?



MACCALLUM: Absolutely not.



BUTTIGIE: So we should settle for worse numbers?



MACCALLUM: Well, you know everyone is saying is that there is only one way

to know how anyone would have handled - and we don't have two presidents at

once. You know everyone is going to obviously vote.



BUTTIGIEG: And that is why I preferred to voted for the first three years

because that is a little more apple to apples.



MACCALLUM: Listen just a second, please. This is what the - Editorial Board

said and they've just endorsed President Trump for something done anything

in along those lines for Republican since 1972. They said under Donald

Trump the economy pre-COVID bloomed like no time since the 1950s.



Look at your 401(k) over the past three years, unemployment for black

American is lower than it has ever been under any president of either party

and appellation in hourly worker has some hope. Now, you know it's not a

ringing endorsement across the border, but on the economy, they felt very

strongly about that.



So you know that is another account that would say that economically and

even in the polls, that is an area where the president seems to be doing

better even though Joe Biden is doing much better on COVID.



BUTTIGIEG: So do yourself a favor if you are sitting at home, Google stock

market Obama versus Trump, stock market growth Obama versus Trump let's say

and click on the first two or three articles, look at the charts and you

will see that it was slower under Trump.



Now look, I'm not saying that, you know, there is nothing for them to talk

about. The American people have obviously done some amazing things in order

to try to come back from this pandemic.



For the president though to try to take credit for it, given that they

underperformed the Obama/Biden economy whether you're looking at GDP growth

or stock market growth and here's another one remember when Donald Trump

promised that his economic policy would give us 4, 5 or 6 percent growth,

none of that happened pre-pandemic.



MACCALLUM: It was pre-COVID. We have a little bit of a surprise that we

have all been living through for the past year so it is pretty tough to do

apples and apples on that comparison. Thank you very much.



BUTTIGIEG: I'm talking about the first three years.



MACCALLUM: Good to have you here, thank you very much.



BUTTIGIGEG: Thanks.



MACCALLUM: So Vice President Mike Pence is coming up on this election eve

right after this. Stay with us.



MACCALLUM: In the final hours of this contest President Trump and Joe

Biden are separated by less than three points in the average of polls form

six key battleground states in a race that is shaped up to be tighter and

has tighten over the last two weeks. And certainly more so than many people

expected it to be. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Every one of these battleground states are going to be

extraordinarily close tomorrow night, even if they all end up moving in one

direction.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Here now with (inaudible) obviously from NBC. Here now with

their predictions for tomorrow night, Sean Spicer former White House press

secretary under President Trump and author of Leading America and he's also

former RNC and Juan Williams co-host of The Five and Fox News political

analyst. Gentlemen, thank you very much for being here tonight.



Juan, let me start with you, your reaction to what Chuck Todd had to say,

which is you know, pretty obvious to most of us who are looking at these

numbers. These battleground states are clearly tightening up.



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX THE FIVE SHOW HOST: That is why they are battlegrounds,

there's no question about it. And the thing about it is this late date, it

is hard to really plug in to say, oh, this poll is definitive or not. So

you just look at the general average and the trends, Martha. And what it

does sustain is that in all of these states. We are talking here Wisconsin.

We are talking Michigan. We were talking Pennsylvania in particular, that

Rust Belt span. Joe Biden seems to be maintaining a lead and in some sense

growing the lead.



MACCALLUM: So, Sean, looking back to 2016 and it was a similar

environment, how do you compare the two as we head into tomorrow in terms

of the substance of Joe Biden's lead versus Hillary Clintons?



SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY, AUTHOR LEADING AMERICA:

Well, it's a great question, Martha. I think the last time we felt good,

but we are a little you know concerned about where we were. This time the

president's ground game as I've said before I think it's going to make the

difference.



You look at the trend in all of these battleground states whether Arizona,

Florida, North Carolina, it consistently moves in the president's

direction. And he won North Carolina -- excuse me, he won Florida by 1.2

percent last time. You know, when you are talking about that kind of

percentage, you look at the early vote coming in. I think he's going to

take Florida's 29 electoral votes and you move up the coast.



I feel good about where we are in North Carolina. And if he can take

Arizona which has been moving in the right direction and capitalize in

Pennsylvania, where Republicans have done a fantastic job with voter

registration and to get out the vote effort, its games set match. Because

that's all the president needs to get to 270.



Remember he's got a cushioned of 36 electoral votes that he had from last

time. He doesn't need to win Michigan or Wisconsin. It would be nice, but

he doesn't need to. And right now he put Iowa six electoral votes into that

column, there's another six are available in Nevada where he's been

trending well. There is a lot of options right now. And I think the

president's team feels very good about where they are.



But this is all going to come down to Election Day turnout. The early vote

definitely favored the Democrats. The Republicans held their own in a

states like Florida. With their in-person early vote, not necessarily

absentee vote, how many people turnout tomorrow is the name of the game?



MACCALLUM: So, Juan with regard to Pennsylvania which is really where Joe

Biden has put all of his chips in these final days. So, clearly when they

sit in their meetings, on their Zoom meetings are wherever they are right

now, they are saying you need to be pulling in Pennsylvania. We got to have

you there, you know, four times in four different places on the last day,

why?



WILLIAMS: Because they see that, Martha as a way to break the back of any

hopes that President Trump has two a path to that 271 Electoral College

votes. So they see that as a bull work. But I would just say, you know,

when look at that, also keep in mind that he was over in Ohio today. You

think, why is he in Ohio? But again I think that they see that as a

possible win for them. And similarly why was Barack Obama, you know down in

Florida, Georgia?



I just think that you see the Biden team with the perception that they are

expanding their method to. They are playing offense but the president's

playing defense in their minds. So, I think that is the way to keep in in,

you know, the way to interpret, at least, what we see in terms of those --

the travel itinerary.



MACCALLUM: And Sean, the Trump team got to be concerned when you see

pretty much every single poll amazingly stable all the way throughout. It

shows Joe Biden ahead. I mean, you can say the trend is working, but it has

to get there, you know, it can be working in the right direction and not

make it all the whole way.



SPICER: That is right, it does but at the end of the day, you know, you

want momentum at the right time. You want to peek at the right time. You

mention Pennsylvania, I agree with Juan. There is a reason that the Biden

campaign is there. Those 20 electoral votes are crucial. There was no doubt

about it. I mean, that is equal to the 10 in Minnesota and the 10 in

Wisconsin, carrying Pennsylvania is going to be key to carrying the

presidency.



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: What about Ohio? What about the time they spent in Ohio? They

obviously think that that is worth it.



SPICER: Look, they made a stop there but pulled their staff out weeks ago.

The Trump campaign knows that Ohio, they've been keeping their team in

there. They know what is going on, but Ohio has been trending in the right

direction. And the Biden campaign, I think made a stop there so that they

cannot get accused of losing it the way that Hillary Clinton with Wisconsin

but the fact of the matter is, the ground game in Ohio has been

spectacular. That's not going to be an issue tomorrow night. It is all eyes

on Pennsylvania.



MACCALLUM: So, you know, when I look at what President Obama has been

doing at this point, Juan, he was in Philadelphia. He did the same thing

for Hillary Clinton. Now he was down to Florida today, in Miami trying to

get the Miami-Dade voter to turnout for Joe Biden. But I just have to

wonder, you know, because we saw that 7 percent decline from the Obama

election to Hillary Clinton's election where people stayed home because

they didn't want to vote for her.



And I'm wondering, you know, the problem for them is that President Obama

is not on the ballot. And no matter how much they get him out them and how

happy people are to see him, they are going to be pulling that lever for

Joe Biden who is not President Obama.



WILLIAMS: Well, your point on the money. It's not President Obama but

remember he was part of that Obama/Biden ticket and I think secondly you

are really looking at turn out to pick up on something Sean was just

referencing. So, you know, I think that the Trump people are really

pointing at energizing their base to try to get their base out tomorrow in

big numbers across the country.



But when you see Obama, I think he is energizing not just the black and

Latino vote, I think he's after people who are moderates, sometimes

suburban housewives who may have voted for Trump last time but are looking

again to restore the sense of normalcy or however you want to put it. Just

to send some stability back to the White House and see Obama as classier

version of a president.



So I think he's out there sending a message in those local media markets

that's pretty effective. And again, it is not that people are pulling the

lever for him but I think it reminds them of what existed before Trump.



MACCALLUM: Juan using the ever popular phrase suburban housewives which is

really popular with those suburban housewives, let me tell you. President

Trump has used it too and you know, Sean, all the stuff about -- don't you

want your husband to go back to work in Michigan? And you've got 47 percent

of the workforce is women in Michigan. Wait a minute come I would like to

go back to work myself, thank you. SO, I'm wondering about --



SPICER: Can I -- one quick point.



MACCALLUM: Yes, go ahead.



SPICER: No, It was going to say the one thing that's interesting is that,

again, it's always not a zero something game. I think the president is

going to outperform what he did on the black vote last time he got 8

percent last time, especially with black men. There is a really good chance

that he's going to do really, really well for a Republican, which doesn't

mean great, but means good for Republican.



MACCALLUM: Right.



SPICER: I think, he's going to do very well with the Hispanic votes,

especially in a place like Florida where you got, you know, the Puerto

Rican community, I for a quarter endorsed by the Puerto Rico's governor.

That's going to help them in their cementing that Cuban vote in south

Florida. That's going to be key to the president's victory.



And those two things could outweigh some losses in other places. Again, I

mean, you look at a place like Pennsylvania, those fracking comments at the

end are going to be a big deal. The president's ground game, I think it's

going to be critical. This is it, the president's folks the Democrats have

done a good job of cannibalizing their Election Day voters and got them to

vote early. That was a good move. This is all now about can the president's

campaign get their Election Day voters out?



MACCALLUM: All right. That is what it's about for sure. Thank you very

much. Good to see you both, Juan, Sean, thanks, guys.



WILLIAMS: You're welcome.



MACCALLUM: That was a great day. I'm looking forward to it. All right, so

more Democracy 2020, right after this. Stay with us.



MACCALLUM: So, Joe Biden made his closing arguments in Pennsylvania today

and it was largely focused on the coronavirus. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Donald Trump waved the white flag of surrender to this virus. I'm

never going to raise the white flag to surrender. We are going to beat this

virus. We will get it under control, I promise you. The first step to

beating the virus is beating Donald Trump.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: National correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has been with the Biden

campaign throughout these entire process. She's done an amazing job. And we

are now one night, Jacqui, from this election. So you are in Pittsburgh

where the former vice president held his third camping event of the day.

Good evening to you.



JACQUI HEINRICHS, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Martha.

Yes, Joe Biden is on his way here to his third and final event. His second

stop wrapped up just as short while ago. It was a drive-in really at the

border of two neighborhoods, one mostly white and wealthy and the other

mostly black and lower income. And Joe Biden focused on calling out what he

sees as bad behavior that has been normalized by President Trump.



He kicked off a number of moments he says defines his presidency, including

during the first presidential debate when asked to address the hate group,

the proud boys. The president told that group to stand back and stand by.

Joe Biden said that Trump refuses to denounce white supremacy. He can't say

the words black lives matter and he said that Americans deserve a president

that people can look up to.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Look, we are done with the chaos. We are done with the racism. And

we are done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the

irresponsibility. Donald Trump has done more harm to black American than

any president in the modern history. This is the same man who started the

birther movement against my buddy Barack Obama. This is the first man as

man who went the first black woman running for vice president, he looks at

her and he calls her a monster.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEINRICHS: Biden promise to address issues disproportionately affecting

black Americans, including the pandemic, lack of economic opportunity and

police and justice reform. And his comments come as Senator Harris works to

with black voter turnout in Philadelphia where soft or black support for

Hillary Clinton contributed to her 2016 lost.



Democrats were also reportedly spook by weaker than expected turnout among

black voters and other key cities like Miami. So Biden will wrap up his

campaign in Pittsburgh, the same place that he started in August of last

year. You will remember in that first campaign speech he said that

President Trump won through white working-class voters who he says they

abandoned the president and his administration abandon through policies

that mostly favored wealthy people and Wall Street.



Biden calls himself a union man. He said if he's going to beat Trump in

2020, it's going to happen here in Pittsburgh. And in that speech he took

bailed shot at Hillary Clinton, saying that voters here just didn't think

she understood them. So Biden's final pitch is one of unity trying to tell

voters of all stripes that he sees them.



MACCALLUM: Jacqui, thank you very much Jacqui Heinrichs in Pittsburgh in

the Pittsburg tonight with the Biden campaign. We have hope to bring you an

interview with Vice President Mike Pence at this time, but unfortunately we

had technical difficulties at the rally in Traverse City, Michigan and he

could not hear us. We couldn't hear him. So, we are sorry about that but we

look forward to talking with him soon.



But the good news is that our friend Britt Hume has jumped into the chair

to join us with his thoughts tonight. Brit, you have spent many nights the

hour. I have too by this time looking ahead to Election Day tomorrow. It is

interesting listening to Jacqui Heinrichs report from Pittsburg and Joe

Biden, his closing argument sort of twofold. Is that COVID was mishandled

and he has -- you know, it is time to put behind us the chaos, put behind

us the tweets, put behind us the racism. You heard his list there. How do

you think he's doing in his closing argument?



BRIT HUME, SENIOR FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: I think those are the right

argument to make. The best notion that Donald Trump mishandled the COVID-19

outbreak is widely held. It is consistently shows up in the polls and the

majority of people think.



And my part that I think Trump has a defensible case on that issue, but I'm

not sure he's made it very well. In the meantime, of course, these all

division, the stripe and the two (inaudible) and the controversy, and the

turmoil, and the meanness of these past several years and I'm not blaming

Trump exclusively for this. That some people want to see the end of.



So if you come along and say this guy blew the big health crisis, and he

divided us terribly and I'm going to end all of that, that is probably, you

know, an appealing argument to a great many of people and that is what he's

been running on.



MACCALLUM: What is your feel for this race tonight as we get it?



HUME: Well I think, you know, I'm not -- I think the pollster had probably

learned some lessons from four years ago. And we will find out how well

they learn them and what they were come tomorrow or tomorrow night or maybe

beyond tomorrow night.



But there are some very interesting things happening. I mean, for example

we are given to believe by the Trump campaign that they have gone out and

register thousands if not millions of voters who for Trump but didn't vote

in 2016. How many of them are out there? Who knows? How many will actually

end up voting, we don't know that either.



But you know, when pollsters are doing these surveys and their basing it on

likely voters, they ask a lot of questions and one of the questions is, you

know, did you vote the last time? And if you didn't, you may not be

included in the likely voter survey. So we don't know. There may be a big,

you know, Trump vote out there that we don't even know is they are. I don't

know that. You know, I don't know what to know or what to think about that.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



HUME: And of course you see these spontaneous demonstrations in favor of

Trump in the form of these motor rallies that are broke out spontaneously,

no effort from the campaign all across the country, people lining up in

these long (inaudible) caves with Trump banners and so forth. I don't know

what that tells you, but it is not something that we are accustomed to

seeing is it?



So there's crosscurrents here. Trump has made up some ground in my view. We

don't know yet whether that is the normal tightening you see at the end of

the race or whether it means something more. We will find out.



MACCALLUM: Yes. Before I let you go, I want to play this Bernie Sanders

sound bite because there's been a lot of questions obviously about Joe

Biden and where he would be as a president, you know, with Kamala Harris by

his side as vice president if they do win tomorrow night. This is

interesting. Let's hear it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): We understand that electing Biden is not the

end of all, it is the beginning, OK? And I think as a result of the work

that all of you have done Biden's proposals in this campaign were much

stronger than they were in the primary. We are not giving up on our agenda.

We organize our people to make sure that Biden becomes the most progressive

president.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Do you think they will have the poll to do that, Brit?



HUME: Well, I have my doubts. Actually, the -- probably the best thing

that can happen to Joe Biden would be for his party not to get control of

both Houses of Congress. Because I think Biden, by history, is not hard

left. He is left, but not hard left. Bernie is hard left. And he made peace

with Bernie by, you know, including a lot of Bernie Sanders ideas in his

Party's platform.



So, I think what would happen is if they don't get control, Biden has an

excuse that may satisfy the left. If he get control of everything, he

doesn't know what the left wanted, they may be held to pay for him.



MACCALLUM: Brit, thank you. Great to see you as always.



HUME: You bet. Thank you.



MACCALLUM: A pleasure great to have you here tonight. So it is the last

full day of the campaign for President Trump. Up next, he's in Kenosha,

Wisconsin, you can see them setting up there. He's going to hold the fourth

rally of the day and we've got (inaudible) after that. We will be right

back.



MACCALLUM: President Trump gearing up for rally number four of the day.

He's in Kenosha County Wisconsin tonight where he beat Hillary by 238 votes

in 2016. He won the state by a similar razor-thin margin. Senior

correspondent Mike Tobin live in Kenosha for us tonight where he has spent

a lot of time this year. Hi, Mike.



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hi, there, should be noted that

by Wisconsin standards, the cold temperatures here aren't really that cold

and it certainly has done nothing to cool down the excitement. You cans see

we have a packed venue here at the Kenosha Municipal Airport and I had a

conversation with a number of county clerks earlier today who held a

videoconference and they said the interest in this election is unlike

nothing they have ever seen before.



Milwaukee County alone, people were requested some 2.1 million early

ballots and so far 1.9 million of them have been returned. George

Christianson (ph), in the Milwaukee County clerk estimates voter turnout in

Wisconsin will be somewhere around 89 percent. Now, Kenosha is very

significant because most of you never heard of Kenosha before the police

shooting of Jacob Blake, the riots, the arson that followed.



The case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who incidentally made his initial appearance

today, he's being held on $2 million cash bail. But the Rittenhouse case,

who shot three people in all the chaos following the riots or during the

riots, in that case, the chaos that followed -- the chaos that followed in

the police shooting with Jacob Blake provide a platform for President Trump

to make his case about law and order, what you hear him making time and

time again.



It should also be noted that when President Trump won Wisconsin, he did not

win the population centers of Milwaukee. Milwaukee County, Dane County,

Home of Madison, deep blue Dane County and frankly speaking with Andrew

Hitt, the Republican chairman here in Wisconsin, they don't expect to win

the population centers this time around either. They expect to draw some

votes but if President Trump is going to win, he's going to have to win the

rural counties like you did last time. He's got to win counties like

Kenosha.



So, we are looking at that, we got a lot of people with a lot of excitement

and what will be the penultimate appearance of President Trump and

President Trump by the way is running late, Martha.



MACCALLUM: All right. Mike Tobin, thank you very much in Kenosha Wisconsin

tonight. That is THE STORY of November 2nd, Monday night. Tomorrow is

Election Day. THE STORY continues. I will see you all day tomorrow on

Election Day. We'll keep up our official coverage with Brett and me at 6:00

p.m. Eastern, tune in everybody, exciting night tomorrow. Good night.



